Postoperative risk of IDH-mutant glioma–associated seizures and their potential management with IDH-mutant inhibitors

Variables affecting postoperative seizure risk include IDHmut. To study patterns of postoperative glioma-associated seizures, we performed a retrospective observational survey of 247 consecutive patients with newly diagnosed World Health Organization (WHO) grade 2–4 adult-type diffuse gliomas. Median follow-up was 20.3 months for all patients (IQR 10.7–35.0 months) (Table 1). Forty-seven patients had IDHmut astrocytoma, 32 patients had IDHmut and 1p/19q–codeleted oligodendroglioma, and 168 patients had IDHwt glioblastoma, with median (IQR) follow-up of 31.8 (23.5–46.4) months, 37.6 (29.9–45.2) months, and 15.0 (7.8–24.0) months, respectively. Consistent with our prior study (1), 60 of 79 (76%) patients with an IDHmut glioma experienced at least 1 seizure as part of their initial preoperative clinical presentation, whereas only 75 of 168 (45%) IDHwt glioblastoma patients did (P < 0.0001). Among IDHmut gliomas, 33 of 47 (70%) patients with astrocytoma and 27 of 32 (84%) patients with oligodendroglioma had a preoperative seizure (P = 0.19).

Table 1 Demographic and baseline characteristics of patient cohort

In postoperative time-to-seizure analyses, patients with IDHmut astrocytomas had a median time to first postoperative seizure of 11.0 months, followed by IDHwt glioblastoma patients (24.9 months) and IDHmut, 1p/19q–codeleted oligodendroglioma patients (median not reached) (P = 0.033; Figure 1A). Those who had a preoperative seizure developed postoperative seizures faster than patients who did not have a preoperative seizure (median = 10.7 months vs. not reached, P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168035DS1), regardless of whether the glioma was IDHmut or IDHwt (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Likewise, those with subtotal resection (STR) of their glioma showed faster time to seizure than those with gross total resection (GTR) (median = 10.1 months vs. 37.9 months, P = 0.001; Supplemental Figure 1D), although this was statistically significant only for IDHmut gliomas (median = 9.9 months vs. not reached, P = 0.005; Supplemental Figure 1E), not IDHwt glioblastomas (median = 9.5 months vs. 25.3 months, P = 0.20; Supplemental Figure 1F). Overall, patients with preoperative seizures and STR had the fastest time to first postoperative seizure (n = 49, median = 6.0 months), while patients who had no preoperative seizures and had GTR were the slowest to develop postoperative seizures (n = 65, median not reached) (P < 0.0001; Figure 1B), regardless of IDHmut status (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H).

Figure 1 Risk factors for postoperative seizures in patients with diffusely infiltrative glioma. (A and B) Time-to-event analyses performed for postoperative seizures in patients with adult-type diffusely infiltrative glioma (n = 247), stratified by glioma molecular status (IDHmut astrocytoma, n = 47; IDHwt glioblastoma, n = 168; IDHmut oligodendroglioma, n = 32) (A) or by whether patients experienced preoperative seizures (Preop sz) and/or subtotal resection (STR) (preoperative seizure and STR, n = 49; preoperative seizure and gross total resection [GTR], n = 86; no preoperative seizure and STR, n = 47; no preoperative seizure and GTR, n = 65) (B). Data were analyzed with the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (C) Forest plot depicting univariate and multivariate analyses of risk factors associated with postoperative seizures. ECoG, electrocorticography.

Univariable and multivariable analyses using Cox proportional hazards modeling showed that IDHmut, 1p/19q–intact astrocytomas (hazard ratio [HR] 2.85, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.35–6.01, P = 0.006), frontal lobe involvement of tumor (HR 1.54, 95% CI 1.02–2.30, P = 0.038), STR (HR 2.22, 95% CI 1.49–3.33, P < 0.0001), and preoperative seizures (HR 3.13, 95% CI 2.00–4.84, P < 0.0001) were all significant independent correlates with postoperative seizure risk (Figure 1C and Table 2).

Table 2 Multivariable modeling of postoperative TAE risk factors in adult-type diffuse gliomas

The timing and nature of postoperative seizures are a harbinger of glioma recurrence and progression. Among 72 patients with IDHwt glioblastoma who had postoperative seizures, 68 (94%) had experienced a recurrence by last follow-up, while of the 43 patients with IDHmut glioma who had postoperative seizures, only 14 (33%) had a recurrence within the study time frame. Among IDHwt glioblastoma patients, the first postoperative seizure showed a strong correlation with tumor recurrence only if it arose after a 6-month post-surgical window, not before (Figure 2A). A similar pattern was apparent with IDHmut glioma patients, though not enough clinical recurrences had yet occurred to reach statistical significance (Figure 2B). Among 45 IDHwt glioblastoma patients who experienced their first seizure within 6 months of surgery, 15 (33%) also had tumor recurrence within 6 months. In contrast, none of the 23 IDHmut glioma patients who had a seizure within 6 months of surgery had a tumor recurrence within that time frame (P = 0.001).

Figure 2 Postoperative seizures relative to recurrence in adult-type diffuse glioma patients. (A and B) Time to first postoperative seizure and time to recurrence were graphed for patients with postoperative seizures with IDHwt glioblastoma (n = 72) (A) and IDHmut glioma (n = 43) (B). If a patient did not experience recurrence during their clinical follow-up, an X was plotted on the x axis at the time of their postoperative seizure. Patients with postoperative seizures before 6 months are indicated with blue squares; patients with postoperative seizures on or after 6 months are indicated with yellow circles. Data were analyzed with linear regression. (C and D) For patients with IDHwt glioblastoma who had a postoperative seizure that was not caused by second-line treatment (n = 61), the difference in time between a patient’s postoperative seizure and tumor recurrence was calculated. Positive values indicate that the postoperative seizure preceded tumor recurrence. Bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test.

Another way to classify postoperative seizures is whether the postoperative seizure was similar to the preoperative seizure that the patient experienced, or whether it worsened (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 2). To explore this further, IDHwt patients were stratified into 2 groups: (a) those who had their seizure after 6 months following resection and/or their seizure worsened compared with the preoperative seizure (n = 48); and (b) those who had a seizure before 6 months that was the same as or milder than the preoperative seizure (n = 13). Next, the time to postoperative seizure was subtracted from time to tumor progression to see how closely those 2 events aligned (Figure 2, C and D). Among the 48 patients with a late and/or a worse postoperative seizure, overt clinical tumor progression occurred a median of only 0.80 months later (IQR 0.066–4.12). Of those 48 patients, 46 (96%) had that seizure before tumor progression, while 2 had their seizures shortly after progression had already been clinically established. In contrast, a postoperative seizure that occurred within 6 months of initial surgery, and did not worsen in quality relative to earlier seizures, preceded frank glioma progression by a median of 10.0 months (IQR 3.80–19.84 months). This extended latency was significantly longer than in patients with late and/or worsened postoperative seizures (P = 0.021). These data therefore suggest that seizures may portend clinical recurrence of adult-type diffuse gliomas, but only if they manifest at least 6 months after initial surgery, or begin less than 6 months after surgery but are qualitatively worse than they were preoperatively.

D2HG triggers seizure-like neuronal activity in a glia-dependent manner. We sought to further explore the connection between IDHmut gliomas, their D2HG product, and seizures. First, we established 21-day-old mouse cortical neuron cultures, in the presence or absence of non-neoplastic glial cells, on multi-electrode array plates (Supplemental Figure 3). Baseline firing metrics and firing patterns and synaptic density under both conditions are shown in Supplemental Figures 4–6. Neither 1 mM nor 3 mM exogenous D2HG changed the weighted mean firing rate of neuron-only cultures (P = 0.22–0.52; Figure 3A). In contrast, 3 mM D2HG increased the firing rate of neurons cocultured with glial cells by 56% (P < 0.0001 vs. vehicle control, P = 0.0020 vs. 3 mM without glia; Figure 3A). As exogenous D2HG exists as a disodium salt (see Methods), 6 mM sodium was separately tested, but did not alter the firing rate of neurons cocultured with glial cells (Supplemental Figure 7). D2HG also increased burst duration in neuron-glia cocultures (P < 0.0001 vs. vehicle control or neuron-only cultures; Figure 3, B–D). In the presence of glia, neurons responded to as little as 1 mM D2HG (P = 0.044; Figure 3E). These effects were rapid, occurring within 5 minutes of exogenous D2HG application, with firing rates returning to baseline 10–15 minutes after treatment (Figure 3, F and G). Although bulk firing rates normalized, cocultures retained changes in their bursting patterns for at least 20 minutes after 3 mM D2HG (Figure 3H). In those cocultures, 3 mM D2HG also increased interspike interval coefficient of variation (a metric of firing variability; P = 0.023), burst duration (P = 0.014), network burst duration (P = 0.0002), and number of spikes per burst (P = 0.023), but not mean interspike interval per burst (P = 0.42) or burst frequency (P = 0.26) (Supplemental Figure 8). These data demonstrate that D2HG promotes synchronization of neuronal firing into bursts and lengthens the duration of clustered intra-burst spikes, thus mimicking seizures in vitro.

Figure 3 D2HG requires glial cells to trigger neuronal firing in vitro. (A and B) Day 21 mouse neurons cultured with or without glia were recorded on a multi-electrode plate for 5 minutes, and then treated with vehicle or 1, 3, or 10 mM D2HG (vehicle –glia, n = 13; 1 mM D2HG +glia, n = 10; 3 mM D2HG –glia, n = 10; 10 mM D2HG –glia, n = 12; 3 mM D2HG +glia, n = 9). Experiment was repeated twice for a total of 3 times. Fold change after treatment was calculated for each well. Bars represent mean ± SEM. ***P = 0.002, ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (Bonferroni-adjusted P = 0.006). (C and D) Raster plots of wells with neurons only (C) or neurons with glia (D) treated with 3 mM D2HG at the time point indicated by the red arrows. Horizontal rows indicate firing activity of each electrode in a well (16 electrodes per well). Histogram above the rows depicts the summation of the firing activity of all electrodes in the well at a given time point. (E) Day 21 mouse neurons cultured with glia had baseline weighted mean firing rate recorded on a multi-electrode well plate for 5 minutes, then were treated with vehicle or 1, 3, or 10 mM D2HG (vehicle, n = 19; 1 mM D2HG, n = 15; 3 mM D2HG, n = 15; 10 mM D2HG, n = 17). Fold change of weighted mean firing rate for 5 minutes after treatment was calculated for each well. Bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed t test. Experiment was repeated twice for a total of 3 times. (F and G) Neurons cultured with glia were recorded for 20 minutes following treatment with either 1 mM D2HG (n = 15) (F) or 3 mM D2HG (n = 15) (G), and fold change of weighted mean firing rate was calculated for each well in 5-minute intervals. Bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Experiment was repeated twice for a total of 3 times. (H) Representative raster plot of well with neurons cultured with glia treated with 3 mM D2HG and recorded for 20 minutes following treatment.

Effects of D2HG on ionotropic glutamate receptors, glutamate reuptake transporters, and mTOR signaling. D2HG is structurally similar to the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate, with a hydroxyl group instead of an amine group at carbon 2 (1). However, D2HG did not activate ionotropic homomeric GluA4(flip) AMPA receptors, GluK2 kainate receptors, GluN1/2A NMDA receptors, or GluN1/2B NMDA receptors (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). D2HG also did not elicit electrogenic transport current from the excitatory amino acid reuptake transporter GLT1a (Supplemental Figure 9E), suggesting that D2HG does not promote burst firing of neurons via competitive inhibition of synaptic glutamate reuptake. D2HG also did not enhance the effect of dihydrokainate (DHK), a selective GLT1/EAAT2 reuptake inhibitor, on weighted mean firing rate (Supplemental Figure 10A). Instead, the firing pattern of combined DHK plus D2HG resembled both the high firing rate elicited by DHK and the synchronized bursting triggered by D2HG (Supplemental Figure 10, B–E).

The effect of D2HG on mTOR signaling is controversial, with one group showing that it activates mTOR signaling (28) and another group showing that it inhibits mTOR signaling (29). A third group reported that the pro-seizure effects of IDHmut gliomas may be due to D2HG activation of neuronal mTOR (30). In our studies, 3 mM D2HG decreased, rather than increased, in vitro neuronal mTOR pathway activity, as indicated by nuclear phospho-S6 localization (Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). Among patient-derived tissues from newly diagnosed adult-type diffuse gliomas collected and analyzed at 2 separate institutions, phospho-S6 was not significantly different in neurons admixed within IDHwt glioblastoma, IDHmut astrocytoma, or IDHmut and 1p/19q–codeleted oligodendroglioma (P = 0.50; Supplemental Figure 11E). There was also no difference in neuronal phospho-S6 according to the presence or absence of preoperative seizures in those cases (P = 0.15; Supplemental Figure 11F). Finally, because synchronized bursting activity occurred rapidly following application of exogenous D2HG to neuron-glia cocultures (Figure 3, D and E), we assessed phospho-S6 expression within the first 5 minutes after treatment of exogenous D2HG. Phospho-S6 did not increase after 5 minutes of treatment with either 1 mM D2HG or 3 mM D2HG in either neuron-glia cocultures or neuron-only cultures (Supplemental Figure 11G). Thus, the excitatory effects of D2HG may not be directly through ionotropic glutamate receptors, glutamate reuptake transporters, or the mTOR pathway.

IDHmut inhibitors block the excitatory effect of patient-derived IDHmut gliomas in 3D human cortical spheroids. To further explore the effect of D2HG on neuronal activity, we used mature human induced pluripotent stem cell–derived cortical spheroids composed of both cortical neurons and glial cells in a 3D structure, approximately 500 μm in diameter (31–34). To each spheroid (1 per well in a 96-well plate), we added patient-derived IDHwt (GBM6, GBM12, GBM43) or IDHmut (B23, TB09) glioma cells. Both IDHwt and IDHmut glioma cells rapidly infiltrated the spheroids, such that within hours, cocultures of cortical neurons, glia, and glioma were spontaneously established (Figure 4A, Supplemental Figure 12, and Supplemental Video 1). This behavior comports with what has been previously observed in glioma cells when added to cerebral spheroid/organoid preparations (35–37). While spheroids with admixed IDHwt glioma cells had stable firing rates over time, those with IDHmut glioma cells showed gradually increasing firing rates (P < 0.05; Figure 4B). Treatment with 0.5–3 mM exogenous D2HG also caused spheroid firing to increase, even in the absence of glioma cells (Figure 4C). IDHmut glioma–induced spikes in spheroids were reduced by both a first-generation IDH1mut inhibitor, AGI5198 (P < 0.0001), and a second-generation IDH1/2 mutant inhibitor, AG881 (P = 0.0008) (Figure 4, D and E). IDHmut inhibition had no effect on cultured IDHmut glioma cell number (P = 0.72; Supplemental Figure 13A) or viability (P = 0.99; Supplemental Figure 13, B and C), but did inhibit the production of 2HG by IDHmut glioma cells (Supplemental Figure 13D).

Figure 4 Modeling and treating IDHmut glioma–associated seizure-like activity with cerebral spheroids. (A) Serial imaging demonstrates infiltration of GFP-labeled patient-derived TB09 into a spheroid over 1–48 hours. Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) Spheroids were cocultured with patient-derived glioma lines (GBM6, n = 6; GBM12, n = 32; GBM43, n = 23; TB09, n = 4; B23, n = 5), and fold change in weighted mean firing rate was calculated over time. *P < 0.05 vs. IDHwt cells via 2-tailed t test. Experiment was repeated twice for a total of 3 times. (C) Spheroids were treated with either vehicle (n = 16) or 0.1 mM D2HG (n = 4), 0.5 mM D2HG (n = 10), 1 mM D2HG (n = 10), 3 mM D2HG (n = 10), 5 mM D2HG (n = 4), or 10 mM D2HG (n = 12), and fold change of weighted mean firing rate for 10 minutes after treatment was calculated for each well. Bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Experiment was done in triplicate. (D) Spheroids were cultured with patient-derived IDH1mut glioma TB09 and treated with either vehicle (n = 6) or 1.5 μM AGI5198 (n = 7), and fold change in weighted mean firing rate was calculated over time. Data points represent mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed with 2-way ANOVA. Experiment was done once. (E) Spheroids were either cultured alone and treated with vehicle (n = 12), or cultured with patient-derived IDH1mut glioma 905 and treated with either vehicle (n = 14) or 30 nM AG881 (n = 13). Data points represent mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed with 2-way ANOVA. Experiment was done twice.

Development and characterization of an in vivo model of TAE in IDHwt versus IDHmut glioma. To explore the effect of IDHmut glioma and IDHmut inhibitors on seizure activity in vivo, we developed a model of tumor-associated epilepsy (TAE) based on Sleeping Beauty transposase–engineered IDHwt and IDHmut mouse gliomas provided by Maria Castro (38). Both cell types are driven by mutant NRAS and have inactivation of ATRX and p53 (Supplemental Figure 14A), the latter 2 alterations being a consistent feature of IDHmut astrocytomas (39). Three advantages to this system over most orthotopic patient-derived IDHmut glioma xenograft models are that it has (a) consistent, faster in vivo growth; (b) an immunocompetent microenvironment; and (c) control IDHwt cells that, aside from IDH1 R132H, are isogenic with control IDHmut glioma cells. In this IDHwt-IDHmut mouse glioma pairing, the IDHmut cells expressed the IDH1 R132H protein and produced more 2HG (Supplemental Figure 14, B and C). Mice orthotopically engrafted with IDHwt glioma in their right frontal lobes had shorter median survival than mice with IDHmut glioma (22 vs. 33 days, P = 0.0014; Supplemental Figure 14D). While this accurately reflected the less aggressive nature of IDHmut gliomas compared with IDHwt gliomas, as had been previously reported in this model (38), it required controlling for the potentially confounding effects of tumor size and mass effect on seizure activity. In our laboratory, IDHmut gliomas around 15 days after engraftment were of a similar size to IDHwt gliomas at just 6 days after engraftment (Figure 5A). Thus, when seizure activity was recorded via EEG (Supplemental Figure 14, E and F; Figure 5B; and Supplemental Videos 2 and 3), results were evaluated relative to estimated tumor size, based on days after engraftment. Such analyses showed that mice with IDHmut glioma had 4.9-fold more epileptiform spikes than mice engrafted with IDHwt glioma (P < 0.0001; Figure 5, C and D). The brains of those mice showed more evidence of seizures distant from the right frontal tumors, as indicated by upregulated cFOS in the hippocampal dentate gyri (Figure 5, E and F) and increased GFAP-positive reactive astrocytosis even in the contralateral cortex (Figure 5, G and H), both of which are sensitive markers of generalized seizures (40, 41). Expression profiling of the peritumoral brain around IDHmut gliomas also showed upregulation of SLC12A5, THBS1, VEGFA, FOSL2, and SYNPO, as has been previously reported in epileptic brain tissue (Supplemental Figure 15) (42–47). These data show that IDHmut TAE can be effectively modeled in vivo.

Figure 5 IDHmut glioma causes TAE in mice. (A) Mice were engrafted with either IDHmut or IDHwt glioma. Four mice per group were euthanized on days 6, 12, 15, and 18. Intracranial tumor size at each time point was histologically measured as maximum tumor diameter. Data points represent mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed with 2-way ANOVA. (B) Top trace is EEG1, middle trace is EEG2, bottom trace is EMG. Red arrows indicate representative epileptiform spike. (C and D) Mice engrafted with IDHwt (n = 12) or IDHmut (n = 8) glioma had recordings taken at days 6, 12, and 18. EEGs were scored for percentage of 10-second epochs that contained epileptiform spikes and normalized to the tumor size in IDHwt or IDHmut glioma at day 6, 12, or 18, respectively (C), as well as directly compared (D). Bars represent mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed with unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C) or 2-way ANOVA (D). (E) Dentate gyrus of mice engrafted with either IDHwt or IDHmut glioma, stained with NeuN (1:400; ab104224, red), cFOS (1:500; ab190289, green), and MAP2 (1:1,000; ab5392, blue). (F) Percentage of NeuN colocalized with cFOS in the dentate gyrus of mice engrafted with either IDHwt (n = 3) or IDHmut (n = 4) glioma. Bars represent mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed with unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (G) Cortex contralateral to IDHwt- or IDHmut-engrafted glioma, stained with GFAP (1:500; CP040A). (H) Quantification of GFAP positivity in contralateral cortex of mice engrafted with IDHwt glioma within 12–18 days after engraftment (n = 6) or 19+ days after engraftment (n = 5) and of mice engrafted with IDHmut glioma within 12–18 days after engraftment (n = 4) or 19+ days after engraftment (n = 4) using pixel thresholding in QuPath. Scale bars in E and G: 100 μm. Bars represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test.

IDHmut inhibitor reduces epileptiform activity of mice engrafted with IDHmut glioma. We next determined whether AG881 could reduce seizure activity. In vitro, 30 nM and 100 nM AG881 lowered production of 2HG by the IDHmut cells to that of the IDHwt mouse glioma (Figure 6A) but did not affect cell viability (Supplemental Figure 13C). In an initial experiment, 5 mg/kg daily of AG881 reduced epileptiform spikes in IDHmut-engrafted mice by 51% (P = 0.027; Figure 6, B and C) without any effect on tumor size (Figure 6D). Next, 12.3 mg/kg daily of AG881, which more closely corresponds to the oral daily dose given to human patients (48), was used over a longer time frame (Figure 6E). As before, AG881 reduced epileptiform spikes in IDHmut-engrafted mice compared with vehicle over the course of the entire 15-day recording period (P = 0.028; Figure 6F), again with no effect on tumor size (Figure 6G). (In the latter experiment, by day 27 IDHmut tumors had reached a size at which mass effect likely contributed to seizure activity independent of D2HG suppression.) Thus, clinical IDHmut inhibition can reduce seizures, apart from any effects on tumor growth.