Discovering the fibroblastic reticular cell in the immune tumor microenvironment in lymphoma

Fibroblastic reticular cells (FRCs) are a specialized subset of stromal cells found in lymphoid organs. They play an essential role in immune response regulation and immune cell trafficking, retention, and activation by intimate crosstalk with various immune cells, including T cells, B cells, and dendritic cells (1). First identified as part of a host response to viral infections, they have since been found to have critical immunoregulatory properties. FRCs appear to augment CD8+ T cell differentiation into tissue-resident memory CD8+ cells by epigenetic remodeling (2). Thus, we now appreciate the role of the FRC in immune homeostasis. These findings have led to the investigation of FRCs as part of the host tumor microenvironment (TME) and therefore to studies in cancer research. Specifically, the observation that remodeling of FRCs could protect CD8+ T cells from exhaustion has sparked interest in studying the FRC in settings where T cell exhaustion may be a central part of the host response to cancer, such as in lymphoma. In lymphoma, the FRCs also serve as cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs). The crucial role of CAFs in the TME is well established. CAFs are responsible for matrix remodeling, immune crosstalk, metabolic effects, and soluble secreted factors to modulate cancer invasion, immune cell–endothelial cell interactions, and tumor growth (3). With the recent emergence of cellular therapy in cancer and especially in lymphoma, the role of T cell exhaustion as a mitigating factor has become a focus of research.

FRCs, therefore, are a potential target in aggressive lymphoma. In this issue of the JCI, Apollonio and authors used models including lymph nodes from healthy patients, lymph nodes from patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) (4), and a murine model with BCL6 expression that was first developed by the Dalla-Favera group (5). Apollonio and authors found that the DLBCL-related FRCs had an altered transcription state that resembled activated cells of the TME immune system. A similar transcription pattern follows viral infection, with increased expression of genes involved in proliferation, metabolism, type I and II interferon signaling, and antigen presentation. In addition, they found that lymphoma-exposed FRCs inhibited CD8+ TILs, which was reversible with the bispecific antibody glofitamab. Notably, the role of so-called “bystander” lymphocytes (tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes [TILs]) has been explored as a strategy in cancer therapy (6). Bystander TILs are activated in a TCR-independent manner and do not recognize infection-related or cancer-specific antigens. Adding checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs), chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, and bispecific antibodies may engage TILs to increase responses (7). The findings from Apollonio et al. suggest that the interaction between FRCs and lymphoma cells induces a state of chronic inflammation that suppresses immune function by impeding cell migration and inhibiting CD8+ T cell lytic processes (4) (Figure 1).