Improving radiotherapy in immunosuppressive microenvironments by targeting complement receptor C5aR1

Cell lines and treatments. HCT116 male adult human epithelial CRC cells and HT-29 female adult CRC cells originally purchased from ATCC were used. MC38 murine C57BL6 colon adenocarcinoma cells were provided in-house. Cells were grown in DMEM with 10% FBS, in a standard humidified incubator at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . All cell lines were routinely tested for mycoplasma and found to be negative. Oxaliplatin (Sigma-Aldrich) and 5-FU (Cayman Chemical Company) were used at 40 μM. RT treatment in vitro was carried out using a Gamma Service GSR D1 irradiator containing a Cs137 source. The dose rates of the system, as determined by the supplier, were 1.938 Gy/min and 1.233 Gy/min, depending on the distance from the source.

AKPT organoid culture. Organoids were sourced from Eoghan Mulholland (Wellcome Trust Centre Human Genetics, University of Oxford), working within the ACRCelerator: Colorectal Cancer Stratified Medicine Network (A:CCSMN). These were generated from male mice with tumors from liver metastasis formed from a tamoxifen-induced CRC mouse model. Organoids were grown within 35 μL Matrigel and DMEM/F12 media mixture (2:1) with 500 μL media overlaid within each well of a 24-well plate. Overlaid medium was supplemented with epidermal growth factor (EGF) and noggin at a concentration of 100 ng/mL and 50 ng/mL, respectively. Organoids were maintained through passaging every 3 days.

For survival fraction studies, organoids were used 24 hours after passaging and plated into a 24-well plate. Vehicle or PMX205 treatment was added into the surrounding media 1 hour before RT. RT was carried out using an X-ray irradiator with lead shielding, allowing for cumulative doses across a single plate. Organoids were imaged using a 4× objective over 3 days with a JuLi stage Real-Time Cell History recorder (NanoEnTek Inc.). Organoids were manually counted at day 0 and 3, with a surviving fraction subsequently calculated.

Mouse intestinal organoids. Establishment and culture of mouse intestinal organoids was carried out as previously described with some modifications (35, 36). Briefly, approximately 2 mm intestinal pieces were rinsed twice with cold PBS and transferred into a 50 mL falcon tube with 30 mL 10% FBS/PBS solution. The tube was shaken forcefully, and the 10% FBS/PBS solution was replaced with 25 mL of HBSS/EDTA solution (without Ca2+ and Mg2+, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The tube was incubated in 37°C water bath for 10 minutes and shaken forcefully several times every 2–3 minutes. The supernatants containing the isolated crypts were collected, and the procedure was repeated twice. After filtration, centrifugation and washing of isolated crypts, the supernatant was removed and pellets were resuspended in cold Cultrex UltiMatrix Reduced Growth Factor (RGF) BME (Bio-Techne). The BME was then solidified and overlaid with 500 μL complete mouse organoid media (1× DMEM/F-12 [Thermo Fisher Scientific], 1× GlutaMAX [Thermo Fisher Scientific], 10 mM HEPES [Lonza], 10 μg/mL Primocin [InvivoGen], 1× N-2 Supplement [Thermo Fisher Scientific], 1× B-27 Plus Supplement [Gibco], 0.1% BSA, 25% R-spondin-1 conditioned medium [Trevigen], 10 ng/mL mouse EGF [PeproTech], 100 ng/mL mouse noggin [PeproTech], and 3 μM CHIR 99021 [Tocris]) with 10 μM Y-27632. Complete media was subsequently refreshed every two days. Organoids were passaged every 5–10 days by a mechanical approach using Gentle Cell Dissociation Reagent (STEMCELL).

PMX205 treatment. For all in vitro experiments, cells were treated with 10 mg/mL PMX205 (Tocris, 5196) dissolved in 20% ethanol/water. Vehicle control in these experiments refers to 20% ethanol/water or water alone. Cells were pretreated for 1 hour before RT.

Animal studies. For all studies, animals were randomly divided into groups using a computer-based random order generator. Blinding during data collection and analysis was carried out whenever possible. For Figure 5; Figure 6, M and N; and Supplemental Figure 6, B–F, MC38 cells (5 × 105) were injected subcutaneously into 6- to 8-week-old female C57BL/6 mice (JAX) at a single dorsal site. Animals with growing tumors (average, 80–100 mm3) were included in the study and treated with either 9 Gy as a single dose or 3 × 4.45 Gy and either vehicle or PMX205 for the days flanking RT. For RT, mice were anesthetized in a knockdown chamber with a mixture of 3% isoflurane and 100% O 2 and placed inside the irradiator cabinet on the subject stage. Anesthesia was maintained using 1.5% isoflurane in O 2 delivered via a nose cone. The X-Rad SmART (Precision X-Ray Inc.) was used. RT was performed using an X-ray energy of 22 5kVp, a current of 13 mA, a power of 3,000 watts, and a beam filter of 0.3 mm Cu, producing a dose rate of approximately 300 cGy/min at the isocenter. Treatment X-ray beams were shaped using a 10 or 15 mm collimator to selectively irradiate the target while sparing adjacent tissue. Pretreatment CT images were acquired, using a beam energy of 40 kVp, a beam filter of 2 mm Al, and a voxel size of 0.2 or 0.1 mm. The open-source RT_Image software package, version 3.13.1, running on IDL version 8.5.1 was used to visualize CT images and perform treatment planning (37).

Subcutaneous tumors were measured with the use of calipers, and volumes were calculated by the ellipsoid estimation method as previously described (38). Mice were euthanized as per Stanford University’s Administrative Panel on Laboratory Animal Care (APLAC) guidelines in a CO 2 chamber and by cervical dislocation.

For analysis of immune populations in tumor draining lymph nodes, 5 × 105 MC38 cells were injected into the flank of 8-week-old female C57BL/6 mice. When tumors were approximately 50 mm3 in volume, the mice were treated via oral gavage, as described in Figure 6. Tumor-bearing mice were anesthetized with ketamine/xylazine (80 mg/Kg/10 mg/Kg), and a dose of 9 Gy was delivered using a Varian TrueBeam 2041 clinical linear accelerator.

For heterotopic AKPT organoid-derived tumor models, female C57BL/6 or athymic nude (Crl:NU(NCr)-Foxn1nu) mice were purchased from Charles River at 5 to 6 weeks of age. AKPT organoids were suspended in a PBS and Matrigel mixture (1:1) prior to subcutaneous injection. Resulting tumors were monitored once a day, and their volume was determined from the following formula: length × width × height × 0.52 using caliper measurements. The Gulmay Medical RS320 irradiator (300 kV, 10 mA, 1.81 Gy/min) was used for RT. For experiments shown in Figures 1 and 2, animals with growing tumors were included in the study. Once the mean tumor volume across mice was 150–200 mm3, mice were randomly divided into groups (as described above). For the experiments shown in Figure 7, animals with growing tumors were included in the study. Once mean tumor volume for all mice reached 100 mm3, PMX205/vehicle was delivered by oral gavage once a day for 3 days. Once tumor size reached a length by width 1.2 cm geometric mean mice were euthanized by a Schedule 1 method (in line with the UK Animals [Scientific Procedures] Act 1986 [ASPA]).

For normal tissue studies, animals with stable body weights were included in the study. Total abdominal RT of either C57BL/6 (JAX) (treated with vehicle or PMX205) or WT and C5aR1–/– BALBc/J (JAX) mice was performed on anesthetized animals (with the use of ketamine 100 mg/kg/xylazine 20 mg/kg) and using a 225 kVp cabinet X-ray system filtered with 0.5 mm Cu (at Comparative Medicine Unit). Total abdominal RTs were also occasionally carried out using the X-Rad SmART irradiator with the 20 mm collimator with 2 beams (0 and 180 degrees). Mice were euthanized as per Stanford University APLAC guidelines in a CO 2 chamber and by cervical dislocation.

For in vivo experiments involving PMX205 treatment, 10 mg/kg PMX205 (Tocris, 5196, or synthesized and purified as previously described, ref. 25) was administered to mice orally. Vehicle in these experiments refers to 20% ethanol/water.

Cell cycle analysis. Cells were harvested with trypsin, washed in PBS, and fixed in 1 mL 70% ethanol. Following a 30-minute incubation on ice, cells were washed twice in PBS. Cell pellets were treated with 50 μL PureLink RNase A (Invitrogen, 12091-021, 100 μg/mL) before adding 400 μL propidium iodide solution (Invitrogen, 00-6990-50, 50 μg/mL) in PBS. Following a 10-minute incubation at room temperature, cell cycle was analyzed with CytoFLEX Flow Cytometer (Beckman Coulter Inc.), and data analysis was performed using FlowJo Software (version 10.7.2, Tree Star Inc.).

Proliferation assays. HCT116 or MC38 cells were seeded at the indicated concentration. Cells were treated with 10 mg/mL PMX205 (or RNAse-Free water as vehicle). On day 2, cells were counted using a hemocytometer and trypan blue in a 1:1 ratio. On day 3, 10 mg/mL PMX205 (or water) was added to the dishes. On day 4, the cells were counted in the same manner as above. Number of cells were plotted normalized to the seeding density.

Immunohistochemistry. FFPE 4 μm sections of C5aR1–/– BALBc/J intestines were dewaxed in Histoclear (10 minutes × 2) followed by rehydration in 100% ethanol (5 minutes × 2), 70% ethanol (5 minutes), and 50% ethanol (5 minutes). Sections were then stained with primary C5aR1 antibody (1:1000, Abcam, catalog ab59390) using the EnVision G2 Doublestain System (Dako) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The whole section was scanned and analyzed using the Aperio CS scanner and ImageScope analysis software (Aperio Technologies).

TUNEL assay. ApopTag (Millipore, S7100) was used to stain 4 μm FFPE small intestinal or AKPT tumor sections. Intestine stained slides were scanned with a NanoZoomer 2.0-RS Digital Slide Scanner (Hamamatsu). For small intestines, the number of TUNEL+ cells per crypt (or crypts and villi) was manually counted in at least 10 fields of view per section. Stained slides for AKPT tumors were scanned with a Aperio CS scanner (Aperio Technologies), and images were analyzed with QuPath software. The tumor areas were identified on the basis of the histological structure, and the TUNEL+ areas were then normalized to hematoxylin+ areas to calculate the percentage of TUNEL+ cancer cells.

Apoptosis assessment by morphology was carried out as previously described (39, 40) and Mendeley Data, https://data.mendeley.com).

Annexin V and propidium iodide staining. 1 × 105 to 5 × 105 cells/condition were collected, centrifuged (400g for 5 minutes), and washed once with PBS. Pellets were resuspended in 500 μL Annexin V APC staining solution (Abcam, ab236215) and incubated in the dark at room temperature for 10 minutes. Samples were centrifuged (400g for 5 minutes), resuspended in 200 μL 50 μg/mL Propidium Iodide solution (Invitrogen, P3566) in PBS, and incubated in the dark at room temperature for 10–15 minutes. Following incubation, 200 μL PBS was added into each tube. Samples were analyzed using CytoFLEX (Beckman Coulter Inc.) and FlowJo Software.

Multiplex and HALO analysis. Multiplex immunofluorescence staining of AKPT tumors was performed on 4 μm thick FFPE sections using the OPAL protocol (Akoya Biosciences). The Leica BOND RXm autostainer (Leica Microsystems) was used to conduct this staining. Staining cycles were conducted 6 consecutive times using the following primary antibody-Opal fluorophore pairs for the immune panel: (a) Ly6G (1:300, 551459; BD Pharmingen) Opal 540; (b) CD4 (1:500, ab183685; Abcam) Opal 520; (c) CD8 (1:800, 98941; Cell Signaling) Opal 570; (d) CD68 (1:1200, ab125212; Abcam) Opal 620; (e) FoxP3 (1:400, 126553; Cell Signaling) Opal 650; and (f) E-cadherin (1:500, 3195; Cell Signaling) Opal 690. The following primary antibody-Opal fluorophore pairs were used for the stroma panel: (a) Gremlin 1 (1:750, AF956; R&D Systems) Opal 540; (b) CD34 (1:3,000, ab81289; Abcam) Opal 520; (c) CD146 (1:500, ab75769; Abcam) Opal 570; (d) SMA (1:1000, ab5694; Abcam) Opal 620; (e) Periostin (1:1000, ab227049; Abcam) Opal 690; and (f) E-cadherin (1:500, 3195; Cell Signaling) Opal 650.

Tissues sections were incubated for 1 hour in primary antibodies and detected using the BOND Polymer Refine Detection System (DS9800; Leica Biosystems) in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, substituting DAB for the Opal fluorophores, with a 10-minute incubation time and withholding the hematoxylin step. Antigen retrieval at 100°C for 20 minutes, in accordance with standard Leica protocol, with Epitope Retrieval Solution one or two (AR9961; Leica Biosystems) was performed prior to each primary antibody being applied. Sections were then incubated for 10 minutes with spectral DAPI (FP1490, Akoya Biosciences), and the slides were mounted with VECTASHIELD Vibrance Antifade Mounting Medium (H-1700-10; Vector Laboratories). Whole slide scans and multispectral images (MSI) were obtained on the Akoya Biosciences Vectra Polaris. Batch analysis of the MSIs from each case was performed with the inForm 2.4.8 software provided. Finally, batched analyzed MSIs were fused in HALO (Indica Labs) to produce a spectrally unmixed reconstructed whole-tissue image. Cell density analysis was performed for each cell phenotype across the 3 MPIF panels using HALO. HALO Image Analysis Platform version 3.5.3577 and HALO AI version 3.5.3577 (Indica Labs Inc.) were used. Analysis modules “Area Quantification 2.4.2”, “HighPlex FL 4.2.3” and “Random Forest Classifier” were used.

Cover slips were lifted after multiplex staining and C5aR1 (1:1000, Abcam, catalog ab59390) was stained for chromogenically on the Leica BOND autostainer. Antigen retrieval was carried out at 100°C for 20 minutes with Epitope Retrieval Solution two. Primary antibody incubation at 1:250 dilution for 30 minutes was followed by detection using the BOND Polymer Refine Detection System (DS9800, Leica Biosystems) as per manufacturer’s instructions.

Immunoblotting. Cells were lysed in UTB (9 M urea; 75 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5; and 0.15 M β-mercaptoethanol) and sonicated briefly before quantification, as described in detail (https://data.mendeley.com).

For intestinal organoid experiments, harvesting was carried out in Corning Cell Recovery Solution at 4°C for 30 minutes. Samples were then washed with cold PBS, pelleted (700g, 3 minutes, 4°C), and lysed immediately in RIPA buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) containing 1:100 protease inhibitor cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich) and 1:100 phosphatase inhibitor cocktail two (Sigma-Aldrich). Proteins were quantified with the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), using a BSA standard curve (20–2,000 μg/mL).

4%–20% polyacrylamide gels (Bio-Rad) were used for protein separation. Proteins were blotted onto a nitrocellulose membrane (Bio-Rad). The Bio-Rad Chemidoc XRS system or LI-COR Odyssey imaging system was used. In each case, experiments were carried out in triplicate, and a representative blot is shown unless otherwise stated. See supplemental material for full, uncut gels.

Antibodies used were was follows: β-actin (Sigma-Aldrich, A5441), hFAB Rhodamine Anti-Tubulin (Bio-Rad, 12004166), RelA/p65 (Cell Signaling, 3034), pRelA/p65-S536 (Cell Signaling, 3033T), total AKT (Cell Signaling, 2920), AKT-T308 (Cell Signaling, 13038), p44/p42 (Cell Signaling, 4696), phospho p44/p42 (Cell Signaling, 4376), and γH2AX (Millipore, 05-636-1).

RPPA. RPPA was performed by the University of Texas MD Anderson RPPA core as described in a published protocol (https://www.mdanderson.org/research/research-resources/core-facilities/functional-proteomics-rppa-core.html). For statistical analysis on differently expressed proteins, linearized (standard curve) normalized (to protein loading) relative protein levels were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test (t.test()) in R.

Immunofluorescence. Staining was carried out as previously described (41). For 53BPI foci studies, 53BP1 antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, 4937) and secondary anti-Rabbit, Alexa Fluor 594 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A32754) were used. For C5aR1-GFP overexpression studies, cells were transfected with C5AR1_OHu107216C_pcDNA3.1(+)-C-eGFP or empty vector (GenScript) using Lipofectamine 3000 as per the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen). 24 hours later slides were fixed in 4% PFA for 15 minutes at room temperature. Phalloidin 647 (1:1,000 dilution, A22287) was added to each coverslip and left in a 37°C oven for 1 hour in a humidified chamber. For both 53BP1 foci and C5aR1 overexpression studies, coverslips were mounted onto microscope slides using ProLong Mounting Medium with DAPI Stain (P36931, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and were imaged on the Zeiss LSM 710 Confocal Microscope.

Flow cytometry analyses. One week after RT, the mice were sacrificed and tumor draining lymph nodes were collected. Cells were incubated with anti-FcR antibody (clone 24G2) and stained with the following surface antibodies: anti-CD45.2 (clone 104, eBioscience), CD3 (clone 17A2, eBioscience), CD4 (cloneRM4-5), CD8a (clone 53-6-7), B220 (clone RA3-6B2), CD25 (clone PC61), a-CD49b (clone DX5), anti–IFN-γ (clone XMG1.2), anti-FoxP3 (clone FJK-16s, eBioscience), anti–TNF-α (clone MP6-XT22), anti-Granzyme B (clone BG11, BioLegend). Dead cells were stained using a Fixable Viability Dye eFluor 506 (eBioscience). For cytokine staining, cells were stimulated for 4 hours with 50 ng/mL PMA and 500 ng/mL Ionomycin (Sigma-Aldrich), washed, and after surface staining, permeabilized with Cytofix/Cytoperm buffer according to manufacturer instructions. FoxP3 permeabilization buffer (eBioscience) was used for FoxP3 staining. All antibodies were purchased from BD Pharmingen unless otherwise specified. Samples were acquired with Fortessa LSR (BD Bioscience) and analyzed with FlowJo software.

For analysis of tumor immune infiltration, female C57BL/6 MC38 tumor tissue was digested into a single suspension using the murine tumor dissociation kit from Miltenyi Biotech as per the manufacturer’s protocol. After RBC lysis, cells were resuspended in PBS, counted, and then stained with Zombie NIR (BioLegend) for live/dead cell discrimination. Nonspecific binding was blocked using an anti-mouse CD16/32 (BioLegend) antibody, following which, cell surface staining was performed using fluorophore-conjugated anti-mouse CD45.1 (30-F11), CD11b (M1/70), CD11c (N418), Ly6G (1A8), Ly6C (HK1.4), and CD8 (53-6.7), all from Biolegend. Cell acquisition was performed with FACSDiva software on an LSR II flow cytometer (BD Biosciences) and analyzed with FlowJo software. Compensations were attained using anti-rat and anti-hamster compensation beads (BD Biosciences). For fixable live/dead staining, compensation was performed using ArC amine reactive compensation beads (BD Biosciences).

The gating schemes of dissociated tissues were as follows: immune cells (ZNIR−CD45+), CD8 T cells (ZNIR−CD45+CD8+), neutrophils (ZNIR−CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+), and monocytes (ZNIR−CD45+CD11b+Ly6C+).

For C5aR1 expression analysis in cell lines, 1 × 106 cells (either HCT116 or MC38 as indicated in figures) were collected into each tube, centrifuged at 400g for 5 minutes, and washed once with PBS. Pellets were resuspended in 100 μL Zombie Green Fixable Viability Kit (BioLegend, 423111) or Zombie NIR (BioLegend, 423105) diluted 1:5,000 and incubated in the dark at room temperature for 15–30 minutes. Following incubation, cells were washed once in buffer containing 0.5% BSA. Cells were resuspended in PE/Cyanine7 anti-mouse CD88 antibody (BioLegend, 135810) or BD OptiBuild BV421 Mouse Anti-Human CD88 (BD Biosciences, 742315) at 1 μg per million cells in 100 μL volume. PE/Cyanine7 Rat IgG2b, κ Isotype Ctrl Antibody (BioLegend, 400618) and BD Horizon BV421 Mouse IgG1, k Isotype Control (BD Biosciences, 562438) were also used at 1 μg per million cells in 100 μL volume. Samples were analyzed using CytoFLEX (Beckman Coulter Inc.). Data analysis was done using FlowJo Software (version 10.7.2).

qRT-PCR. RNA was extracted using Trizol (Invitrogen/Life Technologies, 15596018). The iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad, 1708891) or Verso cDNA Synthesis kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AB-1453/B) was used to reverse transcribe cDNA from total RNA according to manufacturer’s instructions. Relative mRNA levels were calculated using the dCt methodology using a 7900HT Fast Real-Time PCR System. Primers used were as follows: ACTB forward, ACATCCGCAAAGACCTCTACG, ACTB reverse, TTGCTGATCCACATCTGCTGG; C5AR1 forward, TCCTTCAATTATACCACCCCTGA, C5AR1 reverse, ACGCAGCGTGTTAGAAGTTTTAT; BCL2 forward, TTGCCAGCCGGAACCTATG, BCL2 reverse, CGAAGGCGACCAGCAATGATA; C5 forward, CTCCTCAGGCCATGTTCATT; C5 reverse, TCTTTTGGCTGGCTTCAAGT; 18s forward, GTGGAGCGATTTGTCTGGTT, 18s reverse, ACGCTGAGCCAGTCAGTGTA; C5ar1 forward, ACATGGACCCCATAGATAAC, C5ar1 reverse, ACCACCGAGTAGATGATAAG; c5 forward, TACCAATGCCAACCTGGTGAAAGG, c5 reverse, TCTGCAGAACCTCTTTGCCCATGA; Bcl2 forward, GTCGCTACCGTCGTGACTTC, Bcl2 reverse, CAGACATGCACCTACCCAGC, Bcl2l1 forward, GACAAGGAGATGCAGGTATTGG, bcl2l1 reverse, TCCCGTAGAGATCCACAAAAGT, and Xiap1 forward, CGAGCTGGGTTTCTTTATACCG, Xiap1 reverse, GCAATTTGGGGATATTCTCCTGT.

siRNA transfection. NFKBIA (L-004765-00), RelA (L-003533-00), C5aR1 (L-005442-00), or nontargeting RNAi negative control (Scramble, D-001810-10) (all from Dharmacon) were transfected into HCT116 cells using Lipofectamine RNAiMax transfection reagent (Invitrogen, 13778075) at a final concentration of 50 nM, according to the manufacturers’ instructions. Cells were harvested 72 hours after transfection.

In silico screen. Data were accessed through the DepMap portal (https://depmap.org/portal/, September 10, 2020). Essentiality scores were calculated by dividing the number of dependent cell lines for each gene/total number of cell lines in either CRISPR/Cas9 and RNAi screens. To identify stress- and cancer-specific dependencies, we looked for genes that were deemed nonessential across all cell lines (genes that when knocked out/down under baseline conditions do not alter cell survival) while still being expressed across cell lines. Genes described as complement system components, receptors, proteases, and regulators (as reported in ref. 17) were queried. The calculated essentiality score was presented as a color in the heatmap. ATR was included in the screen a positive control. Target tractability was assessed by accessing CanSAR data, as displayed on the DepMap portal. A gene was only considered a hit if it was “druggable” based on structural and ligand-based assessment. C1R and CF1 were not included in the heatmap due to lack of CRISPR/Cas9 or RNAi data. C4A, C4B, VSIG4, C8A, C8B, CD93, and CR1 were not included due to their very low expression in the majority of tissues.

RNA-Seq. Transcriptomic profiling of mouse tumor tissues was carried out by 3′RNA-Seq. Extracted RNA was quantified using RiboGreen (Invitrogen) on the FLUOstar OPTIMA plate reader (BMG Labtech), and the size profiles and integrity were analyzed on the TapeStation (Agilent, RNA ScreenTape). Libraries were prepared using the Lexogen QuantSeq 3′mRNA-Seq kit FWD kit (Lexogen, 015.2 × 96) and the Lexogen UMI Second strand synthesis module for QuantSeq FWD (Lexogen, 81.96) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Individual libraries were quantified using a Qubit Fluorometer (Invitrogen), and the size profiles were analyzed on the Agilent TapeStation. Individual libraries were normalized and pooled accordingly to multiplex for sequencing. Libraries were sequenced on a NextSeq 500 instrument (Illumina) as 75 bp single-end reads.

Raw sequence reads were subjected to adapter trimming using BBduk (BBTools ver. 38.46) Trimmed reads were aligned to the Genome Reference Consortium mouse genome build 38 (GRCm38) of the mouse reference using STAR (ver. 2.7.0f). Ensembl 96 annotations were used for alignment and subsequent quantifications. Gene expression was quantified using featureCounts (ver. 1.6.4). Further analyses of RNA-Seq data were carried out in the R statistical environment (ver. 4.0.3). Differential expression analyses were performed using the limma (ver. 3.46) package. Gene set enrichment analyses (GSEA) were performed using the fgsea package (ver. 1.16).

Organoids RNA extraction for sequencing. Organoids were harvested by direct incubation in 350 μL RLT plus lysis buffer (Qiagen RNeasy Plus Micro kit) for 5 minutes. RNA was extracted using the Qiagen RNeasy Plus Micro kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA quality and concentration were measured with Bioanalyzer 2100 (Agilent) and Nanodrop (Thermo Fisher Scientific), respectively. RNA library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis were outsourced to Novogene.

CMS in rectal tumors. The Grampian cohort profiled by the S:CORT consortium was used. Pretreatment rectal tumor biopsies from patients treated with radiotherapy and capecitabine were selected (n = 129). Xcell array data were normalized and CMS was called using the R tool CMScaller (42). Patients gave consent to biobank their samples in the Grampian Biorepository (ref no. TR000028, 1/10/2014) with release of linked anonymized clinical data for ethically approved research projects.

Analysis on longitudinal biopsies. Patients received nCRT as part of their standard-of-care management. The gross rectal tumor and tumor involved lymph nodes were irradiated to a dose 50 Gy in 25 fractions, and pelvis nodes to a dose of 45 Gy in 25 fractions, over 5 weeks, concurrently with capecitabine chemotherapy at 900 mg/m2. Patients underwent sigmoidoscopy at the described time points with direct visualization and biopsies of the tumor.

RNA-Seq of longitudinal biopsies. The Partek Flow server was used to process FASTQ files by adapter trimming, quality control alignment to the genome, and abundance estimation. R version 4.1.2. was used to perform all exploratory analysis. R package “DESeq2” was used to calculate differentially expressed genes between baseline and after treatment time points (43). Genes with P values of less than 0.05 were considered significantly different between time points, and a positive log 2 fold change was indicative of a gene with greater expression after the start of treatment. Differentially expressed genes were visualized using a custom volcano plot produced using “ggplot2”; complement-associated genes were annotated on the volcano plot (17). Genes ranked by Wald statistic were used to perform pairwise GSEA using the “fgsea” package, mSigDB Hallmark signature set, and the complement signature from Ricklin et al. 2010 (17, 44, 45). To gauge the relative enrichment of the “Hallmark Complement” gene set, the signatures within the mSigDB Hallmark set were ranked by normalized enrichment score.

Staining and analysis of longitudinal biopsies. C5aR1 staining was performed as above. For analysis, the Indica Labs HALO image analysis software (v3.6.4134.137 and HALO AI 3.6.4134) was used. Sections were manually annotated by a trained pathologist as cancer, normal/reactive, or ulcer/granulation tissue. DenseNet V2 (HALO AI) was then “taught” to discriminate among epithelium, stroma, and glass. Within each annotation region, stroma and epithelium tissue compartments were analyzed separately for (a) general tissue DAB intensity using “Indica Labs Area Quantification v2.4.2” and (b) cell localized DAB intensity using “Indica Labs Multiplex IHC v3.4.9.” Both analyses yielded the same overall results. H-scores are presented in this manuscript.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was carried out using Graphpad Prism software (version 9.2.0). P values were used to determine significance of differences, and P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant. Two-tailed Student’s t test and 1- or 2-way ANOVA were used as appropriate and as specified in each figure legend.

Study approval. This study involved human participants, and all samples were obtained following individual informed consent for research projects and subsequent ethical approval by the National Research Ethics Service in the UK (REC ref. 15/EE/0241, IRAS ref 169363, and REC ref 18WS00031). Experimental procedures were carried out under a project license issued by the UK Home Office under the UK Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act of 1986; under approved protocols by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at Medical University of South Carolina; or in accordance with the NIH guidelines for the use and care of live animals (approved by the Stanford University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee). Animal Research Reporting of In vivo Experiments guidelines were used.

Data availability. The RNA-Seq data generated for this paper have been deposited at the ArrayExpress database at EMBL-EBI (https://www.ebi.ac.uk/biostudies/arrayexpress) and are publicly available. The data from the time-course study after radiation treatment of heterotopic AKPT organoid-derived tumors are available under accession E-MTAB-12538, and the data from the intestinal organoids treated with PMX205 and/or RT are available under accession E-MTAB-12548. Publicly available data were analyzed in this paper. The analysis of WT, AKPT, and KPN intestinal organoids used data deposited at the ArrayExpress database under accession E-MTAB-11769 (46). Underlying data can also be accessed in the Supporting Data Values file or from the corresponding author upon request.