The D84G mutation in STIM1 causes nuclear envelope dysfunction and myopathy in mice

Reduced muscle mass in STIM1+/D84G mice. STIM1+/D84G mice are fertile and exhibit no excess mortality compared with their WT littermates. We did, however, observe a significant reduction in body weight in a cohort of STIM1+/D84G mice (Figure 1A). In mice at 6 months of age, we observed a reduction in muscle mass (normalized to tibia length) for specific muscles including tibialis anterior (TA), extensor digitorum longus (EDL), and gastrocnemius (GST) muscles (Figure 1B). The mass of the soleus (Sol) muscles did not differ (Figure 1B), and tibia length did not differ for STIM1+/D84G or WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170317DS1). We found a significant reduction in the cross-sectional area of type IIB muscle fibers relative to type IIA fibers in the EDL muscles of STIM1+/D84G mice (Supplemental Figure1B). These data suggest that the loss of muscle mass for STIM1+/D84G mice selectively involved muscles enriched in fast glycolytic fibers, whereas muscles enriched in slow oxidative fibers maintained muscle mass. In fact, we noted a significant shift in fibers from the type IIB to type IIX based on immunofluorescence for the different myosin heavy chain isoforms as well as RNA expression (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 Characterization of STIM1+/D84G muscle. (A) Mouse weight with time (n = 6–9 male mice per genotype). P < 0.0228, by 2-way ANOVA. (B) Muscle weight/tibia length of EDL, Sol, TA, and GST muscle from 6-month-old WT and STIM1+/D84G mice (n = 3–9 per genotype) (C) Quantification of the central nuclei percentage in Sol muscle from WT and STIM1+/D84G mice (n = 3) at 3 weeks to 1 year of age. P < 0.0005, by ANOVA. (D–I) H&E staining of 14 μm cryosections of Sol muscle from (D) 3-week-old (3W) WT, (E) 3-week-old D84G, (F) 3-month-old WT (3M) (G), 3-month-old D84G (H), 1-year-old (1Y) WT, and (I) 1-year-old D84G 1 mice (n = 3). (J and K) GÖmÖri trichrome staining of Sol muscle sections from 3-month-old (J) WT and (K) D84G mice (n >3). (L and M) Toluidine blue staining of thin, resin-embedded sections of (L) WT and (M) D84G TA muscle. (N and O) TEM micrographs of ultrathin TA muscle sections from (N) WT and (O) D84G mice (n >3). Values are the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (NS, P > 0.05).

Histopathology of the STIM1+/D84G muscle. Histopathology for STIM1+/D84G skeletal muscles (Sol, EDL, and GST), evaluated by H&E-staining of sections, revealed a progressive increase in the number of central nuclei over 1 year in the Sol muscle sections (Figure 1, C–I). The EDL and GST muscle sections were analyzed at 6 months, and STIM1+/D84G mice were found to have increased central nuclei as compared with their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 1, E–I). GÖmÖri staining of muscle sections from STIM1+/D84G mice showed that muscle fibers were variable in size and color, ranging from pale necrotic fibers to intensely stained fibers, consistent with excess contractile damage (Figure 1, J and K). However, GÖmÖri did not reveal changes to the SR that are typically seen for tubular aggregates. Staining of the SR for SERCA1 confirmed that there was no increase in tubular aggregate formation. In fact, there was a trend toward fewer tubular aggregates in the muscles of STIM1+/D84G mice (Supplemental Figure 1J). Toluidine blue–stained sections from 3-month-old STIM1+/D84G mice identified abnormally shaped, pale fibers, necrotic fibers, and expansion of the extracellular matrix — nonspecific findings often seen in skeletal myopathies (Figure 1, L and M). TA muscles from 3-month-old WT and STIM1+/ D84G mice were examined by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) (Figure 1, N and O. We noted structural changes in muscle sections from STIM1+/D84G mice that included marked dilation of the terminal cisternae of the SR, which resembled the steps described for tubular aggregate development in aged muscles, where SR dilation precedes tubular aggregate formation (17).

Muscle-specific gene expression profiling of D84G mice. To understand the differences in gene expression between muscles from WT and STIM1+/D84G mice, we performed RNA-Seq in GST muscles isolated from 6-month-old mice. The volcano plots show differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in STIM1+/D84G mice that included 15,434 transcript reads. Of the total transcripts, 1,543 DEGs (~10%) were upregulated and only 116 DEGs (~1.8%) were downregulated, based on a statistical cutoff of the normalized enrichment score (NES >2.5) and a FDR of less than 0.05 (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 2 RNA-Seq for GST muscles from 6-month-old WT and STIM1+/D84G mice. mRNA from 6-month-old WT (n = 4 female) and STIM1+/D84G (n = 4 female) mice was prepared from GST muscle. (A) Volcano plot for DEGs from WT and STIM1+/D84G mice. Red dots represent upregulated genes; blue dots represent downregulated genes. (B) Graphic representation of DEGs that were upregulated or downregulated. (C) GO pathway analysis for DEGs. The top pathways for upregulated DEGs (black) and downregulated DEGs (gray) are shown. (D) Quantification of ER stress gene expression in STIM1+/D84G mouse muscle using RT-PCR. Values are the mean ± SD. Relative mRNA levels were normalized to Gapdh. n ≥4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (NS, P > 0.05).

Pathway analysis for RNA-Seq in skeletal muscle from STIM1+/D84G mice. Gene Ontology (GO) analysis identified significant changes in several biologic processes and pathways for the upregulated DEGs that associate with inflammation (TLR, IFN signaling, type I immune response), ER stress (ATF-6, calnexin, ER lumen), myogenesis, and extracellular matrix (Figure 2C). Involvement of the ER stress and unfolded protein pathways was validated by quantifying the mRNA by quantitative PCR (qPCR) for heat shock protein family A (HSP70), member 5 (HSPA5), protein disulfide isomerase family A member 4 (PDIA4), growth arrest and DNA damage–inducible α (GADD45), and stromal cell–derived factor 2–like 1 (SDF2L1). ER stress pathways sense accumulation of the misfolded protein and activate transcriptional pathways that upregulate chaperones in the ER to promote refolding (Figure 2D). We also noted upregulation of myogenic factors, including myogenin (MYOG), paired box 7 (PAX7), myostatin (MSTN), and aβ-crystallin (CRYAB).

On the basis of the DEGs downregulated in the muscles of STIM1+/D84G mice, GO enrichment tools identified signaling pathways associated with carbohydrate catabolism, histone methyltransferase activity, mitochondrial oxidative metabolism, DNA repair, chromosome organization, and chromatin modification (Figure 2C). These pathways are frequently linked to chromatin organization, muscle differentiation, and mitochondrial biogenesis. Taken together, marked changes in the transcriptome of muscles from STIM1+/D84G mice led to changes in pathways related to ER stress and upregulated immune responses, whereas pathways associated with chromatin regulation were downregulated.

Spontaneous Ca2+ entry into the D84G muscle fibers. The N-terminus of STIM1 extends into the SR lumen, where EF hands sense the depletion of luminal Ca2+ stores (18). The D84G mutation in STIM1 disrupts the globular compact structure created by the EF hand and SAM domains, thereby reducing the Ca2+ bound to it. As shown by others, this mutant STIM1 associates with Orai1 channels in the absence of store depletion and confers spontaneous Ca2+ entry (19). To examine the effect of D84G STIM1 on Ca2+ entry into flexor digitorum brevis (FDB) muscle fibers, we performed manganese (Mn2+) quenching assays by exciting Fura-2AM (360 nm) at the isosbestic wavelength. Manganese (1.8 mM) application to the cellular bath solution is detected as a loss of the emission of Fura-2 signal and thereby represents cationic flux across the sarcolemma. This enables the separation of Ca2+ entry and Ca2+ release and is known to be linearly related to SOCE. Addition of Mn2+ (1.8 mM) to D84G fibers reduced the fluorescence signal in the absence of store depletion to a greater degree than that seen in WT fibers, consistent with increased spontaneous Ca2+ entry into D84G muscle (Figure 3, A and B). SOCE is activated during neuromuscular activity of WT fibers by both tonic and phasic patterns (20). Electrical field stimulation (EFS) of WT fibers led to a greater rate of Fura-2 quenching compared with the rate in the absence of EFS within the same fiber, which was consistent with SOCE phasic activation (Figure 3, A and B). Importantly, no differences in the rate of Fura-2 quenching were detected in the EFS-stimulated WT and STIM1+/D84G fibers (Figure 3, A and C). These data suggest that D84G STIM1 can spontaneously activate Orai1 channels in the T-tubular membrane. Because the STIM1+/D84G fibers also contain WT STIM1, STIM1 Ca2+ sensor function was intact, as SOCE was activated by EFS. Despite the spontaneous Ca2+ entry into D84G fibers, we observed no differences in basal Ca2+ levels (Figure 3D). In addition, Ca2+ release from internal stores induced by caffeine (a RYR1 activator) and SERCA inhibition by cyclopiazonic acid (CPA) was detected in STIM1D84G and WT mouse fibers (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 Ca2+ signaling in D84G-mutant mice. (A–C) Manganese (Mn2+) quench assays were performed on Fura-2–loaded FDB fibers to quantitate SOCE expression in WT and STIM1+/D84G mice (n = 3 male mice; n = 30 fibers) (A) Spontaneous and EFS Mn2+ quench rate in WT and STIM1+/D84G fibers. (B) Spontaneous Mn2+ quench rate was significantly increased in STIM1+/D84G mice (P > 0.05). (C) The Mn2+ quench following electrical field stimulation (EFS) was not significantly different. (D) Basal Ca2+ levels measured by the Fura-2 method were not different between WT and STIM1+/D84G fibers. (E and F) Ca2+ release evoked by caffeine from Fura-4F–loaded FDB fibers (E). The AUC (F) did not differ between WT and STIM1+/D84G fibers (n = 3 mice; n = 30 fibers per genotype). (G) EFS Ca2+ transients from Fura-4F–loaded FDB muscle fibers were similar (n = 4 mice; n = 50 fibers per genotype). (H and I) Graphical representation of peak amplitude and frequency (H) shows no significant changes in peak Ca2+ release per EFS (I) but a significant elevation in interstimulus Ca2+ from STIM1+/D84G fibers (n = 3 mice; n = 50 fibers per genotype). (J and K) Western blot analyses of Ca2+ handling proteins in 6-month-old WT and STIM1+/D84G mice (n = 5 per genotype). Lysates from GST muscles were prepared from WT and STIM1+/D84G mice. Antibodies for STIM1, RYR1, SERCA1, CASQ (top), and SLN (bottom) were used to quantify protein expression (Exp) versus GAPDH. Values are the mean ± SD. n ≥4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (NS, P > 0.05).

To understand how the D84G STIM1 mutation influences EFS-evoked Ca2+ transients, we measured transients from Fura-4–loaded FDB fibers (21). We detected no difference in peak amplitude of the Ca2+ transients over a range of stimulation frequencies (1–50 Hz) in WT or STIM1+/D84G fibers (Figure 3, G and H). However, analysis of the interstimulus nadir of Ca2+ revealed an increase in Ca2+ for STIM1+/D84G fibers (Figure 3, G and I). Specifically, the change in Ca2+ was apparent after 500 seconds and 2,000 seconds of EFS. These data may represent the spontaneous SOCE that persists in the stimulated fiber. From these data it appears that the presence of D84G STIM1 in the SR did not significantly alter the Ca2+ transients. We therefore scrutinized RNA-Seq data from STIM1+/D84G muscle for changes in the expression of factors that regulate Ca2+ handling proteins. Sarcolipin (SLN), an endogenous muscle-specific inhibitor of the SERCA1 pump, was among the most dramatically upregulated mRNAs (~40-fold) in STIM1+/D84G muscle, with a corresponding increase in SLN protein levels (Figure 3, J and K) (22). STIM1, SERCA1, and RYR1 expression levels were unchanged in GST muscles of STIM1+/D84G mice (Figure 3, J and K). In contrast, the SR-Ca2+ buffering protein CASQ1 was downregulated in the RNA-Seq data, but the level of CASQ1 protein was significantly increased in STIM1+/D84G muscle lysates. Taken together, these changes in Ca2+ handling proteins, such as SLN and CASQ1, likely represent an important adaptive mechanism available to muscle fibers that protects fibers against Ca2+ store overload that would otherwise be expected when SOCE is constitutive.

Impaired exercise capacity for D84G mice. To assess general locomotor activity for STIM1-mutant mice, we assessed open-field exploratory behavior of WT and STIM1+/D84G mice. The distance explored by STIM1+/D84G mice was significantly shorter than for their WT counterparts (Figure 4A). WT mice progressively explored their environment over the entire 15-minute interval. However, there was little cumulative movement of the STIM1+/D84G mice. These data identify a progressive decline in locomotor activity for STIM1+/D84G mice over time compared with WT mice. We next assessed the maximal exercise capacity of 3-month-old STIM1+/D84G mice in vivo using a standard treadmill running protocol (Figure 4B). The significant reduction in time to exhaustion and running distance for STIM1+/D84G mice demonstrates that these mice had limited exercise capacity compared with WT mice (Figure 4A). Grip strength was also significantly reduced for 6-month-old STIM1+/D84G mice compared with WT mice (Figure 4C). Despite relatively normal Ca2+ transients, the STIM1+/D84G mice experienced a progressive decline in locomotor function and reduced exercise capacity.

Figure 4 Muscle performance is reduced in the STIM1+/D84G mice. (A) Spontaneous locomotion was quantified using an exploratory open-field platform. Recordings of movement every 5 minutes were quantified for WT and STIM1+/D84G mice. Male mice were tested at 3 months (left) and 1 year (right) (n = 3 mice for each genotype and age). (B) Treadmill running duration (left) and distance (right) for 3-month-old WT (n = 6) and STIM1+/D84G mice (n = 6). (C) Grip strength was measured for the front, rear, and whole body (n = 6). Values are the mean ± SD. n ≥6 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (NS, P > 0.05).

STIM1 in the nuclear membrane. Given the changes in muscle mass and altered SR ultrastructure in muscles of STIM1+/D84G mice, we next considered that the mutant D84G STIM1 was not properly targeted in the SR. FDB fibers from WT mice immunostained with STIM1 antibodies and DAPI to label nuclei revealed the presence of STIM1 in the jSR, the lSR near the Z-line, and throughout the nuclear membrane, as previously shown (11). STIM1 is enriched in the nuclear reticulum (NR), which is a specialized nuclear envelope invagination (NEI) that extends from the cytosol into the nucleoplasm (Figure 5A). Confirmation of STIM1 in the nuclear membrane was obtained by TEM of muscles taken from STIM1 reporter mice (STIM1+/LacZ mice), whereby 1 copy of STIM1 was fused to β-galactosidase (4). The STIM1-LacZ appeared as a black precipitate and was clearly expressed in the nuclear envelope (Figure 5B). Additional evidence for STIM1 in the nuclear envelope (NE) was apparent by Western blotting of nuclear fractions isolated from the muscles of WT and STIM1+/D84G mice (Figure 5C). Blotting for histone and GAPDH demonstrated good separation of the cytosolic and nuclear fractions. STIM1-L, a spliced variant of STIM1, was enriched in the nuclear fractions compared with STIM1-S (Figure 5C, upper panel). Both STIM1-S and STIM1-L variants were present in the cytosolic fraction (Figure 5C, lower panel). No differences in the STIM1-L nuclear expression were detected in WT or STIM1+/D84G muscle.

Figure 5 Nuclear abnormalities in muscles of STIM1+/D84G mice. (A) Immunostaining for STIM1 (green) and nuclei (DAPI, blue) in WT mice (male and female) (n >6). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Electron micrograph showing expression of STIM LacZ (white arrows) in the nuclear envelope of STIM1gt/+ mice as detected by X-gal staining (n >4). Scale bar: 500 nm. (C) Western blots showing STIM1 expression in the nuclear and cytosolic fractions. (D and E) STIM1 expression in D84G fibers (n >6). Scale bar: 10 μm. (F–H) Nuclear abnormalities in D84G mice as demonstrated by DAPI staining (blue) (n = 7 mice per genotype). (F and G) Nuclei along the length of the fiber in WT (F) and STIM1+/D84G (G) mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Quantification of abnormal nuclei (large, clumped, lobular or fragmented) (percentage) in WT and STIM1+/D84G mice. Values are the mean ± SD. n = 7 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (NS, P > 0.05). Data are shown as the average number of abnormal nuclei in all fibers (n = 48 fibers per genotype). (I–P) Transmission electron micrographs of nuclei in TA muscles of WT (I) and STIM1+/D84G (J–P) mice (n >3). Scale bar: 2 μm. (J) D84G nucleus with fragmented micronuclei (red arrow). (K and N) D84G nuclei with dilated PNS (green arrows). (K) D84G nuclei with condensed chromatin (blue arrow). (L) Vacuolated nucleus in D84G mice (purple arrow). (M) Pale, fading nucleus suggesting karyolysis (black arrow). (O and P) Vacuolated nuclear membrane (yellow arrows).

In STIM1+/D84G muscle fibers, we detected STIM1 in the lSR, in a striated pattern typical for the SR (Figure 5, D and E). Nuclear staining in STIM1+/D84G muscle fibers resembled that seen in the WT fibers for many nuclei. However, we observed a number of nuclei with abnormal STIM1 staining, and these altered patterns were associated with a change in nuclear morphology (Figure 5, D and E). STIM1 staining in the NE of STIM1+/D84G muscle fibers often appeared distorted and occupied a much broader region of the NE. Here, STIM1 was detected throughout the NE and can be seen bisecting the nucleus unevenly from what appears to be abnormal NEI, as DAPI (a marker for DNA) was absent from this region. Nuclear morphology varied enormously between WT and STIM1+/D84G fibers, in which STIM1+/D84G ranged from small micronuclei to massive nuclei with multiple lobes (Figure 5, F and G). WT nuclei were always positioned underneath the sarcolemma, whereas D84G nuclei were seen in the middle of fiber, often displacing myofibrils. We quantified nuclear abnormalities in both genotypes and found that STIM1+/D84G mice had fibers with more abnormal nuclei, as depicted by the histogram in Figure 5H showing the distribution percentage of abnormal nuclei and the significant difference in distribution between WT and STIM1+/D84G fibers. The average of all fibers analyzed revealed that approximately 17.4% of nuclei from STIM1+/D84G fibers were clumped, aggregated, misshapen, or broken down. In contrast, only 4.7% of WT nuclei were characterized as abnormal, and these involved 2 nuclei that were indistinguishable but had to be counted for consistency (Figure 5, F–H). These data suggest that the presence of the mutant STIM1 in these fibers compromised the structure and integrity of the NE. Given the changes in nuclear shape of STIM1+/D84G fibers, we used TEM to better assess the nuclear architecture of skeletal muscle (Figure 5, I–P). We found evidence of nuclear rupture and herniation, dense chromatin accumulation, and markedly dilated nuclear invaginations. Importantly, the perinuclear space (PNS) was also found to be dilated for myonuclei from STIM1+/D84G muscles. Finally, we were able demonstrate connections, albeit rare, between the tubular aggregates in the SR and the dilated PNS in some fibers (Figure 5K). These data show that constitutively active STIM1 mutations disrupted nuclear structures, which contribute to the pathogenesis for STIM1 myopathy.

D84G STIM1 destabilizes the LINC complex and nuclear lamina. We next considered a recently published database by Gu et al., in which proximity BioID proteomics was performed using STIM1 as one of many baits in HEK293 cells (23). Of the 173 proteins identified to be in close proximity to STIM1 with this assay are proteins located at the ER, golgi, and NE. We used NIH DAVID Bioinformatics Resources (https://david.ncifcrf.gov/home.jsp) to identify signaling pathways and disease terms associated with this group of proteins and found that terms including nuclear cytosolic transport and EDMD were significantly linked to STIM1 proximity (Supplemental Table 1) (23, 24). We therefore hypothesized that components of the nuclear lamina, which is the meshwork of intermediate filaments that form part of the NE, would be altered in the muscle fibers of STIM1+/D84G mice (25). LMNB1 and SUN2 expression was unchanged in nuclear extracts of STIM1+/D84G muscle (Figure 6A). We detected LMNA/C as 2 bands on immunoblots for WT muscle, consistent with the LMNA (74 kDa) and LMNC (63 kDa) isoforms. An increase in LMNA isoform levels was apparent in the nuclear extracts of STIM1+/D84G mice, whereas LMNC levels did not differ by genotype. On further examination, we detected additional species with the LMNA/C antibody (55 kDa), indicating a most likely cleavage of LMNC in the STIM1+/D84G nuclear extracts (26) (Figure 6, A and B). These LMNC fragments migrated as high-molecular-weight multimers under nonreducing PAGE conditions (85–150 kDa) (Figure 6, C and D). In addition, this 55 kDa LMNA/C fragment was detected in greater amounts in the soluble cytosolic fraction of the STIM1+/D84G muscles, consistent with LMNC damage (Supplemental Figure 2A). To further test whether STIM1 D84G disrupted LMNA/C and caused nuclear export of LMNA/C, we compared LMNA-GFP localization in HEK-293 cells expressing either WT STIM1 or STIM1 D84G. LMNA-GFP was detected outside the nucleus to a greater extent in cells expressing STIM1 D84G (Supplemental Figure 2C). We interpret these data as evidence that the D84G-mutant STIM1 in the NE destabilized the nuclear lamina and LMNA/C filamentous network (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 6 Nuclear membrane proteins in WT and D84G mice. Nuclear extracts from GST muscle were subjected to SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting for WT (n = 4) and STIM1+/D84G (n = 4) male mice. (A) Immunoblotting for LMNA/C, LMNB1, SUN2, and histone H3. LMNA/C blots are represented by isoforms (60–80 kDa) and smaller fragments (55 kDa). (B and D) Quantification of protein expression in WT (black) and STIM1+/D84G (gray) muscle tissue from A, showing LMNA and 54 kDa fragment highly expressed in STIM1+/D84G. (C) Quantification of native protein expression in WT and STIM1+/D84G tissue, with more LMNA/C aggregations in STIM1+/D84G samples. Values are the mean ± SD. *P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E–P) Localization of nuclear membrane proteins in FDB fibers by fluorescence immunohistochemistry (n = 3–5 mice). (E and F) STIM1 (green) and LMNA/C (red) in (E) WT and (F) STIM1+/D84G mice. (G and H) STIM1 (green) and SUN2 (red) in (G) WT and (H) STIM1+/D84G muscle. (I and J) LMNB1 (green) and STIM1 (red) in (I) WT and (J) STIM1+/D84G muscle. (K and L) LMNB1 (green) and SUN2 (red) in (K) WT and (L) STIM1+/D84G muscle. (M–P) LMNB1 (green) and LMNA/C (red) in (M) WT and (N–P) STIM1+/D84G muscle. (E–O) Confocal images taken at ×40 magnification with ×5 zoom. Scale bars: 10 μm. (P) Maximum image projection of 11 confocal images taken at 2 μm intervals through the fiber at ×40 magnification with ×3 zoom. Scale bars: 20 μm. n = 3–5 independent experiments.

Costaining FDB fibers for STIM1 along with LMNA/C (red) (Figure 6, E and F), SUN2 (red) (Figure 6, G and H), or LMNB1 (green) (Figure 6, I and J) demonstrated colocalization of LMNA/C, LMNB1, and SUN2 with STIM1 in WT nuclear membranes. In the majority of nuclei in STIM1+/D84G fibers, we found that STIM1 also colocalized with LMNA/C, SUN2, and LMNB1. However, there were numerous nuclei with marked disorganization of the nuclear lamina in STIM1+/D84G fibers. Furthermore, there was an absence of lamin A/C (red) staining in a number of dysmorphic nuclei (Figure 6F). SUN2 (red) was generally present in all nuclear membranes but downregulated in some nuclei with disrupted morphology (Figure 6, G and H). LMNB1 (green) was, again, absent in a number of nuclei of STIM1+/D84G muscles and was notably absent from micronuclei (Figure 6, I, J, and P). To better understand the differences in nuclear lamina in D84G fibers, we costained for LMNA/C (red) and SUN2 (red) with LMNB1 (green). In contrast to WT nuclei, where there was good colocalization for LMNB1 and SUN2 in muscle nuclei, LMNB1 (green) staining was often lost in portions of misshapen nuclei from the STIM1+/D84G fibers, and SUN2 was evident in all nuclei but was downregulated in some regions of the NE from STIM1+/D84G nuclei (Figure 6, K and L). Similarly, LMNA/C (red) was often detected independent of the LMNB1 (green) in the nuclei of STIM1+/D84G fibers but showed strong colocalization in WT nuclei (Figure 6, M–P). These data are consistent with the notion that the nuclear lamina was damaged in nuclei expressing D84G-mutant STIM1, as evidenced by the altered spatial localization of nuclear lamina and the LINC complex.

LMNA-dependent gene expression is altered in STIM1+/D84G muscle. To this point, our findings showed that nuclei of STIM1+/D84G muscles were distorted and that the nuclear lamina was damaged, features that resembled those of a NE subjected to excessive mechanical forces or as part of the pathology seen in laminopathies. We hypothesized that changes in the nuclear lamina of STIM1+/D84G muscles would interrupt LMNA-chromatin interactions, leading to the expression of genes that are otherwise silenced, as has been described in LMNA-KO muscles (27, 28). Consistent with this idea, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of our RNA-Seq data from STIM1+/D84G muscles revealed negative enrichment of genes regulating DNA repair and chromatin modification (Figure 7A). To confirm this idea, we quantified a set of genes known to be upregulated in the LMNA-KO muscles and found profound changes in these mRNA levels in the muscles of STIM1+/D84G mice, including for Sln (40-fold), ankryin domain repeat 1 (Ankrd1) (18-fold), microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (Mttp) (2-fold), Ca2+ and integrin binding proteins (Cib2) (0.5-fold reduction), and S100 Ca2+ binding protein A4 (S100A4) (9-fold increase) (Figure 7B). Collectively, these data indicate that D84G STIM1 in the NE probably led to an alteration in the lamina-associated chromatin structure, which may account for the large number of DEGs in STIM1+/D84G muscles.

Figure 7 Muscle fibers from STIM1+/D84G mice exhibit nuclear dysfunction. (A) GSEA of WT versus STIM1+/D84G RNA-Seq. The FDR q value and the P value are shown for each plot. Negative enrichment of gene sets involved in DNA repair and chromatin organization are shown. (B) LMNA target gene expression in WT and STIM1+/D84G muscle. RNA-Seq data from WT and STIM1+/D84G muscle were mined for genes known to be differentially expressed in LMNA-KO muscle, as described previously (27, 28). Quantification of results (mean ± SEM; n =4 animals for each genotype). ***P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test only for STIM1+/D84G versus WT. (C) FBD fibers from WT and D84G mice were fixed and immunostained with the γ-H2A.X antibody (green) to detect phosphorylated histone H2A levels, a marker of DNA damage. Nuclei are colabeled with DAPI (blue). Contours of the fiber are shown by phalloidin to label actin (red). Results are representative of 3 mice of each genotype. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of nuclei expressing phosphorylated histone H2A in FBD fibers from WT and D84G mice. (E and F) WT and D84G STIM1 myoblasts were transfected with GCaMP6mXn (gCAMP), a genetically encoded Ca2+ indicator. The SERCA inhibitor CPA (30 μM) was used to evoke Ca2+ transients, and then Ca2+ was added back to reestablish [Ca2+] N . Comparison of the nuclear Ca2+ content was determined as the F/F 0 (F 0 is the average lowest level in no-Ca2+ CPA, and F is the difference of the peak reading with readmitted Ca2+ and F 0 ). Results are representative of WT (n = 57) and D84G mutant (n = 46) myoblasts. Imaging was performed on 5 separate days. Results are the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test for STIM1+/D84G versus WT STIM1 transfected myoblasts. (G) Nuclear lysates from WT (n = 5) and STIM1+/D84G (n = 5) mouse muscle were prepared and immunoblotted for cGAS and STING with specific antibodies. Ponceau staining was used as the loading control. Quantification of results (mean ± SEM) is shown on the right. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test for STIM1+/D84G versus WT.

DNA damage in the STIM1+/D84G muscles. The foregoing observations that muscle fibers expressing the STIM1 D84G mutant exhibited damage to nuclear lamina and altered LMNA/C gene expression raised the possibility that DNA damage may accumulate in the nuclei of STIM1+/D84G muscle and thus represent an important mechanism underlying reduced muscle growth and weakness. Genomic instability can be detected at sites of double-stranded breaks in DNA in muscle nuclei, as an increase in phosphorylation of histone H2A.X. DNA damage was detected by the presence of γH2A.X+ myonuclei in STIM1+/D84G muscle fibers. While no γH2AX+ fibers were detected in the WT muscles, 20% of myonuclei from STIM1+/D84G muscles exhibited a significant number of γH2A.X+ myonuclei, indicating that D84G STIM1 associated with nuclear lamina damage and caused DNA damage (Figure 7, C and D, n = 3 mice, P < 0.0001). The γH2AX+ myonuclei were most often the misshapen nuclei, consistent with loss NE integrity.

D84G STIM1 reduces nuclear Ca2+. We next wanted to determine whether the D84G mutation in STIM1 influences the nuclear Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+] N ). In resting muscle cells, [Ca2+] N is maintained by tonic leak of Ca2+ from IP3R channels and Ca2+ efflux by SERCA1 (29–31). In contrast, the nuclear pores (NPC) act as passive conduits for Ca2+ during cell stimulation and determine the amplitude of [Ca2+] N (32, 33). The genetically encoded Ca2+ sensor gCAMP6f can be targeted to the nucleus by the addition of a SV40 nuclear localization sequence (34). We induced the expression of n-gCAMP6 in myoblasts expressing either WT or D84G STIM1. Myoblasts were subjected to Ca2+ store depletion by application of the SERCA inhibitor CPA in the absence of external Ca2+, a protocol known to activate STIM1. Upon readdition of Ca2+, [Ca2+] N increased for both WT and STIM1 D84G myoblasts, as Ca2+ entered the nucleus by the actions of the NPC. Under these conditions, the amplitude of [Ca2+] N was significantly reduced in the D84G STIM1–expressing muscle cells compared with WT (Figure 7, E and F). These findings are consistent with the idea that D84G STIM1 influences Ca2+ flux across the NE and is most likely mediated by the NPC. Consistent with this idea, we found a significant reduction in mRNA transcript reads for several components of the NPC in the RNA-Seq data set from STIM1+/D84G muscles (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Additional evidence for DNA damage in the D84G-mutant fibers included upregulation of the enzyme cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS), which is a DNA sensor (Figure 7G). Similarly, Western blotting for stimulator of IFN genes (STING1) was increased in muscles of STIM1+/D84G mice (Figure 7G). STING is activated by cytosolic DNA and cGAS, thereby contributing to DNA damage signaling and activation of the sterile inflammation cascade. Together, these data show that the presence of D84G STIM1 in the NE creates proteostatic stress and DNA damage, which impairs muscle growth and performance, as seen in the STIM1+/D84G mice.