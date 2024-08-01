Neutrophil glucose flux as a therapeutic target in antiphospholipid syndrome

Metabolic pathways are altered in APS neutrophils. Via RNA-Seq, we recently compared the transcriptome of primary APS neutrophils to those of age- and sex-matched controls and found a prominent metagroup for metabolic processes (43). Further gene ontology analysis derived from the R package TopGo, which was performed through the R/Bioconductor package FGNet (44), identified that these genes were especially involved in glucose oxidation, glycogenolysis, and the PPP (Table 1). Individual genes increased in these pathways include CALM2 (2.10-fold, P = 2.11×10–5), GYG1 (2.01-fold, P = 2.8×10–6), MGAM (2.37-fold, P = 6.63×10–6), NUDT5 (2.26-fold, P = 1.82×10–4), PGM1 (2.00-fold, P = 4.99×10–6), PPP1R3D (2.05-fold, P = 3.87×10–4), PYGL (2.08-fold, P = 5.91×10–6), TALDO1 (2.68-fold, P = 2.31×10–7), and TKT (2.34-fold, P = 1.54×10–7) (43). Other relevant metabolic genes that tended to be increased include HK1 (1.29-fold, P = 3.30×10–2) and G6PD (1.56-fold, P = 5.62×10–4).

Table 1 GO terms associated with metabolism that are upregulated in APS neutrophils compared with controls

APS neutrophils have increased glycolysis usage. To better understand the bioenergetics of APS neutrophils, we used metabolic flux analysis to profile neutrophils from (a) healthy controls, (b) patients with APS, (c) patients with circulating aPL antibodies without criteria-defining APS (i.e., “aPL-only” because they have no history of thrombosis or pregnancy morbidity), or (d) patients with thrombosis for reasons other than APS (i.e., “thromb (aPL–)”). The demographic and clinical information for all participants are listed in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169893DS1

Using flow cytometry, we observed that 2-NBDG fluorescence was increased in patients with APS compared with controls (Figure 1A). However, we did not observe a difference in surface GLUT-1 expression between the 2 groups (data not shown). Using the Agilent Seahorse extracellular flux analyzer’s glycolysis stress test, we found that APS neutrophils had increased glycolytic capacity (the maximal cellular utilization of glycolysis) compared with people in the control group and patients with thromb (aPL–) (Figure 1B). There was also a numerical but not statistically significant increase in the glycolytic capacity in patients with APS compared with patients with aPL-only (Figure 1B). The patients with aPL-only were also not statistically different from controls, suggestive of an intermediate phenotype between patients with APS and the control group. This relationship between patients with APS and the other groups was maintained for basal glycolysis measurements as well (data not shown). As another readout of glycolytic flux, we found that APS neutrophils released more lactate than controls (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Metabolic parameters in neutrophils from people in the control group, patients with APS, patients with aPL-only, and patients with Thromb (aPL–). (A) 2-NBDG fluorescence in people in the control group (n = 8) and patients with APS (n = 13) by flow cytometry; **P < 0.01 using t test. (B) Extracellular flux analysis of neutrophils using the glycolysis stress test. Glycolytic capacity was defined as the extracellular acidification rate measuring the maximal cellular utilization of glycolysis. Presented as fold change compared with controls; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparison test. n = 42 controls, 34 APS, 9 aPL-only, and 9 Thromb (aPL–). (C) L-Lactate in cell culture supernatant from controls (n = 11) and patients with APS (n = 17); *P < 0.05 using t test. (D) Glycolytic capacity of patients with APS with a history of microvascular disease (defined as having a history of diffuse alveolar hemorrhage, thrombotic microangiopathy, or catastrophic APS, n = 10) as compared with patients with APS without these features (n = 24); *P < 0.05 using t test. (E) Intracellular G6PD enzyme activity from controls (n = 11) and patients with APS (n = 17); *P < 0.05 using t test. (F) Total cellular ROS production in people in the control group (n = 8) and patients with APS (n = 13) as measured with DCFDA fluorescence by flow cytometry; **P < 0.01 using t test. (G) Glycogen stores in controls (n = 22) and patients with APS (n = 27); *P < 0.05 using t test.

We next sought to identify any relationships between neutrophil metabolic parameters and routine clinical markers of inflammation. Using the Pearson correlation coefficient, the glycolytic capacity of APS and aPL-only neutrophils had a positive association with the absolute neutrophil count (r = 0.4, P = 0.018). There was also a positive, but not statistically significant, association with C-reactive protein (r = 0.24, P = 0.18) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (r = 0.34, P = 0.06). In summary, these data reveal that APS neutrophils have an increased ability to engage glycolysis, which associates with increased circulating neutrophil counts.

Microvascular APS neutrophils have the highest glycolysis usage. We were interested in whether metabolic parameters might help differentiate patient subsets. To assess this, we separated patients with APS based on whether they had ever had venous thrombosis, arterial thrombosis, an obstetric event, or a microvascular event (defined as having had at least 1 of DAH, TMA, or CAPS). The glycolytic capacities were similar in neutrophils from patients with APS with venous, arterial, or obstetric APS compared with patients without those features (data not shown). However, patients with APS with a history of microvascular events had an increased glycolytic capacity compared with those who did not have this history (Figure 1D). Of note, 5 of the 10 patients included in the microvascular group also had a history of macrovascular thrombosis. Statistically significant differences were not observed when we separated patients based on the usage of hydroxychloroquine or immunosuppressive agents (data not shown). In summary, when patients with APS were differentiated based on their clinical manifestations or medication usage, the subset of patients with APS with microvascular complications appeared potentially distinct from other patients with APS based on neutrophil glycolytic capacity.

APS neutrophils have increased G6PD activity and total ROS production. We measured the G6PD enzyme activity in neutrophil lysates and observed that lysates from patients with APS had approximately double the enzymatic activity of control lysates (Figure 1E). Enhanced PPP flux was also supported by increased total ROS production in APS neutrophils compared with controls (Figure 1F).

APS neutrophils have increased glycogen content. We found that APS neutrophils had increased glycogen compared with controls (Figure 1G). We also found a positive association between neutrophil glycolytic capacity and their glycogen content (r = 0.37, P = 0.0084).

APS IgG-induced human NETosis relies on glycolysis and the PPP. We were next interested in identifying the metabolic determinants of APS IgG-induced NETosis (18, 22, 23). We also sought to delineate whether ROS formation for APS IgG–induced NETosis was primarily derived from the PPP (the PPP generates NADPH, which is then used by NOX to produce cytosolic ROS) or mitochondria; as such, we included PMA (which triggers cytosolic ROS) and the calcium ionophore A23187 (Ca iono, which promotes mitochondrial ROS) as controls (34, 35). To determine the time course of metabolic changes induced by the different stimuli, we measured the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) and the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) over 4 hours using a metabolic flux analyzer (Figure 2A). With this experimental setup, the OCR is likely to primarily measure the massive oxygen consumption required for neutrophils to generate cytosolic ROS (39). As expected, we found that control IgG did not cause any significant changes in ECAR or OCR, while PMA-induced ECAR and OCR both peaked approximately an hour after stimulation. In contrast, Ca iono induced sharp ECAR and OCR changes within minutes of stimulation. APS IgG showed a unique pattern with a slow increase in ECAR and OCR that persisted over several hours. This time course aligns well with the timing of APS IgG-associated NETosis, which starts to increase around 90 minutes after stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 2 Glycolysis and the PPP are required for APS IgG–induced human neutrophil NETosis and ROS production. (A) Using a metabolic flux analyzer, neutrophils from controls were treated with the indicated stimuli, and ECAR (left) and OCR (right) trends were measured over 4 hours. These data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Neutrophils from people in the control group (n = 5) were treated with PBS, 2-DG (10 mM), G6PDi-1 (50 μM), or DPI (10 μM) for 30 minutes and stimulated with total IgG fractions prepared from people in the control group (control IgG, 10 μg/mL), total IgG fractions prepared from patients with APS (APS IgG, 10 μg/mL), PMA (40 nM), or Ca iono (10 μM) for 3 hours and NETosis was quantified using SYTOX Green. All data are presented as fold change compared with neutrophils that were not treated with any inhibitors or stimuli. (C) Neutrophils from people in the control group (n = 3) were treated with inhibitors as in B and then stimulated as indicated for 1 hour. Cytosolic ROS production was quantified using the Amplex Red reagent. For B–C, # represents the effectiveness of NETosis induction or ROS production for APS IgG, PMA, and Ca iono compared with control IgG using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparison test; #P < 0.05, ####P < 0.0001 * represents the change in NETosis or ROS production with the inhibitors in each stimulant group using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparison test; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we found that APS IgG, PMA, and Ca iono induced more NETosis than did control IgG (Figure 2B). However, only APS IgG- and PMA-induced NETosis were sensitive to inhibition by 2-DG, G6PDi-1 (a recently described small molecule G6PD inhibitor) (45), or diphenyleneiodonium chloride (DPI, an inhibitor of NOX), results that together suggest roles for both glycolysis and the PPP (Figure 2B). Notably, 2-DG inhibits hexokinase and thus blocks flux through both glycolysis and the PPP (46), and G6PDi-1 specifically inhibits G6PD (45). For Ca iono–induced NETosis, there was no reduction with 2-DG, G6PDi-1, or DPI. We then measured cytosolic ROS formation and found that APS IgG and PMA, but not Ca iono, induced more ROS production than control IgG (Figure 2C). As with NETosis, the cytosolic ROS production triggered by APS IgG and PMA was drastically reduced in the presence of 2-DG, G6PDi-1, or DPI (Figure 2C). In a different set of experiments, we found that affinity-purified anti-β 2 GPI IgG induced NETosis and cytosolic ROS production to a similar degree as APS IgG (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1B shows a possible intermediate phenotype for the small number of aPL-only patients enrolled in the study. To explore this further and to determine their potential effects on ROS production and metabolic flux, we cultured control neutrophils with individual IgG fractions isolated from the 9 patients with aPL-only (Figure 1B). Neutrophils stimulated with IgG fractions from 2 of the 9 patients with aPL-only (patients 7 and 8) triggered small increases in ROS production compared with control IgG (Supplemental Figure 1D). However, we did not see changes in neutrophil ECAR or OCR with any of the aPL-only IgG fractions (Supplemental Figure 1E). Interestingly, the 2 IgG fractions that triggered ROS production were from the only 2 patients in this group with detectable anti-β 2 GPI IgG activity.

We also evaluated the effect of a glycogen phosphorylase inhibitor (GPI), which acts to block glycogenolysis (47), on NETosis and cytosolic ROS production. In glucose-containing media, GPI did not show any effect on NETosis or ROS production (data not shown). However, when neutrophils were cultured in glucose-free media, GPI reduced NETosis and ROS production for APS IgG and PMA, but not Ca iono (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Glycogenolysis is necessary for APS IgG–induced human neutrophil NETosis and ROS production when glucose is absent from the culture media. These experiments were conducted in media without any glucose. (A) Neutrophils from controls (n = 5) were treated with PBS or GPI (10 μM) for 30 minutes and stimulated with control IgG (10 μg/mL), APS IgG (10 μg/mL), PMA (40 nM), or Ca iono (10 μM) for 3 hours. NETosis was quantified using SYTOX Green. All data are presented as fold change compared with neutrophils that were not treated with any inhibitors or stimuli. (B) Neutrophils from controls (n = 3) were treated with inhibitors as in A and then stimulated as indicated for 1 hour and cytosolic ROS production was quantified using the Amplex Red reagent. For A and B, # represents the effectiveness of NETosis induction or ROS production for APS IgG, PMA, and Ca iono compared with control IgG using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparison test; ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, ####P < 0.0001. * represents the change in NETosis or ROS production with the inhibitors in each stimulant group using t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

The plate-based NETosis data were confirmed by immunofluorescence microscopy with costaining for DNA and neutrophil elastase (Figure 4). Collectively, these data demonstrate that APS IgG–induced NETosis requires glycolysis and the PPP, with APS-IgG–induced neutrophil activation occurring along a slower time course compared with stimuli like PMA.

Figure 4 Representative immunofluorescence microscopy for stimulants and inhibitors as indicated. Blue,DNA; green, neutrophil elastase; scale bars: 100 μm. Representative of 3 independent experiments.

APS IgG promotes metabolic changes in neutrophils. We observed that in the presence of APS IgG neutrophils released more lactate, which could be reversed in the presence of 2-DG, but not G6PDi-1 or DPI (Supplemental Figure 2A). We also observed a numerical but not a statistically significant increase in the enzymatic activity of G6PD with APS IgG, which was reduced by G6PDi-1 but remained stable with 2-DG and DPI (Supplemental Figure 2B). Using flow cytometry, we confirmed that neutrophils increase their total ROS production when stimulated with APS IgG (Supplemental Figure 2C). Moreover, treatment with any of 2-DG, G6PDi-1, or DPI reduced ROS production to levels seen with control IgG-stimulated neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 2C). We did not observe any differences in the above parameters when GPI was used (data not shown).

We next questioned whether APS IgG promotes neutrophil glucose 6-phosphate (G6P) and NAPDH accumulation. An hour after stimulation, we observed that G6P increased to approximately 2-fold in neutrophils stimulated with APS IgG before returning to baseline (Supplemental Figure 2D). APS IgG-stimulated neutrophils produced more NADPH for 2 hours before decreasing to the levels seen in control IgG-stimulated neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 2E). We also observed an increase in intracellular glycogen with APS IgG when neutrophils were incubated in glucose-containing media but not in glucose-free media (Supplemental Figure 2F). These data suggest that APS IgG can increase lactate, G6P, NADPH, and total ROS production by neutrophils.

In mice, 2-DG restrains APS IgG–associated NETosis without impacting bleeding time. We sought to determine whether administering 2-DG to mice would replicate the data seen above in human neutrophils. To accomplish this, we administered intraperitoneal saline or 2-DG to C57BL/6J mice once daily for 7 days. This was followed by induction of thioglycolate-induced peritonitis and isolation of neutrophils after 16 hours (Figure 5A). After isolation, neutrophils were not exposed to any additional 2-DG.

Figure 5 In mice, 2-DG restrains neutrophil glycolysis, ROS production, and NETosis, but does not impact bleeding time. (A) Timeline of treatment with saline or 2-DG (0.5 g/kg) and peritoneal neutrophil isolation. (B) Glycolytic capacity was measured and presented as fold change in the 2-DG–treated mice (n = 9) compared with the saline-treated mice (n = 8). *P < 0.05 using t test. (C) Neutrophils from mice administered saline or 2-DG (n = 5) were stimulated with control IgG (10 μg/mL), APS IgG (10 μg/mL), PMA (250 nM), or Ca iono (10 μM,) and NETosis was quantified using SYTOX Green. Data are presented as fold change compared with neutrophils from saline-treated mice that were left unstimulated. # represents the effectiveness of NETosis induction as compared with control IgG using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparison test; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ####P < 0.0001. * represents the change in NETosis in neutrophils from mice administered 2-DG compared with the mice administered saline in each stimulant group; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 using t test. (D and E) C57BL/6J mice were treated with saline (n = 6), 2-DG (n = 5, 0.5 g/kg), or clopidogrel (n = 5, 2.5 mg/kg) daily for 7 days followed by quantification of (D) tail vein bleeding time and (E) accumulated hemoglobin. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparison test. (F) Washed platelets from C57BL/6J mice (n = 3 mice) were isolated and cultured in 0 or 5 mM glucose-containing buffers and then treated with PBS or 2-DG (10 mM) for 30 minutes followed by treatment with platelet agonists as indicated. Platelet P-selectin expression was quantified. # represents the change in P-selectin expression in platelets treated with PAR4-AP and convulxin compared with untreated platelets and * represents the change in P-selectin expression with 2-DG in each platelet agonist group using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparison test; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ####P < 0.0001.

We evaluated the glycolytic capacity of isolated peritoneal neutrophils and found that 2-DG treatment reduced their ability to use glycolysis (Figure 5B). We also found that 2-DG administration decreased NETosis induced by APS IgG and PMA, but not by Ca iono (Figure 5C). Next, we evaluated bleeding times as a blunt approximation of platelet function. Bleeding was not significantly different between the saline- and 2-DG–treated mice but was markedly increased in mice given the antiplatelet agent clopidogrel as a positive control (Figure 5D). We found comparable results when quantifying the accumulated hemoglobin content after tail vein bleeding (Figure 5E). There were no changes in body weight, circulating blood glucose, total white blood cell count, absolute neutrophil count, or hemoglobin between the saline- and 2-DG-treated mice (data not shown); however, 2-DG administration did modestly reduce platelet counts (1,402,000/μl ± 91,000 with saline versus 962,000/μl ± 101,000 with 2-DG; P < 0.0001 by t test). Finally, to provide a more nuanced assessment of platelet function, we quantified whether platelet P-selectin expression was affected by ex vivo treatment with 2-DG. When platelets were isolated and cultured in glucose-containing buffers, 2-DG did not affect P-selectin expression; however, in glucose-free buffers, 2-DG did effectively reduce P-selectin expression in response to stimulation with either a PAR4 agonist peptide or the GPVI agonist convulxin (Figure 5F).

Taken together, these results suggest that administering 2-DG to mice reduces the ability of peritoneal neutrophils to utilize glycolysis and release NETs. Further, 2-DG reduces P-selectin expression in a glucose-free buffer, suggesting potential impacts on platelet function that do not extend to bleeding time.

When administered to mice, APS IgG promotes 2-NBDG uptake, glycolysis, and NETosis. Next, we aimed to identify whether directly administering APS IgG to mice changes neutrophil metabolism, as well as the extent to which this can be influenced by metabolic inhibitors. To do this, we treated C57BL/6J mice with once-daily itraperitoneal saline or 2-DG for 7 days. At the end of the 7 days, we administered a 1-time dose of 2 mg control or APS IgG into the peritoneal cavity along with thioglycolate to trigger neutrophil recruitment. Peritoneal neutrophils were isolated after 16 hours (Figure 6A). After isolation, the neutrophils were not treated with additional IgGs or 2-DG.

Figure 6 In mouse neutrophils, APS IgG promotes NETosis, 2-NBDG uptake, and glycolysis that can be restrained by 2-DG. (A) Timeline of treatment with saline or 2-DG (0.5 g/kg), intraperitoneal IgG administration, and peritoneal neutrophil isolation. Each point represents 1 mouse; n = 5 for control IgG + saline, n = 8 for APS IgG + saline, and n = 5 for APS IgG + 2-DG. (B) 2-NBDG fluorescence was measured using flow cytometry. (C) Glycolytic capacity was measured using the glycolysis stress test. (D) Spontaneous NETosis was characterized using SYTOX Green. For C and D, data are presented as fold change in the APS IgG-treated mice compared with the control IgG-treated mice. (E) Total cellular ROS production was measured with DCFDA fluorescence. For all, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparison test.

Using flow cytometry, we observed that 2-NBDG fluorescence was increased in the neutrophils of mice administered APS IgG and that 2-DG was able to reverse this (Figure 6B). We found the same relationship for glycolytic capacity (Figure 6C) and spontaneous NETosis (Figure 6D). We did not observe significant changes in total ROS production with APS IgG compared with control IgG, even though ROS production decreased with 2-DG (Figure 6E), possibly suggesting that peritonitis activated the neutrophils and diminished the additive effects of APS IgG on ROS production.

To a different set of mice, we administered saline or G6PDi-1 daily for 3 days, after which we injected 2 mg of APS IgG to each mouse along with thioglycolate and isolated peritoneal neutrophils after 16 hours (Supplemental Figure 3A). G6PDi-1 was able to reduce spontaneous NETosis and total ROS production (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). In summary, APS IgG administration to mice increased glycolytic capacity and NETosis in peritoneal neutrophils, which could be decreased by 2-DG.

APS IgG–induced venous thrombosis in mice is dependent on glycolysis and the PPP. Lastly, we wanted to determine whether glycolysis or the PPP are necessary for APS-associated thrombosis. We used the electrolytic inferior vena cava (IVC) injury model of venous thrombosis that we have described previously (20, 21, 48); mice treated with IgG from patients with APS form larger thrombi compared with mice treated with IgG from controls (Figure 7A). As expected, we found that APS IgG promoted larger thrombi than control IgG (Figure 7B). In the APS mice that also received 2-DG, there was a marked reduction in thrombus size, comparable to mice that had received control IgG (Figure 7, B and C). This decrease in thrombus burden was accompanied by a reduction in circulating NET remnants, measured using an ELISA quantifying MPO-DNA complexes (Figure 7D). Figure 7E shows representative histology of thrombus sections stained with H&E, as well as Ly6G as a marker of neutrophils. We quantified the number of thrombus-infiltrating Ly6G-positive neutrophils, which were significantly reduced in the mice treated with 2-DG (Figure 7F). When mice were given G6PDi-1, we again found a reduction in APS-associated thrombus weights and circulating MPO-DNA complexes (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). In summary, glycolysis and PPP inhibition can reduce APS IgG–induced venous thrombosis in mice.