Viewing both sides of the coin for infectious disease diagnosis

In 2009, Octavio Ramilo and Asunción Mejías described in a Commentary how using host gene profiles to diagnose respiratory infections was a paradigm shift (10). Prophetically, they wrote, “Combining the detection of the pathogen with a comprehensive assessment of the host immune response will provide a broad new understanding of the correlations between specific etiologic agents, the corresponding host response, and the clinical manifestations of the disease.” Fourteen years later, we are still waiting. Studies such as that by Mick, Tsitsiklis, and colleagues (4) and many others clearly show there is potential. Nevertheless, a great deal more is needed to implement this paradigm shift. There are factors that are both intrinsic and extrinsic to the test that must be overcome to realize this potential (Table 1).

Table 1 Factors to consider during development and implementation of a host-response and pathogen test

Among the test-intrinsic challenges, the most difficult is how to measure the host response in a clinically impactful manner. These measurements are more feasible for protein biomarkers for which immunoassay technologies are well established. Examples of protein host response biomarker profiles include FebriDx (not available in the US) or MeMed BV (licensed to Diasorin and Beckman Coulter), which measure MxA/CRP or IP10/TRAIL/CRP, respectively, to discriminate bacterial and viral infections. While mRNA host response signatures have been well described in the scientific literature and the technologies to measure these mRNA signatures are well established (e.g., quantitative real-time PCR), these tests are technically challenging to develop. They require a high degree of multiplexing, should be simple to perform with rapid turnaround times to inform real-time clinical decisions, and must provide quantitative results with high analytical precision. Only one host mRNA test for infectious diseases has been cleared by the FDA: SeptiCyte RAPID (Immunexpress), measured on the Biocartis Idylla platform, which aids in the discrimination of sepsis from systemic inflammatory response syndrome. Several other companies are making advances but have not yet commercialized tests (e.g., Biomeme, bioMerieux, Cepheid, Inflammatix, and Qvella). The test envisioned by Mick, Tsitsiklis, and colleagues (4) requires sequencing, which is not sufficiently simple, fast, or affordable to justify routine use. Performing mNGS is a complex process that requires skilled personnel, expensive equipment, and a curated database and analysis pipeline. Regardless of the technologies used to measure these signatures, there are no standards for reporting results.

Extrinsic considerations represent the greater challenge, particularly since the field of host-response diagnostics is still emerging. Which endpoints matter to the regulatory authorities, laboratorians, clinicians, patients, and payors? Each stakeholder may have different priorities. Several factors may affect the validation and implementation of these emerging tests (Table 1).

When one considers these intrinsic and extrinsic factors (in addition to many more unspecified), it is no surprise that progress has been slow. As the study by Mick, Tsitsiklis, and colleagues (4) and many others reveal, the opportunity for a comprehensive host and pathogen diagnostic solution is real. Despite a slow start, development is quickening. Hopefully, fourteen years will not have elapsed before someone else marks these words as prophetic.