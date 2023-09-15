The predominant PAR4 variant in individuals of African ancestry worsens murine and human stroke outcomes

There is a limited understanding of biologic contributors to racial health disparities. This report sought to characterize the role of a racially divergent, hyperreactive protease-activated GPCR variant in an in vivo model of IS. Our major findings are as follows: (a) compared with hPAR4Ala/Ala mice, hPAR4Thr/Thr mice had worse outcomes; (b) the worse stroke outcomes in hPAR4Thr/Thr mice were caused, at least in part, by enhanced platelet reactivity, enhanced PNA formation, and enhanced brain NET formation; (c) standard antiplatelet therapies (ticagrelor with or without aspirin) improved stroke outcomes in hPAR4Ala/Ala mice, but not in hPAR4Thr/Thr mice; (d) P selectin blockade reduced stroke size in hPAR4Thr/Thr and hPAR4Ala/Ala mice; and (e) the rs773902 AA genotype was a risk factor for IS and worse neurological outcomes in Black individuals. These findings demonstrate the functionality of the PAR4 Ala120Thr variant in vivo and ex vivo, underscore the pathophysiologic importance of PAR4-mediated platelet activation to induce NETs in stroke, and suggest a different therapeutic approach for stroke management in patients homozygous for the common hyperactive PAR4 Thr120 allele.

Understanding PAR4 function has long been a challenge due to poor-quality anti-PAR4 antibodies and confounding variables (e.g., demographic). Until recently, prior attempts to stably express human PARs in mouse platelets were unsuccessful, but Renna et al. used a transgenic approach to express hPAR4 and showed that, compared with WT mouse platelets, platelets from transgenic mice showed increased reactivity to the synthetic peptide AYPGKF, but less reactivity to human thrombin (33). This study did not consider the Ala120Thr variant effects, and these results underscore the need to assess hPAR4 effects on vascular disease in vivo. To directly test the in vivo functional effects of the PAR4 Ala120Thr variant unencumbered by demographic and other genetic variants and to develop an in vivo system for mechanistic and pharmacologic insights into hPAR4, we generated hPAR4Ala/Ala and hPAR4Thr/Thr mouse lines that had F2rl3 replaced by a single copy of F2RL3. We observed similar expression of F2RL3 and total hPAR4 protein in platelets and other tissues known to express PAR4 and demonstrated hPAR4 has a robust response to mouse thrombin, a requirement for a useful model of thrombin-PAR4–mediated in vivo thrombosis. While hPAR4 surface expression remains unknown in PAR4Ala/Ala and PAR4Thr/Thr mice due to challenges obtaining anti-hPAR4 antibodies for flow cytometry, our data suggest hPAR4 expression does not drive the differences in platelet hyperreactivity, consistent with human studies (16).

We specifically assessed the variant effect on platelets by ex vivo–washed platelet experiments. Our findings provide powerful support for the Thr120 allele affecting both platelet activation and aggregation. hPAR4 dependence on the strain difference in platelet function was demonstrated by both blockade with BMS-986120, an anti-PAR4 antagonist in phase 1 clinical trials (34), and the lack of genotype effect on collagen-induced platelet activation. Platelet aggregation data are consistent with findings of Whitley et al. showing a persistent genotype effect on platelet aggregation with only low but not high concentrations of thrombin (17).

Platelets play a critical role in both thrombus formation during the initial ischemia phase and neutrophil migration during the reperfusion phase of stroke (35). Since both human and our mouse data showed the Ala120Thr variant only altered ex vivo platelet aggregation at the steep part of the thrombin dose-response curve, we performed the tMCAO model under conditions that induced either moderate or severe ischemia. After moderate ischemia, hPAR4Thr/Thr mice had larger infarcts and worse neurologic outcomes compared with hPAR4Ala/Ala mice, demonstrating PAR4 Thr120 mediates an in vivo prothrombotic effect. Brain ischemia will induce the expression of thrombin, which is a key driver of secondary microthrombosis after blood flow is initially restored (36). The magnitude of thrombin generated depends on the duration and extent of ischemia (37). We speculate that there is a critical time after which the generated thrombin is at a low concentration at which platelets from hPAR4Ala/Ala mice will not activate, but platelets from hPAR4Thr/Thr mice will activate irreversibly, thus increasing the likelihood of secondary microthrombosis and subsequent reperfusion injury in Thr120 mice.

In addition to platelet-platelet interactions, (38) interactions between platelets and neutrophils are critical in mediating reperfusion injury contributing to IS (9, 39). Previous studies have demonstrated platelets expressing P selectin and PS (i.e., procoagulant platelets) serve as a nidus to mediate the formation of platelet-neutrophil macroaggregates (30, 31) and recruitment of neutrophils to the reperfused brain (29, 39). Platelets in these aggregates release soluble mediators to induce neurotoxic and prothrombotic NETs (10). Our data showed increased procoagulant platelet responses in PAR4Thr/Thr mice compared with PAR4Ala/Ala mice, consistent with prior in vitro studies (18), which likely facilitates the increased PNA formation observed in vivo (29, 39). We also demonstrate that platelets isolated from humans or mice carrying the Thr120 allele were more potent at inducing in vitro NETs. Due to a limited sample size of homozygous Thr humans, whether the number of copies of the Thr120 allele is additive for inducing NETs remains to be determined. We speculate that the combination of these factors contributes to the more severe in vivo stroke phenotype in which more brain NETs are observed in hPAR4Thr/Thr mice.

After severe ischemia, both homozygous mouse strains had substantially larger infarcts and the difference in infarct size was lost, analogous to the findings in platelet aggregation studies with higher concentrations of thrombin. The large infarcts with the severe ischemic injury allowed assessment of PAR4 blockade, and infarct size was similarly reduced (40%–50%) in both homozygous strains. These experiments demonstrate stroke dependence on hPAR4 in this murine model, as has been reported using mPar4–/– mice (40).

There is very limited data on the effect of aspirin and P2Y12 antagonists on ex vivo PAR4-induced platelet function. A single study testing for a pharmacogenetic effect with the PAR4 Ala120Thr variant found that Thr120-positive subjects continued to have higher ex vivo AYPGKF-induced platelet aggregation than Ala120-positive subjects taking either aspirin or clopidogrel for 7 days (19). These subjects were healthy volunteers, and demographic variables were not considered. In addition, studies using in vitro–added P2Y12 antagonists have yielded apparently conflicting results regarding the dependence of PAR4 on ADP-P2Y12 signaling in human platelets, but the Ala120Thr variant was not considered (41). The current report is what we believe to be the first pharmacogenetic study with an in vivo thrombotic outcome and shows that P2Y12 antagonism with oral ticagrelor improves stroke outcomes in hPAR4Ala/Ala mice; however, under these same conditions, no benefit was observed in the hPAR4Thr/Thr mice. The ex vivo aggregation data from these mice indicated PAR4-mediated platelet aggregation depends on P2Y12 signaling at low and high concentrations of PAR4 agonists, but only in hPAR4Ala/Ala platelets. hPAR4Thr/Thr platelet aggregation did not depend on P2Y12 signaling. Potential explanations for the genotype effect on aggregation include greater ADP release from hPAR4Thr/Thr platelets, resistant PAR4 desensitization in hPAR4Thr/Thr platelets, and/or greater signaling via PAR4 Thr120-P2Y12 heterodimers (17). A potential explanation for the genotype effect on stroke includes greater PNA and NET formation in the brains of hPAR4Thr/Thr mice. Aspirin is commonly used with P2Y12 antagonists to prevent recurrent ischemic events. While DAPT reduced global platelet activation and aggregation in response to low-dose AYPGKF, adding aspirin to ticagrelor did not affect stroke outcomes in hPAR4Thr/Thr mice, indicating PAR4Thr/Thr-dependent platelet activation during stroke was not dependent on P2Y12 or COX-2 pathways. However, aspirin combined with ticagrelor altered hemostasis and increased bleeding in the brain of hPAR4Thr/Thr mice (Table 3), consistent with human clinical trials (42). Our results suggest oral, commonly used antiplatelet therapy with aspirin and P2Y12 antagonism improves stroke outcomes in hPAR4Ala/Ala mice, but not hPAR4Thr/Thr mice, and causes more brain bleeding in the latter. These findings raise hypotheses that require further human studies.

Since our findings support the importance of platelet-neutrophil interactions for worsening stroke outcomes in hPAR4Thr/Thr mice, we tested the effect of blocking P selectin, a key regulator of platelet-neutrophil interactions. Pretreatment with a P selectin–blocking antibody substantially improved stroke outcomes in both hPAR4Ala/Ala and hPAR4Thr/Thr mice. The reduction in blood and brain NETs after tMCAO by P selectin blockade in treated hPAR4Thr/Thr mice further supports the role for platelet-neutrophil interactions as a central regulator of IS. In addition, as endothelial cell P selectin is critical in IS (43), anti–P selectin therapy may target this in addition to platelet-neutrophil interactions. Finally, our data with hPAR4Thr/Thr mice are similar to those in studies in sickle-cell disease mice, in which P selectin blockade reduced circulating PNAs and neutrophil activation and decreased lung vascular permeability (44). Unlike aspirin and ticagrelor, anti–P selectin did not alter hemostasis or bleeding in the brain of hPAR4Thr/Thr mice (Table 3) (45).

When grouped by SNP markers, Black individuals, based on race/ethnicity, have a substantially higher frequency of the rs773902 A risk allele. In addition, based on race/ ethnicity, Black subjects have a higher risk of IS than White subjects (12–14) and evidence suggests Africa has up to 2- to 3-fold greater rates of stroke incidence than Western Europe and the US (46). To date, few studies have focused on candidate gene associations with disease in Black populations (47), and we are not aware of other candidate genetic association studies reporting on rs773902 as a stroke risk factor in Black subjects. Selvadurai et al. observed no effect of rs773902 on thrombotic complications in a trial of low-dose aspirin in predominantly White subjects (48). However, there was limited power to test a variant effect, since there were only 4 stroke patients with the AA genotype. Whitley et al. performed a retrospective analysis of publicly available NCBI databases, using only self-identified White subjects, and reported an association between the rs773902 A allele and IS (17). The current REGARDS study was prospective, included a large sample size (~7,600 participants) and long follow-up for stroke, with 487 cases, and evaluated functional outcome after stroke. Since the effect of one or two copies of the rs773902 A allele on a multifaceted clinical phenotype such as stroke is complex, multiple models were used to assess risk. We observed an increased risk of the rs773902 AA genotype with incident IS and immediate postneurologic outcome in a recessive model that is consistent with our murine studies. A similar trend was observed with an additive genetic model (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Notably, antiplatelet therapy data were not obtained at the time of IS in REGARDS, so pharmacogenetic analyses were not possible. Taken together, this longitudinal study of self-identified Black individuals, coupled with our murine studies, provides consistent support for the rs773902 AA genotype as a risk factor for IS. The AA genotype had a moderately low HR, quite typical of complex diseases, such as stroke (49, 50), and our data support a role for both PAR4 in the pathophysiology of IS and use of rs773902 in a polygenetic risk score for IS (50).

To begin to consider the effect of a single copy of the Thr120 allele, PAR4Ala/Ala and hPAR4Thr/Thr mice were crossed, generating hPAR4Ala/Thr mice. In the moderate stroke model, hPAR4Ala/Thr mice had an IS brain injury like that in hPAR4Thr/Thr mice and greater than that in hPAR4Ala/Ala mice (Supplemental Figure 26, A and B). However, when hPAR4Ala/Thr mice were treated with ticagrelor, they were protected like hPAR4Ala/Ala mice (Supplemental Figure 26, C–I). These data suggest a complex gene-dosage effect depending on multiple variables, and comprehensive studies are needed to address gene and antiplatelet dosage on IS outcomes.

There are several limitations to our study. First, the lack of PAR1 on murine platelets prevents drawing conclusions on the role of PAR4-PAR1 interactions in regulating additional effects of the variant on platelet hyperreactivity and IS risk and outcomes. The ability to experimentally examine this in vivo is hindered by the lack of murine models where PAR1 is expressed on murine platelets. While several groups have attempted to generate mice expressing human PAR1 on murine platelets, they have not been successful (51, 52). However, PAR4 but not PAR1 is responsible for (a) platelet PS exposure and microparticle release (53, 54), (b) fibrin formation under shear stress (18), and (c) NET formation (Figure 2K, Figure 3, and Supplemental Figure 15). Furthermore, the PAR4 Ala120Thr variant alters thrombin-induced human platelet aggregation, granule release, and platelet accumulation under arterial shear ex vivo when both PAR4 and PAR1 are present (17, 19). Thus, despite the limitation regarding PAR1-PAR4 interactions in this and many other murine thrombosis models, our data directly address the specific role of the PAR4 variant on platelet function and stroke. Second, although the tMCAO mouse model for studying stroke is commonly used, it does not recapitulate all aspects of human IS. In this model, IS is induced in all mice, thus making it difficult to infer the effect of the variant on stroke incidence in a human population. Third, we appreciate that the PAR4 Ala120Thr variant on other cell types, such as endothelial cells or neurons, may play a role in stroke pathophysiology. Finally, mouse platelets express both PAR3 and PAR4. Mouse PAR3 does not signal to activate platelets, but serves as a cofactor to present thrombin to PAR4. While our data do not address the efficiency of mouse PAR3/human PAR4 interactions, the ability for murine thrombin to cleave human PAR4 demonstrates mouse PAR3 is not required for human PAR4-mediated platelet activation, aggregation, and brain injury.

The findings here support consideration of possible new treatments and precision medicine approaches to patient care. Current antiplatelet agents reduce the risk of recurrent stroke, myocardial infarction, or death by only approximately 22% (55). In this regard, there are potential therapeutic implications of our work. First, PAR4 blockade may benefit people with either rs773902 allele. If effective, such interventions could improve racial disparities in stroke outcomes. Second, P selectin antagonism may be a valuable treatment for stroke prevention, particularly in high-risk PAR4 Thr120-positive patients, such as in sickle-cell disease, where approximately 40% and approximately 47% of patients are expected to have AA and AG genotypes, respectively. Notably, the P selectin antagonist crizanlizumab is FDA approved for prevention of sickle-cell anemia pain crises. Third, many more clinical studies are needed that include diverse patient populations. In the US, White subjects make up approximately 90% of the participants in clinical trials for cardiovascular therapeutics (56). Relevant to our report, the THALES trial with 11,000 participants demonstrated ticagrelor and aspirin were clinically superior to aspirin alone for the primary end points of stroke risk and death, but only enrolled 52 Black subjects (42). Our work emphasizes that drugs and dosing that are based primarily on one segment of the population (e.g., White patients primarily expressing the PAR4 Ala120 variant) may not be the optimal drug or dosing for another group (e.g., any patients primarily expressing the PAR4 Thr120 variant).