Heterogeneity in allospecific T cell function in transplant-tolerant hosts determines susceptibility to rejection following infection

Donor MHCI peptide–reactive monoclonal T cells are not refunctionalized after Lm infection. Lm-mediated cardiac allograft rejection following establishment of transplantation tolerance was T cell dependent and correlated with transiently detectable alloreactivity (5, 13), although the T cells responsible for this IFN-γ production in response to donor alloantigen stimulation remained to be identified. We had previously shown that alloreactive CD4+ TCR75 cells, which are specific for a donor MHCI–derived peptide presented indirectly on host MHCII, became hypofunctional in tolerant mice and did not show recovered function when tested at day 30 after Lm infection of tolerant hosts (12). It remained possible that these T cells were reinvigorated early following infection, but then returned to their hypofunctional phenotype over time following Lm clearance. Alternatively, alloreactive T cells of a differing specificity might retain function despite the tolerance induction regimen and be responsible for Lm-dependent graft loss. To distinguish between these possibilities, we first assessed whether TCR75 cells regained function early following Lm infection. TCR75 cells (CD45.1+ and on a Rag–/– background) were adoptively transferred into congenic C57BL/6 (B6) recipients (CD45.2+) 1 day before transplantation with a BALB/c (B/c) heart and induction of tolerance with αCD154+DST (CoB). Thirty days after transplantation, some recipient mice were infected with Lm, and TCR75 cell function was assessed 7 days after infection (Figure 1A). As controls, TCR75 cells were injected into B6 mice 1 day prior to immunization with B/c DST to generate memory TCR75 cells, and these cells were harvested 37 days later. TCR75 cell numbers recovered from the tolerant hosts were lower than those from DST-immunized hosts, reflecting the abortive proliferation resulting from the αCD154 treatment (Figure 1B). Similarly to our prior findings when TCR75 cells were analyzed at 30 days after Lm infection of tolerant hosts (12), cell numbers of TCR75 cells at 7 days after Lm infection of tolerant hosts were not greater than those in uninfected tolerant hosts (Figure 1B). Additionally, TCR75 cells from infected tolerant mice did not regain the ability to proliferate upon donor splenocyte rechallenge in naive secondary hosts, away from the tolerant environment of the primary host (Figure 1C), substantiating a lack of refunctionalization after infection. We further compared gene expression by bulk RNA-Seq among TCR75 cells from naive mice, memory TCR75 cells from mice immunized with B/c splenocytes, and TCR75 cells from tolerant mice, either uninfected or infected with Lm 5 days prior. TCR75 cells from tolerant and Lm-infected mice clustered tightly together by principal component analysis (PCA) and displayed extremely similar gene-expression profiles (Figure 1D), with only 10 genes differentially expressed (not shown). It thus appeared unlikely that Lm-mediated rejection, which occurs on days 10 to 20 after infection (5), results from reinvigoration of chronically stimulated endogenous Tconvs that acquire a hypofunctional phenotype similar to that of TCR75 cells.

Figure 1 Donor MHCI–specific T cells remain hypofunctional following Lm infection. (A) Experimental design. CD4+CD45.1+ TCR75/Rag–/– T cells (TCR75) were adoptively transferred into CD45.2+ B6 hosts either untransplanted and immunized with B/c donor splenocytes i.p. (UnTx+DST) to induce memory or prior to transplantation of a B/c heart (HTx) in the presence of αCD154 (day 0, day 7, day 14) and DST (day 0) to induce tolerance (Tol). A group of tolerant mice were infected with Lm on day 30 after transplantation (Tol+Lm). CD45.1+ TCR75 cells were harvested from the spleen and lymph nodes on days 35–37 after transplantation in all groups, enumerated, and subjected to bulk RNA-Seq. For recall proliferation, an equal number of harvested, sorted TCR75 cells were adoptively transferred into new congenic naive B6 hosts immunized with B/c splenocytes. Cells were enumerated from the spleen 7 days after in vivo rechallenge. (B) Fold change of TCR75 cells recovered from UnTx+DST (n = 13), Tol (n = 14), and Tol+Lm (n = 6, day 7 after Lm) mice, normalized to the number recovered in uninfected Tol animals. (C) Expansion in secondary hosts. Fold change of total TCR75 cells recovered from spleens of secondary hosts normalized to the cells recovered when TCR75 cells originated from Tol hosts prior to adoptive transfer. UnTx+DST (n = 14), Tol (n = 15), Tol+Lm (n = 8). (D) Principal component (PC) analysis of RNA-Seq. Gene expression comparison between naive TCR75 cells (day 0, n = 6), and memory TCR75 (UnTx+DST day 35, n = 3) or tolerant TCR75 cells from uninfected (Tol day 35, n = 5) or Tol+Lm analyzed day 5 after infection (n = 4). Statistical comparisons were performed with 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple pairwise comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Presentation of donor MHCII–derived peptide decreases with time. In mice transplanted with fully MHC mismatched heart allografts, it has been shown that host T cells specific for donor MHCI or their derived peptides have the capacity to engage alloantigen long term, as donor MHCI is persistently expressed by most graft cells (15). In contrast, responses to donor MHCII–derived antigens are more transient (15), as passenger APCs, a major source of donor MHCII, die shortly after transplantation (Figure 2A). Graft endothelial cells can upregulate expression of MHCII in response to IFN-γ (17, 18), but endothelial cells may not provide sufficient donor MHCII to persistently stimulate T cells. To assess the potential for donor MHCI– or MHCII–derived alloantigens to activate allospecific T cells during the maintenance phase of tolerance, we adoptively transferred CFSE-labeled naive TCR-Tg T cells more than 30 days after B/c heart transplantation into B6 recipients that had been treated at the time of transplantation with CoB to induce allograft tolerance. CFSE dilution was assessed 4 days after naive TCR-Tg cell transfer as a readout of cell proliferation in response to alloantigen expressed by the host (Figure 2B). To detect the presence of donor MHCI and MHCII, we used TCR75 TCR-Tg cells and TEa TCR-Tg cells (both CD45.1+ on a Rag–/– background) that recognize a donor Kd–derived peptide and a donor I-Ed–derived peptide, respectively, both presented indirectly on host I-Ab. As expected, almost all naive CFSE-labeled TCR75 cells proliferated sufficiently to fully dilute CFSE (Figure 2, C and D), reflecting the persistence of donor MHCI expression in the graft of tolerant hosts. Conversely, CFSE-labeled TEa cells displayed significantly reduced proliferation after adoptive transfer into similarly tolerant mice (Figure 2, C and E), suggesting lower expression and/or presentation of donor MHCII–derived peptide in the tolerant hosts at the maintenance phase of tolerance. Importantly, TEa cells proliferated to an extent similar to that of TCR75 cells after transfer into naive B6 mice immunized with B/c splenocytes, indicating that naive TEa cells can proliferate in the presence of sufficient alloantigen. It was also possible that even fresh heart allografts do not contain sufficient MHCII to stimulate TEa cell proliferation. This was not the case, as both TEa and TCR75 cells fully diluted CFSE when transferred into nonimmunosuppressed mice transplanted with a B/c heart 3 days prior and undergoing acute rejection (AR) (Figure 2, C–E). Indeed, proliferation of TEa cells in mice undergoing heart allograft rejection correlated with higher expression of donor MHCII on graft endothelial cells when compared with expression on endothelial cells from established tolerant grafts (Figure 2F). Finally, provision of additional antigen in the form of B/c splenocytes could rescue naive TEa proliferation after transfer into stably tolerant heart recipients (Figure 2, C and E), suggesting that the limited TEa response to heart allografts at the maintenance phase of tolerance was due to low donor MHCII–derived peptide antigen availability and not to dominant suppression of these cells. Overall, antigen was limiting for TEa cells, but not for TCR75 cells, in tolerant mice.

Figure 2 The presentation of donor MHCII–derived peptide declines during tolerance. (A) Cardiac allograft infiltrating CD45+ hematopoietic cells expressing MHCII. Native represents B/c hearts directly taken ex vivo. Grafts from Tol mice were analyzed between days 1 and 74 after transplantation. Native (n = 7), days 1–2 (n = 3), days 8–9 (n = 3), days 16–18 (n = 3), day 74 (n = 2). Significance not pictured: native versus days 1–2 (****), native versus days 8–9 (****), native versus days 16–18 (****), native versus days 74 (****). *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001. (B) Experimental design for C and E. Mice were transplanted with a B/c heart, and tolerance was induced with αCD154/DST (CoB). Thirty-five days after transplantation, CFSE-labeled CD45.1+TCR75/Rag–/– (TCR75) or CD45.1+TEa/Rag–/– (TEa) cells were adoptively transferred (Tol). Some control mice received a B/c heart without CoB 3 days prior to TCR-Tg cell transfer (AR). Other control mice were immunized with B/c splenocytes the same day as the TCR-Tg adoptive transfer (UnTx+DST). One subset of tolerant mice received extra alloantigen in the form of B/c splenocytes on the day of TEa transfer (Tol+DST). In all cases, TCR-Tg T cells were recovered 4 days after adoptive transfer and evaluated for CFSE dilution. (C) Representative histograms showing CFSE dilution in TCR75 or TEa cells 4 days after adoptive transfer into the groups described in B. (D and E) Summary data of CFSE dilution in TCR75 (D) or TEa (E) cells 4 days after adoptive transfer into the groups described in B. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. For D, UnTx (n = 6), UnTx+DST (n = 5), AR (n = 6), Tol (n = 6). For E, UnTx (n = 6), UnTx+DST (n = 4), AR (n = 5), Tol (n = 6), Tol+DST (n = 3). Significance not pictured: UnTx versus UnTx+DST (****), UnTx+DST versus Tol (****), Tol versus Tol+DST (***). (F) Representative histograms of donor MHCII (I-Ad/I-Ed) expression on graft-derived CD45–CD31+H2Kd+ endothelial cells. Data are representative of summary data shown in Figure 5B. Data were compared by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple pairwise comparisons (A, D, and E) or unpaired 2-tailed t test (F). P < 0.05 was considered significant. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

T cells specific for donor MHCII–derived peptide retain more functionality than T cells specific for donor MHCI–derived peptide during the maintenance phase of tolerance. Donor MHCII expression during tolerance was insufficient to stimulate full proliferation of naive TEa cells (Figure 2, C and E), and we knew that persistent antigen stimulation was required for acquisition of hypofunction in TCR75 cells exposed to CoB therapy at the induction of tolerance (12). Thus, we hypothesized that insufficient chronic stimulation may allow TEa cells to retain functionality during tolerance induction (16). To test this hypothesis, we compared the phenotype and function of tracer TCR75 versus tracer TEa cells, seeded at the time of transplantation into untreated or CoB-treated recipients of B/c hearts. TCR-Tg cells were isolated 35 or more days after transplantation and T cell transfer (Figure 3A), and the phenotype of CD44hi FoxP3– Tconvs was analyzed by spectral flow using a large panel of antibodies to surface markers and transcription factors associated with exhaustion. UMAP (https://umap-learn.readthedocs.io/en/latest/) (Figure 3B) and radar plots (Figure 3C) revealed quasi-complete overlap in the phenotype of naive TCR75 and naive TEa cells. In contrast, in tolerant mice, the phenotype of TCR75 cells was markedly distinct from that of TEa cells, a result confirmed by FlowSOM analysis (https://bioconductor.org/packages/release/bioc/html/FlowSOM.html) (Figure 3B) when TCR75 and TEa cells were analyzed together. FlowSOM revealed 1 major population in the naive groups (orange population 2 corresponding to both naive TCR75 and naive TEa) and 2 distinct major populations in the tolerant groups (dark green population 4 corresponding preferentially to Tol TEa, and pink population 0 corresponding preferentially to Tol TCR75). Most notably, in tolerant hosts, TCR75 cells expressed greater levels than TEa cells of the markers of activation and exhaustion PD-1, Lag3, and Slamf6 (19, 20), of the anergy marker CD73 (21), and of the transcription factor associated with exhaustion Tox (22–24) (Figure 3D), all consistent with a more dysfunctional “exhausted” phenotype of TCR75 cells when compared with TEa cells. Higher percentages of double expressors of the anergy markers FR4 and CD73 (21) and greater levels of PD-1 expression in TCR75 than TEa cells from tolerant mice were confirmed by conventional flow cytometry, with the percentages of FR4hiCD73hi on TEa cells being more variable and not significantly different in tolerant than in rejected mice (Figure 3E). Similarly, expression of PD-1 was significantly higher on TCR75 cells from tolerant than rejected mice, but not on TEa cells (Figure 3F). These results indicate that the anergy/exhausted phenotype was more variable and less established in TEa than TCR75 cells from tolerant mice.

Figure 3 T cells specific for donor MHCII retain function following induction of transplantation tolerance. (A) Experimental design. (B, C, and D) UMAP plots (B) generated from 2,000 live TCR-Tg Tconvs per condition. TCR75 (left) and TEa (center) cells shown separately and together (right). FlowSOM (far right) identified distinct clusters, distinguishing between naive (populations 2 and 3), Tol TCR75 cells (populations 0, 1, 5), and Tol TEa (population 4) cells. Radar plots showing the relative expression of markers (as percentage of maximal expression) between naive (C) or Tol (D) TCR-Tg cells. n = 3–4 per group. (E and F) Percentage of TCR-Tg Tconvs expressing CD73hiFR4hi (E) or MFI of PD1 (F). Results were pooled from 2–4 independent experiments. E: Naive TCR75 (n = 4), AR TCR75 (n = 5), Tol TCR75 (n = 6), naive TEa (n = 5), AR TEa (n = 6), Tol TEa (n = 12). F: naive TCR75 (n = 8), AR TCR75 (n = 11), Tol TCR75 (n = 14), naive TEa (n = 5), AR TEa (n = 5), Tol TEa (n = 5). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Significance not depicted in panel E: naive TCR75 versus Tol TCR75 (****), naive TEa vs Tol TEa (*). Significance not depicted in panel F: naive TCR75 versus Tol TCR75 (**), naive TEa versus Tol TEa (*), naive TEa versus AR TEa (**). (G) Representative flow plots. TCR75 cells were seeded at the time of B/c splenocyte immunization (DST) or B/c heart transplantation+CoB treatment (Tol). Splenocytes were harvested on day >30 and plated overnight with anti-CD3/CD28. CD4+CD45.1+ gated events were analyzed for the percentage of IFN-γ+ and/or TNF+ cells. (H and I) Percentages of TCR-Tg T IFN-γ (H) or TNF (I) post anti-CD3/CD28 restimulation. Results were pooled from 3 independent experiments. Each data point represents a sample pooled from 1–5 mice (mean ± SEM). AR TCR75 (n = 8), Tol TCR75 (n = 10), AR TEa (n = 8), Tol TEa (n = 11). (J) Splenic TCR-Tg T cells enumerated 5 days post-DST immunization of secondary hosts. Results normalized to the average cell recovery of TCR-Tg T cells originating from AR primary hosts, set to 1 for each independent experiment (mean ± SEM). AR TCR75 (n = 3), Tol TCR75 (n = 5), AR TEa (n = 7), Tol TEa (n = 7). Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple pairwise comparisons (E and F). Data comparing TCR75 or TEa cells in AR versus Tol (H–J) were analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 for all data

To investigate function, TEa and TCR75 cells isolated from tolerant and rejected heart allograft recipients 35 days after transplantation were subjected to restimulation in vitro or in vivo (Figure 3A). Figure 3G shows a representative plot of cytokine production upon in vitro restimulation with anti-CD3/CD28, by memory TCR75 cells at day 35 after DST immunization and loss of cytokine production by TCR75 cells from transplanted tolerant mice. As memory cells, both TCR75 and TEa cells from rejected mice were able to produce IFN-γ and TNF upon in vitro restimulation (Figure 3, H and I). TCR75 cells from tolerant mice were significantly impaired in their production of both IFN-γ and TNF (Figure 3H). In contrast, TEa cells from tolerant mice retained IFN-γ and TNF production comparable to that of TEa cells from acutely rejected mice (Figure 3, H and I). Furthermore, in the recall proliferation assay in secondary hosts restimulated with B/c splenocytes in vivo, TEa cells from tolerant mice accumulated similarly to TEa cells from rejected mice, whereas we confirmed the impaired recall proliferation of TCR75 cells from tolerant mice (Figure 3J). These data demonstrate that, unlike TCR75 cells, TEa cells retain functionality in tolerant hosts, raising the possibility that T cells specific for alloantigens whose expression decreases over time retain more function following tolerance induction than allospecific T cells recognizing persistently expressed antigens.

Alternatively, differences in functionality between TEa and TCR75 cells from tolerant hosts may reflect differences in TCR-Tg–intrinsic properties. To address this potential confounder, we used T cells of a single specificity, OVA-reactive OTII TCR-Tg CD4+ T cells (also on a Rag–/– and CD45.1+ background), and we varied the duration of expression of their cognate antigen within the graft. To this end, we obtained TGO mice as transplant donors in which temporal expression of the antigen OVA can be controlled by ingestion of a doxycycline-containing (Dox-containing) diet (25). These mice were crossed to M2-rtTA–expressing mice to ensure all tissues could express OVA (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168465DS1), allowing us to control duration of OVA expression in the heart (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C) and skin (Supplemental Figure 2) transplants. We confirmed control of OVA expression upon administration (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2A) or cessation (Supplemental Figure 2C) of Dox chow by evaluating CFSE dilution of OTII TCR-Tg CD4+ T cells. Two days of Dox chow prior to OTII transfer were sufficient to drive OTII proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2B), whereas cessation of Dox chow 3 days prior to OTII transfer was sufficient to extinguish OVA expression, preventing proliferation of OTII cells (Supplemental Figure 2D).

To determine whether durable versus transient expression of the same cognate antigen on an allograft would ensure OTII hypofunction versus retained functionality, OTII cells were transferred into congenic B6 hosts 1 day prior to transplantation with TGO hearts from donors on a Dox chow. All hosts were treated with CoB at the time of transplantation. Hosts received Dox chow from the day of transplantation for either 10 days (transient alloantigen exposure) or 30 days (persistent alloantigen exposure), and all animals were analyzed at 30 days after transplantation (Figure 4A). As a result of CoB treatment, there was no difference in the number of CD45.1+ OTII cells recovered following transient or persistent alloantigen exposure (Figure 4B). Upon overnight in vitro restimulation, OTII cells exposed to persistent Dox chow displayed reduced production of IFN-γ and TNF compared with OTII cells from mice exposed to transient Dox chow (Figure 4, C–E). These findings are consistent with our observations of greater loss of function in TCR75 than TEa cells in tolerant hosts and support that hypofunction of allospecific CD4+ T cells following a tolerogenic regimen depends on persistent expression of the cognate antigen.

Figure 4 Persistent expression of cognate antigen on donor grafts of tolerant mice results in greater OTII cell hypofunction than transient antigen expression. (A) Experimental design. CD45.2+ B6 recipients were pretreated with a Dox-containing diet 4 days prior to transplantation. Recipients were also adoptively transferred with CD45.1+ OTII cells (on a Rag–/– background) 1 day prior to transplantation with TGO hearts harvested from Dox chow–fed donors. All hosts were treated with CoB. After transplantation, mice were maintained on a Dox diet for either 30 days (Persistent) or only 10 days, returning to a normal chow for the remaining 20 days of the experiment (Transient). (B) Total CD4+CD45.1+ OTII cells recovered from spleens and lymph nodes on day 30 or later from mice described in A. Each data point represents a sample from 1 mouse with lines indicating mean ± SEM. Persistent OVA (n = 7), transient OVA (n = 7). (C) Representative flow plots of cytokine expression. B6 mice were prepared as described in A. Spleens and lymph nodes were harvested on day 30 or later, and a fraction of cells were restimulated in vitro overnight with anti-CD3/CD28 in the presence of brefeldin A, with some cells remaining unstimulated and exposed to brefeldin A as controls. CD4+CD45.1+ gated events were analyzed for the percentage of cells producing IFN-γ and/or TNF. (D and E) Percentages of OTII cells producing IFN-γ or TNF normalized to the average percentage in the Persistent OVA group in each independent experiment. Results were pooled from 2 independent experiments. Each data point represents a sample from 1 mouse, with lines indicating mean ± SEM. Persistent OVA (n = 7), Transient OVA (n = 7). **P < 0.01. Data were compared using unpaired 2-tailed t test.

Lm infection at the maintenance phase of tolerance upregulates donor MHCII expression and induces TEa expansion. Alloreactive T cells specific for transiently expressed alloantigens that retain functionality following tolerance induction may pose a threat to the graft if their cognate antigen becomes reexpressed. Although levels of donor MHCII–derived alloantigen were insufficient to fully stimulate the proliferation of naive TEa cells transferred at the maintenance phase of transplantation tolerance (Figure 2, C and E), an inflammatory event leading to an increase in IFN-γ production, such as Lm infection, might be able to trigger upregulation of donor MHCII on the previously tolerated allograft (17, 18). To determine whether Lm infection results in upregulation of donor MHCII on endothelial cells of tolerant grafts, tolerant heart recipients were infected with Lm at day 30+ after transplantation with CoB treatment and CD45–CD31+ donor-derived endothelial cells from the graft were evaluated 4 to 8 days after infection for expression of I-Ad/I-Ed (gating shown in Figure 5A). When compared with donor endothelial cells from uninfected tolerant recipients at various time points after transplantation, Lm infection led to a marked increase in I-Ad/I-Ed expression, with donor MHCII levels similar to those in donor endothelial cells from actively rejecting allografts analyzed on day 8 after transplantation (Figure 5B). Moreover, host splenic DCs displayed increased presentation of donor MHCII–derived peptide (Eα) presented on I-Ab at days 4 to 8 after Lm infection of tolerant hosts, as detected by staining with the YAe antibody (Figure 5C). To verify whether Lm infection–dependent upregulation of donor-derived MHCII was sufficient to be detected by donor MHCII peptide–reactive T cells, naive TEa cells were CFSE labeled and adoptively transferred into tolerant heart-graft recipients 4 days after Lm infection (Figure 5D). Indeed, these naive TEa cells experienced significantly greater CFSE dilution when transferred into Lm-infected than uninfected tolerant mice (Figure 5E). Together, these data suggest that host T cells recognizing donor MHCII indirectly have the potential to be reactivated by their cognate alloantigen during an infection.

Figure 5 Increased presentation of donor MHCII–derived peptides can be induced in settings of Lm infection at the maintenance phase of tolerance. (A) Gating strategy for endothelial cells from heart allografts. (B) I-Ad/I-Ed expression on graft-isolated CD45–CD31+Kd+ endothelial cells. Native represents B/c hearts directly taken ex vivo. AR represents hearts from untreated mice at day 8 after transplantation. Tol grafts were analyzed between days 1 and 90 after transplantation+CoB. Tol+Lm mice were infected day 30 after transplantation+CoB, and grafts were evaluated on days 4–8 after infection. Native (n = 8), AR (n = 4), days 1–2 (n = 3), days 8–9 (n = 3), days 16–18 (n = 3), days 35–90 (n = 16), Tol+Lm d-8 p.i. (n = 15). For comparison between groups, results were normalized to levels of expression of MHCII in endothelial cells from tolerant grafts at days 35–90 after transplantation (dotted line). (C) B6 mice transplanted with B/c hearts and treated with CoB were infected or not with Lm on day 30 after transplantation. Splenocytes were analyzed 4–8 days later for expression of Eα:I-Ab on CD11c+ gated events and normalized to the average expression on DCs from naive mice in each independent experiment. Tol (n = 6), Tol+Lm (n = 9). (D) Experimental model. Some B6 mice received a B/c heart graft, and tolerance was induced with CoB (Tol HTx). Thirty-five days after transplantation, a subset of these mice were infected with Lm (Tol HTx+Lm). Four days after infection, all mice were adoptively transferred with CFSE-labeled naive TEa cells. Control untransplanted mice received TEa cells at the same time as B/c splenocyte immunization (UnTx+DST). All TEa cells were recovered on day 4 after adoptive transfer. (E) Percentages of CD45.1+ TEa cells that proliferated on day 4 after adoptive transfer. UnTx+DST (n = 5), Tol (n = 4), Tol+Lm (n = 7). Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple pairwise comparisons (B and E) or unpaired 2-tailed t test (C). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To determine whether T cells that have been subjected to tolerance induction become reactivated following infection, we adoptively transferred TCR75 or TEa cells at the time of transplantation and CoB treatment. Tolerant heart-graft recipients were infected with Lm at day 30+ after transplantation, and the congenic T cells were recovered between days 4 and 8 after infection (Figure 6A). Following infection, we saw an increase in the number of CD4+ T cells infiltrating the graft (Figure 6B). Adoptive transfer of TEa or TCR75 cells did not affect the induction of tolerance, as revealed by similar graft rejection scores in mice with or without transferred T cells, and Lm infection worsened the graft rejection score similarly (Figure 6C), in keeping with our previous studies demonstrating that Lm can break established tolerance (5). Consistent with the increased expression of donor MHCII induced by Lm infection of graft endothelial cells (Figure 5B), more TEa cells were recovered from infected than uninfected hosts 1 week after infection, whereas Lm infection had no impact on the number of TCR75 cells recovered (Figure 6D). While the percentage of TEa cells producing cytokines (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) and the amount of cytokine produced on a per-cell basis (MFI) (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) were similar before and after Lm infection, the expansion of TEa cells after Lm infection resulted in an increase in the total number of cytokine-producing TEa T cells (Figure 6E). Thus, T cells specific for donor MHCII–derived peptide but not donor MHCI–derived peptide significantly (P < 0.05) expand following Lm infection of tolerant hosts. Combined with their maintained ability to produce cytokines, TEa cells, and presumably endogenous T cells of both direct and indirect specificities to donor MHCII or to polymorphic stress/inflammation-induced proteins, may represent allospecific T cells that participate in allograft rejection during Lm infection of tolerant hosts.

Figure 6 Lm infection in tolerant hosts induces upregulation of MHCII on donor endothelium and results in expansion of cytokine-producing TEa cells. (A) Experimental design for D–E. TCR75 or TEa cells were adoptively transferred into congenic B6 recipients prior to transplantation with a B/c heart allograft and treatment with CoB to induce tolerance in all hosts. After 35+ days, a subset of mice were infected with Lm. Four to 8 days after infection, heart grafts were palpated and CD45.1+ T cells were recovered, counted, and analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Total CD4+ T cells recovered from transplanted hearts at days 39 to 43 after transplantation. Tol (n = 9); Tol+Lm (n = 9). (C) Heart graft palpation score days 39 to 43. Hearts were scored, with a perfect score as 0 and a rejected heart as 4, on the following criteria: presence of heartbeat (absent = 1 point), graft size (enlarged =1 point), heartbeat speed (slow = 1 point), strength of heartbeat (weak = 1 point). No cells (n = 9), TCR75 (n = 7), TEa (n = 10), TCR-Tg (either TCR75 or TEa) +Lm (n = 15). (D) Total CD45.1+ T cells recovered from spleen and lymph nodes at days 39–43 after transplantation. TCR75 (n = 12), TCR75+Lm (n = 13), TEa (n = 20), TEa+Lm (n = 20). (E) The total number of CD45.1+ TEa T cells recovered by FACS was multiplied to the percentage of cells producing cytokines upon restimulation with anti-CD3/CD28 in vitro in the presence of brefeldin A. Values represent the number of cytokine-producing CD45.1+ TEa T cells per mouse. Tol (n = 9), Tol+Lm (n = 6). All data points represent a sample pooled from 1–2 mice, with lines indicating mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-tailed unpaired t test (B, D, and E comparing ± Lm for each TCR-Tg group) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple pairwise comparisons (C). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001

Repeated injections of donor splenocytes widen the repertoire of allospecific T cells that are hypofunctional in CoB-treated mice and confer resistance to Lm-dependent rejection. Our combined results from TCR75, TEa, and OTII cells from tolerant mice suggested that persistently expressed cognate antigens drive more loss of function than more transiently expressed antigens. Thus, we investigated whether TEa cells could be made more hypofunctional upon CοΒ if exposure to their alloantigen was extended. To address this, naive untransplanted B6 mice seeded with tracer TCR75 or TEa cells were immunized with 1 injection of B/c splenocytes (1X-DST) or were treated with αCD154 (days 0, 7, and 14) along with repeated injections of B/c splenocytes every 48 hours for 35 days (multi-DST+αCD154) prior to functional analysis of the persisting tracer TCR-Tg cells (Figure 7A). Multi-DST+αCD154 successfully drove dysfunction not only of TCR75 but also of TEa cells, as determined by their impaired production of both IFN-γ and TNF when compared with memory T cells from DST-immunized mice (Figure 7, B and C). Of note, multi-DST+αCD154–dependent loss of cytokine production was detected whether cells were restimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 in vitro or with T cell–depleted F1 (B/cxB/6) splenocytes that express the cognate antigen (Supplemental Figure 4). Critically, loss of TEa function was dependent upon DST expression of MHCII, as injection of multi-DST+αCD154 using DST depleted of all MHCII+ cells (MHCIIΔ-DST, starting on the second injection of multi-DST to enable a first injection of control DST to provide antigen for initial TEa activation) prevented acquisition of TEa but not TCR75 hypofunction (Figure 7, B and C). Depletion of MHCII-expressing cells was complete, as CFSE-labeled naive TEa cells transferred into hosts prior to 1X-MHCIIΔ-DST failed to proliferate, in contrast with TEa cells exposed to 1X-control DST (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). In addition to loss of cytokine-production capacity, control multi-DST+αCD154 led to a profound impairment in recall proliferation in both TCR75 and TEa cells when transferred and rechallenged in vivo in naive secondary hosts (Figure 7D). While the tolerizing effect of multi-DST+αCD154 remained significant 30 days after final DST injection in TCR75 and TEa cells for TNF and IFN-γ production, both TCR75 and TEa T cells had regained some TNF production at that time point, and because of the absence of a graft as a persistent source of Kd, TCR75 cells had also recovered some IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 6). Together, these results indicate that increasing the duration of alloantigen exposure can lead to lasting, but not permanent, loss of function in TEa cells and show that TEa cells are not intrinsically resistant to developing hypofunction. These data also suggest a therapeutic avenue for increasing the robustness of donor-specific T cell hypofunction and potentially transplantation tolerance and hint at the fact that boosting tolerance may be necessary to ensure its persistence across a wide repertoire of allospecific T cells.

Figure 7 Donor MHCI– and MHCII–reactive T cells become dysfunctional with prolonged exposure to their cognate alloantigen. (A) Experimental design. B6 mice were adoptively transferred with TCR75 or TEa cells, then either immunized with a single injection of B/c splenocytes (1X-DST) or given αCD154 (days 0, 7, and 14) and repeated injections of either B/c splenocytes (Ctl) or B/c splenocytes depleted of MHCII+ cells (MHCIIΔ, except the first of the 18 injections used Ctl B/c splenocytes to activate TEa cells) every 48 hours until sacrifice on day 35 (multi-DST+αCD154). (B and C) Percentages of TCR-Tg cells producing IFN-γ (B) and TNF (C) following cell isolation from spleen+lymph nodes of primary hosts on day 35 and restimulation overnight with anti-CD3/CD28 in the presence of brefeldin A. For TCR75 cells, 1×-DST (n = 11), multi-DST+αCD154 (n = 7), multi-DST-MHCIIΔ+αCD154 (n = 6); for TEa cells, 1X-DST (n = 10), multi-DST+αCD154 (n = 7), multi-DST-MHCIIΔ+αCD154 (n = 5). Percentages were normalized to those in T cells from mice immunized with 1×-DST set to 1 (dotted lines). 1×-DST% cytokine-positive mean ± SEM: TCR75 IFN-γ (49.69% ± 3.867%), ΤEa IFN-γ (28.99% ± 5.656%), TCR75 TNF (69.11% ± 2.519), TEa TNF (64.45% ± 5.838%). Statistics not depicted in the plots (1-way ANOVA): P < 0.001 between 1X-DST (dotted line) and multi-DST+αCD154 for both IFN-γ (B) and TNF (C) for both TCR75 and TEa cells; P < 0.001 between 1X-DST (dotted line) and multi-DST-MHCIIΔ+αCD154 for both IFN-γ (B) and TNF (C) for TCR75 cells; P < 0.05 between (dotted line) and multi-DST-MHCIIΔ+αCD154 for both IFN-γ (B) and TNF (C) for TEa cells. (D) CD44hiCD45.1+ tracer TCR-Tg cells were sorted from spleens and lymph nodes on day 35 and adoptively transferred into naive B6 secondary hosts. One day later, secondary hosts were immunized with B/c splenocytes and TCR-Tg cell expansion was measured in the spleen 5 days later, normalized to the average cell recovery from 1X-DST set to 1 for each experiment. For TCR75 cells: 1×-DST (n = 19), multi-DST+αCD154 (n = 11); for TEa cells: 1×-DST (n = 13), Multi-DST+αCD154 (n = 7). All data points represent a sample pooled from 1–2 mice, with lines indicating mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed t test. **P <0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Lm infection is capable of breaking or eroding stable heart allograft tolerance in infected tolerant hosts (5, 8). We hypothesized that multi-DST+αCD154 may increase the host’s protection from Lm-associated graft rejection, as a wider array of endogenous T cells would persistently encounter their cognate alloantigens, facilitating greater functional loss. To test this hypothesis, mice were transplanted with B/c heart allografts and tolerance was induced with 1X-DST+αCD154 or with multi-DST+αCD154 (Figure 8A). Mice were subsequently infected with Lm 35 days after transplantation, and heart grafts were evaluated 1 month after infection (i.e., 30 days after last injection of multi-DST). Mice exposed to multi-DST+αCD154 showed reduced rejection scores of their heart grafts after Lm infection when compared with mice exposed to 1X-DST+αCD154 as well as reduced immune cell infiltration and interstitial and perivascular inflammation and a noticeable reduction in tissue damage upon histological analysis (Figure 8, B–D). Thus, with prolonged exposure to a broader array of cognate alloantigens during αCD154 therapy, heart allografts are better protected from rejection following Lm infection.