Comprehensive functional characterization of SGCB coding variants predicts pathogenicity in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type R4/2E

In vitro assay of SGCB variant function. We established a human cell system to model SGCB variant function using engineered HEK293 cells. Testing for protein expression for the 4 sarcoglycan (SGC) proteins verified that HEK293 cells lacked detectable protein expression of any of SGC gene. Furthermore, expression of a SGCB fusion protein (YFP-SGCB-HA) alone led to minimal cell surface expression, as measured by immunofluorescence with an anti-HA antibody (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168156DS1). Coexpression with the other 3 untagged SGC proteins (SGCA, SGCG, and SGCD), however, led to robust cell surface expression of WT YFP-SGCB-HA. To create a stable HEK293 cell line capable of reliably transporting SGCB to the cell surface, we transduced HEK293 cells with a mixture of lentiviruses designed to express SGCA, SGCD, and SGCG. Single clones from these transduced cells were isolated and tested at multiple passages for expression of the 3 stably expressing SGC proteins (Supplemental Figure 2A). One clone that expressed each SGC protein at similar levels was chosen and deemed ADG-HEK cells; it was used for all subsequent experiments (Supplemental Figure 2B). To preliminarily validate the assay, we introduced single missense mutations into YFP-SGCB-HA that are predicted to affect the cellular expression of SGCB because they have been established previously as pathogenic (G167S, S114F) (8). In addition, we generated one missense mutation (Q11E) that has been reported as a VUS. Lentiviral expression of YFP-SGCB-HA-WT in ADG-HEK cells displayed strong cell surface expression in nearly all YFP-positive transduced cells using an HA antibody on unpermeabilized cells (Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast, ADG-HEK cells transduced with presumptive pathogenic variants had a significant decrease in cell surface expression of SGCB, as visualized by immunofluorescence of unpermeabilized cells (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, the VUS YFP-SGCB-HA-Q11E had normal cell expression that was comparable to that of YFP-SGCB-HA-WT in ADG-HEK cells, as visualized by immunofluorescence of unpermeabilized cells, suggesting that this variant has no effect on its function. To create a high-throughput and quantitative assay for SGCB membrane expression, we performed flow cytometry on similar populations of cells as above. In addition, to explore whether an impairment in SGCB would lead to a secondary loss in SGCA cell surface expression, we immunostained ADG cells transfected with YFP-SGCB-HA-WT or mutation-containing plasmids and immunostained unpermeabilized cells with an antibody against the extracellular domain of SGCA. Consistent with a loss of SGCB cell surface expression, there was a secondary loss of extracellular SGCA cell surface immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6).

A functional effect map of SGCB missense variants. To test the effect of all possible missense SGCB variants, we used single amino acid saturation mutagenesis to generate libraries comprising every possible missense, synonymous, and nonsense variant. The SGCB cDNA (954 bp) was divided into 6 overlapping sublibraries (204–225 bp) to allow full-length sequencing of each. The mutant cDNA library for each sublibrary was cloned into the WT lentiviral YFP-SGCB-HA vector. ADG-HEK cells were transduced at low multiplicity (<0.1) to yield a population in which each cell expressed either 0 or 1 SGCB variant, recapitulating a hemizygous-like state in which to test the effect of each variant. Sequencing of both plasmid libraries and integrated libraries from genomic DNA demonstrated that nearly all single-codon mutations (98%) and nearly all amino acid changes (99%) were present and transduced into cells and the average depth of each mutation was generally uniform (range = 50–1,000 reads per million). Each cell population transduced with a SGCB mutant lentivirus pool was first bulk-sorted for expression of YFP to select cells expressing SGCB. YFP-positive cells were then grown for an additional 5–7 days and split into 2 equal populations and stained either for HA to detect YFP-SGCB-HA surface expression or with an antibody against the extracellular domain of SGCA to detect cell surface of SGCA. Cells were sorted into 4 bins corresponding to the top and bottom 10% of cells for either YFP-SGCB-HA or SGCA cell surface expression. To determine the relative abundance of each mutation in each bin, we performed amplicon sequencing of each mutated sublibrary. Functional scores for each variant were calculated for YFP-SGCB-HA cell surface expression (bin 1 vs. bin 4) and SGCA cell surface expression (bin 1 vs. bin 4) as the log 10 ratio of the variant’s frequency in bin 4 (high expression) divided by its frequency in bin 1 (low expression), such that deleterious variants should score negatively and neutral variants positively (Figures 1 and 2 and Supplemental Figure 7). Functional scores ranged from –2.9 to 1.46, with all synonymous variants having a score of more than –0.5 (average = 0, range = –0.05 to 1.2) (Supplemental Table 2). In contrast, nonsense mutations had an average functional score of –1.5 ± 0.8. Using these values, we established cutoff scores for putative benign and pathogenic variants and normalized scores across chunks. Scores were not correlated with chunk of origin but did strongly reflect the protein domains and structural features predicted using AlphaFold2 (Figure 2A). Generally, positions before amino acid position 85 show a reduced likelihood of pathogenicity, and amino acid positions within the extracellular domains of the protein, particularly those within predicted β sheets showed an increased likelihood of pathogenic functional scores and scores demonstrated a bimodal distribution (Figure 2B). Functional scores were correlated across biological replicates (different transduced cell populations) (pairwise Pearson’s r2 = 0.77, Figure 2C).

Figure 1 Overview of SGCB functional screen. Steps for generating and testing SGCB variant function in ADG-HEK human cells (stably expressing SGCA, SGCD, and SGCG). (i) Generation of mutation libraries by cloning synthesized pools of mutant oligos into a WT backbone. (ii) Creation and transduction of lentiviral libraries derived from the mutant plasmid libraries. (iii) Staining and imaging of transduced cells for YFP and HA antibody staining. Cells with pathogenic variants (G167S) fail to effectively transport intracellular SGCB (green) to the cell surface (red), while WT demonstrates robust total protein and cell surface expression of SGCB. (iv) Transduced cells sorted using FACS for HA staining into 4 bins. (v) Sequencing of cells with each bin of HA staining. (vi) Calculation of functional scores from mutation prevalence in each bin of HA staining. The resulting functional score is negative for deleterious variants or positive for functionally neutral variants.

Figure 2 Functional effect map of SGCB. (A) α Helices (green) and β sheets (orange) as predicted from the AlphaFold2 multimer model of SGCB modeled with SGCA, SGCG, and SGCD. Functional score biological replicate median values for each amino acid change are displayed as a heatmap. Scores range from damaging (red) to benign variants (blue). Missing or low confidence data are shown in yellow. Synonymous changes are bounded in black boxes. Average HA functional score (constraint score) per position (318 amino acids) is shown below as a heatmap with each row being a different amino acid substitution labeled with the amino acid abbreviation (i.e., lysine = K). (B) Histogram of HA functional scores demonstrate a bimodal distribution with synonymous variants (blue) showing a narrow range of scores around 1 (i.e., enriched in HA bin 4). (C) Correlation among biological replicates of HA-stained ADG-HEK cells transduced with SGCB libraries (libraries A–F are included) and ClinVar pathogenic variants (red), benign variants (green), and synonymous variants (yellow) highlighted.

Functional scores validate existing variant interpretations. Having established cutoff scores, we found that pooled measurements recapitulated existing variant interpretations from ClinVar (18) and the Leiden databases (19) and recapitulated scores derived from our single variant experiments (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Notably, our functional scores agreed with the reported pathogenicity of all variants reported as pathogenic, likely pathogenic, benign or likely benign (Figure 3A), corresponding to classification sensitivity and specificity of 100%. These data provide evidence for the interpretation of the 99 VUSs in ClinVar or the Leiden SGCB databases. Using the functional scores derived here, we predict that 12 of these (12%) unresolved variants are functionally deleterious (Supplemental Table 3), a rate similar to the overall rate of nonfunctional variants possible from single nucleotide changes (283 of 2,250, 13%; P > 0.05, 2-sided binomial test). We also investigated the functional scores of variants present in healthy populations. We used these databases to test the false positive rate of our functional assay. Presuming that no one in these cohorts had LGMD, we expected that there should be no homozygotes with nonfunctional alleles by our assay and no compound heterozygotes with 2 nonfunctional alleles by our assay in any of these populations. First, we utilized the UK Biobank (UKBB; https://www.ukbiobank.ac.uk/) database. Among the UKBB population, there were 1,654 individuals with more than 0 nonsynonymous variants in SGCB. Of these, only 6 individuals harbored 2 nonsynonymous variants. In each instance, at least 1 of the 2 variants scored as functionally neutral/benign in our functional assay (Supplemental Table 4). We, therefore, predicted that none of the 488,248 patients present in the UKBB exome sequencing cohort had SGCB-deficient LGMD. Next, the gnomAD database (version 2.1.1; https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/) lists 198 SGCB missense variants, all rare (maximum MAF, <0.2%). Of these variants, 20 variants (102 of 129,186, cMAF = 0.00079) were deleterious in our assay (score, <–0.5) and present in non-Finnish Europeans, with 0 of these observed as homozygotes. The most frequent variant that scored as pathogenic (S114F) is a known pathogenic variant in ClinVar and was observed in 68 non-Finnish European individuals in gnomAD, with none observed as homozygotes. Three SGCB missense variants were observed in the homozygous state in at least one population in gnomAD (R267C, F180L, and Y123S), but each scored as functionally neutral in our assay. These results reflect the mild negative selection on pathogenic variants in recessive disease genes that allows genetic drift to increase the frequency of even disease-causing variants below the level that would frequently produce homozygotes. Furthermore, the collective frequency of missense variants that we predicted were pathogenic in these 2 databases suggests a carrier frequency around 1 in 1,250–2,400 and, therefore, a population prevalence of SGCB-deficient LGMD of approximately 0.2–0.6 per million, ignoring the de novo mutation rate for this gene, which is consistent with various disease prevalence estimates in the literature (14, 17).

Figure 3 Concordance of functional scores with existing clinical classifications and computational predictions of pathogenicity. (A) Functional scores (y axis) for patient missense variants from ClinVar databases, by variant classification (x axis). (B) Receiver operator curves (ROC) predicting pathogenic or benign ClinVar classification (33 variants) for the functional score generated here (DMS), REVEL, CADD, or PolyPhen. (C) Concordance of computational predictor REVEL with DMS scores. Quadrants are distinguished by color scores of greater than or less than 0.75 and DMS scores of greater than or less than 0 and based on clinical classification as pathogenic/likely pathogenic (red) or benign/likely benign (green).

Functional scores outperform bioinformatic predictors. Bioinformatic tools are often used to aid in the interpretation of clinical variants. Methods are seldom protein specific and are based largely on evolutionary conservation, which for highly conserved genes often leads to inflated sensitivity but limited specificity in pathogenicity predictions. We compared the classification performance of our functional scores with those of 3 computational predictors: PolyPhen2, CADD, and REVEL (20–22). We used ClinVar pathogenic, ClinVar benign, and variants for which homozygotes have been observed in gnomAD or the UKBB (presumed benign) as a set of true positive and true negative variants. Measured functional scores were perfectly concordant with published pathogenicity assessments (Figure 3A). Functional scores outperformed each bioinformatic method in predicting pathogenicity, producing an AUC of 1; the next best predictor was REVEL, with an AUC of 0.9 (AUC range, 0.6–0.9; Figure 3B). However, the value of REVEL scores in predicting pathogenicity is likely inflated, owing to the lack of known benign variants with which to evaluate it. Given the large number of variants with functional scores of more than 0 (i.e., functionally benign) but damaging REVEL scores (>0.75; 537 of 1,870; 29; Figure 3C), it remains possible that the false positive rate for REVEL scores (i.e., benign variants called pathogenic by REVEL) is substantially higher than estimated with the currently available set of ClinVar and Leiden variants. An additional caveat to the predictive value of bioinformatic tools is that the determined pathogenicity of variants present in ClinVar and other clinical databases is often partially based on these tools, making the probability of a “pathogenic” score from these tools higher than by chance in many cases.

Functional scores correlate with disease severity. There is a wide range of phenotypes for patients with LGMDR4/2E; age at symptom onset ranges from less than 1 to more than 20 years of age, some patients require a wheelchair at as early as 7 years of age, and some patients never require a wheelchair (13). This phenotypic variability is most strikingly exemplified with missense variants residing at position arginine 91 in SGCB. Three variants have been reported at this residue, with patients presenting with a mild phenotype if homozygous for an R91C, an intermediate phenotype if homozygous for R91P, and a more severe phenotype if homozygous for R91L variant. To validate this finding using our functional scores, we generated individual lentiviral constructs expressing YFP-SGCB-HA with the R91C, R91P, and R91L variants. The R91C, R91P, and R91L variants had diminished expression of 57%, 17%, and 1%, respectively (Figure 4, A and B), values that corresponded to the average age at onset and age at loss of ambulation for patients with these variants (Figure 4C). We further sought to determine if our measured functional score could be used as a measure of disease severity more generally and predict either age at onset or age at loss of ambulation (i.e., age at which the patient required a wheelchair) using all available clinical data for patients with missense variants (Supplemental Table 5). We performed a Cox’s proportional hazard analysis comparing the age at onset or age at loss of ambulation among patients with 2 severely nonfunctional missense SGCB alleles (functional score sum, <–2) with those with 2 fewer severe missense SGCB alleles (functional score sum, >–2). While there was no significant difference in the age at onset between these two groups, the age at loss of ambulation was significantly lower among patients with 2 severely nonfunctional SGCB alleles (Cox’s proportional hazard, P < 0.001) (Figure 4D), and there was a significant correlation between age at loss of ambulation and functional score sum (r2 = 0.22, P = 0.002), suggesting that the functional score derived here can not only predict pathogenicity but also disease severity.

Figure 4 Relationship between disease severity and variant function. (A) FLOW cytometry dot plots showing the relationship between HA-immunofluorescence (HA-Alexa647) and YFP expression level (FITC, y axis) for ADG-HEK cells transduced with lentivirus to express either WT or mutant SGCB. (B) Quantification of the number of YFP-positive cells that also demonstrated positive HA cell surface staining. (C) Average age at onset (AAO) and age at loss of ambulation (ALA) for individuals homozygous for given variants in SGCB. (D) Cox’s proportional hazard curves for loss of ambulation among genetically diagnosed patients with LGMD with SGCB pathogenic variants with HA functional scores that sum less than –2 (severe) or more than –2 (milder).

Functional constraint highlights structural features and protein-protein interactions. High-throughput functional screens, particularly those that test all possible amino acid changes, have the ability to inform our knowledge of the structure-function relationships present within a protein or protein complex. For example, as expected, we observed that amino acid changes that resulted in conservative changes (i.e., acidic to acidic amino acids) produced deleterious functional scores less often (101 of 1,171, 8.6%) than those that resulted in nonconservative changes (600 of 3,482, 17.2%; P < 4 × 10–6). A strong relationship between protein domain and functional score also was revealed when we compared the number of nonfunctional amino acid changes (functional score, <–0.5) in the cytoplasmic (54 of 1,282, 4.2%) or transmembrane domain (13 of 351, 3.7%) of SGCB with those in the extracellular topological domains of the protein (637 of 3,020, 21.1%; P = 7.6 × 10–34). Because the SGCB protein has not yet been crystalized, no structural models of SGCB or the sarcoglycan protein complex have been published to our knowledge. In order to further determine the relationship between functional scores and protein structure, we produced a model of SGCB protein structure using the multimer function of AlphaFold2 in the presence of SGCA, SGCD, and SGCG. The model produced was substantially different than the AlphaFold2 model produced using SGCB alone and revealed a structure in which SGCB, SGCD, and SGCG form a triple-helical quaternary protein structure with cobinding β sheets forming an interprotein β-barrel–like structure (Figure 5). We observed that the predicted structures form repeating regions of mutational intolerance corresponding to β sheet amino acids with inward-facing side chains harboring an excess of deleterious amino acid changes compared with outward-facing β sheet amino acids. Accordingly, the average number of interprotein contacts (<4 Å) among amino acid changes with functional scores of less than 0 was significantly greater than that with functional scores more than 0 for SGCB-SGCD (1.9 vs. 1.34, P < 2.4 × 10–8) and SGCB-SGCG (1.97 vs. 1.65, P < 9.3 × 10–4) interacting surfaces, the 3 proteins forming the triple-helical protein structure, and fewer for SGCB-SGCA interacting surfaces (0.28 vs. 0.71, P < 8.7 × 10–4). The proportion of sites with at least one interprotein contact between SGCB and either SGCD or SGCG for amino acid positions with reported pathogenic variants in SGCB was also significantly greater than that of sites without known pathogenic variants (100% vs. 60%, P = 3.7 × 10–4), further supporting the claim that intermolecular interactions are critical for SGCB function. Similar to previous deep mutational scans, we observed that amino acid changes resulting in proline were also significantly enriched for deleterious functional scores compared with other amino acid changes (40% vs. 24%, with scores <–0.5, P = 3.9 × 10–14). One region with strong mutational intolerance but unclear function is amino acids 90–99. Of particular note is position R91, which harbors 3 different known pathogenic variants (R91C, R91L, R91P). It may be that these positions on the cusp of the transmembrane domain (AA 60–90) are important for proper orientation of the protein complex in the membrane or are critical for initiating the helical structure of the 3 core SGC genes within the larger complex. It is unclear, however, why position R91 harbors more observed pathogenic variants than other sites in the SGCB protein.

Figure 5 Structural insights from SGCB deep mutational scanning data. AlphaFold2 multimer model of SGCB-SGCA-SGCD-SGCG protein complex with SGCB surface colored, with average functional score of amino acid changes at each position and SGCA, SGCD, and SGCG colored in light gray. Ball-and-stick model of SGCB structure (modeled with SGCA, SGCD, and SGCG) highlighting the increased deleteriousness of amino acid changes at positions with side chains with multiple intermolecular interactions.

Inter-SGC protein interactions accurately predict SGCD and SGCG pathogenic mutations. Because of the significant enrichment of damaging mutations at amino acids in SGCB that physically interact with SGCD and SGCG in the AlphaFold2 multimer protein structure model, we hypothesized that analogous changes at residues in SGCG and SGCD that interact with constrained SGCB residues would also lead to pathogenic changes. To test this, we aligned the protein sequence of SGCB to that of either SGCG or SGCD using Clustal Omega (23) and found that α helices and β sheets predicted by AlphaFold2 nearly perfectly aligned between SGCB and both SGCG and SGCD and that SGCD and SGCG are highly similar, with 53% of their amino acids being identical. We superimposed functional scores from SGCB onto the aligned amino acids in either SGCG or SGCD (i.e., L194S in SGCG corresponds with I218S in SGCB) determined from these protein alignments and found that nearly all clinically determined pathogenic variants have corresponding pathogenic scores in SGCB (range = –1.61 to 0.26) and all clinically determined benign variants have corresponding benign scores in SGCB (range = –0.46 to 0.47; Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Table 6). Furthermore, pathogenic variants in SGCG or SGCD almost exclusively reside in β sheets (14 of 16 variants) involved in SGC-SGC contacts whereas nearly all benign variants reside within the intracellular or transmembrane domains of the proteins or in the extracellular domains of the proteins but outside of a β sheet (7 of 10 variants). These predictions of pathogenicity outperformed CADD, REVEL, and Polyphen scores (DMS AUC = 0.95, Supplemental Figure 8) in predicting pathogenicity of known variants in these genes. Together these findings suggest that DMS combined with structural information, either determined empirically or in silico, can inform pathogenicity predictions across proteins with similar structure and function.

Insights into codon evolution from single amino acid saturation mutagenesis. Unlike single nucleotide mutagenesis, which enables the measurement of all possible variants generally accessible during evolution, single amino acid saturation mutagenesis enables measurement of amino acid changes not easily accessible by evolution, i.e., codon changes requiring 2–3 nucleotide changes. We aimed to determine if amino acid changes that resulted from single nucleotide changes were more or less likely to lead to a nonfunctional protein compared with amino acid changes that are only possible following 2–3 adjacent nucleotide changes, consistent with the well-established finding that more similar codons tend to encode more biochemically similar amino acids (24, 25). While we observed no difference between the average functional score of amino acid changes caused by single nucleotide changes and those same amino acid changes resulting from multinucleotide changes (t test, P > 0.05), we observed a strong enrichment of deleterious functional scores among amino acid changes only possible from multinucleotide changes compared with amino acid changes possible from single nucleotide changes (score, –0.18 vs. 0.01, t test, P = 1.4 × 10–8; Figure 6A) and the average mutational distance of deleterious amino acid changes was significantly greater than that of neutral amino acid changes (2.4 vs. 2.2 nucleotide changes, P = 1 × 10–58; Figure 6B). This observation was also true in a recently published DMS of MSH2 (26), where 7% of amino acid changes reachable by a single nucleotide change resulted in a nonfunctional protein (MSH2 functional score, >0) compared with 12% of amino acid changes possible only by more than 1 nucleotide change that resulted in nonfunctional protein (t test, P < 5 × 10–21). To test more specifically that specific codons were selected by evolution to be maximally distant from deleterious amino acid changes, we calculated the average distance of possible codons at each position that encode the WT amino acid and compared it with the observed distance of the codon chosen by evolution. We observed that the difference between the utilized codon and the average of possible codons for functionally deleterious amino acid changes was significantly greater than for those that were functionally neutral (+0.029 mutational distance, paired t test, P = 8 × 10–6), whereas there was no significant difference for neutral amino acid changes (–0.004 mutational distance, paired t test, P = 0.26). Finally, when we restricted our analysis to only those amino acid changes possible by 1 nucleotide change, we saw that deleterious amino acid changes were more often encoded by a codon that requires a greater number of nucleotide changes to obtain the amino acid change compared with neutral amino acid changes (82% vs. 70%, P = 1.4 × 10-13), effectively maximizing the mutational distance from the current amino acid to the array of possible deleterious amino acids by codon choice.