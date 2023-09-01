Blood-derived lysophospholipid sustains hepatic phospholipids and fat storage necessary for hepatoprotection in overnutrition

Mfsd2a is an early response gene during overnutrition. It has been previously shown that Mfsd2a is expressed specifically in periportal hepatocytes (27). Consistent with that report, using a Mfsd2a lineage tracing mouse model, Mfsd2a-CreERT2 Rosa26-tdtomato (31), we observed tdtomato+ hepatocytes colocalized specifically with E-cadherin, a periportal hepatocyte marker, but not with the pericentral hepatocyte marker glutamine synthetase (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171267DS1). This finding is corroborated by analysis of publicly available mouse and human liver single-cell RNA-Seq data sets showing Mfsd2a mRNA is enriched in hepatocytes surrounding the portal triad (zone 1) of mouse and human liver (32, 33). Given that Mfsd2a transport function is sodium dependent, we anticipated that it would be expressed on the basolateral (blood facing) side of hepatocytes. Unfortunately, our Mfsd2a antibody did not detect endogenous Mfsd2a in mouse liver sections, suggesting that the C-terminal epitope to which the antibody was generated is blocked. In contrast, Mfsd2a was detectable at the basolateral membrane when overexpressed in mouse liver using a doxycycline-inducible transgenic mouse line (Supplemental Figure 1B). The localization of Mfsd2a to the basolateral membrane is consistent with Mfsd2a being a sodium-dependent transporter.

Given that Mfsd2a is expressed specifically in periportal hepatocytes, a zone that is the first to receive dietary lipids, we asked whether Mfsd2a expression is altered in response to overnutrition stress. To test this idea, Mfsd2a expression was quantified in livers at 2, 4, 8, and 16 weeks after nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diet feeding (Figure 1, A and B). Interestingly, Mfsd2a mRNA expression was induced as early as 2 weeks and significantly elevated at 8 and 16 weeks after NASH diet feeding (Figure 1B), suggesting that LPC transport by Mfsd2a plays a physiological role in the early response to high-fat diet (HFD) challenge.

Figure 1 Hepatic Mfsd2a is an early response gene and is upregulated with increasing NAFLD severity in patients. (A) Feeding regimen for NASH diet–induced fatty liver in WT mice. (B) Levels of hepatic Mfsd2a expression in WT mice fed a NASH diet relative to normal chow–fed mice over time (2 weeks, n = 7; 4 weeks, n = 7; 8 weeks, n = 6; 16 weeks, n = 6; normal chow fed controls, n = 4). Mfsd2a mRNA expression was normalized to β-actin. Data are represented as the mean ratio of normalized Mfsd2a relative to Mfsd2a expression in normal chow–fed mice ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test. (C) Hepatic Mfsd2a expression levels in individuals of normal weight (n = 14), obese individuals (n = 12), and individuals with NAFLD (n = 15) and NASH (n = 16). Normalized Mfsd2a expression was analyzed from RNA-Seq data set GSE126848. Data are expressed as normalized count. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (D) Immunostaining of Mfsd2a in liver sections from patients without NASH (n = 5) and with NASH (n = 5). Numbers on each image correspond to patient identification numbers in Supplemental Table 1. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Hepatic Mfsd2a expression is upregulated with increasing NAFLD severity in patients. We examined a publicly available liver RNA-Seq data set from a cohort of healthy normal weight and obese individuals as well as NAFLD and NASH patients (34). Consistent with our mouse data, liver Mfsd2a mRNA expression was significantly higher in patients with NAFLD compared with healthy normal-weight individuals (Figure 1C). To provide an independent confirmation of these mRNA findings, we recruited 5 patients with NASH and 5 patients without NASH from Singapore General Hospital (Supplemental Table 1) and examined Mfsd2a protein expression using IHC in liver biopsies obtained in these patients. Mfsd2a expression was highly elevated in NASH patients, evident from the intense plasma membrane staining of Mfsd2a in periportal hepatocytes that was absent in the non-NASH patients, with the exception of one patient who had moderate steatosis and inflammation (Figure 1D). This result suggests that upregulation of hepatic Mfsd2a might also be an early event in the development of NAFLD, similar to its upregulation in response to NASH diet challenge in mice.

Liver-specific Mfsd2a deficiency resulted in the development of severe steatohepatitis and fibrosis. Global Mfsd2a-KO mice are small and have severe microcephaly (22). In addition, these mice are lean in part due to increased energy expenditure and increased fatty acid β-oxidation in brown adipose tissue (28). These major phenotypes are confounders in delimiting a function of Mfsd2a in liver. To circumvent this issue, we generated a liver-specific Mfsd2a-KO line (L2aKO) by using a Mfsd2a mouse line with floxed alleles (2afl/fl) (19) crossed to an albumin promoter–driven Cre recombinase (Alb-Cre) transgenic mouse line. The deletion of Mfsd2a in hepatocytes was highly efficient, as evidenced from the absence of Mfsd2a protein expression in whole liver lysates (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Liver-specific Mfsd2a deficiency resulted in development of severe steatohepatitis and fibrosis. (A) Immunoblot showing the expression of Mfsd2a in 2afl/fl and its absence in L2aKO mouse liver (n = 6 per genotype). β-Actin was used as a loading control. Arrows indicate Mfsd2a, which appears in the liver as 2 distinct molecular weight species due to glycosylation (45). (B) Feeding regimen for mice on NASH diet. (C) Histological analysis was performed on liver sections following 16 weeks of NASH diet feeding using H&E, Sirius red, α-SMA, and galectin-3. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Morphometry analysis quantified the percentages of area that were positively stained for each of the indicated markers (2afl/fl, n = 8; L2aKO, n = 11). Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Welch’s t test.

To determine whether Mfsd2a is important for the hepatic response to HFD feeding, we challenged both 8-week-old adult 2afl/fl and L2aKO mice with a NASH diet for 16 weeks (Figure 2B). Body weight and fed blood glucose levels did not differ between 2afl/fl and L2aKO (Figure 2D). Examination of livers of mice fed for 16 weeks with a NASH diet revealed that L2aKO livers had ballooning hepatocytes and severe macrosteatosis at the periportal region that were uncommon in 2afl/fl livers (Figure 2C). This pathology in periportal hepatocytes is consistent with Mfsd2a expression being specific to this zone (Supplemental Figure 1). We also observed a significant increase in percentage area of galectin-3–positive (inflammatory cell marker) cells relative to 2afl/fl controls, consistent with severe steatohepatitis (Figure 2, C and D). The presence of severe steatohepatitis in L2aKO mice at the 16-week time point was associated with elevation of the activated hepatic stellate cell (HSC) profibrogenic marker α-SMA and significantly increased collagen deposition relative to 2afl/fl controls, as assessed by Sirius red staining and quantification of total hydroxyproline (Figure 2, C and D).

Diet-induced expression of Mfsd2a is controlled by the glucocorticoid receptor. A previous study demonstrated that circadian control of Mfsd2a is under brain clock control and not under hepatic clock control (30). We have confirmed that Mfsd2a mRNA transcripts were low at zeitgeber 0 (ZT0) (lights on) and peaked at ZT12 (lights off), coinciding with the onset of mealtime that returned to near baseline within 4 hours (ZT16) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Mfsd2a protein followed a circadian pattern similar to that of Mfsd2a mRNA (Supplemental Figure 2B). These data suggest the existence of a circulating factor that regulates Mfsd2a in a circadian fashion.

Mining a publicly available data set for NR3C1 binding sites in mouse liver (35) revealed that NR3C1 (glucocorticoid receptor [GR]) binds to intron 2 of the Mfsd2a gene in mouse liver treated with the GR agonist dexamethasone (Dex) (Figure 3B). Glucocorticoid response element (GRE) motif analysis using JASPAR 2022 (36) (Figure 3A) revealed 14 putative GRE-binding sites at this region. To identify the functional GRE sites, deletions of these putative GREs was generated and tested for GR activity using a luciferase reporter system in HeLa cells. A 672 bp full-length sequence flanking the GR peak in intron 2 showed robust luciferase activity in the presence of Dex (Figure 3C). Truncation of the GRE motif to 646 bp (646-GRE) completely abolished the Dex-induced luciferase activity (Figure 3C). Consistently, the Dex-induced luciferase activity was lost in 672-GRE having half-sites mutated to 12 adenines (672-12A) or having minimal half-site mutations to cytosine (672-5cc-3cc), confirming that the defined 672 bp of intron 2 is the site required for GR transactivation of Mfsd2a expression (Figure 3C). Injection of Dex into mice resulted in an induction of hepatic Mfsd2a protein (Figure 3D), consistent with Mfsd2a being a direct target of GR. Importantly, we found in analyzing a Cistrome data set derived from BSEA-2B cells (37), a human lung epithelial-like cell line, treated with Dex that this GRE in mouse intron 2 is conserved with a GR peak in intron 2 of human Mfsd2a (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). To definitively prove that liver GR is responsible for circadian control of Mfsd2a expression, we generated a liver-specific GR-KO mouse (LGRKO) and assessed Mfsd2a expression at ZT12, the circadian peak of Mfsd2a expression (Supplemental Figure 2A). Importantly, peak Mfsd2a mRNA and protein expression were abolished in LGRKO mice at ZT12 (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 Mfsd2a is regulated by GR during overnutrition stress. (A) GRE consensus motifs. (B) Chip-Seq profile showing GR occupancy at intron 2 in Dex- or vehicle-injected mice. (C) Luciferase reporter assay defines the GRE in Mfsd2a intron 2. HeLa cells were transfected with the indicated deletions or point mutation constructs of Mfsd2a intron 2 fused upstream of luciferase. Data are expressed as fold change of luciferase activity in 100 nM Dex-treated relative to vehicle-treated control cells, means ± SEM. (D) Immunoblot analysis showing the protein expression of Mfsd2a, indicated by the arrow, in 5 mg/kg Dex-injected (n = 4) or vehicle-injected (n = 4). GAPDH was used as a loading control. (E) Mfsd2a protein expression in GRfl/fl (n = 6) and LGRKO mice (n = 5) fed a normal chow diet at ZT12 (fasted for 12 hours). (F) Mfsd2a mRNA expression in GRfl/fl (n = 6) and LGRKO mice (n = 5) fed a normal chow diet at ZT12 (fasted for 12 hours). (G) Mfsd2a mRNA expression in GRfl/fl and LGRKO mice (n = 7 per genotype) fed a NASH diet for 2 weeks. Data are represented as means ± SEM. **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.01, 2-tailed Welch’s t test.

Given that Mfsd2a is a direct GR target gene, we tested to determine whether NASH diet–induced elevation of hepatic Mfsd2a expression requires GR. Importantly, the NASH diet–induced expression of Mfsd2a was abolished in LGRKO mice (Figure 3G). These combined findings indicate that Mfsd2a expression peaks prior to mealtime under the control of GR and is physiologically important for the liver to respond to dietary lipid uptake.

Mfsd2a deficiency results in diet-induced early onset steatohepatitis and reduced levels of linoleate- and DHA-containing phospholipids in liver. Since Mfsd2a expression is induced via GR action as early as 2 weeks after NASH diet feeding (Figure 1B), we sought to determine whether Mfsd2a is important for protecting the liver during the early response to HFD challenge. L2aKO mice that were fed with a NASH diet for 2 weeks exhibited significantly elevated serum levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT), indicative of liver damage (Figure 4B). Remarkably, L2aKO mice developed extensive periportal macrosteatosis, indicated by the accumulation of large LDs and elevated TGs, while livers of 2afl/fl mice were largely devoid of liver pathology (Figure 4A). Lobular inflammation was present specifically at the periportal region having severe macrosteatosis in the L2aKO mice (Figure 4A). IHC staining using the immune cell marker galectin-3 confirmed the presence of significantly increased levels of immune cells in the livers of L2aKO mice (Figure 4, A and B). Remarkably, α-SMA–positive cells were elevated in livers of L2aKO mice, indicative of early onset hepatic fibrosis (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Mfsd2a deficiency results in diet-induced early onset steatohepatitis. (A and B) Adult 2afl/fl and L2aKO mice were fed with a NASH diet for 2 weeks (TG assay: 2afl/fl, n = 7, L2aKO, n = 12; IHC quantification: 2afl/fl, n = 6, L2aKO, n = 7). Histological analysis was performed on liver sections using H&E, α-SMA, and galectin-3. Scale bars: 50 μm. Morphometry analysis quantified the percentage areas that were positively stained for each of the indicated markers. Data are represented as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Welch’s t test. (C) Hepatic RNA-Seq analysis in 2afl/fl and L2aKO mice fed a NASH diet for 2 weeks (n = 4 per genotype). Bubble plot shows the top 15 significant KEGG pathways for DEGs. (D) Heatmap representing the DEGs involved in relevant biological processes. Data are represented as z score of median ratio counts. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

As an independent assessment of liver pathology in L2aKO mice, global gene expression analysis using bulk RNA-Seq was performed on mice fed a NASH diet for 2 weeks. There were a total of 301 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (183 upregulated and 118 downregulated genes, P < 0.05) in L2aKO relative to 2afl/fl livers. KEGG pathway analysis revealed that most DEGs were involved in lipid metabolism and inflammatory immune responses (Figure 4C). Consistent with the histopathology analysis, we observed an upregulation of genes in L2aKO involved in metabolism, inflammation and immune response, and fibrosis (Figure 4D). These data indicate that the Mfsd2a/LPC pathway is critical for protecting the liver from the development of diet-induced NAFLD.

We hypothesized that Mfsd2a could be important for supplying the liver with LPC for maintaining normal levels of PC during dietary lipid challenge. To initially test this concept, the liver lipid profile of 2afl/fl and L2aKO mice fed a NASH diet for 2 weeks was analyzed by mass spectrometry–based lipidomics. Targeted lipidomic analysis of 246 lipid species in 26 lipid classes revealed reductions in specific PE and PC species (Figure 5A), while the total PC and PE levels were similar between 2afl/fl and L2aKO livers (Figure 5B). A study from the Vance group determined that mice deficient in PEMT have a significantly reduced hepatic PC/PE ratio and early progression of steatosis to steatohepatitis when challenged with an HFD (38). In contrast, the PC/PE ratio remained unchanged between L2aKO mice and the 2afl/fl controls (Supplemental Figure 4). However, PC levels of linoleate (18:2), one of the most abundant fatty acids in hepatic PC and PC containing DHA (22:6), were significantly decreased across multiple PC species in L2aKO mice relative to 2afl/fl controls (Figure 5B). We observed a small but significant increase in plasma LPCs (carbon chain length ≥ 16) in L2aKO mice (Figure 5C), indicating that hepatic Mfsd2a contributes to regulating plasma LPC levels. Histological and lipidomic analysis of livers from L2aKO mice fed a chow diet collected at ZT12 (fasted for 12 hours) were unremarkable relative to that for 2afl/fl controls (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). These data indicate that the reduced levels of PC containing 18:2 in L2aKO mice is consequential to NASH diet feeding.

Figure 5 PC containing linoleate is reduced in NASH diet–fed L2aKO mice. (A) Lipidomic analysis of livers from 2afl/fl (n = 6) and L2aKO (n = 5) mice fed with NASH diet for 2 weeks. Volcano plot showing the significantly changed lipid species in L2aKO as compared with 2afl/fl mice (colored dots represent significant species and are located above dashed line, indicating a threshold of P < 0.05). (B) Graphs showing total PC, total PE, total PC containing 18:2, total PE containing 18:2, and significantly changed specific PC and PE species. (C) Significantly changed LPC species in serum from 2afl/fl and L2aKO mice fed with NASH diet for 2 weeks. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Welch’s t test.

Mfsd2a synergizes with the CDP/choline pathway to protect the liver from steatohepatitis. Mouse liver single-cell RNA-Seq data revealed that the key enzymes of the CDP/choline pathway are expressed across all zones of mouse liver, while PEMT is primarily expressed in proximity to the central vein (33), a finding also reported for PEMT in human liver (8). The overlapping expression of the CDP/choline pathway genes and Mfsd2a in periportal hepatocytes predicts that they could synergize in periportal hepatocytes to maintain hepatic PC pools and protect the liver from NAFLD. To test this concept, we attenuated the CDP/choline pathway using the classic method of feeding mice a choline-deficient/NASH diet (CD-NASH diet) (Figure 6A). As predicted, the L2aKO mice fed the CD-NASH diet for 2 weeks displayed more severe liver pathologies, evident from higher ALT activity, hepatic TG accumulation, inflammation, and activation of stellate cells compared with NASH diet–fed L2aKO mice (Figure 6, B and C). Lipidomics analysis of livers from L2aKO mice fed a CD-NASH diet showed an exacerbated reduction in total PC and PE relative to those fed with the NASH diet alone (Figure 5) due to reduced PC and PE species containing 18:2 fatty acid as well as cholesteryl ester (CE) containing 18:2 fatty acid (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6). Minor but significant reductions in PE containing 18:1 and 3 PC/PE species containing DHA (PC-40:7, PC-40:8, and PE-38:6) were also observed in L2aKO livers (Figure 6F). Furthermore, LPCs that are products of PLA2 activity and are of very low abundance in liver were also significantly decreased (Figure 6F), suggestive of potential adaptations leading to sparing of PC in L2aKO liver. TG pools were greatly increased in L2aKO mice fed a CD-NASH diet, consistent with enzymatic measurements of total hepatic TG (Figure 6, C and D). Taken together, these findings support the conclusion that Mfsd2a, in parallel with the CDP/choline pathway, is critical for maintaining phospholipids containing 18:2 under HFD challenge, establishing LPC transport via Mfsd2a as a quantitatively and physiologically important pathway by which the liver maintains PC pools and protection from the development of NAFLD.

Figure 6 Restriction of the CDP/choline pathway exacerbates features of NASH in L2aKO mice. (A) Feeding regimen of mice fed on CD-NASH diet. Adult 2afl/fl and L2aKO mice were fed a CD-NASH diet for 2 weeks (n = 5 per genotype). (B) Histological analysis was performed on liver sections using H&E, α-SMA, and galectin-3. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Serum ALT and hepatic TGs were measured and morphometry analysis quantified the percentage areas that were positively stained for each of the indicated markers. (D) Volcano plot showing the significantly changed lipid species in L2aKO as compared with 2afl/fl mice (colored dots represent significant species and are located above dashed line, indicating a threshold of P < 0.05). (E) Graphs showing total PC, total PE, total PC containing 18:2, and total PE containing 18:2. (F) Graphs showing the specific lipid species (PC, PE, and LPC) that were significantly changed in livers of L2aKO as compared with 2afl/fl mice. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Welch’s t test.

Unsaturated LPCs promote LD biogenesis and suppress lipogenesis in Huh-7 cells. Our data indicate that LPC uptake by Mfsd2a protects the liver in part by providing LPCs for maintaining hepatic PC and PE containing 18:2. It is known that limitations in PC synthesis result in enlarged LDs (5, 39), which is a common phenotype, described histopathologically as macrosteatosis, in NAFLD (3), raising the hypothesis that specific LPCs transported by Mfsd2a might function to drive LD biogenesis. The biogenesis of LDs is considered to be hepatoprotective, acting by providing a physiological mechanism to regulate the storage and metabolism of excess dietary fatty acids and cholesterol (reviewed in ref. 40). To test this idea, we generated a human hepatoma cell line using HuH-7 cells that stably express a Mfsd2a-GFP fusion protein. HuH-7 cells do not express endogenous Mfsd2a. HuH-7 Mfsd2a-GFP cells were treated with LPCs containing either 16:0, 18:0, 18:1, 18:2, or 22:6 (Figure 7A) at 50 μM, a concentration within the physiological range for plasma LPCs (24, 41), for 8 hours under delipidated conditions, after which LDs were detected using the neutral lipid stain LipidTOX. Remarkably, LD numbers were significantly increased by the unsaturated LPCs, LPC-18:1, LPC-18:2, and LPC-22:6, but not with the saturated LPCs, LPC-16:0 and LPC-18:0 (Figure 7, A–C). Of note, LPC-18:1 and LPC-18:2 are the most abundant unsaturated LPCs in human and mouse plasma (23, 24, 41). To determine the lipid changes consequential to LPC treatment that are associated with LD formation, we subjected the cells treated with individual LPCs to lipidomic analysis. This analysis showed significantly increased levels in TGs in cells treated with all LPCs, with the exception of LPC-22:6, where cellular TG was significantly reduced relative to the control (Figure 7, D and E). Reduced TG levels in LPC-22:6–treated cells are consistent with the ability of 22:6 to suppresses DNL through inhibiting SREBP1 processing (22). Lipidomic analysis indicated that the fatty acyl chain from LPC-16:0, -18:0, -18:1, and -18:2, but not -22:6, was incorporated into TG pools (Supplemental Figure 7). In addition to contributing to TG pools, the fatty acids from LPC-16:0 and LPC-18:0 were metabolized into multiple species of PC, likely due to these LPCs being substrates for the LPC acyl transferase Lpcat3 (42, 43). Treatment of cells with the unsaturated LPC-18:1 and LPC-18:2 did not elevate total PC, but did result in significantly increased levels of PCs containing the respective 18:1 and 18:2 fatty acids (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 8). Performing similar experiments in cells expressing the transport-inactive Mfsd2a-GFP mutant D97A (18, 44–46) confirmed that these effects of LPCs on LD formation and the lipidome were dependent on Mfsd2a-mediated uptake of LPC into HuH-7 (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 7 Unsaturated LPCs promote LD biogenesis and suppress lipogenesis in HuH-7 cells. (A) Lipid structures of LPCs used in this experiment. (B) Confocal microscopy of Mfsd2a-GFP–expressing HuH-7 cells treated with the indicated LPCs or fatty acid–free BSA control. LDs were stained with LipidTOX. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Violin plot shows quantification of LDs per cell. ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Welch’s t test. Each dot in the graph represents the number of LDs in a single cell treated with respective LPCs. (D) Lipidomic analysis of Mfsd2a-GFP–expressing HuH-7 cells treated with the indicated LPCs or BSA control (n = 3 technical replicates per treatment). Graphs showing total PC and TGs. (E) Volcano plot showing the significantly changed lipid species in cells treated with respective LPC as compared with BSA control (colored dots represent significant species and are located above dashed line, indicating a threshold of P < 0.05). (F) pSynSRE-T-Luc luciferase activity of Mfsd2a-GFP–expressing HuH-7 cells treated with respective LPCs (n = 3 technical replicates per treatment). Graphs showing relative luciferase activity normalized to BSA control. (G) Heatmap showing qPCR analysis of genes involved in lipogenesis pathway. (H) Proposed model of this study. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Welch’s t test.

It has been demonstrated that DNL is elevated in patients with NAFLD and is an important contributing factor in NAFLD (47, 48). Our RNA-Seq data from L2aKO mice fed with 2 weeks of the NASH diet showed upregulation of Srebp-1 target genes Fads1 and Fads2 (Figure 4D) relative to controls, suggesting that LPCs are regulating lipogenesis. To test this hypothesis in HuH-7 Mfsd2a-GFP cells, we quantified SREBP transcriptional activity using a classic sterol response element (SRE) luciferase reporter assay (49). Interestingly, we observed induction of SRE luciferase activity in cells treated with saturated LPC-16:0 and LPC-18:0 relative to controls. In contrast, cells treated with the unsaturated LPC-18:1, LPC-18:2, and LPC-22:6 showed a reduction in SRE luciferase activity (Figure 7F). In validation of this observation that SREBP1 activity was reduced in response to unsaturated LPC treatment, the mRNA levels of the lipogenic Srebp-1 target genes Fasn, Scd1, Fads1, and Fads2 were significantly reduced in cells treated with unsaturated LPCs (Figure 7G). These findings support the conclusion that unsaturated LPCs both drive LD formation and repress DNL.