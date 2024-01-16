Gestational diabetes in mice induces hematopoietic memory that affects the long-term health of the offspring

Two independent genetic and pharmacological models of diabetes in pregnancy. We conducted our studies in 2 independent mouse models of diabetes in pregnancy. First, we used a mouse genetic model of type 1 diabetes (Ins2Akita/J) under a rigorous breeding scheme (Figure 1A). C57BL/6-backcrossed Ins2Akita/J mice carry a spontaneous mutation in the Ins2 gene that induces the toxic folding of the insulin protein, leading to reduced β cell mass and impaired insulin secretion (10). Mice heterozygous for the Ins2Akita mutation displayed normal weight and a diabetic profile with hyperglycemia, but not hyperinsulinemia. The colony was maintained by crossing Ins2Akita/+ males to C57BL/6 females to limit intergenerational GD and potential germline alterations. To reinforce the hyperglycemia phenotype in females, F1 heterozygote Ins2Akita/+ and WT littermate females were fed with high-fat diet (HFD) (60 kcal% fat) for 3 weeks before breeding with C57BL/6 males (Figure 1A). In this condition, Ins2Akita/+ dams displayed high nonfasting blood-glucose levels during gestation (measured at gestational days G10±1 and G17±1) (Figure 1C). To independently validate our results, we established a pharmacological C57BL/6 mouse model, based on a 2-hit approach that combines HFD with 3 injections of streptozotocin (STZ) (60 mg/kg/d) to target maternal pancreatic β cells and induce diabetes (Figure 1B) (11). STZ administration was completed 1 week prior to mating, precluding any direct impact of STZ on the offspring. In this model, dams developed hyperglycemia during gestation with a late-stage peak at G17±1 (Figure 1D). Consistent with human pathology, both animal models showed an increase in perinatal adverse events (for ~15% of the dams), including cases of stalled labor, dystocia, and pup mortality (data not shown) (2). Offspring (F2) were maintained under regular 13 kcal% fat diet from birth into adulthood and analyzed as adults at 8 to 12 weeks of age. Analyses were performed on WT offspring that did not carry the diabetogenic mutation (denoted hereafter as WTAkita) or were not directly exposed to STZ treatment (denoted hereafter as WTSTZ). GD offspring were compared with control (Ctrl) mice born to normal pregnancy generated through a similar breeding scheme. As expected, GD offspring showed no gross metabolic abnormalities at weaning (4 weeks) and adulthood (8 weeks) when assessed by (a) body weight, (b) nonfasting or fasting blood glucose, and (c) glucose-tolerance test (GTT) or insulin-tolerance test (ITT) (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169730DS1). Together, our results describe 2 independent GD mouse models with gestational hyperglycemia and perinatal adverse features that recapitulate human pathology. They show that offspring born to these models of diabetic pregnancy do not present major metabolic abnormalities or glycemic alterations when analyzed during early adulthood.

Figure 1 Modeling diabetes during pregnancy. (A and B) Breeding and treatment schematic used to generate genetic (A) and pharmacological (B) mouse models of GD. (C and D) Dam nonfasting glycemia before, during, and after pregnancy in genetic (C) and pharmacological (D) mouse models (C: n = 17–20/group, D: n = 6–20/group, n = 6–8/group at postweaning age). (E and F) Weaning-age (4 weeks old) and adult-age (8 weeks old) body weight (left panels) and nonfasting glycemia (right panels) of offspring born to diabetic pregnancy in the genetic (E) and pharmacological (F) mouse models (n = 5–8/group). Data are represented as means ± SD. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test. ***P ≤ 0.0005; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Diabetic pregnancy promotes atherosclerosis development in adult offspring. In human populations, GD has been associated with early onset of atherosclerosis development in offspring (8, 9). To assess whether the mouse models mimic human pathology, we induced GD in atherosclerosis-prone Apoe-KO mice using the STZ protocol and challenged the offspring with HFD to favor atherosclerosis development (Figure 2, A and B). As described in WT mice, adult GD Apoe–/– offspring did not display any changes in body weight or gross glycemic alterations (Figure 2C). However, aortic valve histological examinations showed accelerated atherosclerosis development in GD offspring compared with Ctrls (Figure 2D). Notably, we observed increased inflammation, lipid deposition, and cartilaginous metaplasia in the aortic valves (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We then used hematopoietic transplantation to assess the contribution of the hematopoietic system to the atherosclerotic phenotype. Saturating amounts of BM cells (5 × 106) isolated from Ctrl or GD WTAkita offspring were transplanted into Apoe–/– irradiated recipient mice that were subsequently challenged with HFD (Figure 2F). Transplanted mice showed no overt glycemic alterations (Figure 2G). The severity of the atherosclerotic features was reduced in Apoe–/– recipient mice, consistent with previous reports (12, 13). However, even in this context, recipient mice transplanted with GD offspring BM showed an increase in aortic valve atherosclerotic lesions (Figure 2, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 2C). These lesions in the Apoe–/– recipients were associated with exacerbated monocytosis and accumulation of aortic myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E) (14, 15). Together, these results validate the use of the 2 GD mouse models to mimic the pathological conditions described in human cohorts born to diabetic pregnancy. They also suggest that the hematopoietic system contributes, at least to some extent, to atherosclerosis development in adult GD offspring.

Figure 2 GD promotes atherosclerosis development in adult offspring. (A) Experimental schematic used to assess atherosclerosis development in Apoe–/– GD offspring. (B) STZ-treated Apoe–/– dam nonfasting glycemia before and during pregnancy (n = 3). (C) Adult body weight (left panel) and nonfasting glycemia (right panel) of Apoe–/– offspring born to diabetic pregnancy (n = 4–7). (D) Histological criteria and atherosclerosis severity score in adult Ctrl and GD Apoe–/– offspring (n = 7–5/group). (E) Example of histological analysis of H&E-stained aortic valve from Apoe–/– offspring born to diabetic pregnancy compared with Ctrl. Original magnification, ×100; insets, ×200. (F) Experimental schematic used to assess atherosclerosis in Apoe–/– recipients transplanted with BM isolated from adult Ctrl and GD Apoe–/– offspring. (G) Adult body weight (left panel) and nonfasting glycemia (right panel) of Apoe–/– recipient mice transplanted with BM cells isolated from Ctrl or GD offspring (n = 5). (H) Atherosclerosis severity in Apoe–/– recipient mice (n = 11–12/group). (I) Example of histological analysis of aortic valve from Apoe–/– recipient mice. Original magnification, ×100. Data are represented as means ± SD (B, C, and G). Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test (B); χ2 test for trend (D and H). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01.

Long-term alterations of the steady-state hematopoiesis in offspring born to diabetic pregnancy. We next performed a comprehensive analysis of the hematopoietic compartments present in the BM of 8-week-old WTAkita mice born to diabetic pregnancy (Figure 3A) (16). While BM cellularity was not dramatically affected, we found that steady-state hematopoiesis was skewed toward the myeloid lineage (Figure 3B). We analyzed the immature Lineage–c-Kit+Sca-1+ (LSK) BM compartment subfractionated based on the expression of the marker Flt3, CD150, and CD48 (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3A). GD did not affect the frequency and phenotype of the hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) defined as LSK/Flt3–CD48–CD150+ (HSC-SLAM). In contrast, we observed an expansion of the short-term multipotent progenitors MPP3 and MPP4, defined as LSK/Flt3–CD48+CD150– and LSK/Flt3+CD48+CD150–, respectively. This was associated with an expansion of the myeloid committed progenitors (granulocyte/macrophage progenitor [GMP]: Lineage–c-Kit+Sca-1–CD34+FcγR+) (Figure 3D). Functionally, a decrease in the quiescence of the HSC compartment was detectable by intracellular Hoechst 33342/Ki67 staining (Figure 3E). HSC activation was further confirmed by reduced nuclear localization of FOXO3, a key regulator of HSC quiescence (17) (Figure 3F). This activated phenotype was associated with a loss of HSC fitness in competitive transplantation assay (Figure 3, G and H) (18). Similar BM myeloid skewing was observed in the pharmacological STZ model with an expansion of the MPP4 and GMP compartments (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). Although we did not observe a major alteration of the HSC quiescence at steady state, competitive transplantation assay revealed a similar loss of HSC fitness (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H).

Figure 3 Offspring born to diabetic pregnancy display altered steady-state hematopoiesis. (A) Schematic of the murine hematopoietic hierarchy. (B) BM cellularity and absolute numbers of BM myeloid/lymphoid cells in adult WTAkita offspring (n = 12). (C and D) Absolute numbers of HSPC populations in the BM of adult Ctrl and WTAkita offspring (n = 11–12). CMP, common myeloid progenitor (Lineage–c-Kit+Sca-1–CD34+FcγR–); MEP, megakaryocyte/erythroid progenitor (Lineage–c-Kit+Sca-1–CD34–FcγR–). (E) Percentage of HSC distribution in cell-cycle phases in adult Ctrl and WTAkita offspring. Right panel shows representative FACS plots for Ki67/ Hoechst 33342 staining (n = 10). (F) Percentage of HSCs isolated from Ctrl and WTAkita offspring that present FOXO3 nuclear localization at steady state (n = 6 with 50 individual cells analyzed for each). Right panel shows representative images of FOXO3 immunofluorescence analysis. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G and H) Competitive hematopoietic reconstitution assay for HSCs isolated from Ctrl (n = 6) and WTAkita (n = 7) offspring from 1 experiment: PB chimerism over time (G) and BM chimerism for HSC subsets, 20 weeks after transplantation (H). Data are represented as means ± SD. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test (B, C, D, G, and H) or with Tukey’s post hoc test (E); unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (F). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.0005; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Together, these results suggest a long-lasting effect of GD on the offspring hematopoietic system that persists into adulthood. We observed marks of activation of the HSC compartment and an expansion of key hematopoietic myeloid progenitors (MPP and GMP). Although these alterations did not lead to any overt hematological pathologies at the time of analysis, they signal the persistence of a latent dysregulated hematopoietic state in offspring born to diabetic pregnancy.

GD offspring display altered hematopoietic response to inflammatory cues. We assessed the functional effect of GD on the ability of the offspring hematopoietic system to respond to inflammatory challenge (Figure 4A). We used LPS to mimic bacterial infection in Ctrl and GD WTSTZ offspring and in adult diabetic Ins2Akita/+ males (nonfasting blood glucose: 390.7 ± 57.7 mg/dL, n = 10). As expected, LPS treatment led in all conditions to a decrease of the BM cellularity and a reduction of the number of BM myeloid cells (Figure 4B). In contrast, we observed an altered hematopoietic stress response in WTSTZ GD offspring and diabetic Ins2Akita/+ mice, phenotypically characterized by limited MPP3 expansion and a slow recovery of the GMP compartment (Figure 4C). This phenotype in GD offspring was associated with a reduced inflammatory cytokine response, particularly for IL-6, IL-12p70, and, to a lesser extent, IFN-γ, TNF-α, MCP1, and MIP2 (Figure 4D). It is noteworthy that similar alterations were found in a model of viral infection using polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid (pIC), suggesting that these functional characteristics are not linked to a specific inflammatory pathway (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). These results indicate that GD leads to lasting disruption of the hematopoietic stress response in the offspring. Although GD offspring do not display any gross metabolic defects, we observed that they mimic the hematopoietic features found in diabetic mouse models. Thus, these results suggest the existence of a long-term functional glycemic memory in adult offspring born to diabetic pregnancy.

Figure 4 GD altered the inflammatory hematopoietic response in offspring. (A) Schematic of the experimental design for the in vivo LPS inflammatory challenge. (B) BM cellularity and absolute numbers of BM myeloid cells 3 days after LPS treatment. (C) Absolute numbers of BM MPP3 and GMP cells 3 days after LPS treatment (n = 3–6/group). (D) Inflammatory cytokine concentration in the mouse serum 3 days after LPS treatment (n = 4/group). (E) Schematic of experimental design to generate and activate BMDMs. (F) Absolute numbers of BMDMs in culture 24 hours after treatment with PBS or LPS/IFN-γ (n = 4–9/group). (G) Schematic of experimental design describing BMDM generation from transplanted mice. (H) Following transplantation, absolute numbers of BMDMs in culture 24 hours after treatment with PBS or LPS/IFN-γ (n = 4/group). Data are represented as means ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B and C) or 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test (D, F and G). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.0005; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

To confirm these observations, we generated BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs) from adult Ctrl, GD WTAkita, and WTSTZ offspring, along with diabetic Ins2Akita/+ mice (Figure 4E). We did not observe any qualitative or quantitative defects in BMDM generation based on cell number and immunophenotype (data not shown). As expected, all BMDMs acquired an inflammatory phenotype upon treatment with LPS (10 ng/mL) and IFN-γ (10 ng/mL), as assessed by the acquisition of the CD86 marker and the expression of inflammatory cytokines such as Il6, Il1a, and Tnf (Supplemental Figure 4E and data not shown). However, we found that BMDMs generated from WTAkita and WTSTZ GD offspring were reduced in number after activation compared with Ctrl (Figure 4F). This loss of cellularity was detectable as early as 3 hours after activation (Supplemental Figure 4F). Consistent with the maintenance of a functional glycemic memory, this property of BMDMs generated from GD offspring mimicked the behavior of BMDMs derived from diabetic Ins2Akita/+ mice. Importantly, this property was maintained when GD offspring BM cells were transplanted into normal congenic mice (Figure 4G). Thus, BMDMs generated from recipient mice 6 months after BM transplantation maintained a heightened sensitivity to inflammation (Figure 4H). Together, these data show that BMDMs generated from GD offspring and diabetic mice share functional properties that are distinct from those of Ctrl BMDMs. Results in the BM transplantation setting demonstrate that the diabetic memory generated in GD offspring is an intrinsic hematopoietic property supported by alterations in the HSC compartment.

Sterile inflammation contributes to the induction of the GD hematopoietic memory during pregnancy. We hypothesized that damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) linked to hyperglycemia could contribute to the in utero induction of the GD hematopoietic memory (19). AGER is a receptor for several metabolic stress signals, such as advanced glycation end products (AGEs), HMGB1, and S100 proteins (20). Previous reports have demonstrated the role of AGER in GD-associated fetal alterations (21, 22). We used a loss-of-function approach to determine the contribution of AGER to the development of a GD hematopoietic memory. We treated Ager-deficient (Ager–/–) dams with STZ to generate GD mutant offspring (AgerSTZ) (Figure 5A). Mutant dams did not show any alterations of the diabetic phenotype during pregnancy compared with their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 5A). Adult GD offspring were evaluated by BM phenotypic analysis at steady state and functional BMDM assessment, two defining criteria of GD hematopoietic memory in WT mice (Figure 5B). Based on these readouts, we observed that the disruption of the AGER pathway blocks the acquisition of the GD hematopoietic memory in offspring (Figure 5C). Targeted gene invalidation in the dam (by crossing male WT with female Ager–/–) or in the fetus (by crossing male Ager–/– with female Ager+/– and selecting Ager–/– offspring) demonstrate that this pathway is specifically required in the mother for the induction of the GD hematopoietic memory in the offspring (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). These results show that the maternal AGER pathway is a primary inducer of the diabetic hematopoietic memory and suggest the existence of secondary signals that affect the hematopoiesis of the offspring.

Figure 5 AGER and NLRP3 function are necessary for the induction of the GD hematopoietic memory in offspring. (A) Schematic of the experimental design. (B–D) Hematopoietic readout for offspring born to normal or diabetic pregnancy: absolute numbers of BM GMP cells (left graphs) and absolute numbers of BMDMs in culture 24 hours after treatment with PBS or LPS/IFN-γ (right graphs) in WT (B) (data also presented in Supplemental Figure 3D and Figure 4F), Ager–/– (C), and Nlrp3–/– backgrounds (D). (C: n = 8–10 for GMP; n = 10–20 for BMDM; D: n = 6 for GMP, n = 6–12 for BMDM). (E) Immune cell composition in placenta: percentages in CD45+ cells (n = 4–7/group). (F) RT-PCR analysis showing the expression of the Il6 and Ccl2 inflammatory cytokine genes. Results are expressed as fold change relative to Ctrls, set at 1 (n = 3). (G) RNA-Seq analysis on placental CD45+ cells isolated at G17 from Ctrl, WTSTZ, and Nlrp3STZ dams (n = 3/group). Principal component analysis (PCA) of RNA-Seq data (left panel). Differential gene signature: heatmap using differentially expressed genes (DEGs) with log 2 FC> |0.58| and FDR < 0.05 in all comparisons (central panel). GSEA of genes differentially expressed in WTSTZ cells compared with Ctrl and Nlrp3STZ conditions (right panel). Data are represented as means ± SD. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests (B–D, left graphs); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (F) or 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test (B–D, right graphs; E). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.0005; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

We hypothesized that sterile inflammation could be central to these secondary signals. We tested the NLRP3 inflammasome, which is a known regulator of sterile inflammation and which has been associated with GD and pregnancy complications (23, 24). We assessed NLRP3 as previously described for AGER (Figure 5A). Global NLRP3 targeting did not affect the dam GD (Supplemental Figure 5D), but did prevent the acquisition of the GD hematopoietic memory in offspring (Nlrp3STZ) (Figure 5D). Unlike AGER, NLRP3 was required in both the dam and the fetus (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Furthermore, we found that the GD hematopoietic memory correlates with placental inflammation. We observed an expansion of the macrophage population in placenta of WTSTZ offspring that develop a hematopoietic memory, but not in AgerSTZ and Nlpr3STZ offspring (Figure 5E). As expected, accumulation of placental macrophage was associated with expression of inflammatory cytokine genes, such as Il6, Ccl2, Il1b, and Tnf. (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5G). These results were strengthened by RNA-Seq analyses performed on CD45+ cells isolated from placenta, which confirmed the link between GD and placental inflammation and its dependence on NLRP3 (Figure 5G, Supplemental Figure 5H, and Supplemental Table 1). Together, these results show that induction of the GD hematopoietic memory in offspring requires the AGER/NLRP3 pathways and is associated with sterile placental inflammation.

DNA methylation contributes to the maintenance of the GD hematopoietic memory during adulthood. Next, we investigated the mechanisms that support the persistence of the GD hematopoietic memory in adult offspring. Diabetes has been associated with epigenetic changes (25). Particularly, hematopoietic alterations in diabetic mice have been linked to alterations in the DNA methylation landscape and increased expression of DNA methyltransferase 1 (Dnmt1) (26). In LSK cells, we confirmed a specific increase of DNMT1 but not DNMT3a protein in adult diabetic Ins2Akita/+ and STZ-treated mice (Figure 6A). Interestingly, we found that LSK cells from GD adult offspring show a similar increase of DNMT1 protein, even as the models do not display overt hyperglycemia. Using reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (RRBS) analysis, we found that DNMT1 upregulation correlates with methylome alterations in HSPCs of adult GD offspring. It particularly affected genes that respond to reactive oxygen/nitrogen species, which are important features of diabetes (27), and gene pathways previously found differentially methylated in cord blood cells from diabetic pregnancy (e.g., cell-cell adhesion, MAPK signaling, cytosolic transport) (28) (Supplemental Figure 6A and data not shown). These results were reinforced by transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing (ATAC-Seq) assay performed in LSK cells isolated from adult Ctrl and GD offspring (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). Despite some degree of variability between replicates, differential analysis of the accessible sites showed differences in the chromatin structure in Ctrl and GD LSK compartments. Particularly, we observed a reduced accessibility in GD offspring that affects genes involved in metabolism, oxidative stress, and inflammation pathways. Although limited in scope, these analyses are consistent with the idea of epigenetic alterations in GD offspring. To assess the contribution of DNA methylation to the GD hematopoietic memory, we used a low dose of the DNA methyltransferase inhibitor 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5-azadC) to reset the methylome profile in GD offspring (29, 30) (Figure 6B). GD WTSTZ offspring were analyzed immediately after treatment or following a 2-week recovery period. We observed that 5-azadC treatment affects BM cellularity without dramatically disturbing the hematopoietic hierarchy assessed by flow cytometry (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6E). Hematopoietic parameters were normalized after the end of treatment (30). As expected, DNMT1 and DNMT3a protein levels in HSPCs were reduced by 5-azadC treatment, but were restored following treatment cessation (Figure 6D). By assessing the BMDM function, we found that hypomethylating treatment limits the loss of BMDM cellularity following inflammatory activation, consistent with a loss of the GD hematopoietic memory (Figure 6E). However, we found that this effect was temporary, as the BMDM phenotype remerges after treatment cessation (Figure 6E). Consistent with the idea of a GD hematopoietic memory, these results show that offspring born to diabetic pregnancy maintain into adulthood high expression of DNMT1, a molecular feature associated with overt diabetes. In addition, these results suggest that upregulation of DNMT1, and the associated changes in DNA methylation, is one of the factors supporting the GD memory in the hematopoietic system.