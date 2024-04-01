Comparative genomics incorporating translocation renal cell carcinoma mouse model reveals molecular mechanisms of tumorigenesis

Genomic characterization of human tRCC cohort. We evaluated patients at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) affiliated hospitals, including Parkland Hospital and Children’s Medical Center, and report on 30 cases of tRCC including 16 cases not previously published and 4 previously published for which genomics are reported for the first time (7, 24, 25) (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170559DS1). Clinical diagnosis was based on histology and IHC (pan-cytokeratin, cathepsin K, and Melan A) and was typically confirmed by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) or conventional cytogenetics (Supplemental Table 1). Most TFE3 translocation cases presented in young individuals (median age, 34). In contrast, TFEB gene rearrangement/amplification cases were more common in older patients (median age, 68). Among the 30 cases, 3 patients presented with metastatic disease at initial diagnosis, and subsequent metastases developed in 9 additional patients (Supplemental Table 1).

Tumor samples were subjected to RNA-Seq and gene fusion analyses (Supplemental Table 2). We used STAR-Fusion software, and for a few cases where a fusion was not identified, we inspected unaligned discordant reads of MiT/TFE genes using Integrative Genomics Viewer (see Supplemental Methods). Chromosomal breakpoints and partner fusion genes were determined for 24 cases. They included fusions of TFE3 with ASPSCR1 (n = 8), PRCC (n = 6), SFPQ (n = 3), and RBM10 (n = 1). In addition, we found TFEB fusions with MALAT1 (n = 3) and CTCL (n = 1). An MITF-ACTG1 fusion, which we reported previously (7), was also present (n = 1) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 3). We identified one translocation, SFPQ-TFEB t(6;1) (p21.1; p34.3), which was previously unreported in the literature (Figure 1A). The SFPQ-TFEB tumor had characteristic histological features including cells with high-grade nuclei and abundant eosinophilic and clear cytoplasm arranged in papillary architecture (Figure 1B). Strong nuclear TFEB signal was observed by IHC (Figure 1C). FISH with TFEB 5′ and 3′ probes showed a split-apart signal in tumor cells (Figure 1D). Chromosomal breakpoints were mapped to downstream of SFPQ exon 9 and upstream of TFEB exon 4 (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 3). The fusion was confirmed by reverse transcriptase PCR using primers for exons flanking the chimeric transcript and bidirectional Sanger sequencing (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 MiT/TFE gene rearrangements and mutational landscape of UTSW tRCC cohort. (A) Circos plot with weighted lines for MiT/TFE gene fusions identified by RNA-Seq (n = 24). A previously unreported SFPQ-TFEB gene fusion t(6;1) (p21.1; p34.3) is shown in red. Where available, tumorgrafts are included in the periphery. (B–D) Characterization of novel SFPQ-TFEB tRCC case (KC03025) by H&E (B), TFEB IHC (C), and FISH using TFEB break-apart probes stained with CytoRed and CytoGreen (D). Scale bar: 50 μm (B and C). (E) Illustration of SFPQ-TFEB chimeric transcript. RRM, RNA recognition motif; TAD, transcription activation domain; bHLH, basic helix-loop-helix domain; LZ, leucine zipper. (F) Sanger sequencing electropherogram (one direction shown) of SFPQ-TFE3 gene fusion cDNA. (G) Oncoprint representation of somatic mutations for COSMIC database genes in tRCC cohort (n = 30).

Tumors from a subset of patients in the cohort were implanted in NOD/SCID mice (26–28), and for 6 patients, tumors successfully engrafted, leading to stable TG lines (Supplemental Figure 1). TG lines were generated from 2 patients with a MALAT1-TFEB gene fusion (KC01978 and KC03023), in one case from the primary tumor (XP744) and in the other from both the primary tumor and a lymph node metastasis (XP1186 and XP1187, respectively). In addition, TG models were generated from tumors with RBM10-TFE3 (KC01713; XP530), SFPQ-TFE3 (KC01122; XP506), ASPSCR1-TFE3 (KC01361; XP478), and PRCC-TFE3 (KC01017; XP121). From one TG, we also generated a cell line (KC01017; XP121) (Supplemental Figure 1). We validated the predicted MiT/TFE translocations by reverse transcriptase PCR using primers specific to the exons flanking the chimeric transcripts and by Sanger sequencing. Histological characterization revealed substantial resemblance between TGs and corresponding patient tumors, and gene expression analyses showed clustering of TGs with the respective patients (Supplemental Figure 1).

RNA-Seq analyses of gene fusions were complemented with whole exome sequencing (WES) copy number variation analyses, which identified 4 cases with TFEB amplification: KC02984, KC03027, KC02191, and KC03025 (where the SFPQ-TFEB fusion was also observed) (Supplemental Figure 2). Taken together, we identified MiT/TFE drivers for 27 of the 30 cases. For 3 cases we were not successful in identifying an MiT/TFE abnormality despite diagnostic confirmation with FISH or cytogenetics in the clinical laboratory (Supplemental Table 1).

Mutation calling analysis of 29 tRCC cases (1 sample failed) revealed several mutated genes included in the Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC) (Supplemental Table 4). However, after stringent mutation calling thresholds, only 3 genes were mutated in more than 1 tumor (Figure 1G). All 3 genes, TP53, DNMT3A, and MUC16, were previously reported to be mutated in tRCC (29, 30). However, in keeping with previous results, no genes were found that were mutated in a substantial number of tumors.

Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3 model reveals cell fate alterations and nephrogenesis disruption. To further understand the pathogenesis of tRCC, we sought to generate a mouse model. We bred mice with a conditional human ASPSCR1-TFE3 cDNA (type 2 fusion) (31) to mice with kidney-lineage Cre recombinases (23). By recombining a loxP-stop-loxP (LSL) cassette upstream of ASPSCR1-TFE3 in the Rosa26 locus, ASPSCR1-TFE3 could thus be expressed in the mouse kidney. We first deployed a Pax8-Cre driver, which has broad nephron expression and can lead to oncogenotypically diverse models of ccRCC (23). Pax8 appears early in embryogenesis and is expressed in proximal and distal renal tubules, loops of Henle, collecting ducts, and parietal epithelial cells of the Bowman capsule.

Unexpectedly, Pax8-Cre–mediated induction of ASPSCR1-TFE3 resulted in neonatal lethality. No gross anatomic differences between Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ fetuses and littermate counterparts were observed at E19–20 (Figure 2A). However, histological analyses of the kidneys showed that glomeruli were absent in Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ fetuses (Figure 2B). Kidney tubules were expanded by large, atypical epithelioid cells with abundant clear to eosinophilic cytoplasm, large round nuclei, and prominent nucleoli (Figure 2B). IHC studies using a human-specific TFE3 antibody revealed high levels of ASPSCR1-TFE3 in the nucleus of atypical tubular cells (Figure 2C). As in human tRCC, ASPSCR1-TFE3–expressing cells had reduced levels of cytokeratin 18 (CK18), a signature epithelial marker (Figure 2D). Overall, these data suggest that ASPSCR1-TFE3 altered cell fate, disrupting nephrogenesis and glomerular development and thus inducing renal failure and postnatal death.

Figure 2 Characterization of the Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ model. (A) Macroscopic images of fetuses at E19–20 (Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ fetuses marked by an asterisk). (B) H&E-stained images of representative Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ fetuses and littermate controls. (C–F) IHC for TFE3 (using human-specific antibody), CK18, Ki-67, and cleaved caspase-3 in kidneys from Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ fetuses compared with controls. Scale bars: 200 μm, middle panels; 50 μm, right panels.

Somewhat surprisingly, despite the well-established pro-tumorigenic role of ASPSCR1-TFE3, the majority of atypical/dysmorphic cells did not appear to be proliferating. Mitotic figures were infrequent, and Ki-67 was low (Figure 2E). In contrast, there was extensive Ki-67 staining in nephron progenitor and other cells of age-matched control kidneys (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3A). Moreover, Ki-67 staining was readily apparent in peritubular cells surrounding ASPSCR1-TFE3–expressing cells (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3B). We considered whether increased proliferation of ASPSCR1-TFE3–expressing cells may be offset by cell death, but apoptotic cells were scarce and cleaved caspase-3 levels were low (Figure 2F).

Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3 model induces tRCC indistinguishable from human tRCC. Next, we crossed ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice with Sglt2-Cre–expressing mice. In contrast to Pax8, Sglt2 is expressed after birth and is restricted to proximal convoluted tubules (PCTs) (23, 32, 33). Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice were born at expected Mendelian ratios and survived to adulthood. Physical examination revealed tumor development as early as 4 months, and further characterization was performed by MRI (Supplemental Figure 4A). We observed multiple bilateral tumors that could reach more than 1 cm by 1 year of age. These tumors progressively coalesced, eventually replacing the entire kidney (Figure 3, A–C). While most masses were solid, occasionally they formed fluid-filled cysts. Using antibodies against both ASPSCR1 and human TFE3, we documented expression of the fusion protein in tumor lysates (Figure 3D). Histological examination showed tumors with a nested architecture composed of polygonal cells with prominent, well-demarcated, cell borders and abundant clear to granular eosinophilic cytoplasm (Figure 3, E and F). In addition, scattered psammoma bodies (calcifications) were observed in the stroma (Figure 3F). These histological features closely resemble those of human ASPSCR1-TFE3 tRCC (Figure 3G). Also akin to human ASPSCR1-TFE3 tRCC, there was strong and diffuse nuclear TFE3, PAX8 was prominent, and membranous CK18 levels were reduced. While not extensive, Ki-67 staining was consistent with active tumor cell proliferation (Figure 3H).

Figure 3 Characterization of Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ tRCC model. (A) Gross anatomical image of 13-month-old Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mouse with multiple bilateral renal tumors. (B and C) Macroscopic images of the kidney from a representative 13-month-old Sglt2-Cre (control) (B) and an age-matched Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mouse (C). (D) Western blot analysis of Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ tRCC tumors and control kidneys (Sglt2-Cre) for human TFE3 and ASPSCR1. (E and F) H&E staining of murine kidney tumor and control kidney. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) H&E images of a human ASPSCR1-TFE3 fusion tRCC. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) IHC for TFE3 (human-specific antibody), Pax8, CK18, and Ki-67 in Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ tRCC tumor and control mouse kidney. Scale bars: 50 μm.

To further characterize the tRCC tumors, we performed transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Compared with controls, tumor cells showed voluminous cytoplasm, large nuclei, and poorly formed or absent microvilli (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). At higher magnification, tumor cells were characterized by (a) prominent nuclear membrane irregularities (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E); (b) abnormal mitochondria with significant variation in size and shape (Supplemental Figure 4E); and (c) intracellular glycogen accumulation (Supplemental Figure 4F). Glycogen granules were confirmed by periodic acid–Schiff staining (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I) and, in some cells, were of such prominence as to appear to displace organelles to the periphery (Supplemental Figure 4F). The accumulation of glycogen is in keeping with a body of literature implicating TFE3 in metabolism, and similar findings have been observed with TFE3 overexpression in muscle (34). Thus, conventional histological and TEM studies show that Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ induces tRCC tumors that faithfully reproduce the architecture, cell morphology, protein markers, and stroma of human tRCC.

Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3 GEMMs develop other tumors, including ASPS. While Sglt2 is thought to be expressed primarily in PCTs, we unexpectedly found that Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice developed tumors in anatomical regions other than the kidney (Figure 4A). Specifically, we observed tumors in the retro-orbital area (50%–60% of mice; Supplemental Figure 5), brain (10%; Supplemental Figure 6, A–I), and liver (<1%; Supplemental Figure 6, J–L). We considered whether these tumors may be metastases, but did not observe metastases in more common destinations such as the lungs, and the tumors were negative for Pax8, a kidney-lineage transcription factor that is usually preserved in metastases (35–37) (Supplemental Figure 5I and Supplemental 6, H and L). Notably, the morphology of the retro-orbital/brain tumors was akin to that of human ASPS (38–41) (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 6, A–I). In addition, we also observed a liver tumor that, based on morphology and location, may correspond to a human PEComa (Supplemental Figure 6, J–L). Thus, Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice may also serve as a model for other ASPSCR1-TFE3–induced tumors such as ASPS and PEComa.

Figure 4 Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ tumors and tRCC mutational landscape. (A) Illustration highlighting tumors in Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival analyses of Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice that exclusively developed kidney tumors (n = 54) or additional retro-orbital tumors (n = 32) or brain tumors (n = 8) compared with Sglt2-Cre control mice (n = 10). (C) Oncoprint representation of murine tRCC with somatically mutated genes (COSMIC).

Kaplan-Meier analyses for Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice that exclusively developed kidney tumors showed a median survival of 13.5 months (P < 0.0001) (Figure 4B and Table 1). The reduced survival of these mice is likely due to renal failure from tumor outgrowth of the renal parenchyma. Mice that in addition to kidney tumors also developed retro-orbital or brain tumors had a shorter median survival (<9 months; Figure 4B and Table 1). The shorter survival of mice with retro-orbital and brain tumors likely reflects complications associated with intracranial tumor growth.

Table 1 Survival estimates of tRCC GEMM compared with control mice

Mutation analyses of ASPSCR1-TFE3 mouse tumors. We performed WES of 10 kidney tumors from 6 Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice (along with corresponding normal samples) (Supplemental Table 5). Mutation analysis implicated a handful of COSMIC genes (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 6). While none of the genes overlapped with our tRCC human cohort (Figure 4C and Figure 1G), 2 genes were previously reported to be mutated in human tRCC: Wrn and Smo (29, 42). We expanded these analyses to 4 retro-orbital and 3 brain tumors from the same mice (Supplemental Table 5). We identified 4 genes using stringent criteria, and while none were mutated in more than 1 tumor, interestingly, 2 genes were previously shown to be mutated in human tRCC: Blm and Lrp1b (29). Parenthetically, the mutation profiles showed that, as previously conjectured, these tumors were not metastases, but rather independent primary tumors (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7).

Transcriptomic analyses of murine ASPSCR1-TFE3–driven lesions. We performed transcriptomic analyses for 11 murine tRCC tumors (and 4 adjacent matched normal kidney samples) from 6 mice (Supplemental Tables 5 and 8 and Supplemental Figure 8A). Seeking to understand the relationship between tRCC and the dysmorphic process in Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ fetuses, we also evaluated kidneys from 5 fetuses (as well as from 3 Pax8-Cre controls; Supplemental Tables 5 and 9). Principal component analysis (PCA) revealed that the dysmorphic ASPSCR1-TFE3 fetal kidneys clustered in proximity to age-matched controls and away from tRCC tumors (and adult kidney controls), likely indicating dominance of developmental stage over other ASPSCR1-TFE3–related programs (Figure 5A). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of Hallmark and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) annotated pathways revealed similarities and differences between dysmorphic kidneys and tRCC (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8B). Specifically, mTOR, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), and inflammation (inflammatory response, IL-6/JAK/STAT3, TLR, TNF-α/NF-κB, allograft rejection) characterized both dysmorphic kidneys and tRCC. However, tRCC differed from the dysmorphic kidneys by the induction of pathways related to cell proliferation (E2F, Myc, cell cycle, DNA replication, mitotic spindle, etc.) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8B).

Figure 5 Comparative transcriptomic analyses of murine and human tRCC. (A) Principal component analysis (PCA) representation of normalized gene expression read counts of kidney tumors (KT), retro-orbital tumors (ROT), intracranial brain tumors (BT), and non-tumor kidney (NTK) from Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice (or adult Sglt2-Cre kidney controls) as well as deformed kidneys from Pax8-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ fetuses and fetal kidney controls (Pax8-Cre). (B) GSEA for Hallmark or KEGG gene signatures exhibiting top upregulated and downregulated pathways enriched in murine and human tRCC. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate. (C) PCA plot representation of normalized gene expression read counts for the UTSW pan-RCC cohort — tRCC (n = 19), clear cell RCC (ccRCC) (n = 193), papillary RCC (pRCC) (n = 55), and chromophobe RCC (chRCC) (n = 43) — and tumor-matched normal kidney (n = 179). (D) Venn diagram of significantly upregulated genes in human and murine tRCC. (E) Venn diagram of significantly downregulated genes in human and murine tRCC. (F) Venn diagram of SFPQ-TFE3 and NONO-TFE3 direct target genes from 2 independent ChIP-Seq studies. (G) Venn diagram of significantly upregulated genes in human/mouse tRCC and their interaction with shared (SFPQ-TFE3 and NONO-TFE3) direct target genes. Hypergeometric tests were carried out to test the overlap between gene expression signatures (D, E, and G). (H and I) Volcano plots of differentially expressed genes in human (H) and murine (I) tRCC. Green, downregulated genes; red, upregulated genes; gray, unchanged genes. Putative direct targets of MiT/TFE fusion protein are marked.

We extended these RNA-Seq analyses to 4 retro-orbital and 3 brain tumors from the same mice (Supplemental Tables 5 and 10 and Supplemental Figure 8A). PCA revealed that retro-orbital and brain tumors clustered together and in proximity to tRCC (Figure 5A). There were substantial similarities between retro-orbital/brain tumors and tRCC, including EMT, lysosome, inflammation (inflammatory response, TNF-α/NF-κB, allograft rejection), and cell proliferation (E2F, Myc, cell cycle, DNA replication, mitotic spindle) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8B). Overall, these results show that ASPS and tRCC exhibit not only similar morphology, but also gene expression.

Comparative transcriptomic analyses of human and murine tRCC. We performed comparative transcriptomic analyses between murine tRCC and human tRCC. For these studies, we used 19 frozen samples from 14 tRCC patients (Supplemental Table 2). First, we contextualized human tRCC gene expression by comparison with a UTSW pan-RCC cohort (193 ccRCC samples from 120 patients; 55 papillary RCC samples from 51 patients; 43 chromophobe RCC samples from 43 patients; as well as 179 normal kidney samples from 178 patients) (7, 26, 27) (Supplemental Table 11 and Supplemental Figure 8C). PCA showed that tRCC samples clustered largely together and away from other subtypes (Figure 5C). Differentially expressed gene (DEG) analysis between human tRCC and normal kidney tissues identified 3,947 overexpressed (log 2 fold change ≥ 1, adjusted P value ≤ 0.05) and 2,983 downregulated (log 2 fold change ≤ –1, adjusted P value ≤ 0.05) genes (Supplemental Table 11 and Figure 5, D and E).

GSEA of human and murine tRCC showed convergence in canonical pathways including lysosome, mTORC1, and proliferative pathways (cell cycle, DNA replication, mitotic spindle) (see also Supplemental Tables 12 and 13). E2F and Myc were induced in both murine and human tRCC and may contribute to increased cell proliferation (Figure 5B). In addition, inflammatory pathways were also prominent, including IFN-γ response, IL-6/JAK/STAT3, systemic lupus erythematosus, TLR signaling, immunoglobulin-mediated phagocytosis, NK cell–mediated cytotoxicity, and allograft rejection.

To more rigorously evaluate the convergence between human and murine tRCC, we focused on murine tRCC genes with human orthologs. We identified 2,405 upregulated and 937 downregulated genes (in comparison with normal kidney samples) (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Table 8). When human and murine DEG analyses were integrated, there were 747 upregulated and 327 downregulated genes that were shared (Figure 5, D and E). Thus, approximately one-third of the genes induced (and downregulated) in murine tRCC were similarly differentially expressed in human tRCC. The probability of observing this amount of overlap (or one more extreme) was statistically significant for both upregulated and downregulated genes (hypergeometric P < 0.0001). This convergence illustrates how the mouse model recapitulates the human disease and lays the foundation for comparative analyses to identify core tumorigenic pathways and processes (Supplemental Tables 12 and 13).

We thought to leverage these data to identify novel direct targets of MiT/TFE gene fusions and focused on the intersected genes (between human and mouse tRCC). We performed integrative analyses with previously reported ChIP-Seq results from tRCC lines with SFPQ-TFE3 (20) and NONO-TFE3 (43) (Figure 5F). Among 747 overexpressed genes shared by human/mouse tRCC and 233 shared genes across the 2 independent ChIP-Seq studies (Figure 5, D and F), we identified 40 intersecting genes (Figure 5G). Given 19,343 genes shared between human and mouse data sets, the probability of having 40 genes overlap at random between groups of the stated size is P < 0.0001. Among the 40 genes there were known MiT/TFE targets such as HIF1A, ANGPTL2, BHLHE41, CLCN7, GPNMB, RRAGD, SQSTM1, and TSPAN10 (21, 30, 44, 45) as well as multiple novel putative targets including RRAGC, FNIP1, PRKAG2, HK2, HMOX1, EPHA5, and RUNX1 (Figure 5, H and I, and Supplemental Table 14).

Simultaneous induction of mTORC1 and autophagy programs in tRCC. An apparent paradox of tRCC, which was also observed in our GSEA, is the simultaneous induction of catabolic (lysosome) and anabolic (mTORC1) programs (Figure 6, A and B). GSEA revealed an induction of lysosomal hydrolytic enzymes and transmembrane and transport proteins, as well as components of the amino acid sensing machinery of mTORC1, such as Rag GTPases and FNIP1. To evaluate this further, we performed Western blot and IHC studies of autophagy-lysosome and mTORC1 signaling proteins. We analyzed 6 tRCC murine tumors and 3 normal kidney samples. Western blotting revealed an increase in the expression of proteins associated with autophagy (Atg3, Atg5, Atg7, SQSTM1/p62, and LC3B) and the lysosome (cathepsin K) (Figure 6C). Moreover, high ratios of LC3II/I and mature/procathepsin K suggested ongoing autophagy (Figure 6C). Conversely, we also observed an induction of Rag GTPases, including RagB and RagC, and markers of mTORC1 activation (phospho–4E-BP1, phospho–p70 S6K, and phospho-S6) (Figure 6C). The increased expression of lysosomal proteins corresponded to an abundance of lysosomes and associated organelles (autophagosomes and autolysosomes) detected by TEM (Figure 6, D–F). We also observed engulfment of organelles (including mitochondria) as well as of glycogen granules (Figure 6, F and G). These results expand on similar findings in human tRCC (46). Regarding mTORC1, phospho-S6 was prominent in both murine and human tRCC (Figure 6, H and I), and the levels were higher than in ccRCC (Table 2). Overall, these results support the notion that in both human and murine tRCC, autophagy and mTORC1-dependent anabolic pathways are activated.

Figure 6 Simultaneous activation of mTORC1 and autophagy-lysosome pathways in tRCC. (A and B) GSEA plots for lysosome (A) and mTOR signaling pathway (B) in murine and human tRCC. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate. (C) Western blot analyses of murine tRCC (Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+) and control kidneys (Sglt2-Cre). Assembly from membranes of different gels run with the same protein lysate. (D–G) Representative transmission electron micrographs of Sglt2-Cre kidney (control) (D) and tRCC from Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice showing atypical mitochondria and abundant lysosome/autolysosome (E), engulfed organelles (F), and intra-lysosomal glycogen (G). AL, autolysosome; G, Golgi; L, lysosome; LG, lysosomal glycogen; M, mitochondria; N, nucleus; RER, rough endoplasmic reticulum; SER, smooth endoplasmic reticulum. Scale bars: 800 nm. (H) IHC for phospho-S6 of murine tRCC model and control. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I) IHC for phospho-S6 of human tRCC (representative cases shown with TFE3 gene fusion, TFEB gene fusion, and TFEB amplification). Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) Western blot analysis of XP121 cells treated with 3MA (5 mM), bafilomycin-A1 (1 nM), EIPA (50 μM), hydroxychloroquine (HCQ; 25 μM), rapamycin (100 nM), and Torin 1 (250 nM) for 24 hours.

Table 2 Percentage phospho-S6 staining by histology

To explore the interplay between autophagy-lysosome and mTORC1, we evaluated the impact of drugs that interfere with autophagy-lysosome using the PRCC-TFE3–expressing cell line we generated (XP121). We tested drugs that interfere with autophagy initiation and maturation, autophagy-lysosome fusion, and lysosome acidification (3MA, bafilomycin-A1, and hydroxychloroquine) (Figure 6J). As controls, we evaluated mTORC1 inhibitors (rapamycin and Torin 1) and EIPA [5-(N-Ethyl-N-isopropyl)-Amiloride], an inhibitor of micropinocytosis. Lysosome inhibitors, but not EIPA, led to a modest downregulation in mTORC1, showing that these pathways are interconnected.

Targeting growth factor signaling pathways in tRCC. To evaluate the importance of mTORC1 activation in tRCC tumor development, we treated Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice with rapamycin using a dosing regimen we previously showed mimicked human exposures (27). Rapamycin inhibited mTORC1 in tumors and decreased tumor growth (P = 0.013) (Figure 7, A and B, Tables 3 and 4, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). However, despite mTORC1 inhibition (Figure 7, C–E), the antiproliferative effect was modest. Next, we investigated other growth factor signaling pathways. The hepatocyte growth factor receptor MET is induced by TFE3 fusion proteins, which can directly transactivate the gene (47). Consistent with this notion, MET was induced in our human tRCC cohort (as well as another cohort we examined) and was among the putative direct target genes (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). However, Met was not induced in murine tRCC (Supplemental Figure 10C). In contrast, murine tRCC induced Ret (Supplemental Figure 10, D–G), which is consistent with a recent study (21). Interestingly, MET and RET kinases functionally interact, and MET amplification has been shown to cause resistance to RET inhibitors (48). To assess the impact of MET/RET, we evaluated the tyrosine kinase inhibitor cabozantinib, which has activity against both kinases. We performed pharmacokinetic (PK) analyses of cabozantinib in mice to identify a regimen that reproduces human exposures. PK studies (Table 5) and subsequent modeling (Phoenix WinNonlin PK Model 4, Certara Corp.) suggested an oral dose of 5 mg/kg twice daily to approximate steady-state exposures in humans on conventional doses of 60 mg/d (49, 50). Treatment of tumor-bearing Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice with cabozantinib using this dosing regimen significantly inhibited tumor growth (P < 0.001). However, the effect was not synergistic with rapamycin (Figure 7, A–E, Tables 3 and 4, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 7 Inhibition of tRCC growth by cabozantinib and rapamycin. (A) Representative MRI images of Sglt2-Cre; ASPSCR1-TFE3LSL/+ mice with kidney tumor volume measurements (see Methods) at baseline and end of the trial. (B) Waterfall plot with percentage change in overall kidney tumor burden per mouse. (C–E) Representative H&E and IHC (phospho-S6 and Ki-67) at the end of drug trials. N, necrosis; T, tumor. Scale bars: 200 μm (C); 100 μm (D and E).

Table 3 Change in tumor burden by treatment

Table 4 Change in tumor size (individual tumors) by treatment