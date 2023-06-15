Negativity begets longevity in T cells

In this issue of the JCI, Zhang, Yan, and co-authors tested the hypothesis that inhibitory signals from HLA to KIR-expressing T cells directly enhance the longevity of human CD8+ T cells (9). In cohorts of healthy individuals and those chronically infected with viruses, inhibitory KIR expression was strongest on effector memory subsets of CD8+ T cells that play important roles in antiviral immunity. KIR2DL2/3, a receptor for HLA-C1, contributed more to this expression than either KIR2DL1 (HLA-C2) or KIR3DL1 (HLA-B). In contrast to previous reports (6), the proportion (approximately 5%) of CD8+ T cells expressing any of these inhibitory KIRS was not increased in the context of chronic HIV-1, hepatitis C virus, or human T lymphotropic virus 1 infections (9).

To measure the lifespan of KIR-expressing T cells, study participants consumed deuterated heavy water that was stably incorporated into cells during the labeling period (9). The persistence of labeled DNA in isolated KIR+ or KIR– effector and central memory subsets of blood CD8+ T cells was determined at various sampling intervals using gas chromatography. In contrast to the direct-effect hypothesis, the longevity of CD8+ T cells was not different between cells that expressed or lacked inhibitory KIRs. Instead, the number of functional inhibitory KIR-HLA pairs present in each individual’s genome was highly predictive of T cell lifespan. CD8+ T cells from individuals with four functional inhibitory KIR-HLA cognate pairs exhibited lifespans twice as long (250 days) as CD8+ T cells from individuals with only two KIR-HLA pairs (125 days). The number of KIR-HLA pairs was also linked to the accumulation of CD8+ T cells bearing markers of advanced cellular age such as CD57. Functional engagement of inhibitory KIRs by HLA ligands was essential for this effect, as counting the total number of inhibitory KIRs without regard to the presence of cognate HLA substantially diminished the predictive power for T cell lifespan. Thus, increased negative KIR signaling within the immune system indirectly favors longer lifespans for CD8+ T cells (Figure 1A).