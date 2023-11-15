Antitumor activity of AZD0754, a dnTGFβRII-armored, STEAP2-targeted CAR-T cell therapy, in prostate cancer

To interrogate the rationale for targeting STEAP2, we first aimed to understand the expression profile and localization of the target. We confirmed literature reports of STEAP2 overexpression in prostate cancer by using large-scale genomics screening in the QIAGEN Omicssoft OncoLand database, where prostate adenocarcinoma and normal prostate tissue displayed substantially higher gene expression levels than all other tumor types and normal tissues profiled (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169655DS1). Next, we developed a STEAP2-specific rabbit polyclonal IHC reagent to evaluate the prevalence and localization of protein expression in broad tissue microarrays (TMAs), where high, homogeneous expression levels were found to be restricted to prostate tumors (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2). When IHC was used to profile TMAs from various stages of prostate cancer progression, including primary, castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), lymph node metastases, and decalcified full-face sections from bone metastases, more than 85% of all tumor samples throughout all disease progression stages showed more than 75% of all tumor cells as positive for cell surface STEAP2. Representative images of CRPC and bone metastatic samples showed predominantly circumferential and apical staining patterns (Figure 1B). Finally, to investigate the expression pattern of STEAP2 in healthy human tissue, ISH staining was conducted concomitantly with IHC to confirm protein abundance and localization, using a STEAP2-specific probe in a normal tissue TMA (Table 1). Although low to moderate STEAP2 gene expression was identified by ISH in several normal human tissues, the signal was not shown as cell surface protein expression as identified by IHC. As an orthogonal, antibody-independent approach to assess STEAP2 protein expression, laser capture microdissection coupled with targeted proteomics was used in regions of interest. Consistent with the IHC and ISH data, targeted proteomic analysis of STEAP2 revealed high levels (median concentration, >500 amol/μg) in prostate tissue and low levels (median concentration, <50 amol/μg, below the 46 amol/μg lower limit of quantification for the assay) in non-prostate tissues (Table 1). Only normal prostate was found to have high, homogeneous STEAP2 expression across all healthy tissues profiled.

Figure 1 Prevalence of STEAP2, a prostate tumor–associated antigen, throughout disease progression. (A) IHC studies of a broad TMA demonstrated membrane STEAP2 expression exclusively in prostate cancer. An example of STEAP2 IHC staining in normal prostate tissue is shown. (B) As in A, TMAs containing primary prostate cancer, CRPC, and prostate lymph node metastases, as well as decalcified full-face sections of prostate cancer bone metastases, were evaluated by IHC for STEAP2 membrane expression. Representative images of STEAP2 in CRPC and bone metastases are shown under the IHC graphs. All IHC images shown are at ×20 original magnification.

Table 1 Summary of STEAP2 IHC, ISH, and targeted proteomic expression in normal human tissue microarrays

To understand the level of TGF-β present throughout prostate cancer progression, the same tumor samples shown in Figure 1B were stained by IHC for TGF-β. The tumor cells mostly displayed a TGF-β intensity of 0 to 1+, whereas the intensity was increased to 1 to 2+ in the tumor stromal compartment in samples across the stages of disease progression (Figure 2A). Similarly, the distribution of the stain throughout each tumor section was relatively low and varied across the tumors, but distribution increased with disease progression in the stromal cells (Figure 2B). Representative IHC images of TGF-β staining in a normal prostate, primary prostate cancer, and a prostate cancer bone metastasis are shown in Figure 2C highlighting the high levels of TGF-β staining in tumor stroma and immune cells compared with normal prostate. It is likely that this TGF-β is in the active form, because the distribution of phosphorylated SMAD2 (p-SMAD2), a downstream component in the TGF-β signaling axis, was similarly increased with advanced disease (Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 Prevalence of TGF-β throughout prostate cancer progression. (A) The same prostate cancer TMA samples shown in Figure 1 were profiled for expression of TGF-β by IHC. The TGF-β staining intensity in tumor and stromal cells was quantified. (B) Distribution of TGF-β staining in tumor and stromal cells. (C) Representative images of TGF-β staining in normal prostate sample, primary prostate tumor, and prostate cancer bone metastatic sample, highlighting the contribution of tumor and stromal cell TGF-β in the TME. (D) IHC for p-SMAD2 was performed on the samples shown in A, and the distribution of expression in each prostate cancer disease subset was quantified. (E) Representative images of p-SMAD2 staining quantified in D. All images include a 50 μm scale bar at bottom left.

The STEAP2 protein has been largely unstudied because its multiple transmembrane domains pose a marked challenge to antibody development. The lack of STEAP2-specific commercial antibodies is due to the limited length of STEAP2 extracellular loops and their near-total conservation across species and high homology with other STEAP family members. A recent publication reported the development of a STEAP2 functional antibody that demonstrated binding in a cholesterol-dependent fashion (9). The unstable epitope of the antibody in that study, however, poses challenges to its use in a therapeutic setting.

To generate STEAP2-specific antibodies to stable epitopes, we used 2 strategies. First, we used a cell immunization hybridoma campaign that allowed the murine immune system to recognize the STEAP2 protein in its native conformation. In previous research, we were not able to drive expression and cell surface localization of STEAP2 in a non-prostate cell setting, such as in Ad293 cells (data not shown). This complicating factor for the study of STEAP2 biology was also reported by others (9) and could suggest a potential requirement for prostate-specific chaperones or cell membrane scaffold proteins to enforce STEAP2 cell surface expression. To circumvent this problem, we created a chimeric cell line named STEAP3-2, in which we grafted the STEAP2 extracellular loops onto the backbone of the STEAP3 protein to exploit the cell surface localization of STEAP3 (Supplemental Figure 4). To enable detection of the chimeric protein on the cell surface, platelet-derived growth factor receptor β (PDGFRβ) transmembrane domain with a triple FLAG tag was fused to the intracellular STEAP3-2 C-terminus (Figure 3A). Cell surface localization of STEAP3-2–FLAG was subsequently confirmed by flow cytometry, using anti-FLAG for detection (Figure 3B). Humanized Del-1 mice were immunized with Ad293 STEAP3-2 (non-tagged) chimeric cells for lead generation. Second, we undertook a complex B cell hybridoma enrichment screening approach to discover functional STEAP2-targeting antibodies (Supplemental Figure 3). In short, after murine immunization, we harvested spleens and lymph nodes for B cells and enriched for STEAP2-specific B cell clones through a deselection step with an LNCaP STEAP2 CRISPR knockout engineered cell line. This allowed all remaining nonbinding clones to proceed to hybridoma fusion and scale-up. The conditioned hybridoma supernatants were subjected to primary specificity screening on the LNCaP and LNCaP STEAP2 CRISPR isogenic cell line pair, as well as the Ad293 and Ad293 STEAP3-2 cells.

Figure 3 Generation of an anti-STEAP2 antibody that demonstrates specificity in model systems. (A) Chimera containing the STEAP3-GS-PDGFRβTM-FLAG amino acid sequence backbone with the sequence of the STEAP2 extracellular loops grafted on to establish cell surface localization. (B) FACS analysis demonstrating robust and stable expression of the STEAP3-2–FLAG chimera and, by extrapolation, the STEAP3-2 (non-tagged) used for antibody generation, at the cell surface of Ad293 cells. (C) 40A3 scFv-Fc was tested for binding to Ad293 cells expressing human STEAP family members (STEAP1, 2, 3, and 4). (D) Multiple scFv-Fcs and full-length IgG1 antibodies were screened for binding to antigen-positive (Ad293 STEAP3-2, Ad293 STEAP3-2 murine, and LNCaP) cells and antigen-negative (Ad293 and LNCaP STEAP2 CRISPR) cell lines. Representative FACS titration graphs show binding curves for the 40A3 scFv-Fc, 40A3 IgG1, and nonbinding IgG1 as a negative control in the LNCaP STEAP2 CRISPR and LNCaP cell lines. Anti–human Fc secondary antibodies conjugated with Alexa Fluor 647 were used for detection of scFv-Fc or IgG1 binding to cells by flow cytometry. (E) Models of STEAP3-STEAP2 ECD chimeras used to assess 40A3 IgG domain recognition. (F) FACS analysis showing preferential binding of 40A3 IgG to ECD2 of STEAP2 on Ad293 cells expressing STEAP3-2 chimeras. All FACS results are representative of n > 3 experimental replicates.

The secondary screening entailed elimination of clones that displayed binding to Ad293 cell lines overexpressing STEAP1, 3, or 4 family members and selection of those that exhibited binding to cells overexpressing murine STEAP2 ECD loops, Ad293 STEAP3-2 murine cells. The V genes of these resulting STEAP2-specific, murine cross-reactive hybridomas were recovered for monoclonal IgG production, and selective binding was again validated with similar criteria. IgG clones were converted to scFv-Fc, and in vitro binding assays were performed by FACS to evaluate the specificity of 40A3 scFv-Fc for STEAP2 and lack of background binding to antigen-negative cell lines and other STEAP family members (Figure 3C). Next, we assessed on-cell binding affinity with antigen-positive and -negative cell lines to quantify the relative affinities of 40A3 scFv for human and murine STEAP2 as 20.2 nM and 28.2 nM, respectively (Figure 3D and Table 2). Chimeric cell lines were generated to pinpoint STEAP2 ECD recognition by the lead antibody, 40A3 IgG, as a surrogate for the CAR scFv. To this end, STEAP3 was again used as a scaffold to present STEAP2 ECDs individually or in combination (Figure 3E). The 40A3 IgG showed a distinct preference by FACS for STEAP2 ECD2, the longest of the 3 extracellular loops (Figure 3F). The involvement of STEAP2 ECDs 1 and 3 cannot be excluded, but the data strongly suggest that the major epitope for 40A3 IgG recognition resides within ECD2.

Table 2 The 40A3 scFv-Fc binding affinity

Lead scFvs were cloned into a second-generation CAR construct with 4-1BB and CD3ζ signaling domains. More specifically, the CAR genes were constructed in a pESRC lentivirus construct by fusing of the following in series: human CSFR2 signal peptide, scFv, human IgG4 hinge with S228P mutation, human CD28 transmembrane domain, human 4-1BB cytoplasmic domain, and human CD3ζ cytoplasmic domain. Upon transduction into human T cells, these CAR-T clones were further triaged for specificity of killing on antigen-positive and -negative cell lines to yield 40A3Bz as the lead molecule.

The 40A3 scFv was selected as a lead in the aforementioned CAR format using an EF1-α promoter and 4-1BB and CD3ζ signaling domains, as well as in an armored format containing the dnTGFβRII that has been tested clinically (14, 15) (Figure 4A). This promoter and CAR endodomain were selected based on prior in-house experience with other CAR constructs as well as clinical experience with tisagenlecleucel and lisocabtagene maraleucel. Data from the literature suggest that the inclusion of a 4-1BB rather than a CD28 endodomain may favor the outgrowth of younger central memory cells with improved persistence while mitigating excessive immune activation leading to cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and CAR-T–related neurotoxicity (16). Expansion of the CAR-Ts from 3 donors was monitored over 10 days after transduction, and a similar degree of fold expansion of the 40A3Bz cells and 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts was observed (Figure 4B). Phenotypic characterization was performed on 40A3Bz cells and 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts that had been expanded for 10 days. In an example from a representative donor, a total of 84% CAR-positive T cells were identified by flow cytometry using a monoclonal anti-40A3 paratope antibody to assess expression in the 40A3Bz cells, whereas 68% of the 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII-transduced T cells revealed dual positivity for binding to the paratope antibody and the TGFβRII antibody (Figure 4C). CAR-positive T cells from all conditions had a predominantly naive/central memory phenotype at the end of the expansion process, as determined by staining with CD62L and CD45RO antibodies, where effector T cells were CD62L–CD45RO–, effector memory T cells were CD62L–CD45RO+, central memory T cells were CD62L+CD45RO+, and memory stem T cells were CD62L+CD45RO– (Figure 4D). We also confirmed that CAR-Ts had low levels of differentiation and exhaustion markers (CD45RA, CD69, KLRG1, CD127, PD-1, LAG3; data not shown). The 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts that had been expanded for 10 days were shown to kill antigen-positive target cells (LNCaP or Ad293 STEAP3-2) in a fashion similar to the killing of unarmored STEAP2 CAR-Ts when placed in coculture at an effector-to-target (E/T) ratio of 0.3:1 by xCELLigence real-time cytotoxicity assay (Figure 4E). In addition, 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII STEAP2 CAR-Ts displayed multifunctionality by releasing proinflammatory cytokines after 24 hours of coculture (Figure 4F). Importantly, no cytotoxic activity or release of proinflammatory cytokines was observed following coculture of armored STEAP2 CAR-Ts with antigen-negative targets (LNCaP STEAP2 CRISPR, Ad293), indicating that T cell activity was STEAP2 antigen dependent with no evidence of tonic CAR-T signaling.

Figure 4 In vitro cytolytic activity of 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts. (A) Components of the STEAP2 unarmored and armored lentivirus constructs used in generation of the CAR-Ts. (B) Viable cell expansion of CAR-Ts was assessed for 10 days after lentivirus transduction in n = 3 donors. Data represent mean ± SEM. (C) The 40A3Bz cells and 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII STEAP2 CAR-Ts were evaluated by flow cytometry at day 9 after transduction to assess CAR positivity and cell surface expression of dnTGFβRII, compared with untransduced T cells from the same donor. (D) CAR-Ts from C were stained for phenotypic surface markers including CD45RO and CD62L and analyzed by flow cytometry. Naive (CD45RO–CD62L+), central memory (CD45RO+CD62L+), effector memory (CD45RO+CD62L–), and effector (CD45RO–CD62L–) T cells were used. (E) CAR-Ts from C were cocultured with antigen-positive (Ad293 STEAP3-2 and LNCaP) and antigen-negative (Ad293 and LNCaP STEAP2 CRISPR) cell lines. Killing of target cells was measured over 100 hours with the xCELLigence impedance assay. Data are an average of duplicate. (F) Supernatants from the same coculture experiments were collected 24 hours after addition of CAR-Ts, and cytokines (IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2) were measured by Meso Scale Discovery (MSD) electrochemiluminescence assay. Data are an average of duplicate. (G) STEAP2 CAR-Ts were subjected to FACS for CAR positivity and starved overnight before stimulation with recombinant human TGF-β treatment. Cell lysates were generated during the indicated time course, and Western blotting was performed to evaluate levels of p-SMAD2/3, total SMAD2/3, and β-actin in each sample. (H) STEAP2 CAR-Ts were cocultured with antigen-positive cells (C4-2 cells stably expressing mKate2 red fluorescent protein) at a 0.3:1 ratio in the presence of 30 ng/mL recombinant TGF-β. C4-2 cell viability was monitored over 120 hours with the Incucyte live cell analysis system (Sartorius) in triplicate. Data represent mean ± SEM. Data in B–F and H are representative of the results obtained in 3 or more independent experiments with CAR-Ts prepared from 3 healthy donors, and G was performed twice with 2 donors.

To further delineate the mechanism of target-dependent specificity of the 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts in the coculture cytotoxicity assays, a 40A3 blocking antibody or isotype control antibody was titrated into the coculture at 0.2, 2, 20, or 200 μg/mL, and CAR-T killing of LNCaP and LNCaP STEAP2 CRISPR cell lines was analyzed (Supplemental Figure 5A). The 40A3 blocking antibody clearly inhibited CAR-T cytotoxicity in a dose-dependent manner at 200 and 20 μg/mL, whereas the isotype control had no impact on CAR-T killing. This was also evident in the amount of IFN-γ detected in the supernatant at 24 hours. As expected, no tumor cell killing or cytokine production was detected in the LNCaP STEAP2 CRISPR–negative control line (Supplemental Figure 5B).

In order to determine the receptor density necessary to elicit CAR-T cytolytic activity, quantitative anti-STEAP2 FACS was performed on a titration range of cell lines suspected of STEAP2 surface expression based on gene expression profiles. STEAP2 antigen binding capacity was found to correlate with IHC scoring on the cell line pellets (Supplemental Figure 6A). Accordingly, these cell lines were subjected to coculture with 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts at an E/T ratio of 1:1. Supernatants were collected after 24 hours and evaluated for IFN-γ cytokine production by Meso Scale Discovery assay. As expected, IFN-γ levels correlated with cell surface expression levels of STEAP2 (Supplemental Figure 6B). Identical analyses were performed for a variety of primary, immortalized, and cancer cell lines to search for potential CAR-T activation by cells that could exhibit sub-detectable levels of STEAP2 by FACS, but no appreciable cytokine release was detected in cocultures with cells other than the positive control C4-2, LNCaP, and Ad293 STEAP3-2 cells (Supplemental Figure 7).

Next, to provide functional validation of dnTGFβRII armoring, we purified >97% CAR-positive 40A3Bz cells and 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts through FACS at day 4 after transduction. These cells were expanded to day 15 and starved in X-VIVO 15 medium (Lonza Bioscience) for 17 hours before stimulation with 1 ng/mL recombinant human TGF-β. Signal transduction downstream of the native TGFβRII was compared between the armored and unarmored CAR-Ts. Western blots for p-SMAD2/3, total SMAD2/3, and β-actin confirmed a substantial abrogation of TGF-β–mediated signaling in the 40A3 dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts compared with 40A3Bz CAR or untransduced cells alone (Figure 4G). To evaluate cytotoxic activity in the presence of TGF-β–mediated immunosuppression, using levels estimated from the prostate cancer bone TME (13), 40A3Bz cells and 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts were cocultured with STEAP2-expressing C4-2 cells in the presence of 30 ng/mL TGF-β. Unlike 40A3Bz CAR-Ts, 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII cells maintained their cytotoxic activity despite the presence of high levels of TGF-β in the medium, confirming that TGF-β pathway signaling was disrupted in these cells (Figure 4H).

Because 40A3Bz CAR-Ts are cross-reactive with murine STEAP2, we next questioned the in vivo tolerability and antitumor efficacy of STEAP2 targeting. NSG mice were implanted with C4-2 xenografts and randomized when tumors reached approximately 175 mm3 before being treated with 3 × 106, 7 × 106, or 21 × 106 40A3Bz CAR-positive cells per mouse. Six mice from each group were sacrificed at days 10 and 20 after CAR-T infusion, and normal tissues of heart, lung, liver, kidney, spleen, prostate, and skin were analyzed for signs of CD3 infiltration by IHC and tissue damage by H&E. Despite considerable tumor growth inhibition in all CAR-T treatment groups throughout the study (Supplemental Figure 8A), there appeared to be no adverse changes in body weight (Supplemental Figure 8B) and no evidence of multifocal CAR-T infiltration into normal tissues or apparent tissue damage via pathological evaluation at the 2 time points evaluated (data not shown).

Previous reports in the context of the PSMA dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts (17) indicated that armoring may bolster CAR-T proliferation and persistence of cytotoxic activity. Thus, we performed a serial killing assay in which 40A3Bz cells and 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts were repeatedly cocultured with antigen-positive LNCaP cells every 3–4 days for 5 cycles. The armored CAR-Ts maintained greater than 90% cytolysis throughout the entire assay, in contrast to the 40A3Bz cells, whose cytolytic capacity began to diminish after the third round of killing (Figure 5A). Armoring also resulted in higher cytokine production throughout the assay in comparison with 40A3Bz CAR-Ts (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 dnTGFβRII CAR-T armoring enhances activity and persistence in vitro and in vivo. (A) Serial killing was measured following coculture of LNCaP and CART-T cells at an E/T ratio of 0.3:1, as indicated by arrowheads. (B) Cytokines were profiled 24 hours after each coculture in A. (C) The 40A3Bz and 40A3Bz CAR-Ts were dosed at 3 concentrations (0.5 × 106, 2.5 × 106, and 5 × 106 CAR-positive cells) by tail vein injection in NSG mice implanted with C4-2 cells overexpressing TGF-β (n = 10). Tumor volumes and body weights were measured. (D) For C, a cohort of animals from each group were sacrificed to examine CAR-T pharmacodynamics and phenotype in dissociated tumors by FACS (n = 4). Representative plots revealed the percentage of tumor-infiltrated human CD45+ (hCD45+) cells in mice dosed with 5 × 106 cells at day 14. Bottom bar graph shows CAR-positive, tumor-infiltrated 40A3Bz cells (paratope+ TGFβRII– hCD45+) and 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts (paratope+ TGFβRII+ hCD45+). (E) Paratope-positive cells from D were analyzed for the percentage of IFN-γ+, TNF+, and IL-2+ cells in mice at day 14. (F) As in E, cells were analyzed for expression of Tim3+, Lag3+, and PD-1+ cells. UMAP plots in E and F show populations identified by a FlowSOM algorithm and further defined by heatmap. (G) Similarly to C, mice bearing 22RV1 cells overexpressing TGF-β, and 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts were dosed at 3 concentrations (3 × 106, 7 × 106, and 12 × 106 CAR-positive cells) (n = 10). (H) C4-2 luciferase-expressing cells were implanted in the intratibial space of NSG mice, and luciferase signal was monitored. Randomization occurred when the tumor flux reached 4.04 × 108 photons/second (p/s), and CAR-Ts from C were dosed at 3 concentrations (0.1 × 106, 0.5 × 106, and 1 × 106 CAR-positive cells). (n = 5). Data shown in A–C and G are representative of 3 independent experiments using CAR-Ts from 2 donors. H and D–F were performed twice with material from 2 donors. All error bars represent mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using 1-sided growth rate comparison nonparametric test in C and H and unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in E and F (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Because these prostate cancer cell lines produce undetectable levels of active TGF-β in in vitro culture, a TGF-β–overexpressing C4-2 line was created. This cell line was found to produce approximately 6,000 pg/mL active TGF-β in cell line–conditioned media by ELISA (data not shown) and was used in an in vivo xenograft study to evaluate the impact of dnTGFβRII armoring on CAR-T activity. This efficacy study clearly demonstrated the enhanced activity of 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII cells over the 40A3Bz CAR-Ts at each dose level in the presence of TGF-β in the TME. The improved activity of the armored CAR-Ts was also evident in the proportion of complete responders in each treatment group, with 1, 6, and 10 of 10 animals in the 0.5 × 106, 2.5 × 106, and 5 × 106 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-T–treated groups, respectively, exhibiting complete responses as defined by a tumor volume of 0 mm3 for 2 consecutive measurements. No notable changes in body weight were evident in this study (Figure 5C). At day 14 in this model, animals were sacrificed in parallel cohorts and tumors were dissociated and analyzed by FACS for CAR-T presence, phenotype, and function. In the treatment groups receiving a dose of 5 × 106 cells, tumor-infiltrating human CD45+ cells were subsequently gated for paratope positivity to confirm CAR-T infiltration (Figure 5D). Of the paratope-positive tumor-infiltrating cells, 40A3Bz cells revealed functional activation as shown by the induction of IFN-γ+TNF+ cells (Pop2), whereas 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts displayed functional activation and proliferation as shown by induction of IFN-γ+TNF+IL-2+ (Pop1) and TNF+IL-2+ cells (Pop0) as assessed by uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) analysis (Figure 5E). Furthermore, the 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts were found to have markedly reduced expression of Tim3, Lag3, and PD-1 (Pop1–3), indicating a less exhausted phenotype than 40A3Bz CAR-Ts (Figure 5F).

To understand whether 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts would show antitumor activity in a lower, more heterogeneous STEAP2-expressing 22RV1–TGF-β model, xenograft tumor–bearing mice were dosed with 3 × 106, 7 × 106, or 12 × 106 CAR-Ts per mouse. As expected, higher doses of CAR-Ts were required to see activity, and no complete responses were evident even at the highest dose of 12 × 106 cells (Figure 5G). Finally, to confirm that CAR-Ts could infiltrate and enforce antitumor activity in the metastatic bone TME, a C4-2 luciferase intratibial tumor model was developed in NSG mice. Tumor measurement was monitored by luciferase detection, using the IVIS system (Xenogen). Based on prior tumor-forming dose studies, it was determined that 1 × 106 C4-2 luciferase cells would be implanted intratibially and lead to tumor formation to allow randomization at 17 days. Upon randomization, 1 × 105, 5 × 105, and 1 × 106 40A3Bz cells and 40A3Bz dnTGFβ CAR-Ts and 1 × 106 untransduced control T cells were administered to mice by tail vein. A higher degree of tumor regression and complete responses was evident in the 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII–treated groups than in the 40A3Bz-treated groups, thereby confirming efficient antitumor activity of the armored product in the setting of the bone TME (Figure 5H).

Next, we explored the possibility that a shorter CAR-T manufacturing period would yield a less differentiated CAR-T product, which may improve the ability of 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts to engraft and persist after infusion (18) (YTB323 versus tisagenlecleucel). We named this the shortly manipulated actively replicating T cell (SMART) platform. In this process, T cells were expanded for 4 days in the presence of 40 IU/mL IL-2 and 0.24 U/mL IL-21, and the CAR-positive cells contained a large fraction of central memory T cells and memory stem T cells as previously defined by CD62L and CD45RO FACS parameters in Figure 4D (Figure 6A). To determine the impact of the manufacturing process on the CAR-T cell metabolic profile, SMART and traditional 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts were compared by Seahorse Cell Mito Stress and Glycolytic Stress tests. In this assay spare respiratory capacity is defined as a quantitative difference between the maximal and basal oxygen consumption rates and represents the extra mitochondrial capacity available in the cell to produce energy under stress. SMART CAR-Ts exhibited higher basal and maximal respiration, as well as increased spare respiratory capacity, compared with the traditional CAR-Ts. Additionally, the extracellular acidification rate was measured, which quantifies glycolytic flux in response to glucose and oligomycin (an ATP synthase inhibitor that drives cells to maximal glycolytic activity by shutting down oxidative phosphorylation). Consistent with the previous assay, SMART CAR-Ts exhibited heightened glycolysis, glycolytic capacity, and glycolytic reserve compared with traditional CAR-Ts (Figure 6B). To understand the impact of this favorable metabolic profile on antitumor activity and persistence in vivo, 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII SMART CAR-Ts were administered at doses of 0.3 × 106, 1 × 106, 3 × 106, and 6 × 106 in an efficacy study in the 22RV1–TGF-β model, similar to the study described in Figure 5G, but to postpone the onset of graft-versus-host disease, NSG MHC class I/II–deficient mice were used. In line with our hypotheses, antitumor activity was achieved at lower doses with the SMART cell product without any overt toxicity (Figure 6C). Finally, as there is a lack of data in the literature supporting the efficacy of prostate-directed CAR-T monotherapy in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, we aimed to interrogate the activity of the SMART-manufactured 40A3Bz dnTGFβRII CAR-Ts in heterogeneous prostate PDX tumor models that are more representative of the patient setting. We tested CAR-T efficacy in 6 prostate PDX models of varied 1 and 2+ cell surface STEAP2 expression levels by IHC, and in every model, dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition and/or regression (Figure 6D), with accompanying IFN-γ release (Figure 6E), was achieved without signs of toxicity as assessed by body weight. To interrogate CAR-T persistence in a model that demonstrated a dose-dependent response, CAR-Ts were detected by FACS in the whole blood and spleen of LuCaP 86.2 tumor–bearing animals at day 42 (Supplemental Figure 9). As expected, CAR-Ts were detected in a dose-dependent manner even after tumor clearance.