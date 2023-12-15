A20 regulates lymphocyte adhesion in murine neuroinflammation by restricting endothelial ICOSL expression in the CNS

Mice with A20-deficient CNS-ECs are hypersensitive to AT EAE. To investigate the involvement of CNS-endothelial A20 in autoimmune neuroinflammation, we generated A20ΔCNS-EC mice that lack A20 in CNS-ECs upon tamoxifen-inducible (TAM-inducible) Cre recombination (Figure 1A). RT-PCR and Western blot analyses of primary mouse brain microvascular endothelial cells (pMBMECs) confirmed the deletion of Tnfaip3/A20 (Figure 1, B and C). To our surprise, we did not observe a difference in disease severity between A20ΔCNS-EC mice and littermate controls in 3 different active EAE models where mice were immunized with MOG 35–55 in complete Freund’s adjuvant (CFA) (Supplemental Figure 1, A–L; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168314DS1). As CFA is known to activate CNS-ECs (13), we next studied the phenotype of A20ΔCNS-EC mice in an AT-EAE model that circumvents CFA-driven effects.

Figure 1 CNS EC-A20 plays a protective role in CNS autoimmunity. (A) Breeding strategy for generation of A20ΔCNS-EC mice. Conditional deletion of Tnfaip3 in A20ΔCNS-EC mice is achieved through TAM injections. (B) Validation of Tnfaip3 deletion in pMBMECs from A20ΔCNS-EC mice by RT-PCR. Tnfaip3 mRNA levels are presented relative to control (n = 3–4 mice per group). (C) Western blot analysis of A20 protein in cultured primary brain endothelial cells from A20ΔCNS-EC and littermate control mice. Protein expression of A20 is normalized to actin levels and presented relative to the expression in controls (n = 5 mice per group). (D–H) Adoptive transfer-EAE (AT-EAE) disease in A20ΔCNS-EC mice and A20fl/fl littermates. Clinical signs of EAE were monitored daily. Data is pooled from 2 independent experiments with n = 15–17 mice per group. (D) Probability of symptom-free survival is shown as Kaplan Meier curve. (E) Clinical signs of EAE are shown as mean clinical disease scores ± SEM. (F) AUC, (G) maximum clinical scores, and (H) day of onset analyses of clinical course shown in (E). Every circle represents a single mouse. (I–L) AT-EAE disease was induced in A20ΔEC lacking A20 in all endothelial cells driven by the Cdh5-CreERT2 and A20fl/fl littermate controls as described before. Clinical signs of EAE were monitored daily. Data is pooled from 2 independent experiments with n = 11–12 mice per group. (I) Clinical signs of EAE are shown as mean clinical disease scores ± SEM. (J) AUC, (K) maximum clinical scores, and (L) day of onset analyses of clinical course shown in (I). Every circle represents a single mouse. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B, C, F–H, and J–L) or Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (D). *P<0.05, **P<0.01, ****P<0.0001.

Interestingly, we found that, compared to littermate controls, the majority of A20ΔCNS-EC mice developed EAE symptoms (Figure 1D). This resulted in an increased average disease severity, with increased AUC values and maximum scores (Figure 1, E–G). A20ΔCNS-EC mice, further, showed a tendency toward earlier disease onset (Figure 1H). To exclude astrocytic contamination, which was previously reported for the Slco1c1-CreERT2 mouse line (32) we generated mice lacking A20 in all endothelial cells (A20ΔEC) by crossing A20fl/fl mice to Cdh5(PAC)-CreERT2 mice (33) to validate our data. Indeed, we observed a very similar phenotype with an overall increased disease severity (Figure 1, I–K). A20ΔEC mice, further, showed a significantly accelerated disease onset, with mice developing symptoms, on average, 2 days earlier than controls (Figure 1L).

We next focused on a different model involving CNS inflammation and used an occlusion of the middle cerebral artery (MCAO) model to induce stroke in A20ΔCNS-EC mice. We observed significantly increased infarct and edema volumes, overall leading to a mildly increased edema-corrected infarct volume in A20ΔCNS-EC mice (Supplemental Figure 2). Together, these data strongly suggest a protective role for CNS EC-A20 in CNS autoimmunity and sterile inflammation.

Loss of A20 in CNS-ECs drives immune cell infiltration into the CNS. To investigate the extent of leukocyte infiltration, we isolated immune cells from the SC at the peak of AT-EAE disease and analyzed cell subsets and cytokine production by flow cytometry after antigen recall (Figure 2A). We found dramatically increased numbers of CD45.1+ transferred, and, within the transferred cells, also increased numbers of CD40L+ MOG 35–55 -specific T cells in A20ΔCNS-EC mice (Figure 2, B and C). Also, the number of cytokine-producing cells was significantly increased (Figure 2, D–F). Furthermore, absolute cell counts of dendritic cells, neutrophils, and monocytes were elevated in A20ΔCNS-EC mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E). We next analyzed the location of CD3+ T cells in the SC by immunostaining. Compared with controls, we found high numbers of T cells in the SC of A20ΔCNS-EC mice, with cells forming perivascular cuffs but also penetrating deep into the parenchyma (Figure 2G). As EAE disease severity is strongly dependent on the ratio of effector to regulatory T cells (Treg cells) (34), we next assessed if loss of A20 in CNS-ECs influenced Treg cell frequencies. We did not observe changes in Treg cell frequencies or effector T cell to Treg cell ratio at day posttransfer (DPT) 18 (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Based on these observations, we conclude that loss of A20 in CNS-ECs promoted immune cell infiltration across the BBB under inflammatory conditions without affecting the proportion of effector T cells to Treg cells.

Figure 2 Loss of CNS EC-A20 drives T cell infiltration during EAE and in the steady state. (A–E) AT-EAE disease was induced in A20ΔCNS-EC mice and A20fl/fl littermate controls. At the peak of the disease (DPT 14) SC-infiltrating CD45.1+ transferred T cells were isolated and analyzed by flow cytometry after a MOG recall assay ex vivo. (A) Representative gating strategy for CD40L+ CD4+ T cells and within this population, frequencies of GM-CSF, IL-17A, IFN-γ and double-producing cells; pregated as single, live, CD45.1+ transferred T cells. (B–F) Quantification of immune cell populations. Data is representative for 2 independent experiments with n = 6–8 mice per group. (B) Absolute cell numbers of CD45.1+ transferred T cells, (C) CD40L+ among transferred T cells, (D) IL-17A+, (E) GM-CSF+ and (F) IFN-γ+ cells among CD40L+ cells. (G) Representative immunostainings of CD3+ T cells (magenta), CD31+ endothelial cells (green) and nuclear staining (DAPI, blue) in the SC at the peak of AT-EAE (DPT14) of A20ΔCNS-EC and A20fl/fl mice (scale bar: 50 μm). (H–J) Flow cytometric analysis of CNS-infiltrating cells in the steady state of A20ΔCNS-EC and A20fl/fl mice 1 week after TAM treatment. Cells were isolated from pooled SC and brain tissue. (H) Representative gating strategy for CD45+ total immune cells, pregated as single, live cells. (I and J) Quantification of immune cell populations. Data is representative for 3 independent experiments with n = 4–5 mice per group. (I) Absolute cell numbers of CD45+ total infiltrates and, among them, (J) number of TCRβ+ T cells. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. * p<0.05, *** p<0.001.

We next addressed the question of whether loss of A20 in CNS-ECs caused infiltration of immune cells even in the absence of exogenously induced inflammation. We assessed the numbers of CD45+ total infiltrates, TCRβ+ T cells and CD11b+ myeloid cells in the steady state CNS a week after TAM injection. Indeed, we found increased numbers of immune cells infiltrating the CNS in A20ΔCNS-EC mice in the steady state compared with littermate controls (Figure 2, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). Interestingly, the frequencies of TCRβ+ T cells and CD11b+ myeloid cells among all infiltrating cells were not altered (Supplemental Figure 3H). Taken together, these data suggest that the loss of A20 in CNS-ECs provokes the infiltration of immune cells across the BBB even in the absence of an inflammatory stimulus.

A20 protects from excessive adhesion molecule expression in steady state CNS-ECs. To test whether deficiency for A20 in BMECs results in CNS blood vessel abnormalities, we performed immunostainings of the endothelial cell marker CD31 and of collagen IV as an integral basement membrane component. We observed neither alterations in vessel length nor increased numbers of empty basement membrane strands, also known as string vessels (35), in the brains of A20ΔCNS-EC mice (Figure 3, A–C). We next focused on BBB integrity in A20ΔCNS-EC mice. By performing immunostaining for the tight junction molecule occludin, we observed reduced fluorescence intensity in BMECs of A20ΔCNS-EC mice (Figure 3, E and F). However, brain weight, as an indicator of brain edema, was not increased compared with controls (Figure 3D). To exclude a disruption of the BBB and the blood-spinal cord barrier (BSCB), we assessed integrity by injecting a small 3–5 kDa dextran tracer and measuring fluorescence in brain or SC. Compared with mice at the peak of an active EAE disease, in which BBB and BSCB integrity are compromised, A20ΔCNS-EC mice did not show an increased permeability for FITC-dextran, confirming normal BBB and BSCB integrities (Figure 3, G and H).

Figure 3 A20-deficiency in CNS-ECs does not impair BBB integrity. (A–C) Brain sections from A20ΔCNS-EC and A20fl/fl mice were stained for collagen IV (red) and CD31 (green) to determine vessel length and string vessel length. String vessels were identified as capillaries that have lost CD31-positive endothelial cells and only consist of the basement membrane protein collagen IV. Representative microscopic images are shown in (A). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Vessel length (in mm per mm2) and (C) string vessel length (%) normalized to A20fl/fl littermate controls were quantified (n = 5–6 mice per group). (D) Brain weight of A20ΔCNS-EC and A20fl/fl mice (n = 8 mice per group) shown as representative of 2 individual cohorts. (E and F) Brain sections from A20ΔCNS-EC and A20fl/fl mice were stained for occludin (red). Representative microscopic images are shown in (E). Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Occludin intensity was quantified and is presented relative to A20fl/fl littermate control mice (n = 5–6 mice per group) as representative of 2 individual cohorts. (G and H) A20ΔCNS-EC and A20fl/fl mice were injected with 2 mM 3-5 kDa FITC-dextran in PBS i.p. After 15 minutes, SC and brain were isolated and homogenized in PBS. Fluorescence was measured in the supernatant and raw fluorescence units (RFU) were normalized to tissue weight. PBS-injected mice were used as sham controls; mice at the peak of an active EAE (scores between 1.5 and 3.5) were used as positive controls. Normalized RFUs are shown for SC (G) and brain (H) relative to A20fl/fl controls (SC: n = 5–7; brain: n = 3–5 mice per group). Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B–D and F) or ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (G and H). **P<0.01, ****P<0.0001.

As T cell transmigration across the BBB is mainly dependent on the surface expression levels of adhesion molecules (36), we next investigated whether the increased numbers of immune cells infiltrating the CNS in A20ΔCNS-EC mice were due to alterations in adhesion molecule expression. By performing immunostaining of VCAM-1 together with collagen IV, we detected dramatically increased numbers of VCAM-1+ microvessels in the brain cortex of A20ΔCNS-EC mice (Figure 4, A and B). Also, ICAM-1 levels were dramatically increased on CNS microvessels in A20ΔCNS-EC mice, with almost 100% of CNS-ECs expressing ICAM-1 (Figure 4, C–F). Both molecules are well known to mediate the multistep process of immune cell transmigration across the BBB (6). Our data suggest that loss of A20 in CNS-ECs does not influence BBB integrity but causes a dramatic upregulation of cell adhesion molecules, which at least partially drives leukocyte infiltration and AT-EAE severity.

Figure 4 A20-deficiency in CNS-ECs drives adhesion molecule expression. (A and B) Brain sections were stained for VCAM-1 (green) and collagen IV (red) together with a nuclear staining (DAPI, blue). Representative microscopic images are shown in A. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Frequency of VCAM-1+ vessels quantified as percentage of all collagen IV positive vessels (n = 6 mice per group). (C–F) Flow cytometric analysis of ICAM-1 on CNS-ECs isolated from pooled brain and spinal cord tissue from A20ΔCNS-EC and A20fl/fl littermate control mice. Data is representative from 3 individual experiments with n = 4–6 mice per group. (C) Representative gating strategy for ICAM-1+ CNS-ECs; gate was set based on fluorescence minus 1 (FMO) control. CNS-ECs were pregated as single, live, CD45– CD11b– Ly6C+ CD31+ cells. (D) Frequency of ICAM-1+ ECs quantified as percentage of all CNS-ECs. (E) Histogram of ICAM-1 fluorescence on ECs in A20ΔCNS-EC, A20fl/fl mice and FMO control. (F) Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) presented as geometric mean of ICAM-1 on CNS-ECs. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B, D, and F). ***P<0.001, ****P<0.0001.

RNA-Seq reveals strong activation of CNS-ECs in A20ΔCNS-EC mice. Blocking immune cell infiltration by targeting α4-integrin, a binding partner of VCAM-1, with natalizumab is an effective treatment option for patients with MS presenting with a relapsing-remitting disease course (37–39). Yet, this therapeutic strategy comes with a risk of developing severe CNS infections (40). Identification of novel adhesion molecules facilitating the extravasation of specific cell subsets is thus essential. We therefore made use of the A20ΔCNS-EC mice to characterize their CNS-EC adhesion molecule profile in depth by RNA-Seq. Crossing these mice with R26R-EYFP reporter mice allowed us to sort for CNS-ECs from the SC with Cre-mediated recombination, which could be observed in approximately 90% of all ECs (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). To focus on molecules involved in immune cell transmigration, we included a control group of WT-like A20fl/fl mice at DPI 10 of an active EAE disease, a time point where immune cell extravasation across the BBB is known to happen (41). We first confirmed the purity of the sorted SC-ECs by plotting endothelial marker genes as well as genes specific for other CNS-resident cells (Figure 5A). We next focused on genes that were differentially expressed (DE) in either the A20ΔCNS-EC-eYFP or the EAE group compared with the control condition, respectively. While most of the DE genes were found in the EAE situation, a substantial amount of DE genes could also be identified in A20ΔCNS-EC-eYFP mice (Figure 5B). The overlap of DE genes in the A20ΔCNS-EC-eYFP and the EAE condition resulted in 26 genes that were commonly upregulated and 4 genes that were commonly downregulated (Figure 5, C and D). Among these genes, Icam1 and Vcam1 represented the top upregulated genes, confirming our previous findings. Also, Tnfaip3 itself was among the upregulated genes, yet mapping the reads of Tnfaip3 to the genetic locus confirmed the excision of exon 3 in A20ΔCNS-EC mice, rendering the transcript nontranslatable (Supplemental Figure 5C) (42). To investigate if other genes related to immune cell transmigration across the BBB were amongst the commonly DE genes, we performed a KEGG pathway analysis. The most prominent pathways were the inflammatory NF-κB and TNF signaling pathways, pointing out the essential function of A20 as negative regulator of these signaling cascades. Interestingly, and as hypothesized, also the cell adhesion molecules pathway was amongst the top KEGG terms (Figure 5E). This was further underscored by a Gene Ontology (GO) term analysis, in which leukocyte cell-cell adhesion, membrane to membrane docking, and cell adhesion represented the top affected biological processes (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 5 RNA-Seq identifies A20-regulated ICOSL as potential adhesion molecule. (A–E) RNA-Seq of sorted CNS-ECs from SC of naive A20ΔCNS-EC-eYFP (red), A20fl/fl littermate control mice (referred to as control, grey), and A20fl/fl mice at day 10 after EAE immunization with MOG 35–55 /CFA and PTx (referred to as EAE, pink) (n = 3 mice per group). (A) Purity of EC sorting was assessed by plotting normalized counts for marker genes of ECs, pericytes, astrocytes (astro), neurons, oligodendrocytes (oligo), and microglia (microgl). (B) Heatmap showing color-coded standardized z-scores for the expression values of genes differentially regulated in A20ΔCNS-EC or EAE CNS-ECs compared with control. Each column represents an individual mouse. (C) Venn diagrams showing the number of commonly upregulated (log 2 fold change greater than 1) and commonly downregulated (log 2 fold change less than –1) genes in A20ΔCNS-EC-eYFP and EAE mice compared with control. (D) Heatmap showing color-coded standardized z-scores for the expression values of the 30 commonly DE genes. Each column represents an individual mouse. (E) KEGG pathway analysis of the 30 commonly DE genes shown in (D). (F and G) ECs were isolated from the CNS of WT mice at day 10 postimmunization with MOG 35–55 /CFA and PTx or from naive mice and stained for flow cytometric analysis of ICOSL. Data is pooled from 3 individual experiments with n = 9 mice per group. (F) Percentage and (G) normalized geometric MFI of ICOSL among all ECs were quantified. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. **P<0.01.

ICOSL is upregulated on CNS-ECs under inflammatory conditions. Interestingly, besides Icam1 and Vcam1, Icosl was also identified as cell adhesion molecule in the KEGG pathway analysis, and, moreover, Icosl expression levels in A20ΔCNS-ECs and DPI10 ECs were very similar to those of Icam1 and Vcam1 (Supplemental Figure 5E). RT-PCR validation of Icosl expression indeed confirmed its upregulation in sorted CNS-ECs from naive A20ΔCNS-EC mice compared with littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 5F). In addition, we could validate the upregulation of ICOSL protein on CNS-ECs in vivo during EAE (Figure 5, F and G).

Expression of ICOSL on peripheral ECs as well as on the human BMEC-derived cell line hCMEC/D3 is strongly upregulated by various inflammatory stimuli in vitro (43, 44). We thus investigated Icosl mRNA levels in pMBMECs isolated from A20ΔCNS-EC mice and found increased levels in response to TNF stimulation compared with unstimulated or TNF-stimulated A20fl/fl control pMBMECs (Supplemental Figure 5G). Furthermore, while TNF stimulation of WT pMBMECs significantly increases Icosl expression, IL-1β stimulation led to an even higher upregulation of Icosl mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 5H). Moreover, ICOSL upregulation in response to IL-1β stimulation followed a very similar pattern as ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 (Supplemental Figure 5I). These data indicate that, in addition to ICAM-1 and VCAM-1, ICOSL is also upregulated on CNS-ECs under inflammatory conditions and may therefore contribute to the onset of neuroinflammation.

Silencing of CNS microvascular EC-ICOSL ameliorates AT-EAE in A20ΔCNS-EC mice. To evaluate the function of CNS EC-ICOSL in autoimmune neuroinflammation, we knocked down ICOSL by delivering shRNA to CNS microvascular ECs using the adeno-associated virus –BR1 (AAV-BR1). Because not 100% of CNS microvascular ECs are transduced upon AAV-BR1 application (45), we first confirmed that the location of the transduced ECs was in close proximity to the infiltrating immune cells during EAE. Indeed, we found multiple GFP+ vessels in close proximity to CD3+ T cells in the perivascular space, but also in close proximity to T cells infiltrating into the SC parenchyma in EAE mice treated with AAV-BR1-eGFP (Figure 6, A and B). Immunofluorescence further proved specificity of the AAV-BR1-eGFP in targeting vessels, as eGFP only colocalized with laminin but not cortical neuronal NeuN (Supplemental Figure 6A). Next, we designed a CNS microvascular EC-specific AAV carrying either an shRNA against Icosl (AAV-BR1-shIcosl) or a scrambled shRNA (AAV-BR1-con) (Figure 6C). Both constructs express a GFP reporter under the relatively weak RSV promoter, which was chosen to exclude potential GFP-induced cytotoxicity (46). Yet, GFP intensity was still strong enough to validate the target specificity. Upon injection of the AAV-BR1-shIcosl construct, GFP+ cells could only be found among the CD31+ Ly6C+ EC population, but not in other CNS-resident cells (Supplemental Figure 6, B–F). Transduction of pMBMECs with AAV-BR1-shIcosl further proved the efficiency of this virus to knockdown Icosl, as expression levels were reduced by approximately 70% in IL-1β stimulated pMBMECs (Supplemental Figure 6G). Flow cytometry of CNS-ECs upon in vivo administration of AAV-BR1-shIcosl further demonstrated a significant reduction in the mean fluorescence intensity of ICOSL as well as in the percentage of ICOSL+ ECs in mice after immunization with MOG 35–55 /CFA (Figure 6, D and E). Of note, treatment with AAV-BR1-shIcosl did not influence protein levels of ICAM-1 or VCAM-1 in CNS-ECs (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I).

Figure 6 Knockdown of ICOSL on CNS microvascular ECs mildly ameliorates EAE severity. (A) Schematic representation of AAV-BR1-eGFP construct. (B) Representative immunofluorescence of SC tissue from mice treated with AAV-BR1-eGFP. Tissue was harvested at peak of EAE disease and stained for CD3 (cyan) and laminin (red). Endogenous eGFP is shown in green. Scale bar: 40 μm. (C) Schematic representation of AAV-BR1 constructs. (D) Percentage of ICOSL+ ECs and (E) MFI (geometric mean) of ICOSL on brain ECs in WT mice treated with AAV-BR1 constructs and 2 weeks later immunized with MOG/CFA. Analysis was performed at DPI10. Data is pooled from 2 individual experiments with n = 10–15 mice per group. (F–J) A20ΔCNS-EC or A20fl/fl controls were treated with AAV-BR1-shIcosl or AAV-BR1-con as indicated. After a week, mice were treated with TAM and AT-EAE was induced 4 weeks later (n = 5–7 mice per group). (F) Clinical signs were monitored daily and are shown as mean clinical scores ± SEM. (G) AUC, (H) day of onset, and (I) score at DPT7 analyses from data shown in F. (J) Flow cytometric analysis of CD4+ CD45.1+ transferred T cells in the SC at DPT18. (K–O) WT mice were injected with AAV-BR1 constructs. After 2 weeks, mice were immunized with MOG/CFA. (K) Clinical signs were monitored daily and are shown as mean clinical scores ± SEM. Data is pooled from 2 independent experiments with n = 12–15 mice per group. (L) AUC, (M) day of onset, and (N) score at day post immunization (DPI) 13 analyses of clinical course shown in K. (O) Flow cytometric analysis of CD45+ in the SC at DPI30. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (L–O) or ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (G–J). *P<0.05, **P<0.01.

We next used this system to knockdown ICOSL in CNS microvascular ECs in A20ΔCNS-EC mice to evaluate the contribution of ICOSL to their increased EAE phenotype. Administration of AAV-BR1-shIcosl, but not AAV-BR1-con, mildly ameliorated the AT-EAE disease course including the AUC, the day of onset, and the score at DPT7, a time point shortly after disease onset (Figure 6, F–I). Furthermore, AAV-BR1-shIcosl administration significantly reduced the number of transferred CD45.1+ T cells infiltrating into the SC (Figure 6J). Thus, ICOSL participates in driving autoimmune neuroinflammation in A20ΔCNS-EC mice and its knockdown reduces the infiltration of encephalitogenic cells into the CNS.

Endothelial ICOSL influences day of active EAE onset in WT mice. Next, we wanted to recapitulate our findings in WT mice in an active EAE model. For this, AAV-BR1-shIcosl was injected i.v. and 2 weeks later mice were immunized with MOG 35–55 in CFA. Confirming our previous findings, we also detected a mildly ameliorated disease and a tendency toward reduced numbers of infiltrating immune cells in mice treated with AAV-BR1-shIcosl (Figure 6, K–O). More importantly, disease onset could be delayed by an average of 2 days in the AAV-BR1-shIcosl–treated group (Figure 6M). These findings confirm a functional role for CNS microvascular EC-ICOSL in driving autoimmune neuroinflammation, possibly by promoting the infiltration of pathogenic T cells.

ICOSL promotes T cell adhesion to the BBB in vitro. ICOSL is an immunoglobulin superfamily member, expressing immunoglobulin-like domains that are known to mediate cell-cell adhesion through binding in a homophilic or heterophilic manner (47). ICOSL thus shares structural similarities with the known adhesion molecules ICAM-1, VCAM-1, and the more recently characterized molecules, activated leukocyte adhesion molecule (ALCAM-1), melanoma cell adhesion molecule (MCAM-1) and dual immunoglobulin-domain containing cell adhesion molecule (DICAM-1) (48–52). Recently, it was shown that ICOSL can bind to α V β 3 , an integrin known to be important for EAE development by mediating the recruitment of encephalitogenic T cells to the CNS (53, 54). This body of evidence led us to hypothesize that CNS EC-ICOSL could be involved in mediating immune cell adhesion to the BBB. To prove this, we performed T cell migration assays as well as static T cell adhesion assays on anti-ICOSL-treated pMBMECs. We found significantly reduced numbers of adhering MOG 35–55 -specific Th1 and Th17 cells under static conditions when ICOSL was blocked on IL-1β-stimulated pMBMECs (Figure 7, A–C). We next assessed the postarrest behavior of Th1 cells under physiological flow conditions. The numbers of arrested T cells showed a trend toward lower numbers of cells arresting when ICOSL was blocked; however, due to the variance across the individual experiments, this trend did not reach statistical significance (Figure 7D). The postarrest behavior, which we categorized into fractions of T cells that were detaching, probing, probing followed by diapedesis, crawling, and crawling followed by diapedesis, was unaltered when ICOSL was blocked (Figure 7E). Also, the crawling distance and crawling speed of the T cells that successfully performed diapedesis following crawling on the pMBMECs was not changed (Figure 7, F and G). Taken together, ICOSL promoted the arrest of Th1 and Th17 cells to the monolayer without influencing the postarrest behavior of T cells on pMBMECs under physiological flow.