X-linked RBBP7 mutation causes maturation arrest and testicular tumors

Clinical phenotypes. An Asian family, including 2 brothers, was under study (Figure 1A). The proband (II:1) was a 27-year-old man in good health without obvious discomfort. His wife had not conceived naturally after 3 years of unprotected sexual intercourse. Within the past years, he had normal erectile function and ejaculation. The proband’s younger brother (II:2) was 26 years old, and his wife had not conceived naturally after 2 years (Figure 1A). The proband’s parents have had no reproductive health issues. The proband and his brother were conceived by natural means. The proband and his brother did not have a history of viral illness such as mumps, testicular trauma, long-term exposure to harmful substances such as heavy metals and radiation, or sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhea, nongonococcal urethritis, and genital tuberculosis. They had had no instances of fevers, nor had they taken anabolic steroid or anti-androgenic drugs or undergone chemotherapy in the 3 months prior to surgery.

Figure 1 Clinical phenotypes. (A) Pedigree of the family with congenital azoospermia; an arrowhead indicates the proband, squares indicate men, circles indicate women, black symbols indicate affected individuals, unfilled symbols indicate unaffected individuals, and the obligate carrier is indicated using a dot-containing circle. H&E staining (B) and WT1 immunohistochemistry (D) analysis of cross sections of seminiferous tubules using testicular biopsy samples from a patient with obstructive azoospermia (as the control). H&E staining (C) and WT1 immunohistochemistry (E) analysis of cross sections of seminiferous tubules using testicular biopsy samples from II:1. (B and C) Red arrows indicate Sertoli cells and black arrows indicate spermatogonia. (F) Ultrasonography image shows a hypoechoic lesion (about 0.6 × 0.5 cm) in the upper pole of the right testis in the proband. (G) H&E staining analysis of cross-sections of Leydig cell tumor (LCT) from II:1. (H) Immunohistochemical staining of the tumor with inhibin of LCT from II:1. Scale bars: 50 μm.

The proband and his brother had different testicle size. Ultrasonic examination showed that the patients’ mean testicle size was abnormally small, with 3.6 mL in the proband (II:1) and 4.5 mL in his brother (II:2). No obvious obstruction was found in their reproductive tract. The patients had normal karyotypes and no detected microdeletion of azoospermia factor regions on the Y chromosome. The proband underwent microdissection testicular sperm extraction (mTESE) at the Women’s Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine. In detail, the mTESE surgery was performed under the surgical microscope (Carl Zeiss). Dissection of the testicular tissue was undertaken at 10×–20× original magnification in search for opaque and enlarged seminiferous tubules, which are more likely to contain spermatozoa. After the testicular tissue was thoroughly ground, a suitable quantity of fluid was extracted and observed under an inverted microscope (original magnification, ×400). No mature spermatozoa were retrieved after sufficient grinding of the testicular tissue. The proband’s brother (II:2) had also undergone mTESE in another hospital. No mature spermatozoa were able to be retrieved in his case also. The proband and his brother were not given any medications before sperm retrieval.

The cross sections of seminiferous tubules of biopsy samples were subjected to H&E staining (Figure 1, B and C) and immunostaining of Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) (Figure 1, D and E), a Sertoli cell marker. Results showed that Sertoli cells were obvious, but with only a few spermatogonia and no spermatocytes or sperm present in patient samples (Figure 1E), contrasting with the controls (Figure 1D). Serum sex hormone tests showed that the levels of FSH were higher than normal, with 45.5 IU/L in the proband (II:1) and 18.76 IU/L in his brother (II:2). The levels of luteinizing hormone (LH) were 27.3 IU/L in II:1 and 7.0 IU/L in II:2. The testosterone levels of the proband and brother were 6.5 nmol/L and 1.7 nmol/L, respectively, which indicated that the proband had a much higher level of testosterone than his brother. These tests showed that the symptoms of both brothers were consistent with those of early MA.

In addition, ultrasonography of the proband revealed a hypoechoic lesion (about 0.6 × 0.5 cm) in the upper pole of the right testis (Figure 1F). Ultrasound and H&E staining images showed that the boundary of the lesion was clear, and blood flow signal could be detected in the lesion (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171541DS1) (16). The levels of serum tumor markers, lactate dehydrogenase, alpha fetoprotein, and human chorionic gonadotrophin were in a normal range. CT scans showed no metastatic tumor in the pulmonary region or abdomen, with no evidence of abdominal, pelvic, or inguinal lymphadenopathy. The proband underwent microsurgical testicular tumor enucleation. H&E staining showed that the tumor tissue was composed predominantly of polygonal cells with abundant eosinophilic cytoplasm (Figure 1G). Immunohistochemical staining indicated intense and diffuse positive staining for inhibin (+++) (Figure 1H). The Ki67 proliferative index of the tumor was less than 5% (Supplemental Figure 1D). WT1 negativity suggested that the tumor was not derived from Sertoli cells (Supplemental Figure 1E). In addition, positive signals for vimentin (+) and calretinin (+) were observed (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). These results indicate that this neoplasm is a benign Leydig cell tumor (LCT). After 1 year of follow-up, the proband’s health status was good, with no new testicular tumors observed.

X-linked RBBP7 pathogenic variant suspected to cause MA and LCT. We performed WES on DNA samples from these 2 brothers (II:1 and II:2) and their parents (I:1, I:2). For more than 93% of sequenced bases, the achieved quality score was higher than Q30. For each sample, the mapping efficiency of generated WES reads was more than 99.0%, and the coverage of exonic regions with at least 10 reads was more than 95.0%. The average sequencing depth on a target of 4 samples was 196.3 (197.0–202.4). In the exon region, I:1, I:2, II:1, and II:2 carried 23,210, 22,752, 23,980, and 23,416 variants, respectively. A total of 145 exon variants in 2 brothers were identical. These variants were filtered using a series of criteria (17). We finally focused on an X-linked RBBP7 variant (NM_002893.4, c.1200dupA, p.W401Mfs*5), which has not been identified in population databases to our knowledge. This was predicted to be pathogenic by FATHMM-indel, CRAVAT, and SIFT_indels2 software.

To evaluate the transmission pattern of the variant in the family, we performed Sanger sequencing analysis of RBBP7 using DNA samples from the blood of family members. Patients II:1 and II:2 had hemizygous mutations of RBBP7 with a single peak. Their mother (I:2) had a heterozygous mutation with a double peak (Figure 2A). The X-linked RBBP7 mutation was a 1 bp inserted variant (Figure 2B). This leads to an earlier translation stop codon 4 amino acids from the insertion position at the last WD40 domain of the RBBP7 protein (p.W401Mfs*5) (Figure 2B). Restriction fragment length gene polymorphism (RFLP) analysis was then carried out to detect the mutation in the family and in 103 unrelated patients with NOA. The PCR product of the wild-type RBBP7 could be cut into a 19 bp fragment and a 207 bp fragment, while the PCR product of the RBBP7 mutation could not (Figure 2C). This RBBP7 mutation was not observed in those 103 unrelated patients with NOA. In addition, a poly-antibody that recognizes all the amino acids of RBBP7 was used to identify the RBBP7-expressing cells of seminiferous tubules. We verified that RBBP7-positive spermatogonia, round spermatids, and Sertoli cells were distributed in the control but not in the patient (II:1) (Figure 2D), and the expression levels of RBBP7 were decreased in the patient, compared with the control (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 X-linked RBBP7 pathogenic variant suspected to cause MA. (A) Sanger sequencing chromatograms validate the hemizygous RBBP7 (NM_002893.4, c.1201ins1) missense variant in this family. The mother is a heterozygous carrier of the c.1201ins1 variation of RBBP7. The position of the variant is indicated by red arrows. (B) The upper panel shows the genomic structure of RBBP7, with 1 bp insert mutation mapped to isoform 1 (NM_002893.4, c.1201ins1). The lower panel shows the protein structure of the RBBP7 wild-type (425 aa) and RBBP7 mutant (RBBP7Δ) proteins. A missense mutation was present in the last WD40 domain of RBBP7. (C) RFLP analysis of affected brothers II:1 and II:2 and their mother and father. The PCR products were treated by the Bgl I restriction enzyme. Resulting fragments were separated by electrophoresis. The PCR product of the wild-type RBBP7 was cut into a 19 bp fragment and a 207 bp fragment at 37°C, while the PCR product of the RBBP7 mutation could not be cut. (D) RBBP7 immunohistochemistry analysis of cross sections of seminiferous tubules using testicular biopsy samples from a healthy control and II:1. (E) Quantification analyses of RBBP7 expression intensity; 5 random fields were selected for analysis. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by the unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

A quantitative analysis of single-cell RNA-sequencing data from human testicular cells, obtained via open databases, revealed high RBBP7 expression in spermatogonia and spermatocyte cells, with lower expression levels in round and elongated spermatids (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Our immunostaining experiments verified these results (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Notably, RBBP7 protein was also detected in the Leydig and Sertoli cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

The structural and functional impact of the p.W401M fs*5 mutation on RBBP7. RBBP7 is a 6-repeat WD40 domain protein, consisting of a protruding N-terminal α-helix, a characteristic 7-bladed β-propeller structure, and a short C-terminal α-helix (18). We analyzed the impact of p.W401M fs*5 on RBBP7 in silico. A 3-dimensional (3D) modeling of the C-terminal region of wild-type RBBP7 revealed 23 hydrogen bonds (shown with blue dotted lines, Figure 3A). In contrast, the RBBP7 mutation affected the last β-propeller of the WD40 domain, resulting in only 8 hydrogen bonds and no short C-terminal α-helix (Figure 3B). This mutation led to steric clashes with the nearby amino acids (Figure 3C, purple dotted lines).

Figure 3 The structural and functional impact of the pW401M fs*5 mutation on RBBP7. (A and B) C-terminal of RBBP7. The graphics show the last WD40 domain of wild-type RBBP7 with 23 hydrogen bonds (shown with blue dotted lines) (A) and the mutant RBBP7 with only 8 hydrogen bonds (blue dotted lines) (B); the native structure (wild-type) (Protein Data Bank [PDB] code 7M3X and 3CFV). (C) View showing that the C-terminal structure of the mutant RBBP7 lacks the short C-terminal α-helix (Glu405 to Asn409) and leads to clashes with the nearby WD40 domain (purple dotted lines), in contrast with the wild-type RBBP7 (A). (D) Prediction of the hydrophobic character of the C-terminal of wild-type RBBP7 (blue) and mutant RBBP7 (orange) using the hydrophobicity/Kyte-Doolittle scale. (E and F) The structure of the wild-type RBBP7/histone H4 complex (E) and mutant RBBP7/histone H4 complex (F). The C-terminal of RBBP7 is shown in blue, and residues 25–41 in histone H4 are shown in orange. Yellow pentagon represents the key hydrophobic residues; green rectangles represent the key hydrophilic/charged residue. The spring-like structure represents the α-helix. The structure of the wild-type RBBP7/BRCA1 complex (G) and mutant RBBP7/BRCA1 complex (H). The C-terminal of RBBP7 is shown in blue, and the BRCT domain of BRCA1 is shown in orange. RBBP7/histone H4 immunofluorescence analysis of cross sections of seminiferous tubules using testicular biopsy samples from a healthy control (I) and from II:1 (J); RBBP7 (green) and histone H4 (red). (K and L) RBBP7/histone H4 immunofluorescence analysis of cross sections of LCT from II:1; L is an enlargement of panel K. BRCA1 immunofluorescence staining of cross sections of seminiferous tubules using testicular biopsy samples from a control (M) and from II:1 (N). γH2AX immunofluorescence analysis of cross sections of seminiferous tubules using testicular biopsy samples from a control (O) and from II:1 (P). Scale bar: 50 μm.

To detect hydrophilic and hydrophobic profiles of mutant RBBP7, we employed the hydrophobicity/Kyte-Doolittle scale and found that mutant RBBP7, as a truncated protein, had lost its C-terminal hydrophilic region (negative value) (Figure 3D, orange line). RBBP7 is known to interact with histone H4 when mediated by hydrogen bonds, salt bridges, and van der Waals contacts (10). The loss of the RBBP7 short hydrophilic/charged C-terminal α-helix, which sits on top of and extends the RBBP7 N-terminal α-helix, affects its interaction with the key residue Arg35 of histone H4 (Figure 3, E and F). RBBP7 has also been reported to interact with BRCA1 (12). We modeled the docking of BRCA1 and RBBP7. The result showed a decrease in the energy (–9.5 kcal/mol) of the BRCT domain of BRCA1 interacting with mutant RBBP7, compared with that with wild-type RBBP7, which shows the energy of –10.9 kcal/mol (Figure 3, G and H). Based on these data, we propose that the p.W401M fs*4 in RBBP7 could alter its bonding ability with its interacting proteins, including histone H4 and BRCA1, consequently affecting its biological function.

We then performed immunofluorescence staining with a monoclonal antibody raised against the full length of RBBP7 and a polyclonal antibody raised against the N-terminal of histone H4 to detect their colocalization in the seminiferous tubules. The colocalization of RBBP7 with condensed histone H4 signals was clearly observed in some of the testicular cells of the control (Figure 3I). However, in the sample of the proband, the signals of RBBP7 remained weak and associated with loosely distributed histone H4 signals (Figure 3J). In addition, RBBP7 signals were hardly detectable in the LCT of the proband, while histone H4 remained abundantly distributed (Figure 3, K and L). We also tested the BRCA1 expression in seminiferous tubules and testicular tumor tissue and found that BRCA1 was obviously decreased in the proband (Figure 3, M and N). BRCA1 is known to function in DNA damage sites, promoting DNA double-strand break (DSB) repair (19), which is essential for maintaining genomic stability. We checked γH2AX, a marker of DSBs. A higher level of γH2AX in the seminiferous tubule of the proband was detected, compared with the control (Figure 3, O and P).

Rbbp7 deprivation affects the proliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle of mouse germline cells. Alignment of RBBP7 with its homologs in other organisms, including Homo sapiens, Mus musculus, Danio rerio, and Drosophila melanogaster, revealed the extensive conservation of protein sequences. Among these, human RBBP7 shares 99% amino acid similarity with mouse rbbp7 and 96% with Drosophila Caf1-55 (Supplemental Figure 3A). The 3D structure analysis showed the Caf1-55/histone H3 complex structure to be similar to the RBBP7/histone H4 complex structure (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

We examined the cellular function of RBBP7 using 2 mouse germ cell lines, the spermatogonia cell line GC-1 and the pachytene spermatocyte-derived cell line GC-2. A small interfering RNA (rbbp7 siRNA) was used to silence the endogenous mRNA expression of rbbp7. Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) and Western blot analyses showed that both mRNA and protein levels of rbbp7 were downregulated in the rbbp7-deprived GC-1 and GC-2 cells (Figure 4, A–D). We analyzed the cellular characteristics upon rbbp7 deprivation and found that the cell proliferation of rbbp7-deprived cells was reduced in both GC-1 and GC-2 cells (Figure 4, E and F). Flow cytometry analysis revealed that a higher apoptosis rate of the rbbp7-deprived cells was also noted, as compared with the siRNA-negative groups (Figure 4, G and H). The average percentage of cells in S phase was decreased in the si-rbbp7 groups (31.2% in GC-1 cells and 28.4% in GC-2 cells) compared with the siRNA-negative groups (43.9% in GC-1 cells and 46.3% in GC-2 cells) (Figure 4I). The ratio of cells in G2/M phase increased in the si-rbbp7 groups (27.2% in GC-1 cells and 25.3% in GC-2 cells) compared with the siRNA-negative groups (10.3% in GC-1 cells and 7.8% in GC-2 cells) (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 4), indicating that silencing rbbp7 led to cell cycle arrest at the G2/M phase. These results suggest that rbbp7 is involved in the regulation of the proliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle in mouse GC-1 and GC-2 cells.

Figure 4 Deprivation of rbbp7 affects the proliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle of mouse GC-1 and GC-2 cells. (A and B) Relative mRNA levels of rbbp7 in the negative control (NC) and si-rbbp7–treated GC-1 (A) and GC-2 (B) cells to validate knockdown efficiency. (C) Western blot detected by anti-rbbp7 and anti-GAPDH antisera on lysates of NC and siRNA-treated GC-1 and GC-2 cells. (D) Quantification analyses of rbbp7 in C. (E and F) Cell Counting Kit-8 (Biosharp) test in NC and siRNA-treated GC-1 (E) and GC-2 cells (F). (G) Cell component analysis in NC and siRNA-treated GC-1 and GC-2 cells by flow cytometry. (H) Percentages of apoptotic cells in NC (n = 3) and siRNA-treated (n = 3) GC-1 and GC-2 cells. (I) Flow cytometry analysis for cell cycle distribution of NC and siRNA-treated GC-1 and GC-2 cells. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t tests were used for the statistical analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. All experiments were repeated 3 times.

RBBP7/Caf1-55 deficiency leads to male infertility and small testis in Drosophila. To investigate the in vivo function of RBBP7 in spermatogenesis, we employed a Drosophila model (Figure 5A). Drosophila testis development starts from the embryonic stage, and pole cells are formed at the posterior of the embryo at stages 4 to 5 (20). These migrate and differentiate to form the spherical embryonic gonads at embryonic stage 14. The gonads then become ellipsoid at the larval stage and finally incorporate into spiral tubules in the adult (Figure 5A). We performed immunostaining to systematically analyze the expression pattern of Caf1-55. Caf1-55 was universally expressed in the nuclei of embryonic cells, including pole cells (Figure 5, B and C). In Caf1-55–null (Caf1-55–/–) mutants (15), the maternal expression of Caf1-55 was detectable at embryonic stage 5 (Figure 5, D and E) but barely detected in the testis at the second larval stage (L2) (Figure 5, F and G). The mutants also showed a smaller sized testis, as compared with that of wild-type (Figure 5, F and G). It is notable that a high expression of phosphorylated histone H2Av (γH2Av) was detected in the testis of Caf1-55 mutants at L2, but not in the wild-type (Supplemental Figure 5A), suggesting that DSBs had occurred because of loss of Caf1-55.

Figure 5 RBBP7/Caf1-55 deficiency leads to male infertility in Drosophila. (A) Drosophila testis development begins from the embryonic stage. Pole cells are formed at the posterior of the embryo at stages 4–5, then migrate and differentiate to form the spherical embryonic gonads at embryonic stage 14. The gonads become ellipsoid at the larval stage and finally become incorporated into spiral tubules at the adult stage. (B and C) The expression pattern of Caf1-55. Caf1-55 was universally expressed in the nucleus of embryonic cells, including pole cells. (D and E) The maternal expression of Caf1-55 can be observed at the embryonic stage 5 of Caf1-55–/– animals. (F and G) Caf1-55 was detected at the second instar larval stage (L2) of the wild-type (F) but not in Caf1-55–/– animals (G). (H) Graph showing male fertility rate in different genotypes. (I and J) Larval (I) and adult testes’ (J) size from wild-type, nos-Gal4–driven Caf1-55 IR1, and tj-Gal4–driven Caf1-55 IR1 animals. (K) Images showing the testes of control and Caf1-55 IR1 animals driven by tj-Gal4 and nos-Gal4 at the late third instar larval stage (upper) and from 5-day-old adults (lower). Scale bars: 60 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. TS, testis; SV, seminal vesicle; AG, accessory gland; ED, ejaculatory duct.

Because the Caf1-55 mutants died at L2, we applied 2 Caf1-55 RNAi lines (Caf1-55 IR1, Caf1-55 IR2) to assess the effects of Caf1-55 deficiency on testis development. Two drivers, tj-GAL4 expressed in somatic cyst stem cells and cyst cells (analogous to mammalian Sertoli cells) and nos-GAL4 expressed in early germline cells (including germ stem cells), were used to achieve the cell-specific knockdown of Caf1-55 in Drosophila testis (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). A fertility test showed that wild-type females, when crossed with males from 2 RNAi lines driven by either tj-GAL4 or nos-GAL4 males, laid similar numbers of eggs as those crossed with the wild-type males. However, the percentage of hatched embryos derived from Caf1-55–knockdown males was remarkably decreased (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6C), indicating male sterility.

We examined the gonads of Caf1-55 deficiency males at third instar larval stage (L3) and adult stage. The morphology of the gonads was ellipsoid, but the size of gonads was much smaller in the Caf1-55–knockdown animals than in those of the control males at L3 (Figure 5, I and K, and Supplemental Figure 6). Statistical analysis showed a 73.53% reduction in the testis size for nos>Caf1-55 RNAi males and a 21.76% reduction for tj>Caf1-55 RNAi males at L3 (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 6M). In the adult stage, nos>Caf1-55 RNAi males showed extremely tiny testes (with a 73.68% reduction) and completely empty seminal vesicles (Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6). tj>Caf1-55 RNAi resulted in testes of slightly reduced size (with a 28.95% reduction) and almost empty seminal vesicles (Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6). These observations suggest that lack of Caf1-55 in either germ cells or somatic cells leads to small testes.

Germ cell absence and testicular cell hyperproliferation upon Caf1-55 knockdown. To determine the effects of Caf1-55 knockdown on Drosophila testis, we selected several protein markers to characterize the specific cell types. Immunofluorescence staining with eyes absent (Eya), a mature cyst cell marker, and Vasa, a germ cell marker, showed that at the L2 testis of Caf1-55–/– mutant males, cyst cells accumulated as tumor-like (Figure 6, A and B). The adults of both nos>Caf1-55 RNAi flies and tj>Caf1-55 RNAi flies also showed an increase in cyst cells, compared with the controls (Figure 6, C–E). In addition, nos>Caf1-55 RNAi males showed complete loss of germ cells (Figure 6G), while tj>Caf1-55 RNAi resulted in germ cells’ overproliferation (Figure 6H). We further performed immunostaining of PH3, a marker for proliferating cells. In wild-type testis, a small number of mitotic germ cells were seen near the tip of the testis (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 7A, white arrow), and more distally along the testis, a single PH3-positive meiotic cyst could be observed (Supplemental Figure 7A, red arrow). However, in nos>Caf1-55 RNAi and tj>Caf1-55 RNAi testis, several groups of mitotic cells were seen at the tip, middle, and distal end of the testis (Figure 6, J and K; Supplemental Figure 7A, green and yellow arrows; and Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 6 Loss of Caf1-55 leads to testicular tumors in Drosophila. (A and B) Eya immunofluorescence analysis of larval testes of wild-type (A) and Caf1-55–/– animals (B). Immunostaining of testis with Eya (B–E), Vasa (F–H), PH3 (I–K), and 1B1 (L–N) from different animal genotypes. (O) Schematic representation of the human RBBP7 wild-type (425 aa) and RBBP7 mutant (RBBP7Δ, 404 aa) proteins and the Drosophila Caf1-55 (430 aa) and Caf1-55 mutants (Caf1-55Δ, 405 aa). (P) Graph showing male fertility test among different genotypes where y axis represents the embryo hatching rate. The male fertility is 0 in nos-Gal4–driven Caf1-55–knockdown animals and is about 25%–30% in tj-Gal4–driven Caf1-55–knockdown animals. The male fertility rate could be largely rescued by overexpressing wild-type RBBP7 or Caf1-55, but not with mutant RBBP7 or Caf1-55, in tj-Gal4–driven Caf1-55–knockdown animals. All experiments were repeated 3 times (each, n = 60). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

During spermatogenesis, spermatogonia and spermatocytes contain spectrin-rich structures known as fusomes (21), which can be visualized by immunostaining with 1B1, a fusome marker. In the wild-type testis, 1B1 signal displayed pointed and branched fusomes (Figure 6L), but no 1B1 signal was detected in nos>Caf1-55 RNAi testis (Figure 6M and Supplemental Figure 7). In tj>Caf1-55 RNAi testis, increased pointed fusomes and decreased branched fusomes were observed (Figure 6N, Supplemental Figure 7), indicating an accumulation of undifferentiated germ cells.

RBBP7 rescues male infertility caused by Caf1-55 deficiency in Drosophila. To investigate whether RBBP7 could rescue fertility in Drosophila males with loss of Caf1-55, we generated transgenic flies that carried either a wild-type human RBBP7 or a mutant human RBBP7, as well as a mutant Caf1-55 line and an overexpressing wild-type Caf1-55 line (15), to test genetic rescue (Figure 6O). Results showed that in the presence of ectopic wild-type human RBBP7 or Caf1-55, the rate of male fertility was increased in tj>Caf1-55 RNAi animals (Figure 6P), whereas in the overexpression of mutant human RBBP7 or mutant Caf1-55 in tj>Caf1-55 RNAi, no such rescue was observed. These data suggest that normal human RBBP7 rescues male infertility in Caf1-55–deficient Drosophila, while RBBP7 mutation fails to rescue.