Discovering chronic pain treatments: better animal models might help us get there

Even more important, Ding, Fischer, and colleagues (19) then used the model to make important observations regarding cortical dynamics that underlie the mechanism of TN pain (Figure 1). Most studies of central sensitization focus on changes in the periphery at the level of the nociceptor and its synaptic connection at the dorsal horn of the spinal cord. This study used state-of-the-art techniques, including two-photon in vivo calcium imaging in awake mice and chemogenetic manipulation of targeted recombination in active populations (TRAPPed) neural circuits to show that unrestrained, synchronous glutamatergic activity in a specific region of the somatosensory cortex — the primary somatosensory cortex upper lip and jaw (S1ULp–S1J) — drove the pain phenotypes. The authors further demonstrated that this unrestrained activity was due to hypoactive GABAergic interneuron activity. Important control experiments showed that manipulations of an adjacent somatosensory cortex region and masseter muscle atrophy were not mechanistically linked to TN-like pain behaviors (19).

Figure 1 Coordination of glutamatergic activity in the somatosensory cortex drives neuropathic pain phenotypes. (A) Somatosensory afferent information from the face is transmitted from the trigeminal ganglion via the trigeminothalamic tract to S1. In the absence of nociceptor activation in the territory covered by the trigeminal ganglion, GABA, which is tonically released by interneurons, binds to GABA receptors on glutamatergic neurons in the S1ULp–S1J region, which produce asynchronous glutamatergic neuron activity. (B) Impingement of the trigeminal nerve root at the foramen lacerum by surgically introducing a gelatin sponge in mice replicates symptoms of human TN. A lack of GABA secretion via GABAergic interneurons releases the functional inhibition of glutamatergic neurons, increasing glutamate within the extracellular space and contributing to an excitatory response. Synchronous glutamatergic neuron activity in the S1ULp–S1J region produces symptoms of TN.

But the study by Ding, Fischer, and co-authors (19) also brings up questions for further investigation. One of the most intriguing questions in pain research relates to the point at which acute, temporary sensitization of the nociceptive system becomes persistent and the mechanism driving this persistence. It wasn’t long ago that the concept of chronic pain changed from using time as a reference for its establishment to considering the development of plastic changes in the nociceptive system as the driving element for pain persistence. Ding, Fischer, and colleagues provide important information regarding the interaction between peripheral sensory neurons and specific central circuits in this process. The authors found that the activity from peripheral sensory neurons (the nociceptive response to trigeminal root compression) triggered specific localized cortical reflexes (an increase in glutamatergic and a corresponding decrease in GABAergic activity in the S1ULp–S1J area) that, in a coordinated manner, were necessary to produce the pain phenotype (Figure 1). Interestingly, this interaction only lasted as long as the lesion was present, which can be interpreted as a lack of involvement of central neuroplasticity in FLIT-induced pain. Although the seven-day period between the induction of TN and the beginning of the evaluation of pain was adequate to determine the presence of painful neuropathy, the magnitude of information coming from the periphery might not have been intense enough to stimulate plasticity mechanisms, since the removal of the cause (decompression of the trigeminal root) alleviated the symptomatology. As one of the challenges in neuropathic pain is its persistence even after the cause is removed, the authors’ observation might be an indication that the development of chronic pain depends on a prolonged stimulation of specific areas in the brain (S1ULp–S1J, for example) by peripheral input, eventually producing neuroplastic changes that lead to independent activity. Thus, one can question whether the phenotype produced by the FLIT procedure meets the criteria for chronic pain, since the current definition considers the key role of neuroplasticity in pain maintenance. While the authors have not addressed this point in their study, the proposed model and methodology provide an excellent tool to systematically investigate the interaction between the peripheral and central nervous systems that leads to the establishment of chronic pain and the critical time point at which chronic pain occurs (19).