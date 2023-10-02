Reduction of SPARC protects mice against NLRP3 inflammasome activation and obesity

SPARC is a CR-inhibited adipokine. To discover adipocyte-derived factors that mediate the salutary effects of CR, we performed RNA-Seq of subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT) from healthy human participants of the CALERIE-II study who underwent an average 14% sustained CR (Figure 1, A and B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169173DS1) (15). The weight loss after CR in all of the subjects that consented for adipose tissue biopsy collection revealed that between year 1 and 2, participants were weight stable (Figure 1C). Notably, the RNA-Seq revealed that SPARC expression is more than 3-fold higher than adipokine leptin in human adipose tissue (Figure 1D). In an effort to identify potential CR-mimetic targets, we focused on the most expressed and significantly downregulated genes with over 1.5-fold change after 1 or 2 years of CR. This bioinformatic analysis revealed that SPARC is the highest expressed gene at baseline among significantly downregulated genes after CR (Figure 1E). Among the most abundantly expressed genes in human adipose tissue of healthy humans with normal BMI, the top significantly downregulated genes at 1 and 2 years of CR are shown in Figure 1E. Interestingly, among the top genes, 3 genes inhibited by CR, (SPARC, CRYAB, and CLU) have previously been associated with improved metabolic outcomes after weight loss in individuals with obesity (28–30). These findings suggest that the CR-induced gene regulation patterns observed in adipose tissue of CALERIE-II participants may constitute core signature of negative energy balance, and, thus, could represent potential CR-mimetic targets (Figure 1E). Similar to the reduction of circulating leptin in study participants (31), CR significantly inhibited leptin mRNA in human adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 1A). The change in circulating leptin level was positively correlated with reduction in SPARC adipose expression after CR (Supplemental Figure 1B). Consistent with the hypothesis that lowering of SPARC signals improved metabolic health in humans, a correlation analysis found that CR-induced decrease in SPARC is associated with reduction in BMI, fat mass, and circulating proinflammatory markers CRP and ICAM1 (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Inhibition of SPARC by CR is associated with improved metabolic outcomes in humans. (A) Study design and adipose tissue sample collection from human CALERIE-II study for the transcriptomic analyses. (B and C) Information of study participants that underwent 14% sustained CR and weight loss and provided adipose tissues for RNA-Seq. (D) Baseline RPKM of significantly downregulated genes (P adj < 0.05, FC < –1.5) in RNA-Seq with human adipose tissue after 1 and 2 years of CR. (E) Heatmap of gene expression changes ranked by RPKM for top 30 genes that are significantly downregulated (P adj < 0.05, FC < –1.5) from baseline to year 1 or year 2. The colored circles indicate genes that are significantly downregulated in 1 year only (green), 2 years (blue), or both (red). (F) Regression analyses between percentage changes of SPARC, normalized expression, and percent changes in BMI, body fat percentage (upper), CRP, and ICAM1 (lower) of participants with 2 years of CR (n = 8). (G) q-PCR analysis of SPARC in human adipocytes, T cells, and monocytes (n = 6). (H) q-PCR analysis of SPARC mRNA from primary adipocytes isolated from SAT of overweight children before and after 8 weeks of CR (n = 6). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. 2-tailed unpaired and paired t tests (C and H), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test for adjusted P values (G), and Pearson correlation analysis (F) were performed for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

SPARC is expressed broadly in several cell types including osteoblasts and microglia (19). Importantly, compared with adipocytes, immune cells like T cells and monocytes have low SPARC expression (Figure 1G), which cannot be further induced by T cell receptor (TCR) or TLR4 activation in these cell types (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Given the effects of CR on reduction of SPARC in whole adipose tissue of adults, we next investigated whether adipocyte-derived SPARC is regulated by dietary restriction–induced weight loss in overweight children. Similar to adults, adipocytes isolated from SAT of overweight children that underwent dietary restriction–induced weight loss demonstrated significant inhibition of SPARC expression (Figure 1H).

Dietary regulation of adipose SPARC. To determine if SPARC is a bona fide partial CR mimetic, we next tested whether alterations in energy balance by diet regulates SPARC expression in mouse models, which may allow mechanistic investigation of its impact on metabolic health. Consistent with the findings from the CALERIE-II study, CR specifically decreased Sparc in subcutaneous and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) of 23-month-old mice (analogous to approximately 70-year-old humans) without affecting the expression in hypothalamus (Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, similar to CR, low-protein (LP) diet, which is known to protect against adiposity and improve adipose tissue metabolism by increasing energy expenditure (EE) (32), caused significant reduction in Sparc mRNA (Figure 2, C and D) and protein expression (Figure 2E) in both subcutaneous and VATs. Importantly, fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is induced by LP diet and is required for coupling amino acid metabolism to improved metabolic outcomes (32). Interestingly, we found that, compared with control animals, LP diet–induced inhibition of Sparc is prevented in Fgf21-deficient animals, demonstrating an important role of FGF21 in regulation of SPARC in response to protein restriction (Figure 2E). Conversely, in high-fat diet–induced (HFD-induced) adiposity, Sparc mRNA and protein were specifically upregulated in adipose depots (Figure 3, A–C). Furthermore, weight loss induced by switching the mice from HFD to chow diet reversed the obesity-induced increase in Sparc (Figure 3, D and E). Together, these data establish that improvement of adipose tissue metabolism by dietary interventions such as LP feeding and CR are coupled with reduction of SPARC levels.

Figure 2 Dietary restriction reduces adipose SPARC levels in mice. (A and B) Schematic and the Sparc mRNA levels in subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT) (n = 5, 4) and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) (n = 4, 5), and hypothalamus (n = 5, 5) in old mice (23 month) with or without life-long 40% CR. (C–E) Schematic and q-PCR analysis of Sparc mRNA (C, D), and protein immunoblot analysis (E) of WT mice on normal diet (WT NP), WT mice fed low-protein diet (WT LP) and mice lacking FGF21 fed normal (Fgf21 KO NP) or low-protein diet (Fgf21 KO LP). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. 2-tailed unpaired t tests (B) and 1-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test for adjusted P values (D) were performed for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 3 HFD increases adipose SPARC. (A and B) Schematic and Q-PCR analysis of Sparc mRNA in metabolic and immune tissues of mice fed chow (n = 3–6) and high-fat diet (HFD) (n = 3–6) for 8 weeks. (C) Immunoblot analysis of SPARC protein in SAT and VAT of mice fed chow and HFD for 8 weeks. (D and E) Schematic and q-PCR analysis of Sparc mRNA in mice fed HFD (60 Kcal% fat) and induced to undergo weight-loss by switching to control low calorie diet (14 Kcal% fat). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. 2-tailed unpaired t tests (B) and 1-way ANOVA test with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (E) were performed for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05.

Inducible inhibition of SPARC in adult mice reduces adiposity. Early studies comparing WT nonlittermate controls to the Sparc-null animals on mixed C57BL6/129SVJ genetic background found that the developmental deletion of SPARC increased the size of adipose depots without affecting the total body weight (33). Recent studies using the Sparc-KO mice reported impaired glucose homeostasis in aging and HFD-induced obesity (34) with defects in insulin secretion from the pancreas (35). SPARC is also believed to be a myokine that is upregulated by exercise to inhibit colon tumorigenesis (36). Another in vitro study using cell lines reported a positive effect of SPARC on induction of lipolysis and thermogenesis (37). However, those reports contrast with many observations that increased SPARC levels are correlated with adiposity, metabolic dysregulation, and inflammation in human and rodent models (22, 24, 27, 38). Therefore, to test whether our findings of reduction of SPARC in adipose tissue in humans undergoing CR are causally linked to enhanced metabolic health, we developed new genetic mouse models to determine the role of SPARC in the context of obesity.

To test the mechanism of SPARC in regulation of adipose tissue metabolism by avoiding genetic and developmental effects, we lowered SPARC expression in adulthood using tamoxifen-inducible CAG-CreER (Supplemental Figure 2A). All studies were performed by comparing control littermates to heterozygote (Het-iSparc-KO) and homozygote KOs (Hom-iSparc-KO) on pure C57BL/6J background, where all groups were injected with tamoxifen to induce global reduction of SPARC in adult 6-month-old male and female mice (Figure 4, A and B). Interestingly, deletion of SPARC in adult life protected against increased body weight gain (Figure 4, C and D) until 8 months of age. These differences in body weight were mainly attributed to differences in fat mass (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Consistent with reduction in adiposity, inducible global deletion of SPARC in male and female mice improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity (Figure 4, E and F). The reduction in adiposity after SPARC deletion was not due to a decrease in food intake during fasting or refeeding (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 2D), though Hom-iSparc-KO mice displayed increased locomotion during the refeeding phase (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 2E).

Figure 4 SPARC controls adiposity. (A) Schematic of experiments with inducible global Sparc KO mice. (B) Immunoblot analysis of SPARC protein in bone, VAT, and SAT in control Sparcfl/fl (Con), heterozygote (Sparcfl/+;CAG-CreER, Het iKO), and homozygote (Sparcfl/fl;CAG-CreER, Hom iKO) KO mice 6 weeks after tamoxifen injection. (C and D) Percentage of weight change of male (C) and female (D) littermate control (n = 10, 10), Het iKO (n = 10, 10), and Hom iKO (n = 5, 4) mice after tamoxifen injection. (E and F) Glucose tolerance test (GTT) (E), and insulin tolerance test (ITT) (F) of 14-month old (8 months after tamoxifen injection) male Con, Het iKO, and Hom iKO mice (n = 10, 10, 5). The blue star indicates statistical significance between Con and Het iKO mice, and the red star indicates statistical significance between Con and Hom iKO mice. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. 2-way ANOVA test with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test for adjusted P values (C–F) were performed for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Figure 5 SPARC regulates EE in mice. (A–C) Metabolic cage analysis results of food intake (A), locomotive activity (B), and RER in 15-month old female Con, Het-iKO, and Hom-iKO mice (n = 6, 6, 4, respectively) (C). (D and E) Unnormalized EE by metabolic cage analysis of 15-month old female Con, Het-iKO, and Hom-iKO mice (n = 6, 6, 4, respectively). (F and G) Comparison of linear regression analyses about unnormalized energy expenditure (EE) and body mass between female Con and Het-iKO mice (n = 6, 6, respectively); ANCOVA (F) and between female Con and Hom-iKO mice (n = 6, 4, respectively) (G). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. 2-tailed unpaired t tests were performed for statistical analysis (A, B, and E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

It is known that in models of HFD-induced obesity in mice, energy intake is the primary driver of positive energy balance leading to adiposity (39). Indeed, consistent with Newton’s second law of motion — that higher EE is required to move greater body mass — the obese mice on HFD have increased EE and are in positive energy balance due to increased intake of high calorie diet (39). Given that SPARC deletion did not affect energy intake, we therefore calculated EE as a variable that could account for reduced adiposity upon inducible Sparc knockdown. As expected, when normalized to total body weight and compared with control animals, SPARC-deficient mice had higher EE (Supplemental Figure 2, L–O), without any change in respiratory exchange ratio (RER) (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 2P). However, division of EE by body weight overcompensates for the mass effect (40). Using ANCOVA with body weight as covariate suggested that deletion of SPARC caused modest increase in unnormalized EE when compared as linear regression analysis (40, 41) in female Hom-iSparc-KO mice at baseline, during fasting, and refeeding conditions (Figure 5, D–G and Supplemental Figure 2, Q–T). Thus, increased locomotion together with modest increase in EE over an extended period could account for the net decrease in adiposity. Together, these data show that reduction of SPARC in adult life protected against adiposity and may have conferred partial CR-like metabolic benefits on adipose tissue metabolism.

Adipokine SPARC regulates energy metabolism. SPARC is highly expressed in multiple cell types such as osteoblasts, fibroblasts, and adipocytes in the periphery and microglia in the brain (42, 43). Given that the inducible whole-body knockdown of SPARC mimics some of CR’s beneficial effects on adiposity, we next investigated whether reduction of SPARC in adipocytes (Figure 6A) was sufficient to drive the immunometabolic effects of this matricellular protein. Adiponectin-Cre efficiently and specifically deleted SPARC from adipose depots without affecting the expression in the hypothalamus (Figure 6B). Deficiency of SPARC in adipocytes did not impact the body weight or adiposity in mice fed control chow diet (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Interestingly, compared with littermate controls, adipocyte-specific Sparc-KO mice (Adip-KO) were protected from HFD-induced obesity (Figure 6C) and displayed improved glucose tolerance (Figure 6D) and insulin-sensitivity (Figure 6E). SPARC’s reduction in adipocytes and subsequent response on adiposity in mice were specific to females with HFD, as male animals displayed similar body weight and insulin sensitivity in response to HFD feeding (Supplemental Figure 3, B–I). This is consistent with more pronounced difference in female Hom-iSparc-KO mice with inducible global reduction of SPARC. These data suggest a sexually dimorphic response of adipocyte-derived SPARC upon organismal metabolism in C57BL/B6J mice.

Figure 6 Reduction of adipocyte-derived SPARC improves metabolic health. (A) Schematic of experiments using Sparc floxed mouse (Con) and adipocyte specific Sparc KO mouse (Adip-KO). (B) Immunoblot analysis of SPARC protein in SAT, VAT, and hypothalamus (Hypo) in Con and Adip-KO mice. (C) Weight change in Con and Adip-KO female mice during 16 weeks of HFD (n = 12, 12, respectively). (D and E) GTT (D) and ITT (E) in Con and Adip-KO mice with 16 weeks of HFD (n = 7, 7, respectively). (F) Insulin (100 nM) response signaling at the indicated time in cultured primary adipocytes from Con and Adip-KO mice with or without SPARC (20 μg/mL) treatment for 24 hours. “N” indicates no treatment. (G and H) Immunoblot analysis and quantification of AKT phosphorylation (Ser 473) 5 minutes after insulin injection. The mice were pretreated with SPARC (100 μg) by i.p. injection 12 hours before the insulin injection and tissue collection. (I and J) Glycerol (I) and free fatty acid (FFA) (J) levels in ex vivo lipolysis assay with VAT from Con and Adip-KO mice after 24 hours of fasting (n = 4, 5, respectively). (K) Immunoblot analysis for lipolysis signaling in adipose tissue explants (SAT) from Con and Adip-KO mice after 24 hours of fasting (n = 4, 5, respectively). (L) Glycerol assay of SAT explants from Con and Adip-KO mice with or without ex vivo SPARC treatment (20 μg/mL) for 24 hours followed by stimulation with 10 μM norepinephrine (NE) (n = 4, 4, respectively). (M) Glycerol assay in differentiated adipocytes from adipose SVF of Con and Adip-KO mice with or without preincubation of SPARC (20 μg/mL) for 24 hours (n = 5, 4, respectively). The adipocytes were treated with NE (10 μM) for 4 hours to activate lipolysis and glycerol levels were measured in supernatants. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. 2-tailed unpaired (C, H, I, and J), paired (L and M) t tests, and 2-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test for adjusted P values (D and E) were performed for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To investigate whether increased levels of SPARC directly affect insulin signaling independently of weight loss, we isolated preadipocytes and differentiated them into mature adipocytes from control and adipocyte-specific Sparc-KO mice and exposed them to insulin together with recombinant SPARC protein. Compared with Sparcfl/fl (Con) adipocytes, SPARC-deficient adipocytes (Adip-KO) displayed increased AKT activation and PPARγ expression suggesting improved insulin signaling (Figure 6F). Conversely, recombinant SPARC treatment of adipocytes reduced AKT phosphorylation (Figure 6F), which is consistent with a prior report that SPARC overexpression induced insulin-resistance in the 3T3L1 adipocyte cell line (38). In addition, in vivo gain of function by exogenous SPARC injection into WT mice demonstrated reduced AKT activation in adipose tissue (Figure 6, G and H). Collectively, these results show that downregulation of SPARC promoted insulin sensitivity in adipocytes.

SPARC controls adipocyte lipolysis. To determine how lowering SPARC protects against diet-induced obesity, we next investigated changes in energy balance upon downregulation of SPARC in adipocytes using indirect calorimetry. These experiments revealed that, compared with control littermates on a HFD, the adipocyte-specific Sparc-KO mice showed moderately increased unnormalized EE on HFD, especially at some time points at night (Supplemental Figure 4A). The ANCOVA analysis with body weight as covariate showed no change in EE during the day and modest elevation of EE in Sparc adipocyte–KO mice at night (Supplemental Figure 4B). As expected, this effect of increased EE in Sparc adipocyte–KO mice was significantly higher when body weight was normalized to EE (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F). Like global inducible–KO mice, there was no significant difference in food intake (Supplemental Figure 4G) between Sparcfl/fl and Sparc adipocyte–KO mice with HFD. Given that energy intake, water consumption, and locomotive activity (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I) in Sparc adipocyte–KO mice were not significantly different from Sparcfl/fl mice, a modest increase in night time EE may partially account for reduced adiposity as we observed in global inducible–KO mice. Male mice lacking SPARC in adipocytes displayed no significant change in EE, food intake, or locomotive activity (Supplemental Figure 4, J–L).

Reduced adiposity as well as increased EE requires hydrolysis of adipocyte triglycerides into fatty acids through the process of lipolysis (44). To investigate the effect of SPARC deficiency on lipolytic activity of adipocytes, we fasted Sparcfl/fl and Sparc adipocyte–KO mice for 24 hours and measured the lipolytic activity of adipose tissue. Consistent with reduced adiposity, the adipocyte-specific SPARC–deficient mice had higher lipolytic response compared with Sparcfl/fl mice as measured by increased release of glycerol, free fatty acid (FFA), and activation of hormone-sensitive lipase (p-HSL Ser564) (Figure 6, I–K and Supplemental Figure 4, M–O). In support of these findings, we next took an ex vivo approach, whereby adipose tissue explant was primed with norepinephrine and treated with recombinant SPARC protein, which demonstrated a significant reduction of glycerol release (Figure 6L). To further investigate whether SPARC acts directly on adipocytes to regulate lipolysis, in vitro differentiated adipocytes from Sparcfl/fl and adipocyte-specific Sparc–KO mice were treated with a β-adrenergic agonist together with exogenous recombinant SPARC (Figure 6M). Consistent with results from the adipose tissue explant, the catecholamine-induced glycerol release from adipocytes was reduced by SPARC treatment (Figure 6, L and M). Collectively, these data demonstrate that reduction in SPARC production from adipocytes protected against obesity by decreasing adiposity with modest increases in EE and enhanced lipolytic response in female mice.

Reduction of adipocyte-derived SPARC induces weight loss. Given that sustained CR-induced weight loss in humans is coupled with reduction in adipose SPARC expression, we next investigated if adipocyte-derived SPARC regulates adiposity and weight loss in mice (Figure 7A). The control littermates (Con) and adipocyte SPARC-deficient animals (Adip-KO) were fed HFD for 21 weeks and then switched to chow diet for additional 13 weeks to induce weight loss. Consistent with the above results, adipocyte-specific Sparc–KO mice were protected from obesity and maintained significantly lower weight than WT controls during weight loss (Figure 7B) with significant reduction of fat mass (Figure 7C). Consistent with HFD, the difference in weight loss after the diet switch was specific to female adipocyte-specific Sparc–KO mice and not observed in male animals (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 7 Adipocyte-derived SPARC controls macrophage inflammation. (A and B) Schematic and weight change of Con and Adip-KO mice with 21 weeks of HFD followed by 13 weeks of chow diet (n = 5, 5, respectively). (C) Body composition analysis of female Con and Adip-KO mice before and after diet change from HFD to chow diet (n = 4, 4, respectively). (D and E) q-PCR analysis of inflammatory gene (D) and components of inflammasome (E) in VAT macrophages (F4/80+) in obese mice switched to chow diet (n = 4, 4, respectively). (F) Inflammasome activation after pretreatment of SPARC protein for 24 hours following ATP (5mM) treatment with or without LPS (1 μg/mL) measured by caspase-1 Western blot analysis in cell lysate (lower) and supernatant (upper). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. 2-tailed unpaired t tests were performed for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Considering the increase of SPARC during HFD and the known role of NLRP3 inflammasome-driven inflammation in causing metabolic dysfunction (45), we tested whether SPARC could contribute to macrophage-derived inflammation. Interestingly, reduction of SPARC level in adipose tissue with diet change–induced weight loss reduced the inflammatory cytokines as well as inflammasome components in adipose tissue macrophages (ATMs) (Figure 7, D and E), suggesting that reduction in SPARC lowered adipose inflammation. Taken together, SPARC contributes to adipose health through adipocyte-autonomous mechanisms by affecting insulin sensitivity, as well as indirectly through decreased adipose inflammation.

SPARC primes and activates the inflammasome in macrophages. Given that obesity-related increase in NLRP3 inflammasome activation is a predominant regulator of IL-1β production and decreased health span (45-47), we next tested whether SPARC gain of function impacts the inflammasome. Exposure of bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDM) with recombinant SPARC failed to enhance or activate caspase-1 with or without cotreatment of LPS or ATP (Supplemental Figure 5C). However, in TLR4-primed BMDMs pretreated with SPARC and extracellular ATP caused elevation of inflammasome activation (Figure 7F). Interestingly, SPARC serves as a priming signal for the NLRP3 inflammasome in the absence of LPS because treatment of BMDM with SPARC and ATP caused increased caspase-1 cleavage, but to a lesser degree than LPS (Figure 7F). These data are consistent with our recent finding that SPARC activates TLR4 (17), which is a critical step for inflammasome priming.

To gain further insights into the mechanism of action of SPARC in control of macrophage inflammation, we next investigated the downstream signaling machinery activated by SPARC in macrophages. The recombinant SPARC used in our study was derived from Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells that allow proper protein folding without any LPS contamination. As an additional specificity control, we next genetically overexpressed SPARC in myeloid cell lines. Compared with mock transfected cells, the transient overexpression of SPARC in mouse RAW 264.7 myeloid cell line successfully increased the SPARC protein expression within cells and cell culture supernatants (Figure 8A). Interestingly, gain of SPARC function in RAW 264.7 cells caused increased phosphorylation of JNK and p38 MAPK and higher expression of proinflammatory mediators, Il1b, Tnf, Nos2, and Il6 (Figure 8, A and B). Consistent with these data, treatment of BMDMs with recombinant SPARC caused a time-dependent increase in phosphorylation of p65 NF-κB, p38 MAPK, and JNK (Figure 8C). Interestingly, SPARC-induced phosphorylation of p65 NF-κB was reduced in the presence of p38 MAPK and JNK inhibitors and was STAT1 independent (Figure 8D). Consistently, the expression of proinflammatory genes was reduced by pretreatment of p38 MAPK and JNK inhibitors (Figure 8E). Furthermore, RNAi-mediated knockdown of JNK1 and 2 in primary macrophages prevented SPARC-induced upregulation of IL-1β (Figure 8F). Indeed, JNK activation in macrophages is an important driver of metabolic inflammation and impaired insulin signaling in obesity (48). Our data also demonstrate that reduction of adipocyte-derived SPARC acted on ATMs in fat to decrease obesity-related inflammation.