Active DHEA uptake in the prostate gland correlates with aggressive prostate cancer

Preparation of human primary prostate tissue biopsies. This investigation was conducted according to Declaration of Helsinki principles. A total of 524 primary prostatic biopsy samples were collected from 241 patients with increasing PSA or abnormal digital rectal exam results. The registered patients underwent transperineal ultrasound–guided systematic biopsy using an 18 G needle. Analysis of biochemical parameters including serum sex hormones (DHEA and AD) and prostate multiparametric MRI was performed before the procedure.

One-third of each biopsy sample (2.5 ± 1 mg) was used for metabolic profile analysis, one-third was used for whole-exome and transcriptome sequencing, and the remaining portion was fixed in formalin, paraffin-embedded, site-mounted, and assessed for pathology examination to determine the cancer cell content and Gleason score. Biopsy samples were washed with DMEM (Invitrogen), minced with razor blades, and then cultured in a 12-well plate at 37°C with DMEM (Invitrogen), 10% FBS (ExCell Bio), and penicillin-streptomycin (100×; Invitrogen) for immediate steroid metabolism assay.

Steroidogenesis in patient biopsy samples. Biopsy samples were treated with [3H]-labeled DHEA (100,000–200,000 cpm; final concentration 48 nM) (PerkinElmer). Two hundred fifty microliters medium was collected at 84 hours for HPLC analysis (35). Then samples were treated with β-glucuronidase (Novoprotein Scientific Inc.) at 37°C for 2 hours. Steroids were extracted with a mixture of ethyl acetate and isooctane (1:1), concentrated with a vacuum drier (Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen), and resuspended with a mixture of methanol and water (1:1). An Acquity Arc System (Waters) and a β-RAM model 5 in-line radioactivity detector (LabLogic Systems) were used to analyze metabolites in samples. A mixture of [3H]-labeled androgens (AD, DHEA, progesterone, pregnenolone; PerkinElmer) was used as the standard to distinguish metabolites. The percentages of metabolites were calculated based on the area under the curve (AUC) for each metabolite. For example, DHEA % = (AUC of DHEA)/(AUC of DHEA + AUC of all DHEA metabolites) × 100%. Prostatic 3βHSD1 activity was calculated as: potent androgens %/(DHEA % + potent androgens %) × 100%. Based on prostatic 3βHSD1 activity, biopsies showing top 10% and bottom 10% activities with sufficient tissues for genomic and transcriptomic sequencing were selected for further analysis.

Cell lines and materials. LNCaP, C4-2, and HEK293T cells were purchased from the American Type Culture Collection and maintained in RPMI 1640 (LNCaP, C4-2) or DMEM (HEK293T) with 10% FBS (ExCell Bio). VCaP cells were provided by Jun Qin (Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health). All experiments with LNCaP and VCaP cells were done in plates coated with poly-dl-ornithine (Sigma-Aldrich). Cell lines were authenticated by Hybribio and determined to be mycoplasma free with primers 5′-GGGAGCAAACAGGATTAGATACCCT-3′ and 5′-TGCACCATCTGTCACTCTGTTAACCTC-3′. The following primary antibodies were used: anti-3βHSD1 (Abcam, ab55268), anti-UBE3D (Abcam, ab121927), anti-ubiquitin (Abways, CY5965), anti–glutathione S-transferase (anti-GST) (Cell Signaling Technology, 2624), anti-MYC (Millipore, 06-549), anti-FLAG (Sigma-Aldrich, H9658), and anti–β-actin (ABclonal, China, AC026). For stable cell lines, HEK293T cells were transfected with plvx-tight-puro-UBE3D, together with pMD2.G and pSAPX.2 plasmids. The supernatant was collected and used to infect LNCaP, VCaP, and C4-2 cells. Puromycin (1 μg/mL) and G418 (600 μg/mL) were used for selection. Doxycycline (Dox; 0.1 μg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich) was used to induce UBE3D expression. DHEA and DHT were purchased from Steraloids.

RNA-Seq. Total RNA from biopsy samples was extracted using AllPrep DNA/RNA/Protein Mini Kit (QIAGEN). VAHTS mRNA-seq V3 Library Prep Kit for Illumina (NR611) was used for library construction, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, 1,000 ng of total RNA was used for the purification and fragmentation of mRNA. Purified mRNA was subjected to first- and second-strand cDNA synthesis. cDNA was then ligated to sequencing adapters (VAHTS RNA Adapters set3–set6 for Illumina, N809/N810/N811/N812) and amplified by PCR (using 12 cycles). The final libraries were evaluated using a Qubit Fluorometer (Invitrogen) and QIAxcel Advanced System (QIAGEN). Next, sequencing was performed on NovaSeq 6000 (PE150, Illumina) by Berry Genomics Co. Ltd. The quality control of raw sequence data was evaluated by FastQC (v0.11.7; https://www.bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/fastqc), and the quality trimming and adapter clipping were performed using Trimmomatic (v0.36-5; http://www.usadellab.org/cms/?page=trimmomatic). Paired-end reads were aligned to the GRCh38.91 human reference genome using HISAT2 (v2-2.1.0; http://daehwankimlab.github.io/hisat2/). Gene expression levels were quantified by HTSeq (v0.11.1; https://htseq.readthedocs.io/en/latest/). The normalization of counts was performed using DESeq2 (v1.24.0; https://bioconductor.org/packages/release/bioc/html/DESeq2.html). Differential expression analyses were performed using DESeq2 based on the gene read count data.

DNA extraction and library construction. Genomic DNA was extracted from patient prostatic biopsy samples using AllPrep DNA/RNA/Protein Mini Kit (QIAGEN). DNA quantification and integrity were determined by the Nanodrop spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1% agarose electrophoresis, respectively. Genomic DNA samples were captured using Agilent SureSelect Human All Exon v6 library following the manufacturer’s protocol (Agilent Technologies). Briefly, approximately 130 μL (3 μg) genomic DNA was sheared to 150 to 220 bp small fragments using a sonicator (Covaris Inc.). The sheared DNA was purified and treated with reagents supplied with the kit according to the protocol. Adapters from Agilent were ligated onto the polished ends, and the libraries were amplified by PCR. The amplified libraries were hybridized with the custom probes. The DNA fragments bound with the probes were washed and eluted with the buffer provided in the kit. Then these libraries were sequenced on the Illumina sequencing platform (HiSeq X-10), and 150 bp paired-end reads were generated. The whole-exome sequencing and analysis were conducted by OE Biotech Co. Ltd.

Preprocessing of sequencing reads. The raw data were compiled in FASTQ format. In order to get high-quality reads that could be used for subsequent analysis, the raw reads were preprocessed with fastp (v0.19.5). Firstly, adapter sequences were trimmed. Bases in a sliding window with average quality value below 20 were also trimmed. Then reads with ambiguous bases or shorter than 75 bp were also removed. Clean reads were aligned to the reference human genome (GRCh37) using the Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (v0.7.12; https://github.com/lh3/bwa). The mapped reads were sorted and indexed using SAMtools (v1.4; https://github.com/samtools/samtools).

Pathway enrichment and gene set enrichment analysis. For pathway enrichment analysis, the differentially expressed genes were prepared for pathway enrichment with the MSigDB Investigate Gene Set module using hallmark gene sets (h.all.v7.2.symbols.gmt). For gene set enrichment analysis, normalized counts were prepared for analysis using GSEA 3.0. The hallmark gene sets (h.all.v7.2.symbols.gmt) were used, and the genes were ranked as Ratio_of_Classes or Signal2Noise. The permutation type selected was gene_set, and other sets followed the default set of GSEA. The thresholds for inclusion were P < 0.05 and q < 0.25. The GSEA plot, normalized enrichment score, and false discovery rate (FDR) q values were derived from GSEA output.

Rare variants burden test. To perform the gene-based burden test, high-confidence variants and variants that are likely pathogenic based on minor allele frequency were selected. Variants that met quality and pathogenicity filters are referred to as “qualifying variants.” For each gene, the number of individuals with high 3βHSD1 activity or low 3βHSD1 activity who carried at least 1 qualifying variant was counted. After tabulation of high 3βHSD1 activity group and low 3βHSD1 activity group counts, a 2 × 2 contingency table was generated for each gene. This contingency table represents the number of high 3βHSD1 activity group and low 3βHSD1 activity group members who carried and did not carry a qualifying variant in each gene. P values were calculated using 2-sided Fisher’s exact test.

Variant calling. The GATK HaplotypeCaller was used to conduct germline mutation calling (55). Mutect2 (https://gatk.broadinstitute.org/hc/en-us/articles/360037593851-Mutect2) was used to perform somatic SNV and indel calling in biopsy samples with matching blood sample. Many annotation databases, such as RefSeq, 1000 Genomes, the Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC), and OMIM, were referred to during SNP and indel calling and annotated using ANNOVAR (https://annovar.openbioinformatics.org/en/latest/). CNVkit was used to detect genomic segments with somatic copy number variations (CNVs) from whole-exome sequencing data from 54 tumors (56). In addition, 47 matched normal blood samples from this study were used to create a pooled reference to evaluate segment copy number, which was further used in processing all tumor samples. The GISTIC2 algorithm was used to detect recurrently amplified or deleted genomic regions with the following modified parameters: -ta, 0.1; -td, 0.1; -js, 4; -broad, 1; -brlen, 0.7; -conf, 0.99; -genegistic, 1; -savegene, 1 (57). The CNV level for all genes was extracted from the GISTIC output files (all_threshold_by_genes) using a cutoff of ±1.

To obtain the somatic indel and SNV frequency in patients, tier 1 genes of Cancer Gene Census in COSMIC were investigated, and the results of Mutect2 were converted to MAF file. A patient would be identified as a carrier when a mutation was detected in a gene (regardless of its alternative allele fraction) in any biopsy samples. The CNV frequency within a patient group was calculated as G-score output from GISTIC2, which reflects both the degree of an alteration and its frequency in the group.

Latent variable hierarchical model. The hierarchical model consists of 3 layers, with a set of genes as the bottom layer representing the transcriptomic signature underlying 3βHSD1 activity. 3βHSD1 activity was modeled as a hidden variable Z at the second layer. 3βHSD1 activity consequently influences disease-free survival of prostate cancer, which is modeled as the final observable layer. Random forest algorithm was used to determine genes associated with Z (3βHSD1 activity), and disease-free survival analysis based on biochemical recurrence with TCGA database was further integrated to parameterize this hidden variable model (58).

Performance assessment of gene signature. Biopsy samples were split into 2 groups, according to the ratio of high 3βHSD1 activity group to low 3βHSD1 activity group, with one group as training set and the other as test set. Random sampling of 200 times was performed to evaluate the performance of the signature and individual gene with random forest algorithm. The predictive ability of the signature and individual gene for 3βHSD1 activity was compared using area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC). The prognostic ability of the signature and individual gene was compared using hazard ratios and P values of survival analysis.

3βHSD1 activity–related polygenic risk score calculation. Polygenic risk scores (PRSs) were generated using sets of prostate cancer–associated variants in UKBB and PRACTICAL (24). To obtain the optimal set of PRS variants, the P value threshold for GWAS resulting in the best-performing PRS was defined based on the maximum amount of variants required for 3βHSD1 activity and PRS to achieve a significant association. Variants with a P value below the threshold were selected as the optimal-variants set.

Standard approaches were used to generate a PRS for each individual (59). For each PRS variant, risk alleles were counted for each individual, i.e., the allele dosage at locus i in individual j (d i,j ) ranges from 0 to 2. Mean counts of risk alleles for each study site were used to fill in any missing genotype data. This was done to avoid biases whereby individuals with more missing data have lower polygenic scores. For each risk score, allele dosages were weighted using GWAS effect sizes β. PRSs were generated for each individual by summing across L loci:

Equation 1

Survival analysis. Log-rank test was used for Kaplan-Meier survival curves. Cox proportional-hazards regression models were used to generate hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals.

Gene expression assay. Cells were starved for at least 48 hours with phenol red–free and 10% charcoal-stripped serum (Lonsera) and treated with DHEA (Steraloids) for 24 hours. Cell to cDNA Kit (EZBioscience) was used for cDNA synthesis directly from cells. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) experiment was conducted with a Bio-Rad CFX96 using EZBioscience 2′ SYBR Green qPCR master mix. The primers for qPCR have been described in a previous study (20). Results are presented as the mean and SD value from 1 representative experiment. All gene expression assays were performed in technical duplication and repeated at least 3 times in independent experiments.

Protein purification and GST binding assay. DNA fragment corresponding to UBE3D was cloned into the pMAL-C2X-3C vector. The MBP-UBE3D proteins were expressed in the BL21 (DE3) strain. Then the bacteria were grown to an optical density (OD 600 ) of about 0.6, with 0.3 mM IPTG to induce protein expression at 16°C for 16 hours. Soluble UBE3D was enriched with MBP Resin (Biolab), and 10 mM maltose was used for elution. Hitrap Q anion exchange column (GE Healthcare) and HiLoad 26/60 Superdex 200 gel filtration column (GE Healthcare) were used for further purification.

The human 3βHSD1 gene (accession NP_000853.1) was codon optimized and subcloned into a pFastBac vector (Invitrogen) with amino-terminal 10× His tag. Baculovirus was generated with the Bac-to-Bac system (Invitrogen) and used for infecting Spodoptera frugiperda (Sf9) cells (Union-Bio, China) at a density of 2 × 106 cells per mL and 10 mL of virus per liter of cells. Infected cells were collected after 60 hours by centrifugation, frozen in liquid nitrogen, and stored at −80°C. Cell pellets were disrupted using a Dounce tissue grinder (Sigma-Aldrich) on ice with lysis buffer (25 mM HEPES [pH 7.5], 150 mM NaCl, 5% vol/vol glycerol) and then solubilized with 0.08% (wt/vol) Triton X-100 (Sigma-Aldrich) at 4°C for 2 hours. After centrifugation (55,000g, 45 minutes, 4°C), 3βHSD1 was purified from the supernatant using a Ni2+-nitrilotriacetate affinity resin (QIAGEN), 0.5 mL resin per liter cell culture. 3βHSD1 was then concentrated to around 5 mg/mL (Amicon, 50 kDa cutoff; Millipore) and loaded onto a Superdex 200 Increase 10/300 GL size-exclusion column (Thermo Fisher Scientific) equilibrated with 25 mM HEPES (pH 7.5), 150 mM NaCl, and 0.03% Triton X-100. Purified 3βHSD1 was concentrated to around 10 mg/mL for the assay.

GST and GST-3βHSD1 proteins were respectively mixed with glutathione resin (Sigma-Aldrich, G4510) in PBS with cocktail and incubated overnight. MBP-UBE3D was added into the mixture and incubated for 2 hours at 4°C. Then beads were washed extensively with NP-40 lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl [pH 7.6], 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM EDTA, 1% NP-40, and 1.0% protease inhibitor cocktail [Roche]). Proteins bound to glutathione beads were boiled at 100°C for 10 minutes, and detected by immunoblotting with indicated antibodies.

In vitro ubiquitination assay. The experiment was performed using an in vitro ubiquitination assay kit (Enzo Life Sciences, BML-UW9920-0001) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. 3βHSD1 protein was added into each reaction buffer containing 100 nM E1 ligase (Boston Biochem), 0.5 mM E2 ligase, and 1× Ubiquitin Conjugation Reaction Buffer containing ATP in the presence or absence of 100 ng UBE3D proteins. Reactions were allowed to proceed at 37°C for 1 hour.

Mouse xenograft studies. Male B-NDG [B: Biocytogen; N: NOD background; D: DNAPK (Prkdc) null; G: IL2rgknockout] mice (aged 4–6 weeks) were obtained from Beijing Biocytogen. Cells (1 × 107) were implanted subcutaneously into the right flank of the intact mice with Matrigel (Corning, 354234). Mice were castrated, implanted with DHEA sustained-release pellets (EZBioscience, China), and randomly assigned into different groups when the xenografts reached approximately 200 mm3 (length × width × width × 0.5). Stratified randomization was applied. Mice were first separated into different groups according to the tumor size. Sucrose control (5% sucrose) and doxycycline (2 mg/mL and 5% sucrose in water) containing water were replaced every 2 days. Equilin and biochanin A (BCA), both at a dose of 50 mg/kg/d, were used for equilin function assay. Tumor growth was measured every 2 days with a caliper. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used for significance calculation; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Mass spectrometry for detection of ubiquitination sites. UBE3D was overexpressed in HEK293T cells and enriched with agarose beads. TCEP reduction, NEM alkylation, and trypsin digestion were performed sequentially. Peptides were separated by the EASY-nLC system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and analyzed using a Q Exactive mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein and ubiquitylation analysis was performed with Thermo Proteome Discoverer 2.1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and identified proteins were searched against the UniProt Human database (http://www.uniprot.org/).

Virtual screening and molecular docking. The structural model of human 3βHSD1 was built by AlphaFold and combined with the NAD+ cofactor and substrate DHEA. Then protein-ligand complex minimization was carried out by Prime (https://www.schrodinger.com/products/prime), and the minimized complex was used as the receptor for virtual screening. The structures of the ligands from the small-molecule library were prepared by LigPrep and screened by Glide at SP and XP precision in Schrödinger software. The compounds for bioassay validation were selected by a comprehensive consideration of the docking score, docked poses, structure diversity, and other factors. The 3D structure of the docked protein-ligand complex and the 2D protein-ligand interaction diagrams were presented by Maestro (https://www.schrodinger.com/products/maestro).

NAD+-based biochemical screening. The biochemical screening experiment was performed using a NAD(P)H-Glo Detection System Kit (Promega, G9061) in 384-well plates according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Firstly, purified 3βHSD1 protein solution was added into 1× PBS Buffer (Abcone, P41970) containing 0.1% BSA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 37525) and 10 μM inhibitors from the small-molecule library. The reaction was incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C. Secondly, 1 mM NAD+ and 1 μM DHEA were added into each reaction sample, and the reaction was allowed to proceed at 37°C for 15 minutes. Lastly, the detection of NADH production was initiated by addition of an equal volume of NAD(P)H-Glo Detection Reagent, which contains reductase, reductase substrate, and luciferin detection reagent, to the reaction sample. Then luminescence was measured with an Envision instrument (PerkinElmer), and the available compounds were identified.

Surface plasmon resonance binding assays. The purified 3βHSD1 protein solution was first diluted with 10 mM sodium acetate (pH 5.5) to the concentration of 200 μg/mL. Then the protein was injected at a constant flow rate of 10 μL/min for 900 seconds and immobilized to CM7 sensor chips (GE Healthcare, UK) using the amine coupling kit. All surface plasmon resonance measurements were performed at 25°C using a Biacore 8K instrument (GE Healthcare, UK) in running buffer containing 1× PBS Buffer (pH 7.4) and 1% DMSO at a flow rate of 30 μL/min. To determine the binding affinities, BCA and equilin were analyzed using concentration response experiments. The resulting increasing concentrations of the analytes were injected over purified 3βHSD1 protein in the running buffer for 300 seconds. The surface was washed between each binding cycle with running buffer for 240 seconds, and the analyte was fully dissociated. Both experiments were analyzed by fitting with a 1:1 kinetic binding model to determine the K D , K a , and K d values of different analytes in the Biacore 8K evaluation software.

In vitro 3βHSD1 activity assay. 3βHSD1 protein activity was measured by HPLC technology in vitro. Purified 3βHSD1 protein solution was added into 1× PBS Buffer (Abcone, P41970) containing 200 μM NAD+, 1 μM inhibitors, [3H]-labeled DHEA, and 0.1% BSA. Reactions were allowed to proceed at 37°C for 30 minutes.

Statistics. Unpaired 1-tailed and 2-tailed Student’s t test, 1-way and 2-way ANOVA, and log-rank test were performed to compare the differences between groups. FDR correction was used for multiple Student’s t test, and Tukey’s correction was used for ANOVA. Cox proportional-hazards regression models were used to generate hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals. Pearson’s correlation coefficient was used for the correlation analysis. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant. All analyses were performed using R (https://www.R-project.org/) 3.6.3 software. Data represent the median ± interquartile range unless indicated otherwise.

Study approval. All mouse experiments were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science. Collection of the biopsy samples was performed according to the relevant ethical standards and was approved by the Ethics Committee of Tongji Hospital. All registered patients provided informed consent.

Data availability. All sequencing data generated during this study were deposited in the National Omics Data Encyclopedia (https://www.biosino.org/node; accession OEP 003830). Data included in this article are provided in the Supporting Data Values file and are also available upon request from the authors.