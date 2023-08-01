Regulation of antigen-specific T cell infiltration and spatial architecture in multiple myeloma and premalignancy

Immune composition in MGUS, SMM, and MM. In order to better understand the immune composition and spatial aspects in the context of the evolution of malignancy, we used multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) to study bone marrow biopsies from 95 patients with PC malignancy or its precursor states (MGUS n = 13; SMM n = 12; MM n = 70) (see staining panels 1–3 in Supplemental Figure 2). Clinical characteristics of patients with MM are provided in Supplemental Table 1. As expected, SMM and MM bone marrows exhibited increased CD138+ PC density relative to MGUS (Supplemental Figure 3A). The mean density of CD3+ T cells was similar between the cohorts (Supplemental Figure 3B), whereas the mean expression of CD68, a myeloid marker, progressively increased from MGUS to MM (Supplemental Figure 3C). We have previously shown that bone marrow aspirates from patients with MGUS contain an increased proportion of TCF1+ stem-like memory T cells (10). MM development is characterized by progressive attrition of these cells and, instead, a higher proportion of granzyme B+ (GZMB+) terminal effector T cells in bone marrow aspirates (10). Consistent with these studies, the density of TCF1+ T cells was increased in MGUS and SMM biopsies relative to MM biopsies (Supplemental Figure 4A). The density of total CD8+ T cells as well as of CD8+GZMB+ T cells was also higher in MM biopsies relative to MGUS and SMM biopsies (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). In contrast, the density of CD4+ T cells and CD4–CD8–GZMB+ cells (consistent with NK cells) was comparable between cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). These cohorts also did not differ in terms of density of CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs (Supplemental Figure 4F). Together, these data demonstrate that, while there was some variance in the immune composition within each of the cohorts, there were distinct differences in the immune composition of marrow trephine biopsies, with an increase in effector cells and a decline in stem-like T cells in MM biopsies versus MGUS biopsies.

Spatial aspects of immune infiltration. Prior studies have shown that a distinct feature of MM biopsies is the patchy accumulation of tumors, with the formation of focal micro-clusters (11), which we also observed in the current study (Supplemental Figure 5A). We did not observe such micro-cluster formation in the MGUS biopsies. In order to quantify MM cluster formation, we utilized image analysis and machine learning to quantify the maximum number of CD138+ cells within a 1,000 mm radius of each tumor cell, as an indirect measure of tumor clustering. This CD138+ proximity analysis demonstrated that MM was characterized by higher numbers of proximate CD138+ cells within a 1,000 μM radius, relative to MGUS and SMM, even when MM specimens with a high PC burden (PC infiltration >30%) were excluded (Supplemental Figure 5B). Similar results were obtained when a smaller radius (100 mm) was considered (Supplemental Figure 5C). Multiplex imaging was performed to evaluate the impact of clustered tumor growth on immune infiltration. In contrast to patchy infiltration by tumor cells, CD68+ myeloid cells were diffusely distributed throughout the marrow in MM, including in areas with low tumor infiltration, whereas the pattern of T cell infiltration was relatively nonuniform (Figure 1A and H&E images in Supplemental Figure 6). This was also reflected in a higher standard deviation for intercellular distances between T cells compared with that between CD68+ myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 7). In some cases, T cells were found to accumulate at the edge of tumor clusters, reminiscent of the pattern of T cell exclusion described in solid tumors (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 8) (12). However, we found that CD68+ myeloid cells readily infiltrated these clusters. Importantly, the patterns of T cell infiltration could be heterogeneous within the same biopsy, with T cell rich areas coexisting with other areas showing a paucity of T cells (Figure 1C). The T cell–rich areas were almost always associated with CLEC9A+ DCs, while T cell–poor regions lacked these DCs (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 9). The finding of regions of T cell exclusion was a feature of MM but not MGUS, as the latter lacked tumor micro-clusters. To test whether the observed tendency of human MM cells to grow in a multifocal fashion could be reproduced in mouse models, we evaluated the early growth of these cells in vivo as xenografts in humanized mice (9). Tumor cells from both MGUS and MM grow progressively in these mice (9). However, early growth of tumor cells recapitulated the pattern seen in patients, with early formation of clusters with MM but not MGUS cells at a stage when the amount of clonal Igs was comparable (Supplemental Figure 10). Together, these data illustrate extensive spatial heterogeneity in MM, with clustered tumor growth and distinct patterns of immune infiltration in MM.

Figure 1 Spatial heterogeneity of immune infiltration in MM. mIF staining was performed on FFPE sections from 95 patient samples (MGUS n = 13; SMM n = 12; MM n = 70) (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 2 for staining panels). (A) Representative IHC images (original magnification, ×4) showing the patchy nature of the CD138+ tumor infiltration compared with the diffuse infiltration of CD68+ myeloid cells and the nonuniform pattern of T cell infiltration. (B) T cell exclusion: Representative IHC images (original magnification, ×30) showing accumulation of T cells at the tumor edge, but infiltration of CD68+ myeloid cells. White dotted lines indicate the tumor edge. (C) Intralesional heterogeneity showing T cell–rich and T cell–poor areas coexisting in the same biopsy specimen. T cell–rich hotspots are associated with infiltration of CLEC9A+ DCs. Original magnification, ×2 (lower-powered view) and ×14 (insets).

Mechanisms regulating T cell entry into MM tumors: role of agonistic signaling and CD2-CD58 interactions. Interactions between immune cells and MM or MGUS have to date been mostly studied in suspension cultures or analyses of bone marrow aspirates (2). As the growth of tumors in the form of focal lesions or micro-clusters emerged as a distinct feature of MM, we developed an in vitro model to test the entry of T cells into MM tumor clusters. For these studies, we first cultured MM cells in methylcellulose to generate tumor clusters and then tested the capacity of T cells to enter these colonies, when mechanically injected adjacent to these colonies (Figure 2A). Tumor colonies from MM cell lines were relatively resistant to the entry of unstimulated allogeneic T cells. However, ex vivo activation of T cells with anti-CD3/anti-CD28/anti-CD2 (α-CD3/CD28/CD2) antibodies led to dose-dependent entry of T cells into MM clusters (Figure 2, B and C). Ex vivo T cell activation promoted comparable entry of both naive and memory T cells (Figure 2D) into KMS-18 MM clusters. Ex vivo activation was also required for entry of bone marrow–derived T cells from patients with MM into clusters of autologous primary MM cells (Figure 2E). Analysis of single agonistic antibodies (and combinations) revealed that T cell entry of KMS-18 clusters was dependent on the degree and nature of stimulation and was higher for α-CD3/CD28/CD2–mediated stimulation relative to α-CD3/CD28 (Figure 2F), suggesting a potential role for CD2 in regulating T cell entry into MM clusters. CD2 on T cells may interact with CD58, which is known to be commonly expressed on MM cells (13). To further evaluate the role of CD2-CD58 interactions in T cell entry, we pretreated U266 MM cells with CD58-blocking antibodies. Antibody-mediated blockade of CD2-CD58 interactions abrogated the entry of activated T cells into MM clusters (Figure 2G). CRISPR-mediated knockdown of CD58 in MM cells also led to a reduction of T cell infiltration (Figure 2H). Together, these data demonstrate that the entry of T cells into MM tumor clusters was regulated by the nature and degree of agonistic signaling and depended on CD2-CD58 interactions.

Figure 2 Entry of T cells into MM tumor clusters: effect of agonistic signaling and the CD2/CD58 axis. (A) Outline of the experimental model. Unstimulated (Unstim) and stimulated (Stim) T cells were placed adjacent to MM tumor clusters in methylcellulose. T cell infiltration was quantified as the proportion of the colony area infiltrated by fluorescence-labeled T cells. (B and C) Effect of preactivation of T cells with α-CD3/CD28/CD2 on T cell infiltration into tumor clusters. n = 4–28 clusters per condition. (B) Dose-dependent entry of T cells. (C) Entry into different MM cell line clusters. (D) Infiltration of naive versus memory T cells. Unstimulated or α-CD3/CD28/CD2–stimulated naive or memory T cells (n = 30,000 cells) were placed adjacent to KMS-18 clusters. n = 11–17. (E) Entry of autologous T cells into primary MM tumor clusters. Unstimulated or α-CD3/CD28/CD2–stimulated CD3+ bone marrow T cells (n = 100,000 cells) were placed adjacent to primary CD138+ clusters. n = 8–10. (F) Effect of preactivation with α-CD3/CD28 antibodies with or without α-CD2 antibody. n = 12–21. (G) Effect of α-CD58–blocking antibodies. U266 MM colonies were pretreated with α-CD58 or IgG1κ isotype control (Iso) or were untreated (–) prior to addition of unstimulated or α-CD3/CD28/CD2–stimulated T cells. T cell infiltration was analyzed as in A. n = 22–34. (H) Effect of CRISPR-mediated knockdown of CD58. Panel shows infiltration of unstimulated or α-CD3/CD28/CD2–stimulated T cells in U266 MM cells with or without CRISPR-mediated CD58 knockdown. n = 10–28. Data in B–H show the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents a distinct tumor cluster, and data were pooled from a minimum of 3 replicate experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA test with Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test (D and F–H) and Mann-Whitney U test (B, C, and E).

Mechanisms regulating the entry of antigen-specific T cells into MM tumors: role of DC-mediated in situ antigen presentation. Neoantigen targeting strategies are being actively investigated across several human tumor types (14). In order to evaluate the entry of human antigen–specific T cells into tumors, we used HLA-A2–restricted immunodominant influenza matrix peptide (MP) as a model antigen (15). For these studies, HLA-A2+ U266 MM cells were engineered to express A2-restricted MP epitope (GILGFVFTL). MP-expressing U266 cells (U266-MP) readily presented antigen to MP-specific T cells in suspension cultures (Supplemental Figure 11). Next, U266-MP cells were grown in methylcellulose, and antigen-bearing U266-MP clusters were tested for entry of sorted MP-restricted HLA-A2-tetramer+ T cells. Surprisingly, we found that the addition of tetramer+ T cells alone to clusters of antigen-expressing MM cells led to minimal infiltration of antigen-specific T cells into antigen-expressing tumor clusters (Figure 3A). However, when MP-pulsed DCs were added to these clusters to provide in situ antigen–specific activation by professional antigen-presenting cells (APCs), it led to clear infiltration of antigen-specific (tetramer+) T cells, but not tetramer– T cells, into tumor clusters (Figure 3A). This entry of antigen-specific T cells was associated with enhanced killing of target tumor cells (Figure 3B). To further evaluate whether the CD2/CD58 axis discussed earlier is also important for entry of antigen-specific T cells, we repeated these experiments in the presence of α-CD58–blocking antibody. Antibody-mediated blockade of CD58 led to inhibition of entry of antigen-specific T cells (Figure 3C). Similar findings were observed when we used XG-1, another HLA-A2+ MM cell line, which was also engineered to express MP (Supplemental Figures 12 and 13). Expression of CD58 on these MM cell lines was confirmed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 14). Blockade of antigen presentation by DCs using treatment with α-MHCI antibody inhibited the entry of T cells (Supplemental Figure 15). Together, these data support a role for in situ DC–mediated antigen presentation in promoting entry of antigen-specific T cells into MM tumor clusters.

Figure 3 DC-mediated antigen presentation and T cell entry. (A–C) Effects of DCs on in vitro T cell infiltration. U266-MP colonies were injected with MP-pulsed HLA-A2+ mo-DCs (or unpulsed DCs as controls) followed by injection of MP-specific HLA-A2-tetramer+ T cells (tetramer– T cells as a control) after 4 hours. T cell entry was quantified after overnight culture. For some experiments clusters were also labeled with PI to assess tumor cell lysis. (A) Effect of DC-mediated antigen (Ag) presentation on entry of antigen-specific T cells. n = 59–85. (B) PI staining showing killing of MM colonies. n = 54–89. (C) Effect of CD58 blockade on entry of antigen-specific T cells. n = 21–44. Data show the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents a distinct tumor cluster, and data were pooled from a minimum of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (A–C). (D–F) Effects of DCs on in vivo T cell infiltration. U266-MP-rluc cells were first engrafted intrafemorally into MISTRG6 mice either as tumor cells alone, or with MP-pulsed, mo-DCs from an HLA-A2+ donor. Tumor growth was documented by IVIS, and mice were injected with T cells from the same donor, which had been previously expanded ex vivo using MP-pulsed DCs. mIF images are representative of 5 experiments with 3–7 mice per group. (D) Flow cytometric analysis showing selective enrichment of A2-MP-tetramer+ T cells at the tumor site. Note that most of the T cells in the spleen are tetramer–. (E) IHC images showing that T cells localizing to the tumor site did not efficiently enter the tumor clusters in tumors without human DCs (original magnification, ×24), but these T cells did so when the tumors contained DCs (original magnification, ×20). (F) Representative T cell clusters in bones of mice with tumor-associated DCs (original magnification, ×39.3). Tet, tetramer.

Upon adoptive transfer into mice bearing U266-MP-rluc tumor cells without DCs, MP-specific T cells localized to the tumor site, where they constituted the majority of the observed T cells (Figure 3D). In contrast, most of the T cells in the spleen were tetramer–. mIF analyses revealed that T cells at the tumor site in the bone marrow mostly accumulated at the edge of these tumors (Figure 3E). In contrast, when U266-MP tumors were coinjected with antigen-presenting DCs, MP-specific T cells could readily infiltrate tumor clusters (Figure 3E). Along with tumor clearing, mIF analysis of bones with human DCs also revealed areas of T cell clusters surrounding DCs (Figure 3F), reminiscent of the tertiary lymphoid structures seen in solid tumors. Together, these data suggest that DCs at tumor sites presenting tumor-specific antigens promote in situ activation of antigen-specific T cells and their entry into tumors.

As discussed earlier, regions of T cell enrichment in MM lesions were typically found to be in proximity to CLEC9A+ DCs. The phenotype of CLEC9A+ cells as being typical of conventional type 1 DCs and distinct from CD14+ myeloid cells was confirmed by mass cytometry (Supplemental Figure 16). We observed that CLEC9A+ cells were often typically located at the edge of tumor masses (Supplemental Figures 17 and 18). The proximity of CLEC9A+ DCs and T cells also created a visual impression of T cell gradients emanating from CLEC9A+ hotspots (Figure 4A). In order to quantify this, we analyzed differences in T cell density as a gradient based on proximity to CLEC9A+ DCs, versus the cross-gradient as a control. These analyses revealed a clear gradient with higher T cell density in the CLEC9A+ DC–proximal region(s) compared with DC-distal ones. This effect was not observed when T cell density was compared across the cross-gradient (Figure 4A). Gradients from CLEC9A+ DCs included several T cell subsets including CD4+, CD8+, CD3+TCF1+, and CD8+GZMB+ T cells, as well as NK cells, but not CD68+ myeloid cells, consistent with DCs being the nodes of immune activation (Supplemental Figure 19). Analysis of Ki67 on T cells as a proliferation marker also demonstrated a gradient from CLEC9A+ cells, consistent with in situ activation (Supplemental Figure 20). T cells proximal to CLEC9A+ DCs consisted of both TCF1+ and TCF1– T cells. However, DC–TCF1+ T cell proximity, as measured by maximum CLEC9A-TCF1 distance, was further for MM biopsies relative to MGUS or SMM biopsies, consistent with closer DC–TCF1+ T cell proximity in MGUS (Figure 4B). As a control, these cohorts did not differ in terms of distances between CD68+ myeloid cells and TCF1+ or TCF1– T cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 21). These effects were specific for the TCF1+ T cell subset, as distances between CLEC9A and TCF1– T cells were not different in these cohorts (Figure 4B). Among patients with MM, the CLEC9A-TCF1 maximum distance also correlated with disease risk/outcome and was higher in patients with clinical high-risk (HR) disease (HR cytogenetics or progression-free survival [PFS] <2 years) (Figure 4C). These groups did not differ in terms of maximum distance between TCF1–CD3+ T cells and CLEC9A+ DCs. NanoString digital spatial profiling (DSP) analysis was used to evaluate differentially expressed genes (DEGs) enriched in CLEC9Ahi regions, which were identified through mIF staining of serial sections. These analyses revealed that CLEC9Ahi regions were enriched for several immune-related genes and pathways consistent with local immune activation (Figure 4, D and E). Together, these data suggest that CLEC9A+ DC regions may represent hotspots of local T cell activation and that the proximity of CLEC9A+ DC–TCF1+ T cell interaction may correlate with disease state and risk status.

Figure 4 Spatial relationships between CLEC9A DCs and T cells. (A) CLEC9A+ DCs and T cell gradients. Representative IHC panel shows hotspot containing T cells and CLEC9A+ DCs (original magnification, ×20; inset, ×119). In order to quantify the relationship between DCs and T cell gradients within MM tumors, T cell density was measured in tumor clusters in regions proximal or distal to CLEC9A+ DCs. T cell density within a cross-gradient in the same cluster served as a control. Bar graphs represent the fold change (mean ± SEM) relative to the proximal zone. Significance was determined by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA with the Geisser-Greenhouse correction and Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test, with individual variances computed for each comparison. Each dot represents a gradient zone in a ROI (n = 10 regions from 6 patient samples). (B) Proximity of CLEC9A+ DCs and TCF1+/– T cells by disease type: Plot shows maximum (Max) distance (in μm) between CLEC9A+ DCs and TCF1+ or TCF1– T cells in MM (n = 70), SMM (n = 12), or MGUS (n = 13). (C) Proximity of CLEC9A+ DCs and TCF1+ or TCF1– T cells by disease risk. Plot shows maximum distance (in μm) between CLEC9A+ DCs and TCF1+ or TCF– T cells in patients with HR MM (HR cytogenetics or PFS <2 years) versus DCs from non-HR patients. Standard risk (SR), n = 37; HR n = 31. Graphs in B and C show the maximum ± SEM. Each dot represents a unique patient or sample. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA test with Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test. (D and E) NanoString DSP analysis of CLEC9Ahi versus CLEC9Anone lesions. mIF on serial sections was performed to identify CLEC9Ahi (12 ROIs) versus CLEC9Anone (n = 24 ROIs). (D) Graph shows the top differentially enriched pathways between CLEC9Ahi and CLEC9Anone ROIs. (E) Volcano plot shows DEGs between CLEC9Ahi and CLEC9Anone ROIs.

Spatial architecture and heterogeneity of myeloid compartment. While CLEC9Ahi regions were enriched for immune pathways, CLEC9Anone regions were instead enriched for genes such as myeloperoxidase (MPO), S100A8, and S100A9 (Figure 4E), which have been previously implicated in myeloid or granulocytic suppressor cells (MDSCs) (16). In prior studies, we and others had also identified S100A8 and S100A9 as markers of myeloid cell populations with adverse features (10, 16). Therefore, we used mIF to characterize the spatial aspects of these cells (Supplemental Figure 2, panel BM3). We found that both S100A9+ myeloid cells and MPO+ myeloid/neutrophilic cells were abundantly present throughout MM marrows (Figure 5A and H&E-stained images in Supplemental Figure 6). Interestingly, both cell types were present predominantly in the nontumoral regions of the marrow, with little infiltration into dense tumor clusters themselves (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 22). In order to confirm that this finding was not due to antibody interference, the staining pattern was reverified with chromogenic assays (Supplemental Figure 23). Therefore, the pattern of infiltration of S100A9+ myeloid cells was quite distinct from that of CD68+ myeloid cells, as the latter readily infiltrated tumors (Figure 1). S100A9+ cell density was higher in MM relative to MGUS tumors (Figure 5B). Taken together, these data illustrate the complex spatial architecture of the myeloid compartment, with some cell types (e.g., CD68+ myeloid cells) consistent with tissue-resident cell populations that readily infiltrated tumors, while others (e.g., S100A9+ myeloid cells) were predominantly outside tumors and may reflect systemic myeloid dysregulation as an early event during malignant transition (16).

Figure 5 Spatial architecture of the myeloid compartment. mIF was performed on FFPE sections (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 2 for multiplex panel BM3 used for staining). (A) Representative IHC images show a pattern of staining for S100A9, MPO, CD68, and CD138 in MM bone marrow. Note that while CD68+ myeloid cells infiltrated CD138+ tumor clusters, S100A9+ myeloid and MPO+ myeloid/neutrophilic cells were predominantly located outside the tumor clusters (original magnification, ×8; insets, ×28.8). (B) S100A9+ cell density in MGUS, SMM, and MM. Bar graphs show the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents a unique patient/sample. MGUS n = 13; SMM n = 11; MM n = 34. **P < 0.01, by unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

Immune infiltration and clinical outcome in MM. Differences in immune infiltration and cell states between the MM and precursor states discussed earlier support the potential role of tumor-immune interactions in early myeloma. We used data for immune composition in terms of individual cell types as well as proximity analysis in the MM cohort to identify correlates of PFS and overall survival (OS) in MM biopsies. Of the variables tested, increased CD138 proximity (an indirect measure of cluster formation) correlated with both OS and PFS (Figure 6A and Table 1). In addition, an increase in CD68+ myeloid cells and CD4+ T cells approached significance for reduced PFS and OS, respectively, in a multivariable analysis (Figure 6, B and C, and Table 1). NanoString DSP was utilized as an orthogonal approach to validate these data and identify DEGs that correlated with extremes of outcome (PFS <2 years versus >5 years). Top genes in the initial comparisons were largely derived from tumors and included genes associated with HR genetics such as FGFR3 and MYC, which are linked to shorter PFS (17, 18), and genes associated with a differentiated PC phenotype (e.g., SLAMF7, IRF4) or standard-risk genetics (cyclin D1 [CCND1]), which are linked to longer PFS (Supplemental Figure 24). Therefore, we stained serial sections with mIF to first identify tumor-sparse regions of interest (ROIs) and compare DEGs and pathways in these ROIs in patients with disparate outcomes. These analyses revealed that the top pathways associated with short PFS were those associated with innate immunity, including granulopoiesis (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Immune infiltration and clinical outcomes in MM. (A–C) Kaplan-Meier plots showing OS and PFS in MM cohorts, split based on selected variables as in Table 1. Variables are split at the median for the cohorts. (A) CD138 proximity (based on the maximum number of CD138+ tumors cells within a 1,000 μm radius) and OS/PFS in the MM cohort. (B) CD68 expression and OS/PFS in the MM cohort. (C) CD4+ T cell density and OS/PFS in the MM cohort. (D) Pathways for DEGs in tumor-sparse regions by PFS: mIF was performed to first identify tumor-sparse ROIs. NanoString DSP analysis was performed to identify DEGs by PFS in tumor-sparse ROIs. Volcano plot shows differential pathways for DEGs in tumor-sparse ROIs between patients with short (<2 yr) (n = 11) or long (>5 yr) (n = 13) PFS.