Theranostic gold-in-gold cage nanoparticles enable photothermal ablation and photoacoustic imaging in biofilm-associated infection models

Synthesis of gold-in-gold cage photothermal nanoparticles

Gold-in-gold cage nanoparticles were synthesized through the following method: a modified Turkevich method was used to develop small seeds (47). A seeded growth method was then used to make larger nanoparticles with the equilibrium shape — a truncated octahedron enclosed by 6 square facets and 8 hexagonal facets (48) — which we term cores in this manuscript. We then performed a reduction of silver nitrate (AgNO 3 ) onto the cores to produce core in a shell structures followed by a galvanic replacement reaction (GRR) of silver with gold ions (HAuCl 4 ) to change the shape of the shells into nanocages, which we termed ‘gold-in-gold cage’. Figure 1, A and B show a schematic depiction and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) image of the PTNP, respectively.

Figure 1 PTNP with complex morphologies are stable and alternative plasmonic nanoagents for biomedical applications. (A) Schematic depiction of PTNP structure, which consists of an Au core encapsulated by Au cage and coated with DEX. (B) TEM of PTNP (Scale bar: 100 nm). (C) Silver ion release from PTNP when incubated in DI water at 37°C over a period of 7 days (n = 6). (D) ζ Potential data of DEX-coated PTNP. (E) Hydrodynamic diameter of PTNP in DI water during a week (n = 4). (F) UV-vis spectrum of DEX-PTNP. The data are presented as mean ± SD.

For this experiment, the small gold nanoparticles (Au seeds,16 ± 2 nm) acted as nucleation sites and a seeded-growth synthesis method was used to synthesize the larger seeds (Au core, 78 ± 3 nm). Then, AgNO 3 was reduced with ascorbic acid (AA) in a solution of Au cores to make a core-shell structure (Au-Ag, 86 ± 6 nm) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168485DS1). The thickness of these shells was measured using TEM and was found to be 8 ± 1 nm. The size of these is tunable based on the reaction time, the amount of reducing agent, and the concentration of AgNO 3 . The next step of the shape engineering to create a gold-in-gold cage structure was adding HAuCl 4 to the Au-Ag structure solution to initiate GRR, which is a spontaneous oxidation–reduction reaction where HAuCl 4 is reduced and silver is oxidized. This reaction caused the formation of cages with a size of 85 ± 5 nm around the Au cores. Finally, dextran (DEX) coating was added to stabilize the cage nanoparticles and enhance their biocompatibility and uptake by biofilms. In this manuscript, PTNP refers to DEX-coated gold-in-gold cage nanoparticle. The composition of PTNP is 87 ± 2% Au and 13 ± 4% Ag, as measured by inductively coupled plasma–optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) analysis. These results were also confirmed with energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) measurements (Supplemental Figure 2A). The low amount of silver on cages as well as its being alloyed with Au can be expected to suppress possible silver ion release, improve the overall stability, and extend the lifetime of the antibiofilm agent. Figure 1C shows that silver ion release from PTNP over 7 days is very low (less than 0.085%), and it is much lower than that found for pure silver nanoparticles (49). This result agrees with prior work that showed that alloying silver with gold suppressed silver ion release (50).

The ζ potential of PTNP was found to be –17 ± 1.5 mV, similar to other DEX-coated nanoparticles (Figure 1D) (51, 52). The hydrodynamic diameters of nanoparticles were found to be larger than the diameters measured from TEM images due to coating and hydration layers (Supplemental Figure 2B), however the difference was not statistically significant (53). The hydrodynamic diameters of gold seeds, gold cores, core-shells and PTNP were found to be 18.2 ± 0.2, 79.2 ± 1.1 nm, 88.1 ± 2.2, and 87.7 ± 1.4 nm, respectively. In this study, PTNP were stable and no change in color was observed after 15 days’ incubation of nanoparticles with media, PBS, or saliva (Supplemental Figure 3). Figure 1E shows the size distribution of PTNP measured with DLS for a week, which does not change over time, confirming the stability of these structures in deionized (DI) water.

Optical behavior

Spherical gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) produce plasmonic properties (40, 53), but they do not provide strong absorption spectra in NIR (Supplemental Figure 4). Plasmonic properties in NIR are needed to make them an effective candidate in biomedical applications (54). Therefore, engineering AuNPs characteristics such as shape, size, and composition could help to establish a new agent with the specific purpose of biofilm treatment methods. The plasmonic properties of shape-engineered gold-in-gold cage nanoparticle were measured using UV-vis spectroscopy and are shown in Figure 1F. These nanoparticles have a plasmon peak at 808 nm which is tunable in the NIR region based on its GRR and the thickness of shells (55) and make them a great candidate for biomedical applications.

PTNP incorporation within biofilms

To measure the incorporation of PTNP within biofilm, different concentrations of PTNP (0, 0.1, and 0.25 mg/mL) were coated with 3 different coatings, i.e., polyethylene glycol (PEG), DEX-10kDa and polydopamine (PDA). Supplemental Figure 5 shows DEX-enhanced incorporation of PTNP into S. mutans biofilms much more than PDA and PEG. We found that PTNP were incorporated into S. mutans and S. aureus biofilms while using a low concentration of PTNP (0.25 mg/mL). SEM images of biofilms incubated with PTNP indicated that PTNP bind to S. mutans biofilms (Figure 2, A and B), which was confirmed by EDS measurements (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). To investigate PTNP binding in biofilms of S. aureus we also carried out TEM of biofilms (Figure 2, D and E), which showed clear uptake and penetration of PTNP within the biofilm ultrastructure. Figure 2, C and F show that PTNP are significantly taken up into S. mutans and S. aureus biofilms, as measured by inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES). These data confirm DEX-enhanced incorporation of PTNP into S. mutans and S. aureus biofilms, while no binding enhancement was observed on our control sample, a saliva-coated apatite surface (sHA). This polymer promotes selectivity toward biofilms while avoiding binding to host cells. DEX is a component of biofilms and prior evidence suggests that DEX-coated nanoparticles are incorporated into biofilms by the enzyme β-glucosyltransferase (gtfB) (4, 52). These results demonstrate the successful incorporation of PTNP into S. aureus biofilms when applied topically, supporting the idea of using PTNP for PA and PTT of biofilms.

Figure 2 PTNP are taken up by bacterial biofilms. SEM in backscattered electron (BSE) mode showing the morphology of (A) untreated biofilm, (B) PTNP-treated S. mutans biofilm (Scale bar: 10 μm). Red arrows show nanoparticles. (C) ICP-OES measurements on S. mutans biofilms. TEM of S. aureus biofilm uptake of PTNP, (D) untreated biofilm, and (E) S. aureus biofilm treated with PTNP for 24 hours (Scale bar: 1 μm). (F) ICP-OES measurements on S. aureus biofilms, (n = 6). Red arrows show nanoparticles. Statistical analyses used a mixed-model ANCOVA with SAS 9.5 software from SAS Institute. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005. The data are presented as mean ± SD.

Photothermal activity of PTNP

Next, we examined the heat generation of PTNP while irradiated with a NIR laser. PTNP solutions and DI water as a control solution were treated with a NIR laser, and the temperature was recorded over time. PTNP structures were found to generate significant temperature increases, higher than the control solution. Figure 3A shows the maximum temperature observed for the PTNP solution was much higher than that for DI water (as much as 50°C). The photothermal conversion efficiency of PTNP was calculated to be 77%, which is comparable with gold nanostars (78%) (56) and gold nanoporous nanoshells (75.5%) (57), and higher than gold nanocages (53.6%) (58, 59), gold nanorings (42%) (60), gold nanoshells (41.4%) (61), and gold nanorods (21.3%) (61, 62). The temperature change of the PTNP and its dependency on laser power and PTNP concentration was also studied. As is shown in Figure 3B, greater laser power density resulted in greater temperature increases. Similarly, increases in the concentration of PTNP led to greater temperature enhancement (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 PTNP have excellent photothermal properties. (A) Heating and cooling curves of PTNP (10 μg/mL) and DI water. (B) Temperature changes of solutions containing 10 μg/mL PTNP irradiated at laser power densities of 0.8, 2, 3.3, or 4.5 W/cm2. (C) Temperature changes of solutions containing 0, 2.5, 5, 7.5, or 10 μg/mL PTNP irradiated at a laser power density of 2 W/cm2 (n = 5). Statistical analyses used a mixed-model ANCOVA with SAS 9.5 software from SAS Institute. The data are presented as mean ± SD.

We found that during 5 cycles of laser on-off irradiation, the PTNP solution reproducibly reached 99.9% of the temperature achieved the first time, indicating the excellent stability of these structures (Supplemental Figure 7A). The TEM of irradiated PTNP samples did not show any difference in morphology, which confirms the photostability of these structures (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Here, we chose different laser powers depending on the experiment setting and in agreement with the work of others (60, 63, 64) For only in vitro and ex vivo oral biofilms that develop upon hard surfaces such as hydroxyapatite discs or teeth, we used higher laser power (2 W/cm2) and shorter time frames, which is, again, in agreement with recent studies that report powers of 2–2.5 W/cm2 (64, 65). For in vitro and in vivo skin studies we used lower laser powers (0.25–0.7 W/cm2) to avoid any possible damage in surrounding tissues, as has been reported in other studies that use powers such as 0.75, 0.78, and 1 W/cm2 (56, 66, 67).

To test the biofilm imaging ability of PTNP, we examined the PA signal of PTNP at different PTNP concentrations (0, 0.06, 0.12, 0.25, and 0.5 mg/mL). Increasing PA signal was observed with increasing the concentration of PTNP (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). We also examined the PA properties of PTNP when incubated with S. aureus biofilm. The PA signal was assessed using different PTNP concentrations (0, 0.12, 0.25, and 0.5 mg/mL) which were incubated with biofilm for 24 hours and were imaged at a laser wavelength of 800 nm (Supplemental Figure 9). The PA signal rose with increases in the concentration of PTNP. These findings suggest that PTNP can be used as an agent for both diagnosis and treatment of oral and skin infectious diseases.

In vitro antibiofilm efficacy of the PTNP

Here, we examined how PTNP combined with laser irradiation disrupts biofilms and kills bacteria. Oral biofilms (S. mutans UA159, a strain associated with endocarditis) were formed on sHA discs, while S. aureus biofilms were grown in 96-wall plates as a skin infection model. Biofilms were analyzed using multiphoton confocal microscopy, colony counting (presented as colony forming units or CFU), and computational analysis (COMSTAT and Image J). Biofilms treated with or without PTNP (0.25 mg/mL) were exposed to NIR laser irradiation at 808 nm in both wide-area and precise spatial–control irradiation mode (schematically shown in Figure 4, A and B, respectively), at 0.5 and 2 W/cm2 for different time points. Then, bacterial survival studies were conducted on PTNP surfaces using a colony formation assay both with and without NIR irradiation in a wide area mode. The biofilms were removed, homogenized, and the number of viable cells were determined.

Figure 4 PTNP efficiently kill biofilm bacteria in vitro. (A) Schematic of photo ablation of biofilm with PTNP in wide area mode and (B) precise spatial control mode. The viability of (C) S. mutans and (D) S. aureus within biofilms treated with PTNP and irradiated in wide area mode (n = 5). The statistical technique used in this experiment is a 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparison correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.0001. (E–H) Representative confocal micrographs of treated and untreated S. mutans biofilms exposed to wide area mode (Scale bar: 50 μm). Magnified views of S. mutans biofilms in the boxed areas are shown in the bottom left of each panel (Scale bar: 10 μm). Confocal micrograph images of PTNP-treated S. mutans biofilms exposed to laser in precise control mode for (I) 15 seconds, (J) 30 seconds, and (K) 60 seconds. Live bacteria cells (green), dead cells (red), and EPS (purple) are shown (Scale bar: 50 μm). Biofilm bacteria were irradiated at 808 nm (C–H and I–K were irradiated with laser power 0.5 W/cm2 and 2 W/cm2, respectively).

We observed an exceptionally strong biocidal effect against S. mutans and S. aureus within biofilms when exposed to NIR laser irradiation and PTNP, causing a greater-than 5-log and greater-than 6-log reduction (elimination of 99.99% of bacteria) of viable oral and skin pathogens, respectively (Figure 4, C and D). This treatment is considerably more effective than the current clinically used oral and skin antimicrobials such as chlorhexidine, alcoholic chlorhexidine, and 0.5% chlorhexidine-10% povidone iodine, which causes around 3-log reduction in the same conditions (68–70). We observed that the dry weight of remaining S. mutans biofilms in the treated samples with NIR light was 41.1% less than the control samples and untreated samples (Supplemental Figure 10). This was surprising, given the short laser irradiation time of this procedure. These results suggest that the treatment can cause EPS degradation as well as killing of the bacteria. These studies demonstrated that PTNP, when illuminated with NIR light, could effectively kill S. mutans and S. aureus, as well as degrade biofilm EPS.

The effects of PTNP and laser treatment at a local and wide area level

To further understand how PTNP can be used as a biofilm treatment, we performed treatment experiments using confocal microscopy. The same treatment procedure was repeated (irradiating the samples with NIR laser in wide area mode, schematic is shown in Figure 4A) in the last section. Representative images of control, PTNP-treated biofilms, exposed control biofilm, and PTNP-treated biofilms to the NIR laser are shown in Figure 4, E–H. We observed almost complete bacteria killing in biofilms incubated with PTNP and after 10 minutes of wide area–mode laser treatment, while few dead cells were observed in other samples. These results confirmed our hypothesis that photothermal ablation PTNP could kill S. mutans bacteria.

To underscore the potential targeted approach of our therapy, we used a modified version of the treatment method described above. Here, the laser beam was focused to an area in the middle of the biofilm covered disc of 2 mm × 5 mm and turned on for 15, 30, or 60 seconds (Figure 4, J and K). The untreated area is on the left and the treated area on the right in Figure 4, I–K. The 15 second NIR laser irradiation is not enough to completely kill the bacteria in the irradiated area; however, 30 seconds of irradiation can completely kill the bacteria, and there is a clear line between live and dead cells (the yellow arrows show the line). The 60 second exposure resulted in bacterial killing even in the unirradiated part of the biofilm, which indicates that, for in vitro localized treatment, 60 seconds of irradiation is too long. Here, we demonstrate how our antibiofilm agent could treat the bacteria locally in less than a minute.

Biocompatibility and cell toxicity of PTNP

In vitro biocompatibility and determining the photothermal activity of PTNP were carried out on different cell types. The cells were treated with DEX-coated PTNP for 4 hours at concentrations of 0.1, 0.25, and 0.5 mg/mL PTNP. The viabilities of the C2BBe1, BJ5IA, gingival, and HaCaT cell lines were determined using the MTS assay. It was found that these structures did not significantly affect the viability of these cell types and are biocompatible under the conditions tested (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 PTNP are biocompatible and nontoxic. (A) The effect of PTNP on the viability of several cell lines. (B) The cell viability of HaCaT cells in 24, 48, and 72 hours of incubation with PTNP. (C) Cell cytotoxicity of HaCaT cells incubated with PTNP in different concentrations (0.1, 0.05, 0.1 and 0.25 mg/mL) and time points. Cells were irradiated at 808 nm (0.25, and 0.5 W/cm2). Statics are a 2-tailed t test and mixed-model ANCOVA with SAS 9.5 software from SAS Institute. *P < 0.05. The data are presented as mean ± SD. All graphs are representative of n = 6 experiments.

To evaluate the precision and selectivity of this treatment method for bacterial cells, we evaluated whether this approach could target biofilms without adversely impacting surrounding tissue. Since the amount of heat generated by PTNP can be controlled by either changing the laser power or concentration of PTNP in the medium, it can provide fine control and homogenous distribution of heat compared with conventional heating probes. For these experiments, HaCaT cells were selected and incubated with different concentrations of PTNP (0.05, 0.12, and 0.25 mg/mL) without light, and their viability were quantified after 24, 48, or 72 hours (Figure 5B). These figures confirm the biocompatibility and nontoxicity of PTNP within different cell lines. In this study, PTNP has been used as an antibiofilm for topical applications where scant uptake is to be expected, and, therefore, persistence and lack of ability to biodegrade is of lesser concern. In parallel experiments, treatment with PTNP was combined with laser irradiation at different powers (0.25 and 0.5 W/cm2, 7 minutes) and HaCaT cell viability was tested at 24, 48, or 72 hours after laser irradiation (Figure 5C). Live-dead staining microscopy image of HaCaT cells at 0.5 W laser irradiation at different time points is shown in Supplemental Figure 11. We found that PTNP was well-tolerated by eukaryotic cells and ineffective at killing them via laser irradiation due to lower uptake (Supplemental Figure 12) and greater robustness compared with bacteria. Moreover, the results indicate regrowth of the cells after 72 hours of laser irradiation, which shows that the effects of laser on mammalian cells were negligible, and no cell damage was observed on NIR-irradiated PTNP-treated cells at different powers of 0.25 and 0.5 W/cm2 for 7 minutes. This study also suggests the feasibility of carrying out photothermal antibiofilm treatment using PTNP in both oral and wound in vivo models, while keeping the surrounding tissue healthy.

PTNP effects in animal models

PTNP detects and kills pathogenic oral bacteria in an animal model. The antibacterial efficacy of PTNP, with a clinically relevant topical treatment regimen for oral infections, was examined using Sprague-Dawley rats infected orally using an actively growing culture of S. mutans (71). Ex vivo PTT efficacy and PA experiment were performed on rat teeth as is shown schematically in Figure 6A. PTNP nanoparticles (0.25 mg/mL) were applied topically on the teeth, and, after 10 minutes incubation within biofilms, they were irradiated with the NIR light for 1 minute. PTNP absorbs the light and generates local high temperatures that kill S. mutans bacteria. Figure 6B shows the viability of S. mutans within PTNP-treated biofilms after the laser treatments. Here, we found that none of the other groups (control, only PTNP, only laser, and Chlorhexidine) are able to kill the bacteria successfully, and our developed treatment method was more than 99.99% effective in killing the S. mutans bacteria. To evaluate the effectiveness of laser treatment in situ, the viability of bacterial cells within treated biofilms was analyzed by confocal laser scanning microscopy (Figure 6C). As shown in Figure 6C, the biofilm bacteria were alive after treatment in control, PTNP-only, and laser-only groups. But the PTNP-with-laser treatment resulted in a highly effective method that rapidly killed most of the bacteria. We also noticed that, while the biofilm treated by chlorhexidine harbored predominantly dead bacteria in imaging, the bacteria recovered from the jaw were not significantly reduced. This may reflect differences in the location of the imaging analysis and recovery of plaque from both smooth and sulcal surfaces for the CFU counting. For confocal imaging, given the anatomical constraints of the jaw, we could only visualize the live/dead bacteria on smooth surface of the teeth, which could not depict the large number of live bacteria inside the sulcus that are more difficult to kill. Chlorhexidine, a highly cationic molecule, is known for its poor penetration into deeper biofilms. As a result, the bacteria in the deep layers (e.g., sulcal areas) might remain alive while most of the bacteria on smooth surfaces would be killed (3). For CFU counting, the jaws were subject to an optimized sonication procedure that recovers all the bacteria from both smooth and sulcal surfaces, which are harvested and counted. Despite technical differences, both confocal imaging and CFU counting clearly show that PTNP with laser was highly effective against the plaque bacteria compared with other conditions.

Figure 6 PTNP are multifunctional nanoagents that detect and treat oral infections. Photothermal efficacy of PTNP in the oral model; (A) A schematic of the PTT experiment. (B) Bacteria killing in an animal model of oral disease, as evidenced by the viability of S. mutans (n = 6). (C) Representative confocal microscopy of control, PTNP only, Laser only, PTNP,-and-laser treated, and chlorhexidine only within S. mutans biofilms. Live and dead bacteria are shown in green and red, respectively (Scale bar: 10 μm). The experimental data underwent statistical analysis using SAS 9.5 (SAS Institute) and a mixed-model ANCOVA. **P < 0.005.

We next evaluated biofilm imaging and diagnostic potential of PTNP in our oral model. For the oral PA experiment, we imaged jaws incubated with either vehicle (a buffer or solvent as a control) or PTNP (Figure 7, A and B). The PA images reveal strong contrast for the teeth that had been treated with PTNP, while no signal was detected for the control group (Figure 7, C and D). PA image analysis showed that infected rat teeth that were incubated with PTNP had a 72-fold signal increase compared with the control (Figure 7E). PA has recently been used in oral applications in patients (44, 72) and these data confirm the infection on the teeth using PTNP and suggests that PA could also be used to diagnose oral infections.

Figure 7 PTNP exhibit a strong PA signal in our oral model. Representative photographs of infected teeth (A) control and (B) incubated with PTNP (Scale bar: 1 cm). Grayscale ultrasound images overlaid with PA images of (C) control and (D) incubated with PTNP. (E) SBR of the infected teeth with and without PTNP (n = 6). Statistical analyses for the experimental data were performed using a mixed-model ANCOVA and SAS 9.5 (SAS Institute). **P < 0.005.

Treatment of Staphylococcus aureus–infected wounds using PTNP antibiofilm agents

The feasibility of this treatment strategy to disinfect wounds was also investigated in vivo. A delayed inoculation S. aureus wound model was used to test the applicability of this technique (73, 74). As presented in Figure 8A, infection progress was monitored using bioluminescence imaging (BLI). The PTNP-with-laser group was the only group that showed no infections in the BLI images after 5 minutes of treatment (Figure 8B). To confirm the reliability of this technique, animals were euthanized, and wound tissues were extracted for bacterial plate counting (75–77).

Figure 8 Bioluminescence in vivo imaging of an excisional wound infection model confirms the efficacy of PTNP. (A) BLI of mice infected with S. aureus. (B) Analysis of bioluminescence signal intensity after treatment. (C) The viability of S. aureus extracted from wounds treated as noted. In the graphs Ctrl, Inf, and NP denote control, infection, and PTNP (n = 8). The statistical analysis employed here involves the use of a 2-tailed t test and 2-way ANOVA with Weltch and Šidák’s multiple comparison adjustments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.0005.

Figure 8C shows the viability of S. aureus in our wound model for different treatment groups. Infected wounds that were treated with PTNP and laser irradiation had a remarkable decline in bacteria viability, in agreement with our in vitro studies. These results suggest that the treatment of the infected wounds with S. aureus bacteria using PTNP and laser killed most of the bacteria within a short time, however, the laser only, PTNP only, and topical gentamicin, an antibiotic positive control (ABX), did not have the same killing effect.

One of the greatest advantages of this method is to be able to control the heat generated by PTNP and monitor the infected wounds using an infrared thermographic camera. Here, the camera detected the surface temperature of tissues, treated, and nontreated wounds. We observed an increase in wound temperature for the groups treated with PTNP during laser irradiation (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). However, ABX, control, laser, and PTNP-only treated mice showed the least heating effect, increasing approximately 5°C above mouse’s body temperature; this observation is in line with our in vitro data showing an increase in temperature of DI water when irradiated with NIR laser (Figure 3A). On the other hand, wound temperature increased by 20.3 ± 1.4°C when treated with PTNP and laser irradiation for 5 minutes (Supplemental Figure 13C). The topical treatment of infected wounds using this method provides the ability to control heat delivery at a local scale. As demonstrated in Figure 4, A and B, depending on the irradiation strategy used (i.e., a diffuse or focused laser beam), homogenous or localized biofilm treatment can be achieved that effectively kills bacteria without damage to the surrounding tissues in a short treatment duration. Here, we adjusted the NIR light to irradiate only the infected parts. This approach represents a potentially valuable treatment method in which PTNP can be employed for biofilm-associated infectious diseases treatment such as catheters, heart valves, and prosthetic joints.

We also examined our multi-functional nanoagent to image wound infections in vivo. To visualize the infected wounds, 20 μL of 2.5 mg/mL of PTNP solution was dropped onto the wounds area. Then, the PA imaging was performed after 10 minutes, while the mice were still under anesthesia. Similar to oral biofilms, PTNP-treated mice showed high signal intensity localized to the infectious wounds, while no signal was detected in the controls (Supplemental Figure 14).