HDAC11 inhibition triggers bimodal thermogenic pathways to circumvent adipocyte catecholamine resistance

Adipocyte-specific knockout of HDAC11 in mice is sufficient to induce UCP1 protein expression and promote thermogenesis. Global deletion of HDAC11 in mice enhances UCP1 expression in AT (31, 32). To determine whether HDAC11 is a cell-autonomous repressor of thermogenic gene expression, mice harboring a conditional allele with loxP sites flanking exon 2 of the Hdac11 gene were generated (Figure 1A). These Hdac11fl/fl mice were crossed with mice containing a transgene of the adiponectin promoter driving constitutive expression of Cre recombinase (Adipoq-Cre) to yield adipocyte-specific Hdac11–conditional knockout (Hd11cKO) mice; Hdac11fl/fl mice served as controls (Figure 1, B–D). HDAC11 protein levels were greatly reduced in epididymal WAT (eWAT), inguinal WAT (ingWAT), and BAT of Hd11cKO mice compared with controls (Figure 1, E and F). Genetic deletion of HDAC11 in adipocytes led to marked induction of UCP1 protein expression in each of these AT depots (Figure 1, E–G).

Figure 1 Adipocyte-specific knockout of HDAC11 in mice is sufficient to induce UCP1 protein expression and promote thermogenesis. (A) Schematic representation of the Hdac11-floxed allele (Hdac11fl), with loxP sites flanking the 162 base pair (bp) exon 2; the predicted size of the resulting PCR product generated from genomic DNA and forward (F) and reverse (R) primers is shown. (B) Schematic representation of the cross between adiponectin promoter–driven Cre recombinase (Adipoq-Cre) transgenic mice and Hdac11fl/fl mice and the genomic DNA PCR approach to assessing excision of Hdac11 exon 2. (C) Genomic DNA PCR products from Hdac11fl/fl mice without (–) and with (+) the Adipoq-Cre transgene. (D) Diagram describing the genotype and definition of the adipocyte-specific conditional Hdac11-KO (Hd11cKO) and control Hd11fl/fl mice. (E) Immunoblot analysis of HDAC11 and UCP1 protein in epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT), inguinal white adipose tissue (ingWAT), and interscapular brown adipose tissue (BAT) from 10- to 12-week-old control and Hdac11cKO mice. GAPDH served as a loading control; n = 3 biological replicates/group. (F and G) Densitometric analysis of HDAC11 and UCP1 protein in E, normalized to GAPDH and plotted relative to controls. Data are depicted as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 as determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (H) Schematic representation of the cell culture experiment with recombinant Cre recombinase (recCre). (I) Immunoblot analysis of HDAC11 and UCP1 protein in preadipocytes. (J) Schematic representation of the 24-hour 4°C challenge experiment. (K) Core body temperature over time. Data are depicted as mean ± SEM, with *P < 0.05 vs. control mice at a given time as determined by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; n = 7 biological replicates/group. (L) Adipose tissue weight, normalized to tibia length, determined after the 24-hour 4°C challenge. Data are depicted as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 as determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (M) Immunohistochemistry of UCP1 protein in eWAT from mice sacrificed following the 24-hour 4°C challenge. Scale bars: 200 μm.

To further address the cell-autonomous function of HDAC11, preadipocytes were isolated from the stromal vascular fraction of ingWAT from WT and Hdac11fl/fl mice and cultured in the absence or presence of recombinant cell-permeable Cre recombinase (Figure 1H). Remarkably, incubation of Hd11fl/fl preadipocytes with Cre for only 5 hours led to a dramatic reduction in HDAC11 protein abundance, which correlated with strong induction of UCP1 protein expression (Figure 1I).

As UCP1 functions to facilitate nonshivering thermogenesis, differences in core body temperature were examined in Hd11cKO and Hd11fl/fl control mice exposed to 4°C for 24 hours following 5 days of acclimatization at thermoneutrality (28°C–30°C) (Figure 1J). Compared with controls, Hd11cKO mice had higher core body temperature at baseline and throughout the 24-hour cold challenge (Figure 1K). Analysis of AT following necropsy revealed decreased WAT and increased BAT abundance and evidence of WAT beiging in Hd11cKO mice compared with controls (Figure 1, L and M). Together, these findings establish that HDAC11 serves an adipocyte-autonomous role in the control of AT thermogenic protein expression and remodeling.

Adipocyte-specific knockout of HDAC11 in mice attenuates HFD-induced weight gain and glucose intolerance. To assess the impact of adipocyte-specific HDAC11 deletion on changes in body composition in response to caloric excess, Hd11cKO mice and Hd11fl/fl controls were fed normal chow or an HFD for 16 weeks. Weight gain was reduced approximately 26% in Hd11cKO mice compared with controls, and this correlated with an approximately 24% decrease in fat mass, as determined by quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168192DS1); no differences in lean mass were observed between HFD-fed Hd11cKO and control mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). Glucose tolerance was also enhanced in Hd11cKO mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1D). These data indicate that adipocyte-specific deletion of HDAC11 confers general metabolic benefit in the setting of HFD feeding, although expanded testing will be needed to corroborate these findings.

Selective pharmacological inhibition of HDAC11 in mice is sufficient to induce thermogenesis and UCP1 expression. To address the therapeutic potential of inhibiting HDAC11 to alter AT phenotype, mice were treated with a highly selective HDAC11 inhibitor (FT895) or vehicle control, for 5 days at thermoneutrality prior to a 24-hour 4°C challenge (Figure 2A). Mice pretreated with FT895 had a higher core body temperature at baseline and throughout the 4°C challenge (Figure 2B). Furthermore, compared with controls, mice treated with FT895 had reduced WAT and increased BAT abundance, and had profoundly augmented expression of UCP1 protein in eWAT, ingWAT, and BAT (Figure 2, C–E). These findings illustrate that pharmacological inhibition of HDAC11 catalytic activity phenocopies genetic deletion of HDAC11 in adipocytes, resulting in enhanced thermogenesis in association with strong induction of UCP1 protein expression and reduced remodeling of both WAT and BAT.

Figure 2 Selective pharmacological inhibition of HDAC11 in mice is sufficient to induce thermogenesis and UCP1 expression. (A) Schematic representation of the 24-hour 4°C challenge experiment employing the selective HDAC11 inhibitor, FT895. (B) Core body temperature was determined at the indicated times. Data are depicted as mean ± SEM, with *P < 0.05 vs. vehicle-treated mice at a given time as determined by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; vehicle (n = 8 biological replicates) and FT895 (n = 7 biological replicates). (C) Epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT), inguinal white adipose tissue (ingWAT), and interscapular brown adipose tissue (BAT) weights, normalized to tibia length, determined upon necropsy after the 24-hour 4°C challenge. Data are depicted as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 as determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) HDAC11 and UCP1 protein levels were assessed by immunoblotting with homogenates of AT obtained from mice sacrificed after the 24-hour 4°C challenge; n = 4 biological replicates/group. (E) Densitometric analysis of HDAC11 and UCP1 protein in D, normalized to GAPDH. Data are depicted as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 as determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

HDAC11 triggers biphasic induction of UCP1 protein expression through posttranscriptional and transcriptional mechanisms. Cultured adipocytes were used to elucidate the mechanism(s) by which HDAC11 inhibition induces UCP1 protein expression. Consistent with findings made with AT in vivo, treatment of differentiated murine white-like adipocytes, 3T3-L1 cells, with FT895 for 1 hour led to robust induction of UCP1 protein expression (Figure 3, A–C). Evaluation of primary adipocytes from WT and whole-body Hdac11-knockout mice established that FT895 stimulates UCP1 expression by inhibiting HDAC11 as opposed to through an off-target action since, compared with WT cells, UCP1 abundance was elevated at baseline in Hdac11-knockout adipocytes and not further increased by the inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 2). FT895 also stimulated UCP1 protein expression in HIB1B adipocytes, which exhibited higher basal UCP1 expression due to their brown adipocyte–like phenotype, and promoted expression of UCP1 in cultured primary human subcutaneous adipocytes (Figure 3, D–F).

Figure 3 HDAC11 inhibition triggers induction of UCP1 protein and mRNA expression in cultured adipocytes. (A) Immunoblot analysis of UCP1 protein in 3T3-L1 white adipocytes treated with vehicle control or FT895 for 60 minutes; α-tubulin (α-Tub) served as a loading control; n = 3 technical replicates/condition. (B) Densitometric analysis of UCP1 expression in A, normalized to α-tubulin and plotted as fold-change relative to untreated controls. Data are presented as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Indirect immunofluorescence analysis of UCP1 protein (red) in 3T3-L1 adipocytes treated with vehicle control or FT895 for 60 minutes. Nuclei and lipid droplets were costained using DAPI (blue) and BODIPY (green), respectively. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Immunoblot analysis with homogenates of HIB1B brown adipocytes treated with vehicle control or FT895 for 60 minutes; n = 3 technical replicates/condition. (E) Densitometric analysis of UCP1 expression in D, normalized to α-tubulin and plotted as fold-change relative to untreated controls. Data are presented as mean + SEM, with *P ≤ 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (F) Immunoblot analysis with homogenates of cultured human subcutaneous (SC) adipocytes treated with FT895 for 60 minutes. (G) Immunoblot analysis with homogenates of 3T3-L1 adipocytes (left) and HIB1B adipocytes (right) treated with FT895 for the indicated times. (H) Immunoblot analysis with homogenates of cultured human SC adipocytes treated with FT895 for 5 and 60 minutes; n = 3 technical replicates/condition. Ucp1 mRNA expression in 3T3-L1 adipocytes (I) or human SC adipocytes (J) treated with FT895 for the indicated times was determined by qRT-PCR. Data were normalized to 18S rRNA and are plotted as fold-change relative to the 0-minute point. Data are presented as mean + SEM, *P < 0.05 vs. the 0-minute point as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test; n = 3 technical replicates/condition.

Time course experiments were performed to define the kinetics of UCP1 induction following HDAC11 inhibition. UCP1 protein expression was dramatically upregulated as early as 5 minutes following FT895 treatment and was sustained 20 hours after exposure to the HDAC11 inhibitor in both 3T3-L1 and HIB1B adipocytes (Figure 3G). Rapid induction of UCP1 protein expression was also observed in primary human subcutaneous adipocytes exposed to FT895 (Figure 3H). Parallel gene expression analyses with 3T3-L1 and human adipocyte homogenates revealed that FT895 stimulated Ucp1 mRNA expression beginning 60 minutes following treatment, suggesting that UCP1 protein induction following 5 minutes of FT895 exposure occurs through a posttranscriptional mechanism (Figure 3, I and J). To address this possibility, studies were performed with actinomycin D, which blocks gene transcription, and cycloheximide, which suppresses protein translation. Pretreatment with actinomycin D had no effect on UCP1 protein induction following 5 minutes of FT895 treatment, but substantially reduced UCP1 protein abundance following 60 minutes of HDAC11 inhibition (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, cycloheximide pretreatment strongly reduced UCP1 induction at both time points (Figure 4, A and B). These data suggest that HDAC11 inhibition stimulates adipocyte UCP1 protein expression in a biphasic and bimodal manner, with acute induction occurring through a posttranscriptional mechanism, and delayed induction requiring de novo Ucp1 mRNA synthesis.

Figure 4 HDAC11 inhibition promotes adipocyte UCP1 expression through posttranscriptional and transcriptional mechanisms. (A) 3T3-L1 adipocytes were pretreated with vehicle (–), actinomycin D (Act D), or cycloheximide (CHX) for 30 minutes prior to exposure to FT895 for 5 or 60 minutes. Cells were homogenized and immunoblotting was performed. (B) Densitometric analysis of UCP1 expression in A as well as from 2 additional independent experiments (blots not shown), normalized to α-tubulin and plotted as fold-change relative to FT895 treatment alone. Data are presented as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Biphasic UCP1 induction upon HDAC11 inhibition is dependent on gravin-α lysine myristoylation. Myristoylation of the anchoring protein, gravin-α, on lysine residues 1502 and 1505 drives gravin-α:β 3 -AR complexes into caveolin-rich lipid rafts to promote downstream PKA signaling (33). Conversely, demyristoylation of gravin-α by HDAC11 blocks β 3 -AR signaling (Figure 5A). A click chemistry method with biotinylated myristic acid alkyne (Alk-12) confirmed that gravin-α was myristoylated in 3T3-L1 adipocytes following treatment with FT895 for 5 and 60 minutes (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 HDAC11 inhibition promotes gravin-α myristoylation in adipocytes. (A) Schematic representation of gravin-α protein structure, indicating the 2 lysine residues that are demyristoylated by HDAC11. Myristoylation of these 2 conserved lysines upon HDAC11 inhibition drives gravin-α:β-adrenergic receptor (β-AR) complexes into membrane lipid rafts, resulting in downstream protein kinase A (PKA) signaling. (B) Schematic depiction of the click chemistry experiment employing a myristic acid click tag (Alk-12) to determine whether acute HDAC11 inhibition with FT895 promotes gravin-α myristoylation. (C) Immunoblot analysis to detect endogenous myristoylated gravin-α and total gravin-α.

To address the role of gravin-α and its myristoylation in the control of acute and chronic UCP1 protein induction following HDAC11 inhibition, endogenous gravin-α expression was knocked down in mouse 3T3-L1 adipocytes using short hairpin RNA (shRNA), and WT or a myristoylation-resistant version of rat gravin-α (K1502/1505R [KK/RR]) was subsequently ectopically expressed in the cells (Figure 6A). Knockdown of endogenous gravin-α dramatically reduced UCP1 protein induction following 5 and 60 minutes of FT895 treatment, and adding back WT, but not KK/RR, rescued UCP1 expression (Figure 6B). These findings correlated with stimulation of PKA signaling in the cells, with 5 and 60 minutes of FT895 treatment promoting PKA substrate phosphorylation in a manner that was dependent on site-specific myristoylation of gravin-α (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Biphasic UCP1 induction upon HDAC11 inhibition is dependent on gravin-α lysine myristoylation. (A) Schematic depiction of the experiment to determine whether gravin-α and its myristoylation are required for induction of UCP1 protein expression following HDAC11 inhibition with FT895. (B) Immunoblot analysis to detect UCP1, total gravin-α, and FLAG-tagged gravin-α protein expression; α-tubulin (α-Tub) served as a loading control. (C) Immunoblot analysis with an antibody that recognizes proteins containing phospho-serine/threonine residues within a consensus PKA target site (RRXS*/T*).

A co-immunoprecipitation (co-IP) study was performed to determine whether HDAC11 inhibition alters association of PKA subunits with gravin-α. Association of PKA catalytic subunits (α and β), and the RII-α regulatory subunit, with FLAG-tagged gravin-α was readily detected in 3T3-L1 adipocytes, and these interactions were unchanged upon HDAC11 inhibition with FT895 (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Thus, HDAC11 inhibition does not appear to activate adipocyte PKA signaling by altering association of subunits of this kinase complex with the gravin-α scaffold.

Inhibition of HDAC11 stimulates PKA-independent and PKA-dependent induction of UCP1 expression. To determine whether acute and delayed UCP1 protein induction following HDAC11 inhibition are dependent on PKA signaling, which is the canonical pathway for stimulation of thermogenic gene expression, 3T3-L1 cells were treated with FT895 in the absence or the presence of the PKA inhibitor, H89 (Figure 7A). H89 administration had a limited effect on UCP1 protein induction following 5 minutes of FT895 treatment, but dramatically suppressed UCP1 expression in cells treated with the HDAC11 inhibitor for 60 minutes (Figure 7, B and C). Immunoblotting with an anti–phospho-PKA-substrate antibody confirmed the ability of H89 to effectively block FT895-mediated induction of general PKA signaling at both time points (Figure 7D). A time course experiment revealed PKA-independent induction of UCP1 for up to 30 minutes following treatment of 3T3-L1 adipocytes with FT895 (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Furthermore, PKA-independent and -dependent upregulation of UCP1 protein was observed in undifferentiated 3T3-L1 preadipocytes after 5 and 60 minutes of exposure to FT895, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 7 Inhibition of HDAC11 stimulates PKA-independent and PKA-dependent induction of UCP1 expression. (A) Schematic representation of the experiment to test the dependency of FT895-induced UCP1 expression on PKA signaling. (B) Immunoblot analysis of UCP1 protein expression, with α-tubulin (α-Tub) as a loading control; n = 3 technical replicates/condition. (C) Densitometric analysis of the UCP1 signal in B, normalized to α-Tub and depicted as fold-change relative to cells treated with FT895 alone. Data are presented as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 as determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) 3T3-L1 homogenates were immunoblotted with an antibody that recognizes proteins containing phospho-serine/threonine residues within a consensus PKA target site (RRXS*/T*). (E) Ucp1 mRNA expression in 3T3-L1 adipocytes treated with FT895 for the indicated times in the absence or presence of H89 pretreatment was determined by qRT-PCR. Data were normalized to 18S rRNA and are plotted as fold-change relative to the vehicle treated cells. Data are presented as mean + SEM, *P < 0.05 vs. vehicle treatment and #P < 0.05 vs. 60-minute FT895 treatment without H89 as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test; n = 3 technical replicates/condition.

Analysis of RNA from independent samples demonstrated that H89 blocked FT895-mediated induction of Ucp1 mRNA expression in mature 3T3-L1 adipocytes following 60 minutes of treatment; consistent with prior results, no induction of Ucp1 mRNA expression was noted after 5 minutes of treatment with the HDAC11 inhibitor (Figure 7E). Thus, although induction of UCP1 protein expression following treatment with FT895 for 5 and 60 minutes is dependent on gravin-α myristoylation, and PKA is activated by the HDAC11 inhibitor at each time point, only the 60-minute response requires the activity of the kinase. This requirement is likely due to PKA-mediated stimulation of Ucp1 mRNA synthesis.

HDAC11 inhibition triggers UCP1 induction and PKA signaling in murine models of adipocyte catecholamine resistance. Although the β 3 -AR is not regulated by classical phosphorylation-dependent receptor desensitization, recent work has demonstrated that expression of the receptor is downregulated in response to chronic ligand exposure, nutrient excess, and/or inflammatory cues, leading to AT catecholamine resistance (27). Given the ability of HDAC11 inhibition to elicit UCP1 expression and PKA signaling independently of β-AR receptor ligand binding, experiments were performed to address the possibility that FT895 treatment circumvents β 3 -AR downregulation in cell-based and in vivo models of catecholamine resistance. Initially, 3T3-L1 adipocytes were exposed to DMSO vehicle or the β 3 -AR agonist CL-316,243 for 20 hours prior to 1 hour of reexposure to these agents, forskolin, which served as a positive control by virtue of its ability to stimulate adenylyl cyclase downstream of the receptor, or FT895 (Figure 8A). Consistent with prior findings, chronically treating adipocytes with CL-316,243 led to reduced β 3 -AR protein expression and blocked subsequent UCP1 induction and PKA activation in response to acute reexposure to this agonist (Figure 8, B–D) (27). Strikingly, FT895 was as effective as forskolin at bypassing β 3 -AR downregulation to stimulate UCP1 protein expression in adipocytes chronically treated with CL-316,243, and also promoted PKA signaling in these cells (Figure 8, B–D).

Figure 8 HDAC11 inhibition promotes UCP1 expression and PKA signaling in cell-based models of catecholamine resistance. (A) Schematic representation of the cell culture experiment to determine whether HDAC11 inhibition promotes adipocyte UCP1 expression and PKA signaling in the context of downregulated β 3 -adrenergic receptor (β 3 -AR) expression due to chronic agonist exposure. (B) Immunoblot analysis of 3T3-L1 cells pretreated with vehicle or the β 3 -AR agonist CL-316,243 (CL) for 20 hours followed by 1-hour treatment with vehicle (–), CL, the adenylyl cyclase activator forskolin (FSK), or FT895; n = 2 technical replicates/condition. (C) Densitometric analysis of UCP1 expression in B, and from 2 additional independent experiments (blots not shown), normalized to GAPDH and plotted as fold-change relative to CL treatment alone. Expression of UCP1 with vehicle pretreatment + CL is set to 1 within each independent experiment. Data are presented as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) These same samples were independently immunoblotted with an antibody that recognizes proteins containing phospho-serine/threonine residues within a consensus PKA target site (RRXS*/T*). (E) Schematic representation of the cell culture experiment to determine whether HDAC11 inhibition promotes adipocyte UCP1 expression and PKA signaling in the context of catecholamine resistance due to knockdown of β 3 -AR expression. (F) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in homogenates of 3T3-L1 cells; n = 3 technical replicates/condition. (G) Densitometric analysis of UCP1 expression in F normalized to GAPDH and plotted as fold-change relative to Lenti-shAdrb3 + CL. Data are presented as mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05 determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (H) Immunoblot analysis with the anti–phospho-PKA-substrate antibody.

As an independent approach to determine whether HDAC11 inhibition can circumvent β-AR downregulation, 3T3-L1 adipocytes were infected with lentivirus expressing an shRNA targeting the Adrb3 transcript, which encodes β 3 -AR (Figure 8E). β 3 -AR knockdown dramatically reduced CL-316,243–mediated UCP1 induction and PKA signaling, but did not substantially affect the ability of forskolin or FT895 to trigger these responses (Figure 8, F–H). Similar findings were observed when shRNA targeting β 2 -AR was used, with knockdown of this receptor subtype blocking isoproterenol-induced (ISO-induced) UCP1 induction and PKA signaling, while having minimal effect on forskolin and FT895-mediated responses (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Of note, although ISO can stimulate all β-ARs, we have found that, at the concentration used in our experiments, this agonist predominantly promotes β 2 -AR signaling in 3T3-L1 adipocytes (33).

Signals emanating from the β 3 -AR are transduced by the heterotrimeric G protein, G s (14). A third cell-based model of adipocyte catecholamine resistance took advantage of the fact that, while acute treatment of cells with cholera toxin (CTX) stimulates adenylyl cyclase by catalyzing ADP-ribosylation of the α subunit of the heterotrimeric G protein, Gαs, chronic exposure to the toxin leads to downregulation of Gαs expression by promoting its degradation (Supplemental Figure 6E) (34, 35). Since the β 2 -AR also signals through Gαs, the CTX model enabled further assessment of the possible contribution of this GPCR to the ability of FT895 to bypass CL-316,243 resistance seen above. Exposure of 3T3-L1 adipocytes to CTX for 12 hours led to reduced Gαs abundance without influencing β 3 -AR or β 2 -AR expression (Supplemental Figure 6F). CTX pretreatment blocked subsequent UCP1 protein induction and PKA signaling following acute exposure of the cells to CL-316,243 or ISO (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). Conversely, FT895 was still able to elicit these responses in cells treated with the toxin (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). Thus, HDAC11 inhibition is capable of promoting UCP1 protein expression and PKA activation independently of β-AR signaling in 3 independent cell-based models of catecholamine resistance, 2 in which β-AR receptor expression is downregulated, and the other in which β 2 - and β 3 -AR coupling to Gαs is blocked.

In further support of β-AR–independent signaling events being triggered upon HDAC11 inhibition, treatment of 3T3-L1 adipocytes with the β 3 -AR antagonist, L-748,337, or the β 2 -AR antagonist, ICI-118,551, alone or in combination, failed to block FT895-mediated induction of UCP1 protein expression or PKA activation (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F). Parallel experiments with CL-316,243 and ISO confirmed that the antagonists, at the concentrations used, were effective at blocking adipocyte β 3 -AR and β 2 -AR signaling, respectively (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H).

To address the ability of HDAC11 inhibition to override AT catecholamine resistance in vivo, mice were injected with CL-316,243 or vehicle control for 12 hours prior to reexposure to these agents or treatment with FT895 for 1 additional hour (Figure 9A). Consistent with prior findings, CL-316,243 pretreatment led to a reduction in β 3 -AR protein expression in eWAT, ingWAT, and BAT and blocked the subsequent induction of UCP1 protein and PKA signaling in each AT depot in response to acute reexposure to the agonist (Figure 9, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 8) (27). Strikingly, FT895 was effective even in the setting of catecholamine resistance in vivo, promoting UCP1 protein expression and PKA signaling in eWAT, ingWAT, and BAT of mice that were pretreated with CL-316,243 overnight (Figure 9, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–C).

Figure 9 HDAC11 inhibition bypasses adipose tissue catecholamine resistance in vivo. (A) Schematic representation of the in vivo experiment to determine whether HDAC11 inhibition promotes UCP1 expression and PKA signaling in the context of downregulated β 3 -adrenergic receptor (β 3 -AR) expression in adipose tissue. (B and C) Immunoblot analysis of the indicated proteins in homogenates of epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT) and interscapular brown adipose tissue (BAT) in mice pretreated with vehicle (Veh) or CL-316,243 (CL) for 12 hours followed by 1-hour treatment with vehicle (–), CL, or FT895 (FT); n = 3 biological replicates/condition. (D and E) These same samples were independently immunoblotted with an antibody that recognizes proteins containing phospho-serine/threonine residues within a consensus PKA target site (RRXS*/T*).

HDAC11 inhibition bypasses catecholamine resistance in human visceral adipose tissue ex vivo. To further address the translational potential of inhibiting HDAC11, human visceral adipose tissue (VAT) explants from obese individuals undergoing bariatric surgery were treated with FT895 or vehicle control ex vivo. BODIPY staining confirmed the integrity of the explants (Figure 10A). FT895 treatment of human VAT for just 1 hour was sufficient to induce UCP1 protein expression, which was maintained for 20 hours following treatment (Figure 10B). Notably, FT895 stimulated UCP1 protein expression in human VAT as effectively as CL-316,243, isoproterenol, or forskolin (Figure 10C).

Figure 10 Therapeutic potential of inhibiting HDAC11 to circumvent adipocyte catecholamine resistance in humans. (A) Whole-mount image of human visceral adipose tissue (VAT) stained with BODIPY. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Immunoblot analysis of UCP1 and GAPDH. (C) Immunoblot analysis of UCP1 and GAPDH in human VAT treated ex vivo with FT895 (FT; 1 hour); the β 3 -AR agonist, CL-316,243 (CL; 3 hours); the nonselective β-AR agonist, isoproterenol (ISO; 2 hours); or the adenylyl cyclase activator, forskolin (FSK; 2 hours). (D) Schematic representation of the ex vivo experiment. (E) Immunoblot analysis of human VAT pretreated ex vivo with vehicle or CL for 20 hours followed by exposure to vehicle (–), CL, FSK, or FT for 1 additional hour. (F) Densitometric analysis of UCP1 expression in E, and from 2 additional independent experiments (blots not shown), normalized to GAPDH and plotted as fold-change relative to CL treatment alone. Expression of UCP1 with vehicle pretreatment + CL is set to 1 within each independent experiment; n = 3 different patient samples/condition. Mean + SEM, with *P < 0.05, as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Immunoblotting with the anti–phospho-PKA substrate antibody. (H) A model for circumventing adipocyte catecholamine resistance through HDAC11 inhibition. HDAC11 normally demyristoylates 2 lysine residues in gravin-α, blocking the downstream signaling needed for UCP1 induction. When gravin-α is myristoylated on these lysines, such as upon HDAC11 inhibition with FT895, there is acute (5-minute) induction of UCP1 protein expression through a posttranscriptional mechanism that does not require PKA signaling, and there is delayed (60-minute) induction of UCP1 protein expression that requires new Ucp1 mRNA synthesis and is dependent of PKA signaling. HDAC11 inhibition drives UCP1 protein expression even in the context of downregulated β-adrenergic receptors, suggesting the possibility of overcoming adipocyte catecholamine resistance in patients with metabolic disease through the use of HDAC11 inhibitors.