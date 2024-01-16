The pan-microbiome profiling system Taxa4Meta identifies clinical dysbiotic features and classifies diarrheal disease

Optimal sequence length for accurate taxonomic profiling of 16S amplicons. Most pipelines that process 16S amplicon reads apply quality control (QC) procedures and trim the reads to short, equal lengths. This approach can introduce taxonomic and compositional bias (Figure 1A). An alternative method is to submit both short and long 16S reads for downstream processing, but this presents a bioinformatics challenge. Furthermore, the optimal amplicon length for sequence clustering/denoising and taxonomic resolution needs to be determined for each microbial species of interest. To assess the feasibility of this bioinformatics approach, we simulated 16S amplicon data with variable length and an identical allocated sequence count (randomly assigned from 1 to 50) to benchmark the accuracy of different sequence clustering/denoising tools.

Figure 1 Influence of 16S amplicon sequence length, orientation, and variable region on taxonomic and clustering accuracy. Simulated 16S sequences of variable length were generated from known input taxa (ground truth) in the NCBI 16S RefSeq database. Taxonomic annotation was determined for accuracy from simulated reads using the BLCA tool. Confidence scores from the data output were used for statistical calculations. (A) Schematic representation showing how increasing amplicon length improves taxonomic accuracy. (B) Spearman correlations of VSEARCH-based de novo clustering with 99% similarity for 16S V1–V3 amplicons of varying length derived from the same parent 16S sequence. The optimal sequence length range for clustering is highlighted (orange boxes). Results for other 16S variable regions are presented in Supplemental Figure 1, and Spearman correlation results for other clustering/denoising tools are provided in Supplemental Table 2. (C and D) Both the confidence score and accuracy of taxonomic assignment for simulated amplicons are significantly affected by sequence length and orientation. Supplemental Figure 3 provides additional results for other 16S variable regions. “Org.” denotes the original amplicon length without trimming. Statistical analysis indicates a significant difference (P < 0.05, Wilcoxon test) between correct and incorrect genus/species annotations at each amplicon length.

We found that for commonly used 16S variable regions (V1–V3, V3–V5, V4, and V6–V9), closed-reference analysis using UCLUST discarded a large proportion of amplicon reads, even when using a comprehensive reference database such as SILVA release 132. Moreover, the results were strongly biased toward higher sequence identity and longer reads (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170859DS1). While the DADA2 pipeline retained more reads in this simulated analysis, it still discarded more than 2% of sequences, with singleton reads being disproportionately excluded. By contrast, de novo clustering tools retained all sequence reads, setting a precedent for accurate compositional profiling (Supplemental Table 1). To determine the optimal amplicon length thresholds and ranges for sequence clustering of variable length input data, we performed pairwise Spearman correlations between any 2 variable lengths (as 2 independent samples) in operational taxonomic unit (OTU)/amplicon sequence variant output tables. We found that applying 99% similarity for clustering amplicons in VSEARCH conferred the highest correlation coefficients across wider length ranges in all 16S variable regions tested (Supplemental Table 2). Spearman coefficients increased progressively with longer reads, allowing us to establish minimum amplicon length thresholds (Spearman’s ρ > 0.75) and optimal amplicon length ranges for sequence clustering of variable length input data (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1).

The selected amplicon sequence ranges were subsequently used to evaluate the accuracy of taxonomic annotation provided by qualified variable read lengths generated from various 16S regions. To achieve this, we used random and repeat sequences previously reported for benchmarking of taxonomic overclassification by Murali et al. (10). Our findings indicated that the default settings in the Bayesian-based Lowest Common Ancestor (BLCA) tool (11) did not annotate these sequences, while other commonly used taxonomic classifiers, including Ribosomal Database Project (RDP) classifier and SINTAX, produced high false-positive hits (10). It is important to note that random and repeat sequences do not accurately reflect uncharacterized or unidentified species that may contribute to taxonomical overclassification in a microbiome community. As a result, we used simulated amplicon data of unannotated 16S sequences (down to the family rank from the RDP database 11.5) to determine the optimal settings in BLCA. Our results suggested that taxonomic overclassification is heavily dependent on the 16S variable region, identity, and coverage of sequence alignment in BLCA (Supplemental Figure 2). By increasing both identity and coverage thresholds of sequence alignment to 0.99, without applying bootstrap confidence thresholds for taxonomic selection, we were able to reduce overclassification rates to below 5% (for V1–V3, V3–V5, and V6–V9) and 10% (for V4) (Supplemental Figure 2). Therefore, we used sequence identity and coverage thresholds of 0.99 in BLCA to conduct subsequent benchmarking.

The aforementioned threshold settings were used in BLCA to annotate simulated amplicons of variable length, which were generated from known taxonomic lineages in the NCBI 16S RefSeq database. To determine taxonomic accuracy, we compared BLCA annotations with curated input lineage 16S data (ground truth). Optimal confidence scores and proportions of correctly assigned taxonomic annotations were calculated for each qualified sequence length, and our analysis revealed a significant increase in the proportion of correctly assigned amplicons with longer read length (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3). Interestingly, we also observed a significant increase in confidence scores for incorrect annotations with longer read length, and that misclassification rates were highly dependent on 16S sequence orientation and the variable region analyzed (Supplemental Figure 3). This finding is related to the observation that increasing amplicon length generally improved taxonomic accuracy at the species rank compared with the genus rank, as the latter has a greater capacity for degeneracy. Based on our finding that universal confidence thresholds should not be applied to all types of 16S amplicon data, we determined optimal region-specific confidence thresholds to achieve accurate taxonomic annotation for all common types of amplicon data that could be used in a meta-analysis (Supplemental Figure 4). This conceptual approach provided the foundation for our 16S meta-analysis using a new taxonomic binning strategy.

Taxa4Meta: a “best practices” taxonomic profiler for 16S meta-analysis. Based on our benchmarking results of simulated 16S amplicon data, we developed the bioinformatics pipeline Taxa4Meta to enable accurate taxonomic profiling of 16S ribosomal DNA amplicon data generated from different sequencing strategies (Figure 2A). The pipeline was designed to maximize the utilization of clinically archived 16S data sets by employing a variable sequence length analysis strategy that can be applied to multiple amplicon regions. To achieve precise taxonomic profiles, we implemented 2 key workflow-specific settings. First, VSEARCH-based de novo sequence clustering with 99% similarity was used to cluster the 16S amplicon data, while keeping in mind the optimal sequence length range identified for each amplicon data type. Second, we used BLCA with stringent sequence alignment criteria (99% identity and 99% coverage) to obtain confident species calls, while applying region-specific confidence scores as determined above. Any OTUs not annotated by BLCA were processed by the IDTAXA program, which utilized its pre-built RDP training set (version 16; curated by the program developer) for classification purposes. Finally, we generated Taxa4Meta feature tables by collapsing the taxonomy of de novo OTUs down to the species rank without processing for random rarefaction, which could potentially result in a biased taxonomic profile.

Figure 2 Taxa4Meta-based taxonomic profiling of 16S amplicon data. (A) Schematic of the Taxa4Meta analysis workflow. (B) Spearman correlations for family abundances, comparing simulated 16S data input (ground truth) with taxonomic output generated by different taxonomic profilers covering a range of 16S variable regions. Additional benchmarking results for simulated data are presented in Supplemental Figure 5. (C) Taxa4Meta abundance profiles exhibit the highest similarity to WGS data, specifically Kraken2 family profiles. To quantify the similarity, an abundance-weighted Jaccard distance was calculated between 16S profiler-specific outputs and the gold standard WGS (Kraken2). For visualization and benchmarking, the most abundant 29 family features (totaling 0.95 ± 0.07 [SD] of family abundance) across all analyses were used.

To evaluate the taxonomic profiling accuracy of Taxa4Meta, we generated complex mock communities comprising defined and cultivable bacteria as benchmarking input. Initially, we simulated variable length amplicons of diverse 16S sequences sourced from the NCBI 16S RefSeq database. This database consists of over 20,000 bacterial strains representing more than 14,000 species from over 2,900 genera. We selected amplicon length ranges for benchmarking Taxa4Meta that provided optimal sequence clustering and taxonomic annotation for each distinct 16S variable region, as illustrated in Supplemental Figures 1 and 3.

To assess Taxa4Meta’s performance, we critically compared it against state-of-the-art 16S pipelines and the curated input data (ground truth). As commonly used 16S pipelines rely on different reference databases for taxonomic annotation, we interpreted taxonomic profiles at the family rank, which is more consistently represented across databases compared with genus and species ranks. We used simulated data sets containing defined sequence abundances and taxonomic lineages (ground truth) to generate Spearman correlations and compared qualified input data with compositional profiles generated by individual 16S pipelines. In side-by-side comparisons of Taxa4Meta against EzBiome-, DADA2-, UCLUST-, and USEARCH-based 16S pipelines, we demonstrated that Taxa4Meta outperformed the other taxonomic profilers, generating significantly higher Spearman correlation coefficients across all 16S regions tested (Figure 2B).

Using an independent method of hierarchical clustering, we further demonstrated that only Taxa4Meta profiles clustered with ground truth input profiles (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, other taxonomic profilers failed to detect a significant number of families across the four 16S regions tested. Specifically, up to 30% of families were not detected, depending on the specific taxonomic profiler, compared with only 0.4% omitted by Taxa4Meta (Supplemental Figure 5B). These results underscore the utility of Taxa4Meta in generating accurate taxonomic profiles of complex microbiome communities, which is evident down to species rank, as demonstrated by the stringent detection of C. difficile, a pathogen required for the clinical diagnosis of CDI (Supplemental Figure 5C).

To evaluate how Taxa4Meta performs with real-world microbiome data sets, we benchmarked different 16S pipelines using a cohort of healthy subjects (12). Here, individual fecal DNA extracts underwent comprehensive 16S profiling and shotgun metagenomic sequencing. Similar to our observations with complex simulated microbiome communities, Taxa4Meta family-rank profiles generated from Illumina sequencing platforms provided significantly more sequencing depth than 454 pyrosequencing and clustered together with Kraken2-generated annotations (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Kraken2 was regarded as a gold standard reference method given its high family-rank taxonomic accuracy using metagenomic data (13). Furthermore, adopting an independent method of pairwise abundance-weighted Jaccard distance calculations, Taxa4Meta profiles were found to have the best close distance to Kraken2 profiles (Figure 2C), which was consistently observed across all 16S data types investigated, regardless of sequencing depth (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). We also evaluated the accuracy of Taxa4Meta species-rank profiles compared with MetaPhlAn2-generated taxonomy, which has higher precision in avoiding species misclassification (14). We found that Taxa4Meta stringently controlled for species misclassification (Supplemental Figure 7A), and its species abundance profiles showed significantly improved correlations with MetaPhlAn2 species profiles (Supplemental Figure 7B). Moreover, our benchmarking analysis demonstrated that the optimized (default) parameters within Taxa4Meta exhibited a higher degree of consistency in correlation results with the reference profile. This higher specificity is in contrast to the varied outcomes observed when stricter or more lenient parameter settings were employed in Taxa4Meta for taxonomic profiling across diverse platforms and regions (Supplemental Figure 7C). Collectively, our findings demonstrate that collapsed taxonomic profiles generated by Taxa4Meta are highly accurate and suitable for 16S meta-analysis of amplicon data generated from diverse sequencing strategies.

Population-scale meta-analysis to define the healthy human gut microbiome. Defining the healthy human gut microbiome is a significant challenge because of the numerous individual factors that influence it, including age, genetics, diet, environment, lifestyle, and transmission (2). In addition to these factors, inconsistent analytical methods and small cohort sizes play a crucial role in determining the reliable characterization of the healthy human microbiome. To address these challenges, we used the Taxa4Meta pipeline to perform a meta-analysis of diverse 16S regions and sequencing platforms, identifying common microbiome features in over 900 subjects with no documented gastrointestinal (GI) disease across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia (Supplemental Table 3). We further compared the taxonomic profiles of control subjects with those of over 13,000 participants in the American Gut Project (15) and LifeLines cohorts (16). Our findings using Bray-Curtis dissimilarity distance-based β-diversity analysis showed that control subjects sequenced across diverse technology platforms shared a similar sample distribution or microbiome variation pattern with the American Gut cohort at both genus- and family-rank abundance profiles (Supplemental Figure 8). We also identified a significant enterotype bias when comparing the American Gut cohort or meta-analysis controls with the European LifeLines cohort. Therefore, we designed our meta-analysis to include study controls spanning all the major classical gut enterotypes to facilitate accurate downstream disease classification at a population-scale level. Our analysis revealed that the healthy gut microbiome in controls from our 16S meta-analysis cohorts was dominated by non-Prevotella enterotypes, which were largely composed of Bacteroidaceae, Lachnospiraceae, and Ruminococcaceae (Supplemental Figure 8). Furthermore, we identified some outlier controls that were dominated by high abundance of pathobiome, which was defined as the presence of Enterococcus, Streptococcus, Clostridioides, Escherichia/Shigella, Salmonella, Klebsiella, and Pseudomonas (Figure 3A). Given that Prevotella and pathobiome-dominated gut microbiota are associated with chronic inflammatory conditions (5, 17, 18), our results emphasize the importance of population-scale analyses that consider enterotypes and pathobiome when defining the healthy human microbiome, particularly in the context of dysbiosis-associated GI disease.

Figure 3 Pan-microbiome analysis identifying diarrheal disease-specific taxa. (A) β-Diversity analysis of collapsed Taxa4Meta species profiles, where the green ellipse represents the healthy-associated microbiome and the red ellipse represents the CDI-associated microbiome. Each point corresponds to a patient sample, and ANOSIM testing was used to compare disease versus controls using 999 permutations. The abundance-weighted Jaccard distance metric was used for β-diversity analysis. The relative abundance of pathobiome taxa, including Enterococcus, Streptococcus, Clostridioides, Escherichia/Shigella, Klebsiella, and Pseudomonas, was significantly higher in patients with CD and CDI. Statistical significance was determined using a pairwise Wilcoxon test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction (***P < 0.001). (B) Average family relative abundance of each disease group. The top 21 family abundances across data sets are presented in Supplemental Figure 10. Statistical analysis shows significant differences (*P < 0.05) between disease groups, as determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction. (C) Kullback-Leibler divergence analysis was used to identify pathobiome abundance differences across the diarrheal disease cohorts. Pathobiome data in each group were normalized using total sum scaling. KL divergence was calculated between 2 subdistributions using the total distribution (from all 6 groups) as the background distribution. (D) Abundance-based correlation analysis between each species and its parent genus. Only classified species were included in the correlation analysis. A Spearman ρ value of 1 indicates the detection of a single species representing the entire parent genus.

Dysbiosis in chronic human diarrheal disease. Using the Taxa4Meta pipeline, we conducted an analysis of fecal microbiome data obtained from multiple 16S regions sequenced on Illumina and 454 pyrosequencing platforms. Our study involved the examination of more than 5,500 matched controls and clinically confirmed diarrheal patients with various conditions, including CDI, IBD, IBS, and non-IBS functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs) from diverse geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. Our inclusion criteria for clinical cohorts required adherence to internationally recognized diagnostic guidelines (Supplemental Table 3) and the use of 16S amplicon data that met our QC standards.

We calculated α-diversity indices (Shannon and richness) from Taxa4Meta feature tables, which revealed that CDI cases had significantly lower diversity compared with controls or other diarrheal diseases (Supplemental Figure 9A). However, there was inconsistency in α-diversity indices among clinical cohorts sequenced across different 16S regions (Supplemental Figure 9B). The Taxa4Meta pipeline classified 85% of total sequences that successfully passed QC across the various meta-analysis cohorts. This outcome indicates that this data set comprehensively represents the substantial proportion of mined sequence reads, thus underpinning the robustness and reliability of the data interpretation (Supplemental Figure 10A). The collapsed species profiles generated by Taxa4Meta included both classified and unclassified members, representing 54% and 46% of total abundance, respectively (Supplemental Figure 10B). This allowed for confident assignment of species calls and further data mining. An abundance-weighted Jaccard distance-based β-diversity analysis revealed a healthy-like microbiome community structure in patients with IBS and ulcerative colitis (UC), while significant dysbiosis was consistently detected in cases of CDI and Crohn’s disease (CD) (Figure 3A). This observation is consistent with prior case-control matched studies (19), which reported subtle microbiome differences in IBS and FGIDs compared with healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 11). In contrast, we found that CDI and CD patients significantly differed from patients with other diarrheal diseases in terms of pathobiome abundance (Figure 3A), reflecting gut dysbiosis favoring engraftment and expansion of potential pathogens. Our findings corroborate previous research (5, 18), which found that the abundance of Enterobacteriaceae and Enterococcaceae was significantly higher in CDI and CD patients compared with matched controls or IBS and UC patients (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 11). Pathobiome-dominated microbiome communities in CD and CDI patients primarily consisted of Enterobacteriaceae and Enterococcaceae, as demonstrated independently of 16S region, sequencing platforms, age, or geography (Supplemental Figure 11). To further explore pathobiome compositional differences in patients versus disease controls, we conducted a Kullback-Leibler divergence analysis (Figure 3C). Disparity was particularly pronounced among patients diagnosed with IBS and FGID, in whom a diminished abundance of pathobiome was observed. This subtlety could not be readily discerned through conventional statistical methodologies (Figure 3, A and B) and is noteworthy in that while pathobionts are typically characterized as minor constituents of the IBS microbiome, their implication in the pathogenesis of IBS is well established (4). Therefore, specific β-diversity distance metrics and pathobiome abundance calculations are useful tools for defining the core microbiome features of specific diarrheal disease types.

We conducted an abundance-based Spearman correlation analysis to examine the relationship between identified species and their respective parent genera across the comprehensive cohorts within the meta-analysis. The results indicated that a significant correlation is observed for the majority of identified species with their corresponding parent genera. However, notable disparities in the Spearman ρ values were evident for some identified species (Figure 3D). This observation suggested that specific cohort and technical variations could potentially affect the accuracy of some feature detection. Notably, species exhibiting lower correlation values might not consistently demonstrate the identical pattern observed in the genus-based abundance differential analysis. Nevertheless, using hierarchical clustering analysis to examine family abundance profiles, we demonstrated that 4 of 8 UC cohorts were clustered together with control and IBS patients. Meanwhile, the remaining UC cohorts and the majority of CD cohorts formed a distinct IBD-specific cluster (Supplemental Figure 11). This noteworthy finding was not replicated by the microbiome meta-analysis conducted by Duvallet et al. (20), as UC and CD patients were combined for microbiome comparisons against controls. In a recent systematic literature review, a significant reduction in Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, an antiinflammatory gut commensal, was reported in both UC and CD patients (5). Our meta-analysis of CD and UC cases corroborated this finding (Supplemental Table 4). However, we were unable to demonstrate significant alterations in Eubacterium rectale and Escherichia coli abundance in UC patients, as previously reported (5). These discrepancies may reflect microbiome variations seen in UC cohorts, as demonstrated in our meta-analysis. We identified several previously unappreciated top-ranked disease-associated species, including Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans (control-specific) and Bacteroides xylanisolvens and Romboutsia timonensis (less prevalent in IBD), which have not been reported in prior studies. Our unique findings also included decreased relative abundances of Anaerostipes hadrus and Eubacterium rectale in CDI patients only (Supplemental Table 4), features that we exploited to develop disease-specific classifiers.

Collectively, the findings of our study revealed both consistent and inconsistent outcomes generated by Taxa4Meta across diverse platforms and regions. While the taxonomic profiles demonstrated remarkable consistency, certain discrepancies necessitate focused attention. Specifically, the following observations warrant consideration: (a) Taxonomic profiles derived from 16S V6–V9 data exhibited a distinct separation from profiles originating in other regions (Supplemental Figure 5A). (b) Platforms employing 454 pyrosequencing tended to yield a reduced number of amplicon reads in comparison with Illumina platforms, leading to potential oversight in detecting critical microbiome features (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). (c) Within our meta-analysis cohorts, a conspicuous demarcation emerged not only between 454 and Illumina platforms within the control population but also between V4/V3–V4 regions and alternative regions (Supplemental Figure 11). These identified deviations hold the potential to impact downstream applications. Therefore, accurate classification analysis must adequately address region-specific or platform-specific effects to ensure the robustness and reliability when disease-specific classifiers are selected. In part, we overcame these limitations using the pan-microbiome profiling strategy described below.

Pan-microbiome profiling outperforms individual 16S region–specific or platform-specific analysis for disease classification. Disease classification represents a crucial emerging application of gut microbiome surveys for biomarker discovery. To investigate the potential benefits of pan-microbiome profiling in disease classification, we merged core microbiome communities that had been adjusted for demographic and technical bias. In this context, we defined pan-microbiome as representing core microbiome features identified across different sequencing strategies. To assess the efficacy of our approach, we conducted pilot studies using different sequencing modalities, focusing on our center’s Human Microbiome Project (HMP) cohort of pediatric FGID cases. We used 16S V1–V3 and V3–V5 amplicons generated on the 454 pyrosequencing platform to profile the cases. Our analysis of β-diversity from collapsed Taxa4Meta taxonomy profiles did not separate FGID cases from healthy controls (Figure 4A). As expected, we observed suboptimal classification accuracy (CA < 0.85) when profiling individual V1–V3 and V3–V5 data sets (Figure 4B). To identify core microbiome genera that discriminated between FGID and healthy controls, we used feature ranking generated by the random forest algorithm. We selected >85% of genera abundance features that were common to both 16S regions, which identified Roseburia, a previously underappreciated genus, as a top and consistent core microbiome feature (Supplemental Figure 12). Our results indicated that supervised training of pan-microbiome profiles significantly improved classification accuracy (CA) when compared with individual microbiome surveys (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Supervised classification achieved by pan-microbiome profiling. (A) β-Diversity analysis of collapsed Taxa4Meta species profiles for V1–V3 and V3–V5 amplicon data generated from the same DNA extracts. The pairwise Wilcoxon test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction shows that the difference between the 2 groups is not significant. (B) Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis of supervised classification using 16S region–specific versus pan-microbiome genera. The random forest trainer was used for supervised classification analysis, and the roc.test function from the pROC package was used for comparison of ROC curves. Statistical significance was determined using DeLong testing (**P < 0.01). (C) β-Diversity analysis of multiple CDI cohorts (training data sets 22–27) using collapsed Taxa4Meta species profiles. The pairwise Wilcoxon test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction shows that the difference between the disease and control groups is significant (***P < 0.001). (D) Improved cross-validation of CDI and control subjects using pan-microbiome profiles of 454 and Illumina data. Ten iterations of random, stratified subsampling of training sets were performed, and the random forest trainer was used for supervised classification analysis. The pairwise Wilcoxon test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction shows that the difference between the 2 groups is not significant. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Area under the curve (AUC) and classification accuracy (CA) were calculated, and the ANOSIM test was performed with 999 permutations.

As another example, we conducted an analysis on amplicon data derived from multiple CDI cohorts, which were generated using various sequence deposits from different 16S regions and technology platforms (Supplemental Table 3). In contrast to the subtle differences observed in FGID cases, CDI patients displayed a consistent and severe dysbiosis, which was evident across multiple geographic locations and sequencing methods (Figure 4C). Using an approach similar to the one mentioned above, classification models specific to the platform demonstrated good performance during the training phase in distinguishing CDI from controls. However, these models were unable to cross-validate subjects across different sequencing platforms, thereby posing a significant limitation for meta-analysis. This classification inaccuracy was overcome by use of merged pan-microbiome profiles for training (Figure 4D). By minimizing the impact of pattern variation and retaining common microbiome features, pan-microbiome patterns facilitated the discovery of biomarkers.

Utility of pan-microbiome features for diarrheal disease classification. We employed 2 distinct strategies to generate comprehensive and binary disease classification models, using deposited 16S amplicon data based on pan-microbiome profiles (Supplemental Figure 13A). The primary objective of developing classification models was to effectively differentiate between CDI, IBD, and IBS patients using alternative microbiome-based classifiers. The diagnosis of diarrheal patients included in the study was based on internationally recognized clinical guidelines, as outlined in individual clinical cohorts (Supplemental Table 3). The original sample grouping information provided in each published cohort was used to develop our classification models. As disease subgroup information was not consistently provided for all individual patients, we generated disease classifiers that combined the respective IBD or IBS subgroups. We also included IBS-constipated cases in our meta-analysis, given that these patients often exhibit alternating symptoms, and no significant differences in microbiome community structure were observed, as previously reported (19).

Using Taxa4Meta taxonomic profiles, we identified several key features, including presence of C. difficile (Supplemental Figure 13B), as the top discriminating features that are pathophysiologically relevant in differentiating CDI from other diarrheal diseases. It is worth noting that this top-ranking feature was not identified as a classifier in 2 prior microbiome meta-analyses, highlighting the technical bias in previous studies (20, 21). Taxa-based classification models were developed for the 5 clinical groups under investigation (control, CDI, IBS, UC, and CD) and demonstrated excellent AUC results, but moderate CA scores, indicating suboptimal disease classification across all cohort groups (Supplemental Figure 13C). We reasoned that this underperformance could be attributed to the similarity of microbiome features in control, UC, and IBS subjects, and as such represented a challenge for reliable cross-classification (Figure 3A). Nonetheless, in contrast to the multiple-group classification, binary models provided excellent disease classification, with improved AUC and CA scores, especially when differentiating CDI from other patients and healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 13D).

Prototypical workflow for clinical diarrheal disease classification. With the urgent need to differentiate common symptoms in CDI, IBD, and IBS, we assembled a prototypical workflow to assist in stratifying these patients based on our Taxa4Meta-generated binary algorithms (Figure 5A). We prioritized the need to diagnose CDI based on the clinical necessity for rapid treatment and patient contact isolation. By applying a binary classifier that differentiated CDI from combined IBD or IBS subtypes, we demonstrated a CA of 0.95 (Figure 5A). Although we rationalized employing disease subtype–agnostic classifiers, this decision was underpinned by our substantiated demonstration of CA in the context of CDI cases. However, it is noteworthy that our CDI-centric model encountered limitations in effectively distinguishing between IBD and IBS disease subtypes (Figure 5B). In light of this, we pursued a secondary objective that entailed the development of an additional binary classifier. This classifier was designed to discriminate between combined instances of IBD (encompassing both UC and CD) and cases of IBS. Remarkably, the resultant classifier yielded an overall accuracy of 0.96 (Figure 5A), indicating that our pan-microbiome analytical approach has potential diagnostic utility beyond CDI.

Figure 5 Pan-microbiome diagnostic workflow for differentiating C. difficile infection, inflammatory bowel disease, and irritable bowel syndrome patients. (A) Binary classification models for CDI stratification (step 1) and IBD determination (step 2) using the microbiome training data sets from CDI, IBD, and IBS cohorts. All collapsed Taxa4Meta species features were utilized in training the classifier models. (B) Independent cohort validation of diarrheal classification models. The CDI score indicates the predictive score of the sample as a CDI case from the step 1 model, whereas the IBD score denotes the predictive score of the sample as an IBD case from the step 2 model. A binary threshold of 0.5 was applied for calculating disease classification accuracy. Statistical significance was determined using the pairwise Wilcoxon test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction (***P < 0.001). Cohort information of training and validation data sets is provided in Supplemental Table 3.

To independently validate our 2-step diagnostic workflow, we tested 16S data generated from (a) recently published clinical CDI, IBD, and IBS microbiome cohorts, and (b) real-world data obtained from self-reported IBD and IBS cases in the American Gut and LifeLines population cohorts. Our classifiers exhibited a robust performance, identifying CDI patients at a rate of 93.6%. Furthermore, the overall accuracy of 0.97 achieved in discriminating between clinically confirmed instances of IBD and IBS (Figure 5B) underscored the proficiency of our approach. The validation cohorts used in this study serve as robust substantiation of the viability of pan-microbiome–based classification in the advancement of companion diagnostics aimed at the stratification of diarrheal diseases.

To compare the classification performance of Taxa4Meta with that of other state-of-the art 16S profilers, we conducted a benchmark analysis using the taxonomic profiles generated via both the Taxa4Meta and DADA2-RDP pipelines. This assessment was conducted across the same meta-analysis and validation cohorts. Notably, our findings revealed that Taxa4Meta exhibited a superior capacity, for example in detecting instances of C. difficile within CDI patients in comparison with the DADA2-RDP pipeline. Despite these disparities in performance, it is noteworthy that no significant differences were observed in the training statistics of the 2 classification models (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). However, Taxa4Meta emerged as notably more accurate than the DADA2-RDP pipeline when validating the models through independent cohorts (Supplemental Figure 14C). This divergence was particularly conspicuous using the Taxa4Meta classification models, which significantly outperformed their DADA2-RDP counterparts across all 3 categories of diarrheal diseases (Supplemental Figure 14D).

Finally, to ascertain whether antibiotic exposure represented the dominant determinant in categorizing a patient’s classification as CDI, we undertook a series of subanalyses of the data sets in the meta-analysis. Notably, in primary instances of CDI in which no prior antibiotic exposure was reported, a comparable classification score and β-diversity clustering pattern were evident with both primary and recurrent cases where antibiotics were administered (Supplemental Figure 15A). Given the acknowledged challenges in capturing accurate records of prior antibiotic exposure in CDI patients, we broadened our investigation to include healthy volunteers who underwent diverse antibiotic treatment regimens (Supplemental Figure 15B). Upon analysis of the longitudinal microbiome data of individuals subjected to single antibiotic treatments, CDI classification scores were generally not achieved, especially with administration of broad-spectrum β-lactam antibiotics, which induced subtle gut microbiome alterations (22). Although a transient CDI classification score became apparent in some individuals with clindamycin, this was not evident after ciprofloxacin exposure, both of which are recognized as high-risk antibiotics with regard to CDI development (23). Further, even though antibiotic use is common in IBD patients, our classification models still confidently differentiated IBD from CDI cases. These subanalyses unveil a distinct microbiome signature in CDI patients that is not exclusively associated with antibiotic exposure. These findings represent a significant advance in diarrheal disease classification, highlighting that compositionally distinct microbiome communities are discernible between infectious colitis (CDI), IBD, and IBS patients.