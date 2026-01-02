Clonal hematopoiesis activates procalcific pathways in macrophages and promotes aortic valve stenosis

This is the first study, to our knowledge, demonstrating an association of CHIP with incident AVS, with an increased risk among patients with TET2 and ASXL1 mutations. Mechanistically, scRNA-Seq of peripheral blood cells revealed a procalcific gene signature in circulating monocytes derived from patients with severe calcified AVS harboring CH driver mutations in the TET2 gene, one of the most prevalently mutated CH driver genes in patients with cardiovascular disease. In vitro studies mimicking CH document the procalcific potential of specifically TET2 gene–silenced macrophages and identify OSM as a major driver of osteoblastic conversion of mesenchymal cells and cell mineralization in a paracrine fashion. Finally, a mouse model of TET2 CH demonstrated increased calcification deposits and altered OSM levels in the aortic valve in vivo. Taken together, these data provide, to our knowledge, the first evidence that insults in the hematopoietic compartment alone may contribute to AVS and may help identify patients at high risk for progression to severe calcified disease. These advances may offer potential therapeutic avenues for this high-morbidity disease.

In the human studies reported here, the increased risk of AVS in the presence of CHIP across the All of Us, BioVU, and UK Biobanks is of a magnitude similar (~1.4) to the increased risk of coronary artery disease (CAD). The increased risk among non–DNMT3A mutation carriers also mimics previous work in CAD (26). The extent of AVS with CHIP is similar to that of AVS with diabetes and male sex, making CHIP among the strongest risk factors for AVS (27). Of note, previous work in institutional cohorts also found an increase in CHIP among patients with AVS (11) as well as an increase in progression of AVS among patients with CHIP (28). The current findings, both epidemiological and mechanistic, provide information on the pathophysiology underlying these prior data. Given the interest and difficulty in identifying biomarkers for AVS, CHIP may hold promise for risk stratification of patients with AVS even prior to diagnosis, allowing for earlier intervention, surveillance, or risk factor modification.

During the progression of aortic valve disease to severe calcified AVS, myofibroblasts in the valvular tissue transition to an osteoblast-like phenotype that promotes calcium phosphate deposition, culminating in valve dysfunction. Proinflammatory macrophages, recruited from circulating monocytes and observed in abundance in calcified human valve leaflets, are believed to promote the fibroblast-to-osteoblast differentiation and subsequent calcification in large part via paracrine mechanisms (17, 18, 29). The results of the present study show that CH is associated with circulating monocytes primed for activation of procalcific processes and signaling. TET2 CH driver mutations appear to drive the expression of both pro-osteogenic genes as well as markers of proinflammatory M1 macrophage polarization in circulating monocytes obtained from patients harboring TET2 CH driver mutations. Mimicking CH driver mutations in vitro by silencing TET2 in macrophages recapitulated not only M1 macrophage polarization but also their procalcific potential on the transcript and protein levels. These results suggest that TET2 CH driver mutations contributes to the development of severe calcified AVS by priming monocyte-derived macrophages recruited to the valvular tissue to precipitate mineralization and subsequent calcification. Such reasoning is also supported by our in vivo findings in mice, in which modeling TET2 CH by bone marrow transplantation (BMT) of 10% TET2-mutant cells resulted in a significant increase in calcification deposits in the aortic valve tissue 12 weeks after BMT (P = 0.001).

Importantly, both, our scRNA-Seq analyses of circulating monocytes as well as our studies assessing potential paracrine mediators of enhanced osteoblast conversion of myofibroblasts and increased mineralization identified OSM as a potential paracrine mediator of TET2 CH–associated valvular calcifications. OSM belongs to the IL-6 cytokine family and signals via the IL-6ST–gp130 receptor complex (21). In previous studies, IL-6 was identified and validated as a critical mediator of the pro-osteogenic calcification effects of M1 macrophage–derived conditioned media on valvular interstitial cells as well as a strong promoter of valve interstitial cell mineralization (30). Moreover, 2 recent GWAS identified a variant in the IL6 gene promoter as one of the very few susceptibility genes for calcified AVS (31, 32). Thus, taken together, diseased aortic valves appeared to be sensitized to the OSM/IL-6 signaling pathway, and this sensitization was further amplified by the presence of TET2 CH driver mutations, which increased the expression and secretion of OSM in monocytes and monocyte-derived macrophages. However, future studies are necessary to demonstrate that blocking OSM signaling reduces mineralization deposits in aortic valve tissue in vivo in order to validate such a tailored therapeutic approach in patients harboring TET2 CH driver mutations.

Limitations. We acknowledge several limitations of the current study. With respect to the human epidemiology, in the biobanking analysis, coding for aortic valve disease reflects an unstandardized diagnostic process. With regard to CH, there is an inherent inverse relationship between variant allele frequency (VAF) and the accuracy of somatic mutation calls. To account for this, we used a previously described approach that maintains maximum fidelity at low VAF (12). Given the chronic nature of both CH and AVS, future epidemiologic studies should also aim to clarify whether the presence of CH mutations affects the initiation of valvular calcification, the progression of existing disease, or both. With respect to our mechanistic studies, although we demonstrated that TET2 CH driver gene–silenced macrophages released higher amounts of procalcific factors, which stimulate osteoblast-like differentiation of mesenchymal cells and deposition of calcified mineralized matrix in a paracrine fashion, we did not identify a receptor ligand in mesenchymal cells. Nevertheless, our in vivo studies in a mouse model mimicking TET2 CH confirmed the results obtained in our cell culture model experiments with respect to increased mineralization associated with altered secretion of procalcific inflammatory factors in aortic valve tissue. We acknowledge that mice do not develop severe calcified AVS, so future studies should attempt to define the contribution of monocytes and macrophages with CH mutations to calcification within the human valve, perhaps when valves of patients with CH are explanted for surgical valve replacement.

Overall, our work highlights CH as a risk factor for AVS and identifies how perturbations in the blood can indirectly contribute to disease pathogenesis. This work also adds to the emerging understanding of how CH can contribute to disease through both direct invasion of CH-mutated cells into disease lesions as well as more recently recognized paracrine effects (6, 22, 33, 34).