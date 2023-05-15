Another tool against cytomegalovirus after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Cytomegalovirus (CMV), a member of the herpesvirus family, is an enveloped, icosahedral capsid, double-stranded deoxyribonucleic acid virus. Based upon seroprevalence data, approximately 83% of the world’s population has been infected (1).

The human immune system devotes a large proportion of its resources to preventing and controlling CMV reactivation. In normal humans, up to 10% or more of the CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cell compartments are specific to CMV (2). In patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as many as 37.7% of CD4+ T cells and 14% of CD8+ T cells are specific to CMV (3, 4).

CMV is a common congenital infection that can cause serious illness in infants, which manifests as deafness and neurodevelopmental delay. In contrast, CMV in immunocompetent adults is often asymptomatic or may present with fever and mononucleosis-like symptoms. CMV can reactivate from a latent state and replicate in immunocompromised patients, such as those who have received allogeneic transplantation or CAR T cell therapy (Figure 1) (5, 6). This reactivation manifests as CMV viremia, and the patient may be febrile, cytopenic, or experience malaise. Unchecked, CMV viremia after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) can progress to involve and cause dysfunction in the liver, intestines, retina, and lung. CMV disease of the organs is associated with high mortality; prior to the development of CMV-specific antiviral therapy, 70% of patients with CMV pneumonitis died (7).

Figure 1 Treatments for CMV therapy after HCT depend on patient status and disease severity. (A) CMV-seronegative recipients (R–) of CMV-seronegative donor cells (D–) are at the lowest risk for subsequent CMV reactivation. All other combinations are at increased risk. CMV can reactivate in at-risk patients, resulting in CMV viremia. Untreated, CMV viremia can progress to CMV disease. CMV reactivation can be prevented with letermovir. CMV-specific antivirals can treat CMV reactivation to prevent CMV disease as well as treat CMV disease. CMVpp65-VSTs provide another possible modality for treating CMV reactivation and disease. (B) In HCT, recipients initially receive stem cell grafts from allogeneic donors. VSTs can come from the original donor or from a third-party donor distinct from the original donor or recipient.

Prevention is the therapeutic backbone for CMV infection. Susceptibility to CMV infection is dependent on prior CMV infection, which can be determined by detecting antibodies against CMV. The risk of CMV infection can be reduced in CMV-seronegative patients by choosing CMV-seronegative (rather than seropositive) donors (Figure 1). Because CMV resides in leukocytes, leukocyte filtration of blood products can reduce new infections. Reactivation of latent CMV in high-risk patients can be prevented with letermovir (Figure 1) (8). Early treatment of CMV viremia can stop the progression of CMV reactivation to CMV disease. FDA-approved CMV-specific antiviral agents include ganciclovir/valganciclovir, foscarnet, cidofovir, and recently, maribavir (Figure 1) (9). Despite these preventative and therapeutic methods for reducing the impact of CMV after HCT, persistent CMV reactivation and sometimes disease occur in 28% to 39% of recipients after HCT, thus motivating the development of therapeutics (10, 11).