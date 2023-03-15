Glia in FTLD-GRN: from supporting cast to leading role

While hemizygous Grn (Grn+/–) mice display only mild behavioral phenotypes and no neuropathologic abnormalities, Grn–/– mice recapitulate key clinical and neuropathologic features of FTLD. These animals display age-associated learning and memory deficits together with TDP-43 aggregates, neuronal loss, and gliosis in the thalamus and hippocampus (2, 4, 8, 9). In this issue of the JCI, Marsan, et al. use NanoString, a single nucleus RNA sequencing (snRNA-Seq) technique, to uncover cell-type specific transcriptional changes in FTLD-GRN human and Grn–/– mouse brains (10). In so doing, they present a compelling argument for neuroinflammation and the noncell autonomous contributions of glia to neurodegeneration in FTLD-GRN (Figure 1). Moreover, their comprehensive study provides a thorough characterization of Grn–/– mice, highlighting where this common model of FTLD accurately mimics human disease, while also revealing important discrepancies.

Figure 1 Noncell autonomous mechanisms contribute to FTLD-GRN. Multiple cell and tissue types factor into neurodegeneration in FTLD-GRN. Data from Marsan et al. (10) indicate that GRN deficiency induces downstream changes in all four cell types of the brain. Atrophy, gliosis, neuronal loss, and TDP-43 poteinopathy are prominent in gray matter, evident at both the subcellular and transcriptional levels. Microglia increase synaptic pruning and display a disease-specific transcriptional profile, including the upregulation of C1q. Astrocytes fail to maintain synapses, resulting in disrupted synapse number and morphology. The downregulation of synaptic genes in neurons include TDP-43 target RNAs associated with TDP-43 nuclear exclusion and cytoplasmic deposition. Although TDP-43 proteinopathy is mild and variable in white matter, other pathological changes, including gliosis, myelin loss, and myelin debris within microglia, are more common. DEGs are highly enriched in oligodendroglia, suggesting that these cells are substantially impacted in FTLD-GRN.

Microglia, the resident inflammatory cells of the brain, are increasingly recognized for their contribution to neurodegeneration and disease progression. Previous snRNA-Seq studies of microglia in Grn–/– mice demonstrated a mutant-specific transcriptional profile, similar to disease-activated microglia (DAM) profiles seen in Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) (8). Marsan and colleagues build upon this work by (a) expanding the cell types assessed to include neurons, astrocytes, and other glial cells; (b) complementing the studies in Grn–/– mice with snRNA-Seq of postmortem patient’s brain tissue with FTLD-GRN; and (c) independently evaluating the cortex and thalamus from both mouse and human samples (10).

Importantly, these experiments showed a considerable overlap in microglial differentially expressed genes (DEGs) from each model, particularly within the thalamus. Moreover, unsupervised trajectory and pseudotime analyses of thalamic microglia emphasized the relevance of these transcriptional changes to disease and prognosis. Two trajectories were highly correlated with FTLD-GRN, one of which predicted shorter disease duration. Among the microglial DEGs associated with FTLD-GRN in humans and Grn loss in mice, C1q stands out. Grn–/– microglia actively prune the synapses of cocultured neurons in a C1q-dependent manner (11), and genetic deletion of C1q in Grn–/– mice partially ameliorates neurodegeneration within the thalamus (11). Notably, prior work suggests that cultured media from Grn-deficient microglia — presumably rich in proinflammatory, secreted molecules such as C1q — induces cytoplasmic accumulation of TDP-43 in cultured neurons (8).

Marsan, et al. also unearthed an unanticipated contribution from astrocytes to neurodegeneration in FTLD-GRN. Specifically, Grn–/– astrocytes failed to adequately maintain synapses in both mouse and human models, and, in fact, actively reduced synapse number and disrupted synapse morphology. While conditioned media from Grn+/+ astrocytes enhanced synapse number in both WT and mutant neurons, Grn–/– astrocyte conditioned media had the opposite effect. To pursue this phenomenon in a human model system, the authors differentiated astrocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) before engrafting them into cortical organoids. Unlike in mice, the number of synapses was unaffected by GRN–/– astrocytes. However, organoids engrafted with GRN–/– astrocytes exhibited abnormally large synapses that appeared morphologically similar to those in cortical organoids without astrocytes (10). While this result implied that GRN–/– astrocytes were impeding synapse function and/or maturation, further studies are needed to confirm the functional readout of this morphologic change.

As focus has shifted to the contributions of glial cells to neurodegeneration, evidence of a role for oligodendroglia has emerged (12). Marsan and colleagues also uncovered a striking enrichment for oligodendroglial DEGs in the human FTLD-GRN thalamus, implying that oligodendrocytes may be substantially affected in disease (10). FTLD-GRN is marked by prominent white matter hyperintensities on brain MRIs, the severity of which correlate with disease progression (13). These hyperintensities indicate areas of gliosis and myelin loss (14, 15) that are also seen in Grn–/– mice. Furthermore, myelin debris accumulate within the lysosomes of white matter microglia in tissue from patients with FTLD-GRN and Grn–/– mice (9), and proteomic studies revealed reduced oligodendrocyte and myelin markers in Grn–/– animals (9, 16). Together, these observations add FTLD-GRN to the growing list of neurodegenerative disorders linked with oligodendroglial dysfunction and white matter disease, albeit through unknown mechanisms.

The mislocalization and cytoplasmic deposition of TDP-43, which is essential for oligodendrocyte maturation, myelination, and survival, offers a potential explanation for white matter pathology in patients with FTLD-GRN (17, 18). However, TDP-43 inclusions in FTLD-GRN rarely appear in oligodendroglia and are instead concentrated within neurons, and, less so, in microglia (19). As such, the link between progranulin, TDP-43, and white matter pathology in FTLD-GRN is unclear but alluring.