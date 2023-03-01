Highly synchronized cortical circuit dynamics mediate spontaneous pain in mice

Animal. Male Fos2A-iCreER mice (TRAP2) (Jax 030323) and adult male and female C57/BL6 mice (16–24 weeks old) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Mice were housed in a temperature-controlled vivarium on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle (lights on at 0700 hours; lights off at 1900 hours) with ad libitum access to food and water. CD1 male mice (16–26 weeks old,) and male SD rats (10–14 weeks old) were also purchased from The Jackson Laboratory and Charles River Laboratories, respectively. For carbamazepine, oral gavage of carbamazepine (Novartis, packaged by Precision Dose) at 60 mg/kg was used. For ketorolac (Hospira), oral gavage of 10 mg/kg was used. For tamoxifen (MilliporeSigma, WXBD4583V), intraperitoneal injection of 150 mg/kg dissolved in corn oil was used.

FLIT procedure. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane inhalation. Surgery was performed under an Omano surgical microscope (OM2300S-V7, 7-40X). A 1–1.5 cm midline neck incision was used. The superficial tissues were bluntly dissected and lateralized with a mini retractor. The neck muscles were gently dissected to locate the mouse’s right auditory bulla and the auditory capsule on the right side of the head, which are the landmarks to locate the foramen lacerum. A prepared piece of Surgifoam (Ethicon) at approximately 1–1.5 mg was gently delivered into the foramen lacerum using curved forceps. The Surgifoam was positioned between the trigeminal nerve root and the cochlea bulla. After removing the retractor and replacing the tissues, the skin was closed with 6-0 nylon monofilament (Ethicon) sutures. Mice in the sham group underwent the same surgical procedure including neck shaving, skin incision, muscle dissection, and foramen lacerum exposure without nerve root compression. The duration of the surgery ranged from 8 to 12 minutes per mouse. Tamoxifen was intraperitoneally administrated to Fos-iCre-ERT2 (Fos2A-iCreER-knockin) mice immediately after the FLIT procedure.

Trigeminal nerve root decompression and recompression. On day 14 after the FLIT procedure, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane in oxygen. The same neck incision and neck cervical dissection were performed as described for the FLIT procedure. After locating the foramen lacerum, the Surgifoam was removed with care. The incision was closed as described in the FLIT procedure. Recompression surgery was performed as described in the FLIT procedure.

Mechanical withdrawal threshold. Mice were individually placed in a custom-made box (6 × 6 × 6 cm) with the top, bottom, and 4 walls made of metal mesh and were allowed free movement. After 30 minutes of acclimation, a graded series of von Frey filaments were inserted through the mesh walls from the lateral side and applied to the skin of the vibrissa pad within the trigeminal nerve V2 branch–innervated territory for 1 second at 10-second intervals. A brisk withdrawal of the head upon stimulation was considered a positive response. Mice were tested 5 times, with at least 3 positive responses indicating a positive result. The minimum force necessary to elicit a response was defined as the mechanical withdrawal threshold.

Observation of face grooming and grimacing. For the facial grooming and grimacing test, each mouse was habituated for 30 minutes daily for up to 3 consecutive days in a 10 × 10 × 12 cm Plexiglass box equipped with a mirror to record unobstructed views of the orofacial area. The mouse behaviors were recorded for 10 minutes without any extra audio or physical disturbance. Grooming was defined as face-washing strokes primarily directed to the trigeminal nerve impingement side. Facial grimacing for this study was defined as asymmetrical eyelid contraction of the ipsilateral eye (same side as the trigeminal nerve compression) compared with the contralateral side, as determined by blinded observers. The recorded behaviors were analyzed by an experimenter who was blinded to the procedure and group assignments of the mice.

Food preference. Mice were deprived of food 12 hours prior to the test, with water accessible ad libitum. To prepare the soft chow, regular solid chow was soaked in water (pellets: water = 1: ~2 g) for 20 minutes. Regular solid chow and freshly prepared soft chow were placed on plates. The test mouse was videotaped using a camera 40 cm above the cage for 10 minutes. The time spent eating solid and soft chow in each video was quantified by experimenters who were blinded to group assignments.

Wood-chewing assay. Balsa wood blocks were custom-sized to 1 inch cubes. Mice were housed in individual cages with food and water supplied ad libitum, and a wood block was placed in the cage for 24 hours. The weight of the block before and after placement in the cage was recorded.

Behavioral composite z score. For a comprehensive assessment of several pain-related parameters, we used the following formula: z = [Δ XSurgery − Mean(Δ X)Sham]/SD (Δ X)Sham (53). In the formula, Δ XSurgery was the score for the mice in the surgery group at different time points minus the score for these mice at day 0 baseline; Mean(Δ X)Sham was the score for mice in the sham group at different time points minus the score for these mice at day 0 baseline; and S(Δ X)Sham was the SD of Δ XSham for any given time point. Specifically, the composite z score for the mouse was calculated as the sum of the 6 z score values (mechanical withdrawal thresholds, grooming counts, body weight, wood chewing, incisor length, and food preference) normalized to the SD for that sum for the sham controls.

Mouse sexual function. For sexual function, naive female mice were used as mating partners. Male mice were placed in a cage with a camera positioned 40 cm above to record mating behavior. The mounting time and attempts were obtained from the videos by experimenters who were blinded to the study design.

Testosterone quantification. Urine testosterone quantification was performed according to the manufacturer’s recommendation (R&D Systems, catalog KGE010). Briefly, the assay plate was prepared with primary antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour. Urine samples were added to each well and incubated for 3 hours at room temperature, followed by substrate reaction at room temperature for 30 minutes. A microplate reader (450 nm) was used to determine the optical density of each well.

Open-field test. Mice were habituated for 30 minutes before the test to allow acclimation to the testing environment. Each mouse was placed in a 40 × 40 cm wall-enclosed box, with concurrent activation of the SMART video tracking system (SMART software vision 3.0, Panlab, now Harvard Apparatus), and locomotion activity was recorded for 10 minutes with minimal external stimuli. Behavior parameters, including the percentage of time spent in the center zone and the latency to the first entry into the center zone were automatically tabulated by the software and analyzed by an experimenter who was blinded to the study design.

Conditioned place preference. Conditioned place preference (CPP) testing was performed as previously described (54). Briefly, CPP was performed in a 3-chamber apparatus (Med-Associates) containing a white and a black compartment (20.3 × 15.9 × 21.3 cm) with distinct patterns on the floors, separated by a central gray neutral area. Male Fos2A-iCreER mice were injected with either AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM4D(Gi)-mCherry (Addgene 44362) or vector virus AAV8-hSyn-DIO-mCherry (Addgene 50459) at day –28. At day 0, these animals received FLIT or the sham procedure, immediately followed by a single intraperitoneal injection of tamoxifen (150 mg/kg). On day 7 after FLIT surgery, the animals were screened using a preconditioning test. During the preconditioning test, mice were allowed 10 minutes of free access to all compartments. Mice that spent less than 75% of their time in any 1 compartment were included in the study. The conditioning phase started on day 8 after FLIT surgery. During the conditioning phase, mice were confined to 1 compartment for 45 minutes after an intraperitoneal injection of C21 (1 mg/kg), or to the other compartment after a saline injection with a 6-hour interval. After 7 consecutive days of conditioning, mice were retested. The percentage of time spent in the paired compartment was calculated for each mouse as T2/(T1+T2) × 100, where T1 and T2 represent the time spent in the unpaired and paired compartments, respectively. The CPP score was calculated for each mouse as [(W2−W1)/W1] × 100, where W2 represents the percentage of time spent in the C21 paired compartment during the final test and W1 represents the percentage of time spent in the same compartment during the initial test.

Botulinum toxin A injection. Mice were briefly anesthetized under isoflurane anesthesia. To be consistent with the FLIT procedure on the right side, masseter muscles on the right side were injected with botulinum toxin A (Merz Pharmaceutical) at 0.4U in 50 μL. H&E staining atrophy was diagnosed by a pathologist who was blinded to group assignments, using muscle fiber diameter and nucleus position as the diagnostic criteria.

Craniotomy and virus injection. Cranial windows were implanted into the contralateral side for the FLIT and sham procedures. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane. The eyes were moistened with eye lubricant. To minimize postoperative pain, ketorolac tromethamine (Althenex) was administrated (5 mg/kg) intraperitoneally every 24 hours for 3 consecutive days. The fur on the top of the head was shaved between the outer canthus and concha, and then the mouse was positioned in a stereotactic frame with a head holder. The skin was prepared with povidone-iodine solution (Aplicare) followed by a 70% alcohol swab (BD). After lidocaine (0.2 mL, 1%) infiltration, a skin flap overlying the dorsal skull was removed using microscissors. The connective tissues and periosteum of the parietal skull were thoroughly cleaned. A 3 × 3 mm piece of bone was removed to reveal the left anterolateral cortex including the S1BF, S1ULp, and S1J regions as determined by stereotactic coordinates following Chen et al. (43), and the dura was kept moist with sterile saline.

For GCaMP6f expression in pyramidal neurons of the targeted cortex, adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) carrying CaMKII-GCaMP6f (pENN.AAV.CamKII.GCaMP6f.WPRE.SV40; Addgene 100834; 1 × 1012 genome copies/mL) was injected with the Nanoject III (Drummond Scientific Company, model 3-000-207) at a depth of 200 μm beneath the pia surface, and virus was slowly injected into 4–5 sites approximately 1–4 mm lateral to the midline of the skull and bregma approximately 1 to –2 mm in WT mice. Cre-dependent GCaMP6f virus (AAV.Syn.Flex.GGaMP6f.WPRE.SV40, Addgene 100833, 1 × 1012 genome copies/mL) was selectively injected within the S1J (jaw) and S1ULp (upper lip) cortex coordinated at 0.5–1.5 mm to bregma, approximately 2.8–3.5 mm lateral to the midline in Fos2A-iCre TRAP2 mice; for the S1BF cortex injection, Cre-dependent GCaMP6f virus was injected at bregma –0.5 to –1.8 mm, and 3–3.5 mm lateral to the midline in Fos2A-iCre TRAP2 mice. For expression of GCaMP6f in GABAergic neurons, GCaMP6f in AAV8 under the Dlx5/6 promoter AAV (pAAV-mDlx-GCaMP6f-Fishell-2; plasmid 83899) was injected into the same area of the S1ULp (upper lip) and S1J (jaw) of WT mice.

For expression of DREADDs in GABAergic or glutamatergic neurons, pAAV9-hDlx-GqDREADD-dTomato (Addgene plasmid 83897) or AAV8-hSyn-DIO-GiDREADD-mCherry (Addgene plasmid 44362) was injected into the S1ULp and S1J at approximately 2.8–3.5 mm lateral to the midline, bregma 1.5 to –0.5 mm. For S1BF injection, AAV8-hSyn-DIO-GiDREADD-mCherry was injected at bregma –0.5 to –1.8 mm, and 3–3.5 mm lateral to the midline in TRAP2 mice. Control mice underwent the same procedure, with injection of the same volume of pAAV9-hDlx-dTomato or AAV-hSyn-DIO-mCherry (vector control) into the S1ULp and S1J regions, respectively.

For cranial window implantation, 2 circular, presanitized glass coverslips, 3 mm and 5 mm (Warner Instruments, nos. 64-0700 and 64-0720) in diameter, were individually conjoined with optical adhesive (Norland Products, no. 417). The 3 mm coverslip was laid over the pia surface within the craniotomy, and the surrounding skull was covered by the 5 mm coverslip. A custom-designed head plate was adhered over the glass window with adhesive luting cement (C&B Metabond, 171032, Parkell).

For wide-field imaging of calcium dynamics, AAV-CaMKII-GCaMP6f was injected across a large area of the cortex covering S1ULp, S1J, S1 barrel cortex, S1 forelimb, S1 hind limb, M1, M2, S2, etc. (midline to 3 mm at bregma ~1.5 mm and to ~4 mm at bregma –2 mm). Four weeks were allowed for virus expression. For the wide-field brain imaging window, a trapezoidal craniotomy was done from the midline to 3 mm at bregma ~2 mm and to ~4.85 mm at bregma –3.5 mm, respectively, lateral to the midline. The brain cortex was covered by a customized glass coverslip, and a metal headplate was attached using adhesive luting cement.

Two-photon imaging. Prior to the imaging session, mice were taken to the two-photon microscope room and placed on a microscope stage using a head fixation device for 30 minutes per day over 5–7 days. In vivo two-photon imaging was performed with a two-photon system (Ultima, Bruker) equipped with a Mai Tai Laser (Spectra Physics, KMC 100). The laser was tuned to 910 nm, and the average laser power through the transcranial window was approximately 20–30 mW for both excitatory neuron and interneuron image acquisition using a ×20, 1.0 NA water-immersion objective (Olympus). A regular ×4 objective (Olympus) was used for wide-field viewing of the S1 cortex. All images except for those acquired in the pilocarpine experiment were acquired at a frame rate of 6–12 Hz for approximately 15 minutes using Prairie View Software in awake, nonanesthetized mice. A 3 Hz frame rate was used for wide-field S1 cortex imaging with a ×4 objective. For mice that received pilocarpine, images were acquired for approximately 3 minutes instead of 15 minutes to minimize restraint of the animals during epilepsy. Of note, for any given animal, the field of view was kept constant to obtain images of the same group of neurons longitudinally.

Calcium imaging data analysis. Imaging data were corrected for motion between frames using the NoRMCorre software package (55). Neuron selection was carried out subsequently using custom-written software in MATLAB (MathWorks). Calcium fluorescence signals of each individual neuron were extracted from the corrected video files. The signal for each neuron was corrected for background fluorescence changes by subtracting the fluorescence changes from the immediate surrounding. Each neuron’s activity time course was then quantified using the formula ΔF = (F – F0)/F0, where F is the fluorescence signal at a given frame, and F0 was calculated from a sliding window of ±30 seconds around the frame. Finally, baseline correction was carried out by fitting a linear function (MATLAB function robustfit) to the low-pass filtered (cutoff: 0.3 Hz) signal. A deconvolution algorithm (Fast online deconvolution of calcium imaging data) was applied to detect transients (56). The start and end of transients were detected when the model was above 0.1.

Global events were detected when the fraction of simultaneously active neurons exceeded 50% of all neurons in that recording in a given frame. An active neuron refers to a neuron exhibiting a transient that was detected at that frame. Subsequently, a transient was categorized as “global” if any part of it overlapped with a global event. Otherwise, a transient was categorized as independent. The fraction of global transients was calculated by dividing the number of global transients by the total number of transients of a given neuron. Only neurons with at least 5 detected transients in a given recording were included in this analysis. The fraction of global transients per neuron was calculated in the same way as previously described, with normalization for each recording. A second-order polynomial function was used to fit to the neurons of each animal.

Pairwise correlation analysis was carried out by calculating the Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient for each pair of neurons in a recording. For each correlation matrix, the autocorrelation (i.e., the correlation of a neuron with itself) was not included in any analysis and is shown in dark blue in the correlation matrices. The average correlation values were calculated as the mean of all pairwise correlations in a recording.

Network analysis was carried out using principal component analysis (PCA) (MATLAB function PCA using SVD) and retaining only the first 3 principal components. Periods in which a global event was detected are highlighted in gold in Figure 2H, Figure 3D, and Supplemental Figure 5C. The distance of the network trajectory from the mean was evaluated by taking the mean value for each coefficient and calculating the Euclidean distance of each time point to the mean. This was done for time points that belonged to a global event and those that did not.

Wide-field calcium imaging using a ×4 lens was analyzed by extracting signals of each pixel in the imaging field, and the ΔF/F for each frame was calculated for each pixel without drawing the region of interest. The heatmap was generated by averaging the ΔF/F for each pixel over time.

Total integrated calcium activity was quantified by calculating the mean total AUC for all neurons in a recording. The AUC was normalized for each animal, and the relative change across days was calculated as the mean across animals.

c-Fos staining. Mice were briefly maintained under isoflurane anesthesia, and procedures were performed after lidocaine 1% infiltration of the incision sites. After a 2-hour recovery period, the mice were sacrificed and immediately perfused with ice-cold PBS followed by 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (4% PFA). Brain samples were fixed in 4% PFA at 4°C for 24 hours. Coronal brain sections were sliced at 60 μm thickness using a Leica vibratome (VT 1000s). Slices from bregma 1.6 mm to –1.8 mm were obtained to cover the anterolateral S1 region including S1J, S1ULp, and S1BF cortex regions. Ten slices covering anterolateral S1J (bregma 1.6 to 1 mm), 15 slices covering S1ULp (bregma 1 to 0 mm), and 15 slices covering S1BF (bregma –0.8 to –1.8 mm) were used for c-Fos combined with VGLUT1, VGLUT2, or GAD67 staining.

For double-staining, slices were washed 3 times in PBS for 5 minutes, followed by blocking with 6% goat serum and 2% BSA in PBS with 0.3% Triton X-100 (blocking solution) at room temperature for 1 hour. Floating slices were stained with a primary antibody (rabbit anti–c-Fos, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2250, 1:500 dilution; anti-VGLUT1, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 48-240-0, 1:500 dilution; guinea pig anti-VGLUT2, MilliporeSigma, catalog AB2251-I, 1:500 dilution; anti-GAD67, MilliporeSigma, catalog MAB5406) in blocking solution at 4°C for overnight. After washing 3 times with PBS for 5 minutes, slices were incubated with a secondary antibody (goat anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 488, Jackson ImmunoResearch, catalog 111-545-144, 1:2,000 dilution; donkey anti–mouse Cy3, Jackson ImmunoResearch, catalog 715-165-150, 1:2,000 dilution). Images were acquired with a Nikon A1 confocal microscope equipped with ×20 and ×4 objectives. The acquired images were analyzed with ImageJ software (NIH). The number of positive cells was counted by an experimenter who was blinded to group assignments. For each group, 4 animals were used. The number of c-Fos+, GLUT1+, and GAD6+ cells was counted within the slices covering the S1J, S1ULp, and S1BF regions individually.

DREADD expression and GCaMP staining. For the expression of DREADDs in GABAergic or glutamatergic neurons, pAAV9-hDlx-GqDREADD-dTomato (Addgene plasmid 83897) or AAV8-hSyn-DIO-GiDREADD-mCherry (Addgene plasmid 44362) was injected into the S1ULp and S1J regions at approximately 2.8–3.5 mm lateral to the midline, bregma 1.5 to –0.5 mm. For S1BF injection in TRAP2 mice, AAV8-hSyn-DIO-Gi-DREADD-mCherry was injected at bregma –0.5 to –1.8 mm and 3–3.5 mm lateral to the midline. To determine DREADD expression, mice were sacrificed and immediately perfused with ice-cold PBS followed by 4% PFA in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (4% PFA). Brain samples were fixed in 4% PFA at 4°C for 24 hours. Coronal brain sections were sliced at 50–70 μm thickness using a Leica vibratome (VT 1000s). The dTomato or mCherry expression site was examined by imaging the coronal sections from bregma 1.6 mm to –1.8 mm using a wide-field fluorescence microscope (Olympus), and images were scanned with a standard ×10 objective. For GCaMP staining, slices were washed 3 times in PBS for 5 minutes, followed by blocking with 6% goat serum and 2% BSA in PBS with 0.3% Triton X-100 (blocking solution) at room temperature for 1 hour. Floating slices were stained with a primary antibody (mouse anti-GFP polyclonal, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A6455, 1:500 dilution) in blocking solution at 4°C overnight. After washing 3 times in PBS for 5 minutes, slices were incubated with a secondary antibody (goat anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 488, Jackson ImmunoResearch, catalog 111-545-144, 1:2,000 dilution). The expression of DREADDs (dTomato) and GCaMP was examined under a confocal microscope (Nikon) using excitation wavelengths of 554 nm and 488 nm, respectively.

Gi- and Gq-DREADD activation for behavioral studies. Intraperitoneal injection of C21 (Tocris, catalog 5548) was performed, and the dosing regimen was determined according to the experimental design.

Data and code availability. The two-photon imaging analysis code can be accessed at https://github.com/harnett/Shiqian-analysis (commit ID: 12fa87b). RNA-Seq data have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE162284).

Statistics. All the data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Based on our previous studies, sufficient power to detect significance required 6–8 mice per group for the behavioral experiments; 4 mice per group for the immunostaining analyses; 3–5 mice per group for the analyses of two-photon imaging; and 4 mice per group for gene sequencing. The difference in pain behaviors was analyzed using a repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA. Post hoc comparisons with Bonferroni corrections were used for comparisons across groups at the indicated time points. Facial grimacing was compared across groups using a 2-sided Fisher’s exact test. One-way ANOVA followed by a Tukey-Kramer post hoc comparison was used for pairwise correlation coefficient analysis, and a aired t test was used for pairwise correlation analysis of two-photon imaging data. Two-tailed, unpaired t tests were carried out to determine the difference in GLUT1 versus GAD67 staining. The difference in fraction global transients and the mean pairwise correlation coefficient for two-photon imaging data were compared using a 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc analyses. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant, and significance testing was 2-tailed in 2-group comparisons. For Bonferroni corrections, the adjusted P values, calculated by dividing the P values by the sample size, are reported. Statistical analysis was carried out using GraphPad Prism 8.0 (GraphPad Software).

Study approval. All animal use and procedures applied according to protocols approved by the IACUC of MGH. The experiments performed were in compliance with the guidelines established by the NIH and the International Association for the Study of Pain.