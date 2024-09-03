Somatic RAP1B gain-of-function variant underlies isolated thrombocytopenia and immunodeficiency

Clinical and immune-hematological phenotype. A full-term eutrophic boy (patient 1 [P1]), born to nonrelated White parents, presented neonatal petechiae without any other clinical features. Whole blood count (WBC) revealed severe thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, neutropenia, and monocytopenia (Table 1). At 1 week of age, bone marrow (BM) smear was hypocellular, displaying rare megakaryocytes. BM biopsy at the age of 3 months (M3) showed megakaryocyte maturation defects and granular hypoplasia, while BM immune phenotype and karyotype were normal. Extensive etiological investigations were negative (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169994DS1). Intriguingly, hemorrhagic manifestations were more important than expected, given platelet counts requiring repeated platelet transfusions. At M8, neutropenia persisted. Hypogammaglobulinemia and low CD4+, CD8+, and naive T cell counts (Table 2) were consistent with CID. However, P1 did not suffer from severe infections under antimicrobial prophylaxis (trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, valacyclovir) and immunoglobulin substitution. BM smear at M18 showed decreased cellularity for age and only rare, abnormal, hypolobed megakaryocytes (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 RAP1B variants and RAP1B protein structure. (A) May-Grünwald-Giemsa staining of P1 BM smear at age of M18 showing reduced richness for the patient’s age, elements at all stages of maturation, predominance of the granular lineage, absence of atypical cells, and presence of rare hypolobed megakaryocytes (black arrowheads). Original magnification, ×500 (left); ×1,000 (center and right). (B) P1 pedigree and familial segregation. Sanger sequencing of RAP1B in whole peripheral blood from P1 and his parents shows the heterozygous RAP1B c.35G>A (p.G12E) variant in P1 (red arrow), but not in P1’s parents, confirming its de novo nature. (C) Ribbon representation of the 3D structure of rat Rap1B bound to a nonhydrolyzable GTP analog (GppNHp, pdb 3X1X) (42). The sequences of rat Rap1B and human RAP1B are identical, except for C139 in the human sequence, which is replaced by serine in the rat sequence. This surface residue is far from the nucleotide-binding site. P-loop, switch I, and switch II regions are shown in pink. Magnesium ion is shown in green, water molecules in red, and the residues G12, A59, and G60, which have been found mutated in patients (Table 3), are in blue. (D) CADD score and amino acid position of all human RAP1B missense variants listed in gnomAD (11) as of February 6, 2023. RAP1B variants reported in patients are shown in red: G12E (P1) and G12V, A59G, and G60R (P2, P3, and P4) (5, 6). (E) Schematic representation of the secondary structure of human RAP1B with G domain–containing P-loop (G1), switch I and switch II (G2 and G3), G4, and G5 functional domains (33, 61), and hypervariable region. (F) Multiple sequence alignment of RAP1B G1–G3 functional domains from different species (62). (G) Multiple sequence alignment of G1–G3 functional domains of human small GTPases: RAP1B, RAP1A, HRAS, NRAS, and KRAS (62).

Given the severe immunohematological condition, P1 received a 10/10 HLA allele-matched unrelated hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) at the age of 2 years after myeloablative conditioning with busulfan, fludarabine, and antithymocyte globulin. He achieved 100% donor chimerism and excellent hematological and immunological reconstitution (Table 1 and Table 2). At last follow-up 62 months after HSCT, P1, aged 7.2 years, was alive and well and off treatment.

Overall, the association of severe early onset thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, monocytopenia, and CID, corrected by allogenic HSCT, was consistent with an inborn hematopoietic and immune disorder.

P1 carries a monoallelic de novo RAP1B c.35G>A p.G12E variant. WES on genomic DNA (gDNA) from PBMCs revealed the heterozygous single nucleotide substitution c.35G>A in the ubiquitously expressed RAP1B gene (NCBI ID, NM_001010942.3, Chr12:68648759) causing p.G12E in P1, but not in his parents. Sanger sequencing confirmed that this variant was de novo (Figure 1B). RAP1B RNA was present in P1 PBMCs, which carried the c.35G>A variant in a heterozygous state. We considered RAP1B a strong candidate, as its GTP-bound active form mediates integrin activation in platelets and lymphocytes (7–10). RAP1B-G12E variant (hereafter referred to as G12E) was absent in public (Genome Aggregation Database [gnomAD]) (11) and in-house databases and had not been described in patients, to our knowledge, at the time we started our investigations. It was predicted deleterious according to in silico tools including Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion (CADD) score (12) (score 31), PolyPhen-2 (13) (score 1), and Sorting Intolerant From Tolerant (SIFT) (14) (score 0). G12 is located in the RAP1B active site within the P-loop (Figure 1C), in which only 2 other missense variants have been reported in gnomAD (11) (Figure 1, D and E). RAP1B is highly evolutionary conserved from yeast to humans (Figure 1F) and among other human GTPases (Figure 1G).

RAP1B c.35G>A is a somatic variant in P1. WES raw data revealed that among the 257 reads covering the region of interest, only 108 (42%) carried the RAP1B c.35G>A variant in P1 gDNA from PBMCs at M12. This suggested a slight imbalance between WT and mutated alleles. Sanger sequencing showed that P1 primary fibroblasts did not carry the variant, while microsatellite analysis confirmed their identity (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), arguing for a somatic mutation.

Variant allele frequency (VAF) analysis by high-throughput sequencing in different cell types from P1 (Supplemental Table 2) indicated that all PBMC samples prior to HSCT as well as hair follicle and buccal swab cells (obtained 7 months after HSCT) carried the RAP1B c.35G>A variant (Figure 2A). As buccal swab may not contain only recipient oral mucosal epithelial cells, but also donor-derived circulating leukocytes from saliva, VAF in buccal swab may be underestimated. NGS confirmed that the RAP1B variant was absent in P1 primary fibroblasts and both parents’ peripheral blood (Figure 2A), with VAFs below the established cut-off for somatic variants (15, 16).

Figure 2 Characterization of P1 RAP1B G12E somatic variant. (A) Proportion of RAP1BWT/G12E cells (%) in gDNA samples determined by RAP1B c.35G > A (RAP1B G12E) VAF analysis using NGS (Supplemental Table 2). Absence of RAP1BWT/G12E cells in P1’s parents’ peripheral blood (16). RAP1BWT/G12E cells are absent in P1 mesoderm-derived primary fibroblasts, but present in P1 mesoderm–derived peripheral blood (before HSCT), ectoderm-derived hair follicles, and buccal swab (obtained 7 months after HSCT). (B) Schematic representation of the process of gastrulation generating the 3 primary germ layers (ectoderm, endoderm, mesoderm). (C) Quantification of RAP1BWT/G12E cells (%) using NGS in P1 PBMCs (at M21) sorted into CD19+ B cells, CD3+CD4+ T cells, CD3+CD8+ T cells, and CD56+ NK cells (Supplemental Table 2). (D) Quantification of RAP1BWT/G12E cells (%) in P1 B-LCL cells cultured over 40 days. B-LCL cells were established from P1 PBMCs obtained at M18. VAF was analyzed using EditR (63) (Supplemental Table 2). (E) Quantification of RAP1BWT/G12E cells (%) using NGS in sorted P1 BM mononuclear cells harvested at the ages of 1 week and M7: B cells (CD45+CD34–CD19+), pro–B cells (CD45+CD34+ CD19+), myeloid cells (CD45+CD11b+), and hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) (CD45+CD34+CD19–) (Supplemental Table 2). (F) Quantification of RAP1BWT/G12E cells (%) by NGS (Supplemental Table 2) in sorted P1 HSPCs harvested at M7 after 14 days in culture. FACS images of P1 and control HSCP cells after 14 days in culture. numbers above bars indicate the percentages of RAP1BWT/G12E cells.

Collectively, these results indicate that RAP1B c.35G>A is a de novo somatic variant, present in cells and tissues originating from different embryonic layers (Figure 2, A and B) such as ectoderm (oral mucosal epithelial cells and hair follicles) and mesoderm (hematopoietic cells), but absent in mesoderm-derived primary fibroblasts.

VAF in P1 PBMCs and cultured cells decreased over time, but remained stable in BM cells. The earliest available DNA sample from peripheral blood at M8 revealed a VAF of 39.8% corresponding to 79.6% cells carrying the RAP1B c.35G>A variant in a heterozygous state, compared with 43.9% at M24 (Figure 2A), suggesting a deleterious effect of the somatic variant, with progressive loss of cells carrying this variant in peripheral blood. There were no significant WBC modifications (Table 1) concomitant to this decrease. We studied the percentages of RAP1B c.35G>A positive cells in different FACS-sorted immune subpopulations. At M21, 75.7% of CD19+ B cells carried the variant, but only 36.6% to 38.8% of CD4+, CD8+, and NK cells (Figure 2C), suggesting that RAP1B c.35G>A had a distinct deleterious impact on different cell populations. The T cell receptor (TCR) rearrangement profiles of P1 T lymphocytes at M8, M12, and M23 did not show major differences, arguing against a clonal selection process underlying the decreased VAF in the T cell compartment (data not shown).

We next studied the VAF in P1 B lymphoblastoid cell line (B-LCL) cells. The percentages of B-LCL cells carrying the variant progressively decreased from 74.9% to 19.5% after 40 days of culture (Figure 2D), suggesting a counterselection of B-LCL cells carrying RAP1B c.35G>A, as observed in peripheral blood (Figure 2A). In contrast to the progressive decrease of the variant in P1 peripheral blood cells (Figure 2A), the percentages remained stable in BM samples obtained at age 1 week and M7 (Figure 2E), arguing against a deleterious impact of the variant in this cell compartment. To confirm this observation, we sorted and cultured P1 CD34+ cells for 2 weeks as previously described (17). We did not observe any significant decrease in RAP1B c.35G>A VAF (Figure 2F).

RAP1B-G12E is associated with severe thrombocytopenia and abnormal platelet function. Since RAP1B is essential to platelet function (8, 18, 19), we next studied P1 platelets. From birth until HSCT, P1 presented platelet counts ranging between 15,000 and 30,000/μL, also when treated with the thrombopoietin receptor agonist romiplostim (Figure 3, A and B). P1 platelets had normal size, as evaluated by flow cytometry (Figure 3C) and automated platelet counter (Table 1). However, ultrastructure analysis by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) revealed abnormal platelet morphology, with platelet shape being more round than discoid (Figure 3D). RAP1B protein expression in P1 platelets was decreased by 35% compared with controls (P < 0.001), but recovered normal levels following HSCT (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Characterization of P1 platelets. (A) P1 platelet counts before and after HSCT. (B) Representative blood smears of HD and P1 after May-Grünwald-Giemsa staining. Arrows indicate platelets. (C) Platelet size evaluated by flow cytometry. Each dot represents the mean forward scatter (FSC-H) of washed platelets. HDs, n = 65; P1, n = 2. (D) Platelet ultrastructure analyzed by TEM. The box-and-whisker plots represent platelet morphology (n = 100) defined by the ratio between the large and the small cell diameter. In C and D, whiskers represent the 5th to 95th percentiles, the box corresponds to the interquartile range, the center line indicates the median, and the cross indicates the mean. (E) RAP1B expression evaluated by Western blotting (representative of at least 4 experiments). Graph (lower panel) represents RAP1B expression after normalization by CD41 expression. Data are represented as mean of the relative expression (HDs set to 1) ± SEM. HDs, n = 14; P1, before HSCT and after HSCT, n = 4. Dashed lines indicate that the samples were derived from the same gel but were noncontiguous. (F) Integrin α IIb β 3 activation evaluated in unstimulated platelets by flow cytometry using PAC1 antibody, which recognizes the active conformation of the integrin. The cytograms represent the traces of HD (black line) and of P1 before (red) and after HSCT (green). Graph (lower panel) represents the percentage ± SEM of PAC1-positive platelets. HDs, n = 6; P1, n = 1. W, weeks before HSCT; W+, weeks after HSCT. (G) Spreading of HD and P1 platelets before HSCT onto fibrinogen matrix analyzed by epifluorescence microscopy using fluorescently labeled phalloidin. Graph (lower panel) represents the percentage of discoid platelets (white), platelets with filopodia (light gray), and spread platelets (dark gray). Scale bars: 10 μm. Statistical significance was determined for D by 2-tailed Student’s t test and for E and G by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. ***P < 0.001.

Due to P1’s young age and severe thrombocytopenia, extensive studies of platelet function were not feasible. The activation of integrin α IIb β 3 is essential for platelet aggregation. We evaluated its activation by flow cytometry using PAC1 antibody, which recognizes its active conformation (Figure 3F). P1 had a distinct platelet population (10%) with unusual integrin α IIb β 3 activation in unstimulated conditions, confirmed in 2 independent experiments. After HSCT, α IIb β 3 activation in P1 resting platelets was normal. To confirm this unusual integrin activation, we plated unstimulated washed platelets onto fibrinogen matrix in order to analyze platelet morphology (Figure 3G). In this assay, the engagement of activated integrin α IIb β 3 with fibrinogen, its ligand, induces an outside-in signaling responsible for platelet activation, cytoskeleton reorganization, and morphological changes, including membrane extensions named filopodia occurring prior to full platelet spreading. In the control, 28.4% ± 2.0% platelets showed a discoid shape (corresponding to resting platelets) and only 2.4% ± 1.2% platelets a spread shape (corresponding to platelets at the last step of activation). While P1 had a significant decrease in the percentage of nonactivated platelets (7.5% ± 1.1% discoid platelets, P < 0.001), for the benefit of fully activated ones (21.4% ± 2.0% spread platelets; P < 0.001), there was no overexpression of integrin α IIb β 3 or other key platelet receptors such as glycoprotein (GP)VI, GPIbα, or GPIX (data not shown). Together, these results confirm the presence of an unusual spontaneously active conformation of integrin α IIb β 3 in P1 unstimulated platelets.

RAP1B-G12E is a GOF variant. To explore the impact of RAP1B-G12E in P1 cells, we performed migration assays. P1 primary fibroblasts migrated normally (Supplemental Figure 1C), a result consistent with the absence of the RAP1B variant in these cells. We next evaluated spontaneous and SDF-1α–mediated in vitro migration of freshly isolated PBMCs. SDF-1α (or CXCL12) chemoattractant is the canonical ligand of the CXCR4 receptor. The activation of the CXCL12/CXCR4 axis is involved in migration, chemotaxis, and proliferation in lymphocytes (20) and contributes, through inside-out signaling, to increase lymphocyte integrin affinity (21). Fibronectin is the ligand of VLA-4 (α 4 /β 1 CD49d/CD29) integrin. Its interaction with the high-affinity integrin could, in turn, through outside-in signaling, activate downstream cascades modifying actin dynamics and mediating cell migration (22).

P1 and control PBMCs showed no significant difference in cell migration assays. Nonetheless, upon fibronectin coating, P1 PBMCs migrated more than control cells in all conditions (Figure 4A), while WBC distribution, LFA-1, and VLA-4 integrin subunit expression were roughly similar in P1 and control PBMCs (Table 1 and data not shown). These findings suggest a basal overactivation of the VLA-4/fibronectin axis in P1 lymphocytes that may increase migration through outside-in signaling, supporting that RAP1B-G12E is a GOF variant.

Figure 4 P1 lymphocytes functional analysis. (A) Analysis of P1 PBMC spontaneous and chemoattractant-induced migration in the absence (left) or presence (right) of fibronectin coating (100 mg/ml) using Transwell devices. Experiments were repeated twice in triplicates. One representative of 2 independent experiments is shown. SDF-1α (CXCL12, 1,500 ng/mL) was used as chemoattractant. Means of triplicates (with SD) are represented for patient and control cells in the graphs. At the time of the test, P1 PBMCs carried 52.5%RAP1BWT/G12E cells. (B) RAP1B activation, calculated as the ratio RAP1B-GTP/RAP1B total expression, was evaluated in P1 and control B-LCL cells by Western blotting after pull-down assay. P1 B-LCL cell bulk populations used for the experiment contained 80%, 14%, and 4% RAP1BWT/G12E cells. The blot is representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) Analysis of the relative proportion of P1 and control B-LCL cells in G1, S, and G2 cell-cycle phases after double staining with anti-BrdU monoclonal antibody and PI. P1 B-LCL cell bulk populations contained 70% and 10% RAP1BWT/G12E cells. Two different healthy B-LCL cell unrelated controls (1 age matched) were used for normalization. Experiments were performed in triplicate for 2 independent experiments. The representative graph shows the gated populations. Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (D) Percentages of RAP1BWT/G12E cells in sorted G1, S, and G2 phase populations after cell-cycle analysis. P1 B-LCL cell bulk population contained 70% RAP1BWT/G12E cells. (E) Representative histograms(left) showing cell divisions by CellTrace Violet staining of synchronized HDs (gray histograms) and P1 (blue and red histograms) B-LCL cells after 6 days of culture. P1 B-LCL cell bulk contained 0% (light blue), 2% (dark blue), 60% (light red), or 70% (dark red) RAP1BWT/G12E cells. Dot plots graph (right) showing index of proliferation of HD and P1 B-LCL cells calculated from FACS histograms shown in the left panel (with same color code) at indicated time of culture. Each symbol corresponds to 1 individual HD (black) or P1 (blue or red). Data are from 1 of 2 independent experiments. (F) Representative FACS dot plots (left) depicting annexin V and 7-AAD expressions of HD and P1 B-LCL cells containing 0% or 70% RAP1BWT/G12E cells for 0 and 24 hours. Dot plot graph (right) showing apoptotic cells (annexin V+ and 7-AAD+) of HD and P1 B-LCL cells calculated from FACS dot plots shown in the left panel with color code as in E at indicated time of culture. Each symbol corresponds to 1 individual HD (black) or P1 (blue and red). Data are from 1 of 2 independent experiments.

To confirm this hypothesis, we analyzed RAP1B activity through pull-down assays in order to determine the amount of active GTP-RAP1B among total RAP1B protein. RAP1B activation was increased in P1 B-LCL cells containing 80% of RAP1BWT/G12E cells compared with control and P1 B-LCL cell populations harboring low percentages of RAP1BWT/G12E cells (Figure 4B), confirming that RAP1B-G12E is a GOF variant. P1 B-LCL RAP1BWT/G12E showed increased percentages of cells in S-phase compared with healthy donor (HD) B-LCL cells (Figure 4, C and D). P1 B-LCL cells with high percentages of RAP1BWT/G12E cells proliferated more than 4 HD B-LCL cells or P1 B-LCL cells with low percentages of RAP1BWT/G12E (Figure 4E). P1 RAP1BWT/G12E B-LCL cells in culture exhibited higher proportions of apoptotic cells compared with HD B-LCL cells (Figure 4F). Taken together, data for cell cycle, cell division, and cell apoptosis indicated enhanced proliferation in P1 RAP1BWT/G12E B-LCL cells.

B-LCL cells carrying the RAP1B-G12E variant present abnormal morphological features. Given the observation that P1 PBMCs seem to migrate quite efficiently even without SDF-1α, we wanted to explore P1 cell morphology. It had been shown that activated Rap1 induced T cell polarity, also in the absence of chemokines (7, 23). When compared with immortalized B-LCL cells from HDs after spreading, P1 B-LCL cells showed altered microtubule organization (Figure 5A) as well as altered actin cytoskeleton (Figure 5B). P1 cells were also more rounded than HD cells.

Figure 5 RAP1B G12E leads to altered cell morphology in B-LCL. (A) Altered microtubule organization of immortalized P1 B lymphoblastic cell lines after spreading. Green corresponds to microtubules staining. Blue corresponds to nucleus staining. Coverslips were coated with anti-CD44 antibody. Cells from P1 were rounder and had altered microtubule organization compared with HD cells. (B) Altered actin cytoskeleton in immortalized P1 B lymphoblastic cell lines after spreading. Red corresponds to actin staining. Blue corresponds to nucleus staining. P1 cells were more rounded than HD cells. Scale bars: 15 μm.

Functional studies in human cell lines confirm the GOF nature of RAP1B variants. We next sought to study the impact of the G12E variant in human cell lines. We included also RAP1B-G12V and -G60R, which had been identified in patients with ST in the course of our investigations (5, 24). Of note, the G12V variant had been reported previously to lead to a constitutively activated protein (24). First, we determined RAP1B activation by measuring relative RAP1B-GTP abundance through pull-down assay. RAP1B activation was increased in HEK293T cells transfected with vectors containing G12E, G12V, or G60R or cotransfected with equimolar combinations of RAP1B-WT and 1 RAP1B variant when compared with cells transfected with RAP1B-WT (Figure 6A). These results suggest that the RAP1B-G12E, -G12V, and -G60R variants exert a dominant GOF effect.

Figure 6 RAP1B-G12E, -G12V, and -G60R variants in overexpression models. (A) RAP1B-GTP activation evaluated by Western blotting after pull-down assay. HEK293T cells were transfected with vectors containing RAP1B-WT, RAP1B variants, or equimolar RAP1B-WT and RAP1B variant combinations. Values were compared with RAP1B-WT transfected cells (set to 1). Data from 5 independent experiments. (B) RAP1B-GTP activation in RAP1B-transduced HEL cells compared with nontransduced HEL cells (set to 1). Data from 5 independent experiments. (C) Talin-1/β 3 integrin association was determined by Duolink proximity ligation assay in transfected HEL cells. Graph represents the relative number of fluorescent dots per cell in comparison with nontransfected HEL cells (set to 1). At least 50 transfected HEL cells per condition; data from 8 independent experiments. (D) Integrin activation in RAP1B-transfected HEL cells evaluated by flow cytometry measuring Oregon Green 488–labeled fibrinogen binding in unstimulated conditions. Graph represents the normalized integrin activation index, calculated as the ratio between MFI of each studied variant compared with RAP1B-WT transfected HEL cells. Data from 9 independent experiments. (E) Analysis of RAP1B-transduced T cell blasts over time. Cells were cultured in medium containing 15% DC-FBS and IL-2 at 100 U/ml. (F) Activation-induced cell death or apoptosis in RAP1B-transduced T cell blasts in response to increased concentrations of anti-CD3 antibody (OKT3) after 6 hours of stimulation. (G) Proliferation of RAP1B-transduced T cell blasts in the presence of 2.5 μg/ml coated anti-CD3 antibody and 100 U/ml IL-2, performed in triplicate. Graph represents the normalized proliferation index of transduced cells at days 3 and 4 compared with nontransduced and RAP1B-WT transduced cells. (H) Representative overlaid FACS histograms showing cell divisions by CellTrace Violet staining of transduced T cell blast with lentivirus expressing empty vector (light gray), RAP1B-WT (gray), RAP1B-G12E (red), RAP1B-G12V (orange), and RAP1B-G60R (blue) variants at day 4 after stimulation. (I) Graph corresponds to the distribution of transduced T cell blasts in different cell divisions calculated from FACS histograms in H. Error bars represent SEM. Statistical significance was determined for A by Mann-Whitney U test and for B–D by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We next evaluated the impact of G12E, G12V, and G60R in the human erythroleukemia (HEL) cell line, which recapitulates megakaryocytic hallmarks (25, 26), including integrin α IIb β 3 activation. HEL cells expressing G12E exhibited significantly increased RAP1B activation (by 4.4-fold, P < 0.001) compared with cells expressing RAP1B-WT (Figure 6B), higher than cells expressing G12V (2.8-fold of RAP1B-WT activation; P < 0.01) or G60R (2.4-fold, P < 0.05). We next investigated talin-1 recruitment to integrin β 3 in unstimulated HEL cells expressing G12E, G12V, or G60R by proximity ligation assay (PLA), which generates a fluorescent dot only when the 2 proteins are at a distance of 40 nm or less. The quantification of fluorescent dots per cell showed a significant increase in talin-1/β 3 association in HEL cells expressing G12E (2.2-fold; P < 0.001), G12V (1.9-fold; P < 0.01), and G60R (1.3-fold; P < 0.05) compared with RAP1B-WT, confirming that RAP1B-G12E, -G12V, and -G60R were able to act on integrin activation without any stimulation (Figure 6C). Finally, to elucidate the consequences concerning integrin activation, we studied integrin α IIb β 3 conformation in HEL cells by flow cytometry in resting conditions. Integrin α IIb β 3 in HEL cells expressing G12E and G12V was abnormally activated (P < 0.05 and P < 0.01, respectively) compared with WT (Figure 6D). Taken together, these results indicate that RAP1B GOF variants G12E and G12V induce integrin α IIb β 3 activation due to expression of constitutively active RAP1B.

We next assessed the functional consequences of G12E in T cell function. We investigated proximal T cell activation as well as late responses. In P1 T cells, global tyrosine phosphorylation and MAPK pathway activation (Tyr, PLCγ, ZAP-70, ERK1/2) after TCR stimulation were comparable to those of healthy controls. Furthermore, late responses such as proliferation and cytokine secretion were not altered after TCR stimulation (data not shown). Given the limited sample availability and the difficulty of maintaining the G12E somatic variant in cultured lymphocytes, we then transduced T cell blasts from HDs with lentiviral vectors expressing mCherry reporter gene and RAP1B-WT or -G12E, -G12V, and -G60R. The percentages of mCherry-expressing cells decreased over time in T cell blasts transduced with the different RAP1B GOF variants compared with WT-RAP1B or empty mCherry vector (Figure 6E), consistent with the results obtained in transduced HEL cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). This indicated that exogenous expression of RAP1B variants may impair survival and/or proliferation of cultured T cell blasts.

Activation-induced cell death, also referred to as restimulation-induced cell death, was increased in T cell blasts transduced with RAP1B-G12E, -G12V, or -G60R compared with RAP1B-WT and empty vector (Figure 6F). Cell proliferation in response to TCR stimulation was decreased in T cell blasts transduced with G12E and G12V (P < 0.01) or G60R (P < 0.05) compared with RAP1B-WT (Figure 6, G–I).

Collectively, these data demonstrate that P1’s monoallelic de novo RAP1B-G12E variant as well as the reported G12V and G60R are GOF mutations. Our results suggest that increased basal RAP1B activation may lead, through inside-out signaling, to a high integrin-affinity conformation that triggers, upon ligand interaction, downstream signaling cascades, modifying thereby lymphocyte migration, proliferation, and apoptosis as well as platelet activation.