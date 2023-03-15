User-friendly bioorthogonal reactions click to explore glycan functions in complex biological systems

To overcome the limitations of using phosphine reagents (vulnerable to oxidation by air, low water solubility, slow reaction rate) as bioorthogonal detection reagents for azides and avoid the need of using toxic copper(I) as a catalyst for the click reactions initially developed by the Sharpless (15) and the Meldal (16) groups, the Bertozzi group pioneered the effort of developing strain-promoted alkyne probes, such as cyclooctyne (17), and its difluorinated analogs (DIFO; Figure 1C, iii). DIFO was used successfully with Ac 4 GalNAz precursor for imaging glycans in developing zebrafish (18). The reaction rate was further improved by developing a biarylazacyclooctynone reagent (BARAC; Figure 1C, iv) (19). These bioorthogonal reagents react with the azido groups introduced to biomolecules, including complex glycoconjugates, via strain-promoted azide-alkyne cycloaddition (SPAAC) reactions, which are also called copper-free click reactions.

With the advantage of their easy utilization, commercial availability, and the development of tris(triazolylmethyl)amine-based ligands, such as BTTAA (20), as copper(I)-stabilizing ligands that can enhance the reaction efficiency of CuAAC and decrease the amount of toxic copper(I) needed for the reaction, CuAAC reactions (Figure 1A, i) have now been broadly adopted for metabolic glycoengineering and bioorthogonal reactions for cell-based studies. BTTAA has been found to be the most efficient that allowed the use of copper(I) catalyst at a concentration that does not cause significant toxicity to cells (20). Tris(triazolylmethyl)amine-based ligand reagents are also now commercially available, making the bioorthogonal strategy readily accessible to the broad community. With CuAAC, per-O-acetylated 6-azido-L-fucose (Ac 4 Fuc6N 3 ; Figure 1B) has been used as the metabolic precursor for probing cell surface fucosylation with a terminal alkyne-containing CuAAC reaction counterpart (21).