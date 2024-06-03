The estrogen signaling pathway reprograms prostate cancer cell metabolism and supports proliferation and disease progression

ERα expression is heterogeneous in PCa and, when expressed, is associated with a more aggressive disease. We first studied ERα total protein levels by reanalyzing proteomics data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) consortium (the prostate adenocarcinoma [PRAD] data set) (30, 31), with protein levels separated according to low versus high expression levels. We found that high ERα protein levels were associated with a shorter biochemical recurrence–free (BCR-free) survival rate, the first indication of PCa progression following surgery (Figure 1A). In patients with BCR, 42% had high ERα protein levels compared with 21% of patients without BCR (Figure 1B; P = 0.002). Despite associating ERα total protein levels with BCR, proteomics analyses did not distinguish between ERα levels in the different cells from the tumor microenvironment, nor did the analyses distinguish between active (nuclear) or inactive (cytoplasmic) receptors.

Figure 1 ERα expression is heterogenous in PCa and, when nuclear (active), is associated with BCR. (A) Kaplan-Meier of BCR-free survival following radical prostatectomy in patients from TCGA-PRAD cohort with high or low ERα protein expression levels (no distinction between nuclear and cytoplasmic localization). (B) Proportions of patients from TCGA cohort with high or low ERα protein expression levels, with and without BCR (**P < 0.0019, χ2 test). (C–F) Analysis of the Belledant et al. (32) cohort. (C) Representative images of ERα IHC in 4 patients with PCa. Black and red arrows, respectively, highlight negative and positive staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×3.1 (enlarged insets in C and G). (D) Kaplan-Meier BCR-free survival following radical prostatectomy in patients with positive versus negative nuclear levels of ERα. (E) Proportions of patients from the TMA cohort with positive or negative nuclear levels of ERα, with and without BCR (***P < 0.001, χ2 test). (F) Cox regression analyses of the effect of positive (Pos.) nuclear ERα levels on the risk of BCR (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001). Boxes illustrate HRs with their respective 95% CIs. Results are shown without (left) and with (right) additional BCR risk factors. Reference groups for covariables: Gleason score of 6; T2c stage and below; presurgery PSA levels under 10 ng/mL; negative lymph node invasion and negative margins. (G–I) Analysis of an independent cohort of patients who received neoadjuvant hormonotherapy before surgery. (G) Representative IHC images of ERα expression in 4 patients with PCa. Black and red arrows, respectively, highlight negative and positive staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H and I) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis in patients with positive versus negative (Neg.) ERα nuclear levels in the development of metastasis (H) and overall survival (I). For Kaplan-Meier survival curves, the log-rank test P value is shown in the inset.

Consequently, we then performed an IHC study of ERα in human PCa samples, similar to what is routinely performed for breast cancer. Indeed, in the breast cancer field, the expression pattern of ERα is evaluated before prescribing (or not) hormonal therapies. To determine whether such a clinical trajectory could be translated to PCa, we then investigated the expression profiles of ERα in prostate tumors using the clinical pipeline for defining ERα expression status in patients with breast cancer at our local hospital, using a clinically validated antibody for this receptor (clone EP1, Dako). The specificity of the ERα antibody was further confirmed using the established breast cancer cell lines MCF7 (ERα-positive) and MDA-MB-231 (ERα-negative) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170809DS1). We then assessed ERα expression levels in an established prostate tissue microarray (TMA) comprising tissues from 239 patients (see Supplemental Table 1 for the cohort description) (32, 33).

First, expression of ERα in human PCa was highly heterogeneous between tumors, being either absent or present in nuclei, cytoplasm, and/or stroma (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). ERα staining was stronger in stromal cells, as reported previously (34–36), and was high in 70% of the samples (Supplemental Figure 1F). Less studied in cancer cells due to lower expression, positive nuclear ERα staining in cancer cells, indicative of an activated receptor, was detected in 51% of patients’ tumors (Supplemental Figure 1F). Following radical prostatectomy, nuclear ERα positivity was associated with a shorter BCR-free survival rate (log-rank P value of 0.006; Figure 1D). Indeed, 61% of patients with BCR had positive ERα nuclear expression compared with 45% of patients without BCR (Figure 1E; P < 0.001). In univariate Cox regression analyses, positive ERα nuclear levels were associated with a HR of 1.94-fold higher risk of BCR following surgery compared with negative ERα nuclear levels (Figure 1F; left). Importantly, this association between nuclear ERα (active) status and BCR remained significant when the model was adjusted for other variables associated with BCR in multivariate analyses, such as the Gleason score, tumor stage, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels at diagnosis, nodal invasion status, and surgical margins (HR for positive nuclear ERα: 3.02; Figure 1F; right). On the contrary, cytoplasmic and stromal positivity for ERα was not significantly associated with a BCR-free survival rate (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H).

Next, we validated these results in an independent data set comprising data on 41 patients who received neoadjuvant ADTs before surgery (with 32 patients of 41 who received both ADT and anti-androgens; see cohort description in Supplemental Table 2). Consequently, even though these patients did not have a “clinical CRPC” at surgery, the samples studied were composed of cancer cells that survived castration and were evolving to lethal CRPC. In this cohort, ERα was quantified using the same pipeline and threshold established for the discovery cohort, again by reviewers blinded to the clinical data. In this setting, nuclear ERα protein detection was positive in 54% of the samples (22 of 41; Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). In this data set, which is representative of more aggressive tumors, most patients experienced BCR (>60%). Importantly, positive nuclear ERα expression was significantly associated with a faster time to metastasis and decreased overall patient survival (Figure 1, H and I; multivariate analyses using Cox regressions were not performed due to the lack of statistical power). This cohort allowed us to link nuclear ERα expression in cancer cells with the evolution to lethal CRPC.

As seen in the discovery cohort, stromal ERα levels were much higher than in the epithelial/tumoral compartment but, again, were not associated with disease progression in the survival analyses (Supplemental Figure 1, K and L). These results, even though stromal ERα is most probably important in PCa biology (see Supplemental Discussion), led us to focus our investigation on the functional role of ERα specifically in cancer cells and the epithelial compartment.

Overall, using a clinically validated ERα antibody in 2 TMAs, these results first indicated that ERα expression is heterogeneous between patients and that it is not expressed in all tumors. Consequently, if a patient is given any ERα-targeted therapy, its expression in cancer cells should first be validated. Secondly, when expressed, often only a low percentage of cells are positive for ERα (>1%–10%). Yet, positive nuclear (active) ERα levels were significantly associated with PCa progression following prostatectomy, and even so in tumors from patients treated with neoadjuvant ADTs in relation to metastases and overall survival. Together, these results confirm that ERα can be expressed in human prostate tumors and suggest that ERα-positive or ERα-negative status may apply to PCa tumors and be pertinent for prognosis and repurposing of anti-estrogen therapies.

Modulation of the normal mouse prostate transcriptome in vivo by androgens and estrogens. To gain preliminary insights into the influence of ERα on PCa biology, we first sought to determine the ERα transcriptome in the normal prostate. Mouse studies showed that ERα-positive cells were widely distributed throughout the prostate epithelium, albeit at higher percentages in the anterior and dorsolateral prostate lobes (>75% ERα-positive cells) than in the ventral prostate (37% ERα-positive cells) (Figure 2, A and B). Staining intensity was also studied as an indirect indicator of the relative amount of nuclear ERα positivity per epithelial cell and showed a similar pattern between the lobes (>60% intensity in both the anterior and dorsolateral lobes, versus ~30% intensity in the ventral prostate). Irrespective of the prostate lobe, ERα staining was mostly nuclear.

Figure 2 Estrogens modulate the normal prostate transcriptome in vivo, activating oncogenic pathways similar to those activated with androgen stimulation. (A) Representative IHC images of ERα in normal mouse prostate lobes. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×1.68 (enlarged insets). (B) Quantification of ERα-positive staining and ERα staining intensity in normal mouse prostate lobes (n = ~2,700 cells/animal, n = 5 animals/lobe). (C–I) RNA-Seq analyses of the murine prostate transcriptome 24 hours after injections with vehicle (Ctl), testosterone (Testo), E 2 , or both (T+E 2 ). Mice were castrated 3 days before injections to ensure hormonal deprivation. (C) Number of significantly differentially expressed genes (DEGs) following pairwise comparisons between conditions. The thresholds used were a fold change of 1.75 or more or –1.75 or less and a P value with a FDR of less than 5%. (D) GSEA normalized enrichment score (NES) following treatment with testosterone. (E and F) GSEA diagrams and heatmaps for the androgen response (E) and the OXPHOS (F) gene sets following testosterone treatment in vivo. (G) GSEA NES for enrichment following E 2 treatment in vivo. (H) GSEA diagram and heatmap for the cholesterol homeostasis gene set following E 2 treatment. For E, F and H, NESs, P values, and q values are indicated on each diagram, and only core genes of each pathway are shown. *q < 0.05, **q < 0.01, and ***q < 0.001 in GSEA (D and G). (I) Venn diagram of upregulated genes for each pairwise comparison. (J) Venn diagram of estrogen-responsive genes in breast cancer cells (MCF7), using the data set from (41), and in the mouse prostate. Circle and overlap sizes are not proportional to the number of genes. (K) qRT-PCR analysis of positive controls for androgenic (Pfkfb3 and Fkbp11) and estrogenic regulation (Pgr, Fkbp11, and Greb1). For B and K, results are shown as the average with SEM (n = 4 mice/treatment); #P < 0.10; **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

Since androgens can be converted into estrogens by the aromatase enzyme, it is reasonable to investigate the estrogen signature in parallel with androgens’ effects. To this end, mice were first castrated to inhibit both androgen and estrogen production by the testes. After 72 hours to ensure steroid deprivation, animals were then treated for 24 hours with the vehicle, testosterone, E 2 , or both hormones to study the androgen and estrogen transcriptional signatures in vivo in the normal prostate. In this short-term setting (similar to the settings defined by Pihlajamaa et al., to study the androgen response) (37), the prostate weight was not altered 4 days after castration (Supplemental Figure 2A), as opposed to the long-term impact of castration that normally leads to a greater than 90% decrease in prostate weight (38). Given that the estrogen transcriptional response was, to the best of our knowledge, never defined in the normal prostate or in PCa, we then performed RNA-Seq analyses using this experimental design. First, in the WT mouse prostate, treatment with testosterone was found to alter the expression of 696 genes (Figure 2C). In parallel, E 2 led to the significant modulation of 436 genes (Figure 2C). Interestingly, activation of both pathways simultaneously yielded the greatest transcriptional response, with 1,086 and 1,059 genes up- and downregulated, respectively (Figure 2C). All genes significantly modulated by each treatment are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

To identify the biological pathways regulated by androgens, estrogens, or both, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (Figure 2, D–H, and Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). As expected, activation of the AR by testosterone induced a transcriptional response linked to the androgen response, as well as activation of key oncogenic pathways in PCa (4, 39), including the mTORC1 and MYC signaling pathways (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2B). Testosterone also upregulated pathways linked to cell metabolism in the normal prostate, inducing genes associated with oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) and glycolysis, the 2 major pathways leading to ATP synthesis (Figure 2, D and F, and Supplemental Figure 2C). In addition, we observed an enrichment of pathways linked to lipid metabolism, such as fatty acid metabolism and adipogenesis pathways (Figure 2D), as reported previously in the mouse prostate (37). Overall, AR activation in the normal prostate induced pathways associated with proliferation and metabolism.

Interestingly, treatment with E 2 induced a transcriptional signature generally similar to the androgen-dependent signature, with notable upregulation of genes linked to protein synthesis and cellular proliferation such as the mTORC1 and MYC signaling pathways (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 2D). E 2 also induced specific pathways not targeted by androgens in the prostate, such as the cholesterol homeostasis signature, KRAS activation, and pathways related to immunity and angiogenesis (Figure 2, G and H). Even though testosterone could be aromatized into E 2 , the small overlap between genes regulated by these 2 individual treatments suggests that minimal aromatization, if any, occurred during the 24-hour treatment time frame of the current study (Figure 2I). Indeed, the circulating hormone levels in mice 24 hours after injection of testosterone, E 2 , or both clearly showed specific hormonal exposure (Supplemental Figure 2E).

The combination of both hormones further increased total transcriptional regulation (Figure 2, C and I), but most of these modulated genes were part of the same biological pathways already upregulated by individual treatments, such as the mTORC1 and MYC signaling pathways and cell metabolism pathway genes (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) confirmed the enrichment of metabolic genes following all 3 hormonal combinations (Supplemental Figure 2H).

Of note, the GSEA early and late estrogen response gene signatures, established using mostly breast cancer models (40), were not significantly modulated by E 2 in the normal prostate. As such, these results suggest that the transcriptional response modulated by estrogens was distinct between the normal prostate and the classic “estrogen response” transcriptional signatures. To confirm this supposition, we compared the top 300 identified estrogen-responsive genes in the MCF7 breast cancer cell model (41) with the estrogen-responsive genes identified here in the mouse prostate and observed little overlap, with only 15 of 300 genes (5%) common to both lists (Figure 2J). In these 15 genes, we identified well-known ERα target genes, such as Greb1 and Pgr, as also being positively regulated by estrogens in the prostate (Figure 2K). Comparison with a second estrogen-treated MCF7 data set (42) also indicated very few genes shared with the mouse prostate’s estrogen response (Supplemental Figure 2I).

Overall, these results show that, in the normal mouse prostate, E 2 stimulation leads to a distinct transcriptional signature from the “classic” estrogen response that partially mimics androgen stimulation by promoting biological pathways linked to cell proliferation and metabolism.

Reprogramming of the mouse PCa transcriptome in vivo by androgens and estrogens. After defining the estrogen transcriptional response in the normal prostate, we then studied this hormonal response in an established transgenic mouse model that develops PCa (C57BL/6J PB-Cre4+/– Ptenfl/fl) (Figure 3A; left) (43). Most tumor cells had strong nuclear AR expression (Figure 3A middle, and Supplemental Figure 3A). As observed in human samples (Figure 1), nuclear ERα expression was heterogenous in mouse tumors (Figure 3A, right, and Supplemental Figure 3A). Compared with the normal prostate, the number of nuclear ERα–positive cells in murine tumors remained mostly the same, with only a slight increase in the dorsolateral lobes (Supplemental Figure 3B). However, given the increased cellularity within the tumors, total ERα levels were higher, as shown by Western blot analyses (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Estrogens activate oncogenic pathways in a PCa mouse model. (A) Representative of H&E staining and staining for AR and ERα in prostates from 24-week-old WT and PCa-developing mice. Black and red arrows, respectively, highlight negative and positive staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×3.1 (enlarged insets). (B) Western blot of prostate samples from WT and PCa-developing mice. Phosphorylated S6 (p-S6) shows activation of the mTOR signaling following prostate-specific deletion of Pten in tumors. S6 was used as the loading control. exp., exposure. (C–I) RNA-Seq analyses of mouse PCa tumors following a 24-hour treatment in vivo with vehicle, testosterone, E 2 , or both. Mice were castrated 3 days before injections to ensure steroid deprivation. (C) Number of DEGs following pairwise comparisons. (D and F) NES of GSEA following treatment with testosterone (D) or E 2 (F). #q < 0.05, ##q < 0.01, and ###q < 0.001. (E, G, and I) GSEA diagrams and heatmaps for the androgen response following testosterone treatment (E), the mTORC1 gene set following E 2 treatment (G), and the OXPHOS gene set following testosterone plus E 2 treatment (I). Only core genes are shown. (H) Venn diagram of upregulated genes for each pairwise comparison. (J and K) qRT-PCR analysis of positive controls (J) and metabolic genes (K) following treatments. Results are shown as the mean ± SEM (3–4 mice/condition). (L–O) Single-cell RNA-Seq analyses from tumoral murine prostates, with and without treatment with E 2 (n = 2 mice/condition). (L) Esr1 expression in Pbsn-positive epithelial cells (in log scale of [counts/10K (CP10K) + 1]). (M) Greb1 expression in mesenchymal and epithelial Pbsn–positive clusters. (N and O) NES of GSEA analysis enriched following E 2 treatment in Pbsn-positive epithelial cells (O), with the GSEA diagram for the OXPHOS gene set (N). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (J and K) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (M).

We next performed bulk RNA-Seq experiments in this PCa mouse model using a methodology similar to one previously described (37). Testosterone treatment modulated the expression of 1,746 genes (Figure 3C); that is, 2-fold more genes were expressed following testosterone treatment than in the normal prostate (Figure 2C). In the case of E 2 , a total of 957 genes were significantly modulated (Figure 3C), which again was a 2-fold greater number than in the normal prostate (Figure 2C) and correlated with increased ERα expression in prostate tumors. Hormone cotreatment induced the greatest transcriptional response, with the modulation of a total of 2,691 genes (Figure 3C). All genes that were significantly modulated by each treatment are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Second, we conducted GSEA analyses to highlight the biological pathways regulated by androgens and estrogens. Activation of the AR in PCa induced gene signatures similar to those seen in the normal prostate, such as the androgen response, MYC targets, mTORC1 signaling, OXPHOS, and fatty acid metabolism (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). Some new gene signatures specifically regulated in mouse PCa were observed, such as those for cholesterol homeostasis.

Like androgens, we found that multiple oncogenic pathways were induced by estrogens, such as pathways for mTORC1 signaling, MYC targets, cholesterol homeostasis, and ROS (Figure 3, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 3, C–E), which were also similarly induced in the normal prostate (Figure 2, G and H). Notably, the OXPHOS pathway was upregulated (Figure 3I), but was not found to be enriched by estrogens in the normal prostate (Figure 2G).

Finally, as observed in the normal mouse prostate, the combination of testosterone and E 2 led to a stronger transcriptional response (Figure 3, C and H), while stimulating mostly the same gene signatures, such as those for OXPHOS, MYC targets, mTORC1 signaling, and fatty acid metabolism, as individual treatments did (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F). Altogether, these results indicate that both androgens and estrogens had a major effect on the mouse PCa transcriptome in vivo.

Furthermore, E 2 treatment strongly induced expression of the well-known ERα target genes Greb1 and Pgr (Figure 3J), as well as of metabolic genes (Figure 3K). Most of the estrogenic response in this mouse PCa model was distinct from the classic estrogen response, with less than 11% overlap with the MCF7 estrogen response (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Clearly, the estrogen transcriptome was distinct in breast cancer compared with that of the prostate and PCa; yet, the prostate-specific estrogen signature showed an important intersection between the mouse prostate and PCa tissues, with an overlap of 63% of estrogen-responsive genes (Supplemental Figure 3I).

Given that the prostate has complex cell populations (38), we next wanted to better identify the estrogenic signature in the epithelial/tumoral component using the prostate-specific Pten-KO model. To this end, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq in PCa-developing mice with and without 24-hour treatment with E 2 . As expected, a substantial diversity of cell types was detected, including various epithelial cell populations, mesenchymal/stromal cell subgroups, and immune cell types (Supplemental Figure 4A). These cell subtypes were identified with specific markers described by Karthaus and colleagues (38) and included Epcam and Krt8 for the epithelial, Krt5 for the basal, and Col5a2 and Rspo3 for the mesenchymal/stromal compartments (Supplemental Figure 4, B–F). Esr1, which encodes ERα, was detected in mesenchymal (stromal) cells (Supplemental Figure 4G), consistent with high protein levels in the stroma (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1). Importantly, Esr1 was also expressed in epithelial cells expressing epithelial luminal markers, such as Pbsn and Krt8 (Figure 3L, and Supplemental Figure 4, D, G, and H). These Pbsn-positive cells (Supplemental Figure 4H), corresponding to both luminal cells actively secreting prostatic fluid as well as to cells in the tumoral compartment with directed Pten deletion in this PCa mouse model, exhibited the modulation of 138 genes following E 2 stimulation, notably the induction of Greb1 expression (Figure 3M and Supplemental Figure 4, I and J). Of note, Esr2, which encodes ERβ, was undetectable in almost all cell types analyzed (Supplemental Figure 4K). Next, we performed GSEA analyses to study the estrogenic response in these Pbsn-positive cells, highlighting OXPHOS as the major pathway enriched following E 2 treatment (Figure 3, N and O), as well as other pathways promoting proliferation like those for MYC targets and fatty acid metabolism (Figure 3O, and Supplemental Figure 4L). Altogether, these results confirm that Esr1 (ERα) was expressed in both the stromal and epithelial/tumor components of the prostate, and that, importantly, estrogens induced a metabolic gene signature in the epithelial/tumor compartment.

Functional reprogramming of human PCa cell metabolism by estrogens. We then assessed the estrogenic response in human PCa cell lines. Given the usage of nonspecific antibodies (7, 44, 45), conflicting reports were published regarding ERα and ERβ expression status in human in vitro PCa models. Consequently, we first verified the expression of both ERs in commonly used PCa cell lines using validated antibodies with appropriate controls such as ERα-positive (MCF7) and -negative (MCF10A) cell lines (Figure 4A). The majority of PCa cell lines tested did not express detectable/high protein levels of ERα, except VCaP cells. After longer film exposure, we also detected ERα expression in PC3 cells, but at very low levels (data not shown and ref. 7). The AR status of PCa cell lines could be clearly distinguished. ERβ expression was also evaluated with the anti–CWK-F12 (DSHB) antibody, validated for its specificity (44), but none of the cell lines tested displayed detectable protein levels (data not shown). As such, the heterogeneous expression of ERα observed in PCa cell lines partially mimicked the heterogeneity previously observed in patients (Figure 1).

Figure 4 The ERα transcriptional program promotes PCa cell metabolism and proliferation. (A) Western blot of AR and ERα expression in in vitro models: 1 ERα-positive breast cancer cell line (MCF7), 1 ERα-negative mammary gland cell line (MCF10A), and 6 human PCa cell lines (α-tubulin was used as a loading control). exp., exposure. (B–F) RNA-Seq analyses of VCaP cells following 24 hours of treatment with vehicle, the synthetic androgen R1881, E 2 , or both (R + E 2 ). (B) GSEA NES following treatment with R1881. (C) GSEA diagrams and heatmap for the androgen response gene set following treatment with R1881 and qRT-PCR analysis of KLK3 expression (encodes PSA). Values are shown as the average with the SEM of 4 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (D) GSEA NESs showing enrichment following treatment with E 2 . #q < 0.05, ##q < 0.01, and ###q < 0.001 (B and D). GSEA diagrams and heatmaps for the OXPHOS (E) and androgen response (F) gene sets following treatment with E 2 in VCaP cells. For C, E, and F, the NES, P values, and q values are indicated on each diagram, and only core genes for each pathway are shown. (G) VCaP proliferation assay following treatment with either R1881, E 2 , or both. One representative experiment of 4 independent experiments is shown. Results are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 6–8/treatment group). (H) VCaP OCR profiles following 72 hours of treatment with either R1881, E 2 , or both. Complete mitochondrial stress test results with basal and maximal OCR capacities are shown. Oligo, oligomycin; Rot.+A.A., rotenone + antimycin A. One representative independent experiment of 3 is shown. Data show the mean of normalized data to cell numbers ± SEM (n = 10–12/treatment). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (C, G, and H).

Since VCaP expressed both the AR and ERα, we used this human PCa cell line to study the estrogen transcriptional response by RNA-Seq. It must be noted that VCaP cells were isolated from a patient’s vertebral metastasis after his cancer became resistant to ADTs and the anti-androgen flutamide; thus, this in vitro model was established, by definition, from a CRPC tumor (2, 46). After steroid deprivation for 48 hours, VCaP cells were treated for 24 hours with the synthetic androgen R1881, E 2 , or a combination of both, before RNA-Seq analyses (all significantly modulated genes are listed in Supplemental Table 5). AR activation induced a strong androgen response and also regulated multiple pathways linked to cell proliferation and metabolism, notably the mTORC1 signaling pathway, the OXPHOS gene signature, and the cholesterol homeostasis signature (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Most of the regulated pathways were also observed in vivo in the normal mouse prostate (Figure 2) and in mouse PCa (Figure 3).

Multiple pathways regulated by E 2 in VCaP cells were also shared with those induced by estrogens in mouse tumors. Indeed, signaling pathways linked to proliferation (MYC targets, G 2 M checkpoint), protein regulation (unfolded protein response [UPR] and mTORC1 signaling), and cholesterol homeostasis were upregulated following hormone treatment (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5, A, C, and D). In particular, estrogens enriched the OXPHOS pathway in VCaP cells (Figure 4, D and E), as seen in vivo in mouse PCa (Figure 3) but not in the normal prostate (Figure 2). Finally, the androgen response, a tumorigenic pathway in VCaP cells, was also enriched with estrogens (Figure 4, D and F). Genes comprised in this pathway notably include KLK3 (encodes PSA), which was significantly upregulated following each hormonal treatment (Figure 4C, right). This indicates that E 2 , just like androgens, has oncogenic functions in this cell line. As observed in vivo, the combination of both hormones led to enrichment of the same observed pathways seen with individual treatments (Supplemental Figure 5, A, E, and F). Altogether, these results confirm that E 2 treatment induced a major transcriptional response in PCa cells, promoting oncogenic pathways and inducing the expression of metabolic genes important for PCa biology, such as genes implied in mitochondrial respiration (OXPHOS).

We next interrogated the functional effects of this transcriptional signature on cancer cell biology. As previously reported (47), E 2 significantly stimulated VCaP cell proliferation (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 5G). Importantly, in this cell line that exhibits high AR dependency (2), the effect of E 2 on proliferation was as strong as that of R1881. Note that other human PCa cell lines, such as DU145, 22Rv1, and LAPC-4 (see Supplemental Figure 5H and ref. 7), that do not express ERα did not show any significant modulation by either E 2 or propyl pyrazole triol (PPT, a specific agonist of ERα), irrespective of their AR status. We next wanted to validate that E 2 not only regulates the expression of genes associated with OXPHOS, but that it also functionally regulates mitochondrial activity. To do so, we measured the oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) of treated VCaP cells during a mitochondrial stress test (Figure 4H). As predicted from RNA-Seq, both androgens and estrogens increased the basal and maximal respiratory capacities of VCaP cells. Indeed, E 2 treatment increased mitochondrial DNA content (Supplemental Figure 5I). The use of PPT also confirmed that this estrogenic regulation of mitochondrial respiration was ERα dependent. To the contrary, knockdown of ESR1 with siRNAs abolished the E 2 -mediated induction of mitochondrial activity, further validating the specificity of this hormonal response (Supplemental Figure 5, J and K). Finally, the coactivation of both receptors also led to a significant increase in basal and maximal cell respiration compared with the control condition, although the effect of the cotreatment was not additive and led to a smaller increase of the OCR compared with androgens alone.

To further decipher the metabolic effects of androgens and estrogens, we conducted metabolomics analyses. First, the fate of pyruvate, the main product of glycolysis, was studied. Once synthesized, pyruvate can be converted into the amino acid alanine or be used to produce ATP, either through lactate synthesis or by directly fueling the TCA cycle that supports mitochondrial respiration (Figure 5A). Regardless of the hormone treatment, alanine and lactate (Figure 5B) and TCA cycle intermediates (Figure 5C), including citrate and malate, were all increased following AR or ERα activation. The observations that the levels of all TCA cycle intermediates measured were increased following treatment with E 2 or R1881 (Figure 5C), thus fueling the electron transport chain to support mitochondrial respiration (Figure 4), are consistent with the RNA-Seq results (Figures 3 and 4). Interestingly, stable isotope tracer analyses using 13C-labeled glucose confirmed increased metabolic fluxes through aerobic glycolysis (lactate, Figure 5D, left), alanine synthesis (Figure 5D, right), and TCA cycle activity (Figure 5E), with both E 2 and R1881 significantly inducing 13C enrichment of downstream intermediates. Some differences were observed, but mostly regarding the fold increase in metabolite levels. For example, androgens increased alanine levels by more than 5-fold compared with vehicle, as opposed to E 2 , which was increased more than 2-fold (Figure 5B, right) and consistent with a smaller flux of 13C from glucose into alanine (Figure 5D, right). These results show that E 2 stimulation promoted PCa cell metabolism, notably by increasing glucose consumption and usage in cancer cells, as observed following AR activation. As such, we hypothesized that the E 2 -dependent metabolic program was essential for the E 2 -dependent activation of proliferation. Indeed, treatment with metformin, an inhibitor of mitochondrial respiration (48), significantly impaired the E 2 -mediated increase in proliferation, demonstrating that regulation of bioenergetic pathways by estrogens was essential to promote maximal cancer cell proliferation (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 ERα activation induces cancer cell metabolism, notably by promoting glucose consumption and usage. (A) Schematic overview of glucose metabolism through glycolysis to allow pyruvate synthesis, which can then fuel the mitochondrial TCA cycle for respiration. Note that not all enzymatic reactions are shown (dashed lines symbolize intermediate steps). αKG, α-ketoglutarate; Succ., succinate; Fum., fumarate; Oxalo., oxaloacetate. (B and C) Quantification of lactate (B), alanine (B), and TCA cycle intermediates (C) in VCaP cells following 72 hours of treatment with E 2 or the synthetic androgen R1881 by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS). (D and E) Quantification of 13C incorporation from 13C-glucose in lactate and alanine (D) and TCA cycle intermediates (E) in VCaP cells following 72 hours of treatment with E 2 or R1881. 13C-glucose allowed the enrichment of a heavier isotopomer with a mass of plus 3 (m+3) for lactate and alanine and a mass of plus 2 (m+2) for citrate, succinate, and malate if it feeds the TCA cycle. (F) Changes in VCaP cell numbers following 168 hours of treatment with either E 2 , the inhibitor of mitochondrial respiration metformin (Met), or both (Met + E 2 ). The changes in cell numbers were normalized in percentages according to the control treatment. Results are shown as the mean ± SEM of 2 independent experiments (n = 16/treatment group). (G) Quantification of amino acids connected to energy synthesis pathways in VCaP cells following 72 hours of treatment with E 2 or R1881 by GC-MS. For B–E and G, results are shown as the mean ± SEM of 1 representative experiment (n = 5/conditions) of 3 independent experiments. (H) Western blot of the mTOR signaling pathway with phosphorylation of downstream targets (S6 and S6K) following hormone treatment. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA, respective to control conditions or as indicated. For D and E, P values are only shown for metabolites with 13C labeling. #P < 0.10 (G).

Another important pathway induced at the mRNA level was the mTORC1 pathway, which is often associated with protein synthesis that requires energy and amino acids. Accordingly, all hormone treatments significantly increased the levels of the most detectable amino acids, including glutamate, asparagine, cysteine, proline, and aspartate (Figure 5G). Consequently, both androgens and estrogens promoted ATP-generating pathways, namely aerobic glycolysis and mitochondrial respiration pathways, and also stimulated biomass production through increased amino acid levels. In line with this hypothesis, E 2 stimulation activated the mTOR signaling pathway, as shown by phosphorylation of its downstream targets S6 and S6K (Figure 5H), which is similar to the results obtained following AR activation (Figure 5H and as described previously in refs. 4, 49).

Effect of anti-estrogen treatments in ERα-positive PCa. Next, we wanted to determine whether targeting ERα could block the metabolic and proliferative effects of estrogens in PCa by using ERα-positive breast cancer drugs, such as the pure anti-estrogen fulvestrant and SERMs (tamoxifen, raloxifene, and toremifene). We performed a mitochondrial respiration study following cotreatment with SERMs or fulvestrant and estrogens (Figure 6A). As expected, E 2 significantly increased the respiratory capacities of VCaP cells and, importantly, tamoxifen, raloxifene, toremifene, and fulvestrant were able to impair or completely block this increase of mitochondrial capacities (Figure 6A). In line with this finding, treatment with SERMs or fulvestrant blocked the E 2 -mediated stimulation of PCa cell proliferation (Figure 6B), consistent with an ERα-specific response, as shown using siRNAs against ESR1 (Supplemental Figure 5I). Moreover, cotreatment with fulvestrant impaired the E 2 -dependent transcriptional regulation in VCaP cells, as validated by qRT-PCR (PGR, E2F1, BRCA1, and KLK3; Supplemental Figure 6A). Furthermore, cotreatment with fulvestrant blocked the E 2 -mediated increase in respiration and proliferation, without altering the AR-dependent effects (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6B). Similarly, treatment with the anti-androgen enzalutamide did not block the estrogenic effect on respiration (Supplemental Figure 6C) or the E 2 -mediated increase in proliferation (Figure 6C), again demonstrating the specificity of the estrogenic response versus the AR signaling.

Figure 6 SERMs and fulvestrant inhibit E 2 -dependent stimulation of mitochondrial respiration, proliferation, and growth of PCa cells. (A) VCaP OCR profiles following a 72-hour treatment with E 2 , tamoxifen (Tamox), raloxifene (Ralox), toremifene (Torem), and fulvestrant (Fulv). Results from a complete mitochondrial stress test of 1 experiment are presented, with basal and maximal OCR capacities shown as the average of 2 of 3 independent experiments. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 8–12/treatments per experiment). Changes in VCaP cell number following 168 hours of treatment with anti-estrogens cotreated with E 2 (B), or with hormone cotreatment with fulvestrant or enzalutamide (C), normalized to control. One representative experiment of 3 independent experiments is shown. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 6–8/condition). (D) Kaplan-Meier of survival and tumor growth of castrated mice with VCaP xenografts under either a placebo or E 2 pellet treatment and injected weekly with vehicle or fulvestrant (n = 5–10 mice/condition). The log-rank test P value is shown. Changes in tumor growth were quantified on the basis of tumor volume at castration adjusted at 0%. Tumor growth is shown up to 90 days, at which point most E 2 -treated tumors were harvested. Colored arrows indicate mice reaching ethical limit points. (E and F) Bright-field images (E) and changes in organoid growth (F) of 3 PDO lines after 14–15 days of treatment with vehicle, E 2 , fulvestrant, or both. (G) qRT-PCR analysis of ESR1 expression in the PDO lines shown in E. Results are shown as a fold change compared with PDO 3. (H and I) Bright-field images (H) and changes in organoid growth (I) in PDO 1 after 15 days of treatment with vehicle and E 2 , with and without ESR1 knockdown. Scale bars: 300 μm (E and H). Results in F and I are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 4 replicates/condition). NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

In addition, to reinforce the notion that the estrogen signaling pathway can bypass anti-androgen treatments, we also used a VCaP subline resistant to enzalutamide (formerly known as VCaP-ER [ref. 50], named herein VCaP-EnzR to avoid confusion). In these cells, and as observed in parental cells, we observed an induction of mitochondrial respiration and cancer cell proliferation following E 2 exposure, demonstrating that the estrogen signaling pathway can conserve oncogenic functions even after the acquisition of EnzR (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). The addition of the anti-estrogen fulvestrant affected this hormonal regulation, but treatment with enzalutamide, which specifically blocks the AR, had no effect on the estrogenic response. We then used parental VCaP cells in xenograft assays to evaluate the effect of E 2 on PCa in an in vivo context. First, VCaP cells were injected into the flank of immunocompromised mice to allow tumor engraftment. When tumors became palpable, mice were castrated to ensure steroid deprivation. During surgery, hormone-releasing pellets were also inserted subcutaneously, and mice were separated into 2 groups, receiving either a placebo or an E 2 -releasing pellet. Importantly, in this context in which no more androgens were in circulation, the presence of estrogens induced the growth of VCaP xenografts despite castration (Figure 6D). Furthermore, treatment with fulvestrant blocked the VCaP xenografted cells from becoming resistant to surgical castration, despite the presence of E 2 . Altogether, these findings confirm the oncogenic characteristics of the estrogen signaling pathway in PCa, independently of the AR, and emphasize ERα’s potential as a therapeutic target for patients with ERα-positive PCa.

To further support the clinical efficiency of SERMs in primary human PCa, we conducted, as a proof of principle, a pilot study using PDOs from prostate tumor tissues. In 2 PDO series, we observed a significant increase in organoid growth following E 2 treatment (Figure 6, E and F). Importantly, cotreatment with fulvestrant completely blocked this E 2 -dependent growth. Interestingly, the PDO 2 line originated from a patient who previously received neoadjuvant ADT prior to prostatectomy, thus suggesting that this PDO line could represent PCa transitioning to CRPC. In a third PDO line, however, we observed no positive regulation of growth by E 2 (Figure 6, E and F). According to the differential response to E 2 , ESR1 transcript levels (ERα mRNA) were much higher in the E 2 -responsive PDOs than in the E 2 -nonresponsive PDO (Figure 6G). Moreover, to confirm that the effect of E 2 indeed occurred via the activation of ERα, we performed a knockdown experiment in an E 2 -responsive PDO line using a doxycycline-inducible shRNA against ESR1 (Supplemental Figure 6F). The results showed that the induction of growth by E 2 was abrogated following ESR1 knockdown (Figure 6, H and I), further emphasizing the link between ERα expression and sensitivity to both E 2 and anti-estrogens in PCa cells.

With this vision of targeting ERα for therapeutic purposes, we then leveraged TCGA PCa RNA-Seq data set (30, 31). On the basis of the E 2 -dependent signature obtained with human VCaP cells (presented in Figure 4), we designed an ERα-score that was applied to this RNA-Seq data set (Figure 7A). Interestingly, most genes upregulated by E 2 in VCaP cells were also expressed at higher levels in patients with a strong ERα-score — and vice-versa for E 2 -dependent downregulated genes. Patients with a high ERα-score, indicative of a high transcriptional (metabolic) ERα signature, had lower progression-free survival rates (Figure 7B). These results were further validated using the Taylor et al. (51) data set, again demonstrating that patients with high ERα-scores had shorter BCR-free survival rates (Figure 7C, and Supplemental Figure 6G). These results are in line with those shown in Figure 1, bridging the levels of ERα to its cancer-specific signature and PCa progression in patients.

Figure 7 ESR1 expression is increased following ADT, and its transcriptional signature is associated with PCa progression. (A) Heatmap of the ERα-score in patients from TCGA-PRAD data set (30, 31). The ERα-score is the predicted transcriptional activity of ERα. The legend shows DEGs with increased (red) or decreased (blue) expression following E 2 treatment in VCaP cells. (B and C) Kaplan-Meier of BCR-free survival following surgery for patients from TCGA-PRAD (B) and the Taylor et al. (C) data sets, separated by high and low ERα-scores. The log-rank P values are shown. (D) ESR1 (encodes ERα) expression in PCa tumors before and after ADT in the Eur Uro 2017 data set (52). adj, adjusted. (E) ESR1, ESR2, and PGR gene expression in PCa tumors before and after ADT in the Eur Uro 2014 data set (53) (n = 7 paired samples). (F) ESR1, ESR2, and PGR gene expression in PCa tumors before and after ADT plus docetaxel in the BioMed Central (BMC) cancer data set (54) (n = 4 paired samples). (G) ESR1, ESR2, and PGR gene expression in PCa tumors before and after ADT in the GSE183100 data set (n = 73 samples). (H and I) Bright-field images (scale bars: 300 μm) (H) and changes in organoid growth (I) of the PDO 1 line after treatment with vehicle and the anti-androgen enzalutamide (Enza) cotreated or not with E 2 . (J) ERα-score in the SU2C data set (55), separated by tumor localization in the prostate (n = 5) and metastases in either adrenal glands (n = 2), bone (n = 82), lymph nodes (LN) (n = 79), liver (n = 26), and other sites (n = 14). NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (I and J) or 2-tailed Student’s t test, as appropriate (E–G).