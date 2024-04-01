OCaR1 endows exocytic vesicles with autoregulatory competence by preventing uncontrolled Ca2+ release, exocytosis, and pancreatic tissue damage

Identification of OCaR1 and its subcellular localization to secretory granules. In a similarity search using sequence motifs conserved among the TRP channel proteins, we identified the genes Tmem63a, Tmem63b, and Tmem63c (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169428DS1) encoding members of a family of proteins well conserved in eukaryotes. BLAST (https://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/) searches against the full protein sequences of TMEM63A did not identify considerable homology with any other protein in mammals, while modest sequence similarity with the plant OSCA (18) proteins was detected (24.3% over 550 positions in comparison with OSCA1.2 from Oryza sativa). According to recently determined structures of human TMEM63A (19, 20), the protein comprises 11 hydrophobic stretches compatible with membrane-spanning helices (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Based on subcellular localization and function (shown below), we termed the protein encoded by Tmem63a OCaR1 in the following, and the related proteins OCaR2 and OCaR3 (Supplemental Figure 1C). OCaR1 transcripts were abundant in most tissues analyzed (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 OCaR1 exhibits 11 transmembrane domains and is localized in acidic organelles with a cytosolic C- and a luminal N-terminus when expressed in MEF cells. (A) Predicted transmembrane topology of OCaR1. Right: Predicted structure of OCaR1. The protein is colored according to the pLDDT (predicted local distance difference test) score that reflects the reliability of prediction, with more reliably predicted regions in blue. The position of membrane is indicated with gray mesh. The intraluminal side is oriented toward the top side of the image. (B) Colocalization analysis of OCaR1-eYFP expressed by adenoviral transfer with acidic organelles (LysoTracker Red, top, n = 5) or ER (middle, n = 8) in MEF cells. Colocalization analysis of N- and C-terminal double di-leucine mutants (N+C mut) of OCaR1-eYFP with ER (bottom, n = 5) in MEFs. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C and D) Fluorescence protease protection assay to analyze the orientation of the fluorescent protein fused to OCaR1 relative to the lysosomal membrane. After permeabilization with digitonin (10 μM), all freely diffusing proteins are washed out of the cell (Control, GFP) whereas proteins that are protected by the membrane of an organelle keep their fluorescence. Proteinase K (50 μg/mL) disrupts the fluorescence pattern of fusion proteins that expose their fluorophore into the cytosol (Lamp-eYFP, OCaR1-eYFP) but not when in the organellar lumen (mCherry-OCaR1). Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Schematic model of the OCaR1 topology relative to the membrane of acidic organelles.

For investigation of its subcellular localization, we first fused OCaR1 C-terminally with eYFP and probed its expression in HEK293 cells, where it localized to a vesicular compartment inside the cell (Supplemental Figure 3A). After adenoviral transduction in mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs), the OCaR1-eYFP fusion protein was found to colocalize best with the marker LysoTracker Red (Figure 1B, top) as indicated by correlation analysis (Pearson’s coefficient r = 0.76 ± 0.02). Furthermore, 74% of the Lamp1-positive signals colocalized with OCaR1 according to the Manders coefficient (M1 = 0.74 ± 0.06). Additionally, 73% of OCaR1 proteins were colocalizing with lysosomes in MEF cells (M2 = 0.73 ± 0.09, n = 5; Supplemental Figure 3B). In contrast, no overlap was detected with markers of the ER (Figure 1B, middle), Golgi apparatus, mitochondria, or peroxisomes (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E). Two short, putative sorting motifs, present in various endo-lysosomal proteins (21), can be found in the N-terminus [DXXLL] (D 188 NDLL) and C-terminus [DER]XXXL[LI] (R 573 LPGLI) of OCaR1. After exchanging leucine and isoleucine residues to alanine in both motifs (L191A/L192A and L577A/I578A, OCaR1Lyso-mut-eYFP), OCaR1 was retained in the ER, thus confirming the importance of these sorting motifs for localization of OCaR1 to acidic organelles.

The topology of OCaR1 was further analyzed by a fluorescence protease protection assay (22). To this end, OCaR1-eYFP was analyzed in parallel with the N-terminal fusion construct mCherry-OCaR1, GFP-fused Lamp1 (Lamp-GFP), and free/soluble GFP as control. Fluorescence of all fusion constructs was insensitive to permeabilization of the cell membrane by digitonin, in contrast to soluble GFP that was rapidly washed out (Figure 1C). Application of proteinase K, however, rapidly eliminated the cytosol-exposed fluorophores fused to both Lamp1 (Figure 1, C and D) and OCaR1 (Figure 1C and Figure 1D, middle), but failed to affect fluorescence of mCherry-OCaR1 (Figure 1C and Figure 1D, bottom). Together, these results indicated that the C-terminus of OCaR1 was located in the cytosol, while its N-terminus was facing the lumen of the acidic vesicles (Figure 1E), in line with the reported structure of OCaR1 (19, 20).

Next, we aimed to analyze the subcellular localization of OCaR1 in native polarized acinar cells (23). To this end, we generated mice expressing OCaR1-eYFP by lentiviral transduction of mouse zygotes (Supplemental Figure 4A) and an OCaR1eYFP knock-add-on mouse strain by gene targeting (Supplemental Figure 5 and Figure 2A). As illustrated for freshly isolated pancreatic acinar cells in Figure 2B, OCaR1 was detected in vesicular structures near the apical pole, but also appeared (to some extent) in the periapical area in either model (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 2 Endogenous OCaR1 is localized in acidic and secretory granules at the apical pole of acinar cells. (A) OCaR1-eYFP knock-add-on mice express an OCaR1-eYFP fusion protein generated by in-frame introduction of eYFP-encoding sequences in exon 23 of the OCaR1 (Tmem63a) gene and removal of the stop codon (for details see Supplemental Figure 5). (B) Subcellular localization of OCaR1-eYFP fusion proteins expressed under control of the endogenous OCaR1 promoter in acinar cells of homozygous OCaR1-eYFP knock-add-on mice (OCaR1eYFP/eYFP, 6 mice). Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Endogenous OCaR1 proteins colocalize with Lamp1. Representative confocal microscopy images (from 7 mice) of OCaR1-eYFP (left) and Lamp1-RFP fluorescence (middle) in acinar cells isolated from OCaR1eYFP/eYFP mice derived from OCaR1eYFP/eYFP zygotes transduced with lentiviral vectors encoding Lamp1-RFP (6.8 integrants per genome). Right: Merge of both fluorescence channels with the corresponding DIC contrast bright-field image. Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) OCaR1 protein colocalizes with Rab27B. Representative confocal microscopy images of OCaR1-eYFP and Rab27B fluorescence in acinar cells from OCaR1eYFP/eYFP mice using anti-Rab27B and anti-GFP antibodies (n = 13 cells, 3 mice). Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) t-Distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) plot visualizing the result of an organellar proteomic analysis of primary mouse acinar cells. Each circle represents a protein with its distribution profile over 42 subcellular fractions (see Methods); color-coded superimposition denotes verified markers for the indicated subcellular compartments (71), with prominent representatives for each highlighted by their UniProt short name. The inset (right) is a zoom into the proximity of OCaR1 (CSCL1) with the closest proteins (circled in purple) being implicated in secretory vesicle function (see main text).

Expression of Lamp1-RFP (via injection of lentiviral particles into OCaR1eYFP zygotes; see Methods) to label endo-lysosomes for live-cell imaging revealed colocalization of OCaR1 in Lamp1-positive vesicles (Figure 2C; r = 0.29 ± 0.04). Although 66% of lysosomal signals colocalized with OCaR1 (M1 = 0.66 ± 0.09), approximately 93% of OCaR1-positive vesicles were Lamp1 negative (M2 = 0.07 ± 0.02; n = 7 offspring) (Figure 2C). Staining for the secretory granule marker Rab27B (24) (Figure 2D) in acinar cells of OCaR1eYFP mice revealed prominent colocalization (r = 0.65 ± 0.02; M1 = 0.68 ± 0.08; M2 = 0.63 ± 0.07; n = 13 cells, n = 3 offspring), with 63% of the OCaR1 colocalizing with Rab27B.

As orthogonal and more unbiased assessment of the subcellular localization of endogenous OCaR1, we used organellar proteomics (25–27). Primary acinar cells isolated from WT mouse pancreas were subjected to stepwise homogenization and separation by ultracentrifugation into 42 fractions (see Methods). Quantitative mass spectrometry identified more than 4,800 proteins with abundance profiles, resulting in a well-structured organellar map of preferred protein localizations after dimensionality reduction (t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding [t-SNE] plot; Figure 2E). Superimposition of verified subcellular markers confirmed the established localization of a selected set of membrane proteins (Figure 2E, inset; also see legend) and placed OCaR1 between plasma membrane and intracellular (mainly endosomal/secretory) vesicles, indicating its dynamic subcellular (re)distribution during endo-/exocytosis. Indeed, the nearest neighbors of OCaR1 in the t-SNE plot (Figure 2E, inset, circled in purple) included several proteins implicated in vesicle endo-/exocytosis, such as receptor-type tyrosine-protein phosphatase N2 (PTPR2), sorting nexins 3 and 4 (SNX3 and SNX4), the storage vesicle recruitment factor C2CD5, and the Ras-related protein Rab22A.

Together, these results indicated preferred localization of OCaR1 to acinar secretory granules and pointed to a functional role in acinar cell secretion.

Deletion of OCaR1 leads to increased spontaneous Ca2+ release from acidic compartments and aberrant exocytosis in acinar cells. Next, we investigated the in vivo function of OCaR1 by means of targeted deletion of the Tmem63a gene in mice (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 6). OCaR1–/– mice were viable, showed no obvious phenotypic abnormalities, and revealed no difference in body weight (Supplemental Figure 7A); moreover, the OCaR1 (Tmem63a)–null allele segregated according to the expected Mendelian frequency (Supplemental Table 1). Blood analysis, however, showed that OCaR1–/– mice displayed significantly increased plasma amylase and lipase levels (amylase: WT 1,971 ± 98 U/L, OCaR1–/– 2,796 ± 139 U/L, n = 4, P = 0.0028, 2-tailed Student’s t test; lipase: WT 25 ± 1 U/L, OCaR1–/– 85 ± 17 U/L, n = 4, P = 0.0105, 2-tailed Student’s t test) together with normal glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 7B) suggesting involvement of OCaR1 in exocrine pancreatic function. In addition to aberrant elevation of amylase and lipase in the plasma of OCaR1–/– mice, we found that amylase activity was significantly increased in the media of isolated OCaR1–/– acini (Figure 3A), suggesting cell-autonomous deregulation of digestive enzyme exocytosis. This elevated spontaneous amylase release was not caused by increased acinar cell death (94.2% and 94.4% viability of OCaR1–/– and control mice, respectively, in 2 independent trypan blue stainings, not shown) or a change in the total amylase content of the cells (Figure 3B). Notably, the plasma levels of CCK were not different between OCaR1+/+ and littermate OCaR1–/– mice (Figure 3C), excluding that elevated plasma amylase levels in OCaR1–/– mice were caused by enhanced levels of this major secretagogue and neurohumoral activity of the OCaR1–/– mice.

Figure 3 Acinar amylase hyperexocytosis leading to elevated plasma levels of digestive enzymes is associated with increased spontaneous Ca2+ transients in OCaR1–/– mice. (A) Analysis of spontaneous amylase exocytosis from acinar cells. Acini from C57BL/6N (n = 9, black) and OCaR1–/– (n = 8, red) mice were incubated for the indicated time periods and the fraction of released amylase measured. (B) The total amylase content was unaltered in acinar cells of OCaR1–/– compared with littermate OCaR1+/+ mice (n = 14 preparations per genotype). (C) Plasma cholecystokinin levels are unchanged in OCaR1–/– mice (OCaR1+/+, n = 7; OCaR1–/–, n = 8). (D and E) Representative traces (25 cells per genotype, normalized to the value at 295 seconds) of Fura-2 fluorescence in C57BL/6N (D) and OCaR1–/– (E) acinar cells in Ca2+-free physiological solutions. Carbachol (CCh; 10 μM) was applied at the end of the experiment as a positive control. (F–I) Spontaneous Ca2+ transients in acinar cells of OCaR1–/– mice can be inhibited by 90-minute preincubation with bafilomycin A1 (Baf A1) (C57BL/6N, n = 5; OCaR1–/–, n = 5) (F) or by additional deletion of both TPC1 and TPC2 (OCaR1–/– TPC2–/– TPC1–/– triple knockout) (G–I). (J) Comparison of frequency of spontaneous Ca2+ oscillations between genotypes of the experiments in D–I (C57BL/6N, n = 7; OCaR1–/–, n = 6; C57BL/6N + Baf A1, n = 5; OCaR1–/– + Baf A1, n = 5; OCaR1–/– TPC1–/–, n = 5; OCaR1–/– TPC2–/–, n = 5; OCaR1–/– TPC1–/– TPC2–/–, n = 7). Statistical analysis was done by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (J) (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

As exocytosis of pancreatic enzymes is strictly Ca2+ dependent, the aforementioned results raised the question of whether changes in [Ca2+] i account for uncontrolled exocytosis in OCaR1–/– acinar cells. Spontaneous Ca2+ oscillations, which are rare events in unstimulated WT acinar cells, could be noted at significantly higher frequencies in OCaR1–/– cells both in the presence (Supplemental Figure 9A) and in the absence of external Ca2+ (Figure 3, D, E, and J, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–C).

After incubation with bafilomycin A1, which disrupts Ca2+ storage within acidic organelles, spontaneous Ca2+ events in OCaR1–/– cells were completely abolished (Figure 3, F and J), suggesting that the exaggerated Ca2+ oscillations originated from intracellular acidic Ca2+ stores such as endo-lysosomes and secretory granules. Furthermore, spontaneous Ca2+ transients caused by OCaR1 deletion were significantly reduced by deletion of the two-pore channels TPC1 and TPC2 (OCaR1-Tpc1-Tpc2 triple-knockout mice), but not by knockout of either TPC1 or TPC2 (Figure 3, G–J, and littermate controls in Supplemental Figure 8, D–L). Likewise, deletion of either TPC1 or TPC2 alone did not affect Ca2+ release in WT acinar cells (Supplemental Figure 14, A–I). Furthermore, Ca2+ oscillations in OCaR1–/– cells were not affected by the deletion of TRPML1, another endo-lysosomal ion channel (Supplemental Figure 8, M–O). Moreover, we observed that the increase in Ca2+ oscillations in OCaR1-deficient acinar cells was not affected by incubation of the cells with GSK-7975A, an inhibitor of ORAI and CRAC channels (Supplemental Figure 10).

In sum, OCaR1 controls spontaneous Ca2+ oscillations mediated by TPC1 and TPC2 and exocytosis in acinar cells.

OCaR1 inhibits TPC1 and TPC2 channel activity and critically modulates CCK-triggered Ca2+ release from secretory granules. Next, we investigated the role of the Ca2+ pool in secretory granules for their own regulated exocytosis evoked by the secretagogue CCK. At application of low concentration of the bioactive CCK fragment CCK-8 (300 fM), OCaR1–/– acinar cells exhibited enhanced amplitude and duration of intracellular Ca2+ oscillations measured in the absence of Ca2+ (Supplemental Figure 9, B–E), which was not affected by the ORAI1/CRAC channel blocker GSK-7975A. Similarly, in the presence of extracellular Ca2+, GSK-7975A had no effect on the enhanced amplitude and duration of the observed intracellular Ca2+ oscillations in OCaR1–/– acinar cells (Supplemental Figure 11). Application of a high CCK-8 concentration (1 nM) evoked the expected large Ca2+ transients with a long-lasting plateau in WT cells that was reduced by GSK-7975A (Supplemental Figure 11, L–R) and mediated by ORAI1/CRAC channels as published (13). Under these conditions OCaR1–/– acinar cells exhibited Ca2+ oscillations that were superimposed on the Ca2+ transients and were GSK-7975A insensitive (Supplemental Figure 11, N, O, and R). Notably, the occurrence of CCK-8–evoked intracellular Ca2+ oscillations in OCaR1–/– acinar cells could be significantly reduced by preincubation with bafilomycin A1 (Supplemental Figure 9, F–H), indicating again an origin in acidic Ca2+ stores. Ca2+-activated Cl– currents represent a faithful reporter of local Ca2+ spikes derived from secretory granules next to the apical plasma membrane in acinar cells that are engaged by local and short-lasting Ca2+ oscillations (28) (Figure 4A). We recorded such Ca2+-activated Cl– currents for 20 minutes upon CCK receptor stimulation with physiological agonist concentration (2 pM CCK-8) in WT and OCaR1–/– acinar cells (Figure 4B). Amplitude and AUC of these currents (Figure 4, B and C) were profoundly increased in OCaR1–/– compared with WT acinar cells, indicating an extended CCK-evoked Ca2+ release in the absence of OCaR1 (3).

Figure 4 Enhanced cholecystokinin-evoked exocytosis is mediated by Ca2+ release events from TPC2-containing vesicles. (A) Model indicating localization of OCaR1 to secretory granules and lysosomes in acinar cells. NAADP-mediated Ca2+ release via TPC2 channels (blue) is monitored by the activity of adjacent Ca2+-activated chloride channels (brown). (B) CCK-8–induced (2 pM) Ca2+-activated Cl– currents in C57BL/6N and OCaR1–/– acinar cells in the absence of extracellular Ca2+. (C) AUC of inward currents over 20 minutes and average amplitude (n = 16 cells, 5 mice per genotype). (D) Model of C-terminal fusion construct of TPC2 and GCaMP6m. (E) Representative (17 images, 3 mice) confocal microscopy images of TPC2-GCaMP6m–expressing acinar cells costained with anti-GFP and anti-Rab27B and merged image. Scale bars: 5 μm. (F) CCK-8 (2 pM)–induced oscillations in GCaMP6m fluorescence in acinar cells from mice expressing TPC2-GCaMP6m. Acute application of Ned-19 (50 μM) abolishes CCK-8–induced responses (n = 99). (G) Representative traces (n = 20, from 100 cells per mouse, 5 mice) from CCK-8–evoked global Ca2+ oscillations in WT acinar cells. (H) Representative traces (n = 20) of CCK-8 (2 pM)–evoked oscillations in GCaMP6m fluorescence in TPC2-GCaMP6m–expressing acinar cells. (I) Frequency and duration of Ca2+ oscillations detected by TPC2-GCaMP6m during stimulation with 2 pM CCK-8 of acinar cells from C57BL/6N (n = 77 cells, 3 mice) and OCaR1–/– mice (n = 135 cells, 4 mice). (J) Current densities elicited by coapplication of PI(3,5)P 2 and TPC2-A1-N in vacuolin-enlarged endo-lysosomal vesicles isolated from HEK293 cells overexpressing mTPC2-RFP with or without OCaR1-YFP. Activated currents were blocked with 1 mM ATP (overlapping the basal current) (n = 4–6). Right: Average current densities at –100 mV. Comparison was done by 2-sample t test (C and I) or 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test (J) (*P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001). IM, 10 μM ionomycin.

As CCK, besides activating the IP 3 - and cADPR-mediated Ca2+ release from the ER, is thought to also trigger an increase in intracellular Ca2+ via NAADP acting on TPC channels in endo-lysosomes (11), we next turned to direct measurement of spatially restricted Ca2+ release events from TPC2-containing granules at the apical pole of acinar cells. For this purpose, we transduced murine zygotes with a lentivirus expressing the genetically encoded Ca2+ sensor GCaMP6m fused to the cytoplasmic C-terminus of the TPC2 protein (TPC2-GCaMP6m; Figure 4D), which localized to secretory granules as shown by colocalization with Rab27B (Figure 4E). In fact, CCK-8 evoked robust Ca2+ oscillations at the cytosolic face of the granules in the absence of extracellular Ca2+ (Figure 4F). These oscillations were completely abolished by Ned-19 (Figure 4F), an established antagonist of NAADP (29). In contrast, Ca2+ release from the ER following application of either carbachol (100 nM, causing IP 3 -mediated Ca2+ release) or the SERCA inhibitor thapsigargin (Tg; 500 nM) did not trigger fluorescence of TPC2-GCaMP6m at the surface of the secretory granules (Supplemental Figure 12A). Notably, though, all stimulants (CCK-8, carbachol, and Tg) caused a measurable increase in average cytosolic Ca2+, with Tg increasing cytosolic Ca2+ to an even higher level than CCK-8 (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 12B). Comparative analysis of WT and OCaR1–/– acinar cells expressing the TPC2-GCaMP6m sensor unveiled a significant increase in both frequency and duration of granular Ca2+ release in OCaR1–/– acinar cells (Figure 4, H and I). These results indicated that OCaR1 effectively regulates NAADP-mediated Ca2+ release from endo-lysosomes and secretory granules and suggested direct action on TPC channels as the underlying mechanism.

We therefore tested the effect of OCaR1 on both TPC1 and TPC2 channel activity by recording of TPC1- or TPC2-mediated currents in enlarged endo-lysosomes from COS-7 cells or HEK293 cells expressing TPC1 or TPC2 alone or together with either OCaR1 or VAMP7 (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). In both preparations, OCaR1 significantly reduced the amplitudes of TPC1 and TPC2 currents activated by the endogenous ligand PI(3,5)P 2 (Supplemental Figure 13A and Supplemental Figure 14, J–O), while VAMP7, another endo-lysosomal membrane protein used as negative control, failed to do so (Supplemental Figure 13B). A similar result was obtained when TPC2 currents were activated by TPC2-A1-N, a synthetic TPC2 agonist mimicking NAADP, in combination with PI(3,5)P 2 , or by the agonist TPC2-A1-P (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 14, M–O). In contrast, OCaR1 did not inhibit TRPML1-dependent lysosomal currents activated by PI(3,5)P 2 (Supplemental Figure 13A).

Notably, the observed changes in Ca2+ signaling in OCaR1-deficient cells were not caused by changes in the expression levels of channel or transporter genes involved in regulation of cytoplasmic Ca2+ homeostasis. Thus, transcriptome analysis of the pancreas of WT and OCaR1–/– mice showed that genes of IP 3 receptors type 1, 2, and 3, ryanodine receptors Ryr1, Ryr2, and Ryr3 (Supplemental Figure 15), or TPC1, TPC2, and TRPML1 were unchanged in OCaR1–/– mice.

In summary, these results indicate that OCaR1 effectively inhibits TPC1 and TPC2 channel activity and controls the CCK-8–stimulated release of Ca2+ from TPC2-containing secretory granules in acinar cells. Moreover, they unveil the importance of granular Ca2+ release in pancreatic acinar cells for Ca2+ homeostasis and regulated exocytosis.

OCaR1 prevents uncontrolled exocytosis and pancreatic tissue damage. In line with the previously observed increase in CCK-8–evoked Ca2+ oscillations and amylase secretion under basal conditions, physiological stimulation of CCK receptors also evoked a significantly enhanced amylase release in OCaR1–/– cells (Figure 5, A and B). Importantly, the concentration-dependent increase in CCK-8–induced exocytosis was preserved in OCaR1–/– cells, despite the fact that basal exocytosis was markedly higher in OCaR1–/– cells (WT, 6.4%; OCaR1–/–, 12.2%), essentially reaching levels similar to those obtained with 10 pM CCK-8 in WT cells (Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 5 Deletion of OCaR1 exacerbates severe pancreatitis and disrupts acinar cell homeostasis in older mice. (A and B) Acini from 5 C57BL/6N and 5 OCaR1–/– mice were incubated with CCK-8 (0, 1 pM, 10 pM), and absolute amylase release (A) as well as its CCK-8–evoked increase (B) was determined. (C) Scheme of experimental chronic pancreatitis (CP) induction. (D) Serum amylase and lipase at 0 and 32 hours of CP induction (n = 10 per genotype). (E) H&E and sirius red staining at 96 hours of experimental CP (2 slices per mouse, 6 mice per genotype). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Relative pancreatic weight (percent) (n = 10) and fibrosis quantification (sirius red–positive area, n = 6) at 96 hours of experimental CP. (G) H&E and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) pictures of 8- and 25-week-old OCaR1–/– and C57BL/6N controls (2 slices per mouse for H&E and >5 slices per mouse for TEM, 3 mice per genotype and time point). Circles, asterisks, and red arrows denote normal acinar cells, acinar cells with vacuoles, and double-membrane autophagosomes, respectively. Scale bars: H&E, 50 μm; TEM, 2,000 nm (left) and 500 nm (right). (H) Relative pancreatic weight and serum amylase and lipase of 25-week-old OCaR1–/– and C57BL/6N mice (n = 6, 7). (I) Representative TEM picture of zymogen granule fusion observed in 25-week-old OCaR1–/– mice (>5 slices per mouse, 3 mice). Scale bar: 1,000 nm. (J) Model summarizing the action of OCaR1 in acinar cells. Statistical analysis was done by Student’s t test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Given the enhanced spontaneous and regulated exocytosis in OCaR1–/– cells, we wanted to investigate the effects of OCaR1 on acinar cell homeostasis and on pancreatic tissue morphology in vivo. To this end, we used models of acute pancreatitis (AP) (Supplemental Figure 16A) and chronic pancreatitis (CP) (Figure 5C). Application of high doses of the CCK analog cerulein in mouse models faithfully recapitulates all stages of pancreatitis (16, 30). To assess the long-term effect of OCaR1 loss on the pancreas and the consequential enhanced spontaneous exocytosis that would occur, we examined aged OCaR1–/– mice. In line with the increased amylase secretion in OCaR1–/– acinar cells in vitro (Figure 3A), plasma amylase and lipase levels were significantly elevated in OCaR1–/– mice under basal conditions (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 16, B and C, left) as well as in models of severe AP leading to CP (Figure 5, C and D). In contrast, a similar increase in serum amylase and lipase levels was observed for mild AP in both OCaR1+/+ and littermate OCaR1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 16, B and C, right).

Importantly, the increased levels of digestive enzymes noted above aggravated CP pathology in OCaR1–/– mice compared with WT controls, as evidenced by pancreatic degeneration including acinar cell destruction (H&E staining and pancreas/body weight ratio) that finally resulted in pancreatic weight loss and fibrosis (Figure 5, E and F). Pancreatic tissue damage and indices developed over time in freely living OCaR1–/– mice during the natural aging process (Figure 5, G–I). While WT mice displayed normal pancreatic morphology at 8 and 25 weeks of age, OCaR1–/– mice started to exhibit sporadic acinar cell vacuolization at 8 weeks of age, which was more frequent at 25 weeks of age (Figure 5G, asterisks). The observed vacuolization could be attributed to accumulation of double-membrane autophagosomes (Figure 5G, bottom right, red arrowheads). In parallel, the relative pancreatic weight decreased, while serum amylase/lipase levels increased (Figure 5H). Notably, zymogen granule fusion events, an indicator of disturbed cellular homeostasis and cell damage, were detectable in OCaR1–/– mice (Figure 5I).

In summary, OCaR1 (Figure 5J, green) localizes to secretory granules and lysosomes in acinar cells. Cholecystokinin (CCK) evokes NAADP generation and subsequent Ca2+ rise in close vicinity of secretory granules. OCaR1 functionally antagonizes TPC1 and TPC2 channels, thereby limiting Ca2+ release (from acidic stores) triggered by activation of the CCK/NAADP signaling pathway, leading to reduced Ca2+-dependent exocytosis from secretory granules and, ultimately, preventing pancreatic tissue damage. Proper control of this signaling pathway is crucial in maintaining acinar cell homeostasis during experimental murine models of severe AP, CP, and aging, highlighting its important role in pancreatic physiology and disease.