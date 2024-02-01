RAB7 deficiency impairs pulmonary artery endothelial function and promotes pulmonary hypertension

Endosomal GTPase RAB7 is reduced in PAECs from patients with PAH. We first identified the expression of RAB7 in lung tissues, PAECs, and PA smooth muscle cells (PASMCs) from patients with PAH. The expression of RAB7 was reduced in vWF+ PAECs in concentric and plexiform lesions from patients with PAH compared with control lungs (Figure 1A). PAH PAECs had reduced expression of RAB7, whereas PAH PASMCs had RAB7 protein expression levels similar to those of control PAECs (Figure 1, B and C). Supplemental Tables 1–3 provide the demographic information for the tissues and cell lines; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169441DS1

Figure 1 Reduced RAB7 expression in endothelial cells from PAH patients. (A) Representative optical sections (confocal microscopy, representative of 5 PAs from 3 control [Con] patients and 12 PAs from 3 patients with PAH) show reduced RAB7 expression in ECs in concentric and plexiform lesions from patients with PAH compared with controls. Arrows indicate vWF+ ECs with strong RAB7 expression. Scale bars: 50μm. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. The graph shows quantification of relative RAB7 immunofluorescence in ECs from control and PAH PAs. (B and C) Representative Immunoblot (n = 4 individual control and PAH PAEC lines) and quantification of RAB7 in PAECs (B) in 4 immunoblots from 12 individual controls (failed donors) and 15 individual patients with PAH (n = 16 data points total per group from 4 repeat experiments). (C) Representative immunoblot and quantification of RAB7 in PASMCs from 4 individual controls (failed donors) and 4 individual patients with PAH. β-Actin was used as the loading control. All graphs show single values and the median ± IQR (A) or the mean ± SD (B and C). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (A) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C).

Endothelial RAB7 haploinsufficiency causes spontaneous PH. We then studied RAB7 expression in the chronic Hx/Su rat model of PH, because this model reproduces many features of PAH, including the occlusive pulmonary arteriopathy that is characteristic of PAH (21, 22). Using lung tissue sections and protein lysates, we found an overall reduction of RAB7 expression in the lung tissue of Hx/Su rats at days 21 and 42 and that this reduction was localized to ECs in the remodeled PAs of Hx/Su rats (Figure 2, A and B). Then, we generated heterozygous EC–specific RAB7-KO (endothelial RAB7 haploinsufficient) mice by crossbreeding RAB7fl/fl mice with Cdh5-Cre mice. We found increased medial wall thickness (MWT) and right ventricular systolic pressure (RVSP) and a decreased ratio of PA acceleration time/pulmonary ejection time (PAAT/PET) in RAB7fl/WT Cdh5-Cre+ mice after exposure to Hx/Su, indicating exaggerated PA remodeling and PH with endothelial RAB7 haploinsufficiency (Figure 2, C–G). Echocardiographically estimated right ventricular (RV) cardiac output was reduced in Hx/Su-exposed RAB7fl/WT Cdh5-Cre– mice, with no difference observed between Cre– and Cre+ mice (Figure 2H). We further evaluated the RV changes and found that endothelial RAB7 haploinsufficiency impaired RV capillary density (Supplemental Figure 1) without affecting the RV hypertrophic response, as measured by the Fulton index and the RV cardiomyocyte (CM) cross-sectional area (CSA) (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2). Further, we examined whether endothelial RAB7 haploinsufficiency promotes endothelial-mesenchymal transition (EnMT) in vivo. We analyzed the presence of ECs expressing the mesenchymal/smooth muscle cell marker α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) and of ECs with nuclear expression of the EnMT transcription factor SNAIL. While Hx/Su treatment increased the fraction of α-SMA+ ECs and SNAIL+ ECs, endothelial RAB7 haploinsufficiency promoted endothelial SNAIL expression in PAs following Hx/Su exposure, but not under normoxic conditions (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Loss of RAB7 expression causes PH in vivo. (A) Representative confocal microscopic immunofluorescence images (representative of 3 animals per group) show strong RAB7 staining (green pseudocolor) in PAs from naive rats, including in PAECs (a representative cell is indicated by the arrow and is shown in more detail in the inset). PAECs are indicated by Lycopersicon esculentum, tomato lectin (LEL) staining (red pseudocolor). In Hx/Su-treated rats, RAB7 expression decreased in ECs in the remodeled PAs at days 21 and 42. Scale bars: 25 μm. Original magnification, ×600 (insets). (B) Representative immunoblot and densitometric analysis of RAB7 expression in naive and Hx/Su rats. (C) Representative double immunofluorescence for vWF and α-SMA (optical section, confocal microscopy). Scale bars: 25 μm. (D–H) RVSP (D), Fulton RV hypertrophy index: RV/(left ventricle + septum) [RV/(LV+S)] (E), PA MWT (F), PAAT/PET (G), echocardiographically estimated cardiac output (CO) (H) of RAB7fl/WT Cdh5-Cre- and RAB7fl/WT Cdh5-Cre+ mice exposed to normoxia and Hx/Su. n = 3 per group (B); n = 7, except n = 8 for Hx/Su Cre+ (D); n = 8, except n = 9 (normoxia Cre+), n = 10 (Hx/Su Cre- and n = 12 (Hx/Su Cre+) (E); n = 5 (normoxia Cre+ and Hx/Su Cre–), n = 6 (normoxia Cre- and Hx/Su Cre+) (F); n = 8, except n = 12 (Hx/Su Cre+) (G and H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Šidák multiple-comparison test (B), 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparison test, and evaluation of normality of residual distribution (D’Agostino-Pearson) (D and F), and Kruskal-Wallis analysis with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (E). All graphs show single values and the mean ± SD (B, F, G, and H) or the median ± IQR (D and E).

Gene silencing of RAB7 induces endothelial dysfunction in PAECs. We then tested whether RAB7 expression contributes to physiological EC function. We performed siRNA targeting of RAB7 and bulk RNA-Seq and found that RAB7 knockdown resulted in differential expression of 4,842 genes using analysis parameters of a fold change >|1.25| and an adjusted P < 0.05. We detected a substantial amount of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) with function in cell-cycle and DNA repair, cellular movement and trafficking, immune function and inflammation, and development (Figure 3). Genes affecting angiogenesis and EC barrier function were among the DEGs with the highest n-fold changes in RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs. We detected upregulation of the antiangiogenic genes PCDH17, IGFBP6, and CH25H and downregulation of the angiogenic and EC function genes DLL4, UNC5B, CLDN5, RASIP1, PGF, GJA5, EPN3, CCM2L, and TSPAN18 (Figure 4A). We then tested EC function in vitro and found that knockdown of RAB7 inhibited angiogenic network formation and gap closure, indicating impaired migration (Figure 4, B and C). Consistent with these functional changes, our RNA-Seq data revealed a prosenescent transcriptomic signature in RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs (Figure 4D). These findings were mirrored by elevated p16 protein levels (Figure 4E) and an increased fraction of senescence-associated β-galactosidase–positive (SA–β-gal+) PAECs (Figure 4F). We then tested the potential role of RAB7 deficiency in EnMT in vitro. RAB7 knockdown induced the activation of Ingenuity pathways that promote fibrotic remodeling and EnMT (Supplemental Figure 4A). In addition, some changes in mRNA indicated an EnMT phenotype, as shown by the reduction of mRNA of cadherin 5 (CDH5) and elevation of transgelin (TAGLN) (Supplemental Figure 4B). At the protein level, the key finding was the downregulation of platelet endothelial cell adhesion molecule 1 (PECAM1), a marker of ECs. We did, however, not observe a concurrent upregulation of proteins typically associated with vascular smooth muscle cells, such as α-SMA, calponin 1, and SM-22α (TAGLN). Furthermore, our analysis did not reveal a statistically significant upregulation of snail family transcriptional repressor 1 (SNAIL), a transcription factor often implicated in the regulation of EnMT (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E).

Figure 3 RNA-Seq of RAB7-silenced PAECs. Ingenuity Pathway Analysis of bulk RNA-Seq data in PAECs transfected with RAB7 siRNA versus control siRNA (fold change >|1.25|, adjusted P value <0.05) (representing n = 3 per group). The diagram lists the 30 most regulated function terms and shows the number of DEGs in the RNA-Seq data set within each category. DEG terms were labeled according to their relevance for cell-cycle and DNA repair (blue), cellular movement and trafficking (orange), immune function and inflammation (green), and development (red).

Figure 4 Loss of RAB7 induces endothelial dysfunction and senescence in PAECs. (A) The clustered heatmap shows increased expression of antiangiogenic genes and reduced expression of angiogenic and EC barrier function genes in RNA-Seq of PAECs after RAB7 siRNA treatment versus treatment with control siRNA. n = 3 per group. (B) Representative phase-contrast images after 24 hours and quantification of total network length in RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs. n = 6 per group. (C) Representative phase-contrast images after 16 hours of a gap closure assay and quantification of the percentage of gap closure in RAB7 siRNA–transfected PAECs versus treatment with control siRNA. n = 7 per group. (D) Clustered heatmap of DEGs of senescence-associated gene expression pattern (Ingenuity Pathway Analysis) in RNA-Seq of PAECs treated with RAB7 siRNA. n = 3 per group. (E) Representative immunoblots and densitometric quantification for RAB7 and p16 in PAECs treated with RAB7 siRNA. n = 3 per group. (F) Representative images and quantification of the fraction of SA–β-gal+ PAECs after RAB7 siRNA treatment versus treatment with control siRNA. n = 6 per group. Data are shown as single values and the median ± IQR (B and C) or the mean ± SD (E and F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (B and C) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and F). Heatmap data are normalized log 2 fold expression. Data in B, C, E, and F are representative of 2 or more experiments. Scale bars: 250 μm (B and C) and 200 μm (F).

RAB7 is required for endolysosome function in PAECs. Endolysosome function requires RAB7 (15, 23–25). To identify the extent to which RAB7 is required for endolysosome function in PAECs, we studied intracellular endolysosome trafficking in PAECs from patients with PAH and in control PAECs following RAB7 knockdown. Using pHrodo dextran, which emits fluorescence after acidification in endosomed and lysosomed, we detected accumulation of dextran in PAH PAECs in enlarged vesicles (Figure 5A). Using baculovirus-mediated expression of the GFP-labeled RAB5A, a marker of the early endosome, we found that pHrodo dextran accumulated in enlarged RAB5A+ early endosomes following endosomal uptake in RAB7-silenced PAECs (Figure 5B). RAB7 siRNA also caused the accumulation of pHrodo dextran in enlarged lysosomes, which we detected by staining with LysoTracker (Figure 5C). Consistently, our RNA-Seq data revealed the downregulation of multiple autophagy-related genes with RAB7 siRNA (Figure 5D). Reduced cathepsin B activity further indicated impaired lysosomal autophagy in RAB7-silenced PAECs (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Impaired endosome-lysosome function in PAH PAECs and RAB7-deficient PAECs. (A) Representative optical sections (confocal microscopy) and quantification of pHrodo dextran+ vesicle area and number of vesicles per cell indicate the accumulation of pHrodo dextran after 20 minutes in enlarged vesicles in PAH PAECs (arrows), but not in control PAECs. pHrodo dextran is taken up by endosomes and emits red fluorescence signal when the pH drops during endosomal acidification. n = 9 (control) and n = 17 (PAH). (B) Representative optical sections (confocal microscopy) show an accumulation of pHrodo dextran after 20 minutes in enlarged early endosomes with RAB7 silencing. Early endosomes were identified by transfection of PAECs with baculovirus expressing GFP-labeled RAB5. Quantification of RAB5+ pHrodo dextran+ endosome area and number per cell confirmed that dextran accumulated in enlarged early endosomes following RAB7 silencing. n = 13 per group. (C) Representative optical sections (confocal microscopy) show an accumulation of pHrodo dextran after 20 minutes in enlarged lysosomes in RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs. Lysosomes were labeled with LysoTracker. Quantification of LysoTracker+ pHrodo dextran+ lysosome area and number per cell confirmed that dextran accumulated in enlarged lysosomes following RAB7 silencing. n = 13 per group. (D) Clustered heatmap shows autophagy-related DEGs that were found to be downregulated in RNA-Seq from PAECs treated with RAB7 siRNA. Expression is normalized log 2 -fold. (E) Reduced cathepsin B activity also indicates impaired lysosomal autophagy. n = 9 per group. Scale bars: 10 μm (A–C). All graphs show single values and the mean ± SD. Data in A–C are representative of 2 or more experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

RAB7 knockdown impairs mitochondrial membrane potential and oxidative phosphorylation. Because autophagy is important to maintain physiologic mitochondrial function (26), we tested the role of RAB7 in maintenance of the mitochondrial membrane potential ΔΨ m and mitochondrial respiration. Using a flow cytometry assay for tetramethylrhodamine ethyl ester (TMRE) and MitoTracker Green, we found that RAB7 knockdown reduced the fraction of ECs with functional mitochondria (polarized), while increasing the fraction of ECs with dysfunctional (depolarized) mitochondria, indicating an overall reduction in ΔΨ m (Figure 6A). Using fluorescence microscopy of tetramethylrhodamine, methyl ester (TMRM) staining, RAB7 silencing caused a net reduction in ΔΨ m with accumulation of the remaining functional mitochondria in the perinuclear region (Figure 6B). We further detected increased mitochondrial net motility in perinuclear and peripheral regions in RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs (Figure 6B). RAB7 silencing also increased mitochondrial production of ROS, as measured by a MitoSOX flow cytometry assay (Figure 6C). RNA-Seq analysis of PAECs treated with RAB7 siRNA revealed upregulation of mRNA for multiple genes related to glycolysis, whereas the mRNA expression of various genes related to oxidative phosphorylation was reduced (Figure 6D). RAB7 knockdown also impaired oxidative phosphorylation because our data showed a reduced oxygen consumption rate (OCR) at baseline, maximal respiration, and spare respiratory capacity (Figure 6E). There was no difference in proton leak. In addition, RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs had higher lactate production than control siRNA–treated PAECs, indicating a shift toward glycolysis (Figure 6F). Last, the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) measurements revealed increased glycolysis, glycolytic capacity, and glycolytic reserve (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 RAB7 silencing impairs mitochondrial membrane potential and mitochondrial function. (A) RAB7 siRNA impaired ΔΨ m as assessed by TMRE and MitoTracker Green (MitoGreen) flow cytometry. Carbonyl cyanide FCCP was used as a positive control (depolarizes mitochondrial membrane). TMREhi MitoGreenhi cells indicate cells with functional mitochondria, whereas TMRElo MitoGreenhi cells are cells with dysfunctional mitochondria. n = 8 (control) and n = 9 (RAB7). (B) Representative TMRM-stained images show overall reduction and perinuclear accumulation of functional mitochondria in RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs. Results are representative of 3 experiments. Scale bars: 5 μm. RAB7 knockdown increased mitochondrial motility in peripheral and perinuclear regions. (C) RAB7 knockdown promoted mitochondrial ROS production as indicated by flow cytometry for mitoSOX. n = 6 per group for the representative histogram plots and quantification of MFI. (D) Clustered heatmap shows upregulated glycolysis-related DEGs and downregulated oxidative phosphorylation–related DEGs in bulk RNA-Seq from PAECs plus RAB7 siRNA. Expression is normalized log 2 -fold. (E) Seahorse high-resolution respirometrics show a reduced OCR with RAB7 siRNA at basal respiration, maximal respiration, and spare respiratory capacity. n = 15 (control) and n = 21 (RAB7). (F) Luminescence assay for lactate: increased lactate production in RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs. n = 10 (control) and n = 11 (RAB7). (G) ECAR data reveal more rapid acidification (i.e., greater reliance on glycolysis) in the RAB7 siRNA–treated PAECs as shown for glycolysis and the basal and maximum glycolytic rates. n = 12 per group. All graphs show single values and the median ± interquartile range (A, E, and F) or the mean ± SD (C and G) (except B, as bar graphs in B indicate the geometric mean of a log-normal distribution). Data in A–C, E, F, and G are from 2 or more experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (A and F), 2-tailed Student’s t test (C), and 2-way ANOVA (E and G) with Holm-Šidák post hoc test and normality testing of residuals (D’Agostino-Pearson).

The RAB7 activator ML-098 reduces experimental PH in rats. To aid the translation of our findings to a potential treatment option, we tested whether the RAB7 GTPase activator ML-098 reduces experimental PH induced by Hx/Su in rats. First, we performed a preventive dose-response experiment (days 1–21) to find the lowest efficacious dose. We found overall that 1.0 and 10 mg/kg doses reduced PA occlusion, MWT, and RVSP most effectively and successfully increased PAAT/PET and cardiac output, which were determined by echocardiography (Supplemental Figure 5). Given these results, we opted for 1.0 mg/kg in the interventional treatment approach (days 22–35). In this approach, ML-098 treatment reduced RVSP, the Fulton index, MWT, PA occlusion, and mural cell proliferation, while increasing PAAT/PET, tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion (TAPSE), and cardiac output (Figure 7). In addition, our data also showed a reduction in EnMT in the PAs of Hx/Su rats treated with ML-098 compared with those of vehicle-treated Hx/Su rats as indicated by a reduced fraction of α-SMA+ ECs and SNAIL+ ECs in the PAs (Supplemental Figure 6). The results from the interventional treatment were further supported by our data from a reversal treatment approach with ML-098 (days 36–49). This treatment regimen resulted in a reduction of RVSP, the Fulton index, MWT, PA occlusion, and mural cell proliferation, and in an increase in PAAT/PET, TAPSE, and cardiac output (Figure 8). Hence, the RAB7 GTPase activator ML-098 prevented and reduced occlusive PA remodeling, EnMT, PH, and RV dysfunction induced by Hx/Su.

Figure 7 RAB7 activator ML-098 reduces PH in rats exposed to chronic hypoxia/SU5416. (A) Interventional treatment diagram. (B) Representative vWF, α-SMA, and PCNA immunohistochemistry showing serial sections of the same PA. (C) RVSP, (D) Fulton index, (E) MWT of small PAs, (F) occlusion of small PAs, (G) percentage of PCNA+ PA mural cells, (H) ratio of PAAT versus PET, (I) TAPSE, and (J) echocardiographic estimation of RV CO. Scale bars: 25 μm. n = 9 (vehicle) and n = 8 (ML-098) (C, D, H, and J), n = 7 (E–G and I). All graphs show single values and the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided Student’s t test. Veh, vehicle.