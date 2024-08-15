Neutrophils insert elastase into hepatocytes to regulate calcium signaling in alcohol-associated hepatitis

Sex as a biological variable. Our animal study exclusively examined male mice. Studies on humans involved mostly men and few women, due to the nature of the diseases under study. Due to difficulties in collecting sufficient human samples, we did not reach a sample size that accounts for sex differences. It is not known whether the results of the present study apply to females as well.

Isolation of neutrophils from human blood and administration of reagents to neutrophils. Blood samples were collected from patients at Yale-New Haven Hospital (YNHH) with a diagnosis of AAH in 2022–2023, with samples from healthy volunteers collected then as well. Neutrophils were isolated and purified using with PolymorphPrep (Proteogenix, AN1114683) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For removal of GPI-anchored membrane proteins from neutrophils, cells were treated with PI-PLC (0.5 units/mL; Sigma-Aldrich, P5542) at 37°C for 30 minutes with gentle stirring (37). To stimulate ERK signaling, isolated neutrophils (5 × 106) were treated for 5 minutes with fMLP (100 nM; Sigma-Aldrich, F3506) at 37°C in a humidified 5% CO 2 atmosphere. Cells were then centrifuged at 350g for 5 minutes and samples for immunoblotting were prepared from the pellet. For evaluation of neutrophil NETs, cells were incubated with SYTOX Green (0.2 μM; Thermo Fisher Scientific, S7020) for 30 minutes and Hoechst 33342 (100 ng/mL) was added for live imaging. For induction of NETs, cells were incubated with 200 nM PMA for 4 hours. Neutrophils were treated with 100% methanol for 5 minutes, and cell death was confirmed by ethidium homodimer-1 (EthD-1) staining. More information on the isolation of neutrophils can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Isolation of mouse neutrophils. Femurs and tibias were harvested from euthanized mice, and the bone marrow was washed into a culture dish using a sterile syringe. Neutrophils were isolated according to the EasySep Mouse Neutrophil Enrichment Kit protocol (StemCell Technologies, 19762).

Histological analysis of human liver specimens. Archived liver biopsies from patients at YNHH with AAH between 2012 and 2014 were used. Histologically normal tissues were obtained from the peripheral portion of liver resections performed for metastatic colorectal cancer at YNHH from 2010 to 2017, and cases were identified by a review of pathology reports. Anti-ITPR2 (gift from Richard Wojcikiewicz, SUNY, Syracuse, New York, USA) or anti–neutrophil elastase (Abcam, ab131260) or anti-MPO (Thermo Fisher Scientific, RB373A0) antibodies were used for immunohistochemical staining by NovoLink polymer detection system (Leica Biosystems, RE7290-K). ITPR2 staining area was calculated with ImageJ (NIH) by setting the same circular area to eliminate bias due to the cut edge of the biopsy specimen. For detailed protocols for immunohistochemical staining, please refer to Supplemental Methods.

Cell culture, coculture with neutrophils, reagents. Human hepatocytes were obtained from the Liver Tissue Procurement and Distribution System of the NIH (University of Pittsburgh). Mouse primary hepatocytes were obtained from 8- to 12-week-old mice using collagenase perfusion, as previously described (65). HepG2 cells were obtained from ATCC. HCT116, A549, and PANC-1 cells were obtained from Ikki Sakuma (Chiba University, Chiba, Japan), Samir Gautam (Yale University), and Moitrayee Bhattacharyya (Yale University), respectively. One million cells were plated and used for experiments the following day, unless otherwise noted. The ratio of neutrophils to cocultured adherent cells was 1:1 unless otherwise noted. For more information on how each cell was cultured and the reagents administered, see Supplemental Methods.

Immunoblotting analysis. Liver homogenate by sonication or cells were lysed in RIPA buffer plus protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 89901 and 78440). Intensities of bands on immunoblots were quantified by densitometry analysis by ImageJ software and normalized to GAPDH. The phosphorylation signal of ERK was standardized by total ERK. For a detailed protocol of immunoblotting analysis and more information on the antibodies used, see Supplemental Methods.

Neutrophil fractionation. Neutrophils were fractionated as previously described (43). The homogenate fraction was obtained by centrifuging neutrophils in the medium at 400g for 5 minutes and treating the pellet with a stick ultrasound device (Fisherbrand CL18) at 120 W, 20 kHz output for 3 seconds, 3 times. This was subjected to centrifugation at 720g for 5 minutes and the settled pellet (debris and nuclei) was discarded. The supernatant was centrifuged at 15,000g for 10 minutes. The pellet was used as the granule fraction and the supernatant as the cytoplasmic or membrane fractions. Immunoblotting confirmed this crude granule fraction for the presence of MPO and elastase, but not GAPDH.

Cell proliferation assays. Cell proliferation was assessed using Click-iT EdU Alexa Fluor 488 reagents (Invitrogen, C10637) according to the manufacturer’s instructions for image-based detection. Five to 6 pictures were taken per coverslip using a Zeiss Axio Observer falling-fluorescence microscope with a 20× objective lens. Overall cell numbers were measured by nuclear staining with Hoechst 33342 and the percentage of cells incorporating EdU was assessed. For a detailed protocol using EdU Alexa Fluor 488 reagents, see Supplemental Methods.

Cell live/dead viability assay. To measure changes in viability of neutrophils and hepatocytes in coculture, a LIVE/DEAD Viability/Cytotoxicity kit (Molecular Probes, L3224) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Five to 6 images per coverslip were acquired using a Zeiss Axio Observer falling-fluorescence microscope with a 20× objective. Calcein-AM (green) represents live cells and EthD-1 (red) represents dead cells.

JC-1 assay for mitochondrial membrane potential. Cells were cultured in 96-well plates and incubated with JC-1 dye (10 μg/mL; Thermo Fisher Scientific, T3168) at 37°C for 10 minutes, which was then detected using a microplate reader (excitation/emission, red, 550/600 nm, green, 485/535). CCCP (100 μM Cayman Chemical, 25458) was administered as a negative control.

Neutrophil-conditioned medium and neutrophil coculture in a Transwell system. Human neutrophils were cultured in Eagle’s modified essential medium (EMEM) at 37°C for 16 hours, and the supernatant was incubated with HepG2 cells for 18–24 hours as neutrophil-conditioned medium. Neutrophils were placed in the upper compartment of a 3-μm pore Transwell system (FALCON, 353096) and HepG2 cells in the lower compartment and cocultured for 18–24 hours.

Functional blocking interventions. To inhibit the function of ITGAM or ITGA2 in HepG2 cells, an anti-ITGAM antibody (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14-0112-82, clone M1/70) or anti-ITGA2 antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-53502, clone P1E6) was used as previously described (66). Briefly, HepG2 cells were preincubated with ITGAM antibody (5 μg/mL) or ITGA2 antibody (10 μg/mL) for 2 hours at 37°C. After antibodies were removed by washing with PBS, the cells were cocultured for 18 hours with or without neutrophils.

Confocal fluorescence imaging of hepatocytes. Hepatocytes plated on glass coverslips were cocultured with neutrophils for 1 hour, fixed (4% paraformaldehyde, PFA), permeabilized (0.5% Triton X-100), blocked (PBS containing 5% bovine serum albumin and 0.05% Tween), and incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies (1:200 dilution). Images were acquired using a Leica Stellaris 8 (Leica Microsystems). For more information on antibodies and staining, see Supplemental Methods.

Electron microscopy. HepG2 cells after coculture with or without neutrophils for 1 hour on coverslips were fixed and dehydrated through ethanol. The hardened blocks were cut using a Leica UltraCut UC7. Sixty-nanometer sections were collected on Formvar-/carbon-coated grids and stained using 2% uranyl acetate and lead citrate. The sections were viewed in a FEI Tecnai Biotwin TEM at 80 kV and images were acquired using an AMT NanoSprint15 MK2 sCMOS camera. For immunoelectron microscopy, the sample pellet was fixed and resuspended in 10% gelatin, spun down and chilled blocks, frozen rapidly in liquid nitrogen, were cut on a Leica Cryo-EMUC6 UltraCut and 60-nm-thick sections were collected using the Tokuyasu method (67). Immunolabeling of the ultrathin sections was performed according to Slot and Geuze (68) (anti-MPO, 1:100; Protein A gold, Utrecht Medical Center). The 60-nm sections were viewed in a FEI Tecnai Biotwin TEM at 80 kV and images were acquired using an AMT NanoSprint15 MK2 sCMOS camera. The number of MPO-bound gold nanoparticles entering HepG2 cells, cocultured with or without neutrophils, was counted and compared by dividing by the area of HepG2 cells. More information can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Ca2+ signaling. Fluorescence intensity of the Ca2+-sensitive fluorophore Fluo-4, AM (Invitrogen, F14201) in HepG2 cells responding to ATP was monitored using a Zeiss LSM 710 confocal microscope. Analysis was performed using ImageJ in selected regions of interest, and Ca2+ signals were compared by calculating the area under the curve after stimulation with ATP. Additional details can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Granule staining and cell uptake. To examine the uptake of the granule fraction of neutrophils by HepG2 cells, neutrophil-derived granule fractions (3.0 × 106 cells) were stained according to the protocol of the PKH67 Green Fluorescent Cell Linker Mini Kit (Sigma-Aldrich, MINI67-1KT) and incubated with HepG2 cells for 1 hour before observation with a Leica Stellaris 8 confocal microscope. Simultaneous staining with LysoTracker Red DND-99 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, L7528) was captured by live imaging. Fluorescent immunostaining with an anti–neutrophil elastase antibody was also performed after fixation.

Endocytosis inhibition experiments. To inhibit endocytosis, experiments were performed at 4°C as previously reported (69). Plates of HepG2 cells were placed on ice (4°C) in an incubator for 30 minutes and cocultured with neutrophils or neutrophil granule fractions for an additional hour before HepG2 cells were collected. HepG2 cells pretreated with LY294002 (40 μM; Cayman Chemical, 70920) or wortmannin (20 μM; Cayman Chemical, 10010591) for 1 hour were further cocultured with neutrophils for 1 hour, after which the HepG2 cells were harvested.

RNA isolation and quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA was extracted and purified by RNeasy Mini Kits (QIAGEN, 74104) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. One-half microgram of total RNA was reverse transcribed into cDNA using an iScript cDNA Synthesis kit (Bio-Rad, 1708891). All TaqMan primers and probes were obtained from Thermo Fisher Scientific: ITPR2 (Hs00181916_m1), Cxcl1 (Hs00236937-m1), Serpin E2 (Hs00299953_m1), Serpin A3 (Hs00153674_m1), 18S ribosomal RNA (rRNA, Hs03003631_g1), Serpin E2 (Mm00436753_m1), and β-Actin (Mm00607939_s1). Real-time PCR reactions were performed in triplicate using an ABI 7500 Sequence Detection System (Applied Biosystems). The expression of target genes was normalized to 18S rRNA or β-Actin and quantification of relative expression was determined.

Bulk RNA-seq and IPA. cDNA and library preparation and sequencing, IPA, and bulk RNA-seq data analysis were performed as previously described (37) and are described in detail in Supplemental Methods.

Administration of proteins to HepG2 cell homogenates. HepG2 cells were homogenized in 100 μL of PBS with a stick ultrasound device at 120 W, 20 kHz output for 3 seconds, 3 times. Neutrophil MPO, neutrophil elastase, recombinant proteins Serpin E2 (BioLegend, 769002) and Serpin A3 (R&D Systems, 1295-PI) were administered for 5 minutes at indicated concentrations.

Mouse models of AAH. Two separate mouse models of AAH were used, as well as the Elane–/– mouse and the ITPR2–/– mouse. Experiments with neutrophil elastase inhibitors followed previously published protocols (70, 71). Complete details can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Measurement of ALT. The enzymatic activity of ALT in the medium of cultured cells or serum of mice was measured in a microplate reader according to the instructions for the Alanine Transaminase Activity Assay Kit (Fluorometric) (Abcam, ab105134).

Proteomic analysis and mass spectroscopy. Proteomic analysis (2D-DIGE) of HepG2 cell lysates degraded by neutrophil elastase and protein identification by mass spectrometry were performed by Applied Biomics as previously described (44). More information can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Fluorescent staining of liver. Liver blocks of frozen human tissue or harvested mouse liver lobes were embedded in optimal cutting temperature (OCT) compound (Electron Microscopy Sciences, 72592). These sections were cut into serial sections (7 μm) in a cryostat and placed on glass slides. After fixation (4% PFA), permeabilization (0.5% Triton X-100), and blocking (5% normal goat serum + PBS), they were reacted overnight at 4°C with the following primary antibodies (1:200 dilution): anti-MPO, anti-elastase, anti-CD31 (BD Biosciences, 550274), anti-Ki67 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14-5698-82), anti-CK18 (Proteintech, 10830-1-AP or R&D Systems, AF 7619), and anti–cleaved caspase 3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 9661). Secondary antibodies were goat anti-mouse Alexa Fluor 555, goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488, and donkey anti-sheep Alexa Fluor 647 (Invitrogen, A21448) at a 1:500 dilution. Images were acquired using a Leica Stellaris 8.

Statistics. Data are expressed as mean ± SD or SEM of multiple independent experiments unless stated otherwise. All paired or unpaired Student’s t tests were 2-tailed except where otherwise noted. Comparisons between 3 or more groups were performed using 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Differences with a P value of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 7 software.

Study approval. This study was conducted under protocols HIC-2000025846 and HIC-1304011763 and approved by the Institutional Review Board on the Protection of the Rights of Human Subjects (Yale University). Some tissue collections were approved by the Johns Hopkins Medicine Institutional Review Board (IRB00107893 and IRB00154881). Written informed consent was obtained from all participants. The study protocol conformed to the ethical guidelines of the Helsinki Declaration and the Istanbul Declaration. All animals received humane care in accordance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). Animal studies were approved by Yale University’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (07602-2024 and 11377-2022).

Data availability. The data used in the analysis can be found in the Supporting Data Values file. The raw RNA-seq data have been deposited in the international NCBI SRA database as BioProject PRJNA876711 and PRJNA876578.