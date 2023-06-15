KIR-HLA interactions extend human CD8+ T cell lifespan in vivo

Experimental data

Study participants. A total of 134 participants across 3 cohorts were recruited. Cohort 1 (KIR expression analysis and stable isotope labeling) comprised 23 healthy adults including uninfected individuals serving as controls (n = 4); individuals with viremic, untreated HCV (n = 9); individuals with aviremic, treated HIV-1 (n = 7); and individuals with untreated HTLV-1 (n = 3). Individuals with no functional iKIRs were excluded from the study (as we needed some functional iKIR expression to investigate the direct hypothesis). For the labeling analysis, the individuals carrying a KIR3DL2 ligand were initially excluded (see below), leaving 18 individuals.

Cohort 2 (KIR expression analysis — replication cohort) comprised 48 healthy adults, including uninfected individuals serving as controls (n = 33) and individuals with viremic, untreated HCV (n = 15). Hepatitis C viral loads ranged from 2.4 × 104 to 3.3 × 106, with a median of 1.8 × 106 RNA copies/mL. All individuals in cohort 2 were seronegative for HIV-1 infection.

Cohort 3 (CD57 expression analysis) comprised 63 healthy older adults (≥60 years of age; range, 60–91 years; median, 75 years), all of whom were seronegative for HIV-1, hepatitis B, and HCV infection.

KIR expression analysis. For analysis of cohort 1, CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were gated into 4 subpopulations: naive/Tscm (CD45RA+CD28+), Tcm (CD45RA–CD28+), Tem (CD45RA–CD28–), and Temra (CD45RA+CD28–) (see Supplemental Methods for panel details including clone names and Supplemental Figure 1A for representative gating). iKIR antibodies specific for KIR2DL1, KIR2DL2/L3, and KIR3DL1 were conjugated to different dyes, enabling analysis of coexpression, and cells were analyzed and sorted on a BD FACSAria III (BD Biosciences). Cytometric data were quantitated using FlowJo.

For analysis of cohort 2, T cell subpopulations were defined as above. Phycoerythrin-conjugated (PE-conjugated) iKIR-specific antibodies were used to stain samples separately for each iKIR studied. Cells were analyzed on a BD FACSCanto II cytometer (BD Biosciences) and data were quantified using FlowJo.

CD57 expression analysis. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were gated as described above. To permit higher resolution, Tcm cells were further separated into early Tcm and late Tcm cells (also called transitional memory [Ttm]) (39) by CCR7 staining. For enumeration of highly differentiated cells, staining with CD57 was performed (see Supplemental Figure 10 for representative gating).

Stable isotope labeling in vivo. We have previously described the isotope labeling protocol in detail (40). Briefly, participants were given oral doses of 70% 2H 2 O over a 7-week period (50 mL 3 times daily for 1 week, then twice daily thereafter). Saliva samples were collected for evaluation of body water labeling. Peripheral blood was collected at successive time points during and after labeling, and PBMCs were separated by Ficoll gradient centrifugation. For normalization, monocytes, a cell population expected to reach fully labeled status during the labeling phase, were sorted from an aliquot of PBMCs by CD14 magnetic bead column positive selection (MACS, Miltenyi Biotec). A BD FACSAria III flow cytometer was used to sort PBMCs into CD8+ Tcm and CD8+ Temra cells on the basis of cell-surface expression of canonical differentiation markers (Tcm: CD45RA–CD28+; Temra: CD45RA+CD28–). Both subsets were further sorted on the basis of their iKIR expression into cells (Tcm or Temra) expressing functional iKIRs and cells expressing nonfunctional iKIRs (if the latter was not available or cell numbers were too low, then cells that were iKIR– were collected instead). Cells from each individual had a bespoke gating strategy based on their HLA and KIR genotype, as each individual had different functional and nonfunctional iKIRs. Given the low or absent cell frequencies, it was not possible to collect all cell populations for all individuals (see Supplemental Figure 1, A and B for representative gating). Deuterium enrichment in the DNA of monocytes and sorted T cell subpopulations was measured by gas chromatography/mass spectrometry of the pentafluorobenzyl derivative as previously described (23, 41).

Definition of functional and nonfunctional iKIR expression. We used the following rules to define cells expressing functional or nonfunctional iKIRs. A cell was classified as expressing functional iKIRs if it expressed KIR2DL1, KIR2DL2/L3, and/or KIR3DL1, and the individual was positive for any HLA allele encoding a corresponding ligand (KIR2DL1: C2; KIR2DL2: C1 [which includes HLA-B*46 and -B*73], C2; KIR2DL3: C1 [including HLA-B*46 and -B*73]; KIR3DL1: Bw4 [which includes HLA-A*23, -A*24, and -A*32, together with some other rare HLA-A alleles], using the definitions of iKIR ligands provided in the Immuno Polymorphism Database; refs. 4, 42). A cell was classified as expressing nonfunctional iKIRs if it both (a) expressed an iKIR (KIR2DL1, KIR2DL2/L3, and/or KIR3DL1) for which the individual did not carry an allele encoding any corresponding HLA ligand and (b) did not express any functional iKIR (i.e., we assumed that the signal for a functional iKIR was dominant, and this cell would instead be classified as expressing functional iKIRs).

In the case in which KIR2DL2 was functional and KIR2DL3 was nonfunctional, then cells expressing KIR2DL2/L3 could not be unambiguously classified (as either functional or nonfunctional) and thus were not collected.

There is evidence that KIR3DL2, a framework KIR, behaves differently from the other iKIRs, particularly its exceptionally strong binding to HLA-B*27 heavy-chain homodimers and non-HLA ligands (2, 26–28, 43, 44), and we were concerned it may confound our results. Therefore, for donors negative for the alleles encoding HLA ligands of KIR3DL2 (HLA-A*03, A*11, B*27), those cells expressing KIR3DL2 were excluded from the sorted populations (directed into the dump channel), whereas cells from donors that were positive for any of the alleles encoding HLA ligands of KIR3DL2 (n = 5) were removed from the analysis in the first instance, reducing the cohort size from 23 to 18. For the sensitivity analysis including those individuals positive for the classical KIR3DL2 ligands HLA-A*03 and -A*11 (n = 2), the cells negative for KIR3DL2 were included and classified according to the standard definitions (nonfunctional or iKIR–); cells from other individuals kept their original classifications.

In vitro activation studies. PBMCs from 10 healthy donors were either cultured in media alone or stimulated with purified anti–human plate-bound CD3 and soluble CD28 (2 μg/mL and 1 μg/mL, respectively, BD Biosciences). Expression of iKIRs and CD38 on CD8+ T cells was measured by flow cytometry at 6, 12, and 24 hours. For iKIR expression, a cocktail of PE-conjugated KIR2DL1-, KIR2DL2/L3-, and KIR3DL1-specific antibodies was used. To assess the stability of iKIR expression, PBMCs were stimulated as above, sorted into iKIR+ and iKIR– fractions, and allowed to rest for 72 hours. iKIR expression was evaluated by flow cytometry at the time of sorting (0 h) and at 72 hours.

Genotyping. High-resolution HLA typing for the HLA-A, B, and C loci was carried out by the Antony Nolan Trust using next-generation sequencing. KIR genotyping of cohort 1 was performed by the qKAT multiplex qPCR method using a Roche LightCycler 480 (45); KIR genotyping of cohort 2 was performed by PCR-SSP following the method of Vilches et al. (46); and KIR genotyping of cohort 3 was performed by high-throughput sequencing (47) and the results interpreted using the bioinformatics pipeline PING (48).

Mathematical modeling

Fitting the stable isotope–labeling data. There are 3 parts in the model to estimate the proliferation and disappearance rate of the T cell subsets. First, we quantified the availability of label in body water by measuring the fraction of heavy water in the saliva. We describe this availability with an empirical function S(t) with 3 parts (Equation 1) to reflect the 3-part protocol (full dose for 7 days, 2/3 dose for 42 days, delabel) (Supplemental Figure 3). Individuals were assumed to have different values of f (the maximal fraction of heavy water in the body, attained asymptotically), but δ (the rate of turnover of body water per day) was constrained to be the same for everyone (since the turnover of body water is expected to be similar among individuals). Replacing the empirical function with a piece-wise function gave very similar results.

(Equation 1)

Next, for each individual, we modeled the fraction of label in a rapidly-turning-over cell population (monocytes) in order to estimate the amplification factor b w (also referred to as c; ref. 21); this is a factor that reflects the increase in M+1 when a cell divides, given enrichment S(t), i.e., it scales between label enrichment in newly synthesized DNA and precursor availability in body water (17). We describe the label enrichment in DNA of monocytes (Equation 2) using a previously proposed mechanistic model (19, 49):

(Equation 2)

In Equation 2, L M is the fraction of label in bone marrow monocyte precursors, L B is the fraction of label in blood monocytes (the observable), p m is the proliferation rate of precursors, r 1 is the rate of exit from the mitotic pool in bone marrow, Δ is the time spent in the postmitotic pool in bone marrow, M/B is the ratio of the number of monocytes in the bone marrow to the number of monocytes in the blood, S(t) is the saliva enrichment estimated for that individual in step 1, and b w is the amplification factor of interest (see Supplemental Figure 4). We used equilibrium constraints to eliminate p m and r 1 . M/B and Δ were fixed at estimates of 2.6 days and 1.6 days, respectively (19, 49) (however, we showed that the estimates of b w were independent of these values; this follows because b w depends only on the plateau enrichment in blood monocytes). Thus, there were 2 free parameters (b w and r 2 ) that were estimated by fitting the model to the data; different values were allowed for each individual, and we used uniform priors of [0,7] and [0,10] for b w and r 2 , respectively. Finally, we used the information from steps 1 and 2 to describe the label enrichment in T cells. The equations for the fraction of label in T cells are as follows:

(Equation 3)

In Equation 3, L is the fraction of label in the DNA of the T cell subset at the site of division, p is the proliferation rate of T cells, S(t) is the saliva enrichment estimated in step 1 above, b w is the amplification factor estimated in step 2 above, d* is the disappearance rate of labeled T cells, O(t) is the observed label at time t, which is the label at the site of division (likely lymphoid tissue) lagged by a time Δ L to reflect a delay of Δ L days for a T cell to traffic from the site of division to the blood (where it is observed). The parameters p, d*, and Δ L are drawn, for each T cell subset, from a lognormal prior distribution whose parameters are fitted (i.e., a hierarchical model). The lognormal distribution has 2 parameters: μ and σ. The prior for σ p , σ d* , and σ ΔL is uniform between 0 and 1. The priors for μ p , μ d* , and μ ΔL are uniform between – ∞ and log(0.05), log(1), and log(21), respectively. Using a hierarchical model improved convergence compared with allowing parameters to vary freely. Note that the hyperparameter μ p is the same for all lymphocyte populations, regardless of infection status, functional iKIR count, cell subpopulation (CD8+ Tcm or Temra), and iKIR expression status (functional, nonfunctional, iKIR–); i.e, at no point did we impose any assumptions on how p varied between the cell populations. Equation 3 was solved analytically to speed up the fitting process. All model fitting was conducted within a Bayesian framework, using the NUTS sampler implemented in Stan (via the R package rstan) (50). The saliva, monocyte, and lymphocyte data were fitted simultaneously across all individuals and lymphocyte subsets. Simultaneous fitting of saliva, monocyte, and lymphocyte data means that errors are propagated correctly (fitting in a stepwise manner, as is common [ref. 21], with point estimates from the first step being used in the second step and so on will lead to an underestimate of errors on the final parameters). To summarize, the parameters f, Δ, b w , r 2 , p, d*, and Δ L were fitted; f, b w , and r 2 were allowed to be different for each individual; p, d*, and Δ L were allowed to be different for each individual and each cell population; Δ was constrained to be the same for all individuals; and the total number of data points was 1,085 (not including replicates, typically 3 per data point). Best fits of the model to the saliva and monocyte data are shown in Supplemental Figures 3 and 5, respectively. Best fits of the model to the T cell data are shown in Figure 3 and Figure 4. Parameter estimates are provided in Supplemental Tables 3 and 4. The model fitting code is available at https://github.com/ada-w-yan/kirdynamics (commit ID: e99899b). Repeating the fits in a frequentist framework using the global optimizer pseudo from the package FME (51) in R, version 4.1.2, gave virtually identical results. The cell lifespan we report is the average for each subpopulation: it is defined as 1/p and is the average time between the creation of a cell (by proliferation) and the loss of the cell (by proliferation, death, differentiation); it differs from half-life by a factor of ln(2), i.e., half-life = ln(2).lifespan=ln(2)/p.

Model prediction of the relationship between cell survival and cell age. We calculated how a change in the lifetime of a memory CD8+ T cell would impact CD8+ T cell age. We modeled the turnover of CD8+ T cells as follows:

(Equation 4)

In Equation 4, z is the concentration of CD8+ T cells, λ is the rate at which cells enter the memory T cell compartment, s is the rate of division, k is the carrying capacity of CD8+ T cells, and μ is the death rate.

The lifetime of CD8+ T cells in this model, as measured by stable isotope labeling, is 1/μ. Lifetime is defined as the time from cell production, either by division or by entry to the memory compartment, to its death.

We defined cell age as the time (in days) since the cell or its ancestor entered the memory compartment, not the time since the last division. If we define w(a, t) as the concentration of CD8+ T cells of age a at time t, then:

(Equation 5)

The equation for w(a, t), derived from the von Foerster equation (52), is as follows:

(Equation 6)

In Equation 6, the initial condition is w(a, 0) = f(a), where f(a) is the initial age distribution, and the boundary condition is w(0,t) = λ.

We solve the steady-state age distribution by letting z = ¯z, where bars denote the steady-state value. As ¯z is a constant, the age equation is of the same form as if there were no proliferation, and a constant death rate equal to D = μ – s (1 – ¯z/k). Therefore, the age distribution at equilibrium is exponential with rate parameter D, and the mean age is 1/D.

We can show (Supplemental Results 5) that dD/dμ > 0 for all positive values of model parameters. Therefore, CD8+ T cell age increases as the CD8+ T cell lifetime increases, all other parameters being equal. However, the rate parameter D is the difference of 2 similar terms, both of which might be expected to vary with the functional iKIR count, and thus, while the intuition that cell age would increase with the functional iKIR count due to an increase in cell survival is correct, the correlation is expected to be weak.

Statistics

All statistical analysis was carried out in R, version 4.1.2. All reported P values are 2 tailed. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant, and where this threshold was decreased because of testing of multiple hypotheses, it is noted in the text. Multivariate linear regression, ANOVA, Davidson-MacKinnon J tests, and paired Mann-Whitney U tests (Wilcoxon) were conducted with the functions lm, anova, lmtest::jtest, and stats::wilcox.test, respectively (base package unless stated otherwise).

Study approval

All study procedures were conducted according to the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki. All participants gave written informed consent following protocols approved by the National Research Ethics Service (NRES) (London 13/LO/1621 and 13/LO/0022, South Central Oxford 15/SC/0089/2).