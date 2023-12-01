USP47 inhibits m6A-dependent c-Myc translation to maintain regulatory T cell metabolic and functional homeostasis

USP47 positively correlates with the intratumoral Treg signature. To identify the critical regulator modulating Treg identity in the tumor microenvironment, we analyzed the gene expression profiles of tumor-infiltrating Tregs in The Cancer Genome Atlas colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) data set (33). Interestingly, we observed a significantly positive correlation between the Treg signature and USP47 expression in COAD patients (Figure 1A). Using the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) data sets for COAD (34–37), we found that USP47-expressing Tregs from CRC tissues exhibited enrichment with Treg signature genes (Figure 1B), indicating that the Treg signature was associated with higher expression levels of USP47 in the tumor-infiltrating Tregs. To validate these findings, we used Tregs from human CRC tissue samples for quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis. Indeed, the expression of Treg signature genes was upregulated in USP47hi Tregs from CRC tissue (Figure 1C). Moreover, the mRNA and protein levels of USP47 in Tregs from human CRC tissues were higher than those in Tregs in a population of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (Figure 1, D and E). Parallel studies using Tregs from GC patients confirmed that USP47hi Tregs showed increased expression levels of Treg signature genes (Figure 1F). Furthermore, Tregs from GC tissues showed significantly higher mRNA levels of USP47 than those in the PBMC population (Figure 1G). In contrast, non-Treg CD4+ or CD8+ T cells from CRC or GC tissues and those in the PBMC population displayed similar mRNA and protein levels of USP47 (Supplemental Figure 1, A–F; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169365DS1). These results suggest that USP47 positively correlates with the Treg signature in tumor-infiltrating Tregs.

Figure 1 USP47 positively correlates with intratumoral Treg signature. (A) Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of Treg signature genes in USP47-expressing and USP47-silenced Tregs from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA)–colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) database. NES, normalization enrichment score. (B) GSEA of Treg signature genes in USP47-expressing and USP47-silenced Tregs from 4 GEO data sets for COAD. (C) qRT-PCR analysis of Treg signature genes in tumor-infiltrating Tregs from CRC. The normalized USP47 expression value of tumor-infiltrating Tregs with the lowest expression of USP47 was set to be 1. The normalized USP47 expression values of USP47hi Tregs were more than 3 (n = 6), and those of USP47lo Tregs were less than 3 (n = 4). (D and E) qRT-PCR analysis of USP47 mRNA levels (D; n = 3) and immunoblot analysis of USP47 expression (E) in Tregs from PBMCs and CRC tissues. (F) qRT-PCR analysis of Treg signature genes in tumor-infiltrating Tregs from GC. The normalized USP47 expression value of tumor-infiltrating Tregs with the lowest expression of USP47 was set to be 1. The normalized USP47 expression values of USP47hi Tregs were more than 3 (n = 4), and those of USP47lo Tregs were less than 3 (n = 4). (G) qRT-PCR analysis of USP47 mRNA levels in Tregs from PBMCs and GC tissues (n = 3). Representative data are shown from 3 independent experiments (C–G). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Two-tailed Student’s t test (C, D, F, and G).

USP47 is required for the maintenance of Treg transcriptional programs. To explore the role of USP47 in Tregs, we crossed Usp47fl/fl mice with Foxp3-YFP-Cre mice to obtain Usp47 Treg–conditional knockout (Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre) mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Six-week-old Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice did not exhibit obvious abnormalities in thymocyte development, peripheral T cell homeostasis, or Treg frequency (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). However, the T cell homeostasis was affected in 10-week-old and 3-month-old Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). We then assessed the potential importance of USP47 in Treg transcriptional programs by performing a transcriptomic analysis of Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mouse Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus IL-2 for 24 hours. A Gene Ontology analysis revealed that negative regulation of T cell activation, proliferation, or effector cytokine production was downregulated in the USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 2A). In contrast, positive regulation of effector T cell functions was upregulated in USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 2A). Furthermore, the significant upregulation of autoimmune disease–associated gene expression in USP47-deficient Tregs was observed in a functional pathway enrichment analysis (Figure 2B), indicating a transcriptional defect in USP47-deficient Tregs. Consistent with these alterations in transcriptional networks, 10-month-old Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice displayed considerable disruption to T cell homeostasis (Figure 2, C and D), with a substantially reduced Treg population (Figure 2E). Histological examination revealed an extensive lymphoid inflammatory presence in peripheral organs (Figure 2F). These results suggest that USP47 is required for the maintenance of Treg transcriptional programs to control immune homeostasis.

Figure 2 USP47 maintains Treg transcriptional programs. (A) Gene Ontology enrichment analysis of downregulated (Down) and upregulated (Up) gene sets in Usp47-deficient Tregs (KO) compared with wild-type Tregs (WT) stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 for 24 hours. (B) Functional enrichment analysis of Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways upregulated in Usp47-deficient Tregs compared with WT Tregs. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of the proportions of effector/memory-like CD44hiCD62LloCD4+ T cells and CD44hiCD8+ T cells in the spleen from 8- to 10-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (n = 6). (D) Flow cytometric analysis of the percentages of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells (n = 6) and CD8+ T cells (n = 5) in the spleen (Spl) and mesenteric lymph nodes (mLN) from 8- to 10-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of the proportions of CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs in the spleen and mLNs from 8- to 10-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (n = 6). (F) H&E staining of the indicated tissue sections of 10-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice. Scale bars: 500 μm. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (C–F). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Two-tailed Student’s t test (C–E).

USP47 ablation dampens Treg immunosuppressive functions in vivo. Because our transcriptomic analysis revealed upregulated pathways of chronic inflammatory diseases including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 2B), we assessed the colonic inflammatory responses of Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice using a dextran sodium sulfate–induced (DSS-induced) acute colitis model. The DSS-treated Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice displayed exacerbated colon length shortening (Figure 3, A and B) and hyperplasia of the colonic mucosa (Figure 3C). A mini-endoscopic analysis showed that the Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice exhibited more colonic bleeding than the wild-type (WT) mice (Figure 3D). Furthermore, a greater frequency of memory and effector-like T cells was observed in the DSS-treated Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (Figure 3E), suggesting considerable attenuation of the suppressive activity of USP47-deficient Tregs. Given that USP47 correlated with the Treg signature in human CRC and GC tissues, we inoculated Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice with MC38 murine colon cancer cells to examine the functional importance of USP47 in tumor-infiltrating Tregs. Compared with the WT mice, the Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice exhibited a profound decrease in tumor size (Figure 3F). In addition, T cells in the tumors of the tumor-bearing Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice produced higher levels of IFN-γ than those from the tumor-bearing WT mice (Figure 3G). Therefore, Treg-specific USP47 deletion exacerbated experimental colitis and boosted antitumor immune responses, indicating that USP47 is indispensable for Treg immunosuppressive functions in vivo.

Figure 3 USP47 ablation dampens Treg functions in vivo. (A–E) Three-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice were provided with drinking water containing 2.5% DSS for 7 days, followed by regular water. Mice were killed at day 9. They were analyzed for colon length (A and B; n = 3), H&E staining of colon section (C; scale bars: 500 μm), and images of mini-endoscopic colon (D). Flow cytometric analysis of the proportions of IFN-γ– or IL-17–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the mLNs and lamina propria lymphocytes (LPL) from mice after DSS-induced colitis (E; n = 4 or 5). (F and G) Ten-week-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice were injected subcutaneously with MC38 colon cancer cells, and 15 days after injection, mice were sacrificed. Tumor growth in 10-week-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice injected with MC38 colon cancer cells (F; n = 5). Flow cytometric analysis of the percentages of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the tumors from Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice injected with MC38 tumor cells (G; n = 4). Representative data are shown from 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Two-tailed Student’s t test (B, E–G).

USP47 maintains Treg homeostasis and function in vivo. Performing a transcriptome analysis, we found that USP47-deficient Tregs failed to induce the expression of many Treg signature genes, including Foxp3, Il2ra, and Tnfrsf18 (Figure 4A). Three-month-old Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice displayed a profound reduction in the frequency of Foxp3+ Tregs (Figure 4B). In addition, Foxp3+ USP47-deficient Tregs exhibited lower expression of the Treg markers CD25 and GITR (Figure 4C). We further analyzed the phenotype of Tregs from female Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ mice, in which approximately one-half of the Tregs (Foxp3+YFP–) expressed sufficient USP47, while the other one-half of the Tregs (Foxp3+YFP+) were deficient in USP47 expression due to the random X chromosome inactivation (38). Notably, the percentage of Foxp3+YFP+ Tregs in female Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ mice was significantly lower than that in female Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre/+ mice, whereas the percentage of Foxp3+YFP– Tregs in female Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ mice was higher than that in female Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre/+ mice (Figure 4D). Moreover, Foxp3+YFP+ Tregs exhibited lower expression of CD25 and GITR than did Foxp3+YFP– Tregs from female Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ mice (Figure 4E). Furthermore, Foxp3+YFP+ Tregs exhibited lower mRNA levels of Foxp3, Il2ra, Tnfrsf18, and Ctla4 than did Foxp3+YFP– Tregs from female Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). These data suggest that USP47 sustains Treg homeostasis in vivo in an intrinsic manner.

Figure 4 USP47 maintains Treg homeostasis and function in vivo. (A) Heatmap of downregulated or upregulated genes associated with Tregs or effector T cells in Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre Tregs relative to those in Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 for 24 hours. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of Foxp3+CD4+ Tregs from spleen (Spl) and mLNs of 3-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (n = 4). (C) Flow cytometric analysis of expression levels of CD25 and GITR on CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs of 3-month old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (n = 4 for CD25 and n = 3 for GITR). The numbers above the graphs indicate the MFI. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of the proportions of Foxp3+YFP+ and Foxp3+YFP– Tregs in the spleen from 3-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre/+ and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice (n = 5). (E) Flow cytometric analysis of CD25 and GITR expression levels on Foxp3+YFP+ and Foxp3+YFP– Tregs in the spleen from 3-month-old Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice (n = 4). (F) Flow cytometric analysis of T cell proliferation. Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre or Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre Tregs were cocultured with naive CD4+ (conventional [Tconv]) T cells labeled with CellTrace Violet (CTV) at the indicated ratios and were activated with Dynabeads Mouse T-activator CD3/CD28. CTV signal was assessed after 3 days. (G–I) WT (CD45.1+) naive CD45RBhiCD4+ T cells together with Tregs isolated from 8-week-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre or Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice were adoptively transferred into 8-week-old RAG-1–deficient mice. Body weight is relative to initial weight (G; n = 5). Flow cytometric analysis of IFN-γ–producing CD45.1+ T cells and Foxp3+CD45.2+ T cells in the mLNs (H and I; n = 3). Representative data are shown from 3 (B–E) and 2 (F–I) independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Two-tailed Student’s t test (B–E, G, and I).

We measured Treg function by using an in vitro suppression assay and found that USP47-deficient Tregs exhibited normal suppressive function in vitro (Figure 4F). We further established a T cell transfer–induced colitis model to test the effect of USP47 on Treg function in vivo. In this model, Rag1-KO mice received CD45.1+CD4+CD45RBhi T cells and CD45.2+ Tregs from Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre or Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice. The cotransfer of USP47-deficient Tregs with CD45RBhiCD4+ T cells resulted in gradual weight loss and a greater frequency of IFN-γ–producing effector CD4+ T cells (Figure 4, G–I). Importantly, the fraction of Foxp3+ cells in mice implanted with USP47-deficient Tregs and CD45RBhiCD4+ T cells was decreased compared with that in mice implanted with WT Tregs and CD45RBhiCD4+ T cells (Figure 4I). These data suggest that USP47 is essential for Treg homeostasis and function in vivo.

USP47 restricts c-Myc–dependent Treg hyperglycolysis. c-Myc–mediated cellular metabolism controls Treg homeostasis and function (15). Interestingly, the expression of c-Myc–associated genes was upregulated in USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 5A). Indeed, the protein level of c-Myc was higher in activated USP47-deficient Tregs than in activated WT Tregs (Figure 5, B and C), although USP47 deficiency did not enhance the induction of c-Myc mRNA (Figure 5D). Given that T cell receptor (TCR) stimulation activates the mTOR signaling pathway, causing c-Myc expression in Tregs (11), we sought to determine whether USP47 regulates TCR-induced mTOR activation. However, the activation of mTORC1 or mTORC2 signaling in USP47-deficient Tregs was not altered (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 3B), suggesting that USP47 was dispensable for the mTOR signaling pathway in the Tregs. Since c-Myc is a crucial regulator of Treg metabolism (11, 17), we next examined the involvement of Treg metabolic programs. Interestingly, USP47 deficiency increased the glycolytic rates but not the oxidative phosphorylation rates of Tregs (Figure 5, E and F). To elucidate the importance of c-Myc in Treg hyperglycolysis, we stimulated WT and USP47-deficient Tregs in the presence or absence of the c-Myc inhibitor 10058-F4. The expression of glycolysis-related genes was upregulated in USP47-deficient Tregs (Supplemental Figure 3C). After the addition of 10058-F4, the expression of glycolysis-related genes was greatly diminished in USP47-deficient Tregs (Supplemental Figure 3C). Moreover, pharmacological inhibition of c-Myc activity limited hyperglycolysis of USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 5G). To define the dependence of defective Treg function on hyperglycolysis, purified CD45.1+ conventional CD4+ T cells were adoptively transferred into Rag1-KO mice alone or with CD45.2+ WT or USP47-deficient Tregs pretreated with a glycolysis inhibitor, 2-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG). Indeed, 2-DG treatment restored the suppressive functions of USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 5H). Importantly, specifically attenuating c-Myc activity restored the suppressive functions of USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 5H). Therefore, USP47 inhibits excessive c-Myc activity and hyperglycolysis in Tregs.

Figure 5 USP47 restricts c-Myc–dependent Treg hyperglycolysis. (A) Heatmap of c-Myc–associated genes in Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 for 24 hours. (B) Immunoblot analysis of Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 0, 3, or 6 hours. (C) c-Myc expression levels in Foxp3+YFP+ and Foxp3+YFP– Tregs in the spleen from 3-month-old Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 3 hours (n = 4). (D) qRT-PCR analysis of c-Myc mRNA levels in Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 0, 3, or 6 hours (n = 3). (E) Extracellular acidification rates (ECAR) of Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 3 hours under basal conditions (Bas) or at maximum (Max) with the addition of glucose (Glu), oligomycin (Oli), and 2-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG) (n = 6). (F) Oxygen consumption rates (OCR) of Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 3 hours under basal conditions (Bas) or at maximum (Max) with the addition of oligomycin, the mitochondrial uncoupler FCCP, and rotenone plus antimycin A (R+A) (n = 6). (G) ECAR of Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 3 hours in the presence of 100 μM 10058-F4 (F4) (n = 8). Ctrl, DMSO. (H) CD45.1+ conventional CD4+ T cells (Tconv) were injected i.v. into Rag1-KO mice alone or with an equal number of CD45.2+ Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre (WT) or Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre (KO) Tregs pretreated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus 2 mM 2-DG or 100 μM 10058-F4 (F4) for 6 hours. Day 7 after cell transfer, cells were isolated from spleen (n = 5). Data shown are representative of 3 (B–H) independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed Student’s t test (C–F) or 1 -way ANOVA (G and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

USP47 decreases m6A-based c-Myc translation efficiency in Tregs. To determine whether the hyperactivation of c-Myc is due to enhanced stabilization or expression of c-Myc, we treated activated Tregs with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 or the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX). Blocking protein degradation with MG132 did not eliminate the difference in c-Myc protein levels between USP47-deficient and USP47-sufficient Tregs (Figure 6A). In contrast, treatment with CHX substantially lowered the protein level of c-Myc and eliminated the difference between USP47-deficient and USP47-sufficient Tregs (Figure 6A). Moreover, there were no significant differences in the c-Myc protein half-life between WT and USP47-deficient Tregs (Supplemental Figure 4A), suggesting that USP47 does not affect c-Myc protein stability. Because USP47 deficiency did not enhance the induction of c-Myc mRNA (Figure 5D), we investigated whether USP47 regulates c-Myc translation. To directly test the possibility that USP47 affects c-Myc translation, polysome profiling was analyzed. Ribosomes in the Treg lysate were divided into small (40S) and large (60S) ribosomal subunits, monosomes (80S), and polysomes (Figure 6B). We further performed polyribosome real-time PCR experiments to quantify the ribosome occupancy of c-Myc mRNAs. Notably, we found a dramatic increase in the accumulation of polyribosomes on c-Myc mRNAs but not on b-actin transcripts upon USP47 depletion (Figure 6C). These data suggest that USP47 is essential for efficient c-Myc mRNA translation in Tregs. m6A methylation promotes translation efficiency, and the m6A reader protein YTHDF1 preferentially binds to the methylated mRNA to mediate the translation of m6A-modified mRNAs (39). Gene-specific m6A assays revealed TCR-induced m6A enrichment of c-Myc mRNA in Tregs (Figure 6D). USP47 ablation exerted no effect on the m6A modification status of c-Myc mRNA (Figure 6D). Interestingly, a TCR-induced interaction between YTHDF1 and c-Myc mRNA was observed (Figure 6E). Importantly, depletion of USP47 resulted in increased interaction between YTHDF1 and c-Myc mRNA in Tregs (Figure 6E). YTHDF1 has been reported to bind m6A-modified mRNAs and increases translational output through its interactions with initiation factors, such as eIF3A and eIF3B (39). Indeed, the association of YTHDF1 with eIF3A was induced after TCR stimulation, and this interaction was facilitated in USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 6F). Moreover, an augmented interaction between eIF3A and c-Myc mRNA was detected in USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 6G). These results suggest that loss of USP47 promotes YTHDF1-dependent m6A-based c-Myc translation efficiency in Tregs.

Figure 6 USP47 decreases m6A-based c-Myc translation efficiency in Tregs. (A) Immunoblot analysis of Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies plus DMSO, MG132, or cycloheximide (CHX) for 1.5 hours. (B) Representative trace of ribosome extract prepared from stimulated Tregs in the presence of CHX. (C) Ribosome occupancy of c-Myc and control (b-actin) mRNA was measured by real-time PCR as the relative expression ratio of polyribosome mRNAs to the input mRNAs after sucrose gradient fraction of polyribosomes (n = 3). (D) m6A-RIP-qRT-PCR analysis of m6A levels of c-Myc mRNA in Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 0, 3, or 6 hours (n = 3). (E) RIP analysis of the interaction of YTHDF1 with c-Myc mRNA in Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 0, 3, or 6 hours. The enrichment was measured by qRT-PCR and normalized to input (n = 3). (F) Lysates from Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre (WT) and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre (KO) Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 0 or 3 hours were subjected to immunoprecipitation with anti-YTHDF1 antibodies. (G) RIP analysis of the interaction of eIF3A with c-Myc mRNA in Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 0 or 3 hours (n = 3). (H) Immunoblot analysis of YTHDF1 ubiquitination (Ub) in HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated vectors. (I) Immunoblot analysis of YTHDF1 ubiquitination in HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated vectors. W, WT USP47; M, mutant USP47 C197S lacking the E3 ligase activity. (J) Immunoblot analysis of YTHDF1 K63-linked ubiquitination in Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre (WT) and Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre (KO) Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 3 hours. Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Two-tailed Student’s t test (C–E and G).

USP47 is a DUB that mediates protein deubiquitination and regulates protein-protein interactions (40–42). Our immunoblot analyses revealed that overexpression of USP47 with WT ubiquitin or K63-ubiquitin (K63), but not with K48-ubiquitin, inhibited YTHDF1 ubiquitination in HEK293T cells (Figure 6, H and I). In contrast, catalytically inactive USP47 did not deubiquitinate YTHDF1 in HEK293T cells (Figure 6I). Moreover, abundant K63-linked ubiquitination (K63-Ub) of YTHDF1 was observed in activated USP47-deficient Tregs (Figure 6J). Using the PhosphoSitePlus posttranslational modification database, we predicted ubiquitination motifs on YTHDF1 at residues K370, K372, and K500. Then, we constructed plasmids expressing WT or mutant YTHDF1, in which the predicted lysine (K) residues were replaced by arginine (R) to block ubiquitination. YTHDF1 was at least conjugated by K63-linked ubiquitination at residue K500 (Supplemental Figure 4B). Indeed, K63-linked ubiquitination at residue K500 did not affect the stability of YTHDF1 (Supplemental Figure 4C). Notably, K63-linked ubiquitination at residue K500 of YTHDF1 promoted YTHDF1-eIF3A interaction (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data indicate that USP47 prevents YTHDF1 ubiquitination and then attenuates the association of YTHDF1 with the translation initiation machinery in the Tregs.

YTHDF1 involves USP47-mediated Treg metabolism and homeostasis. To verify the importance of YTHDF1 activity in USP47-mediated Treg homeostasis and glycolytic metabolism, we generated Ythdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). Six-week-old Ythdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice did not display obvious abnormalities in T cell development or Treg proportion (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Notably, YTHDF1 deficiency restored the expression of Foxp3 and CD25 that had been downregulated in the Tregs of 3-month-old Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (Figure 7, A and B). Compared with Tregs from Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice, Tregs from Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice showed attenuated glycolytic rates, decreased protein expression of c-Myc, and impaired interactions between eIF3A and c-Myc mRNA (Figure 7, C–E). We further analyzed the phenotype of Tregs from 3-month-old Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice. Although the Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice exhibited similar proportions of Foxp3+YFP– Tregs, the percentage of Foxp3+YFP+ Tregs in the Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice was higher than that in the Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice (Figure 7F). Moreover, Foxp3+YFP+ Tregs from Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice showed higher levels of CD25 and GITR than Foxp3+YFP+ Tregs from Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice (Figure 7G). Therefore, USP47 acts in a YTHDF1-dependent manner to inhibit m6A-dependent c-Myc translation and maintain Treg metabolism and homeostasis.

Figure 7 YTHDF1 involves USP47-mediated Treg metabolism and homeostasis. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of the proportions of CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs in the spleen (Spl) and mLNs from 3-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre, Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre, and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (n = 3). (B) Flow cytometric analysis of CD25 expression levels on Foxp3+YFP+ Tregs in the spleen from 3-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre, Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre, and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (n = 3). (C) ECAR of Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre, Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre, and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 3 hours under basal conditions (Bas) or at maximum (Max) with the addition of glucose (Glu), oligomycin (Oli), and 2-DG (n = 5). (D) Immunoblot analysis of c-Myc expression in Tregs from Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre, Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre, and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 0 or 3 hours. (E) RIP analysis of the interaction of eIF3A with c-Myc mRNA in Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre, Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre, and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre Tregs stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 0 or 3 hours. The enrichment was measured by qRT-PCR and normalized to input (n = 4). (F) Flow cytometric analysis of the proportions of Foxp3+YFP+ and Foxp3+YFP– Tregs in the spleen from 3-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre/+, Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+, and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice (n = 3). (G) Flow cytometric analysis of CD25 and GITR expression levels on Foxp3+YFP+ Tregs in the spleen from 3-month-old Usp47+/+Foxp3-Cre/+, Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+, and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre/+ female mice (n = 3). Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA (A–C and E–G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

YTHDF1 deletion restores the suppressive functions of USP47-deficient Tregs. To confirm the importance of YTHDF1 in the defective suppressive functions of USP47-deficient Tregs, we performed IBD induction and tumor inoculation using 6-week-old WT mice, Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice, and Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice. Compared with the Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice, the DSS-treated Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice displayed attenuated colon length shortening (Figure 8, A and B). Moreover, the percentage of Foxp3+ Tregs in the lamina propria and the level of GITR in Foxp3+ Tregs from DSS-treated Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice were higher than those from Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (Figure 8C). In addition, the frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells in the DSS-treated Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice was lower than that in the DSS-treated Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (Figure 8C). Compared with the Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice, the Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice exhibited a profound increase in MC38 or B16-F10 tumor size (Figure 8, D and H). Furthermore, the percentages of tumor-infiltrating Foxp3+ Tregs and the levels of CD25 and GITR in tumor-infiltrating Foxp3+ Tregs from Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice were higher than those from Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (Figure 8, E, F, I, and J). In addition, T cells in the tumors of the tumor-bearing Usp47fl/flYthdf1fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice produced lower levels of IFN-γ than those from the tumor-bearing Usp47fl/flFoxp3-Cre mice (Figure 8, G and K). These results suggest that YTHDF1 deletion restores the suppressive functions of USP47-deficient Tregs.