Third-party cytomegalovirus-specific T cells improved survival in refractory cytomegalovirus viremia after hematopoietic transplant

Subject status prior to infusion of CMVpp65-VSTs. Of 71 subjects enrolled, 3 were not treated; 1 received 1 dose of CMVpp65-VSTs and was lost to follow-up. The remaining 67 subjects were evaluated for toxicity and 59 for efficacy (Figure 1). In the other 8 subjects, responses to CMVpp65-VSTs were considered nonevaluable due to changes in antiviral drug therapy immediately prior to (n = 3) or during therapy (n = 5). The 67 recipients of third-party donor–derived CMVpp65-VSTs and their responses are described in Supplemental Tables 1–3 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165476DS1) and summarized in Table 1. The characteristics of the 59 subjects evaluable for response and the 8 not evaluable were similar (Table 1 and Supplemental Tables 1–3).

Figure 1 Diagram of patient enrollment, treatment, and evaluability. Patients are reported from 3 IRB-approved studies (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT00674648, NCT01646645, and NCT02136797). Recipients who achieved a CR or PR but had changes made to antiviral therapy just prior to initiation of CMVpp65-VST treatment (n = 3) or during treatment on study (n = 5) for reasons other than progression of disease were consider nonevaluable for response.

Table 1 Summary of patient demographics, transplants, and CMV infections

The subjects in this trial exhibited features associated with a high risk of CMV-associated mortality (25–29). These are summarized in Table 1. Of the 59 subjects evaluable for response, 38 (64%) received HLA nonidentical transplants, 39 (66%) received T cell–depleted (TCD) grafts, and 6 (10%) received cord-blood transplants.

Additionally, 57 were treated a median of 140 (range 29–584) days after HCT and a median of 97 days (range 7–564) after reactivating CMV. One subject was treated over 10 years (4,940 days) and 1 over 5 years (1,954 days) following HCT after donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) and prolonged therapy for chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), respectively. Only 9 were treated fewer than 30 days after reactivation of CMV.

Of the 59 evaluable subjects, 20 were treated for biopsy-proven invasive CMV disease. These included 10 with CMV enteritis, 6 with CMV meningoencephalitis and/or chorioretinitis, 2 with both enteritis and CNS disease, and 2 subjects, including 1 in respiratory failure, with CMV pneumonia confirmed by bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL). The other 39 subjects were treated for persistent CMV viremia without biopsy-proven invasive disease. Of these 39, 6 as well as 3 with CMV disease (enteritis) had bilateral interstitial infiltrates by CAT scan, but without a BAL to confirm CMV pneumonia. Of the 8 subjects not evaluable for response, 1 was treated for CMV pneumonia and 7 had viremia, of whom 2 also had bilateral lung infiltrates.

The 59 evaluable subjects had received a median of 3 lines of prior therapy with antiviral drugs including ganciclovir and/or valganciclovir (n = 55), foscarnet (n = 51), and cidofovir or brincidofovir (n = 19). Nineteen subjects had received all 3 antiviral agents; only 7 had received a single antiviral agent prior to CMVpp65-VST therapy. Additional CMV-directed therapy included marabavir (n = 3), leflunamide (n = 4), CMV immune globulin (n = 17), and primary HCT donor–derived CMVpp65-VSTs (n = 1) (Supplemental Table 1). The cumulative CMV viral load by time-averaged AUC (AAUC) was calculated for 24 subjects and was in the previously validated high-risk quartile (CMV AAUC >1.5) in 75% of cases (Supplemental Table 3) (26). Furthermore, in 28 of 49 subjects tested (56%), the CMV isolated had mutations conferring drug resistance to ganciclovir (n = 28), foscarnet (n = 15), and cidofovir (n = 8).

Based on 6 risk factors reported for CMV mortality (25–30), HLA disparity, TCD HCT, number of antivirals, duration of prior treatment, cumulative viral load, and drug resistance mutations, 50 of 59 subjects (84.7%) had more than 3 risk factors prior to treatment with CMVpp65-VSTs (Supplemental Table 3).

Characterization of T cells infused. We administered T cells from 48 of 138 CMVpp65CTL lines in our bank. The CMVpp65-VSTs infused were predominantly CD3+CD8+; only 6 lines had more than 50% CD3+CD4+ T cells (Figure 2A). We had samples sufficient to further analyze CMVpp65-VSTs administered to 39 of the 59 evaluable subjects. As shown in Figure 2, B and C, the T cells were predominantly CD8+ effector memory T cells (TEM) and CD8+ effector memory cells reexpressing CD45RA (TEMRA). The CD8+ and CD4+ T cell populations contained variable proportions of central memory T cells (TCM) and naive (TN) T cells. All lines lysed CMVpp65 peptide pool–loaded autologous phytohaemagglutinin (PHA) blasts (Figure 2, D and C), but not autologous or allogeneic PHA blasts alone (Figure 2, E and F). The concentration of CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells responding to CMVpp65 peptides varied from 720 to 88,000/106 T cells, with a median of 22,000/106 T cells administered (Figure 2G). There were no significant differences in the phenotype or function of T cells administered to subjects who responded to therapy compared with those who did not respond to therapy. As shown in Figure 2H, the CMVpp65-VSTs administered also contained proportions of TNF-α–secreting T cells. Again, there were no significant differences detected between the CMVpp65-VSTs administered to those who responded compared with those who did not.

Figure 2 Phenotype and cytotoxicity of CMVpp65VSTs administered. Phenotype of CMVpp65VSTs administered to subjects achieving a CR or PR (blue) compared with those administered to subjects not achieving a CR or PR (red) as analyzed by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. Lines used on multiple occasions are represented multiple times. (A) From left: percentages of CD3+ (P = 0.96), CD3+CD4+ (P = 0.24), CD3+CD8+ (P = 0.35), CD56+16+ NK (P = 0.99), and CD19+ B cells (P = 0.77). n = 77. (B) From left: percentages of CD8+ TN (P = 0.88), CD8+ TCM (P = 0.78), CD8+ TEM (P = 0.35), and CD8+ TEMRA (P = 0.28). n = 34. (C) From left: percentages of CD4+ TN (P = 0.92), CD4+ TCM (P = 0.88), CD4+ TEM (P = 0.99), and CD4+ TEMRA (P = 0.96). n = 34. Cr release assay demonstrating cytotoxicity of infused CMVpp65 lines against (D) autologous PHA blasts loaded with (P = 0.49) or (E) autologous PHA blasts not loaded with CMVpp65 peptides (P = 0.29). n = 65 (D); n = 65 (E). (F) Allogeneic PHA blasts not loaded with CMVpp65 peptides (P = 0.60). n = 65. (G) Absolute number of IFN-γ–producing cells per 105 CMVpp65VSTs infused (P = 0.59). n = 52. (H) Absolute number of TNF-α–producing cells per 105 CMVpp65VSTs infused (P = 0.49). n = 35. No significant differences in the CMVpp65VSTs administered to responding versus nonresponding patients were observed.

Each CMVpp65-VST line administered was restricted by an HLA allele shared by both subject and HCT donor and was matched to the subject for 2 or more HLA alleles. As detailed in Table 2, the specificities of CMVpp65-VSTs infused included 19 CMVpp65 peptide epitopes presented by 25 HLA alleles. CMVpp65-VSTs specific for epitopes presented by HLA A0201, B0702, B3501, and B0801 were the most frequently used.

Table 2 Epitope specificities and presenting HLA alleles of third-party CMVpp65-VSTs administered

Toxicities and adverse events. Infusions were well tolerated. No subject experienced fever or other toxicities over the first 48 hours of observation. Nine subjects had 21 possibly related adverse events; 19 of these were grade 3 or higher (Table 3) and none were probably or definitely related to infusion of CMVpp65-VSTs. The only recurrent possibly related adverse events were respiratory in 6 subjects developing 7 to 34 days after the first infusion of CMVpp65-VSTs. Of these 6 subjects, 2 had previously radiographically documented CMV pneumonia with BAL documentation of CMV 27 and 29 days after first infusion (unique patient number [UPN] 22532 and UPN 5560), and 1 had viremia and CNS disease at baseline with BAL confirmation of CMV 22 days after first infusion (UPN 4193). Of the other 3, 1 had recurrent diffuse alveolar hemorrhage (UPN 5066), 1 had hypoxia with sepsis (UPN 4062), and 1 had transient tachypnea due to fluid overload (UPN 21968).

Table 3 Grade 3 or higher adverse events possibly related to CMVpp65-VST infusions

Importantly, 3 other patients had BAL-documented CMV pneumonia and 7 had infiltrates concerning for CMV pneumonia and did not experience respiratory events. One of these 7 patients (UPN 22174) with abnormal imaging at baseline experienced progression of long-standing idiopathic pneumonia syndrome with a biopsy negative for CMV considered unrelated to CMVpp65-VSTs. Of the 67 patients, 26 had a history of GVHD, including 13 on low-dose (<0.5 mg/kg) corticosteroids at the start of therapy. None of these 26 patients had a flare or recurrence of GVHD. However, one subject developed cytopenia and de novo grade 3 GVHD (UPN 5335) 42 days after the last dose of CMVpp65-VSTs and in conjunction with reactivation of HHV6 infection.

Clinical outcomes. Of 59 subjects evaluable, 38 (64.4%) responded to CMVpp65-VSTs; 20 achieved complete response (CR) and 18 partial response (PR). Clearance or a 2log 10 reduction in levels of CMV was observed in 26 of 39 evaluable subjects (67%) treated for viremia alone (14 CR; 12 PR) and in 12 of 20 (60%) treated for CMV disease (6 CR; 6 PR) (Table 4). Of 2 with documented CMV pneumonia, 1 in respiratory failure at baseline died and 1 recovered (CR). Of 9 viremic subjects with baseline interstitial infiltrates consistent with CMV pneumonia, 6 recovered (2 CR; 4 PR). Of 8 subjects with documented CMV meningoencephalitis with or without chorioretinitis, 3 achieved a CR and 3 a PR; all 6 ultimately cleared and are long-term survivors. In addition, of 28 with drug-resistant CMV evaluable for response, 18 (64%) achieved a CR or PR following treatment with CMVpp65-VSTs (Table 5).

Table 4 Ultimate responses to treatment with CMVpp65-VSTs

Table 5 Comparison of CMV infections, patient T cell populations, and third-party CMVpp65-VST characteristics in responders versus nonresponders

Importantly, the patients with CRs (n = 20) and all but 1 of the 18 with PRs persisted for at least 6 months after completion of therapy (n = 12), or until removal from study due to DLI for leukemic relapse (n = 1) or death due to other causes (n = 4). The 12 subjects with PRs lasting 6 or more months included 6 subjects who achieved PR based on resolution of symptoms of organ-based disease and clearance of viremia without biopsy to document CR and 6 subjects who had a 2log 10 or greater reduction in CMV DNA levels and continued with intermittent low-grade viremia not requiring reinstitution of antiviral therapy.

The CRs and PRs resulted in a significant reduction in CMV-related mortality as well as an overall survival (OS) advantage (Figure 3). Of 38 responders, only 1 (UPN 5073), treated for viremia alone, died of CMV after developing CMV pneumonia 60 days after completing therapy. OS for responders was 79% and 58% at 6 months and 2 years, respectively (Figure 3A). In contrast, 40% of the nonresponders succumbed to CMV (n = 6) or toxic sequelae of subsequent drug treatment (n = 2); their OS at 6 months was 29% and at 2 years was 14% (P < 0.001) (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 OS and cumulative incidence of CMV-related deaths in subjects responding and not responding to CMVpp65VST therapy. Kaplan-Meier OS (A) and Aalen-Johnson estimates of the cumulative incidence of CMV-related death (B) in recipients of CMVpp65-VSTs responding to (blue) and not responding to therapy (red) as well as those not evaluable (NO-N/E-Tx) (green) for response. Responders (blue) had longer OS compared with nonresponders (red) (log-rank test P < 0.001), but there was no difference between responders and nonevaluable (green) subjects (log-rank test, P = 0.9). Nonresponders died more of CMV than responders (Gray’s test, P = 0.001), and there was no difference between nonevaluable subjects and responders (Gray’s test, P = 0.42).

Baseline characteristics associated with clinical response. We analyzed whether specific subject characteristics (Table 5) or characteristics of CMV infection (Table 6) prior to CMVpp65-VSTs were predictive of response, focusing on features associated with increased CMV-induced mortality (26–30). As shown in Table 6, recipients of unmodified HCTs had a higher response rate (93%) than recipients of TCD grafts (56%) (P = 0.02) or TCD and cord-blood grafts combined (55%) (P = 0.01). The response rate for recipients of HLA-matched HCTs was not significantly higher than for subjects who received HLA-nonidentical grafts (73% vs 59%, P = 0.42). There were no differences between responders and nonresponders in ongoing immunosuppression for GVHD prophylaxis. However, we did find that the numbers of both CD4+ (P = 0.004) (31) and CD8+CD3+ T cells (P = 0.005) in the blood at baseline were significant predictors of subsequent response (30).

Table 6 Comparison of patient characteristics at baseline for responders versus nonresponders

Transfer of CMV-reactive T cells from a seropositive HCT donor in an unmodified marrow graft might be expected to add to the antiviral effects of the third-party CMVpp65-VSTs infused. However, in this cohort who predominantly received TCD (n = 39) or cord blood (n = 6) grafts, we found no difference in the rate of response between recipients of transplants from CMV-seropositive versus seronegative donors. Conversely, the unexpected albeit insignificantly higher response rate observed in recipients of transplants from CMV-seronegative donors in this cohort likely reflects the distribution of CMV-seronegative donors (9 of 11 documented) for the 14 recipients of unmodified transplants in this cohort. Only 1 of these patients failed to respond to the CMVpp65-VSTs.

As shown in Table 5, analysis of the CMV infections and their treatment prior to infusions of CMVpp65-VSTs revealed no significant differences between responders and nonresponders in terms of the severity of CMV infection (i.e., organ diseases versus persistent viremia), time from transplant or CMV reactivation to treatment with CMVpp65-VSTs (28), the number of prior antiviral agents received, infection with a CMV strain genetically resistant to CMV-directed antiviral drugs (29), or the cumulative CMV viral load as estimated by the AAUC (26, 30). However, although there was no difference between responders and nonresponders in the number of antiviral agents received prior to initiation of CMVpp65-VST infusions, there was a lower response rate among individuals receiving ganciclovir immediately prior to and during treatment (20/37; 54%) compared with subjects receiving other antiviral drugs (18/22; 82%), (P = 0.04). Although ganciclovir has been reported to delay recovery of T cell responses after transplant, there was no difference in the proportion of recipients with a baseline CD4 count greater than 50 in those receiving versus not receiving ganciclovir (11/35 versus 13/32; P = 0.81) or in the time from CMV reactivation to first infusion (median of 163 versus 167 days).

CMVpp65-VSTs administered to responders did not differ significantly from those given to nonresponders in their content of CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, IFN-γ+ CMVpp65 peptide pool–responsive CD3+ T cells, or TNF-α+ CD3+ T cells (Figure 2). They also exhibited similar cytotoxicity against CMVpp65 peptide–loaded autologous cytokine-activated monocytes (CAMS) (Figure 2). Notably, response did not increase as the number of HLA alleles matched between subject and third-party donor increased (P = 0.23). Furthermore, while CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by more than 1 HLA allele shared by the subject and HCT donor induced responses in 8 of 11 (72.7%) cases, this response rate did not differ significantly when compared with 30 of 48 (62.5%) recipients of CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by a single shared allele (P = 0.14).

In contrast, specific HLA restrictions of the CMVpp65-VSTs did affect outcomes. As shown in Table 7, 18 of 27 (66%) subjects treated with HLA A0201-restricted CMVpp65-VSTs specific for NLVPMVATV responded, as did 3 of 5 treated with CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by the consistently immunodominant HLA-B*0702 that were specific for TPRVTGGGAM or RPHERNGFTY. Similarly, 4 of 5 treated with CMVpp65-VSTs specific for YSEHPTFTSOY presented by HLA*B0801 and HLA*A0101 and 4 of 6 treated with CMVpp65-VSTs specific for the HERNGFTVL epitope presented by HLA B*4001, B*4006, B*4201, and B*4403 responded. In contrast, 0 of 7 subjects treated with CMVpp65-VSTs specific for epitopes presented by HLA B35 allelic variants shared by the subject and HCT donor responded (P = 0.001). Of the 8 remaining subjects treated with CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by other class I HLA alleles, all 8 (100%) responded. Only 2 subjects received predominantly CD4+ CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by class II HLA alleles; 1 died early with progression, and the other achieved a CR. Thus, the complete lack of responses to CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by HLA B*35 alleles differed significantly from the high response rates achieved with CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by other HLA alleles (P = 0.001).

Table 7 Responses of evaluable patients to third-party CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by HLA alleles shared by more than one patient/HCT donor pair

In the light of this finding, we examined other clinical variables that might explain the lack of response to HLA B35–restricted CMVpp65-VSTs. Specifically, we compared these 7 subjects to the other subjects in the evaluable cohort for the presence of risk factors associated with severe CMV disease and CMV mortality. As shown in Supplemental Table 3, the average number of risk factors for recipients of HLA B35–restricted CMVpp65-VSTs (4.57 versus 5.4, P = 0.88) and the proportions of them with each risk factor were similar to those of the other 52 subjects in the evaluable cohort, except that they all had received a TCD (n = 6) or cord-blood graft (n = 1), a high-risk factor, and all had only been treated for persistent viremia. We also compared baseline CD4+ T cell counts in recipients of B35-restricted CMVpp65-VSTs (median 35.9 CD4+ T cells/μL) to those in recipients of CMVpp65-VSTs restricted by other HLA alleles (median 64.4 CD4+ T cell/μL), but this difference was also not significant (P = 0.4).

Alterations in circulating levels of CMV DNA and CMVpp65-VSTs induced following adoptive T cell transfer. Sequential measurements of CMV DNA in the blood were used to monitor responses and provided a means for distinguishing not only responding subjects from treatment failures, but also those with CRs versus PRs. As illustrated in Figure 4A, CMV DNA levels increased in most subjects in the week after the first CMVpp65-VST infusion, irrespective of subsequent response. However, in subjects who achieved a CR, CMV DNA levels subsequently fell dramatically, with complete clearance by the end of the first or second cycle of CMVpp65CTL infusions. Subjects with a PR (Figure 4B) experienced 2log 10 or greater eductions of CMV DNA from peak levels over the same time period. They continued to have intermittent low levels of CMV DNA, but did not require reinstitution of antiviral drugs. In contrast, in those who failed to respond (Figure 4C), CMV DNA levels either continued to rise or in 2 cases, transiently fell but had increased again by the next weekly testing.

Figure 4 Alterations of CMV viremia and CMV-specific IFN-γ+CD3+ T cells and tetramer+ CMVpp65VSTs in treated subjects. Weekly CMV PCR measurements in subjects achieving (A) CR, (B) PR, and (C) not responding to therapy. Shaded bars represent time of response assessment. Maximum expansion of CMV-specific T cells isolated from the blood of treated subjects responding to or not responding to therapy was measured by IFN-γ and tetramer by subtracting the baseline number from the peak. (D) Number of CMVpp65-specific T cells (identified as IFN-γ+CD3+) in recipients of third-party CMVpp65VSTs responding to (blue) and not responding to (red) therapy. CD3+IFN-γ+ T cell numbers were calculated as a fraction of CD3+ T cells/μL. The absolute increase in the number of CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells (i.e., maximum minus baseline) identified in each subject within 70 days of infusion is plotted. The maximum increase of CMVpp65-specific CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells was not different in responders compared with nonresponders (P = 0.96). n = 28. (E) Number of CMVpp65-specific T cells (identified as TET+CD3+) in recipients of third-party CMVpp65VSTs responding to (blue) and not responding to (red) therapy. CD3+TET+ T cell numbers were calculated as a fraction of CD3+ T cells/μL. The absolute increase in the number of CD3+TET+ T cells identified in each subject within 70 days of infusion is plotted. The maximum increase in the number of CMVpp65-specific CD3+TET+ T cells was also not different in responders compared with nonresponders (P = 0.99). n = 21. Comparisons of the increases in CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells and TET+ T cells were analyzed using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test.

At the same intervals, we tracked blood levels of CMVpp65-specific CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells in 29 subjects and T cells binding the specific CMVpp65 peptide HLA tetramers targeted by the infused CMVpp65-VSTs in 23 subjects after CMVpp65-VST infusions. Increments in CMVpp65-specific IFN-γ+ T cells and TET+ T cells were detected in 86% of both responders and nonresponders. However, in the 70 days after initiation of CMVpp65-VST infusions, maximal increases in the levels of CMVpp65-specific IFN-γ+ T cells as well as TET+ T cells were not significantly higher in responders compared with nonresponders (P = 0.96 and P = 0.99 respectively; Figure 4, D and E). The basis for this lack of a difference is unclear. It may, in part, reflect the range and non-Gaussian distribution of the increases in CMVpp65-specific IFN-γ+ and TET+ T cells observed in both the responding and nonresponding groups. Because 13 of 14 recipients of unmodified grafts responded to CMVpp65 VSTs and had higher baseline and peak CMVpp65 IFN-γ+ T cells detected in vivo than recipients of TCD HCT, we compared peak expansions of CMVpp65-specific IFN-γ+CD3+ T cells in the 39 evaluable recipients of TCD grafts. Again, however, we found no significant differences between responders and nonresponders (data not shown).

We specifically evaluated alterations in the number of postinfusion circulating CMVpp65-specific T cells in recipients of transplants from CMV-seronegative donors, since one report had questioned whether third-party T cells actually expand in HCT recipients (23). As shown in Figure 5, A and B, increments in levels of CMVpp65 peptide pool–specific IFN-γ+ T cells were detected following the first or second cycle of infusions in recipients of both unmodified and TCD HCTs from seronegative donors. However, baseline levels were lower (P = 0.025) and postinfusion levels achieved in the blood of recipients of TCD grafts were lower than those achieved in recipients of unmodified grafts, even though the latter subjects were receiving GVHD prophylaxis with cyclosporine, tacrolimus, or sirolimus. We were also able to measure T cells binding tetramers of the epitope/HLA targeted by the CMVpp65-VSTs in a subset of recipients of transplants from seronegative donors treated with HLA A0201-restricted, NLV-specific CMVpp65-VSTs. In these subjects, levels of NLV/HLA A0201 tetramer+ T cells achieved after infusion were very similar (Figure 5C). Taken together, these findings suggest that both the infused CMVCTLs and transplant donor–derived or residual host–derived IFN-γ+ T cells specific for other CMVpp65 peptides in the pool are induced to proliferate following CMVpp65CTL infusions.

Figure 5 Detection of CMV-specific T cells isolated from responding recipients of conventional versus TCD hematopoietic transplant after adoptive transfer of CMVpp65-VSTs. CMVpp65-specific T cells (identified as IFN-γ+CD3+) in recipients of third-party CMVpp65VSTs after (A) TCD and (B) conventional HCT. The number of CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells were calculated based on their fraction of CD3+ T cells/μL. Absolute numbers of CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells are plotted prior to infusion and serially measured over time. They were compared using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. The baseline number of CMVpp65-specific CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells did not differ between the 2 groups (P = 0.025), but the difference in persistence of expansion can also be appreciated by the comparison of measurements above the line at 0.1log 10 . (C) Comparison of the in vivo expansion of CD3+ T cells binding NLV peptide/HLA A0201 tetramers following adoptive transfer of NLV-specific, HLA A0201-restricted third-party CMVpp65VSTs in responding recipients of unmodified (n = 3) or TCD (n = 3) HCTs from CMV-seronegative donors. Recipients of unmodified HCTs are depicted by solid circles and lines, those receiving TCD HCTs by open circles.

We subsequently examined the origins of the CMVpp65-specific VSTs detected after infusion (Figure 6). UPN 4417 (Figure 6A) had tetramer-binding T cells derived from third-party donors detected as late as 56 days after initial infusion of CMVpp65-VSTs. Thereafter, CMVpp65-specific T cells detected were predominantly transplant donor or host in origin, a finding correlated with the level of CD3+ chimerism at the time. Thus, in UPN 2386 and UPN 3907 (Figure 6, B and C), TET+ T cells were 100% HCT donor, while in UPN 5653 (Figure 6D), they were predominantly host in origin. In the latter case, contemporaneous cytogenetic analysis of the blood revealed full donor chimerism in myeloid cells, but 35% donor chimerism in the CD3+ T cells. These subjects all had sustained engraftment with full myeloid and lymphoid chimerism by 1 year after transplant. Notably, the HCT donors for UPN 2386 and UPN 3907 were CMV seronegative and had not generated detectable CMV-specific T cells during the extended period of CMV viremia preceding treatment with CMVpp65-VSTs. In both instances, HCT donor origin TET+ T cells were detected 21 and 56 days after infusion of third-party CMVpp65-VSTs, respectively. These data provide evidence that third-party CMVpp65-VSTs need not persist for durable responses, but may stimulate HCT donor or residual host T cells to mount a CMV-specific response that sustains control of CMV long after adoptive immunotherapy.