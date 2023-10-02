Chronic kidney disease promotes atrial fibrillation via inflammasome pathway activation

Enhanced activity of NLRP3 inflammasomes in CKD patients with AF. To determine whether AF development in patients with CKD was correlated with an enhanced inflammatory state, we performed a multiplex assay to examine the circulating levels of various cytokines in serum samples from a cohort of dialysis-dependent patients with CKD in sinus rhythm (CKD-SR) or AF (CKD-AF), respectively. Within the CKD-AF group, 5 patients had paroxysmal AF and 7 had persistent AF. Patient characteristics are provided in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167517DS1). Among the cytokines assayed, we found that only IL-1β was significantly elevated in patients with CKD-AF, while the levels of IL-18, TNF-α, and the antiinflammatory cytokine IL-10 were similar for the CKD-SR and CKD-AF groups (Figure 1, A–D). The levels of IL-1β were similar among patients with CKD with paroxysmal AF or persistent AF (Supplemental Figure 1). To determine whether the activity of the NLRP3 inflammasome was altered in atrial tissue of patients with CKD, we evaluated the levels of key proteins of the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway in a second cohort of patients undergoing open-heart surgery for coronary bypass grafting and/or valve replacement. Patients with an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 81 mL/min or higher were selected for the normal control (NC) group. Patients with an eGFR of 42mL/min or lower were selected for the CKD group. Patient characteristics are provided in Supplemental Table 2. Although protein levels of atrial NLRP3 were unchanged when comparing NC and CKD patients (Figure 1E), protein levels of ASC (Figure 1F), pro–caspase-1 (Figure 1, G and H), and cleaved caspase-1 (p20, Figure 1, G and I) were all significantly upregulated in atria of patients with CKD (P < 0.05 vs. NC). Full-length gasdermin-D (FL-GSDMD) was also upregulated in atria of patients with CKD (P < 0.01 vs. NC, Supplemental Figure 2). Surprisingly, protein levels of pro–IL-1β, mature IL-1β (Figure 1, J–L), and pro–IL-18 (Figure 1, M and N) were similar for NC and CKD groups; but protein levels of mature IL-18 trended toward increased expression in the CKD group (P = 0.051 vs. NC, Figure 1, M and O). Moreover, to determine whether the type of underlying heart disease affects activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, we further analyzed the protein levels of inflammasome pathway mediators in atrial tissue samples from NC and CKD patients who underwent coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) and valve replacement surgery. Within this small cohort of patients (Supplemental Table 2), protein levels of p20 and mature IL-18 were still significantly increased in atria of patients with CKD compared with NC patients (Supplemental Figure 3). These data suggest that the effect of CKD on atrial inflammatory signaling was robust and probably independent of the development of valvular heart disease. Overall, these results suggest that enhanced activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome correlates with AF development in patients with CKD.

Figure 1 Enhanced NLRP3 inflammasomes activity in CKD patients with AF. Levels of the cytokines IL-1β (A), IL-18 (B), TNF-α (C), and IL-10 (D) in serum samples from dialysis-dependent patients with CKD-SR or CKD-AF. Representative Western blots and quantification of protein levels of NLRP3 (E) and ASC (F). Representative Western blots (G) and quantification of pro–caspase-1 (Pro-Casp1) (H) and mature caspase-1 (p20) (I). Representative Western blots (J) and quantification of pro–IL-1β (K) and mature IL-1β (L). Representative Western blots (M) and quantification of pro–IL-18 (N) and mature IL-18 (O). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, F, H, I, and O).

CKD activates the NLRP3 inflammasome in mouse atria. To determine whether kidney dysfunction upregulates the NLRP3 inflammasome complex in atria, we adopted the previously established 2-stage subtotal nephrectomy protocol (30, 31) to create a CKD model in WT (WT-CKD) and Nlrp3-knockout CKD (Nlrp3–/–-CKD) mice (Figure 2A). Sham-operated mice served as controls. Four weeks after the second nephrectomy (i.e., after CKD development), blood urea nitrogen level (BUN) levels were significantly increased in both WT-CKD and Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice compared with sham-operated mice, respectively (P < 0.001, Figure 2B). Additionally, compared with their respective sham controls, both WT-CKD and Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice exhibited a significant decrease in BW (P < 0.05, Figure 2C), indicating a loss of body mass due to kidney dysfunction. Both male and female mice exhibited similar patterns of changes in BUN levels and BWs (Supplemental Figure 4). Following the confirmation of CKD development, we performed ELISA to assess serum levels of IL-1β and IL-18 in mice. Consistent with the data obtained for patients with CKD, serum levels of IL-1β, but not IL-18, were increased in WT-CKD compared with WT sham-operated (WT-sham) mice (Figure 2D). To further demonstrate the link between CKD and the increased levels of circulating IL-1β cytokines, we measured IL-1β expression in bone marrow of WT-sham and WT-CKD mice, given that CKD can cause the mineral and bone disorder (32) and that bone marrow is a major source of hemopoietic cells and cytokine release. We found that Il1b was significantly upregulated in the bone marrow of WT-CKD mice (vs. WT-sham, P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 5). These results indicate that increased cytokine production in bone marrow of CKD mice may contribute to an increase in circulating IL-1β levels and subsequent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway in atrial tissue. Indeed, direct application of IL-1β cytokines on H9C2 cells (the rat myoblast cell line) increased NLRP3 expression and activity, leading to increased protein levels of mature IL-1β in H9C2 cells (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 Murine model of CKD exhibits increased NLRP3 inflammasome activity. (A) Timeline of the 2-stage subtotal nephrectomy to generate the CKD mouse model. The schematic was created with BioRender.com. (B) BUN levels and (C) BWs in WT and Nlrp3–/– mice subjected to sham or CKD procedures. (D and E) Serum levels of IL-1β and IL-18. (F) Representative Western blots and (G) quantification of IL-1β in kidney tissue. (H) Representative Western blots and (I) quantification of IL-1β in atrial tissue. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Welch’s ANOVA and Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test (B and C) and ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (D and I).

Interestingly, global inhibition of NLRP3 significantly reduced circulating levels of IL-18, but not of IL-1β, in Nlrp3–/–-CKD versus WT-CKD mice (Figure 2, D and E). These data suggest that other forms of inflammasomes in other tissues may be activated as well, potentially contributing to the higher circulating IL-1β level following kidney injury. Moreover, in the remaining kidney tissue of WT-CKD mice, the levels of matured IL-1β were unchanged compared with levels in kidney tissues of WT-sham mice (Figure 2, F and G), indicating that more cleaved IL-1β was released into the blood in WT-CKD mice than in WT-sham mice. However, in atrial tissue, the levels of mature IL-1β were still significantly higher in WT-CKD mice than in WT-sham mice (P < 0.05, Figure 2, H and I). Compared with WT-CKD mice, levels of mature IL-1β were reduced in Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice (P < 0.05, Figure 2, H and I). These results suggest that CKD caused NLRP3inflammasome activation within the atria. Moreover, genetic inhibition of NLRP3 was sufficient to prevent the increased IL-1β cleavage in atria of Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice.

CKD creates an atrial arrhythmic substrate via the NLRP3 pathway. ECG parameters including heart rate (HR), PR-, QRS-, and QTc-intervals, sinus node recovery time (SNRT), atrioventricular Wenckebach (AVW), and atrioventricular node effective refractory period (AVNERP) 4 weeks after CKD surgery were similar in WT-sham, WT-CKD, Nlrp3–/–-sham, and Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice (Supplemental Table 3). To assess the AF susceptibility of these mice, we performed programmed electrical stimulation (PES) studies in the 4 groups of mice. While only 14.2% (1 or 7) of the WT-sham mice exhibited pacing-induced AF, 86% (6 of 7) of the WT-CKD mice developed pacing-induced AF (P < 0.05, Figure 3, A and B). Additionally, the average duration of all AF episodes was longer in the WT-CKD mice than in the WT-sham mice (P < 0.05, Figure 3C). In contrast, knockout of Nlrp3 reduced both the incidence and duration of pacing-induced AF in Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice (P < 0.05, P < 0.01 vs. WT-CKD, Figure 3, A–C). These data reveal that CKD promoted the evolution of an arrhythmogenic substrate for AF, which required activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway.

Figure 3 Increased AF susceptibility in CKD mice. (A) Representative recordings of lead 2 surface ECG and intracardiac atrial and ventricular electrograms in WT and Nlrp3–/– mice subjected to sham or CKD procedures. (B) Incidence of pacing-induced reproducible AF. (C) Duration of pacing-induced AF. Data are expressed as a percentage in B and as the mean ± SEM in C. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Fisher’s exact test (B) and Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (C).

CKD promotes electrical remolding via the NLRP3 pathway. To determine the effect of CKD on activation patterns and conduction, we performed optical mapping studies. Interestingly, all WT-CKD mice displayed abnormal activation patterns, indicative of ectopic activity, compared with the WT-sham mice at a pacing cycle length (CL) of 100 ms, whereas none of the Nlrp3–/– mice exhibited abnormal activation patterns (Figure 4, A and B). While the conduction velocity (CV) in the right atrium (RA) was comparable among the 4 groups of mice (Figure 4C), the atrial effective refractory period (AERP) was significantly abbreviated in WT-CKD mice compared with WT-sham mice (Figure 4D). The AERP was not different when comparing Nlrp3–/–-sham and Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice (Figure 4D). The action potential duration at 90% repolarization (APD 90 ) trended toward a decrease in the atria of WT-CKD compared with WT-sham mice and was reversed in Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice (P < 0.01, vs. WT-CKD, Figure 4E). These results suggest that CKD induced the development of electrical remodeling as a potential arrhythmogenic substrate for AF and that inhibition of NLRP3 prevented CKD-induced shortening of the APD and AERP. To further delineate the molecular determinants underlying the shortening of the AERP, we evaluated the expression of major ion channel subunits including the voltage-dependent Na+ channel (Nav1.5), the α-subunit of L-type Ca2+ channel (Cav1.2), and the ultra-rapid delayed rectifier K+ channel (Kv1.5) in atrial tissue of WT and Nlrp3–/– mice. We found that the protein levels of Nav1.5 and Cav1.2 were comparable among WT and Nlrp3–/– mice with sham surgery or CKD, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6). We have previously shown that constitutive activation of NLRP3 in a cardiomyocyte-specific knockin mouse model reduces the AERP by enhancing the expression and activity of Kv1.5 channels. Accordingly, Kv1.5 protein levels were upregulated in WT-CKD compared with WT-sham mice (P < 0.05, Figure 4F). On the other hand, Kv1.5 protein levels were normalized in Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice (P < 0.05, Figure 4F). These results implicate NLRP3-mediated Kv1.5 upregulation as a major contributor to electrical remodeling in mice with CKD-induced AF.

Figure 4 CKD promotes electrical remodeling for AF. (A) Representative activation maps from an optical mapping study. (B) Incidence of abnormal activation patterns in each treatment group. (C and D) Summary of CV (C) in the RA and AERP (D) in atria of WT and Nlrp3–/– mice subjected to sham or CKD procedures. (E) APD at 20%, 50%, 70%, and 90% repolarization. (F) Kv1.5 protein levels in atria of WT and Nlrp3–/– mice subjected to sham or CKD procedures. Data are expressed as a percentage in B and as the mean ± SEM in C–F. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Fisher’s exact test (B), ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (D and F), and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (E).

CKD promotes structural remodeling and fibrosis via the NLRP3 pathway. To determine whether structural remodeling contributes to the enhanced AF inducibility seen in WT mice with CKD, we examined the dimensions of left atrium (LA) using echocardiography (Figure 5A). The LA area was significantly increased in WT-CKD mice compared with WT-sham mice (P < 0.001, Figure 5B). Inhibition of NLRP3 prevented the CKD-associated LA enlargement in Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice (P < 0.001 vs. WT-CKD, Figure 5, A and B). Because kidney function plays an integral part in modulating blood pressure (BP), which in turn affects atrial loading, we measured systolic blood pressure (SBP) using the tail-cuff method. Consistent with a previous report (33), WT-CKD mice exhibited a significantly increased SBP compared with WT-sham mice (P < 0.05, Figure 5C). Whole-body knockout of NLRP3 reduced SBP in Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice compared with WT-CKD mice (P = 0.099, Figure 5C). These results suggest that global inhibition of NLRP3 could normalize atrial size by improving the CKD-induced increase in afterload.

Figure 5 CKD promotes structural remodeling. (A) Representative echocardiographic images of the long-axis view of hearts. (B) Quantification LA areas in WT and Nlrp3–/– mice that were subjected to sham or CKD procedures. (C) SBP measurement. (D) Representative pulsed-wave Doppler images. (E) Quantification of E/A ratios. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (B and C).

To evaluate whether the enhanced AF susceptibility in the CKD model was associated with ventricular dysfunction, we assessed the contractility and dimensions of the left ventricle using echocardiography. We found that all 4 groups of mice had a similar ejection fraction (EF%), left ventricular diameters (end-systolic diameter and end-diastolic diameter), and left ventricular wall thicknesses (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 4). Moreover, a pulse wave Doppler revealed that the early to later ventricular filling velocity (E/A) ratios were comparable among the 4 groups (Figure 5, D and E), suggesting that diastolic function was also preserved in CKD mice 4 weeks after the second nephrectomy. These data indicate that ventricular dysfunction did not contribute to enhanced AF susceptibility in the context of CKD.

Next, we examined whether CKD promotes atrial fibrosis, a known substrate for AF development. In the atrial tissue sections of patients, Picrosirius red staining revealed that fibrosis was higher in patients with CKD compared with NC patients (P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 8). Consistently, Masson’s trichrome staining revealed that the percentage of fibrosis in the LA and RA were both similarly increased in WT-CKD mice compared with WT-sham mice (P < 0.01, Figure 6, A and B), whereas ventricular fibrosis was comparable among the 4 groups (Supplemental Figure 9). H&E staining and immune staining for F4/80 revealed that a mild increase in immune cell infiltration in atrial tissue of WT-CKD mice compared with WT-sham mice (Supplemental Figure 10). Consistent with the presence of atrial fibrosis, protein levels of fibrogenic markers including collagen I, vimentin, and α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) (Figure 6, C–G), but not collagen III (Supplemental Figure 9), were elevated in atria of WT-CKD versus WT-sham mice. In contrast, atrial fibrosis and increased protein levels of collagen I, vimentin, and α-SMA as well as increased atrial levels of F4/80 were all attenuated by inhibition of NLRP3 in Nlrp3–/–-CKD mice (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 10). These results suggest that enhanced NLRP3 signaling in CKD caused fibrotic remodeling that may have contributed to the atrial substrate-promoting arrhythmogenesis.

Figure 6 CKD promotes atrial fibrosis. (A) Representative images of Masson’s trichrome staining of heart sections from WT and Nlrp3–/– mice subjected to sham or CKD procedures. Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) Quantification of fibrosis in the LA and RA of WT and Nlrp3–/– mice subjected to sham or CKD procedures. (C–G) Representative Western blots and quantification of collagen I (C and D), vimentin (E and F), and α-SMA (E and G). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Welch’s ANOVA and Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test (B) and ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (D, F, and G).

Neutralization of IL-1β prevents structural remodeling and reduces AF inducibility in CKD. Because circulating IL-1β levels were increased in patients with CKD and mice with an increased susceptibility to AF induction, we also evaluated whether neutralization of circulating IL-1β could prevent the development of AF. First, we determined the time point when circulating IL-1β levels started to increase in our CKD mouse model. We found that, compared with age-matched WT-sham mice, serum IL-1β levels were significantly increased in WT-CKD mice 3 weeks, but not 2 weeks, after the second nephrectomy procedure (Figure 7A). Next, in a separate cohort of mice, we injected WT-CKD mice weekly with either anti–IL-1β antibody or IgG as a placebo (5 mg/kg, i.p.), starting 3 weeks after the second nephrectomy (Figure 7B). Echocardiography was performed before and weekly following the first injection. We found that ventricular function remained unchanged when comparing CKD mice receiving IgG with CKD mice receiving anti–IL-1β antibodies (Supplemental Table 5). Whereas the LA area progressively increased in WT-CKD mice treated with IgG, the WT-CKD mice injected with anti–IL-1β antibody exhibited a slower increase in the LA area (Figure 7, C and D). The difference in LA area between IgG- and anti–IL-1β–treated WT-CKD mice became statistically significant 2 weeks after injections (P < 0.05, Figure 7D). Serum levels of IL-1β were determined weekly following the first injection. Injections of anti–IL-1β antibody reduced circulating IL-1β levels (Figure 7E) but did not alter BUN levels (Supplemental Figure 11) in WT-CKD mice compared with IgG-treated mice. After 3 weekly injections, we performed a PES study and harvested tissues for Western blotting and histological analysis. We found that mature IL-1β levels in atrial tissue were reduced in WT-CKD mice treated with anti–IL-1β antibody compared with WT-CKD mice given the IgG placebo (Figure 7, F and G). Moreover, atrial fibrosis was attenuated in WT-CKD mice that received anti–IL-1β antibody compared with those that received the IgG placebo (Figure 7, H and I). Ultimately, the injections with anti–IL-1β antibody significantly reduced the incidence and duration of pacing-induced AF in WT-CKD compared with IgG-treated WT-CKD mice (Figure 7, J–L). These results demonstrate that IL-1β neutralization could effectively ameliorate atrial structural remodeling, thereby reducing atrial arrhythmogenesis associated with CKD.