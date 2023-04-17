Site of vulnerability on SARS-CoV-2 spike induces broadly protective antibody against antigenically distinct Omicron subvariants

Isolation of RBD-reactive mAbs that exhibit diverse patterns of neutralization and potency. Before the spread of the Omicron lineages, we previously characterized 43 mAbs targeting distinct epitopes on the spike protein, including the N-terminal domain (NTD), RBD, and subunit 2 (S2). None of these antibodies were able to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating at that time (15). In this study, an additional panel of RBD-reactive mAbs were expressed from 3 high-responder individuals who mounted robust anti-spike IgG responses, as defined previously (16) (Supplemental Tables 1 and 3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166844DS1). Although the proportion of spike RBD–binding B cells was similar in high-responders compared with mid- and low-responders (Figure 1, A–C), heavy chain somatic hypermutation rates were significantly greater in the high-responder group (Figure 1, D and E), suggesting that these individuals may have the highest potential to generate potent cross-reactive mAbs (16). These antibodies were further investigated against RBD mutants to identify their epitope classifications (17). Among 14 RBD-reactive mAbs, we identified 4 class 2 mAbs, 2 class 3 mAbs, and 8 unclassified mAbs that showed little to no reduction in binding against any key RBD mutants tested (Figure 1F). To be noted, class 2, class 3, and class 4 antibodies approximately correspond to the RBS B-D, S309, and CR3022 epitopes defined in previous studies (13, 18). Class 2 and 3 RBD mAbs did not recognize a multivariant RBD mutant containing K417N/E484K/L452R/N501Y substitutions, an artificially designed RBD to include key mutations for virus escape (17, 18), nor did they demonstrate any cross-reactivity to the RBD of SARS-CoV-1 and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS)-CoV (Figure 1F). Functionally, class 2 and 3 RBD mAbs potently neutralized D614G and Delta variants, but neutralizing activity was more limited against Beta, Kappa and Mu (Figure 1G). None of the class 2 or 3 antibodies assayed neutralized any tested Omicron variant.

Figure 1 Characterization of RBD-reactive mAbs isolated from COVID-19–convalescent individuals. (A and B) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) of SARS-CoV-2 (A) spike RBD binding and (B) spike non-RBD binding B cells isolated from convalescent individuals that could be characterized into 3 groups (high, mid, and low responders) based on their serological response against SARS-CoV-2 spike13. (C) Proportion of spike non-RBD- and spike RBD–specific binding B cells in each responder group. Colors in A and B are representative of antigen-specific B cells from each responder group. (D–E) Number of somatic hypermutations in the IGHV in antibodies targeting (D) RBD and (E) non-RBD. Data in D–E represent mean ± SEM. (F) Binding profile of RBD-reactive mAbs against RBD mutants associated with different antibody classes, a combinatorial RBD mutant, and the RBDs of SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV. Color gradients indicate relative binding percentage compared with RBD WT. (G) Neutralization potency measured by plaque assay (complete inhibitory concentration; IC 99 ) and FRNT. IC 50 , half inhibitory concentration of RBD-reactive mAbs to SARS-CoV-2 variants and sarbecoviruses. The statistical analysis in C was determined using Tukey multiple pairwise-comparisons and in D and E was determined using Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. Data in F and G are representative of 2 independent experiments performed in triplicate. Genetic information for each antibody is in Supplemental Table 3. The SARS-CoV-2 viruses used in the neutralization assay are indicated in Supplemental Table 5. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

In contrast, the majority of unclassified mAbs bound to the RBD multivariant and cross-reacted to the SARS-CoV-1 RBD (Figure 1F). Among these, we identified 3 mAbs, S451-1140, S626-161, and S728-1157, which showed high neutralization potency against D614G and cross-neutralized Beta, Delta, Kappa, Mu, and Omicron BA.1 with 99% inhibitory concentration (IC 99 ) in the range of 20–2,500 ng/mL (Figure 1G). Given the broad neutralization potency of these 3 mAbs, in addition to the plaque assay platform, we also performed the neutralization activity against authentic BA.2.75, BL.1 (BA.2.75+R346T), BA.4, BA.5, and XBB viruses using focus reduction neutralization test (FRNT) (Figure 1G). Of these, S728-1157 displayed high neutralizing activities against the panel of Omicron variants including BA.1, BA.2, BA.4, and BA.5, with an IC 99 up to 100 ng/mL as measured by a plaque assay. A similar scenario was observed using FRNT, where S728-1157 maintained its high neutralization activity against BA.2.75, BL.1, BA.4, BA.5, and XBB with an IC 50 in the range of 8–300 ng/mL (Figure 1G). S451-1140 neutralized BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.75, and BL.1 potently, but not BA.4 and BA.5, as observed in both neutralization assay platforms. On the other hand, S626-161 did not demonstrate neutralizing activity against Omicron variants beyond the BA.1 variant (Figure 1G). Although S626-161 had a lower neutralization potency against the tested VOCs than the other 2 antibodies, it was the only mAb that showed cross-reactivity not only to SARS-CoV-1 RBD but was also able to neutralize bat coronaviruses WIV-1 and RsSHC014 (Figure 1, F and G). These data suggest that S626-161 recognizes a conserved epitope that is shared between these sarbecovirus lineages but is absent in BA.2 and later strains. Additionally, compared with S728-1157 and S451-1140, S626-161 has a longer CDR-H3 that could provide an enhanced capability to recognize a highly conserved patch of residues shared across sarbecoviruses, as described in a previous study (19) (Supplemental Figure 1). When comparing immunoglobulin heavy (IGHV) and light chain (IGLV or IGKV) variable genes of these 3 mAbs with the available SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing mAbs database (13, 15, 20–27), we found that heavy chain variable genes utilized by S728-1157 (IGHV3-66), S451-1140 (IGHV3-23), and S626-161 (IGHV4-39) have been previously reported to encode several potently neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies targeting the RBD (21, 22, 28, 29). However, only S728-1157 had unique heavy and light chain variable gene pairings that have not been reported in the database (Supplemental Table 3), indicating that it is not a public clonotype.

These 3 mAbs (S451-1140, S626-161, and S728-1157) were characterized further to determine their binding breadth against SARS-CoV-2 VOCs (Figure 2, A and B). The prefusion-stabilized spike containing 2-proline substitutions in the S2 subunit (2P; diproline) has been shown to be a superior immunogen compared with the WT spike and is the basis of several current SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, including mRNA-based vaccines (30, 31). More recently, spike protein stabilized with 6 prolines (6P; hexaproline) was reported to boost expression and be even more stable than the original diproline construct; as a result, it has been proposed for use in the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines (32, 33). To determine whether there are antigenicity differences between the diproline and hexaproline spike constructs, both immunogens were included in our test panel. As measured by ELISA, we found that 3 mAbs bound 6P-WT spike antigen to a greater extent compared with WT-2P spike (Figure 2, A and B). All 3 mAbs showed comparable binding to the spikes of Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta viruses, relative to that of WT-2P (Figure 2, A and B). However, the binding reactivities of these 3 mAbs were substantially reduced against a panel of Omicron-family antigens (Figure 2, B and C). S451-1140 binding was sensitive to mutations found in BA.1 and BA.2, resulting in a large decreased in binding and a 31-fold decrease in neutralization against these variants compared with WT-2P antigen and D614G virus, respectively (Figure 2B). The sarbecovirus-cross neutralizing mAb, S626-161, also showed 1.2- to 3.5-fold reduced binding to spike BA.1 antigens, which may account for a 2-fold reduction in neutralization activity against BA.1 (Figure 1G and Figure 2, B and C). For the most potent broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAb), S728-1157, binding to Omicron antigens was reduced to a lesser extent (ranging from 1.1- to 4.4-fold) compared with WT-2P spike and was unaffected in neutralizing activity (Figure 1G and Figure 2, B and C). The substantial decrease in the Omicron-neutralizing mAb binding to the BA.1 spike may be due to alterations in its mobility and related to the tight packing of the Omicron 3-RBD-down structures and preference for 1-up RBD that aid in evading antibodies, as reported by a previous study (34). The 2P and 6P stabilizing mutations also have differential effects in Omicron variants where all 3 mAbs showed over 2.8-fold increased binding to spike BA.1-6P compared with the BA.1-2P version, but only marginally increased binding to spike BA.2 and BA.4/5 6P versions compared with their 2P versions by 1.2 × to 1.4 ×, suggesting slightly better accessibility of Omicron-neutralizing mAbs to the hexaproline versions, especially for the spike BA.1 construct. In addition to ELISA, biolayer interferometry (BLI) was used to quantify the binding rate and equilibrium constants (k on , k off , and K D ) of these 3 mAbs to a panel of spike antigens (Supplemental Figure 2). The recognition k on rates of the fragment antigen binding (Fab) to hexaproline spikes were 1.5- to 3.3-fold faster when compared with diproline spikes (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), showing that the antibodies bound to the 6P construct more rapidly than to the 2P construct. This might have been expected if the epitopes were more accessible on the RBD in the open state on the hexaproline spike. Except for S626-161, Fabs dissociated from the hexaproline spike more slowly (had a lower k off ) than the diproline spike, such that the overall K D showed that S728-1157 and S451-1140 bound to the hexaproline spike with greater affinity (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). The increase in binding to the hexaproline spike was even more notable for intact IgG by the 1:2 interaction model as shown by S728-1157 and S451-1140 mAbs, consistent with exposure of multiple epitopes with 6P stabilization allowing improved avidity (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Taken together, these results suggest that the epitopes targeted may be comparatively more accessible on the 6P-stabilized spike when the RBD is in the open state. Structural analyses were next performed to verify this conjecture.

Figure 2 Binding breadth of Omicron-neutralizing mAbs. (A and B) Binding profile of S728-1157, S451-1140, and S626-161 against full-length spike SARS-CoV-2 variants determined by ELISA is shown for (A) non-Omicron variants and (B) Omicron sublineages. Dashed line in A and B indicate the limit of detection (LOD). (C) Heatmap represents AUC fold change of neutralizing RBD-reactive mAbs against ectodomain spike SARS-CoV-2 variants relative to WT-2P and the differences of AUC fold-change between spike Omicron-2P relative to spike Omicron-6P (BA.1, BA.2 and BA4/5). Data in A and B are representative of 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate. The full-length spike SARS-CoV-2 variants used in A and B are detailed in Supplemental Table 4.

Structural analysis of broadly neutralizing mAbs. As a first approximation of epitopes bound, an ELISA competition assay was used to determine whether these 3 broadly neutralizing mAbs shared any overlap with our current panel of mAbs, a collection of mAbs with known epitope specificities from previous studies (15, 25, 35), and 2 other mAbs currently in clinical use, LY-CoV555 (Eli Lilly) (36) and REGN10933 (Regeneron) (37). The binding sites of S451-1140 and S728-1157 partially overlapped with CC12.3 (23, 25), a class 1 neutralizing antibody, and most class 2 antibodies, including LY-CoV555 and REGN10933, but not with class 3 and class 4 antibodies (Figure 3A). S626-161 shared a notable overlap in binding region with class 1 CC12.3, several class 4 antibodies, including CR3022, and other unclassified antibodies, while having some partial overlap with several class 2 and a single class 3 antibody (Figure 3A). Analogously, a competition BLI assay revealed that S451-1140 and S728-1157 strongly competed with one another for binding to spike WT-6P, whereas S626-161 did not (Supplemental Figure 3). Overall, these data suggest S451-1140 and S728-1157 recognize similar epitopes that are distinct from S626-161.

Figure 3 Mechanism of broad neutralization of S728-1157. (A) Epitope binning of broadly neutralizing RBD-reactive mAbs. Heatmap demonstrating the percentage of competition between each RBD-reactive mAb from previous studies (15, 23, 36-38) with 3 broadly neutralizing mAbs, S728-1157, S451-1140, and S626-161. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (B) Surface representation of the model derived from the cryoEM map of spike WT-6P-Mut7 in complex with IgG S728-1157. The heavy chain is shown in dark purple, light chain in light purple, and the spike protein in gray. Although we observe full mAb occupancy in the cryo-EM map, only 1 Fv is shown here. (C) Structural comparison of S728-1157 to other RBS-A/class 1 antibodies such as CC12.1 (PDB ID: 6XC2, blue), CC12.3 (PDB ID: 6XC4, green), B38 (PDB ID: 7BZ5, red), and C105 (PDB ID: 6XCN, orange). The heavy chains are in a darker shade, and the light chains in a lighter shade of their respective colors. Omicron BA.1 mutations near the epitope interface are shown as red spheres. (D) CDR-H3 forms distinct interactions with SARS-CoV-2 RBD between S728-1157 and CC12.3. Sequence alignment of CDR-H3 of the 2 antibodies are shown in the middle with nonconserved residues shown in orange.

Antibody S728-1157 was encoded by IGHV3-66 and possessed a short complementarity determining region 3 (CDR-H3). Notably, mAbs that bind the RBS in binding mode 1 (i.e. RBS-A or class 1 site), typified by CC12.1, CC12.3, B38, and C105 (13, 18, 23, 29, 38, 39), tend to use IGHV3-53 or 3-66 and are sensitive to VOC mutations (40). However, the CDR-H3 region of S728-1157 is highly distinct from other antibodies of this class, potentially accounting for its broader activity. To understand the structural basis of broad neutralization by S728-1157 at this epitope, we resolved a cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structure (Figure 3B) of IgG S728-1157 in complex with spike WT-6P-Mut7, a version of spike WT-6P possessing an interprotomer disulfide bond at C705 and C883, at approximately3.3 Å global resolution (Supplemental Figure 4E). Using symmetry expansion, focused classification, and refinement methods, we achieved local resolution at the RBD-Fv interface to approximately 4 Å (Supplemental Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 8). A crystal structure of S728-1157 Fab was determined at 3.1 Å resolution and used to build the atomic model at the RBD-Fv interface. Our structures confirm that S728-1157 bound the RBS-A (or class 1) epitope in the RBD-up conformation (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4E), similar to other IGHV3-53/3-66 antibodies (Figure 3C). Steric blockage of the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) binding site by S728-1157 explains its high neutralization potency against SARS-CoV-2. The 32 NY 33 motif and 53 SGGS 56 motif (23) in S728-1157 CDR-H1 and -H2 interact with the RBD in almost the same way as CC12.3 (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). However, compared with V H 98 DF 99 in CC12.3, V H 98 DY 99 in S728-1157 CDR-H3 forms more extensive interactions, including both hydrophobic and polar interactions, with the RBD, which may account for the broad neutralization against VOCs (Figure 3D and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). The diglycine V H 100 GG 101 in S728-1157 CDR-H3 may also facilitate more extensive binding compared with V H Y 100 in CC12.3, likely due to the flexibility in the glycine residues that lead to a different conformation of the tip of the CDR-H3 loop and a relative shift of residues at 98 DY 99 .

Although the Omicron VOCs have extensive mutations in the RBD, most of these residues do not interact with S728-1157, as binding is still observed (Supplemental Figure 4A). From our spike WT-6P-Mut7 + Fab S728-1157 model, Y505 to V L Q31, and E484 to V H Y99 are predicted to make hydrogen bonds (Supplemental Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 6), which have the potential to be disrupted by Omicron mutations Y505H and E484A. However, a Y505H mutation would still allow for a hydrogen bond with V L Q31, and an E484A mutation would add another hydrophobic side chain near hydrophobic residues V L Y99, F456, and Y489. These contacts may explain, in part, the mechanism that enables S728-1157 to retain neutralizing activity, albeit reduced, against the spike BA.1 antigen (Figure 1G and Figure 2B). The BA.1 antigen, in turn, is possibly related to the Omicron mutations altering the conformational landscape of the spike protein (34). However, several somatically mutated residues, i.e., V H L27, L28, R31, F58, and V L V28 and Q31, in S728-1157 are involved in interaction with SARS-CoV-2 RBD (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 7), which may also contribute to its broad reactivity compared with CC12.3. Overall, our structural studies revealed the basis of broad neutralization of S728-1157 that can accommodate most mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 VOCs.

S728-1157 reduces replication of SARS-CoV-2 BA.1 Omicron, Delta, and WT SARS-CoV-2 in Syrian hamsters. To evaluate the protective efficacy of our broadly neutralizing mAbs, we utilized a golden Syrian hamster infection model that has been widely used for SARS-CoV-2. Hamsters received 5 mg/kg of our test mAbs or an isotype control targeting an irrelevant antigen (ebolavirus glycoprotein) via intraperitoneal injection 1 day after infection with SARS-CoV-2 viruses. Lung and nasal tissues were collected 4 days after infection (Figure 4A). Therapeutic administration of S728-1157 resulted in reduced titers of WT, BA.1 Omicron, and Delta variants in both the nasal turbinates and lungs of infected hamsters (Figure 4, B–D). Interestingly, the effect of S728-1157 in the lungs was dramatic, reducing WT and BA.1 Omicron viral loads by approximately 104 PFU, with the viral titers of the BA.1 Omicron variant being completely abolished (Figure 4C). In contrast to in vitro neutralization (Figure 1G), S451-1140 did not reduce BA.1 Omicron viral replication in lung and nasal turbinates, indicating a disconnect between in vitro neutralization and in vivo protection for this clone (Figure 4E). In comparison, S626-161 administration resulted in marginally significant reductions in lung viral titers following WT and BA.1 challenge (Figure 4, F and G). These data underscore that, to precisely define broadly protective mAbs, evaluating protection efficacy in parallel with neutralization activity is required. Moving forward, it will be interesting to examine to what extent the protective capacity of S728-1157 is Fc-dependent. Overall, S728-1157 represents a promising mAb with broad neutralization efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 variants that is capable of dramatically reducing WT, Delta, and BA.1 replication in vivo.

Figure 4 Protective efficacy of bnAbs against SARS-CoV-2 infection in hamsters. (A) Schematic illustrating the in vivo experiment schedule. Lung and nasal turbinate (NT) viral replication SARS-CoV-2 are shown for hamsters treated therapeutically with (B–D) S728-1157 (n = 3) (E) S451-1140 (n = 3) and (F and G) S626-161 (n = 4) at day 4 after challenge with SARS-CoV-2 compared with a control mAb, anti-Ebola surface glycoprotein (KZ52) antibody. Dashed horizontal lines represent the limit of detection (LOD) of the experiment. P values in (B–G) were calculated using Unpaired 2-tailed t test. The SARS-CoV-2 viruses used for infection are detailed in Supplemental Table 5. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

SARS-CoV-2 infection rarely elicits potent S728-1157–like cross-neutralizing mAbs. Given the cross-neutralization and prophylactic potential of S728-1157, we sought to evaluate whether S728-1157–like antibodies are commonly induced among polyclonal responses in SARS-CoV-2 patients. To assess this, we performed competition ELISAs using convalescent serum to detect anti-RBD antibody titers that could compete for binding with S728-1157 (Figure 5A). Subjects were divided into 3 groups based on their magnitude of antibody responses, as defined previously (15, 16). Although high and moderate responders had higher titers of S728-1157–competitive serum antibodies compared with low responders (Figure 5B), the titers were quite low across all groups, suggesting that it is uncommon to acquire high levels of S728-1157–like antibodies in polyclonal serum following WT SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition to S728-1157, we tested the competition of convalescent serum with other mAbs, including S451-1140, S626-161, LY-CoV555, REGN10933, CR3022, and CC12.3. Similar to S728-1157, we observed relatively low titers of antibodies competing with S451-1140, S626-161, LY-CoV555, REGN10933, and CC12.3 in polyclonal serum from most of the convalescent individuals (Figure 5, C–F and H). Nonetheless, high responders tended to have significantly higher titers against those neutralizing mAbs than low responders (Figure 5, B–F and H). In contrast, antibodies targeting the CR3022 epitope site were more pronounced in convalescent individuals, suggesting the enrichment of class 4 RBD antibodies in polyclonal serum (Figure 5G). Notably, there was no significant difference in titers of CR3022 across the 3 responder groups, suggesting that CR3022-site antibodies were consistently induced during WT SARS-CoV-2 infection in most individuals. Interestingly, compared with CC12.3, S728-1157 was detected at 4-fold lower levels in the serum of high responders. Thus, despite class 1 antibodies being frequently induced by natural infection and vaccination (14, 20, 28, 29, 41–43), our data suggest that S728-1157–like antibodies that represent a subset of this class are comparatively rare.

Figure 5 Convalescent serum antibody competition with broadly neutralizing RBD-reactive mAbs and comparison of serum antibody response against 6P- versus 2P-stabilized spikes. Schematic diagram for experimental procedure of serum competitive ELISA (A). The model created with BioRender.com. IC 50 of polyclonal antibody serum from convalescent individuals (high responder, n = 15 donors; moderate responder, n = 16 donors; low responder, n = 16 donors) that could compete with broadly neutralizing mAbs (competitor mAb) S728-1157 (B), S451-1140 (C), and S626-161 (D), as well as therapeutic mAbs LY-CoV555 (E), REGN-10933 (F), nonneutralizing mAb CR3022 (G), and well-defined RBS-A/class 1 mAb CC12.3 (H). The reciprocal serum dilutions in B–H are showed as Log1P of the IC 50 of serum dilution that can achieve 50% competition with the competitor mAb of interest. The statistical analysis in B–H was determined using Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. Representative 3 conformations of prefusion spike trimer antigen observed in the previous structural characterization of SARS-CoV-2 stabilized by 2P and 6P (33, 49) (I). Endpoint titer of convalescent sera against SARS-CoV-2 spike WT (J) and Omicron BA.1 (K) in 2 versions of spike substituted by 2P and 6P. Data in B–H and J–K are representative of 2 independent experiments performed in duplicate. Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test was used to compare the anti-spike antibody titer against 2P and 6P in J and K. Fold change indicated in J and K is defined as the mean fold change.*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Biorender.com was used to create panel A.

Additionally, we examined the difference in reactivity to 2P- versus 6P-stabilized spike in our convalescent cohort sera (Figure 5, I–K). We found that all 3 responder groups mounted anti-spike reactive antibodies against 6P-stabilized spike WT to a greater extent than 2P-stabilized spike WT, by a factor of 6-to-11–fold (Figure 5J), indicating that the major antigenic epitopes were better exhibited or stabilized on 6P-stablized antigen. Using the same samples, high and moderate responders also had lower titers of anti-spike antibodies against BA.1-2P than BA.1-6P, by 4-to-5–fold (Figure 5K). Of note, low responders had a smaller fold change in binding reactivity against spike BA.1 Omicron-2P and 6P (2-fold reduction) compared with WT-2P and 6P spike (11-fold reduction) (Figure 5, J and K), suggesting that serum antibody against BA.1 Omicron-reactive epitopes may be more limited in low responder subjects. Overall, these data suggest that there is improved polyclonal binding induced by natural infection to 6P-stabilized spike, both for WT and Omicron viruses.

S728-1157–like antibodies are optimally induced in the context of hybrid immunity. Primary SARS-CoV-2 infection without vaccination has become rare in the current global setting, and several studies have reported that SARS-CoV-2 immunity differs between individuals with specific vaccination/infection histories. As a result, we next sought to investigate which common exposures, aside from WT infection with ancestral SARS-CoV-2 alone, would effectively induce S728-1157–like antibodies in plasma from monovalent mRNA-based vaccinees with and without prior infection. We obtained the necessary biospecimen from the Protection Associated with Rapid Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 (PARIS) study cohort, which has followed healthcare workers longitudinally since the beginning of the pandemic (44). We selected plasma samples from fully immunized (2 × vaccinated) study participants with and without infection as well as from boosted participants (3 × vaccinated) with and without infection. In addition, we also included samples from study participants who had received the bivalent mRNA vaccine (ancestral WA1/2020 plus Omicron BA.5) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 2). The breakthrough infections in participants who had received booster vaccinations occurred at a time when the Omicron lineages had displaced all other SARS-CoV-2 lineages in the New York metropolitan area. We found that double-vaccinated individuals had lowest titers of S728-1157 competitive serum antibodies among the 5 groups of samples tested (Figure 6B). Notably, these levels were similar to that observed for our convalescent-unvaccinated cohort (all responders; Figure 5B). In comparison, individuals with a history of natural infection, including convalescent individuals with 2 of 3 vaccine doses, and individuals that had experienced a breakthrough infection and received a bivalent booster, showed significantly higher levels of S728-1157 elicitation compared with uninfected but vaccinated individuals (Figure 6B). Although the uninfected 3-dose group displayed only a nonsignificant increase compared with the 2-dose group, paired breakdown by vaccine type indicated that homologous third doses of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 significantly increased S728-1157-like neutralizing antibody titers by 2.72 × and 2.85 ×, respectively (Figure 6, C and D). To note, among the participants with 3 total contacts with spike by any means, S728-1157-like antibody titers were 3 × higher in convalescent double-vaccinees compared with infection-naive triple-vaccinees, suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 infection more optimally induces this clonotype. Among hybrid immunity groups, we noted that a majority of the boosted individuals with breakthrough who received the bivalent booster vaccine dose had only marginally higher S728-1157 antibody titer compared with preomicron convalescent vaccinated groups, suggesting that the S728-1157 titer was likely approaching a plateau after 3 exposures. We also investigated the titers of polyclonal antibodies that competed with CC12.3 and CR3022 in addition to S728-1157. All individuals exhibited relatively high titers of CC12.3- and CR3022-like antibodies, independent of the number and type of exposures (Supplemental Figure 5), contrary to what we observed for S728-1157-like antibodies. Overall, these data indicate that SARS-CoV-2 infection and mRNA vaccination both contribute to S728-1157-like antibody induction, with infection playing a more dominant role in vaccinated individuals.

Figure 6 mRNA-vaccinated serum antibody competition with S728-1157 neutralizing RBD-reactive mAbs and comparison of serum antibody response against 6P- versus 2P-stabilized spikes. Collection of sera and exposure history from vaccine groups (A). 2 × vacc, double vaccination (WA-1), (n = 20 participants); 3 × vacc., boosted or triple vaccination (WA-1) (n = 20 participants); conv. + 2 × vacc., convalescent plus double vaccination (WA-1) (n = 20 participants); conv. + 3 × vacc., convalescent plus boosted/triple vaccination (WA-1) (n = 10 participants); boosted breakthrough + bivalent vacc., after-boost infection followed by bivalent vaccination (WA-1/BA.5) (n = 9 participants). The model created with BioRender.com. Fold change of IC 50 of antibody competing for binding to the S728-1157 epitope from 5 groups of individuals who received mRNA-based vaccine with variety type of exposure history (B). Dashed line in B indicates average of antibody titer that was found in convalescent individuals related to Figure 4. The statistical analysis in B was determined using Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. Comparison of the kinetics of serum antibodies to the S728-1157 epitope present in a given participant after completion of the primary vaccination regimen (2 × vacc.) and after boosted vaccination (3 × vacc.) divided by vaccine types (C and D). The connecting lines in C and D identify paired samples. Endpoint titer of mRNA-based vaccinated sera against SARS-CoV-2 spike WT substituted by 2P and 6P (E). Dashed line in E indicates limit of detection (LOD) of the analysis. Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test was used to compare the antibody titer in C–E. Fold change indicated in B–D is defined as the mean fold change. Data in B–E are representative of 2 independent experiments performed in duplicate. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Biorender.com was used to create panel A.

Finally, in comparing responses against 2P- versus 6P-stabilized spike in the mRNA-vaccination cohort, we found that most groups elicited similar levels of antibodies against both constructs. The exception to this was the uninfected triple-vaccinated group, who demonstrated statistically higher, though only slightly increased, reactivity to the 2P compared with the 6P-stabilized spike (Figure 6E). These data suggest that, in contrast to natural infection (Figure 5, J and K), vaccination alone produces a polyclonal response that is more restricted to epitopes in the Spike-2P construct, in line with the Spike-2P formulation of current vaccines. Ultimately, these findings support the idea that 6P-stabilization of future SARS-CoV-2 vaccines could be of major benefit in inducing broadly protective antibody clonotypes like S728-1157.