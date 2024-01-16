Mg2+ supplementation treats secretory diarrhea in mice by activating calcium-sensing receptor in intestinal epithelial cells

Extracellular Ca2+ has minimal effect on CFTR-mediated Cl– secretion in T84 cells. To test the effect of extracellular Ca2+ on Cl– secretion, short-circuit current (I sc ) measurements were done in human colonic T84 cells bathed with varying concentrations of Ca2+. Changing the extracellular Ca2+ concentration had minimal effect on forskolin-induced I sc , as suggested by similar maximal forskolin responses in the presence of 0.1 to 20 mM Ca2+ (Figure 1A). In Ca2+-free solution, forskolin caused slightly increased I sc changes compared with 10 mM or higher Ca2+ concentrations (Figure 1B). The forskolin-induced secretory current in T84 cells was partially reversed by selective CFTR inhibitor (CFTR inh -172) treatment (Figure 1A). CFTR activity in T84 cells was not dependent on the extracellular Ca2+ concentration, as indicated by similar CFTR inh -172 responses in the presence of 0.1–20 mM Ca2+ (Figure 1, A and C). In the same experiments, the CaSR activator drug cinacalcet inhibited forskolin and CFTR inh -172–induced I sc changes by 80% (Figure 1, B and C). These results suggest that extracellular Ca2+ had a minimal effect on CaSR activity and CFTR-mediated Cl– secretion in human intestinal epithelial cells.

Figure 1 Extracellular Ca2+ concentration has minimal effect on forskolin-induced I sc in T84 cells. (A) I sc traces in T84 cells showing the forskolin concentration response and CFTR inh -172 (10 μM) inhibition following 20 minutes of pretreatment with the indicated concentrations of CaCl 2 or 30 μM cinacalcet (left). Summary of changes in I sc (Δ I sc ) from the experiments (right). (B) Δ I sc induced by forskolin in the presence of different Ca2+ concentrations and cinacalcet. (C) Δ I sc induced by CFTR inh -172 in the presence of different Ca2+ concentrations and cinacalcet. n = 3–6 per group. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparison test.

CFTR-mediated Cl– secretion in T84 cells is strictly dependent on the extracellular Mg2+ concentration. Since Ca2+ had minimal effect on CaSR activity and Cl– secretion in T84 cells, we next investigated the effects of Mg2+, a less-studied physiological CaSR agonist. Forskolin-induced I sc in T84 cells inversely correlated with the extracellular Mg2+ (as MgCl 2 ) concentration (Figure 2A). Mg2+ inhibited forskolin-induced maximal I sc by 70% at 10 mM or higher concentrations (Figure 2B), which is the physiological Mg2+ concentration in human stool (21). The antisecretory effect of Mg2+ was due to CFTR inhibition, as suggested by substantially lower I sc responses to CFTR inh -172 with increasing Mg2+ concentrations (Figure 2, A and C). The antisecretory effects of 10 mM or higher Mg2+ were comparable to the effect of the CaSR activator cinacalcet, as indicated by the similar forskolin and CFTR inh -172 responses. Altering extracellular Ca2+ and Mg2+ concentrations simultaneously had inhibitory effects on forskolin (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171249DS1) and CFTR inh -172 responses (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C), similar to that seen with alteration of Mg2+ alone. Mg2+ also had concentration-dependent inhibitory effects on forskolin and CFTR inh -172–induced I sc changes when citrate (MgC 6 H 6 O 7 , Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) or sulfate (MgSO 4 , Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) salts of Mg2+ were used. Increasing solution Mg2+ in these experiments slightly increased the solution osmolality (<10% for 10 mM MgCl 2 vs. 1 mM MgCl 2 ). Although equal osmolality increases by CaCl 2 did not have antisecretory effects (Figure 1), we performed control studies to directly rule out any potential effects of increased solution osmolality on secretory currents in T84 cells. Addition of 30 or 60 mM mannitol to the solutions (equivalent to adding 10 or 20 mM MgCl 2 , respectively) did not affect forskolin or CFTR inh -172 responses, whereas 10 mM Mg2+ had marked antisecretory effects in side-by-side studies (Supplemental Figure 3). To rule out any potential effects of Mg2+ on barrier permeability, we measured transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) in the presence of various Mg2+ and Ca2+ concentrations. Altering extracellular Mg2+ or Ca2+ concentrations had no effect on TEER under the I sc study conditions (Supplemental Figure 4). These results suggest that extracellular Mg2+ is the major CaSR agonist and regulator of CFTR-mediated Cl– secretion in human intestinal epithelial cells.

Figure 2 Forskolin-induced I sc in T84 cells is dependent on the extracellular Mg2+ concentration. (A) I sc traces in T84 cells showing the forskolin concentration response and CFTR inh -172 (10 μM) inhibition following 20 minutes of pretreatment with the indicated concentrations of MgCl 2 or 30 μM cinacalcet (left). Summary of Δ I sc from the experiments (right). (B) Δ I sc induced by forskolin in the presence of different Mg2+ concentrations and cinacalcet. (C) Δ I sc induced by CFTR inh -172 at in the presence of different Mg2+ concentrations and cinacalcet. n = 3–5 per group. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparison test.

Extracellular Mg2+ exerts its antisecretory effect by indirect inhibition of CFTR through CaSR activation. To determine whether Mg2+ or Ca2+ has direct CFTR inhibitory effects, we performed I sc studies in CFTR-transfected Fischer rat thyroid (FRT-CFTR) cells, which do not express the CaSR (23, 24) and are commonly used to study CFTR modulators (18, 25–27). With basolateral membrane permeabilization and a 60 mM basolateral-to-apical Cl– gradient, we found that forskolin induced a large Cl– secretory current in FRT-CFTR cells that was completely reversed by CFTR inh -172 treatment (Figure 3A). Increasing the extracellular Mg2+ (or Ca2+) concentration from 1 to 10 mM had no effect on forskolin or CFTR inh -172 responses (Figure 3B), suggesting that Mg2+ did not have a direct CFTR inhibitory effect.

Figure 3 Mg2+ inhibition of CFTR-mediated Cl– secretion is indirect and depends on CaSR activation. (A) I sc traces in FRT-CFTR cells showing responses to maximal forskolin (10 μM) and CFTR inh -172 (10 μM) following 20 minutes of pretreatment with the indicated concentrations of CaCl 2 or MgCl 2 . (B) Summary of Δ I sc induced by forskolin (left) and CFTR inh -172 (right) at different Ca2+ and Mg2+ concentrations. (C) I sc traces in HBE cells showing responses to maximal forskolin (10 μM) and CFTR inh -172 (10 μM) following 20 minutes of pretreatment with the indicated concentrations of Ca2+ or Mg2+. (D) Δ I sc induced by forskolin (left) and CFTR inh -172 (right) at different Ca2+ and Mg2+ concentrations. n = 4–7 per group. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparison test.

The effects of Mg2+ and Ca2+ on CFTR-mediated Cl– secretion were also investigated in well-differentiated human bronchial epithelial (HBE) cells that express both CFTR and the CaSR, and have robust forskolin-induced Cl– secretory responses (18). Similar to intestinal epithelial cells, we found that increasing the extracellular Mg2+ concentration from 1 to 10 mM inhibited forskolin and CFTR inh -172 responses in HBE cells by approximately 50% (Figure 3, C and D). However, increasing the extracellular Ca2+ concentration from 1 to 10 mM had no effect on forskolin or CFTR inh -172 responses in HBE cells, suggesting that Mg2+ is also the key CaSR agonist in airway epithelial cells.

The antisecretory effect of Mg2+ in T84 cells occurs through inhibition of apical membrane Cl– and basolateral membrane K+ conductance. cAMP-induced secretory I sc in intestinal epithelial cells involves the coordinated action of the apical membrane CFTR Cl– channel and basolateral membrane K+ channels (28). To selectively investigate the effect of Mg2+ on apical CFTR conductance, we conducted experiments using T84 cells with selective basolateral membrane permeabilization and a basolateral-to-apical Cl– gradient (29, 30). Under these conditions, addition of 10 mM Mg2+ to the bathing solution inhibited forskolin and CFTR inh -172–induced I sc changes by 70% (Figure 4, A and B). To study the effect of Mg2+ on basolateral membrane K+ channels, we performed experiments with selective apical membrane permeabilization and an apical-to-basolateral K+ gradient (29, 31). In this setting, addition of 10 mM Mg2+ to the bathing solution largely reduced basolateral membrane K+ conductance, as shown by an 80% reduction in I sc changes in response to forskolin and BaCl 2 (cAMP-activated K+ channel inhibitor) (Figure 4, C and D). These results suggest that Mg2+ exerted its antisecretory effect in T84 cells via inhibition of the apical membrane CFTR Cl– channel and basolateral membrane K+ channels.

Figure 4 Mg2+ inhibits apical membrane CFTR Cl– channel and basolateral membrane K+ channels in T84 cells. (A) I sc traces in T84 cells with basolateral permeabilization (amphotericin B, 500 μg/mL for 30 min) and a 60 mM basolateral-to-apical Cl– gradient showing responses to 10 μM forskolin and 10 μM CFTR inh -172 following 20 minutes of pretreatment with 1 or 10 mM MgCl 2 . (B) Summary of Δ I sc induced by forskolin (left) and CFTR inh -172 (right) at 1 or 10 mM Mg2+. (C) I sc traces with apical permeabilization (amphotericin B, 20 μg/mL for 30 min) and an apical-to-basolateral K+ gradient showing responses to 10 μM forskolin and 5 mM BaCl 2 following 20 minutes of pretreatment with 1 or 10 mM Mg2+. (D) Δ I sc induced by forskolin (left) and BaCl 2 (right) at 1 or 10 mM Mg2+. n = 5–8 per group. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Mg2+ reduces cAMP levels in T84 cells through activation of phospholipase C and PDEs. Activation of phospholipase C (PLC) and consecutive mobilization of intracellular Ca2+ by IP3 is the key downstream pathway of CaSR activation, which leads to PDE activation and cAMP hydrolysis in human intestinal epithelial cells (16, 32). To test the role of this mechanism in the Mg2+ effect, we measured intracellular Ca2+ by Fluo-4 fluorescence. Extracellular addition of 10 mM Mg2+ resulted in a marked elevation of intracellular Ca2+, which was abolished by pretreatment with the PLC inhibitor U73122 (Figure 5A). Mg2+-induced intracellular Ca2+ elevation was from intracellular stores, as suggested by the prevention of a Ca2+ increase after endoplasmic reticulum stores were depleted by thapsigargin. Consistent with the lack of its antisecretory effects, 10 mM Ca2+ had no effect on intracellular Ca2+ levels in T84 cells (Figure 5A). IP1 is the stable downstream metabolite of IP3, and its quantification is considered the standard method to assess CaSR activity (33). Similar to the above-cited studies, we observed that extracellular Mg2+ concentration-dependently increased intracellular IP1 levels in T84 cells, whereas Ca2+ had minimal effect only at high concentrations (Figure 5B). Since cAMP is the major activator of apical CFTR and basolateral K+ channels, reduced cAMP levels via CaSR activation might explain the antisecretory effect of Mg2+ in T84 cells. Consistent with this mechanism, extracellular addition of 10 mM Mg2+ (but not Ca2+) reduced the forskolin-induced cAMP elevation in T84 cells (Figure 5C). The effect of Mg2+ on cAMP levels was completely reversed with the PDE inhibitor IBMX, pointing to PDE activation as the key mechanism of the Mg2+ effect. Collectively, these results further confirmed that Mg+2 (but not Ca2+) was the major CaSR agonist in human intestinal epithelial cells and that Mg2+ exerted its antisecretory effects via the known CaSR signaling pathways including PLC-mediated intracellular Ca2+ mobilization and PDE activation.

Figure 5 Mg2+ increases intracellular Ca2+ via Gq and PLC activation and inhibits forskolin-induced cAMP elevation in T84 cells. (A) Intracellular Ca2+ traces measured by Fluo-4 NW fluorescence in T84 cells with vehicle control (0.1% DMSO), CaCl 2 (10 mM), or MgCl 2 (10 mM) (left). In some experiments, T84 cells were pretreated with the PLC inhibitor U73122 (10 μM) or the SERCA inhibitor thapsigargin (1 μM) for 10 minutes before Mg2+ addition. Thapsigargin caused a large increase in intracellular Ca2+, which is not shown. Summary of data in A are presented as maximum changes in Fluo-4 NW fluorescence as a percentage of baseline (right). n = 5–20 per group. (B) IP1 (stable downstream metabolite of IP3) accumulation after 30 minutes of treatment with 0–20 mM Ca2+ or Mg2+. n = 7–11 per concentration per group. (C) cAMP concentration in T84 cell lysates with 10 μM forskolin (± 500 μM IBMX, a phosphodiesterase inhibitor) treatment following 20 minutes of pretreatment with the indicated concentrations of Ca2+, Mg2+, or vehicle control (0.2% DMSO). n = 5–8 per group. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparison test (A and C) and 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test compared with the same concentration of Ca2+ (other comparisons were not significant) (B).

Mg2+ does not affect Cl– secretion induced by Ca2+ agonists. Although elevation of cAMP — and hence CFTR activation — is the key mechanism in cholera, in certain secretory diarrheas, elevation of intracellular Ca2+ is the major driver of Cl– secretion via Ca2+-activated Cl– channels (CaCCs). To test the effects of Mg2+ on CaCC activity, we performed I sc studies in T84 cells using the cholinergic agonist carbachol. In the presence of 1 or 10 mM Mg2+, carbachol induced comparable secretory currents (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that CaSR activation by Mg2+ did not affect CaCC activity.

Mg2+ inhibits cholera toxin, heat-stable E. coli enterotoxin, and vasoactive intestinal peptide–induced Cl– secretion in T84 cells. Cyclic nucleotide–mediated (cAMP- or cGMP-mediated) CFTR activation and consequent Cl– secretion represent the key pathology in certain secretory diarrheas including cholera, and traveler’s diarrhea and diarrhea caused by vasoactive intestinal peptide–secreting (VIP-secreting) tumors (VIPomas) (5, 6, 34). To test the efficacy of Mg2+ in these settings, we conducted I sc experiments using T84 cells treated with cholera toxin, heat-stable E. coli enterotoxin (ST a toxin), and VIP as secretagogues. Increasing extracellular Mg2+ concentration from 1 to 10 mM suppressed I sc changes induced by cholera toxin (Figure 6, A and B), ST a toxin (Figure 6, C and D), and VIP (Figure 6, E and F) by greater than 50%. In a similar manner, 10 mM Mg2+ treatment resulted in reduced CFTR activity in all experiments, as suggested by markedly lower CFTR inh -172 responses compared with controls (Figure 6, B, D, and F, right panels).

Figure 6 Mg2+ inhibits cholera toxin–, ST a toxin–, and VIP-induced Cl– secretion in T84 cells. (A) I sc traces showing responses to 1 μg/mL cholera toxin and 10 μM CFTR inh -172 with 1 or 10 mM MgCl 2 pretreatment for 20 minutes. (B) Summary of data, as in A, showing Δ I sc following cholera toxin (left) and CFTR inh -172 (right). (C) I sc traces showing responses to 0.1 μg/mL ST a toxin and 10 μM CFTR inh -172 with 1 or 10 mM Mg2+ pretreatment for 20 minutes. (D) Summary of data, as in C, showing Δ I sc following ST a toxin (left) and CFTR inh -172 (right). (E) I sc traces showing responses to 10 nM VIP and 10 μM CFTR inh -172 with 1 or 10 mM Mg2+ pretreatment for 20 minutes. (F) Summary of data, as in E, showing Δ I sc following VIP (left) and CFTR inh -172 (right). n = 6–12 per group. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Mg2+ has antisecretory effects in mouse intestine via CaSR activation. As done for T84 cells, we tested the antisecretory effect of Mg2+ in mouse jejunal mucosa. In WT mice, increasing extracellular Mg2+ (but not Ca2+) concentration from 1 to 10 mM reduced forskolin-induced secretory I sc by 40% (Figure 7A). Parallel studies were performed in intestinal epithelium–specific CaSR-KO mice (Vil1-Cre Casrfl/fl), in which 10 mM Mg2+ had no antisecretory effects (Figure 7B). These results suggest that CaSR activation was the key mechanism for the antisecretory effect of Mg2+ in mouse intestine. Mg2+ also had marked antisecretory effects when applied only to the luminal side of the intestine (Figure 7C), which suggests its potential efficacy with oral treatment.

Figure 7 Antisecretory effect of Mg2+ in mouse intestine is CaSR dependent. (A) I sc traces (left) and summary data (right) showing responses to 10 μM forksolin in WT C57BL/6 mouse jejunum with the indicated concentrations of CaCl 2 or MgCl 2 pretreatment from the luminal and basolateral sides for 20 minutes. (B) I sc traces (left) and summary data (right) showing responses to 10 μM forksolin in jejunum of intestinal epithelium–specific CaSR-KO mice (Vil1-Cre Casr fl/fl) with 1 or 10 mM Mg2+ pretreatment from both sides for 20 minutes. (C) I sc traces (left) and summary data (right) showing responses to 10 μM forksolin in jejunum of WT mice with 1 or 10 mM Mg2+ pretreatment from the luminal (apical) side for 20 minutes. For 10 mM Mg2+ experiments, the solution osmolality was balanced between luminal and basolateral solutions by adding 27 mM mannitol to the basolateral side. n = 4–10 per group. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparison test (A) and 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B and C).

Efficacy of Mg2+ in mouse models of cholera. We tested the efficacy of Mg2+ in an intestinal closed-loop mouse model of cholera (Figure 8A, left). In this model, cholera toxin caused marked intestinal fluid accumulation at 3 hours, as suggested by an increased loop weight/length ratio. Intraluminal 20 mM Mg2+ treatment at time zero (together with cholera toxin) inhibited the increase in the loop weight/length ratio by 40% (Figure 8A, center and right). We measured the remaining Mg2+ concentration in the loops at the end of the 3-hour period and found that the luminal Mg2+ concentration dropped to 5.2 ± 1.2 mM, which suggests that the luminal Mg2+ concentration might have become slightly subtherapeutic in some loops toward the end of this study. A potential approach to using Mg2+ for diarrhea treatment is to fortify the ORS with Mg2+, which might provide sustained CaSR activation in the intestine for even higher efficacy. To test this idea, we established a mouse intestinal perfusion model of cholera (Figure 8B, left), in which the Mg2+ concentration of the perfusate was controlled. In this model, cholera toxin administration resulted in net intestinal fluid loss, as demonstrated by the negative fluid transport rate. Increasing the Mg2+ concentration from 1 to 10 mM reversed net secretion into net absorption, as indicated by positive fluid transport rates (Figure 8B, right). Mg2+ (10 mM) also had antisecretory effects in the perfusion model when the WHO ORS solution was used, particularly at 90 minutes, when the cholera toxin effect was fully established (Figure 8C). These results further support our idea of developing a Mg2+-fortified ORS for cholera and other secretory diarrheas.