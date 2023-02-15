NLRP3 tyrosine phosphorylation is controlled by protein tyrosine phosphatase PTPN22

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI169304
Published February 15, 2023
Inflammasomes form as the result of the intracellular presence of danger-associated molecular patterns and mediate the release of active IL-1β, which influences a variety of inflammatory responses. Excessive inflammasome activation results in severe inflammatory conditions, but physiological IL-1β secretion is necessary for intestinal homeostasis. Here, we have described a mechanism of NLRP3 inflammasome regulation by tyrosine phosphorylation of NLRP3 at Tyr861. We demonstrated that protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor 22 (PTPN22), variants in which are associated with chronic inflammatory disorders, dephosphorylates NLRP3 upon inflammasome induction, allowing efficient NLRP3 activation and subsequent IL-1β release. In murine models, PTPN22 deficiency resulted in pronounced colitis, increased NLRP3 phosphorylation, but reduced levels of mature IL-1β. Conversely, patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that carried an autoimmunity-associated PTPN22 variant had increased IL-1β levels. Together, our results identify tyrosine phosphorylation as an important regulatory mechanism for NLRP3 that prevents aberrant inflammasome activation.
Marianne R. Spalinger, Stephanie Kasper, Claudia Gottier, Silvia Lang, Kirstin Atrott, Stephan R. Vavricka, Sylvie Scharl, Petrus M. Gutte, Markus G. Grütter, Hans-Dietmar Beer, Emmanuel Contassot, Andrew C. Chan, Xuezhi Dai, David J. Rawlings, Florian Mair, Burkhard Becher, Werner Falk, Michael Fried, Gerhard Rogler, Michael Scharl
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2016;126(5):1783–1800. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI83669
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(4):e169304. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169304
The authors recently became aware of errors in Figure 8, A and B. In Figure 8A, the WT/H2O and WT/DSS pictures were inadvertently switched. In Figure 8B, the incorrect image was shown for the Ptpn22–/–/DSS sample. The correct figure is shown below.
The authors regret the errors.
See the related article at NLRP3 tyrosine phosphorylation is controlled by protein tyrosine phosphatase N22.