Long-acting lenacapavir acts as an effective preexposure prophylaxis in a rectal SHIV challenge macaque model

In vivo SHIV titration to select high challenge dose. While a relatively low virus inoculum paired with multiple transmission events provides a physiologically relevant preclinical model to evaluate PrEP efficacy, the determination of actual drug exposure at the time of infection is confounded by the inability to precisely establish the timing of infection using existing analytical tools. To circumvent this challenge while evaluating the PrEP efficacy of LEN, we opted to perform a single “high-dose” challenge study. To this end, a SHIV.SF162.P3 stock expanded in activated rhesus PBMCs (50% tissue culture infectious dose [TCID 50 ] = 1.024 × 104/mL) was titrated in vivo over 5 rounds of increasing rectal mucosal exposure. Eight rhesus macaques per round were challenged with titers ranging from 0.625 to 100 TCID 50 in order to select a “high” dose, yielding at least 50% infection rate per challenge (Table 1). Plasma viral loads were quantified weekly to monitor the infection status and calculate infectivity at each inoculum level (Figure 1). Peak viremia was reached by week 2 or 3 after challenge and began to decline by week 4, at which point all animals confirmed as SHIV positive were placed on daily antiretroviral therapy (ART) to prevent disease progression.

Figure 1 Early infection viral load kinetics among untreated animals during virus titration study. Plasma SHIV viral loads measured by gag RT-qPCR in untreated rhesus macaques that became infected following a single rectal challenge with the specified inoculum of SHIV.SF162P3. The number of infections observed per total challenges performed with a given inoculum is noted in parentheses. Plasma viral RNA monitoring was performed through week 4 after challenge, at which time viremic animals were placed on combination antiretroviral therapy. Each symbol represents an average of 3 technical assay replicates. Assay limit of detection is 62 copies per mL.

Table 1 Infection frequencies in rhesus macaques following a single rectal challenge with increasing titers of SHIV-SF162P3

An initial inoculum of 0.625 TCID 50 yielded no infections; however, all subsequent higher doses resulted in an increasing fraction of animals becoming viremic (Table 1 and Figure 1). After achieving 50% animal infection rate (4 of 8 infected) on the first round of challenge with 100 TCID 50 , this inoculum was retested in another group of 8 animals to increase the confidence in the virus dose selection for the efficacy study. The latter resulted in 6 of 8 animals becoming infected (i.e., 75% infection rate). At the conclusion of the titration, 14 new infections were recorded of a total of 40 challenges and displayed similar kinetics of replication, with peak viremia ranging between 4 × 105 and 5 × 107 SHIV copies/mL across study groups (Figure 1). The logistic regression model was then applied to compute the half-maximal animal infectious dose (AID 50 ), equal to 77 TCID 50 , as well as the animal infection rate corresponding to the 100 TCID 50 inoculum, 65.3% infection (95% CI, 40.3–84.0) (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167818DS1).

Because the infection rate with 100 TCID 50 inoculum exceeded the 50% infection target, it was selected for the single high-dose challenge efficacy study. The 16 animals inoculated with 100 TCID 50 during the titration served as controls for estimating LEN PrEP efficacy.

Antiviral activity and pharmacokinetic profile of LEN in macaques. The in vitro antiviral potency of LEN against HIV-1 has already been assessed in MT-4 cells, and it was previously reported to have a half-maximal effective concentration (EC 50 ) of 0.1 nM (11, 12). Because SHIV does not replicate in MT-4 cells, we performed an antiviral assay in primary rhesus PBMCs to measure anti-SHIV activity of LEN (Figure 2A). The resulting mean EC 50 and EC 95 values for LEN were 0.39 and 0.91 nM, respectively, against SHIV in rhesus PBMCs as compared with 0.05 and 0.12 nM, respectively, against a panel of 23 HIV-1 isolates of differing subtype, as previously reported for primary human PBMCs (11). After correcting for rhesus and human plasma protein binding, which informs the free drug concentration in plasma, LEN was predicted to be approximately 4.4-fold less potent against SHIV versus HIV in vivo (8.80 nM vs. 2.01 nM protein-adjusted EC 95 [paEC 95 ]; Table 2). The estimated LEN potency difference between SHIV in rhesus cells and HIV in human cells allowed us to compute the macaque model–adjusted clinical minimum target exposure as 70 nM (i.e., 4.4 × 16 nM human target trough concentration [C trough ] exposure with 6-month dosing regimen).

Figure 2 LEN antiviral activity in vitro and long-acting pharmacokinetics profile in rhesus macaques. (A) Representative antiviral dose–response curve for LEN in rhesus PBMCs (rhPBMCs) acutely infected with SHIV-SF162P3. Data are shown as the mean ± SD values from 1 of 7 assays (n = 3 biological replicates each). (B) Plasma LEN levels measured by mass spectrometry following a single subcutaneous administration at specified dose levels (n = 4/group). Data are shown as the mean ± SD. values. The higher dotted line represents the rhesus PBMC paEC 95 for LEN (8.8 nM). The lower dashed line represents the assay limit of quantification (LOQ, 1 nM).

Table 2 Comparison of LEN antiviral activity in rhesus macaque PBMCs and human PBMCs and in vivo activity predictions

Human plasma exposure to LEN with twice-yearly injections at 927 mg in a clinical formulation following 2 oral lead-in doses (on days 1 and 2) at 600 mg, has been previously described (13). In short, LEN concentrations reached an efficacious target of 15.5 ng/mL (or 16 nM) within 2 hours after injection and were maintained above this level through the dosing interval. Next, we characterized the pharmacokinetic profile of LEN preclinical formulation in macaques following a single subcutaneous administration of 5 dose levels, ranging from 5 to 75 mg per kilogram, in 4 animals per group. Animals dosed with 5–20 mg/kg LEN were monitored weekly for a minimum of 14 weeks, after which their exposures dipped below the paEC 95 (8.8 nM) mark, while the 2 higher-dose groups were followed through study week 25. LEN had a slow, sustained release and dose-proportional increase in exposure from 5 to 20 mg/kg and a more than dose-proportional increase from 50 to 75 mg/kg in macaque plasma (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 1). The slow release of LEN was demonstrated by a long half-life in the range of 17–53 days following a single subcutaneous dosing. LEN plasma drug levels peaked 4–17 days after administration on average for the 5, 10, 20, 50, and 75 mg/kg dosing groups.

Safety and tolerability profile of subcutaneous LEN dosing in macaques. Safety and tolerability of LEN was monitored via daily animal cage-side observations, injection site scoring according to the Draize grading scale daily for 2 weeks and then weekly through week 14 after dose, and hematology and clinical chemistry testing performed every other week for the first 4 weeks, followed by every 4 weeks through week 16. Injections at all dose levels were generally well tolerated without notable clinical observations. Grade 2–4 edema and erythema were noted at a single time point on week 1 after dosing among 2 animals in the 75 mg/kg group and 1 animal in the 50 mg/kg group. Grade 1 edema and/or erythema was observed across multiple time points and animals from all 5 dose groups and was fully resolved by week 11 after dose. Hematology analyses yielded no abnormal values throughout the study. Blood chemistry parameters remained within the normal range across all analytes, except for a transient minimal elevation in aspartate aminotransferase in 2 animals in the 75 and 5 mg/kg groups on weeks 2 and 4 after dosing, respectively. Overall, the subcutaneous injection of long-acting LEN was safe and well tolerated in rhesus macaques at all dose levels tested.

SHIV infectivity in LEN-treated macaques. To assess prophylactic efficacy of LEN a subset of 20 animals from the pharmacokinetic study was challenged rectally with SHIV on week 7 after LEN dosing. Based on “real-time” measurements through study week 5, LEN plasma exposures among 9 of 20 animals fell below 17.6 nM or 2 times paEC 95 for LEN inhibition of SHIV, an index estimated to be protective with GS-CA1 in a prior repeat challenge study (10). Hence, 9 animals with insufficient LEN exposure were excluded from the efficacy assessment, while the remaining 11 animals from the groups receiving 20–75 mg/kg LEN doses received a single SHIV challenge (Figure 3A). The SHIV infection status in each challenged animal was initially established via weekly monitoring of plasma viral loads (Figure 3B). Of 11 animals, 3 became viremic 2 weeks after challenge (V229, BM55, and V435). Similar to the early SHIV replication kinetics observed among untreated animals in the virus titration study, viral loads peaked on week 3 and declined thereafter. Peak viremia was highly variable between animals, and no significant differences were observed between the untreated and LEN-dosed infected animals challenged with the same viral inoculum (Supplemental Figure 2). Between weeks 8 and 10 after infection, the 3 viremic animals were placed on ART to comply with a prespecified study criteria to prevent disease progression. Animals V229 and BM55 spontaneously controlled SHIV viremia ahead of ART initiation, likely owing to their expression of the major histocompatibility complex class I allele Mamu-B*17 implicated in the control of chronic-phase SIV replication (Supplemental Table 2) (14).

Figure 3 Study design, SHIV infectivity, seroconversion status, and capsid resistance profile after single challenge of LEN-treated macaques. (A) Study design. Rhesus macaques of Indian origin were treated with a single subcutaneous administration of LEN at the specified dose level on week 0 and challenged with a high-dose of SHIV on week 7. (B) Plasma SHIV viral loads measured by gag RT-qPCR among LEN-treated rhesus macaques after a single challenge with 100 TCID 50 SHIV (plotted on the left y axis) versus plasma LEN exposure (plotted on the right y axis). Animals dosed with 20, 50, and 75 mg/kg LEN are represented by the top, middle, and bottom rows, respectively. Each symbol represents an average of 3 assay replicates. Dotted lines represent the assay limit of detection (LOD, 62 copies per mL). Asterisks indicate the timing of ART initiation among the 3 viremic animals. (C) The timing of p27 antibody detection (i.e., seroconversion) measured via serum ELISA and depicted by the gray shaded regions on corresponding plasma viral load curves (only animals with detectable signal shown of 11 assayed). Capsid-encoding gene sequencing results are noted above the viral load curves as applicable. WT, WT sequence; SF, sequence failure. (D) SHIV intact proviral DNA counts from PBMCs determined by intact proviral DNA assay among 11 SHIV-challenged rhesus macaques at the indicated time points. Each symbol represents an average of 12 technical replicates in a single experiment. Red symbols represent animals that were viremic by qPCR and seropositive by p27 serum ELISA. Dotted line represents the assay limit of detection (2 copies per million PBMCs).

As a secondary measure of infection, we evaluated the seroconversion status of 11 SHIV-exposed animals using an anti-capsid (p27) antibody ELISA. All 3 animals positive for SHIV by qPCR produced measurable antibodies by week 4 after challenge, while the other 8 animals no antibodies were detectable through the end of the monitoring period on week 10 after challenge (Figure 3C). Third, we employed an intact proviral DNA assay (IPDA) to confirm the infection status and establish the timing of detectable reservoir establishment. We assayed PBMCs on weeks 1, 2, and 3 after challenge from the 3 animals with confirmed viremia and measured first detectable intact SHIV DNA coincidental with detectable viremia at week 2 after challenge (Figure 3D). Eight SHIV-negative animals by plasma PCR and serology were assayed by IPDA on weeks 2 and 10 to capture the early and late time points after challenge. No signal was detected at either time point, consistent with other assays, thus confirming uninfected status of 8 of 11 LEN-dosed animals challenged with SHIV.

We went on to characterize the viral capsid sequence from plasma-derived virus isolated from infected animals to look for any resistance emergence to LEN. Samples yielding sufficient SHIV RNA quantity and sequence data revealed no emerging mutations in capsid among the infected animals throughout the monitoring period (Figure 3C).

LEN prophylactic efficacy relative to exposure. To establish the precise LEN plasma levels at the time of challenge and compute LEN prophylactic efficacy, we plotted week 7 postdose drug exposure values for the infected and noninfected groups (Figure 4A). LEN exposures among 11 challenged animals ranged from 18 to 177 nM and were significantly lower in the infected group (P = 0.005, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction). To determine whether LEN offered significant protection against infection, we compared the rates of infection between total LEN-treated animals and untreated animals challenged with the same SHIV inoculum in the titration study. The infection percentage per exposure decreased from 62.5% among untreated animals (10 infections/16 challenges) to 27.2% (3 infections/11 challenges) among animals treated with LEN, though this infection rate reduction did not meet an α of 0.05 cutoff for significance (P = 0.08, 1-tailed Fisher’s exact test) (Figure 4B). However, considering that the LEN-treated group encompassed animals with exposures below the protective target, we performed a subgroup analysis based on the actual LEN exposure at the time of challenge. Hence, we evaluated protection above and below the model-adjusted clinical minimum target exposure of 70 nM calculated above. Above this target exposure cutoff, LEN provided complete protection against infection, with 0 of 6 animals becoming infected. When comparing the rate of infection in the untreated group to the LEN-treated group with exposures above the minimum target, LEN demonstrated significant protection against SHIV infection in this stringent nonhuman primate challenge model (P = 0.012, 1-tailed Fisher’s exact test).