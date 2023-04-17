Does the SARS-CoV-2 spike really have an Achilles heel?

Both vaccination and natural infection result in the generation of neutralizing antibodies. Cloning of the activated B cells that make such antibodies in patients led to the recombinant generation and clinical use of many patient-derived monoclonal antibodies, which can be administered either as single antibodies or as cocktails. Many of these monoclonal antibodies were successful in slowing infection and could be used prophylactically, especially in immunodeficient and/or immunosuppressed individuals. However, most of these monoclonal antibodies started to lose efficacy in terms of neutralization following the emergence of Omicron and its subvariants. As a result, many monoclonal antibodies that were recently widely used are currently no longer recommended for SARS-CoV-2 infection and prophylaxis in the United States.

For viruses that have a propensity to evade host immunity in part by generating variant spike and envelope proteins, an all-too-often unrealized goal of vaccination is the generation of broadly neutralizing antibodies that can recognize and protect against all or most variants. Attempts to generate vaccines against HIV and influenza that generate such broadly neutralizing antibodies have so far been unsuccessful. Although current vaccines deployed in the United States against SARS-CoV-2, all based on the expression of the spike protein of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain, are very effective in terms of protection from hospitalization and severe disease, they no longer protect effectively against viral entry by newer antigenically diverse variants, largely because they do not effectively generate broadly neutralizing antibodies. Broadly neutralizing antibodies that can cross-neutralize all known variants and subvariants of SARS-CoV-2, and that can protect from infection by all variants in animal models, have the potential to be used therapeutically and prophylactically.

In this issue of the JCI, Changrob and authors may have discovered one such antibody (8). This monoclonal antibody that they refer to as S728-1157 was derived from a single B cell in a recovering patient and was capable of cross-neutralizing all variants tested, including Delta and six different Omicron subvariants. S728-1157 also protected hamsters against in vivo challenge with these variants. Based on an analysis of the structures of a range of neutralizing antibodies bound to the spike protein (9), S728-1157 is categorized as a Class 1 antibody — a category of antibodies that neutralize by binding to the receptor binding domain (RBD) when it presents in the up conformation. In many SARS-Cov-2 vaccines, including all used in the United States, the spike protein is stabilized in the down conformation, also known as prefusion state, by the introduction of two prolines (2P) into the S2 domain (10), and, in these trimers, one RBD presents in the up state. A hexaproline (6P) stabilized form of Spike, not yet deployed in human vaccination, ensures that two RBDs are in the up conformation (11), and was utilized in many of the studies by Changrob, et al. (8).

The site where S728-1157 binds to the spike RBD when it is in the up conformation corresponds to the patch — also known as the receptor binding site (RBS) — required for ACE2 binding (Figure 1), and the specific epitope it binds to is referred to as the RBS-A epitope. Indeed, 6 distinct epitopes recognized by different antibodies have been previously categorized in the SARS-CoV-2 spike RBS. Most class 1 antibodies utilize the invariant CDR-H1 and CDR-H2 loops found in two human heavy-chain-variable (VH) genes, IGHV3-53 and IGHV3-66, and, indeed, S728-1157 utilizes the CDR-H1 and CDR-H2 loops of IGHV3-66. However, S728-1157 is atypical in that it also utilizes the side chains of a large number of amino acids in the largely unmutated CDR-H3 loop of this antibody to make numerous contacts with the RBS. CDR-H1 and CDR-H2 are inherited (in the germline variable [V] gene segment). However, CDR-H3 is randomly generated by the recombination of the V, diversity (D), and joining (J) gene segments during B cell development and includes D and J segments and junctional residues. The authors assumed that because multiple residues on the RBS form contacts with the CDR-H3 of S728-1157, fairly extensive hydrogen bonding and hydrophobic interactions between this antibody and the spike RBD may persist despite mutation of the RBD in variant viruses. These constraints may explain the antibody’s effectiveness in terms of broad neutralization.

Figure 1 The broadly neutralizing S728-1157 antibody can neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 variants and subvariants. The S728-1157 antibody binds to a site of the Spike RBD when it is in the up conformation. When the Spike RBD is in the up conformation, the RBS is able to make contact with ACE2 on host cells to mediate viral entry. The S728-1157 antibody requires the invariant CDR-H1 and CDR-H2 loops, encoded by IGHV3-66, for binding. It also extensively utilizes the unique CDR-H3 loop in an unmutated form.

It should be noted that other groups have identified antibodies that were also seen to be broadly neutralizing, including some that also have been tested against Omicron subvariants, but most have not been tested as extensively as S728-1157 for in vivo efficacy (12, 13).