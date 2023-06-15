Postoperative risk of IDH-mutant glioma–associated seizures and their potential management with IDH-mutant inhibitors

Cell culture, Western blotting, and 2HG liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry. For non-neoplastic neuronal and neuronal-glial cultures, P0 postnatal mice (The Jackson Laboratory, strain 000664) were euthanized, and the brain was removed. Cortical tissue was isolated, digested with Accutase and mechanical pipetting, and passed through a 70 μm strainer. Cells were plated on cell culture–treated plates that were coated with poly-d-lysine (R&D Systems, 3439-100-01) in base medium composed of Neurobasal A Medium (Gibco, 10888-022), 2% B-27 (Gibco, 17504044), 2 mM l-glutamine (Corning, 25005-Cl), and 0.5% penicillin-streptomycin (Corning, 3000-Cl). On day 1 of cell culture, cells were fed with half change of base medium supplemented with 100 mM glucose. To remove glial cells, and establish postmitotic neuron-only cultures, on day 1 of cell culture, cells were fed with half change of base medium supplemented with 100 mM glucose and 2 μM Ara-C (Sigma-Aldrich, C6645) in order to achieve 1 M Ara-C in the complete medium. Cells were fed every 3–4 days with half change of medium supplemented with 100 mM glucose.

IDHmut and IDHwt mouse–derived and patient-derived glioma cells were grown in medium composed of 50% Neurobasal A medium and 50% DMEM/F12 medium supplemented with 1× B-27, 1× N-2, 1× nonessential amino acids, 20 ng/mL EGF, 20 ng/mL bFGF, 0.5 mM l-glutamine, 0.0002% heparin, and 100 U/mL penicillin-streptomycin. IDHmut and IDHwt mouse gliomas were shared by Maria Castro’s laboratory (University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA). TB09 cells were shared by Timothy Chan’s laboratory (Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA). B23 cells were shared by Albert Kim’s laboratory (Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, USA). GBM6, GBM12, and GBM43 cells were obtained from the Mayo Clinic Xenograft National Resource. Cells were maintained in a humidified incubator with 5% CO 2 and at 37°C. All cell lines were authenticated by short tandem repeat sequencing.

For Western blotting, cells were lysed with RIPA buffer containing phosphatase/protease inhibitor cocktail, and protein concentration of cellular lysates was quantified using a Bradford assay. Proteins were loaded in a 4%–12% Bis-Tris polyacrylamide gel and transferred to a PVDF membrane. Antibodies included anti–IDH1 R132H (Dianova, DIA-H09; 1:250), anti-GAPDH (Cell Signaling, D16H11, 5174; 1:1,000), anti–phospho-S6 (Cell Signaling, Ser235/236, 2211; 1:1,000), and anti–β-actin (Cell Signaling, 8H10D10, 3700; 1:1,000) primary antibodies and HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Cell Signaling, 7074 and 7076; 1:10,000).

To assess intracellular 2HG, extraction buffer composed of 80% methanol and 20% H 2 O cooled to –80°C was added to cell pellets, and to assess extracellular 2HG, 800 μL of methanol cooled to –80°C was combined with 200 μL of conditioned medium. Eight micromolar 13C5 d-2 hydroxyglutarate was included in the extraction buffer as an internal control. Samples were incubated at –80°C for 5 minutes, then brought to room temperature and then vortexed for 1 minute; this process was repeated twice for a total of 3 times. After storage at –80°C overnight, samples were centrifuged at 16,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was submitted for liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry, and the m/z transition used was 147 → 129. The precipitate was sonicated at 50% amplitude for 2 minutes in RIPA buffer, and then protein was quantified with a Bradford assay.

Formation of human induced pluripotent stem cell–derived 3D cortical neuron–astrocyte cocultures. Preplated 3D human cortical neural spheroidal cocultures were provided by StemoniX Inc. in the form of the StemoniX MicroBrain 3D Assay Ready product (31–34). Each well of the plate contained a single, free-floating human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)–derived cortical 3D neural cell culture generated from neural progenitor cells obtained from a single human donor source. These spheroids contain astrocytes as well as neurons, and show synaptophysin-positive puncta outlining MAP2-positive neurites (31, 33, 34, 66). They are also electrophysiologically mature, with synchronized spontaneous activity (31, 32, 34).

StemoniX shipped the MicroBrain 3D Assay Ready plates overnight at ambient conditions. Upon receipt, plates were processed according to detailed instructions provided. Briefly, after unpacking, the plates were centrifuged for 2 minutes at 200g (Sorvall centrifuge) and then inspected using a light microscope to ensure the presence of a single spheroid in each well. Plate exteriors were decontaminated with 70% ethanol. After unsealing, the medium was changed (half of the total volume, 3 times) using BrainPhys Neuronal Medium SM1 Kit (STEMCELL Technologies, 05792) supplemented with 20 ng/mL of recombinant human BDNF (STEMCELL Technologies, 78005), 20 ng/mL of GDNF (STEMCELL Technologies, 78058), and 1× penicillin-streptomycin (GE Healthcare Life Sciences) or the NeuralX Cortical Neuron media kit (StemoniX, NXCNM-AA-0250). Spheroids were maintained at 37°C and 5% CO 2 until used in experiments. Half medium changes were performed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday using 1 of the 2 media described above, which are interchangeable according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Multi-electrode array analyses and patch clamping. Forty-eight-well multi-electrode array plates (Axion Biosystems, M768-tMEA-48W) were coated with poly-d-lysine (R&D systems, 3439-100-01). Cortical lysates were plated at 50,000 cells per 10 μL droplet on top of the 4 × 4 grid of 16 electrodes and allowed to adhere for 45 minutes, and then 490 μL base medium was added. On day 21, baseline recordings were taken for 5 minutes, and treatment recordings were taken for at least 5 minutes. Treatments included either vehicle, D2HG (Sigma-Aldrich, H8378), or dihydrokainic acid (Abcam, ab120066). For spheroid experiments, spheroids were cultured in Axion plates (M768-tMEA-96W). Spheroids were attached with 3D Matrigel (hESC-Qualified Matrix, Corning, 354277) by placement of a 5 μL dot in the center of the electrode array. Baseline recordings were taken for 5 minutes, and treatment recordings were taken for 5 minutes. A commercial system (Maestro Pro, Axion Biosystems) and its companion software (Axion Biosystems Integrated Studio, AxIS) served as the basis for collection and, in some cases, analysis of electrophysiological data. The system recorded from all electrodes simultaneously with a sampling rate of 12.5 kHz, with real-time display capabilities. Data collection used the neural spikes setting, with a gain of 1,000× and a bandpass filter between 200 Hz and 4 kHz. The AxIS software labels spikes as signals with amplitudes above a threshold of 6 standard deviations from the average noise level, bursts as a minimum of 5 spikes with a maximum interspike interval of 100 ms, and network bursts as a minimum of 50 spikes from at least 35% of the electrodes with a maximum interspike interval of 100 ms. For glioma-spheroid coculture experiments, 10,000 glioma cells were added to wells containing spheroids.

Homomeric GluA4(flip) AMPA receptors, GluK2 kainate receptors, GluN1/2A NMDA receptors, GluN1/2B NMDA receptors, or excitatory amino acid isoform GLT1a were transiently expressed in HEK293 cells, and whole-cell patch clamp recordings were performed.

Intracranial murine glioma TAE model. Six- to eight-week-old female C57BL/6 mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (strain 000664). Mice were monitored daily for neurological symptoms of brain tumors, including hunched posture, altered gait, lethargy, and decreased body weight.

Intracranial tumors were established in C57BL/6 mice by injection of 50,000 glioma cells in 2 μL PBS over 1 minute using a Hamilton syringe into the right cortex/caudate/putamen 0.5 mm anterior, 2 mm lateral, and 2.5 mm deep relative to the bregma. EEG/electromyograph (EMG) headmount (Pinnacle Technology, 8201) was implanted by first gluing the headmount to the skull such that the front edge of the headmount was 3 mm anterior of the bregma. Next, screws (Pinnacle Technology, 8209) were placed at each corner of the headmount, silver epoxy (Pinnacle Technology, 8226) was applied on the underside and outer corner of each screw, and then the screws were screwed into the skull. The EMG wires were placed into the nuchal muscles, and then dental acrylic was applied to the headmount base before the incision was sutured closed.

Mice were allowed to recover for several days after tumor engraftment and EEG device implantation before EEG recordings. Mice were placed in a large mouse cage (Pinnacle Technology, 8228) with food and water. A preamplifier (Pinnacle Technology, 8202) was connected to the EEG headmount and to the commutator/swivel (Pinnacle Technology, 8204), which was connected to the 3-channel analog adapter (Pinnacle Technology, 8242), which was connected to a computer. EEG recordings with video were acquired using the software Sirenia Acquisition (Pinnacle Technology) for up to 8 hours. EEG recordings were exported, and blinded to tumor genotype, treatment condition, and time point after tumor engraftment. EEGs were reviewed for epileptiform spikes by a board-certified neurologist. Because of the high incidence of spikes in IDHmut-engrafted mice, instead of counting of the number of individual spikes per recording, the percentage of 10-second intervals containing epileptiform spikes was quantified.

AG881 was prepared daily, within 1 hour of in vivo administration. AG881 was suspended in 0.5% methylcellulose (cP 400) and 0.2% Tween-80 in H 2 O, vortexed for 2 minutes, and then further suspended with low sonication. AG881 or vehicle was administered once after baseline EEG recording and then thereafter every morning. Mice were randomized to treatment group.

For peritumoral expression profiling, mice were euthanized on day 12 after tumor engraftment and the brain removed. Tumor was removed from the brain via microdissection, and then the peritumoral tissue was quickly removed and placed in RNAlater solution (Invitrogen, AM7021). RNA was extracted from brain tissue using RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, 74104). mRNA libraries were constructed, and differentially expressed genes were compared across IDHmut and IDHwt groups.

Immunohistochemistry and immunocytochemistry. Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissue was sectioned at a thickness of 4 μm, and deparaffinization and hydration were performed with xylene and ethanol, followed by antigen retrieval, washing, and blocking with 10% goat serum in TBS. Frozen spheroids were sectioned at a thickness of 10 μm. For immunocytochemistry, cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, and then washed in PBS. Primary antibody was incubated overnight, and then either secondary immunofluorescent antibodies or HRP-conjugated antibodies were incubated for 1 hour. Primary antibodies used were as follows: NeuN (Abcam, 1B7, ab104224; 1:400), cFOS (Abcam, ab190289; 1:500), MAP2 (Abcam, ab5392; 1:1,000), GFAP (IHC: Biocare, CP040A, 1:500; immunofluorescent: Abcam, ab5804, 1:1,000), phospho-S6 (Cell Signaling, Ser235/236, 2211; 1:1,000), synaptophysin (Thermo Fisher Scientific, SY38, MA1-213; 1:200), PSD95 (Abcam, ab18258; 1:200), ALDH1L1 (Abcam, ab177463; 1:500). Secondary immunofluorescent antibodies were used at 1:250 dilution and included A11031 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 111-545-144 (Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories), ab175477 (Abcam), and ab150171 (Abcam). Samples were coverslipped with mounting medium with DAPI (Abcam, ab104139). Slides were imaged on a Nikon Eclipse Ni-E or Leica DMi8 microscope. For immunocytochemistry of intact 3D spheroids, primary antibodies (GFAP, Agilent, Z033429-2, 1:1,000; Neurofilament, BioLegend, SMI-312, 1:1,000) were incubated overnight in 10% donkey serum, and then incubated in secondary immunofluorescent antibodies (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-21206 and A-31571; 1:1,000) for 1 hour. For colocalization studies, slides were imaged and ND2 files were analyzed in ImageJ (NIH) via colocalization color thresholding. For counting of synaptic puncta, slides were analyzed in ImageJ with the SynapseCounter plug-in. For quantitative analysis of immunohistochemistry stains, slides were first digitized, and then analyzed in QuPath (0.3.2) (67). Pixel thresholding classifiers were established with positive and negative control tissue stains, and then applied to immunohistochemistry stains with non-nuclear staining to determine number of positive pixels per total number of pixels per image.

Clinical chart review. The cohort consisted of 247 consecutive patients with WHO grade 2–4 adult-type diffuse gliomas who underwent first surgical resection between 2014 and 2019 and who had at least 1 follow-up visit. Patients were excluded if they did not have their first surgical resection at Northwestern Medicine hospitals, because detailed data from outside hospitals on their pre-surgical, peri-surgical, and post-surgical events were limited. Seizure frequency and symptoms were identified through review of patients’ medical charts. Postoperative seizure was defined as any seizure at least 7 days after initial surgical resection. Extent of surgical resection and localization of tumor were defined through review of pre-surgical and post-surgical MRIs by the medical care team of each patient. In comparisons of gross total resection with subtotal resection, near-total resection (defined as at least 90% tumor resected) was included in the gross total resection category. Tumor progression in this retrospective study was defined by the patient’s medical care team. Instead of retrospective definition of when each patient demonstrated tumor progression on their MRIs, a patient was deemed to have tumor recurrence/progression if they (a) underwent and/or were recommended to undergo second-line therapy for tumor recurrence/progression by their medical care team and/or (b) experienced definite clinical deterioration not attributable to any cause other than tumor changes, which was also defined by their medical care team at that time.

The quality of preoperative and postoperative seizures was defined in this study by first documenting all symptoms that a patient experienced with their seizures. Next, the seizure status of patients was categorized into groups based on their symptoms: aura, focal seizure, generalized convulsions, or no preoperative seizure. The categories of preoperative versus postoperative seizures were then compared in a tiered order, as generalized convulsions were deemed worse than focal seizures which were deemed worse than auras. A patient was deemed as having a worse seizure if any of the following were true: (a) their postoperative seizure was qualitatively worse than their preoperative seizure; (b) they never had a preoperative seizure and then had a seizure for the first time postoperatively; (c) their postoperative seizure was of the same category as their preoperative seizures, but they experienced a cluster of that seizure type. Eight patients had a first postoperative seizure that was not worse than their preoperative seizures, but subsequently did have a worsened postoperative seizure, and in subsequent analyses of how quality of seizures related to timing of tumor progression, the date of their worsened seizure was used. In addition, 7 patients had seizures soon after initiation of second-line therapy (re-resection, n = 4; chemotherapy, n = 3) in response to tumor progression. Therefore, we compared time to tumor progression with time of postoperative seizure in the 61 patients who did not have seizures associated with second-line therapy. This is because our primary analyses were to understand the co-occurrence of tumor progression and seizures. Including these 7 patients in our analyses would have incorrectly strengthened the association of tumor progression and seizures, since the seizures happened shortly after the start of second-line therapy, which in turn happened shortly after tumor progression.

Data availability. RNA-Seq data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE227995).

Statistics. Statistical significance of differences between groups was determined via 2-sample, 2-tailed t test, 1-way ANOVA, Fisher’s exact test, χ2 test, or log-rank test as appropriate using GraphPad Prism software. To determine the association between predictors and postoperative seizures, univariable and multivariable analyses were conducted within the framework of a Cox proportional hazards model adjusting for predictors as additive effects, and hazard ratios and corresponding 95% confidence intervals were calculated using R (4.0.2). Unless otherwise specified, data represent mean ± SEM. In all analyses, P less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. Deidentified patient data were collected through detailed chart review via a protocol approved by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Institutional Review Board, and in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. All mice were housed in a barrier facility and handled in compliance with the Institutional Animal Care and Utilization Committee of Northwestern University, which approved the study.