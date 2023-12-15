Aryl hydrocarbon receptor sulfenylation promotes glycogenolysis and rescues cancer chemoresistance

Animals and cell lines. Six-week-old female NSG mice and spontaneous breast tumor model MMTV-PyMT mice were purchased from the Center of Medical Experimental Animals of the CAMS (Beijing, China). These animals were maintained in the Animal Facilities of the CAMS under pathogen-free conditions.

Murine B16 melanoma and 4T-1 breast cancer and human MCF-7 breast cancer, A549 lung cancer, HCT116 colon cancer, and SW1990 pancreatic carcinoma cell lines were purchased from the China Center for Type Culture Collection (Beijing, China). B16, MCF-7, HCT116, and SW1990 cell lines were cultured in a RPMI-1640–based medium, or 4T-1 and A549 cell lines were cultured in a DMEM-based medium supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, and 2 mM l-glutamine.

Establishment of drug resistance model in vivo. A murine spontaneous breast tumor model, MMTV-PyMT, was administrated with DDP. Briefly, treatment with DDP (2 mg/kg, i.p., every 2 days) was started when tumors became palpable (around ~100 mm3 of median volume). The tumor growth was substantially delayed in treated mice. After this initial period of sensitivity of approximately 30 days, despite continued treatment, the tumors started to grow, indicating the development of acquired resistance. When the tumors reached the volume of 250 mm3, tumor growth kinetics of treated mice were similar to those of the untreated control mice. To verify that cells were truly resistant to DDP, both control and resistant tumors were excised and disaggregated, and the tumor cells obtained were treated ex vivo with DDP for 48 hours. Apoptosis in the cells was analyzed using annexin V staining by flow cytometry (CytoFLEX, Beckman Coulter). For in vivo experiments, tumor-bearing mice were administrated with DDP (2 mg/kg), 6-AN (1 mg/kg), GPI (10 mg/kg), or NAC (300 mg/kg) via i.p. injection once every 2 days. In addition, 100 μg SR1 was intratumorally injected into mice once every 2 days. The following experiments were conducted accordingly.

Establishment of drug-resistant cell lines including MCF-7/DDP, MCF-7/ADR, A549/5-Fu, A549/DDP, HCT116/Oxa, SW1990/Gem, B16/TAX, and 4T-1/DDP by increasing drug concentration. Methods were based on a previous study (49). Briefly, we took the tumor cells in the logarithmic growth period (confluence 60%–80%), added the drugs with the initial concentration of low concentration (recommended as 1/10–1/5 of IC 50 of the parental cell line) for 24 hours, discarded the culture medium, washed it twice with PBS, and replaced the medium without drugs. After the cells resumed growth, the cells were treated with low concentration for 24 hours after digestion and subculture. After the cells proliferated to normal morphology, we repeated the above drug shocks with each concentration 6 to 8 times. After the cells grew stably at this concentration, we increased the drug concentration and continued to culture, and the drug was added in increasing concentrations in turn. The drug induction lasted for 6 to 8 months until the cells could grow stably in the concentration of the drug. We detected the IC 50 of drug-resistant cell lines, then calculated the resistance index (RI) according to the IC 50 value. RI = IC 50 of drug-resistant cell lines/IC 50 of parental cell lines. If RI > 5, it was considered that the drug resistance of drug-resistant cell lines met the requirements of drug-resistant strains. All cells were grown at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 incubator. Cells were tested for mycoplasma detection and interspecies cross contamination and authenticated by isoenzyme and short-tandem repeat analyses in the Cell Resource Centre of Peking Union Medical College before the study.

Human samples. The breast cancer tissues or lung cancer tissues were obtained from patients at the National Cancer Center/Cancer Hospital. Paraffin-embedded tumor tissues of patients with melanoma were obtained from the Department of Pathology, National Cancer Center/Cancer Hospital. The clinical features of the patients are listed in Supplemental Tables 1–4.

RNA interference and CRISPR/Cas9 construction. MCF-7/DDP and A549/5-Fu cells were transfected with siRNA interfering target gene expression. All the siRNAs were transfected using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX Transfection Agent (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). siRNA sequences were control siRNA: CGUACGCGGAAUACUUCGA; G6PD #1 siRNA: GCACCTACAAGTGGGTGAA, G6PD #2 siRNA: GCGTTATCCTCACCTTCAA; GYS1 #1 siRNA: GCUAUGAGUUCUCCAACAAGG; GYS1 #2 siRNA: ACACGGUGCUGCAGACGAAGG; ME1 #1 siRNA: CCAGGTTCTTAGAGTAGTA; ME1 #2 siRNA: GAACAAACTGTCTGATCAA; ME2 #1 siRNA: GAAGAAGCATATACACTTA; ME2 #2 siRNA: GCCTTACGATTTCATAGAA; ME3 #1 siRNA: GGAACGAGAAGCUCUUCUACC; ME3 #2 siRNA: GGCUGUGACAGACAAGUUUGG; MTHFD2 #1 siRNA: GGATCAGTATTCCATGTTA; MTHFD2 #2 siRNA: GAATGCCCATTGCAATGTT; AHR #1 siRNA: CAGACAGUAGUCUGUUAUAAC; AHR #2 siRNA: CCCAGACAGUAGUCUGUUAUA; PYGL #1 siRNA: GAUUGGAUAUAGAAGAGUUAG; PYGL #2 siRNA: CAAGCUUGGAUUGGAUAUAGA; GPX #1 siRNA: AUUCAGAAUCUCUUCGUUCUU; GPX #2 siRNA: UGGUAUUUUCUGUAAGAUCAG; GRX #1 siRNA: UGUUUGAUGGGCAAUUGACUG; and GRX #2 siRNA: UGAUAUCGACAAAUUCCAGAA. For construction of the stable KO of AHR or PYGL-MCF-7/DDP and A549/5-Fu cells, the following single-guide RNAs targeting AHR or PYGL were used: AHR-SG1: CACCGTCAAGTCAAATCCTTCCAAG (sense) and AAACCTTGGAAGGATTTGACTTGAC (antisense); AHR-SG2: CACCGTTAATAACATCTTGTGGGAA (sense) and AAACTTCCCACAAGATGTTATTAAC (antisense); PYGL-SG1: CACCGCCGGCACCTGCACTTCACGC (sense) and AAACGCGTGAAGTGCAGGTGCCGGC (antisense); and PYGL-SG2: CACCGTGACGGACCAGGAGAAGCGG (sense) and AAACCCGCTTCTCCTGGTCCGTCAC (antisense).

Quantitative PCR analysis. RNA was isolated from cells in triplicate wells in each condition by using TRIzol (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Generally, 2 μg of RNA for each sample was reversed to cDNA by First-Strand cDNA Synthesis System (Applied Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific). All real-time PCR reactions were performed using the Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and the amplifications were done using SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Quantitative PCR primer sequences were PYGL-Forward: TGCCCGGCTACATGAATAACA; PYGL-Reverse: TGTCATTGGGATAGAGGACCC; PYGB-Forward: AGGTGCGGAAGAGCTTCAAC; PYGB-Reverse: TCGCGCTCGTAGTAGTGCT; PYGM-Forward: GGAACGGATGGACTGGGAC; PYGM-Reverse: CAGCGTCTCCAAGAGGTGC; PPP1R3A-Forward: TCAACCACTTTTGACTTAGGGAC; PPP1R3A-Reverse: ACTTGTAGACCCAAGAAGAGACT; PPP1R3B-Forward: TTCGATGACCCGCTAGATATGC; PPP1R3B-Reverse: CGGCCTGAAGTCGATTTCTAAA; PPP1R3C-Forward: ATCCAGGTTTTAGATCCACGTCC; PPP1R3C-Reverse: TGTCGTCGTTGAAATTCATCGT; PPP1R3D-Forward: CACCTTCGGCTTTCCAGTACC; PPP1R3D-Reverse: GTCTCGGTGGTCGTTGTTGT; PPP1R3E-Forward: ATCTCCCAGCCTTAGTCTTTGA; PPP1R3E-Reverse: GGTGATCCACATGGTACATGACA; PPP1R3F-Forward: AGGTTTCTGACGTTCCGATGA; PPP1R3F-Reverse: GGAGGACCTCTGTAAAAGCCA; PPP1R3G-Forward: GGCAGTGTTCTCAGTGTT; PPP1R3G-Reverse: GTAAGGACCAAGTCTCAAGT; NOX2-Forward: ACCGGGTTTATGATATTCCACCT; NOX2-Reverse: GATTTCGACAGACTGGCAAGA; RAC1-Forward: ATGTCCGTGCAAAGTGGTATC; RAC1-Reverse: CTCGGATCGCTTCGTCAAACA; OCT4-Forward: CTGGGTTGATCCTCGGACCT; OCT4-Reverse: CCATCGGAGTTGCTCTCCA; SOX2-Forward: GCCGAGTGGAAACTTTTGTCG; SOX2-Reverse: GGCAGCGTGTACTTATCCTTCT; βCATENIN-Forward: AAAGCGGCTGTTAGTCACTGG; βCATENIN-Reverse: CGAGTCATTGCATACTGTCCAT; VIMENTIN-Forward: GACGCCATCAACACCGAGTT; VIMENTIN-Reverse: CTTTGTCGTTGGTTAGCTGGT; SNAIL-Forward: TCGGAAGCCTAACTACAGCGA; SNAIL-Reverse: AGATGAGCATTGGCAGCGAG; βACTIN-Forward: GGCTGTATTCCCCTCCATCG; and βACTIN-Reverse: CCAGTTGGTAACAATGCCATGT.

ROS detection. ROS levels were measured using CellROX Green (C10492, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or MitoSOX Green (M36008, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) flow cytometry assay kits. After treatment, cells were loaded with 5 μM CellROX Green or MitoSOX Green for 30 minutes at 37°C protected from light, then washed in PBS and immediately analyzed by flow cytometry, using 488 nm excitation for the ROS.

H 2 O 2 assay. The peroxide concentrations in cells were detected using the Hydrogen Peroxide Assay Kit (ab102500/K265-200, Abcam). The concentration of peroxide in the samples was calculated by comparing the relative fluorescence units of each sample to the standard curves, which were prepared at the same time.

Live-cell imaging of HyPerRed fluorescence. MCF-7 or MCF-7/DDP cells stably expressing HyPerRed (Addgene) were treated with chemo drugs for 24 hours. Cells were imaged on a Nikon AX confocal microscope with the emission spectra of the fluorescence excited at 575 nm. Fluorescence was quantified by ImageJ (NIH).

NADPH/NADP+ assay. The NADPH/NADP+ ratio was determined with NADPH/NADP+ Quantification Kit (K347, BioVision).

GSH/GSSG assay. The GSH/GSSG ratio was determined with GSH/GSSG Detection Assay Kit (ab138881, Abcam).

Recombinant AHR protein expression and purification. Recombinant AHR protein was produced in HEK293T cells (China Center for Type Culture Collection). Briefly, 20 μg Flag-tagged human AHR plasmid was transfected per 15 cm plate of approximately 80% confluent HEK293T cells, using Lipofectamine 3000. At 48 hours after transfection, cells were harvested, lysed on ice for 30 minutes in lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, 300 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% Triton X-100, 1× Protease/Phosphatase Inhibitor Cocktail), and then sonicated for 3 cycles. The lysate was centrifuged at 10,000g at 4°C for 1 hour to remove cell debris. For Flag-AHR protein purification, the supernatant was incubated with anti-Flag M2 beads (MilliporeSigma) at 4°C for 1 hour. The beads were washed 3 times with buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, 500 mM NaCl, 3 mM EDTA, 0.5% NP-40, 10% glycerol, and 0.1 mM DTT. The proteins were eluted with buffer containing 25 mM HEPES (pH 7.4), 150 mM NaCl, and 200 μg/mL 3× Flag peptide (MilliporeSigma). Protein was analyzed by 12% SDS-PAGE with Coomassie blue staining and Western blot.

Glycogen particulate isolation. Glycogen particulate was isolated from cells as previously described (39). Briefly, cells were lysed by sonication, and nuclei and cell debris were pelleted by centrifugation at 2,500g at 4°C for 5 minutes. Where indicated, the resulting postnuclear supernatant was subjected to sequential centrifugation to prepare plasma membranes (10,000g, 4°C, 15 minutes) and to separate glycogen-enriched pellets from the cytosol (100,000g, 4°C, 1 hour). Glycogen particulate fractions were resuspended in homogenization buffer using a 23-gauge needle.

BLI. The recombinant human AHR protein was purified according to the method described in the former context, while the HSP90 protein (active) was purchased from Abcam. Protein interactions were measured and analyzed by an Octet Red instrument (Pall). The Octet SSA (Super Streptavidin) Biosensors (Pall) were dipped into solution containing HSP90 protein (all solution was kept in 1 μg/mL) and subsequently loaded with different doses of H 2 O 2 -treated AHR protein solution. The protein association and disassociation processes were monitored and analyzed by Octet software (Pall) and processed and graphed with GraphPad software.

Co-IP and Western blot. Briefly, indicated plasmids were transfected into HEK293T cells, or tumor cells were treated with chemo drugs for 24 hours or H 2 O 2 for 30 minutes. Cells were lysed with IP buffer, sonicated, and centrifuged at 10,000g, at 4°C for 15 minutes. The supernatants were subjected to IP by incubating them with anti-Flag M2 beads (MilliporeSigma) or anti-Myc or anti-HA Agarose Beads (K.T. Health) for 3 hours or with indicated antibodies overnight at 4°C before incubating with Protein A/G beads (Roche) for 3 hours. The beads were washed 5 times with IP buffer, and the protein complexes were denatured using 2× SDS Loading Buffer, resolved by SDS-PAGE gels, and then transferred to NC membranes. Primary antibodies against indicated genes were used. Peroxidase-conjugated secondary antibody was used, and the antigen-antibody reaction was visualized by enhanced chemiluminescence assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Primary antibodies included G6PD (D5D2, Cell Signaling Technology [CST]), β-actin (13E5, CST), PYGL (ab223788, Abcam), p-PYGL (EPR20881-72, Abcam), AHR (D5S6H, CST), STBD1 (1A2G2, Proteintech), AIP (EPR13585, Abcam), HSP90 (D7a, Abcam), dimedone (ABS30, MilliporeSigma), Myc (9B11, CST), Flag (D6W5B, CST), p-Ser/Thr (AF5725, Beyotime), PHKG1 (EPR14812, Abcam), PTG (AB2851218, Thermo Fisher Scientific), PP1c (ab245664, Abcam), and HA (C29F4, CST). Secondary antibodies included HRP-conjugated Affinipure Goat Anti-Mouse IgG (SA00001-1, Proteintech) and HRP-conjugated Affinipure Goat Anti-Rabbit IgG (SA00001-2, Proteintech).

Single–tumor cell suspension preparation. Clinical cancer samples or animal tumor tissues were processed immediately after being obtained. Every sample was washed with PBS, cut into small pieces (< 1 mm3), transferred into 5 mL DMEM containing collagenase IV (Gibco) (1 mg/mL), and subsequently incubated for 60 minutes on a 37°C shaker. Subsequently, 4 mL PBS was added to dilute the suspension, and then a 70 μm cell mesh (BioFIL) was used to filter the suspension. After centrifugation at 60g, at 4°C, for 5 minutes, we collected the cell pellet and resuspended it with cell preservation liquid. Single tumor cells were isolated from Tumor Cell Isolation Kit, human or mouse (Miltenyi Biotec).

Cysteine sulfenylation labeled by dimedone. Cysteine sulfenylation (SOH directed) was labeled by 5,5-dimethyl-1,3-cyclohexanedione (dimedone) as previously described (49). Briefly, cells of interest were grown in the appropriate medium to 60% to 90% confluence in 100 mm dishes. The cells were treated with chemo drugs or H 2 O 2 for indicated times, then switched to medium containing 5 mM dimedone for a total of 30 minutes during this incubation. Following labeling, PBS was used to wash the cells 3 times to remove the excess dimedone. For further biochemical analyses, the cells or cell lysates containing labeled proteins were analyzed by other methods.

Assessment of AHR cysteine sulfenylation using dimedone MS. For in-gel trypsin digestion, the gel band of interest was excised from the gel, reduced with 5 mM DTT, and alkylated with 11 mM iodoacetamide. Then the gel band was digested with sequencing-grade modified trypsin at 37°C followed by chymotrypsin at 25°C overnight. The peptides were extracted twice with 1% trifluoroacetic acid in 50% acetonitrile aqueous solution for 30 minutes. The peptide extracts were then centrifuged in a SpeedVac (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to reduce the volume. For LC-MS/MS analysis, the digestion products were separated by 85-minute gradient elution at a flow rate 0.300 μL/min with a Thermo Fisher Scientific Dionex Ultimate 3000 HPLC system, which was directly interfaced with the Thermo Fisher Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer. The analytical column was a homemade fused silica capillary column (75 μm inner diameter, 150 mm length; Upchurch) packed with C-18 resin (100 Å, 2 μm, Dr. Maisch). Mobile phase A consisted of 0.1% formic acid, and mobile phase B consisted of 100% acetonitrile and 0.1% formic acid. The Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer was operated in the data-dependent acquisition mode using Xcalibur 3.0 software (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and there was a single full-scan mass spectrum in the Orbitrap (350–1,500 m/z, 60,000 resolution) followed by top-speed MS/MS scans in the Orbitrap. The MS/MS spectra from each LC-MS/MS run were searched against the AHR sequence using an in-house Proteome Discoverer (Version PD1.4, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The search criteria were as follows: full tryptic-chymotrypsin specificity was required; 2 missed cleavage sites were allowed; and oxidation (M), deoxidation (C), trioxidation (C), and carbamidomethyl (C) were set as variable modifications. Dimedone on cysteine residues (+138.0681 Da) was set as variable modifications; precursor ion mass tolerance was set at 20 parts per million for all MS acquired in an Orbitrap mass analyzer; and the fragment ion mass tolerance was set at 0.02 Da for all MS/MS spectra acquired. The peptide FDR was calculated using Fixed Value PSM Validator provided by PD. When the q value was smaller than 1%, the peptide spectrum match (PSM) was considered correct. FDR was determined based on PSMs when searched against the reverse decoy database. Peptides assigned only to a given protein group were considered unique. The FDR was also set to 0.01 for protein identifications.

Immunofluorescence staining. For cells, 4% paraformaldehyde-fixed, treated cells were rinsed with PBS; permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes at 4°C; blocked with 5% BSA at room temperature (RT) for 30 minutes; and then incubated with primarily antibodies anti-AHR (1:500; R&D Systems, Bio-Techne, catalog AF6185), anti-STBD1 (1:500; Proteintech, 167018-lg), or anti-dimedone (1:100, Merck Millipore, ABS30) at 4°C for overnight, followed by PBS rinsing and incubating with secondary antibodies for another 1 hour at RT. Secondary antibodies included Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-mouse IgG(H+L) (A11001, Invitrogen), Alexa Fluor 488 donkey anti-sheep IgG(H+L) (A11015, Invitrogen), Alexa Fluor 594 donkey anti-rabbit IgG(H+L) (A21207, Invitrogen), Alexa Fluor 647 donkey anti-mouse IgG(H+L) (A31571, Invitrogen), and Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-rabbit IgG(H+L) (A21245, Invitrogen). Finally, after 3 PBS washes, the cells were mounted with VECTASHIELD mounting medium (Vector Laboratories) containing DAPI. All images were collected with a confocal microscope (Nikon, A1R) or super-resolution microscope (General Electric, Delta Vision OMX SR).

Immunohistochemistry. Paraffin-embedded samples were sectioned at 3 μm thickness. The tissue sections were deparaffinized and rehydrated and incubated in 3% H 2 O 2 for 15 minutes, boiled with citrate buffer (pH 6.0) for antigen retrieval, and then blocked with 5% serum followed by incubating overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies including anti-AHR (1:100; GeneTex; catalog GTX22769) and anti–p-PYGL (1:100; Abcam; catalog ab227043). After washing with PBS, tissue sections were incubated with secondary antibodies including Goat Anti-Rabbit IgG H&L (HRP) (ab6721, Abcam) and Goat Anti-Mouse IgG H&L (HRP) (ab205719, Abcam) at RT for 30 minutes, and the immunodetection was performed using DAB (Dako) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The Pannoramic MIDI microscope and SlideViewer software (both from 3D HISTECH) were used for panoramic scanning of immunohistochemistry.

Metabolite analysis. For detection and analysis of R5P, S7P, and E4P, cells were treated with chemo drugs for 24 hours. To investigate the flux of glycogen-derived G6P, cells were cultured in 13C-glucose to label the glycogen for 10 days. Cells were pretreated with GPI for 2 hours and then switched to medium with chemo drugs and normal glucose for 1 or 3 hours. For metabolomics analysis, cells cultured in normal glucose were switched to 13C-glucose medium containing chemo drugs. The cells were washed twice in saline and lysed in extraction solvent (80% methanol/water) for 30 minutes at –80°C. After centrifugation at 12,000g, 10 minutes, at 4°C, supernatant extracts were analyzed by LC-MS as described previously. The LC-MS portion of the platform was based on HPLC (Vanquish Horizon UHPLC system, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and a Q Exactive Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). LC used the following 2 analytical methods. (i) The samples were separated on Xbridge amide column (130 Å, 2.1 mm inner diameter, 100 mm length; Waters). The mobile phase A was 20 mM ammonium acetate and 15 mM ammonium hydroxide in water with 3% acetonitrile, pH 9.0, and mobile phase B is acetonitrile. The linear gradient was as follows: 0 minute, 85% B; 1.5 minutes, 85% B, 5.5 minutes, 30% B; 8 minutes, 30% B, 10 minutes, 85% B, and 12 minutes, 85% B. The flow rate was 0.2 mL/min. (ii) Metabolites were separated on a 150 mm × 2.1 mm, 2.7 mm Acquity UPLC BEH C18 Column (Waters) with a gradient of solvent A (5 mM N,N-Dimethyloctylamine, H 2 O, pH 5.5) and solvent B (5 mM N,N-Dimethyloctylamine, 90% methanol/H 2 O, pH 5.5). The gradient was 0 minute, 10% B; 1.5 minutes, 10% B; 5.5 minutes, 100% B; 8 minutes, 100% B; 10 minutes, 10% B; 15 minutes, 10% B. Flow rate was 0.3 mL/min. Sample volumes of 5 mL were injected for LC-MS analysis. Data were quantified by integrating the area underneath the curve of each compound using the Xcalibur Qual browser.

MS analysis. To identify the binding protein of glycogen, chemo-treated cells were immunoprecipitated by anti-STBD1 and separated using SDS-PAGE, followed by colloidal Coomassie staining. Binding protein bands were sliced into 2 mm sections and then destained, dried, and incubated with trypsin overnight at 37°C. Finally, the peptide extracts were processed for nano-UPLC separation using a nano-Acquity system. MS raw data files were converted into MGF files for identification and relative quantitation using Proteome Discoverer.

De novo modeling. The protein structures of AHR and PTG were predicted by the I-TASSER server (https://zhanggroup.org/I-TASSER/), which is an online resource for automated protein structure prediction and structure-based function annotation. It is a hierarchical template-based method.

Protein and protein docking. HDOCK (http://hdock.phys.hust.edu.cn) was used for docking PTG with protein AHR. The HDOCK server predicts the binding complexes between 2 molecules, like proteins and proteins, by using a hybrid docking strategy. In the docking process, AHR was selected as receptor and PTG as ligand. Molecular graphics were generated by PyMOL.

Molecular dynamics simulation. The AHR 300C(SH) in the AHR-PTG complex was modified into SOH to obtain the AHR(modified)-PTG complex. The structure of AHR(SOH)-PTG was optimized by molecular dynamics (MD) simulation. Each structure of protein was neutralized by adding sodium/chlorine counter ions and solvated in a cuboid box of TIP3P water molecules with solvent layers 10 Å between the box edges and solute surface. All MD simulations were performed using AMBER161. The AMBER FF14SB force field was applied, and the SHAKE algorithm was used to restrict all covalent bonds involving hydrogen atoms with a time step of 2 fs. The particle mesh Ewald method was used to treat long-range electrostatic interactions. For each solvated system, 2 steps of minimization were performed before the heating step. The first 4,000 cycles of minimization were performed with all heavy atoms restrained with 50 kcal/(mol·Å2), whereas solvent molecules and hydrogen atoms were free to move. Then, unrestrained minimization was carried out involving 2,000 cycles of steepest descent minimization and 2,000 cycles of conjugated gradient minimization. Afterward, the whole system was first heated from 0 K to 300 K in 100 ps using Langevin dynamics at a constant volume and then equilibrated for 150 ps at a constant pressure of 1 atm. Periodic boundary dynamics simulations were carried out for the whole system with an NPT (constant composition, pressure, and temperature) ensemble at a constant pressure of 1 atm and 300 K in the production step. In production phase, 100 ns simulation was carried out.

Bioinformatics analysis. R language was used for performing statistical analysis and graphical work. For survival analysis, Kaplan-Meier survival curves and the log-rank test were used to evaluate the outcomes of patients in TCGA or GSE cohort with different AHR, PYGL, or G6PD expression according to R package survival.

Statistics. All experiments were performed at least 3 times. Results are expressed as mean ± SD as indicated and analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test. Survival rate was analyzed by log-rank test. P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. The analysis was conducted using GraphPad Prism 8.0.

Study approval. All studies involving mice were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) of the CAMS (ACUC-A02-2022-095). The maximum tumor size allowed by the IACUC was 20 mm, and animal experiments exceeding this limit should be approved by the IACUC as a special case. The breast cancer tissues or lung cancer tissues were obtained from patients at the National Cancer Center/Cancer Hospital. All patients involved in this study gave written informed consent. Ethical permission was granted by the Clinical Trial Ethics Committee of National Cancer Center/Cancer Hospital (22/384-3586).

Data availability. Data are available in the Supporting Data Values XLS file. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. All data needed to evaluate the conclusions of this study are available in the paper.