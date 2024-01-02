BCMA- and CST6-specific CAR T cells lyse multiple myeloma cells and suppress murine osteolytic lesions

Development and characterization of the fourth generation of BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells. We constructed a fourth-generation BCMA-CST6-CAR vector by BCMA-specific, single-chain variable fragments (scFvs) (derived from clone C11D5.3) (23, 24), a safety switch (marker-suicide gene RQR8) (25), in the hinge region, and a 4-1BB coactivation domain with CD3ζ. A P2A self-cleaving peptide was inserted between CAR and CST6 (Figure 1, A and D). To decrease the risk of severe immunological side effects, we integrated RQR8 with 2 CD20 mimotopes as a suicide molecule and 1 CD34 epitope for detection and positive selection. The BCMA-CAR vector contains BCMA-scFv, a safety switch, and a 4-1BB coactivation domain with CD3ζ (Figure 1B). The MOCK-CAR vector only contains a safety switch and a 4-1BB coactivation domain with CD3ζ (Figure 1C). All segments were of human origin.

Figure 1 Construction and characteristics of BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells. (A) Generation of BCMA-CST6-CAR constructs. The BCMA-CST6-CAR vector was constructed by BCMA-specific scFvs, a safety switch (RQR8) in the hinge region, and a 4-1BB coactivation domain with CD3ζ. A P2A self-cleaving peptide was inserted between the CAR vectors and CST6. (B) The BCMA-CAR vector contained BCMA-scFv, a safety switch, and a 4-1BB coactivation domain with CD3ζ. (C) The MOCK-CAR vector only contained a safety switch and a 4-1BB coactivation domain with CD3ζ. All vectors contained SFFV promoters to drive expression of targeted gene(s) in CAR T cells. (D) Schematic representation of the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T structure. (E) Lentiviruses combined with the RetroNectin transfection technology were engineered with CD3+ T cells derived from healthy donor PBMCs. CAR-T cells were detected with RQR8-specific anti-CD34 antibodies by flow cytometry. CD34+ rates were 29.6% for BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells. CD34+ cells were enriched to 75.6% for BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells sorted with anti-CD34 microbeads. CD34+ cells were enriched to 76.9% for sorted BCMA–CAR-T cells. (F) Flow cytometric analyses revealed CD4+/CD8+ ratios of MOCK–CAR-T cells, BCMA–CAR-T cells, and BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells (n = 3, representative result from 3 independent experiments). (G) Bar plots represent the frequency of CAR-T cells gated on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA was used for the statistical analysis; NS = P > 0.05. LTR, long terminal repeat.

We used lentiviruses combined with the RetroNectin transfection technology to modify CD3+ T cells from healthy donor PBMCs (26). The transfection efficiency of CAR-T cells was detected by flow cytometry using the anti–inserted RQR8–specific CD34 antibody. We found that 29.6% of cells were BCMA-CST6-CAR T cells. Transfected BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells were isolated to 75.6% purity using anti-CD34 microbeads, and transfected BCMA–CAR-T cells were isolated to 76.9% purity (Figure 1E).

We conducted phenotypic analysis of CAR-T cells using flow cytometry, which included the assessment of CD4 and CD8 expression ratios. The mean percentage of CD4+ BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells was 38.5%, while 57.3% were CD8+. This ratio showed no statistically significant differences compared with the BCMA–CAR-T cells (37.6% CD4+ and 57.4% CD8+) cells and MOCK–CAR-T cells (38.2% CD4+ and 58.1% CD8+) (Figure 1, F and G).

BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells bind specifically to human BCMA in vitro. We detected BCMA expression in the 3 MM cell lines MM1.S (96.6% cells were BCMA+), OPM2 (91.3% cells were BCMA+), and H929 (99.5% cells were BCMA+) (Figure 2A). We found that BCMA was highly expressed in these 3 MM cell lines. We used these 3 MM cell lines for our in vivo and in vitro experiments.

Figure 2 BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells efficiently kill MM cell lines and release cytokines in vitro. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of BCMA expression in MM1.S, OPM2, and H929 cell lines. BCMA was highly expressed in MM1.S, OPM2, and H929 cell lines. (B–D) In vitro cytolytic activity of BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells. CAR-T cells were added to MM1.S (B), OMP2 (C), and H929 (D) cell lines at an E/T ratio of 1:5 to 5:1. After 24 hours of coculturing, cytolytic activity was measured. Percentage of lysis = (experimental lysis − spontaneous lysis)/(maximal lysis − spontaneous lysis) × 100%. n = 5. (E) Expression of the T cell activation marker CD69 was detected at an E/T ratio of 5:1 after 24 hours of coculturing (n = 5). (F) IL-2 concentrations in supernatants were detected at an E/T ratio of 5:1 after 24 hours of coculturing (n = 5). (G) IFN-γ concentrations in supernatants were detected at an E/T ratio of 5:1 after 24 hours of coculturing (n = 5). (H) CST6 concentrations in supernatants were detected at an E/T ratio of 5:1 after 24 hours of coculturing (n = 5). Data represent the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA; NS = P > 0.05.

To further verify the specificity of the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells, CAR-T cells were incubated with FITC-labeled human BCMA. After incubation of FITC-labeled human BCMA, both BCMA–CAR-T cells and BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells expressed a strong and equivalent FITC signal. In contrast, we detected no FITC signal in the MOCK–CAR-T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171396DS1). These results indicate that BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells and BCMA–CAR-T cells specifically bound human BCMA with similar affinity.

BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells show efficient cytotoxicity of MM cell lines and cytokine release in vitro. CAR-T cells were incubated with human MM cell lines at different ratios. Analysis of coculture-killing assays of CAR-T cells with MM1.S, OPM2, and H929 indicated that effector CAR-T cell–mediated target tumor cytotoxicity proportionally increased with the effector-to-target (E/T) ratio. BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells incubated with MM1.S-mCherry cells at a ratio of 5:1 revealed that the percentage of MM1.S-mCherry fluorescence–positive cells lysed after 24 hours of coculturing was 75.5%. MM1.S cell lysis increased 5.7-fold in the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T group compared with MM1.S cells in the MOCK–CAR-T group. We observed no significant difference in killing between the BCMA–CAR-T group and the BCMA-CST6-CAR-T group (Figure 2B). The percentage of target cells lysed was 70.8% in the OPM2 cell line at an E/T ratio of 5:1, and there was a 5.6-fold increase in the percentage of lysis seen with BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells compared with the average of MOCK–CAR-T cells (Figure 2C). Similarly, the percentage of target cells lysed was 87.6% in the H929 cell line, and there was a 7.3-fold increase in the percentage of lysis seen with BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells compared with the average of MOCK–CAR-T cells (Figure 2D).

To assess CAR-T cell activation, we measured the expression of the T cell activation marker CD69 in CAR-T cells after 24 hours of coculturing with MM1.S, OPM2, or H929 cells. We found that CD69 expression was significantly increased in both BCMA–CST6–CAR-T (71.0%) and BCMA–CAR-T (72.5%) cell groups compared with the MOCK–CAR-T cell group (8.7%) (P < 0.001) when cocultured with MM1.S cells (Figure 2E). Activation of BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells and BCMA–CAR-T cells was also confirmed by increased CD69 expression when these cells were cocultured with OPM2 or H929 cells (Figure 2E). ELISA showed that expression of both IL-2 and IFN-γ cytokines was significantly increased in the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T and BCMA–CAR-T cell groups compared with the MOCK–CAR-T cell group (Figure 2, F and G; P < 0.001).

To measure the level of CST6 secretion from BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells, BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells were incubated with MM cells at a ratio of 5:1, and at different time points, CST6 protein levels in culture media were measured by ELISA. As the duration of coculturing of BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells and MM cells was extended, the concentration of CST6 in the culture medium increased accordingly. By 24 hours, the concentration reached a plateau. There was a slight increase at 36 hours and 48 hours, but we observed no significant differences compared with the 24-hour culturing period (Supplemental Figure 1C). When cocultured with MM1.S cells for 24 hours, CST6 was detected at 56.0 ng/mL in the BCMA-CST6-CAR-T group, which was a significantly higher concentration than that detected in the MOCK-CAR-T group (2.7 ng/mL) or the BCMA–CAR-T group (1.9 ng/mL). This phenomenon was consistent when these CAR-T cells were cocultured with OPM2 or H929 cells for 24 hours (Figure 2H).

BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells kill primary human MM cells efficiently in vitro. In addition to generating CAR-T cells using PBMCs from healthy donors, we have demonstrated that tumor lysis occurred using CAR-T cells generated from MM patients’ PBMCs when cocultured with their corresponding CD138+ MM cells in the bone marrow. We collected samples from 3 patients. CAR-T cells were generated using T cells isolated from the peripheral blood and directed against their own tumor cells (Figure 3A). Despite the fact that each of the 3 patients with MM had distinct percentages of CD138+ MM cells in bone marrow mononuclear cells (BMMCs), BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cell treatment significantly decreased the percentage of CD138+ cells in BMMC samples from all MM patients (Figure 3, B and C; P < 0.05). These results show that primary MM cells were effectively lysed by BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells.

Figure 3 BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells selectively kill primary human MM cells in vitro. (A) Experimental workflow for the process of CAR-T cell–mediated cytotoxicity against primary human MM cells. Samples from 3 patients were collected. CAR-T cells were generated using the donors’ peripheral blood T cells and directed against their own BMMCs. (B) Flow cytometric analysis was used to identify primary human CD138+ MM cells from 3 patient samples with the following different treatments for 24 hours: PBS, MOCK–CAR-T cells, BCMA–CAR-T cells, and BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells. (C) Percentage of the subpopulation of human CD138+ MM cells decreased in 3 of 3 primary MM samples after BCMA–CST6–CAR-T treatment. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA; NS = P > 0.05.

Overall, these results indicate that BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells were strongly activated after exposure to BCMA+ MM cell lines and that CST6 secretion did not affect the activation or function of BCMA–CAR-T cells.

BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells suppress the formation of tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–positive osteoclasts. RAW 264.7 cells are monocyte/macrophage-like cells that can differentiate into osteoclasts upon exposure to RANKL (27). To determine whether BCMA–CST6–CAR-T–derived CST6 could suppress osteoclast differentiation, conditioned media (CM) from 24-hour cocultures of BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells and MM cells at various ratios were collected and added to the culture media (50%) with RANKL and RAW 264.7 cells and cultured for 7 days (Figure 4A). With the increased E/T ratios in MM1.S cells, the concentration of CST6 in the CM also increased (Figure 4B). As the concentration of CST6 in the CM increased, we noted a significant reduction in the tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–positive (TRAP+) areas of osteoclasts (Figure 4, C and D). This phenomenon remained consistent when using OPM2 or H929 cells (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 4 BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells suppress osteoclast differentiation. (A) Experimental workflow for the detection of TRAP+ osteoclasts. (B) CST6 concentrations in supernatants were detected at E/T ratios of 1:5 to 5:1 after 24 hours of coculturing (n = 5). (C) CAR-T cells were incubated with MM1.S cells at ratios of 1:5 to 5:1 for 24 hours, and CM were collected and added into RAW 264.7 cells with RANKL. On day 7, osteoclasts were stained with TRAP solution (n = 5, representative result from 5 independent experiments). Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Bar plots present quantifications of the TRAP+ area (n = 5). (E) Human CD14+ monocytes sorted from bone marrow of patients with MM were differentiated into osteoclasts with M-CSF and RANKL for 7 days. CM were added to human CD14+ monocyte culture media (50%) for another 7 days. On day 14, osteoclasts were stained with TRAP solution (n = 5, representative result from 5 independent experiments). Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) Bar plots represent the number of TRAP+ osteoclasts derived from human CD14+ monocytes per view (n = 5). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA; NS = P > 0.05.

CM from cultures of CAR-T cells with MM1.S, OPM2, or H929 cells at a ratio of 5:1 for 24 hours were collected and added to human osteoclast progenitor and CD14+ monocyte culture media (50%) along with RANKL to induce osteoclast differentiation. Cells were cultured for 7 days. CM from BCMA-CST6-CAR-T cells significantly suppressed the formation of TRAP+ osteoclasts (Figure 4, E and F).

BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells suppress MM growth in vivo. To evaluate the in vivo anti-tumor activity and anti–bone resorption of BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells, we injected MM1.S, OPM2, or H929 cells expressing luciferase into NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ (NSG) mice. On day 7, MM-bearing mice received CAR-T cells. Luciferase signals were measured every 7 days. When we sacrificed mice on day 35, we evaluated the CST6 concentration in mouse sera, and mouse tibiae were collected for micro-CT (μCT) and TRAP staining (Figure 5A). Bioluminescence imaging of MM-bearing mice revealed the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells were effective in terms of antitumor activity, yielding near-complete tumor clearance by day 21, whereas myeloma cells continued to grow in the MOCK–CAR-T group. The BCMA–CST6–CAR-T and BCAM–CAR-T cells had very similar tumor growth–inhibiting effects (Figure 5B). This observation was supported by measurements of tumor burden shown in the bioluminescence intensity curve (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells suppress MM1.S cell growth in vivo. (A) Schematic of the experimental plan. NSG mice were administered 1.5 × 106 MM cells via i.v. injection. On day seven, 1.5 × 106 CAR-T cells were administered after injection of MM cells. Myeloma progression was monitored until the mice developed hind limb paralysis. (B) Tumor burden was evaluated by bioluminescence imaging of MM1.S cell–bearing mice treated with MOCK–CAR-T, BCMA–CAR-T, or BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells. (C) Quantitative analysis of bioluminescence intensity (n = 5). (D) Mouse serum levels of CST6 protein detected by ELISA (n = 5). (E) Mouse serum levels of calcium detected by ELISA (n = 5). (F) Mouse serum levels of PTHrP detected by ELISA (n = 5). (G) Kaplan-Meier disease progression analysis of CAR-T treatment in NSG models (n = 5). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (C–F) and log-rank test (G); NS = P > 0.05.

In the MM1.S xenograft model, the CST6 serum concentration was significantly higher in the BCAM–CST6–CAR-T group than in the MOCK– or BCMA–CAR-T cell groups (938.4 vs. 60.9 and 64.2 ng/mL; P < 0.001) (Figure 5D). These results demonstrate that BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells not only eliminated tumor cells but also secreted CST6 in vivo.

Furthermore, we also assessed the concentration of calcium and PTHrP in the serum. In the MM1.S xenograft model, the serum calcium concentration was significantly decreased in the BCAM–CST6–CAR-T group compared with the MOCK- and BCMA–CAR-T groups (7.15 vs. 11.95 and 10.27 mg/dL; P < 0.001) (Figure 5E). The serum PTHrP concentration in the BCAM–CST6–CAR-T group was significantly decreased compared with that in the MOCK–CAR-T group, but with no significant differences compared with the BCMA–CAR-T group in the MM1.S xenograft model (Figure 5F).

We repeated the in vivo experiment to monitor the occurrence of paralysis in mice. Mice were sacrificed and recorded as having had disease progression when they developed paralysis or extreme weakness. Mice in the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T group took significantly longer to develop paralysis. The time to disease progression for the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T group (median disease progression = 56 days) was longer than that for the BCMA–CAR-T group (median disease progression = 46 days) (P = 0.0777) (Figure 5G).

In the OPM2 xenograft model, BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells also demonstrated effectiveness in antitumor activity (Figure 6, A and B). The BCAM–CST6–CAR-T group showed the highest CST6 serum concentration and the lowest serum calcium concentration in the OPM2-bearing mice (Figure 6, C and D). Meanwhile, in the OPM2 xenograft model, there were no significant differences in serum PTHrP concentrations between the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T group and the BCMA–CAR-T group (Figure 6E). In the H929 xenograft model, BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells exhibited antitumor activity (Figure 6, F and G) and effects on serum indicators (Figure 6, H–J) comparable to those observed in the OPM2 xenograft model.

Figure 6 Validation of BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cell suppression of MM growth in OPM2 and H929 MM cell lines in vivo. (A) Tumor burden was evaluated by bioluminescence imaging of OPM2 cell–bearing mice treated with MOCK–CAR-T cells, BCMA–CAR-T cells, or BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells. (B) Quantitative analysis of bioluminescence intensity in the OPM2 xenograft model (n = 5). (C–E) Mouse serum levels of CST6 (C), calcium (D), and PTHrP (E) detected by ELISA in the OPM2 xenograft model (n = 5). (F) Tumor burden was evaluated by bioluminescence imaging of H929 cell–bearing mice treated with MOCK–CAR-T cells, BCMA–CAR-T cells, or BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells (n = 5). (G) Quantitative analysis of bioluminescence intensity in the H929 xenograft model (n = 5). (H–J) Mouse serum levels of CST6 (H), calcium (I), and PTHrP (J) detected by ELISA in the H929 xenograft model (n = 5). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA; NS = P > 0.05.

BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells inhibit MM cell–induced bone resorption in vivo. Reconstructed μCT images of mouse tibiae showed that BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells significantly suppressed osteolytic lesions in MM-bearing mice (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and C). BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells showed substantially increased trabecular bone volume over total volume (BV/TV), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th), and bone mineral density (BMD) and decreased trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) in the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cell–treated mice compared with those in the BCMA–CAR-T cell–treated mice (Figure 7, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 3, B and D). TRAP staining of mouse tibia sections demonstrated that the BCMA–CST6–CAR-T cells significantly reduced osteoclast numbers and the proportion of bone surface occupied by osteoclasts in MM-bearing mice (Figure 7, F and G).