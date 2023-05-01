Clostridium epsilon toxin is excessive in multiple sclerosis and provokes multifocal lesions in mouse models

The CNS is an immune-privileged site. But, the privilege is not absolute and can be disrupted. To immune cells, the CNS endothelium is usually a barrier, but it becomes a beacon when the endothelial cells are inflamed. CNS endothelial cells specifically express the ETX receptor, MAL, required for biologic activity. ETX induces BBB permeability in vivo, causing focal permeability and even frank cerebral edema. Could C. perfringens ETX affect gut or CNS vascular barriers in MS?

The mechanism by which ETX perturbs CNS inflammation was studied with EAE (9). EAE was induced in female mice by active immunization with the brain antigen, myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein peptide (MOG 35-55 ), plus oil, Mycobacterium tuberculosis adjuvant to enhance antigen presentation, and intraperitoneal pertussis toxin (PTX) or ETX to destabilize BBB endothelial cells. PTX actuates ADP-ribosylation of G-proteins in CNS endothelial cells, while ETX and MAL together create pore-forming channels in the endothelial cells. ETX induced disease with a greater semblance to MS than other current EAE models. With PTX, EAE lesions were restricted to the spinal cord, while, with ETX, CD4+ lymphocytes and CD68+ microglia appeared in MS-like multifocal lesions of the thalamus, corpus callosum, and cerebellum, causing ataxia in addition to weakness. Clinical EAE appeared with 5,000 ng/kg PTX but with as little as 5 ng/kg ETX (Figure 1). To study direct effects on CNS vasculature, endothelial cells were isolated from spinal cords and brains after two daily injections of PTX or ETX. The two toxins induced largely similar expression of genes that surmount CNS immune privilege, including genes encoding transcription factors, signal transduction factors, inflammatory cytokines, and proteases. ETX uniquely induced AdamTs8, Adamtsl1, Pla2g7, Mmp2, and Lamb1. These genes encode proteins related to integrin binding, endothelial cell penetration, inflammation, atherosclerosis, COVID-10, BBB degradation, and basement membrane integrity. They could govern focal disruption of the BBB and are potential therapeutic targets in MS.

Figure 1 Clostridium perfringens epsilon toxin modifies brain lesions in EAE and could affect MS. Patients with MS are more likely to carry two strains of intestinal Clostridium perfringens, known to produce ETX. EAE enhanced by ETX shares more similarities to MS pathology than an EAE model that uses the more standard PTX as an endothelial activator. ETX-EAE is characterized by acute lesions in the brain in addition to the spinal cord; whereas PTX-EAE displays acute lesions exclusively in the spinal cord. Fecal transplants from MS patients will worsen EAE, supporting a model whereby pathogenic bacteria from the small intestine promote brain inflammation in MS.

EAE is a useful tool for studying complex brain-immune interactions and therapies but has pitfalls in extrapolation to MS (4). Only 50% of therapies that are effective in EAE have benefit in MS. Several differences between mice and humans are relevant. In particular, human lymphocytes, but not mouse lymphocytes, express MAL, the ETX receptor. Direct effects of ETX on human immune cells are unknown, and moreover, would be missed in mouse models. MAL gene expression is 3-fold lower in untreated MS than in IFN-β–treated RRMS PBMC (2), possibly due to T cell activation state or loss of immune subsets. There are also differences in the gut function between mouse models and people with MS. Notably, 81% of untreated RRMS, but only 28% of people in the healthy control group, have reduced transport of mannitol across the gut wall, suggesting dysfunctional gut endothelial cells in MS (12). Acute endothelial damage in murine EAE will not reflect the chronic denervation of the gut in MS. Two of three patients with MS showed disintegration of enteric nervous system plexi, compared with luxuriant plexi in 17 people in the healthy control group and one patient with MS (13). Sympathetic input to the GI system and spleen is also disrupted, especially in progressive MS. Sympathetic denervation unleashes a positive feedback loop between inflammation, CNS lesions, and SNS disruption, seen clinically with abnormal sympathetic skin responses, cold purple feet, and constipation (14, 15). Long-term CNS-gut memory is possible. Discrete regions of the insular cortex are topographically paired with inflamed regions of the colon in experimental colitis; weeks later, stimulation of the insula reactivates gut immunity (16). Germ-free and even clean versus dirty environments with broad bacterial colonization will modify the severity of EAE (17). Humans are not germ-free. Unlike healthy antibiotic-free mice, the human microbiome will be altered by antibiotics for treatment of bladder infections, disease-modifying therapies used to treat MS (11, 10), and glucocorticorticoids used to treat MS exacerbations, which could evoke bacterial stress responses and toxin secretion (18).