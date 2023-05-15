Prostate organoids: emerging experimental tools for translational research

Recent advances in ex vivo techniques have increased the number and improved the representational quality of preclinical models across cancer research (11). In an effort to overcome the inherent resistance of normal and transformed prostate luminal epithelium to traditional 2D culturing, the field has incorporated 3D organoid culture methods (12–15). The term “organoid” has been used for decades in association with 3D culture techniques without a strict definition (16). It has encompassed embedding within a 3D extracellular matrix (ECM) tissue fragment explants, induced and embryonic pluripotent stem cells, and adult tissue stem cells (16). Organoids generally are self-organizing structures or mini-organs clonally generated from a cell capable of producing differentiated phenotypes.

Embedding cells within an ECM promotes spatial organization and mechanosensory signaling more similar to normal tissue structures than monolayers grown on plastic. Because competition for 2D adhesive surfaces is not a factor, there is less selection for the most rapidly growing cells, better preserving the cellular heterogeneity associated with differentiating and/or cancer cell populations. Consistent with this, analyses of CRPC organoid clonal heterogeneity relative to serial passages have revealed model-specific stability, with a relatively modest loss of clonal variability, in the limited number of models that have been analyzed (17). As a continuously growing, renewable source of cells, organoids present tractable platforms for various cell biological, biochemical, and genetic manipulations, enabling mechanistic studies.

The initial advancements to prostate 3D culture methods were made using mouse-derived spheroid culture assays. These methods cultured whole or fractionated mouse prostate epithelium in a commercially available, defined, serum-free medium and in a 3D ECM, demonstrating spheroids with self-renewing and self-organizing differentiation activities (18–20). These culture conditions favored mouse basal cells and generally were not sufficient for culturing human prostate cancer (21). Such approaches capitalized on the interaction between ITGA6-expressing prostatic stem cells and the laminin component of the ECM in Matrigel. The use of Matrigel in the culture assays was key to this early success and remains so in the more recent methods (19, 21, 22). This early approach allowed continued propagation of TP63+ basal cells but lacked neuroendocrine and luminal cell types. Addition of androgen such as dihydrotestosterone (DHT) to the medium drove some limited luminal differentiation to intermediate phenotypes with AR expression, but these spheroids still lacked the secretory phenotype indicative of functional prostate luminal epithelium (22).

In 2009 Sato et al. defined organoid medium conditions incorporating stem cell niche factors, including the Wnt pathway agonist R-spondin-1, EGF, and the BMP antagonist Noggin (23). This method supported the long-term self-renewal and differentiation capacity of mouse intestinal crypt stem cells in a 3D ECM. Modification to the base medium with the addition of nicotinamide, prostaglandin E 2 , and inhibition of TGF-β and MAPK14 signaling allowed for culture of human intestinal organoids to be established from intact intestinal crypts as well as isolated stem cells, derived from either normal or tumor tissues (24). Variations on these stem cell–promoting culture conditions have proven useful to establish the growth of various epithelial cancers, often after optimization with tissue-specific factors, e.g., the addition of estrogen or testosterone in the case of certain subtypes of breast or prostate cancers, respectively (14, 25). Importantly, organoid cultures establish autonomous growth of epithelial cells in the absence of additional cell types.

This approach has been adapted to the normal prostate epithelium and prostate cancer with some success (14). Initial work from the Clevers and Sawyers laboratories demonstrated the continuous growth and differentiation of prostate luminal epithelial mouse stem cells and the role of R-spondin, Noggin, and testosterone as facilitating but not required for growth (14). Prostate-specific modification of the intestinal medium conditions and other variations on 3D culture procedures (15) have allowed the robust culture of mouse-derived prostate organoids, including normal luminal cells (26).

Yu Chen and colleagues first described the utility of organoid culturing for establishing models from patient-derived metastatic CRPC tissue (14). Although variable success rates in establishing long-term culture from patient tumor needle biopsies have been reported, an average rate of 10% or less is significantly lower than the rates for many other epithelial tumors, such as pancreatic, colorectal, or breast, reflecting CRPC tumor heterogeneity as well as incompletely optimized culture conditions (11). Fujii et al. showed for colorectal cancer (CRC) that different genetic backgrounds within the same cancer type affect the specific culture requirements of the patient-derived organoids (27). In these models, dependence on specific factors to maintain a niche-like microenvironment was reduced when comparing normal tissue with tumor and further reduced as tumors progressed from early to late clinical stage. Independence from Wnt and R-spondin supplementation reliably tracked with mutations in the Wnt pathway, while the loss of a requirement for TGF-β inhibition was linked to mutations in the matching pathway at a rate approaching 40%. Additional niche requirements like EGF supplementation and MAPK14 inhibition could often, but not always, be eliminated based on a known underlying genetic mechanism. Similarly in the prostate field, there exists no single defined medium formulation that is sufficient or necessary to support the growth of all prostate cancer organoid models, but unlike in CRC, no correlations have been determined thus far between genotypes and different medium requirements (17, 28). Despite the persistent challenges, a diverse and growing set of new models have been developed as prostate cancer organoids from metastatic tissue biopsies. These new models represent well-known CRPC phenotypes, including AR-driven (AR+) adenocarcinoma and AR-independent neuroendocrine-positive (NE+) or double-negative (AR–NE–) lineages (14, 17, 29, 30). In addition, a previously unrepresented subtype, an AR+NE+ amphicrine model, which demonstrates continuous multilineage terminal differentiation from progenitor cells, has been described (31). Also, an organoid model derived from and reflecting a treatment-naive (castration-sensitive) state has been established (32). In addition, modified culture conditions have improved the adaptation of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tissue to organoid culture, expanding further the diversity of patient-derived models that can be manipulated in culture (17).

Despite the enlarging compendium of CRPC models enabled by organoid culturing techniques, establishing primary prostate cancer models has remained an intractable problem. Careful analyses for the presence of driver mutations in the initiating primary prostate cancer samples compared with the resulting organoid cultures have demonstrated that primary luminal cancers coexist initially with normal basal cells. Within a relatively few passages, however, basal cells become the prominent cellular component of such cultures (28). The vigorous growth of basal epithelial cells in organoid cultures can be misleading and demonstrates the need for genetic verification of prostate cancer cellular growth.