Hypoxic erythrocytes mediate cardioprotection through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase and release of cyclic GMP

RBCs release a cardioprotective factor during hypoxia. First, we investigated whether RBCs exposed to hypoxia release a cardioprotective mediator by administration of RBC supernatant to an isolated heart subjected to global IR. To this end, the supernatant collected from mouse RBCs exposed to normoxia or hypoxia was given to mouse hearts at the onset of ischemia. The supernatant from RBCs exposed to hypoxia significantly improved postischemic cardiac recovery of left ventricular developed pressure (LVDP) (Figure 1A) and reduced infarct size (Figure 1B) compared with supernatant from RBCs exposed to normoxia or Krebs-Henseleit (KH) buffer. Reoxygenation of the supernatant collected from hypoxic RBCs failed to attenuate the protective effect, and low oxygen KH buffer (without RBCs) collected following a 1-hour incubation in hypoxic conditions did not exert any cardioprotective effect (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167693DS1). These data suggest that the protection induced by exposing the RBC to hypoxia is independent of the supernatant oxygen level per se but rather mediated by a factor released from the RBCs. The protective effect of the supernatant from hypoxic RBCs was not affected by passing it through a 100 kDa filter (Supplemental Figure 1C), suggesting that extracellular vesicles were not involved in the protection. Nor was it affected by exposure to UV light (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting that light sensitive S-nitrosothiols were not involved.

Figure 1 RBCs release a cardioprotective factor during hypoxia. (A) Percentage recovery of LVDP during reperfusion and (B) infarct size following administration of KH buffer (n = 8), supernatant from normoxic RBCs (n = 5), and hypoxic RBCs (n = 13). The recovery of LVDP is expressed as percentage of the preischemic level. The infarct size is presented as percentage of the whole heart. Data are presented as mean ± SD. The data points in the Buffer group are the same as those in the Figure 3 Buffer group. Data points in the Supernatant Hypoxic RBC group in panel B shown as open circles are also presented in Figure 2D and Figure 4D, and the filled circle is also shown in Figure 2D, whereas data points shown as open squares are only presented in this figure. The same overlapping data points in the Supernatant (Hypoxic RBC) group in panel A shown are also included in Figure 2C and Figure 4C. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 denote significant differences to buffer using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test in A and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test in B.

The cardioprotective effect of hypoxia is mediated by RBC sGC and export of cGMP. Having determined that a cardioprotective factor was released from RBCs during hypoxia, we next sought to determine the nature of this compound. The focus was directed toward sGC-cGMP as this pathway has been shown to be present in RBCs. To determine the involvement of sGC, we exposed RBCs collected from mice lacking the α1-subunit of sGC (GC KO mice) to hypoxia and the supernatant was administered to hearts from WT mice. The supernatant from these RBCs exposed to hypoxia failed to protect the hearts against IR injury, strongly suggesting that RBC sGC played a key role in cardioprotection (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Hypoxia-induced release of cardioprotective cGMP from RBCs. (A) Percentage recovery of LVDP and (B) infarct size following administration of supernatant from hypoxic RBCs from WT mice (n = 5) or sGC KO mice (n = 7). (C) Recovery of LVDP and (D) infarct size following administration of supernatant from hypoxic RBCs incubated with vehicle(veh; n = 8) or recombinant PDE5 (n = 6). (E) Recovery of LVDP following administration of supernatant from hypoxic RBCs incubated with vehicle (n = 11) or the cGMP transport inhibitor MK571 (n = 5). (F) cGMP in supernatant of RBCs exposed to normoxia and 1 hour of hypoxia. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Data points in the D Supernatant Hypoxic RBC+Veh group are also shown as open and filled circles in 1B and open circles in the Figure 4D Supernatant Hypoxic RBC group. The same overlapping data points in the Supernatant Hypoxic RBC group in C are also included in Figures 1A and 4C in the Supernatant Hypoxic RBC group. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 denote significant differences between groups using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test in A, C and E, Mann-Whitney test in B, and an unpaired t test in D and F.

Having confirmed that RBC sGC was responsible for the observed effects, we next performed experiments to determine if cGMP, the product of sGC, is exported from the RBC. To determine the involvement of cGMP in the cardioprotective effect of the supernatant from hypoxic RBCs, the cGMP hydrolyzing enzyme phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) was administered to the supernatant before administration of the supernatant to the isolated heart. The cardioprotective effect in the presence of PDE5 was compared to a control group given supernatant from RBCs exposed to hypoxia without addition of PDE5 and performed during the same time period. Importantly, administration of PDE5 abolished the cardioprotective effect of the supernatant from hypoxic RBCs (Figure 2, C and D), clearly supporting a role of cGMP. In additional experiments, RBCs from WT mice were incubated with MK571, an inhibitor of multidrug resistance proteins (MRP) type 4 and 5 which are responsible for membrane transport of cGMP. Coincubation with MK571 also blocked the cardioprotective effect of the supernatant from hypoxic RBCs (Figure 2E). Finally, detection of cGMP in the supernatant collected from RBCs revealed that cGMP levels were elevated in supernatant collected from RBCs exposed to hypoxia (Figure 2F). The cardioprotective effects of the supernatant were mimicked by administration of exogenous cGMP to the hearts at the onset of ischemia (Figure 3, A and B and Supplemental Figure 3), and this effect was, similar to that of the supernatant, abolished by PDE5 (Figure 3C) and by MK571 (Figure 3, A and B). Collectively, these observations suggest that RBCs exported cardioprotective cGMP.

Figure 3 cGMP induces cardioprotection. (A) Percentage recovery of LVDP and (B) infarct size after administration of buffer (n = 8), cGMP (0.1 mM, n = 7) in buffer, or cGMP following administration of MK571 (n = 7). (C) Recovery of LVDP after administration of cGMP (0.1 mM, n = 7) in buffer or following administration of recombinant PDE5 (n = 6). Data are presented as mean ± SD. The data points in the Buffer group are the same as those in the Figure 1 Buffer group. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 denote significant differences between groups or compared with vehicle in A using 2-way ANOVA followed by followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test in A and C and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test in B.

Dietary nitrate augments RBC-induced hypoxic cardioprotection. Inorganic nitrate can be reduced to nitrite and deoxygenated hemoglobin can further reduce nitrite to NO (3, 10). Therefore, to further boost the RBC NO-sGC signaling pathway, mice were treated with inorganic nitrate or vehicle in the drinking water for 4 weeks, after which the RBCs were collected and given to isolated hearts subjected to IR. Hearts receiving RBCs from nitrate-treated mice had significantly better postischemic recovery of LVDP and smaller infarct size compared with hearts given RBCs from vehicle-treated mice (Figure 4, A and B). As in the experiments described above, we next tested whether dietary nitrate would augment hypoxia-induced export of the cardioprotective factor from RBCs. For these comparisons, the cardioprotective effect was compared both to a group exposed to supernatant from normoxic RBCs collected from nitrate-fed mice and to supernatant of hypoxic RBCs from control mice (normal drinking water) investigated during the same time period. Indeed, the supernatant from these RBCs provided strong protection against IR injury (Figure 4, C and D). In fact, the cardioprotective effect of nitrate and hypoxia was greater than that of hypoxia alone (Figure 4, C and D). By contrast, the supernatant from normoxic RBCs collected from nitrate-treated mice did not protect the heart against IR injury (compare Figure 1 and Figure 4, C and D). Collectively, these results demonstrate that the cardioprotection induced by hypoxic RBCs was augmented by dietary inorganic nitrate.

Figure 4 RBCs release a cardioprotective factor dependent on sGC following nitrate administration and hypoxia. Percentage recovery of LVDP during reperfusion (A and C) and infarct size (B and D) following administration of RBCs or RBC supernatant from mice given vehicle or oral nitrate (NO 3 –) for 4 weeks. (A) LVPD following administration of RBCs from vehicle (n = 7) and nitrate-treated (n = 9) mice. (B) Infarct size following administration of RBCs from vehicle-treated and nitrate-treated WT mice under control conditions (n = 7 and 9, respectively) or following incubation with the sGC inhibitor ODQ (n = 5), and RBCs from vehicle- and nitrate-treated sGC KO mice (n = 5 and 6, respectively). C and D depict effects of supernatant from RBCs from nitrate-treated mice and exposed to normoxia (n = 5) or hypoxia (n = 5), and supernatant from RBCs from vehicle-treated mice and exposed to hypoxia (n = 7). The recovery of LVDP is expressed as percentage of the preischemic level. The infarct size is presented as percentage of the whole heart. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Data points in the Supernatant (Hypoxic RBC) group in D are also shown as open circles in Figures 1B and 2D Supernatant Hypoxic RBC groups. The same overlapping data points in the Supernatant Hypoxic RBC group in C are also included in the Figures 1A and 2C Supernatant Hypoxic RBC groups. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 denote significant differences to the vehicle group by 2-way ANOVA in A, to supernatant from RBCs from nitrate-treated mice and exposed to hypoxia by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test in C, and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test in B and D.

To identify the mechanism by which nitrate induces protection via RBCs, we again focused on the sGC-cGMP pathway. In these experiments, control RBCs collected from mice given normal drinking water (vehicle) or nitrate for 4 weeks were compared both with RBCs incubated with the sGC inhibitor ODQ before being administered to the isolated hearts and with RBCs from sGC-KO mice treated with nitrate. The control experiments and those with incubation with ODQ were matched in time, whereas the experiments using RBCs from sGC-KO mice were run at a separate occasion due to limitation in availability of the KO mice. Preincubation of the RBCs with ODQ blocked the protective effect induced by RBCs from nitrate-treated mice (Figure 4B and Figure 5A). In contrast, administration of ODQ selectively into the heart by a 10 minute infusion before the administration of the RBCs failed to affect the protection induced by RBCs from nitrate-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that cardiac sGC signaling was of minor importance for the observed effects. Next, we investigated the cardioprotective effect of RBCs from sGC-KO mice. RBCs harvested from nitrate-treated sGC-KO mice failed to protect normal WT hearts from IR injury (Figure 4B and 5B). By contrast, RBCs from nitrate-treated WT mice were able to protect hearts from sGC-KO mice against IR injury (Figure 5C), again demonstrating that cardiac sGC signaling is not needed for the observed protection. Finally, preincubation of RBCs with the cGMP transport inhibitor MK571 again abolished the cardioprotection induced by RBCs from nitrate-treated mice (Figure 5D). In aggregate, these data demonstrate that dietary intervention with nitrate affords protection from IR injury via activation of an sGC signaling pathway in the RBC. Surprisingly, this signaling does not require an intrinsic sGC pathway in the heart itself.

Figure 5 The nitrate-mediated protective effect of RBCs is dependent on sGC and transport by MRP. Percentage recovery of LVDP during reperfusion (A) following administration of RBCs from vehicle-treated and nitrate-treated mice under control conditions (n = 7 and 9, respectively) and following incubation with the sGC inhibitor ODQ (n = 5) or (B) following administration of RBCs from vehicle-treated and nitrate-treated control WT mice (n = 7 and 9, respectively) and from sGC KO mice (n = 15 and n = 8, respectively). (C) Recovery of LVDP following administration of RBCs from vehicle-treated and nitrate-treated WT mice to hearts from WT mice (n = 9 and 6, respectively), and nitrate-treated WT mice to hearts from sGC-KO mice (n = 5) and (D) vehicle-treated and nitrate-treated mice (n = 7 and 9, respectively) following incubation with the MRP-inhibitor MK571 (n = 4). The recovery of LVDP is expressed as percentage of the preischemic level. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 denotes significant differences to the vehicle group by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

Cardiac protection of RBCs is PKG-dependent. After having established the signaling pathway in RBCs under hypoxia and following nitrate administration, we investigated the downstream signaling in the heart focusing on protein PKG, the major target of cGMP. In these experiments we used 2 distinct inhibitors of PKG. In a first set of experiments, the inhibitor of cGMP-binding to PKG, Rp-8-bromoguanosine-3′,5′-cyclic monophosphorothioate (Rp-8-Br-cGMPS) (17, 18), or the PKG inhibitor KT5823 were added to the supernatant from RBCs following exposure to hypoxia. The cardioprotective effect of the supernatant from hypoxic RBCs was abolished by both KT5823 (Figure 6, A and B) and Rp-8-Br-cGMPS (Figure 6, C and D), suggesting cGMP-dependent activation of PKG by the mediator released from RBCs. The cardioprotective effect of RBCs from nitrate-treated mice was also blocked by coadministration of the PKG inhibitor KT5823 (Figure 7A). Conversely, when RBCs from nitrate-treated mice were preincubated with the PKG inhibitor followed by extensive RBC washing and removal of extracellular KT5823, the RBCs still induced cardioprotection (Figure 7A). Next, to distinguish between activation of PKG in the heart and in RBCs, cardiac PKG was blocked by perfusing the heart with KT5823 for 10 minutes before the administration of RBCs from nitrate-treated mice. In this situation, the RBCs from nitrate-treated mice failed to protect the heart (Figure 7B). In addition, administration of the supernatant from RBCs exposed to hypoxia resulted in increased PKG-dependent phosphorylation of cardiac vasodilator-specific phosphoprotein (VASP) compared with supernatant from normoxic RBCs (Figure 8A). Finally, detection of pVASP using immunofluorescence revealed that administration of supernatant from hypoxic RBCs induced a clear-cut increase in cardiac pVASP compared with supernatant from normoxic RBCs (Figure 8B). This increased expression of pVASP was colocalized with the cardiomyocyte marker myosin heavy chain 7 (Figure 8C) indicating presence in cardiomyocytes. The changes in pVASP induced by the supernatant were comparable to those induced by exogenous cGMP (Supplemental Figure 5). These data suggest that the cardioprotective effect of RBCs from nitrate-treated mice and hypoxic RBCs was mediated via cardiomyocyte PKG.

Figure 6 RBCs mediate cardioprotection via activation of cardiac PKG. (A) Percentage recovery of LVDP during reperfusion and (B) infarct size following administration of supernatant collected from hypoxic RBCs and administration of supernatant following perfusion of the heart with the PKG inhibitor KT5823 (1 μM; KT5823perfusion; n = 6). (C) Recovery of LVDP and (D) infarct size following administration of supernatant collected from hypoxic RBCs and vehicle (n = 8) or with the PKG inhibitor Rp-8-Br-cGMPS (n = 5). Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and *** P < 0.001 denote significant differences between groups or to the vehicle group by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test in A and C and unpaired t test in B and D.

Figure 7 Inhibition of cardiac protein kinase G abolishes cardioprotection induced by RBCs from nitrate-treated mice. Percentage recovery of LVDP during reperfusion following administration of RBCs from (A) vehicle-treated mice (RBC Vehicle, n = 7), nitrate-treated mice (RBC Nitrate, n = 9), nitrate-treated mice following incubation with the PKG inhibitor KT5823 (10 μM; n = 4), and nitrate-treated mice following incubation KT5823 and washing of the RBCs to remove extracellular KT5823 (+Wash, n = 5) and (B) vehicle-treated mice (n = 7), nitrate-treated mice (n = 9), and nitrate-treated mice following perfusion of the hearts with KT5823 before administration of the RBCs (KT5823perfusion, n = 5). Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 denotes significant differences between groups or to the vehicle group by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

Figure 8 Increased expression of phosphorylated VASP in cardiomyocytes by hypoxic RBCs. (A) Expression of phosphorylated and total VASP (pVASP and tVASP, respectively) using Western blot in cardiac tissue following administration of supernatant from hypoxic (Hypo; n = 6) or normoxic (Norm; n = 6) RBCs or cGMP (0.1 mmol/L, positive control) to Langendorff-perfused mouse hearts subjected to 5 minutes ischemia and 1 minute reperfusion. (B and C) Immunofluorescence showing expression of pVASP following administration of supernatant from RBCs exposed to normoxia (n = 6 for both B and C) or hypoxia (n = 6 for both B and C). Immunoreactivity of pVASP was visualized using Alex Fluor 488 antibody (green in B) and the cardiomyocyte specific marker myosin heavy chain 7 (MYH7; red in C). Merged staining is yellow. Nuclei were stained with Hoechst (blue). Quantitative data in A and B are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 denote significant differences by unpaired t test.

Pharmacological sGC stimulation in RBCs also induces cardioprotection and cGMP release. To verify that pharmacological activation of RBC sGC produce effects similar to those of hypoxia, RBCs from WT and sGC-KO mice were preincubated with the sGC stimulator BAY 41-2272 in combination with the NO donor DEA/NO and the PDE5 inhibitor sildenafil before administration to the isolated heart. Preincubation of RBCs from WT mice resulted in improved recovery of postischemic LVDP, and this effect was blocked by the sGC inhibitor ODQ and was absent when using RBCs from sGC-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Further, incubation of RBCs from WT mice with the sGC stimulator vericiguat increased extracellular cGMP levels (Supplemental Figure 7). These results suggest that the effects of hypoxia on cardiac recovery and release of cGMP can be reproduced by pharmacological stimulation of sGC.

RBCs from nitrate-treated humans induce cardioprotection. To translate the beneficial effect of nitrate administration in mice to the clinical situation, RBCs were collected from 3 groups of subjects randomized to a 5-week dietary intervention: 2 groups with high nitrate in the form of a potassium nitrate pill or nitrate-rich vegetables and 1 group receiving a low dietary intake of nitrate (19). These RBCs were then given to isolated rat hearts subjected to IR. At baseline before randomization, the recovery of postischemic LVDP of hearts given RBCs from the 3 groups was comparable (Figure 9A). Importantly, at the end of the intervention period, RBCs from both high-nitrate intake groups significantly improved postischemic cardiac recovery compared with RBCs from the low nitrate intake group (Figure 9B). Interestingly, the magnitude in cardioprotection induced by RBCs was similar in the groups receiving nitrate in the form of vegetables and potassium nitrate pills. Further, the cardioprotective effect was abolished by preincubating the RBCs with the sGC inhibitor ODQ (Figure 9C), again suggesting that sGC in RBCs played a critical role in the cardioprotective effect.