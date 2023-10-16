The CTBP2-PCIF1 complex regulates m6Am modification of mRNA in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Expression of PCIF1 and its association with clinicopathological parameters of HNSCC. To assess the mRNA expression level of PCIF1 in HNSCC, we first analyzed The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) Head-Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma data sets. We found that mRNA expression of PCIF1 was significantly higher in HNSCC patients than in non-cancer subjects (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170173DS1). In addition, samples from a total of 121 patients with HNSCC from 2 independent local cohorts were used in this study. Cohort 1 comprised 81 HNSCCs obtained from The First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University (FAH-SYSU). The demographic, pathological, and clinical information of this cohort is provided in Supplemental Table 1. Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining of PCIF1 was performed to determine the protein expression of PCIF1 and its association with various clinicopathological features in 81 HNSCC tissues and 57 adjacent normal tissues. IHC results demonstrated that PCIF1 expression was mainly localized in the nucleus of tumor cells (Figure 1A) and that the expression of PCIF1 in HNSCC tissues was significantly higher than that in normal tissues (Figure 1B). There were no statistically significant correlations between PCIF1 expression and T classification (Supplemental Figure 1B). However, PCIF1 expression was significantly associated with tumor stage, tumor grade, and lymph node metastasis status in cohort 1 (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). As shown by Kaplan-Meier log-rank analysis of cohort 1, higher PCIF1 levels correlated with poorer overall survival rates (Figure 1C). Cohort 2 included 40 HNSCC patients with tumors and matched normal adjacent tissues acquired from the Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University (HS-SYSU). Clinicopathological data for this cohort are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Similarly, PCIF1 was substantially higher in HNSCC than in matched normal tissues (Figure 1, D and E). Correlation of high expression of PCIF1 with the clinicopathological features in cohort 2 was also evaluated. Statistically significant correlations were observed between PCIF1-high character and T classification, tumor stage, tumor grade, and lymph node metastasis status (Supplemental Figure 1, F–I). Lastly, there was also a statistically significant difference in overall survival rates (P < 0.05) between patients with PCIF1-high and PCIF1-low tumors (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 PCIF1 is upregulated in HNSCC patients and correlates with poor prognosis. (A) Representative images of PCIF1 staining in tumor and non-tumorous tissues from HNSCC patients (FAH-SYSU-Cohort1). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of PCIF1 staining score between tumor tissue samples (n = 81) and non-tumorous tissue samples (n = 57) from HNSCC patients (FAH-SYSU-Cohort1). ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (C) Kaplan-Meier curve depicting the overall survival of patients with HNSCC (FAH-SYSU-Cohort1) stratified by PCIF1 expression levels. P values were calculated by log-rank test. (D) Representative images of PCIF1 staining in tumor and non-tumorous tissues from HNSCC patients (HS-SYSU-Cohort2). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Quantification of PCIF1 staining score between tumor tissue samples (n = 40) and non-tumorous tissue samples (n = 40) from HNSCC patients (HS-SYSU-Cohort2). ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Kaplan-Meier curve depicting the overall survival of patients with HNSCC (HS-SYSU-Cohort2) stratified by PCIF1 expression levels. P values were calculated by log-rank test.

PCIF1 is essential for human HNSCC tumorigenesis. To explore the role of PCIF1 in HNSCC, Western blotting was performed to examine the expression pattern of PCIF1 in HNSCC cell lines and normal human oral keratinocytes (HOKs). We found higher levels of PCIF1 in all 5 HNSCC cell lines compared with HOKs; SCC9 and SCC25 displayed the highest level of PCIF1 expression among all cell lines (Figure 2A). Subsequently, we generated SCC9 and SCC25 PCIF1-knockout (PCIF-KO) cells using the CRISPR/Cas9 system with 2 independent single-guide RNAs (sgRNAs). A marked decrease in PCIF1 protein level in both cell lines was observed by Western blot after CRISPR/Cas9 transfection (Figure 2B). We found there was significantly less cell growth by the PCIF1-KO cells than by the control cells (Figure 2C). In addition, depletion of PCIF1 resulted in reduced colony-forming ability of the SCC9 and SCC25 cells (Figure 2D). Next, we performed flow cytometric analysis to examine whether the cell cycle was altered. We found a decrease in the percentage of cells in G 2 /M phase, whereas the percentages of cells in G 1 and S phases were not markedly affected (Figure 2H). We then carried out Transwell assay to study the effect of PCIF1 on HNSCC cell migration and invasion. Our results showed that PCIF1 KO led to a reduced number of migrating and invasive cells as compared with control cells (Figure 2, E and F). Furthermore, we found an increased percentage of apoptotic cells following PCIF1 KO in HNSCC cells (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Knockout of PCIF1 suppresses the HNSCC malignant phenotype. (A) Western blotting analyses of the PCIF1 expression in the cell lines. (B) Western blotting analyses detecting the PCIF1 expression in SCC9 (left) and SCC25 (right) control cells and PCIF1-KO cells. (C) Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK8) assay of cell viability in control and PCIF1-KO cells (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA, Dunnett’s test. (D) Colony formation assay detecting the colony ability of control and PCIF1-KO cells (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (E and F) The cell migration (E) and invasion (F) ability of control and PCIF1-KO cells was determined by Transwell assay (n = 3). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Flow cytometry assay for cell apoptosis in control and PCIF1-KO cells. Bottom: Representative images. Top: Quantification data (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (H) Cell cycle progression was detected by flow cytometric analyses in control and PCIF1-KO cells (n = 3). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Complementarily, we overexpressed PCIF1 in SCC1 cells, which displayed the lowest expression level of PCIF1 compared with other HNSCC cell lines (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). We found that exogenous expression of wild-type (WT) PCIF1 elicited increased levels of cell proliferation and colony-forming ability and percentage of cells in G 2 /M phase (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). However, overexpression of mutant PCIF1 (N553A, a key residue for the m6Am methyltransferase activity of PCIF1) (1) failed to largely promote cell growth and proliferation (Supplemental Figure 2, A and D). In addition, overexpression of WT PCIF1 promoted the migratory and invasive abilities of HNSCC cells, whereas mutant PCIF1 was not able to do so (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Finally, WT PCIF1, but not mutant PCIF1, significantly reduced the percentage of SCC1 cells that were apoptotic (Supplemental Figure 2G). These data demonstrated that PCIF1 promoted tumorigenic properties of HNSCC cells dependent on its intact activity.

PCIF1 interacts with CTBP2 to catalyze m6Am modification on mRNA. In order to explore the multifunction and identify the unknown protein binding partners of PCIF1, we pulled down the endogenous PCIF1 proteins using specific antibody in SCC25 cells. Replicates of PCIF1 antibody pull-down samples and an IgG control sample were then used for mass spectrometry isobaric tags for relative and absolute quantitative (MS-iTRAQ) analysis. After subtracting background proteins in the IgG sample, we obtained a total of 103 common candidate proteins in both pull-down samples (Supplemental Table 3). Notably, PCIF1 was consistently pulled down in both samples, highlighting the quality of our MS-iTRAQ results. Importantly, CTBP2 showed the highest enrichment in both samples among all candidate proteins (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 3), suggesting a possible interaction between PCIF1 and CTBP2 proteins. Besides, to confirm our results, we performed immunoprecipitation–Western blotting and found positive interaction between endogenous PCIF1 and CTBP2 proteins in SCC25 cells (Figure 3B). Moreover, glutathione-S-transferase (GST) pull-down assay using purified recombinant PCIF1 (FLAG-PCIF1) and CTBP2 (GST-CTBP2) proteins demonstrated a direct interaction between PCIF1 and CTBP2 (Figure 3C). To define the domains of CTBP2 that interacted with PCIF1, an in vitro mapping experiment was conducted. Hemagglutinin-tagged (HA-tagged) CTBP2 domains, including full-length CTBP2 (WT), CtBP-binding motif-1 (CB-1), CtBP-binding motif-2 (CB-2), CTBP2 without CtBP-binding motif-1 (ΔCB-1), CTBP2 without CtBP-binding motif-2 (ΔCB-2), and CTBP2 without CtBP-binding motif-1 or CtBP-binding motif-2 (ΔCB-1/CB-2), were coexpressed with PCIF1 in SCC25 cells. PCIF1 was detected in the CtBP-binding motif-1 precipitates but not in other conditions, indicating that CtBP-binding motif-1 was responsible for the interactions with PCIF1 (Figure 3, D–F). Next, our double immunofluorescent staining results revealed a strong colocalization of PCIF1 with CTBP2 in the nucleus of SCC25 cells using a confocal scanning laser microscope (Figure 3G). Additionally, correlation analysis revealed that PCIF1 is highly correlated with CTBP2 in TCGA data set (Figure 3H). Similarly, results from IHC assay demonstrated that the level of CTBP2 immunoreactivity was highly correlated with PCIF1 in both local cohorts (Figure 3, I and J).

Figure 3 CTBP2 and PCIF1 interact and co-catalyze m6Am modification on mRNA. (A) The CTBP2 peptide identified in MS analysis after coimmunoprecipitation assay. (B) Immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting analysis of the interaction between CTBP2 and PCIF1. (C) GST pull-down assay of recombinant GST-CTBP2 and FLAG-PCIF1 proteins. The coprecipitated CTBP2 and PCIF1 proteins were detected by Western blot with anti-GST and anti-FLAG antibodies. (D) Strategy of CTBP2 variant proteins for mapping interaction domains with PCIF1. (E and F) Mapping of the binding domain of CTBP2 shows the potential binding site. The lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-FLAG antibodies, followed by immunoblotting with anti-HA and anti-FLAG antibodies. Anti-IgG antibody was used as a negative control. (G) Analysis of colocalization of CTBP2 (green) with PCIF1 (red) by double immunofluorescence staining in control cells, PCIF1-KO cells, and CTBP2-KO cells. Nuclei are stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 2 μm. (H–J) Pearson’s correlation analysis showed a positive correlation between CTBP2 and PCIF1 expression according to TCGA data (H, n = 520), FAH-SYSU-Cohort1 (I, n = 57), and HS-SYSU-Cohort2 (J, n = 40). P value was calculated by Pearson’s correlation coefficient test. (K) Western blotting analyses detecting the CTBP2 expression in SCC25 control cells and CTBP2-KO cells. (L and M) LC-MS/MS quantification of the m6A/A ratio (L) and m6Am/A ratio (M) in mRNA obtained from HOK cells, control cells, PCIF1-KO cells, and CTBP2-KO cells (n = 3). P > 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To determine the independent prognostic value of CTBP2 in HNSCC, we first analyzed TCGA data. The results showed conspicuously higher CTBP2 expression in tumor tissues (Supplemental Figure 3A). The CTBP2 protein levels were also remarkably upregulated in HNSCC tissues from both cohorts (Supplemental Figure 3, B, C, I, and J). Importantly, a high CTBP2 protein level was significantly correlated with high tumor stage and tumor grade in cohort 1 (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G), whereas a high CTBP2 protein level was significantly correlated with T classification, tumor stage, and lymph node metastasis status in cohort 2 (Supplemental Figure 3, K–N). Meanwhile, there was a statistically significant difference in overall survival rates (P < 0.05) between patients with CTBP2-high and CTBP2-low tumors in both cohorts (Supplemental Figure 3, H and O).

PCIF1 is well known as a cap-specific N6-methyltransferase of m6Am (10–12). We wondered whether CTBP2 is involved in cap-adjacent m6Am deposition on mRNA. To test that, we used two sgRNAs targeting the CTBP2 gene to generate two CTBP2-KO SCC25 cell lines. Western blot analysis showed that both sgRNAs led to efficient depletion of CTBP2 in cells (Figure 3K). To determine whether PCIF1 and CTBP2 affect the mRNA m6Am modification, we measured the level of m6Am in poly(A)-enriched RNA after decapping using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry. Excitingly, we found that KO of either PCIF1 or CTBP2 reduced m6Am level but not m6A level in SCC25 cells (Figure 3, L and M), suggesting that CTBP2 is involved in m6Am modification mediated by PCIF1.

Subsequently, we conducted functional validation of PCIF1 and CTBP2 using cellular models, wherein we established stable cell lines with PCIF1 knockdown and subsequently performed additional CTBP2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, cell functional experiments targeting PCIF1 knockout and dual knockout of PCIF1 and CTBP2 were performed in HNSCC cell lines. The results revealed that the double knockout of PCIF1 and CTBP2 did not exhibit substantial alterations in the tumor cell phenotype compared with the sole knockout of PCIF1 (Supplemental Figure 4, B–G). These observations indicated the potential role of CTBP2 as a crucial auxiliary factor to PCIF1, exerting key molecular functional effects in HNSCC.

To further investigate the potential interaction between PCIF1 and CTBP2, we used cross-linking and immunoprecipitation followed by high-throughput sequencing (CLIP-Seq) to assess the similarity of the mRNAs bound by these proteins. By analyzing the PCIF1 and CTBP2 CLIP-Seq data sets obtained from the SCC25 cell line, we observed a high degree of overlap between the mRNAs bound by PCIF1 and CTBP2 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, our analysis revealed similar enrichment patterns for PCIF1- and CTBP2-bound mRNAs. Both CTBP2 and PCIF1 exhibited enrichment in “cell migration” and “positive regulation of transcription” pathways (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Notably, we observed pronounced enrichment of these pathways in the co-bound mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 5D), confirming potential regulatory interplay between PCIF1 and CTBP2.

TET2 transcript is a potential downstream target of PCIF1 and CTBP2 in HNSCC. To identify the potential target transcripts modified by PCIF1 and CTBP2, we used PCIF1-KO and CTBP2-KO SCC25 cells for m6Am-Seq (15, 16), which allowed us to detect m6Am at single-base resolution. After rigorous quality control process and calculation, we identified a number of peaks ranging from 554 to 566 in replicates of PCIF1-KO or CTBP2-KO SCC25 cells (Figure 4A). Remarkably, we found that 382 m6Am-modified genes were shared among all samples, highlighting a commonality of transcripts modified by PCIF1 and CTBP2 (Figure 4A). Analysis of sequenced clusters identified the consensus “CA” motif within the m6Am sites for PCIF1 and CTBP2 (Figure 4B). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis demonstrated that the genes regulated by PCIF1 were substantially enriched in multiple biological processes, including regulation of transcription, regulation of IκB kinase/NF-κB signaling, centrosome cycle, and histone H3 acetylation pathways (Figure 4C). In addition, we found that a part of biological processes was jointly regulated by PCIF1 and CTBP2, such as regulation of transcription (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 m6Am-Seq identifies TET2 as a target of CTBP2 and PCIF1. (A) Venn diagram shows the integration of PCIF1-dependent modified genes and CTBP2-dependent modified genes; 382 genes are consistently modified by PCIF1 and CTBP2. (B) The top consensus m6Am motif identified in SCC25 cells with or without PCIF1 KO (left) and SCC25 cells with or without CTBP2 KO (right). (C) Bar plots showing the top 5 GO terms (Biological Process, DAVID) for PCIF1-dependent modified genes (top) and CTBP2-dependent modified genes (bottom). (D) Scatterplot of the translation ratios (TRs) in PCIF1-WT and PCIF1-KO SCC25 cells. TRs were calculated by division of the ribosome-binding transcript signals by input RNA-Seq signals. The PCIF1-WT SCC25 cell group served as the NC group. (E) Cumulative distribution plot of the translation efficiency (TE) distribution in cells with or without PCIF1 KO. (F) Bar plots showing the top 5 GO terms of genes with increased TRs. (G) Venn diagram shows the intersection of genes in GO Biological Process terms (regulation of transcription) from genes with increased TRs (left) and PCIF1- and CTBP2-dependent modified genes (right). (H and I) Representative images of PCIF1-dependent modified (H) and CTBP2-dependent modified (I) single m6Am sites on the transcripts of TET2. The 2 adenosine residues with a high score (red bars) were defined as m6Am sites.

Although the effects of cap-adjacent m6Am on mRNA are still debatable, recent studies suggested that the main function of m6Am is involved in negative regulation of cap-dependent translation of methylated mRNAs (11, 15). In light of this, we analyzed ribosome-protected mRNA fragments using ribosome sequencing (Ribo-Seq) to generate genome-wide translational landscapes in both control and PCIF1-KO SCC25 cells. We observed changes in ribosome footprints for a subset of transcripts (approximately 1,600 up- and 800 downregulated transcripts in Ribo-Seq) after PCIF1 KO (Figure 4, D and E). GO analysis revealed that most enriched categories were relevant to regulation of transcription and RNA methylation (Figure 4F). Upon Venn analysis of upregulated genes after PCIF1 KO in Ribo-Seq and 382 genes with m6Am peaks in m6Am-Seq, it was observed that 41 genes were overlapped in both gene sets (Figure 4G). Importantly, we found that TET2, a tumor suppressor gene that catalyzes the conversion of 5-methylcytosine (5mC) to 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) and promotes DNA demethylation (17, 18), was the most upregulated gene among these 41 genes. Notably, analysis of our m6Am-Seq data identified 2 m6Am sites in the 5′-UTRs of TET2 transcript in both PCIF1 KO and CTBP2 KO (Figure 4, H and I), suggesting that TET2 might be a downstream target of PCIF1 and CTBP2 in HNSCC.

Next, to test that possibility, the expression of TET2 was determined by real-time PCR and Western blot analysis under different conditions. We found that the mRNA level of TET2 was not altered after PCIF1 or CTBP2 KO, whereas the protein levels of TET2 were remarkably increased after PCIF1 KO (Figure 5, A and D, and Supplemental Figure 6A). We also evaluated TET2 mRNA stability in control cells and in cells with PCIF1 or CTBP2 KO; data revealed that PCIF1 or CTBP2 depletion did not affect the TET2 mRNA degradation rate (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Moreover, we detected a dramatic decrease in global 5mC levels as well as a notable elevation in 5hmC levels in PCIF1-KO cells compared with control (Figure 5E). On the contrary, overexpression of WT PCIF1, but not mutant PCIF1, diminished TET2 expression in SCC1 cells (Figure 5F). In addition, our dot blot data evidenced an increase in 5mC level in genomic DNA of WT PCIF1–overexpressing sample (Figure 5G). Conversely, 5hmC level appeared markedly decreased in the genome of the WT PCIF1 group compared with other groups (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 TET2 cap-adjacent m6Am modification suppresses the translation of TET2 mRNA, and PCIF1 requires CTBP2 to bind TET2 mRNA. (A) Real-time qPCR analysis of TET2 mRNA expression in control and PCIF1-KO cells (n = 3). P > 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B and C) Real-time qPCR analysis of TET2 mRNA levels at the indicated times in control and PCIF1-KO SCC9 (B) and SCC25 (C) cells after actinomycin D treatment (n = 3). P > 0.05 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (D and E) TET2 expression (D) and DNA 5mC and 5hmC modification levels (E) were detected in control and PCIF1-KO cells. (F and G) TET2 expression (F) and DNA 5mC and 5hmC modification levels (G) were detected in SCC1 control cells and cells transfected with WT (OE) or mutant PCIF1 plasmid (OE mut ). MB, Methylene blue. (H) Schematic diagram of TET2 5′-UTR m6Am site mutations. Red arrows denote A594G and A604G mutation. (I) Luciferase activity of TET2 5′-UTR WT or TET2 5′-UTR m6Am site mutation (5′-UTR MUT) in SCC1 control cells and cells transfected with WT (OE) or mutant PCIF1 plasmid (OE mut ) (n = 3). P > 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (J and K) RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP)–qPCR analysis of TET2 mRNA retrieved by anti-PCIF1 (J) and anti-CTBP2 (K) antibody in control and PCIF1-KO cells (n = 3). P > 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (L) RIP-qPCR analysis of TET2 mRNA retrieved by anti-PCIF1 antibody in CTBP2-KO cells transfected with vector (sgCTBP2), PCIF1 binding–defective mutant of CTBP2 (ΔCB-1), and WT CTBP2 (n = 3). P > 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Cap-adjacent m6Am of TET2 impedes the translation of TET2 mRNA. Based on our results, modulation of TET2 expression might occur in an m6Am-dependent manner. To test that, we cloned a 5′-UTR of TET2 or the same region with mutated m6Am motif into luciferase reporter to find out the function of these m6Am modifications in gene regulation (Figure 5H). We found that overexpression of PCIF1 impaired the translation of luciferase reporters, while m6Am motif mutation or mutant PCIF1 abolished the translation attenuation by PCIF1, suggesting that these m6Am modifications were critical for PCIF1-mediated TET2 expression (Figure 5I).

In searching for the detailed mechanism of the TET2 m6Am modifications by PCIF1 and CTBP2, we wondered whether CTBP2 influences interactions of TET2 mRNA with PCIF1, or vice versa. RNA immunoprecipitation–quantitative PCR assays were conducted to determine the interaction between PCIF1 or CTBP2 and cap-adjacent m6Am in TET2 transcript. Our data showed that PCIF1 remarkably enriched TET2 mRNA, while this relative enrichment (immunoprecipitated vs. input) was significantly suppressed in PCIF1-KO and CTBP2-KO cells (Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). We also detected occupancy of CTBP2 on TET2 mRNA (Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Surprisingly, depletion of PCIF1 showed no effect on the binding of CTBP2 to TET2 mRNA (Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E), suggesting that CTBP2 is required for the interaction of PCIF1 and mRNA. In addition, rescue experiments were conducted using WT CTBP2 and a CTBP2 mutant with defective PCIF1 binding (ΔCB-1). The results demonstrated that WT CTBP2 effectively restored the binding of TET2 mRNA in CTBP2-KO cells, while the mutant lacking PCIF1 binding failed to achieve this restorative effect (Figure 5L). This further validated the interaction between PCIF1 and CTBP2 and highlights the crucial role of CTBP2 in facilitating their binding to TET2 mRNA.

To investigate whether the effects of PCIF1 on HNSCC are mediated by TET2 activation, we knocked down TET2 expression in WT or PCIF1-KO SCC9 and SCC25 cell lines by transfections with a ssiRNA targeting TET2 (Supplemental Figure 7A). Consistently with our sequencing results, PCIF1 KO led to elevated levels of TET2 expression in SCC9 and SCC25 cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). In addition, we noticed a marked reduction in global 5mC levels in PCIF1-KO cells compared with controls, accompanied by a marked increase in 5hmC levels in both cell lines (Supplemental Figure 7A), and increase of 5hmC levels was abrogated by the knockdown of TET2 expression (Supplemental Figure 7A). Moreover, sgPCIF1-mediated repression of cell proliferation was relieved by the knockdown of TET2 expression, while PCIF1-mediated inhibition of migratory and invasive capability was partially rescued by TET2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D and F). At the same time, the apoptotic effects of PCIF1 were overturned by the knockdown of TET2 expression (Supplemental Figure 7E).

PCIF1 and CTBP2 are required for HNSCC development in a carcinogen-induced mouse model. Toward this end, we wanted to examine whether our findings could be validated in vivo by using a 4NQO-induced mouse HNSCC model, which closely resembles human HNSCC (19) (Figure 6A). First, mice harboring the floxed allele (Pcif1fl) were mated to a K14CreER strain to obtain homozygous K14CreER Pcif1fl/fl conditional knockout mice (Pcif1-cKO) (Figure 6B). To generate oral epithelium–specific Tet2 knockout or rescue mice, the Tet2fl mice were crossed to K14CreER Pcif1fl/fl mice to generate K14CreER Tet2fl/fl conditional knockout mice (Tet2-cKO) and K14CreER Pcif1fl/fl Tet2fl/fl double-knockout mice (Pcif1-Tet2-dkO). Briefly, control, Pcif1-cKO, Tet2-cKO, and Pcif1-Tet2-dkO mice at 6 weeks of age were given 4NQO in the drinking water for 16 weeks and an additional 10 weeks of normal drinking water before harvesting (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Conditional knockout of Pcif1 inhibits tumor growth and metastasis in vivo via enhanced expression of Tet2. (A) Experimental design of the carcinogen-induced HNSCC mouse model. Sac, sacrifice. (B) Diagram of Cre-dependent conditional knockout strategy for Pcif1. (C) Representative image of visible tongue lesions in the indicated groups. Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) Quantification of HNSCC lesion area in the indicated groups (n = 8). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Representative H&E staining of HNSCC in the indicated groups. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of HNSCC number of lesions in the indicated groups (n = 8). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Quantification of HNSCC tumor grade in the indicated groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Pearson’s χ2 test. (H) Representative PCK staining of metastatic lymph node in the indicated groups. Scale bar: 300 μm. (I) Quantification of metastatic lymph node percentage in the indicated groups. *P < 0.05 by Pearson’s χ2 test. (J–L) Representative dot blot image (J) and quantitative analysis of DNA 5mC (K) and 5hmC (L) modification levels in the indicated groups (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Tongue and cervical lymph node tissues were collected from each mouse for histological and biochemical analysis. We found that macroscopic oral lesion area and number were less prominent in the Pcif1-cKO group as compared with the control group (Figure 6, C–F), while Tet2-cKO mice demonstrated a moderate increase in lesion area and number (Figure 6, C–F). Remarkably, genetic ablation of Tet2 was able to enhance the formation of HNSCC (Figure 6, C–F). Histological examination showed that loss of Pcif1 reduced the frequency of higher-grade HNSCC according to our previous published criteria (20) (Figure 6, E and G). However, Pcif1-Tet2-dkO restored the aggressiveness of 4NQO-induced HNSCC to control mouse levels (Figure 6, E and G). IHC staining also confirmed that Pcif1 was significantly decreased in tumors derived from Pcif1-cKO and Pcif1-Tet2-dkO mice compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). At the same time, IHC staining revealed depletion of Tet2 expression in Tet2-cKO and Pcif1-Tet2-dkO mice, whereas Pcif1-cKO mice displayed an elevated level of Tet2 compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). As anticipated, expression of the proliferation marker Ki67 was lower in tumors derived from Pcif1-cKO mice compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Anti–pan-cytokeratin (anti-PCK) staining revealed that Pcif1 deletion alone significantly reduced lymph node metastasis, but in Tet2-cKO and Pcif1-Tet2-dkO mice, the lymph node metastasis rate was significantly increased (Figure 6, H and I). While depletion of Pcif1 dramatically increased global 5hmC levels, the blockage of Tet2 generated markedly less 5hmC (Figure 6, J–L).

To validate our findings, we also used a TET enzyme inhibitor, Bobcat339 (BC339), to treat mice bearing HNSCC. For this, mice were given 4NQO with or without BC339 in the drinking water (Supplemental Figure 9A). Similarly, we found that treatment of BC339 reversed the effects of PCIF1 KO on HNSCC formation and aggressiveness (Supplemental Figure 9, B–F). Moreover, reduction of cell proliferation and metastasis in Pcif1-cKO samples was greatly rescued by treatment with BC339 (Supplemental Figure 9, G–J). The level of global 5hmC was recovered after BC339 treatment (Supplemental Figure 9, K–M).

We then proceeded to test the function of Ctbp2 in vivo. Since mice with Ctbp2 whole-body knockout are embryonic lethal (21), we then generated a conditional-knockout mouse in which critical exons of the Ctbp2 gene are flanked with loxP sites (Ctbp2fl) (Figure 7B). Ctbp2fl/fl mice do not show any abnormality and are fertile (data not shown). K14CreER mice were crossed with Ctbp2fl/fl mice to obtain K14CreER Ctbp2fl/fl (Ctbp2-cKO) mice for characterizing the role of Ctbp2 in HNSCC tissues. Notably, the oral epithelium of Ctbp2-cKO mice appeared normal macroscopically and histologically after administration of tamoxifen (data not shown). We then applied a similar strategy to study the curative effect of Ctbp2 in murine HNSCC (Figure 7A). We found that tongue tissues of Ctbp2-cKO exhibited less lesion area and fewer lesions (Figure 7, C–F). The tumor grade of Ctbp2-cKO HNSCC was not as advanced as compared with the control (Figure 7G). Compared with control mice, the mutant mice showed weakened proliferative and metastatic abilities of HNSCC cells (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F, and Figure 7, H and I). These results indicated that Ctbp2 is essential in a chemically induced HNSCC mouse model. And it is notable that Tet2 knockout in Ctbp2-cKO mice can compensate for Ctbp2 loss in terms of tumor progression. In Tet2-cKO and Ctbp2-Tet2-dKO mice, HNSCC lesion area and lesion number were significantly increased in comparison with Ctbp2-cKO mice (Figure 7, D and F). Moreover, Tet2-cKO and Ctbp2-Tet2-dKO also restored invasiveness of HNSCC (Figure 7G). Both Ctbp2-cKO and Ctbp2-Tet2-dKO mice showed a marked reduction in Ctbp2 IHC staining (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). IHC staining confirmed that Tet2 protein level was significantly elevated in tumors derived from Ctbp2-cKO and Ctbp2-Tet2-dkO mice compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). We also examined the role of Tet2 in the development of Ctbp2-cKO mice. Tumors stained with Ki67 and cervical lymph node stained with PCK showed enhanced proliferative and metastatic abilities in comparison with control mice (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F, and Figure 7, H and I). Blocking Tet2 significantly reduced the amount of global 5hmC produced, but depletion of Ctbp2 significantly increased it (Figure 7, J–L).