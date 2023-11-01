Bi-steric mTORC1 inhibitors induce apoptotic cell death in tumor models with hyperactivated mTORC1

Analysis of genetic events (Oncoprint). Genetic events within the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway were downloaded through cBioPortal (https://www.cbioportal.org/oncoprinter).

mTOR score and prognosis analysis. The relationship between the p-S6K score (defined as the sum of p-S6KT389, p-S6S235,236, and p-S6S240,244), p-4EBP1 score (defined as the sum of p-4EBP1T37,46, p-4EBP1S65, and p-4EBP1T70), and mTOR score (defined as the sum of p-S6K, p-4EBP1, and p-mTORS2448) and patient prognosis was analyzed as previously described with modifications (18). p-Rictor was not included. Pan-cancer reverse-phase protein assay data, JUN and PRP1 mRNA expression levels, and patient survival data were downloaded from FireBrowse (http://firebrowse.org/).

Cells and culture conditions. Human bladder cancer cell lines HCV29, RT4, 97-1, and 639V were described previously (22), and were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 100 U/mL of penicillin and streptomycin and incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . TSC1–add-back counterpart cell lines for HCV29 and 97-1 were described previously (22). SNU-398 and SNU-886 human hepatocellular carcinoma cell lines were obtained from the Broad Institute and were maintained in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS and 100 U/mL of penicillin and streptomycin and incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . The TSC2–add-back counterparts of those 2 lines were generated previously (22). Human angiomyolipoma cells (621-101), 105K mouse kidney cyst–adenocarcinoma cells, and their TSC2–add-back counterparts were maintained as previously described (41). Mouse embryo fibroblasts (MEFs) and mouse kidney hybrid oncocytic/chromophobe tumor (HOCT) cells were generated in Dr. Kwiatkowski’s laboratory and maintained as previously described (40). Mouse lung adenocarcinoma cell lines (KTP-267-1B1, KTP-267-2B8, KTP-269-3C4, 857T, 855T, 634T) were generated as previously described (42). TTJ cells and their TSC2–add-back counterpart cells were provided by Vera Krymskaya (43). All the cell lines were tested routinely for mycoplasma contamination, and only mycoplasma-negative cells were used.

Cell proliferation assay (including washout). The effect of the compounds on cell proliferation was measured by crystal violet staining. Cells were plated in 96-well plates at a density of 500–2,000 cells (sextuples per condition). The next day, cells were treated with concentrations (0–100 nM) prepared by serial dilution. After 3 days of treatment, cells were fixed by 10% formalin for 10 minutes at room temperature. 0.05% crystal violet solution was added and incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature. Absorbance was read using Synergy HT (BioTek) at 540 nm. The inhibition curves and IC 50 values were calculated by GraphPad Prism 9.0.

14-Day low-dilution clone formation assay. Long-term effects on cell proliferation were assessed by counting of the number of clones after 200–1,000 cells were seeded on 10 cm plates (triplicates per condition). After 3 days, cells were treated at concentrations selected based on IC 50 values (with a maximum of 10 nM). Media were changed every 3 days. Cell clones were fixed with 10% formalin and stained with 0.05% crystal violet after 14 days of treatment. The plates were washed extensively and scanned with a flatbed scanner. For quantification, clone numbers with size ≥ 1 mm were counted manually and data analyzed using GraphPad Prism 9.0.

Cell cycle analysis. Cell cycle analysis was performed following the manufacturer’s instructions (Abcam, ab-139148). Briefly, cells were harvested and prepared in single-cell suspension after being treated with DMSO, rapamycin, or RMC-6272 for 24 hours. Cell pellets were washed and fixed in 66% ethanol on ice for 2 hours. Cells were then resuspended in propidium iodide plus RNase staining solution at 37°C for 30 minutes. Cell populations were analyzed using FACS (BD LSRFortessa).

Western blotting. Cells were washed with cold PBS twice and lysed on ice for 30 minutes in 1× RIPA buffer (Cell Signaling Technology) supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails (Sigma-Aldrich), followed by centrifugation at 18,000g at 4°C. Proteins were extracted from approximately 10 mg tissue samples through bead (Next Advance, SSB05) motion-based homogenizing in 1× RIPA buffer for tumor tissues. Equal amounts (30 μg) of total protein were loaded in NuPAGE gel (Thermo Fisher Scientific), transferred to nitrocellulose membranes (Thermo Fisher Scientific, IB23001), incubated with primary and secondary antibodies, and detected by SuperSignal West Pico PLUS/Femto Maximum Sensitivity chemiluminescent substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 34580, 34095). Primary antibodies against mTOR (2983S), Raptor (2280S), DEPTOR (11816S), mLST8 (3274S), TSC2 (4308S), TSC1 (4906S), AKT (4685S), p-AKTS473 (4060S), S6K (2708S), p-S6KT389 (9234S), S6 (2217S), p-S6S235/236 (4858S), p-S6S240/244 (5364S), 4EBP1 (9644S), p-4EBP1T37/46 (2855S), p-4EBP1S65 (9451S), p-4EBP1T70 (9455S), β-actin (3700S), PARP (9532S), cleaved PARP (5625S), caspase-3 (9662S), cleaved caspase-3 (9664S), LC3A/B (4108S), SQSTM1/p62 (88588S), p-ULK1S757(6888S), FLAG (14793S), and His (12698S) and anti-rabbit/mouse secondary antibodies were purchased from Cell Signaling Technology (CST). Antibody against FKBP12 (AB92459) was purchased from Abcam. Anti-PPAT antibody (15401-1-AP) was purchased from Proteintech.

Actinomycin D (A9415-5MG; 1 μg/mL) and cycloheximide (C4859-1ML; 10 μM) were from Sigma-Aldrich. MG132 (S2619; 2 μM) was from SelleckChem. ImageJ (NIH) was used to quantify the protein levels using figures generated from Western blots.

Generation of PRPS1-KO cells. CRISPR/Cas9–mediated PRPS1-KO cell lines were generated as previously described (44). All-in-one lentiCRISPR vectors were designed and purchased from VectorBuilder. Each all-in-one vector contained 2 different guide RNAs (gRNAs). The gRNA sequences were: Prps1_1, 5′-TTCTTATCTTGGCGGGCGTA-3′; Prps1_2, 5′-CATTGCAGACCGGCTGAATG-3′; negative control, 5′-GTGTAGTTCGACCATTCGTG-3′, 5′-GTTCAGGATCACGTTACCGC-3′; PRPS1_1, 5′-GTCCTCCTGAGGTATGGTAT-3′; PRPS1_2, 5′-CGGCTGTCCTAAAGTGGATA-3′; negative control, 5′-GTGTAGTTCGACCATTCGTG-3′, 5′-GTTCAGGATCACGTTACCGC-3′.

Generation of PRPS1- and JUN-KD cells. PRPS1 KD was achieved by siRNA transfection. Cells were cultured to 30%–50% confluence in 6-well plates. Transient siRNA transfections were performed using Lipofectamine RNAi/MAX Transfection Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 13778075) and Opti-MEM (Life Technologies, 31985070) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Cells were harvested 72 hours after transfection. siRNA oligonucleotides were obtained from Life Technologies (siPRPS1_1, AM16708-111211; siPRPS1_2, AM16708-118242; siPrps1_1, AM16708-152230; siPrps1_2, AM16708-152231; siCtrl, AM4635) and Horizon Discovery Biosciences (ON-TARGETplus Human JUN siRNA, Smartpool, L-003268-00-0010; ON-TARGETplus Human CTRL siRNA, L-005834-00-0005; ON-TARGETplus Mouse Jun siRNA, L-043776-00-0005; ON-TARGETplus Mouse Ctrl siRNA, L-044488-01-0005).

Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR of PRPS1, PRPS2, and JUN. Cells were treated with rapamycin (10 nM), MLN0128 (10 nM), RMC-4627 (1 nM), and RMC-6272 (1 nM) for different times (0, 1, 6, 12, 24, and 48 hours). RNA was extracted using an RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, 74104). cDNA was synthesized from the same amount of RNA using a High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 4368814). The primers used were: PRPS1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hs00751338_s1), PRPS2 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hs00267624_m1), Prps1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mm00727494_s1), Prps2 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mm00471753_m1), ACTB (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hs01060665_g1), Actb (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mm02619580_g1), JUN (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hs01103582_s1), and Jun (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mm07296811_s1).

Measurement of protein synthesis rate. Protein synthesis rate was tested using Click-iT HPG Alexa Fluor 594 Protein Synthesis Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C10429). Cells were treated with rapamycin (10 nM) or RMC-6272 (10 nM) for 24 hours. Protein synthesis rate was detected by fluorescent microscope or measured by plate reader.

RNA sequencing. RNA-Seq was performed at Novogene. Cells were treated with DMSO, rapamycin (10 nM), or RMC-6272 (3 nM) for 24 hours (triplicates per condition). Total RNA was extracted using an RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, 74104). One microgram RNA per sample was used for cDNA library preparation using the NEBNext Ultra RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England Biolabs). Paired-end reads (~20 M/sample) were aligned to the hg38 human or mm10 genome using Spliced Transcripts Alignment to a Reference (STAR; v2.5) software. HTSeq v0.6.1 (45) was used to count the read numbers mapped to each gene, followed by determination of fragments per kilobase of exon model per million mapped reads (FPKM). Differential expression analysis between 2 conditions was performed using the DESeq2 R package (2_1.6.3). The resulting P values were adjusted using the Benjamini-Hochberg approach for controlling the false discovery rate. Genes with adjusted P value less than 0.05 were considered differentially expressed. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) for analysis of gene expression differences was performed using the Gene Ontology and KEGG gene sets.

Alternative splicing analysis. Alternative splicing (AS) analysis was performed using rMATS on RNA-Seq data (46). Exon skipping, alternative 5′ splice sites, alternative 3′ splice sites, mutually exclusive exons, and retained introns were identified and compared between RMC-6272– and rapamycin-treated cells. P values and FDRs were calculated for differential splicing events.

Multiomics. Triomics analysis of lipids, metabolites, proteins, and phosphoproteins was performed as previously described (47). Pellets from 10 million cells were obtained by spinning down at 500g at 4°C after 24 hours of DMSO, rapamycin (10 nM), or RMC-6272 (3 nM) treatment (triplicates per condition). Two hundred microliters of 1× PBS and 1.5 mL HPLC-grade methanol were added, followed by a vigorous vortex for 1 minutes at room temperature. The samples were shaken for 1 hour at room temperature after addition of 5 mL of HPLC-grade MTBE, anhydrous 99.8% (Sigma-Aldrich, 34875-2L). Then 1.2 mL HPLC-grade water was added, vortexed for 1 minute, and spun for 10 minutes. The resulting upper (lipids) and middle (metabolites) phases were collected separately in 1.5 mL glass vials and dried out using SpeedVac Concentrator (Thermo Fisher Scientific, SC110A). A protein pellet at the bottom was used for both proteomics and phosphoproteomics. High-Select TiO 2 Phosphopeptide Enrichment Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, PIA32993) was used to enrich phosphopeptides. The metabolite samples were resuspended in 20 μL liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry–grade (LC-MS–grade) water and run as previously described (48). The data were analyzed using Elements for Metabolomics (Proteome Software) with the NIST database incorporated (http://chemdata.nist.gov/mass-spc/msms-search/) followed by statistical analysis with MetaboAnalyst 5.0 (http://www.metaboanalyst.ca/). The lipid samples were resuspended in 30 μL of LC-MS–grade isopropanol/methanol (1:1), and 5 μL was injected for LC-MS/MS analysis. Lipidomic data were analyzed using LipidSearch 4.1.9 software (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and Elements for Metabolomics (Proteome Software) with NIST database incorporated. The protein samples were analyzed by positive-ion mode LC-MS/MS using a high-resolution hybrid QExactive HF Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) via higher-energy collisional dissociation with data-dependent analysis with 1 MS1 scan followed by 8 MS2 scans per cycle for the top 8 ions detected in the MS1 scan. MS/MS spectra were analyzed for the peptide samples with a parent ion tolerance of 18 ppm and fragment ion tolerance of 0.05 Da. Carbamidomethylation of cysteine (+57.0293 Da) was specified as a fixed modification, and oxidation of methionine (+15.9949) and phosphorylation of serine/threonine/tyrosine (+79.97) as variable modifications. Results were imported into Scaffold Q+S 4.6 software (Proteome Software Inc.) with a peptide threshold of about 85% and a protein threshold of 95%, resulting in a peptide false discovery rate of approximately 1%. Further statistical analysis was performed using PANTHER (http://www.pantherdb.org/) after removal of contaminants such as keratins, caseins, trypsin, and BSA (47). Omics data were normalized to the median of each sample and then subjected to differential analysis (DESeq2) and pathway enrichment analysis (GSEA). Lipidomic data were used to generate a lipid map using Lipid Maps (49) (https://www.lipidmaps.org).

Immunohistochemistry. Tumor samples were fixed for 24 hours in 10% formalin, embedded in paraffin, and sectioned (FFPE) (5 μm) for H&E and IHC staining. FFPE sections were immunostained with primary antibodies against p-S6S240/244 (rabbit monoclonal, CST 5364S; 1:2,000), p-4EBP1T37/46 (rabbit monoclonal, CST 2855S; 1:1,600), Ki-67 (rabbit monoclonal, CST 12202S; 1:400), cleaved PARP (rabbit monoclonal, CST 5625S; 1:50), and cleaved caspase-3 (rabbit monoclonal, CST 9664S; 1:1,000). Anti-rabbit secondary antibody was purchased from Vector Laboratories (MP-7401-50) and detected by ImmPACT AEC Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate Kit (SK4205). Slides were counterstained with Mayer’s hematoxylin (Agilent Technologies, S330930-2) and mounted in Fluoromount-G (SouthernBiotech, 0100-01).

In situ cell death detection (TUNEL staining). TUNEL staining was performed on FFPE sections. After dewaxing and hydrating, slides were permeabilized for 8 minutes at room temperature with 0.1% Triton X-100 prepared in 0.1% sodium citrate in PBS. Slides were incubated with TUNEL reaction mixture (prepared according to In Situ Cell Death Detection Kit Fluorescein, 11684795910) in a humidified atmosphere for 60 minutes at 37°C in the dark. After washing of the slides twice in PBS, DAPI (Sigma-Aldrich, D9542-10MG) was applied, and slides were mounted with Fluoromount-G.

CUT&RUN and data analysis. Cleavage Under Targets & Release Using Nuclease (CUT&RUN) was performed using a CUTANA ChIC/CUT&RUN Kit (EpiCypher) per the manufacturer’s protocol. One million cells were harvested for CUT&RUN. Antibodies against H3K27ac (Diagenode, C15410196) and JUN (CST 9165S) were used. Twenty million reads per sample (paired-end reads extending 150 bases) were obtained and aligned to hg38 using Bowtie 2.4.5 (50). Peaks were called using MACS3 (51). For visualization, Deeptools v3.5.0 (52) was used to convert BAM files into bigWig (bw) files. JUN ChIP-Seq data for multiple cancer cell lines were downloaded from Cistrome Data Browser (http://cistrome.org/db/#/).

Establishing mouse LUAD cell lines. Three pairs of mouse LUAD cell lines with Tsc1 loss (KTP-267-1B1, KTP-267-2B8, and KTP-269-3C4) and wild-type Tsc1 (857, 855, and 634) were generated. Briefly, Kras+/LSL-G12D Trp53L/L Tsc1fl/fl mice were obtained through crossing of Kras+/LSL-G12D Trp53L/L with Tsc1fl/fl mice. To induce Trp53 deletion and Tsc1 recombination, adenovirus expressing Cre recombinase was inhaled nasally by mice at the age of 6 weeks (53). Sham adenovirus without Cre recombinase activity was used as the negative control. After 6–9 weeks of tumor development, mouse lungs were harvested, minced, and then cultured using RPMI 1640 with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin, supplemented with 2 mM l-glutamine. The cell lines were characterized by genotyping and Western blot (42).

Treatment of Tsc2+/– A/J mice and treatment cessation. Sex-matched Tsc2+/– A/J mice aged 10 months were provided by TSC Alliance. Mice were treated with vehicle, rapamycin (3 mg/kg, i.p., Monday, Wednesday, Friday; LC Laboratory, R-5000), MLN0128 (0.75 mg/kg, orally, Monday–Friday; RevMed), RMC-4627 (8 mg/kg, i.p., once per week; RevMed), and RMC-6272 (8 mg/kg, i.p., once per week; ResMed). Rapamycin and MLN0128 were formulated as previously described (54). RMC-4627 and RMC-6272 were formulated in 5:5:90 (vol/wt/vol) Transcutol (Sigma-Aldrich, 537616)/Solutol HS 15 (Sigma-Aldrich, 42966)/water. Mouse body weight was measured every day. After 4 weeks of treatment, 3 mice from each group were sacrificed. The other 4 mice were kept without further treatment for 2 months for tumor regrowth. Kidneys were harvested and sectioned into 1 mm pieces along the longitudinal axis and fixed in 10% formalin. Tumor size (length and width) was measured on H&E slides under the microscope blindly. Tumor volume = maximum (tumor percent, 5)/100 × π/6 × 1.64 × (tumor length × tumor width)1.5 (55), where “maximum (tumor percentage, 5)” is the larger of 2 possible values, the tumor percentage in an individual cystadenoma or 5. For a solid tumor, this value is 100; for a cystic tumor, the value is 5. The total tumor volume of each kidney was calculated as the sum of all the tumor lesions.

One-dose treatment of Tsc2+/– A/J mice. Fourteen-month-old sex-matched Tsc2+/– A/J mice (provided by TSC Alliance) were dosed once with vehicle, rapamycin (3 mg/kg, i.p.), MLN0128 (0.75 mg/kg, orally), or RMC-6272 (8 mg/kg, i.p.). Mice were sacrificed at different time points (4 hours, 1 day, 3 days, and 7 days). Mouse kidneys were harvested. Half of both left and right kidneys were fixed by 10% formalin. The other half were snap-frozen for lysates.

Treatment of mouse lymphangioleiomyomatosis models. TTJ cells were resuspended in 1× sterile PBS and injected into 6-week-old male C57BL/6J mice (The Jackson Laboratory, 000664) through tail vein (1 million cells per mouse). Three days after injection, mice were randomly divided into 5 groups (n = 10 mice per group) and treated as described above. Weights were monitored daily. After 4 weeks of treatment, 5 mice from each group were sacrificed. Mouse lungs were inflated with 4% PFA and fixed in 4% PFA for FFPE blocks. The other 5 mice were monitored for up to 2 months, without further treatment, to evaluate tumor regrowth.

Treatment of human BLCA PDX models. Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model experiments were conducted by Charles River Discovery Research Services, Freiburg, Germany (for model BXF-2211) and Pharmaron, Beijing, China (for models BLC1497 and BLC1521). The TSC1 mutation status in these 3 PDX models was validated by Western blotting or whole-exome sequencing. PDX tumors were transplanted subcutaneously into 6- to 8-week-old female immunodeficient mice. For BXF-2211, once tumor volume reached about 100–200 mm3, mice were randomized to receive rapamycin (3 mg/kg), MLN0128 (0.75 mg/kg), RMC-6272 (8 mg/kg), or RMC-5552 (3 mg/kg or 10 mg/kg) in a separate study, or vehicle as control. For BLC1497 and BLC1521, once tumor volume reached about 100–200 mm3, mice were randomized to receive RMC-5552 (3 mg/kg or 10 mg/kg) or vehicle as control. Tumors were measured twice weekly using calipers, and tumor volume was calculated using the formula 0.5 × length × width2. Mouse body weight was monitored twice per week.

PDX 1-dose treatment. The same human BLCA PDX-2211 described above was used. Mice were treated once with vehicle, rapamycin (3 mg/kg), or RMC-6272 (8 mg/kg) when tumor size reached a range of 200–600 mm3. Mice were sacrificed 4, 24, 72, or 168 hours after the single dose. Each tumor sample was cut into 2 pieces, with one being snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and the other being fixed in 10% formalin for further analysis.

Statistics. Data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism 9.0. Results are presented as mean ± SD. All cell and Western blot experiments were repeated at least twice with separately prepared samples. The log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used to determine significance for survival curves. For 2-group comparisons, a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test was applied. One-way ANOVA was used for multiple comparisons in the experiments with more than 2 groups. P less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. P values are denoted with asterisks: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted using protocols approved by the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

Data availability. RNA-Seq data generated in this study were uploaded into the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE236742). The structure of bi-steric inhibitors used in the graphical abstract was obtained from a previous study (17). The cartoon of cell apoptosis was obtained from BioRender (https://www.biorender.com/). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.