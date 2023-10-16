Adverse outcomes in SARS-CoV-2–infected pregnant mice are gestational age–dependent and resolve with antiviral treatment

Viruses and cells. The maSCV2, originally generated by Ralph Baric (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States) (45) was obtained from the Biodefense and Emerging Infections Research Resources Repository (BEI Resources no. NR-55329). The maSCV2 virus was originally generated via infectious clone technology using the sequence of SARS-CoV-2/human/USA/WA-CDC-02982586-001/2020 (WA1 strain) with added mutations in the Spike protein that were predicted to increase binding to murine ACE2 (83). This virus was further adapted to mice by sequential passage to generate increased virus replication and disease (45). Working stocks of maSCV2 virus were generated by infecting Vero-E6-TMPRSS2 (Japanese Collection of Research Bioresources Cell Bank no. JCRB1819) cells at a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of 0.01 tissue culture infectious dose 50 (TCID 50 ) per cell in infection media (DMEM; Sigma Aldrich) supplemented with 2.5% filter-sterilized FBS (Gibco), 100 U/mL penicillin and 100 μg/mL streptomycin (Gibco), 1 mM l-glutamine (Gibco), and 1-mM sodium pyruvate (Gibco). Approximately 72 hours after infection, the supernatant fluids were collected, clarified by centrifugation (400g for 10 minutes), and stored in aliquots at –70°C.

Experimental mice. Adult (8–12 weeks of age) timed pregnant and nonpregnant female CD-1 IGS mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories. Pregnant mice arrived on E4, E8, and E14 and were singly housed, and nonpregnant female mice were housed at 5 per cage before and after inoculation. Mice were housed under standard animal biosafety level 3 (ABSL3) housing conditions with ad libitum food and water. Mice were given at least 24 hours to acclimate to the ABSL3 facility prior to infections (84). All monitoring and experimental procedures were performed at the same time each day.

SCV2 infections and monitoring. All animal experiments and procedures took place in an ABSL3 facility at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Experimental pregnant mice were intranasally infected at E6, E10, or E16 with 1 × 105 TCID 50 of maSCV2 (45) in 30 μL of DMEM (Sigma Aldrich) or mock inoculated with 30 μL of media. Dose-response studies in nonpregnant inbred female mice indicate that maSCV2 requires doses of 1 × 104 or 1 × 105 TCID 50 to cause disease in adult mice (45). Before intranasal infection, mice were anesthetized via intraperitoneal ketamine/xylazine cocktail (80 mg/kg ketamine, 5 mg/kg xylazine). Following intranasal infections, body mass and clinical signs of disease were monitored once daily in the morning for 14 days or until tissue collection. Clinical scores, determined in the home cage, were administered to mice on a scale of 0–4, with 1 point given for piloerection, dyspnea, hunched posture, and absence of an escape response on each day (85, 86). Clinical scores over the course of 14 days for each animal were summed to give a cumulative clinical disease score.

Antiviral treatment. Experimental animals were administered vehicle alone [1% (w/v) Soluplus (BASF), 1% (w/v) Tween 80 (Sigma Aldrich), 0.5% (w/v) methylcellulose (Sigma Aldrich) in purified water], high dose nirmatrelvir alone (300mg/kg; MedChem Express), or an animal equivalent dose of nirmatrelvir boosted with ritonavir (1.7 mg nirmatrelvir/dose [MedChem Express], 0.6 mg ritonavir/dose [Sigma Aldrich]). Animal equivalent doses were calculated as described (66) by converting the standard human dose of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (68) to a body-surface-area equivalent for mice (66) using a standardized body surface area for mice of 0.007 mg/m2, which is recommended for conversion of animal doses to human equivalent doses (87), along with an assumed mass of 30 g for all calculations so that pregnant and nonpregnant animals receive the same amount per dose. Mice were administered treatment via oral gavage twice daily for 5 days or until tissue collection, starting 4 hours after infection as described in the original published preclinical study of nirmatrelvir (64).

Offspring measurements and behavior. Offspring from mock inoculated dams and maSCV2 infected dams were measured at PND0, within 12 hours of birth. Body mass (g), length measured from nose to anus (mm), and head diameter measured from ear to ear (mm) were recorded for each pup directly, using a caliper, and the average for each independent litter was calculated to avoid confounding litter effects. Pups at PND5 were subjected to developmental neurobehavioral assays of surface righting, cliff aversion, and negative geotaxis as described (72, 88). For each test, 1 or 2 male and 1 or 2 female offspring from at least 5 independent litters were used per condition to avoid confounding litter effects. Pups were subjected to 3 attempts at each test, with the time to complete each test recorded on a stopwatch. The upper limit of time was 60 seconds, 30 seconds, and 60 seconds for surface righting, cliff aversion, and negative geotaxis, respectively. The pups’ best trial for each test was used for analysis.

Diffusion capacity of carbon monoxide. To measure lung function of experimental mice, diffusion capacity for carbon monoxide (DF CO ) was measured. Modifications to a previously published protocol (89) were made for application in ABSL3. Mice were anesthetized with ketamine/xylazine cocktail (80 mg/kg ketamine, 5 mg/kg xylazine). Mice were tracheostomized with an 18-G stub needle. For each mouse, 2 3-mL syringes containing 0.8 mL of approximately 0.5% neon (Ne, an insoluble inert tracer gas), approximately 0.5% CO, and balanced air were prefilled and sealed with a 4-way stop cock. Following tracheostomy, gas was injected into the tracheostomy stub-needle to inflate the lungs for 2 seconds and held for 8 seconds. After 8 seconds, the 0.8 mL volume was withdrawn back into the syringe in 2 seconds and the syringe’s stop cock closed, then the gas in the syringe was diluted to 2 mL with room air and resealed. This was repeated using the second syringe for each mouse. Mice were euthanized via cervical dislocation. The closed syringes were decontaminated in an oven at 75°C for 15 minutes within the ABSL3 to inactivate any virus in the gas sample. DF CO was measured using gas chromatography as previously described (89).

Tissue and serum collection. Experimental dams (infected at E6, E10, or E16) or nonpregnant female mice were euthanized at 3 days after infection. Mice were anesthetized via isoflurane and exsanguination was preformed via cardiac puncture. At the time of euthanasia, the total number of viable and nonviable fetuses was quantified for each pregnant dam. Fetal viability was determined as the percentage of fetuses within uterine horns that were viable. Fetuses were counted as nonviable if they were smaller or discolored compared with gestational age-matched live fetuses or if a fetus was absent at an implantation site (56, 72, 73). Maternal lungs were collected, separated by lobe, and flash frozen on dry ice for homogenization. The left lung was inflated and fixed in zinc buffered formalin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for at least 72 hours in preparation for histology. Fetuses and placenta were flash frozen in dry ice or fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 72 hours at 4°C for IHC. Serum was separated by blood centrifugation at 2,400g for 30 minutes at 4°C. A subset of uninfected pregnant (E16) and nonpregnant adult mice were euthanized and the median liver lobe was collected and flash frozen in dry ice for Western blotting.

Pulmonary histopathology. Fixed lungs were sliced into 3-mm blocks, embedded in paraffin, sectioned to 5 μm, mounted on glass slides, and stained with H&E solution to evaluate lung inflammation. Semiquantitative histopathological scoring was performed by a board-certified veterinary pathologist, blinded to study group assignments and outcomes, to measure both severity of inflammation and the extent of inflammation (90–92). Severity of perivascular and peribronchiolar mononuclear inflammation was scored on a scale of 0–4 (0, no inflammation; 1, 1 cell layer; 2, 2–3 cell layers; 3, 4–5 cell layers; 4, > 5 cell layers). Severity of alveolar inflammation was scored on a scale of 0–4 (0, no inflammation; 1, increased inflammatory cells in alveoli, septa clearly distinguished; 2, inflammatory cells fill alveoli, septa clearly distinguished; 3, inflammatory cells fill multiple adjacent alveoli, septa difficult to distinguish; 4, inflammatory cells fill multiple adjacent alveoli with septal necrosis). Extent of inflammation was scored separately for perivascular, peribronchiolar, and alveolar areas on a scale of 0–4 (0, no inflammation; 1, 2%–25% tissue affected; 2, up to 50% tissue affected; 3, up to 75% tissue affected; 4, > 75% of tissue affected). Individual scores were summed to give a cumulative inflammation score.

Infectious virus and viral genome copy number quantification and tissue inactivation. Frozen right cranial lungs, nasal turbinates, placentas, and fetuses were homogenized in lysing matrix D bead tubes (MP Biomedicals). Homogenization media (500mL DMEM [Sigma], 5mL penicillin/streptomycin [Gibco]) was added to bead tubes containing tissue at a minimum volume of 400 μL and maximum volume of 1200 μL (10% w/v) and homogenized at 4.0 m/s for 45 seconds in a MP Fast-prep 24 5G instrument. After homogenization, the supernatant was divided in half and transferred to 2 new microcentrifuge tubes. Triton X-100 was added to one of the transferred supernatants to a final concentration of 0.5% and incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes to inactivate maSCV2. Infectious and inactivated homogenates were stored at –80°C. Infectious virus titers in tissue homogenate or sera were determined by TCID 50 assay. Tissue homogenates or sera were serially diluted in infection media in sextuplicate into 96-well plates confluent with Vero-E6-TMPRSS2 cells, incubated at 37°C for 6 days. After incubation, 10% neutral buffered formalin was added to all wells to fix cells prior to staining and left overnight. Formalin was discarded and the plates were stained with naphthol blue black stain for visualization. Infectious virus titers were determined via the Reed and Muench method. Viral RNA copy number was determined by quantitative PCR (qPCR). A 200 μL aliquot of tissue homogenate or serum was mixed with 1 mL of TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen) for RNA extraction. To this, 200 μL of chloroform (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added, followed by centrifugation at 12,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. The clear supernatant was collected and an equal volume of 100% isopropyl alcohol (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added. This mixture was centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The resulting RNA pellet was washed with 75% ethanol (Thermo Fisher Scientific), air dried, and resuspended in 50 μL of nuclease-free water. The real time qPCR for SARS-CoV-2 N1 gene detection was carried out by adding 2.5 μL of the isolated RNA into a master mix composed of 2.5 μL TaqPath 1-Step Multiplex Master Mix (Applied Biosystems), 0.75 μL of N1 SARS-CoV-2 RUO qPCR Primer & Probe Kit (IDT), and 4.25 μL of nuclease-free water. This mix was added to each well of a MicroAmp Optical 384-Well Reaction Plate (Applied Biosystems). Serial dilutions of N1 were prepared in 10-fold increments for absolute quantification of copy number. Each sample and standard were run in duplicate. The QuantStudio 12K Flex Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) was used for amplification, and data analysis was performed using the Design & Analysis Software 2.6.0 to identify SARS-CoV-2 N1.

Placental histology and IHC. Placentas were fixed for 72 hours at 4°C in 4% PFA in the ABSL3. Placentas were washed 5 times with PBS and immersed in 30% sucrose until saturation. Using a Leica CM1950 cryostat, the specimens were cut at 20-μm thickness and mounted on positively charged slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Routine H&E staining was performed to evaluate the morphological change of the placentas. Within H&E-stained sections, mononucleated trophoblast giant cells, distinguished by their large size and the presence of a single condensed dark blue-purple stained nucleus, were identified and counted under a magnification of ×20. For each placenta, 6 random images in the labyrinth at the middle level (thickest) of placenta were taken and the count was averaged. For IHC staining, slides were washed with PBS, which was followed by permeabilization in PBS solution containing 0.05% Triton X-100 and 10% normal goat serum (Invitrogen) for 30 minutes. Placentas were incubated with rabbit anti-vimentin (1:200, Abcam no. ab92547), or rabbit anti-cytokeratin (1:200, Dako no. Z0622) overnight at 4°C. The next day, sections were rinsed with PBS and then incubated with donkey anti-rabbit (Thermo Fisher Scientific no. R37119) fluorescent secondary antibodies (Thermo Fisher Scientific no. R37115) diluted 1:500 for 3 hours at room temperature. DAPI (Roche) was applied for counterstaining, followed by mounting with Fluoromount-G (eBioscience). Images were taken using a Zeiss Axioplan 2 microscope (Jena, Germany) under magnification ×5 or ×20. Cell density of vimentin- and cytokeratin-positive cell quantification was performed using Image J (1.47v). The ×20 images were captured from the same batch of experiments, utilizing identical imaging parameters, including exposure time for quantification. After setting the appropriate scale and threshold for positive expression, the percentage of positive expression relative to the entire area was calculated. For each placenta, 6 random images in the labyrinth at the middle level (thickest) of placenta were taken, and the average fluorescent area calculated for that placenta. One placenta per dam was used and 4–5 dams per group were analyzed.

Cortical thickness measurement. A subset of offspring was randomly selected to be euthanized via decapitation at PND0 and heads were fixed for 72 hours at 4°C in 4% PFA in the ABSL3. Fetal heads were washed 5 times with PBS and immersed in 30% sucrose until saturation. Using a Leica CM1950 cryostat, the specimens were cut at 20-μm thickness and mounted on positively charged slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Nissl staining was performed, and images were taken under ×5 magnification using a Canon EOS Rebel (Tokyo, Japan). Coronal cortical thickness was measured from 5 random sections at the striatum level of each neonatal brain, as previously described (73). Cortical thickness was measured from both brain hemispheres in each section using ImageJ software, and the average of 10 measurements per specimen was presented. Quantification shown represents the average measurement from a single randomly chosen pup for each dam (73).

IFN-β and IL-1β ELISA. IFN-β in inactivated right cranial lung or placental homogenate was measured by ELISA according to the manufacturer’s protocol (PBL Assay Science). IL-1β in inactivated placental homogenate was measured by ELISA according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Abcam).

Western blot. Flash frozen median liver lobes were homogenized in 1X Cell lysis Buffer (Cell Signaling Technology) with 1× Protease Inhibitor cocktail (Sigma Aldrich) and sodium fluoride (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 20 μL lysis buffer per mg tissue. Protein lysates were stored at –80°C until analysis. Protein concentration of each lysate was measured using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For each sample, 20 μg of protein was subjected to SDS-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE) on NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The gel was blotted onto Immobilon-FL PVDF Membrane (Millipore) and the membranes were blocked with a 1:1 mixture of 1XPBS/Tween-20 solution (Sigma Aldrich) and Intercept blocking buffer (LI-COR Biosciences) for 30 minutes at room temperature. Membranes were treated with a primary antibody diluted in blocking solution at 4°C overnight on a rocker. Membranes were then washed with PBS-Tween 3 times and incubated in secondary antibody solutions for 1 hour at room temperature on a rocker. Membranes were washed 3 times in PBS-Tween and then imaged on a ProteinSimple FluoroChem Q imager. Individual bands were quantified using Image Studio software (LI-COR Biosciences; version 3.1.4) The signal from each band was normalized against the GAPDH signal and graphed as arbitrary units. Primary antibodies used were rabbit anti-P450 3A4/CYP3A4 (Abcam no. ab3572) and mouse anti-GAPDH (Abcam no. ab82450). Secondary antibodies included goat anti- mouse Alexa Fluor 488 (Thermo Fisher Scientific no. A11001) and donkey anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor Plus 647 (Thermo Fisher Scientific no. A32795).

Viral RNA extraction, sequencing, and analysis. For each sample, 200 μL of right cranial lung or nasal turbinate homogenate was mixed with 1 mL of TRIzol (Invitrogen), followed by 200 μL of chloroform (Fisher Scientific) to extract RNA and centrifuged at 12,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. The clear portion of the supernatant was then pelleted at 12,000g for 10 minutes along with 500 μL of 100% isopropyl alcohol (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 4°C. Pelleted RNA was then washed with 75% of ethanol (Thermo Fisher Scientific), air dried and resuspended in 20 μL of nuclease-free water. Reverse transcription was carried out using ProtoScript II First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (New England Biolabs) with random hexamer mix. The Mpro region was then amplified using forward primer 5′ ACAAAGATAGCACTTAAGGGTGG 3′ and reverse primer 5′ GCGAGCTCTATTCTTTGCACTAA 3′ and Oxford Nanopore sequenced by Plasmidsaurus (SNPsaurus LLC). Consensus sequences for lung and turbinate virus isolates were imported and aligned to Mpro ORF (NC_045512.2) using ClustalO v1.2.3 in Geneious Prime v2023.0.4. Alignments were imported into R v4.1.1, visualized, and annotated using seqvisR v0.2.5. ORF1a, and nonstructural protein annotation was visualized using BioRender. Raw FASTQ files for Mpro sequencing has been deposited through SRA under Bio Project All raw data for tiled amplicon sequencing performed for SARS-CoV-2 genome analysis in this study are deposited under BioProject: PRJNA940500 (SRA Numbers: SRX19551746-SRX19551765).

Statistics. Postinfection body mass changes were plotted and the AUC was calculated to provide individual data points that captured change over time, with AUCs compared with either 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA followed by posthoc Bonferroni multiple comparisons tests. To compare body mass changes across gestational ages, individual AUCs were subtracted from the average AUC of mock mice at the same gestational age, with the difference from mock AUC compared with 2-way ANOVAs followed by posthoc Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Cumulative clinical scores were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test. Viral titers in lungs from infected dams were analyzed using 1-way or 2-way ANOVAs followed by posthoc Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Western blot quantification, IHC quantification, and cortical thickness measurements were analyzed with 2-tailed unpaired t tests. Cumulative inflammation scoring, DFCO, IFN-β, and fetal measurements were analyzed with 2-way ANOVAs followed by posthoc Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Pup neurodevelopment results were analyzed with 2-way or 3-way ANOVAs followed by posthoc Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Fetal viability data were analyzed with a χ2 test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM or as the median (cumulative clinical score). Mean or median differences were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism v9.5 (GraphPad Software).

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by the Johns Hopkins University Animal Care and Use Committee (MO21H246). SARS-CoV-2 was handled in a BSL-3 containment facility using an institution -approved biosafety protocol (P2003120104).

Data availability. All raw data for tiled amplicon sequencing performed for SARS-CoV-2 genome analysis in this study are deposited under BioProject: PRJNA940500 (SRA Numbers: SRX19551746-SRX19551765). Other data supporting the conclusions of this article are available in the Supporting data values.